Turnovers, rushing attack carry Notre Dame to road win at No. 16 Syracuse

By Oct 29, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT
Notre Dame’s defensive line had not gotten its hands on a pass all season. Bothering quarterbacks’ passing lanes is an underrated part of a strong defensive line, usually overlooked amid sacks (three for the Irish on Saturday), but deflecting passes costs offenses downs all the same. More havoc can result from them, too, like when senior defensive tackle Howard Cross tipped the first pass of Notre Dame’s season and senior linebacker Marist Liufau tracked it down in the air in the fourth quarter at Syracuse.

The second interception by the Irish of the day, Liufau’s snag cut short a surging Orange rally, giving Notre Dame a chance to dig its feet in on its way to a 41-24 win in a soldout Carrier Dome—errrr, JMA Wireless Dome.

“We wanted to emphasize turnovers,” Irish safety Brandon Joseph said. “At that point in the game, for him to get that pick and for us to get the momentum back, get the ball back to the offense, it was huge. Turning point of the game.”

The No. 16 Orange (6-2) had the Irish (5-3) on their heels, cutting a 17-point lead to just seven heading into the fourth quarter. After senior quarterback Garrett Shrader did not retake the field following halftime due to injury, Syracuse backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson — a former four-star recruit who transferred to Syracuse after one year at Florida — sparked the Orange offense with some downfield passing that Shrader had not been able to muster.

Until a pass went off Cross’ hand into Liufau’s.

The Irish doubled down with their most reliable offensive asset, a three-headed running back room, to quell Syracuse’s comeback bid. Junior running back Chris Tyree took five straight carries before two passes got Notre Dame to just outside the 10-yard line. An Audric Estimé touchdown rush gave the Irish renewed breathing room, a moment of redemption for the back who lost three fumbles in the four games before this, including one that cost Notre Dame its last viable chance at beating Stanford.

“The game of football is named after what I held in my hand,” Estimé said. “Literally, it could come out at any time. Just sticking to the regular, honestly. No big changes, I just had to keep it on mind: No matter what, the ball comes first.”

He added another score barely a minute later, a one-play drive courtesy of a Clarence Lewis-blocked punt, and Estimé finished with 123 yards on 20 carries.

Logan Diggs took another 20 carries for 85 yards and a score, the two sophomores racking up the gross numbers but Tyree the ball carrier called upon when the Irish most needed to move forward. He finished with eight rushes for 23 yards, as well as a 10-yard catch, but it was those five carries for 17 yards that set Notre Dame back on track, each attempt gaining positive yardage.

Up until Liufau’s interception led to Tyree’s reliability led to Estimé’s first score, the remaining Irish lead could be traced back to the very first snap of the game. Shrader telegraphed his intentions and Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph capitalized to the fullest extent possible, recording the first interception return touchdown of his entire life.

“I was just doing my job,” Joseph said. “I dropped down in the zone, the quarterback staring at me, threw it right to me, and I took it. That’s pretty much that.”

Syracuse quickly rebounded, putting together a touchdown drive on the following possession, but from there on, the Irish defense made Shrader’s life miserable, even if it was not knocking down his passes.

“They went down and scored to make it a 7-7 game, but the ability to establish, hey, we’re on defense first and we go up 7-0, that’s a huge momentum builder for everyone in our football program,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said.

The next three Orange possessions were all three-and-outs, and Syracuse would not put together a quality drive the rest of the first half. It took a possession for Del Rio-Wilson to find his rhythm, but orchestrating back-to-back scoring drives revived memories of the Irish collapsing in the second half a la against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Instead, Notre Dame stopped the Orange on three of its remaining five possessions, in part because star Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was held in check by the deficits. The Irish led by multiple scores for 24:03, rendering the Orange reliance on Tucker carries a comeback liability.

STAT OF THE GAME
Notre Dame’s running focus began long before Liufau’s interception and Tyree’s stretch. The Irish set a season-high with 25 rushes in the first half. Estimé and Diggs set the tone, taking 11 rushes for 53 yards and 8 carries for 49 yards, respectively, thus staking Notre Dame to a 21-7 halftime lead, its second-largest of this season, behind only the 30-7 halftime advantage last week against UNLV, one inflated by short fields created via punt block, an indulgence the Irish did not enjoy until the fourth quarter this weekend.

QUOTE OF THE GAME
Freeman began his postgame locker room comments with a boast that was more coincidence than anything else.

“That’s twice in a month you’ve beaten the No. 16 team in the country,” he said, referencing the Notre Dame 28-20 win against then-No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas on Oct. 8, though the Cougars have now lost their last four games, beginning with that one.

But then Freeman brought up a reality that continues to confound from outside the Irish locker room.

“As I said to us at halftime, nobody really knows how good this football team is except the guys in this locker room,” he said. “Today was a step toward showing the country how good this team can be. We have a damn good football team, a damn good football team that has to go out there every single week and be consistent and play this type of football.”

No. 5 Clemson (8-0) looms in one week (7:30 ET; NBC).

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
14:53 — Notre Dame touchdown. Brandon Joseph 29-yard interception return. Blake Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Syracuse 0.
11:11 — Syracuse touchdown. Oronde Gadsden 13-yard pass from Garrett Shrader. Andre Szmyt PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Syracuse 7. (7 plays, 53 yards, 3:34)

Second Quarter
8:23 — Notre Dame touchdown. Logan Diggs 3-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Syracuse 7. (11 plays, 55 yards, 6:25)
0:17 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jayden Thomas 3-yard pass from Drew Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Syracuse 7. (6 plays, 61 yards, 1:01)

Third Quarter
7:41 — Notre Dame field goal. Grupe 31 yards. Notre Dame 24, Syracuse 7. (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:54)
4:57 — Syracuse field goal. Szmyt 54 yards. Notre Dame 24, Syracuse 10. (7 plays, 39 yards, 2:44)
0:25 — Syracuse touchdown. Sean Tucker 4-yard rush. Szmyt PAT good. Notre Dame 24, Syracuse 17. (6 plays, 67 yards, 2:21)

Fourth Quarter
9:11 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 11-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 31, Syracuse 17. (7 plays, 54 yards, 3:43)
7:47 — Notre Dame touchdown. Estimé 2-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 38, Syracuse 17. (1 play, 2 yards, 0:03)
5:44 — Syracuse touchdown. D'Marcus Adams 13-yard pass from Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. Szmyt PAT good. Notre Dame 38, Syracuse 24. (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:03)
1:58 — Notre Dame field goal. Grupe 20 yards. Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24. (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:45)

Notre Dame at Syracuse: TV, Time, Preview & Prediction

By Oct 29, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
The gambling line hardly matters at this point, Notre Dame and No. 16 Syracuse quickly approaching pick’em status early Saturday morning. The Orange home-field advantage will not be enough of an excuse for the Irish should they fall short his afternoon, despite nearly 50,000 fans filling the Carrier Dome—errrrrr the JMA Wireless Dome with decibels. Notre Dame (4-3) has a chance at a top-25 road win today, not only a literal chance but also a viable one with some Syracuse (6-1) weaknesses exposed a week ago at Clemson.

That chance will largely hinge on the Irish ability to slow Orange star running back Sean Tucker, the foundation of all of Syracuse’s offense and a foundation mostly ignored last week in that 27-21 loss. Simplifying this afternoon’s matchup to a Tucker question is unnecessary, given Orange senior quarterback Garrett Shrader is quite capable of taking over a game on his own, but Tucker will be the primary question facing Notre Dame today.

No previous Irish opponent has so leaned on one player; few teams in the country do. In that respect, this Syracuse tilt may be unique. But in a week, Notre Dame will face No. 5 Clemson (8-0), and while sophomore running back Will Shipley is not as crucial to the Tigers’ offense as Tucker is to the Orange’s, he is not far off. Neither is receiver Zay Flowers of Boston College, but again, Syracuse’s singular reliance on Tucker is a realm unto itself, one which will challenge the Irish today.

TIME: 12:00 ET, the rare occurrence of Notre Dame playing a road game short of primetime, let alone as early as lunchtime. The Irish have not played a true road game this early in more than four years, much to every beat writer’s chagrin.

TV: ABC will broadcast this pseudo-ACC showcase, with Joe Tessitore on play-by-play, Greg McElroy as the analyst and Katie George working as the sideline reporter. If needing to watch from a mobile device, the Watch ESPN app should provide the broadcast.

PREVIEW: Occasionally, a frustration arises from a a beat writer. Arguing Syracuse will “make one of those Playoff hopefuls worry” during the preseason undersold what would come from the Orange, but its intention was in the right place.

When the bartender emptying a bottle of Tullamore Dew, wearing a highlighter-orange fisherman’s cap rolled into a beanie hears a conversation about Notre Dame playing at Syracuse, he is prone to dismiss it. But do not. And yes, that happened this Friday night.

The Orange may yet contend for a New Year’s Six appearance, and the path to that showcase begins with a win against the Irish today. Syracuse will need to finish as the ACC team ranked behind only Clemson to make the Orange Bowl, a possibility based on the Tigers reaching the College Football Playoff, but that is very much still within reach, provided Syracuse beats Notre Dame.

PREDICTION: As of Saturday’s earliest hours, the Orange is favored by 1.5 points with a combined points total Over/Under of 47.5. To put that spread into perspective, the money line for a Notre Dame win is +105, as in, bet $100 to win $105.

After spending 67 seconds with the Irish favored to start the week, Syracuse has been favored since. As the week went along, that line fell from Notre Dame as a three-point underdog to the Irish essentially being on par with the Orange in betting terms. Not quite equal, but close to it.

One could argue this prediction derives from vibes, from that aforementioned bartender wearing a freight-orange winter cap, sometimes kismet making a decision before it is ever considered.

But the reality comes down to Syracuse being a more complete football team, led by a veteran quarterback and with a dynamic running back frustrated by last week’s underuse. The Orange have, for the first time under head coach Dino Babers, found a bona fide defense. Though an offensive coordinator by trade, the broad assumption around Babers has long been his defense would hold serve.

Instead, it gave up at least 27.0 points per game in his first five seasons in western New York. Only in the last two seasons has Syracuse noticeably bowed up on defense, more so this year than ever before, giving up only 15.1 points per game.

That diligence may be enough to restrict Notre Dame, an offense that has looked synced against only North Carolina and BYU, one a defense orchestrated by Gene Chizik and one looking meeker by the week. Lest the Irish gain six yards per rush attempt, a meager output by Syracuse running back Sean Tucker’s standards should be enough to outpace Notre Dame.

And if this game comes down to the final few minutes, as a low-scoring, tight affair is prone to, Irish junior quarterback Drew Pyne’s disastrous-in-all-facets two-minute drill against Stanford leaves little faith Notre Dame can win late on the road.

Syracuse 24, Notre Dame 17
(Spread: 2-5; Over/Under: 2-5; Straight-up: 4-3)

Things We Learned: Notre Dame offense, QB Drew Pyne look to ‘tailor’ approach despite limitations
Notre Dame Opponents: Syracuse letdown at Clemson only sets up Orange this week
And In That Corner … No. 16 Syracuse Orange and sold out Dome host Notre Dame
NBC and Peacock to host Clemson vs Notre Dame watch parties at the Linebacker Lounge and Backstreets Pub
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s swing game focuses on stopping Sean Tucker at all costs

Davis, Bauer embody Freeman’s ‘all have roles’ mantra
Seven potential College Football Playoff spoilers
Soundings: Requiem for the Rallies
How the Tennessee grounds crew got Neyland Stadium’s field ready after a historic upset of Alabama
How Sickos Committee became the internet’s ultimate champion of ugly college football

Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s swing game focuses on stopping Sean Tucker at all costs

By Oct 29, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
It’s not a phrase usually applied to a football game, but when Mike Golic Jr. described Notre Dame’s trip to Syracuse as the “swing state” game among the remaining Irish challenges, he pinpointed exactly what is at stake for Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman in western New York this weekend.

The Irish (4-3) should have little trouble against Navy and Boston College to reach bowl eligibility in mid-November. And they will be overmatched against No. 5 Clemson and No. 10 USC to bookend the month, condemning any lofty hopes of a late-season surge.

Which leaves Syracuse (12 ET; ABC). If Notre Dame upsets the No. 16 Orange, it may end the season with wins against two ranked opponents, both on the road, an encouraging enough fact to build a touch of momentum this offseason. If not, then a likely 6-6 season will wrap up with nothing but mediocrity as its claim.

If only the Syracuse moniker was Purple, then Golic’s swing-state thought would be too good an analogy to stray from.

To top the Orange, the Irish will need to do one thing more than any other: Sean Tucker must die. (Figuratively speaking, of course’ the movie title was just too close to the reality to not lean into.) Plenty of credit should be given to Syracuse senior quarterback Garrett Shrader and new offensive coordinator Robert Anae (who directed Virginia’s explosive offense last season), but Tucker is the straw that stirs the Orange drink.

More accurately, Tucker is the straw, the glass and the champagne. Maybe the cocktail napkin, too.

“He’s talented,” Freeman said this week. “He is a home run-type running back. He can also be a threat in the pass game. I think you saw him catch a couple balls vs. Clemson.

“He is a talented running back, tough. I’ve seen him just run through guys.”

Freeman did see Tucker catch five passes when he studied last week’s film, but if Freeman watched that game linearly, he did not see much of Tucker in the second half. Four of his 10 total touches came on Syracuse’s first drive. The fifth, a 12-yard touchdown catch, ended the first-quarter drive that tied the game, the first of the Orange’s 21 unanswered points.

Then Tucker touched the ball only five more times, six if wanting to count an incomplete pass. Syracuse went away from its most consistent, most productive and most reliable offensive piece in what ended up a 27-21 loss against a Playoff contender.

Let’s put Tucker’s role into Irish context to underscore how surprising it was to see the Orange go away from him.

Former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams handled a greater proportion of the Irish offense in 2021 than it did in 2020, discounting his absence from the Fiesta Bowl. In every regard, Tucker is doing more for Syracuse than Williams did for Notre Dame last season.

Notre Dame would not have gone away from Williams at any point in 2020 or 2021.

The natural reaction for the Orange now will be to double down on Tucker.

The Irish kept a few key defenders on figurative ice last week to get healthy for this challenge, of course Notre Dame did not know Tucker would be rested, as well. After playing nearly only on special teams last week, safety Brandon Joseph should be good to go this week, as will senior linebacker Jack Kiser, coming off a “pretty deep thigh bruise,” per Freeman. Freshman nickel back Jaden Mickey will also return to the lineup, though his absence a week ago may have been more reality than preemptive. The same can be said in both regards for fifth-year Tariq Bracy.

The Irish defense has not been the concern this season. While it gives up a big play or two each game, an Al Golden frustration, Notre Dame has not given up more than 21 points in competitive action this season. That disclaimer excludes two North Carolina touchdowns in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided.

Holding Tucker and Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader to that same low bar will be the most crucial step to the Irish winning this swing state over the Orange.

“The biggest thing to us is they have some very dynamic players, especially at quarterback and running back,” leading Irish tackler, captain and senior linebacker JD Bertrand said this week on the ND on NBC Podcast. “Just being able to eliminate those go-to guys, make sure they aren’t the guys winning this game, make their whole team try to have an effort and not just have these guys.”

Nore Dame’s offensive flaws are known and myriad; there is no reason to expect them to change this weekend. The Irish are not likely to outscore Syracuse in an aggressive game, not when the senior Shrader has started 20 games in his carer, compared to Irish junior Drew Pyne’s five.

If any Notre Dame offensive riddle can be solved this weekend, it is how Pyne fares in a two-minute drill. A close game against a veteran quarterback could force Pyne into that scenario for a second time in his career. It cannot go worse than his showing against Stanford.

But in order to even enjoy that worry, the Irish will need to stop Sean Tucker. It is not Notre Dame’s fault he may be looking for redemption, but it may come at an Irish expense, not just a short-term loss, but swinging Notre Dame toward a 6-6 December.

NBC and Peacock to host Clemson vs Notre Dame watch parties at the Linebacker Lounge and Backstreets Pub

By Oct 28, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
Notre Dame fans and Clemson fans not able to get into Notre Dame Stadium next weekend now have their destinations to enjoy the primetime game. NBC and Peacock will host watch parties at the Linebacker Lounge in South Bend and at Backstreets Pub & Grill in Clemson.

The event is a part of the Fanbase Face-off, the quest for each fanbase to show who has the best fans. The watch parties will include prizes, competitions and perhaps special guests, beginning at 6:30 ET. Cameras will also be at both the Linebacker and Backstreets to feed live shots onto the NBC broadcast of Clemson’s first return to South Bend since the Irish upset the No. 1 Tigers in double overtime in 2020.

“We love to represent where local South Bend residents and loyal Notre Dame fans come together to watch and celebrate their favorite college football team,” Mark Monahan of the ‘Backer said. “We are excited to see the response of the community to come out and enjoy another incredible football Saturday.”

On the off-chance some Irish fans are knocking around South Carolina on Nov. 5, they should feel welcome at Backstreets, even if most folks there will assuredly be wearing orange.

“We are all college football fans,” Backstreets owner Pete Matsko said. “There is something that brings us together, even though we root for different teams. It’s the love for the game. It’s watching young men ages 18 to 25, most of whom will never play professionally, play their hearts out.

“It’s watching a five-star recruit throw a national-championship winning pass with five seconds left in the game to a walk-on. It’s having the Rose Bowl, South Bend and Michigan on your bucket list of stadiums to visit. It’s playing at night in a torrential downpour to a packed house, and it all comes down to the last drive.”

Matsko may or may not have been directly referencing Notre Dame’s last trip to Clemson, with its next scheduled for 2023.

He, however, will not be pouring drinks next Saturday, not unless the Linebacker lets him make a cameo behind the bar. Matsko is checking a trip off his own bucket list.

The Linebacker and Backstreets were chosen for these watch parties via fan vote.

And In That Corner … No. 16 Syracuse Orange and sold out Dome host Notre Dame

By Oct 27, 2022, 6:00 AM EDT
Notre Dame and Syracuse have met every two years since 2014, a streak that will end after this season, suffering a one-year delay before they meet up in both 2025 and 2026. Games played every other year seem to come just short of developing enough rhythm. If there is not an excessive amount of roster and coaching staff turnover between two games, there certainly is between three games covering a five-year span.

Thus, while the Irish have won all four of these even-year meetings (by an average score of 40.5 to 18), not much of what was seen in 2020 can be applied to 2022 and absolutely none of 2018’s result should be pertinent this weekend (12 ET; ABC). To fill in those gaps, let’s chat with Emily Leiker of The Post-Standard, more commonly known in the internet age as syracuse.com.

DF: From afar, this could be a tough week for Syracuse to refocus after its unbeaten season came to an end with a fourth-quarter collapse at Clemson. In the immediate aftermath of that 27-21 defeat, what was the mood around the Orange? There are no such things as moral victories, but also, they nearly beat the best team in the ACC and perennial national title conter.

EL: You’re right about the moral victories piece – that was something Syracuse head coach Dino Babers was asked about postgame and immediately shut down. That said, I do think there were some positives the team took away from the game, the biggest being the way they responded to the loss. We heard from Babers and several players that the team had a great film session Sunday without any finger-pointing or negativity. The way that game ended, it could have been really easy, in my opinion, for a team to get down on itself for letting a win slip away due to what were mostly self-inflicted wounds. But that’s not what we’ve seen or heard out of this Syracuse program this season, which I think bodes well for how they’ll respond on the field against Notre Dame.

Syracuse built its 21-10 lead on the back of turnovers, forcing four. In its first six games this season, the Orange had forced only nine takeaways, so it is not like this is a defense thriving on interceptions and fumbles. Was there a change in scheme or approach that led to those four turnovers, or merely Clemson sloppiness? Fortunately for these purposes, either answer sheds light on Notre Dame’s next two weeks.

There weren’t any scheme changes from what I could tell or that I was told offensively. It was certainly a standout game for the defense, but I do think once Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw that first pick, his head was a little scrambled for the rest of time he played. He might have had a little bit of last year coming back to haunt him: He had more interceptions than he did touchdowns last season and had drastically improved that ratio in 2022. Saturday’s game was just the third time he’s thrown an interception this year, and he hadn’t thrown more than one in a single game until Syracuse picked him off twice.

From the moment that game ended, Syracuse running back Sean Tucker’s lack of usage has been a hot topic. One of the best backs in the country, he ended with five rushes for 54 yards, also catching five passes for 18 yards and a score. Clemson claimed his so few rush attempts was a result of the Tigers’ defensive intentions, encouraging Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader to keep the ball more often on zone-reads. Shrader did end up with 21 carries for 71 yards, a distinct uptick from his average of 13 rushes per game in the first six this season. I realize gauging the success or failure of such schemes is a fool’s errand, but where do you assign fault or credit for Tucker’s reduced role? Is there any version of this weekend that sees it repeated?

Tucker’s reduced role was I think mostly at the fault of the coaching staff. It’s hard to say whose call exactly it was because the only coach who speaks with media is Babers, but the head coach did admit his running back should have had more carries and said the issue was addressed. Personally, I think a little bit of blame can also be attributed to Shrader just for pulling the ball as often as he did on his reads. That said, it’s obviously not his fault that the reads were what Syracuse had schemed up and didn’t change, nor was it his fault that Clemson’s defense was getting as much pressure as it was and forcing him to make quick decisions.

With all the criticism the program received over the matter since Saturday, I don’t expect it will be something that’s repeated this weekend. I would assume we’ll see more designed runs for Tucker called or at least him getting the ball more on reads.

On the other side of the ball, Clemson had a ton of success running the ball, gaining 293 yards on 60 carries. While an extreme, that was not the first time someone ran through Syracuse’s defense this season. Virginia took 29 rushes for 149 yards, and Louisville gained 137 yards on 31 attempts. Obviously, this stands out given the one thing Notre Dame tends to do well offensively is run the ball. Have these ground gashings come as a result of Syracuse selling out to stop the pass or is this just a faulty front?

I wouldn’t call Syracuse’s defensive front faulty per se, but it is young and has been the most affected by injuries this season. So that’s definitely hurt them in defending against high-powered rushing offenses. Looking at Notre Dame’s kind of three-pronged rushing attack and what that means for how they’re able to rotate players through that position to keep them fresh, I’m definitely assuming there will be at least a couple occasions where Syracuse gets burned on the run.

Speaking of stopping the pass, Orange cornerback Duce Chestnut appeared to suffer an injury against Clemson. I know he came back in, but what is the report on that injury? If the Irish are going to have any successful downfield passing, I do not expect it to be in Chestnut’s direction. While we’re at it, are there any other injuries that Notre Dame fans should make note of?

He did go out briefly with what seemed like a knee injury in the second quarter, but returned after that and played well for the rest of the game. Babers is pretty reserved when it comes to talking about injuries, so we really don’t know anything about Chestnut or any of the other players who had minor issues against Clemson.

One player who sat out the Clemson game and could be making his return this week is Syracuse’s other star cornerback, Garrett Williams. He suffered a thigh bruise early in Syracuse’s game against North Carolina State (on Oct. 15) and has not played since. Babers did say it wasn’t a season-ender, and Williams went through all of the team’s warmups and was suited up for the game against Clemson. He looked pretty close to 100 percent to me, but as of Wednesday, we haven’t heard officially whether he’ll be on the field against Notre Dame.

Let’s turn to the more abstract for a moment. This is a 6-1 Syracuse, currently ranked No. 16, coming off a blown chance at what may have been the biggest win in program history. There are competing momentums there. The Carrier Dome—errr, this is so dumb—the JMA Wireless Dome can hold nearly 50,000 fans and when in the right spirit, can be very loud. What kind of atmosphere should Notre Dame expect this week?

The game sold out of general tickets early this week, the school announced. There are still some student tickets left and some on reseller sites, but it will be packed and it will be loud. Don’t be fooled by the seemingly small number of fans that fit in the Dome; the fact that it’s an indoor venue means the noise echoes off every surface. Syracuse also sold out its game against N.C. State, and the Wolfpack offense was clearly affected by that.

Do you agree with me that renaming a building after a different corporate entity is bafflingly dumb when the former name has become so synonymous and entrenched with the arena? JMA Wireless cannot be getting enough publicity out of this to justify what is widely thought to be more than $3.25 million per year. And my disparaging this lunacy right now cannot be helping. I’ll stop. At least, until I repeatedly refer to a running back as a “carrier” on Saturday.

Haha. I barely made it here before it switched to the JMA Wireless Dome and I still had trouble remembering it wasn’t the Carrier Dome for about a month. You’re not the first out-of-towner I’ve heard complain about the name change.

Syracuse is favored by 2.5 as of late Wednesday night, only the fourth time Notre Dame has been a regular-season underdog against an ACC opponent in the last six seasons and just the eighth time in the nine years of this scheduling arrangement. The Irish won the last three such moments, including once this year and once last year. What are you expecting to see Saturday?

I think it will be a close game for sure. That said, I do think Syracuse will cover the spread handily with the home-field advantage and a drive for its offense to prove that it actually is good against a top-tier defense. Should be a good matchup either way.