And In That Corner … The No. 4 Clemson Tigers return to Notre Dame with QB uncertainty and a stout DL once again

By Nov 2, 2022, 5:00 AM EDT
7 Comments

Let’s round up and call it exactly two years ago that No. 4 Notre Dame upset No. 1 Clemson in double overtime. That was actually a few days short of two years ago, that instant classic coming on Nov. 7, 2020, but both that tilt and this year’s rendition coming in the first week of November is just one of the parallels.

Just like two years ago, the No. 4 Tigers are facing some quarterback uncertainty, their first chance to sort that out coming against the Irish. Back then, Clemson was favored by five points, a number this week’s spread touched briefly on Monday. And again, this pseudo-ACC contest will come in primetime (7:30 ET; NBC).

Where are the differences these days? Let’s ask Matt Connolly of ClemsonSports, an On3 affiliate.

DF: Appreciate the assist, Matt. And I hope Halloween went well for your trick-or-treater. I felt guilty DMing you at all on that particular holiday, but trusted/assumed you would ignore my message until that more important duty was tended to.

It’s kind of amazing how closely this game falls to the two-year anniversary of Clemson’s last trip to Notre Dame, two days short of that exact date. While that game colors some of this matchup, both these teams have changed drastically since back then, perhaps most notably at quarterback. Let’s get that out of the way. … DJ Uiagalelei will start for the No. 5 Tigers on Saturday, right? And did I spell his last name correctly there without even looking it up?

MC: I was just looking at the game two years ago and how close the dates are, haha. Yes, you did spell it correctly. Well done. And yes, DJ Uiagalelei will start against Notre Dame. People are going to forget about it after the way he played against Syracuse, but he really had played well the first seven games of the season. He was excellent against Florida State on the road in a tough environment and has made a lot of big-time throws this year. He was incredibly clutch at Wake Forest when the defense couldn’t get a stop. He’ll start Saturday, and he deserves to start based on the way he’s played (every week but one) this season.

How long is Uiagalelei’s leash at this point? What type of game scenarios, short of injury, would you envision spur Dabo Swinney to bring in freshman Cade Klubnik, a la two weeks ago late against Syracuse?

While Uiagalelei will start, his leash is definitely shorter than it was two weeks ago. He’s not going to get pulled if he misses an open receiver or two, because to be honest, Cade Klubnik has missed his share in limited playing time as well. I don’t think it’s smart to throw a freshman into his first real road experience at Notre Dame. But if there’s an early interception or two and the turnover woes continue, you’ll see Klubnik get a shot.

Notre Dame fans have been pretty repetitive this week trying to claim Clemson’s offense is lackluster. Let’s pull from a few early-week comments, not to dunk on them, but to give you an idea of the misconceptions I aim to counter here. “This Clemson offense is not particularly scary.” “On offense, Clemson is not that spectacular.”

Personally, I see a veteran, daul-threat quarterback playing with one of the most dynamic running backs in the country and finally finding a rhythm with some of his receivers. Of course, turnovers doomed that momentum against the Orange, but flip that 90-yard scoop-and-score and the Tigers suddenly win that game 34-14. Am I giving Clemson too much credit? Where am I right and where are my readers right?

Yea, I think you nailed it for the most part. Clemson has a junior quarterback with really good running backs and tight ends around him. The receiver play has been inconsistent, and that’s the one area where there are question marks. Clemson doesn’t have anyone who truly scares you the way Mike Williams or Tee Higgins did. At the same time, they do have some solid players at receiver, led by freshman Antonio Williams. The offensive line has also been excellent, although it hasn’t been tested a ton. Overall, I think it’s a very good offense that is led by its running backs, QB run game and tight ends.

On the other side of the ball, there is an obvious question a la the quarterback situation offensively, so help me out quickly: What is the health status along the defensive line? Aside from Xavier Thomas’ Avengers photo on Halloween.

The defensive line is finally healthy after battling injuries for most of the year. I don’t know that Bryan Bresee and Xavier Thomas are all the way back as far as conditioning and football shape as they missed several weeks and were limited once they returned. But the bye week has been good for those guys, and they’re expected to play a big role against Notre Dame. Everyone else on the defense is in good shape. After Clemson couldn’t catch a break with injuries last year, the Tigers have been fortunate this season.

As has been the case in each of their last three matchups, that should be the fun part of this game. Notre Dame’s greatest strength, its offensive line, against Clemson’s, its defensive line. That went the Tigers’ way in 2018 (because that defensive line may have been the best of the decade), the Irish way two years ago, and then Clemson’s way again in that subsequent ACC title game, though Notre Dame was suddenly shorthanded. You’ve studied this week. Where do you see an edge on either side?

I think that the Notre Dame offensive line vs. the Clemson defensive line is a pretty even fight. ND’s line seems to have really gelled over the past several weeks and the offense as a whole is getting more and more confident. This is probably the best offensive line Clemson has faced, although it’s also probably the best defensive line Notre Dame has faced. I expect both units to win their share of plays on Saturday.

The Irish beat Syracuse last week behind one of the most Iowa-esque game plans you can have while still enjoying success. Notre Dame threw the ball five times in the second half. It simply got ahead of the Orange and then strangled the life out of the game. That will be its best path toward an upset this week (and to end the year at USC), but teams do not like running against Clemson, giving up just 87.88 rushing yards per game and 2.98 per carry, good for No. 7 and No. 11 in the country, respectively. In my opinion, the more illustrative fact is that opponents run just 29.5 times per game against the Tigers, No. 10 in the country. Is that all a result of Clemson’s defensive line? To start the year, this was a defense with a new second level. Have those linebackers found their footing as you would have expected?

I think Clemson’s success against the run has been a combination of things. You have a really good defensive line, which we’ve discussed, and an excellent group of linebackers behind them. Clemson’s linebackers are fast and solid tacklers, although maybe a little undersized at 240, 230 and 225 pounds. I will point out that Clemson hasn’t been great against the run in its two most recent games. Florida State ran for 206 against Clemson and averaged 6 yards a carry. Syracuse running back Sean Tucker had only 5 carries but averaged 10.8 yards per attempt.

I assume you see that as the most likely Irish path to an upset, probably combined with a punt block and an Uiagalelei turnover or two. Correct me if I’m wrong. And if not, what would you see as the path to a Tigers blowout?

I agree that Notre Dame’s best path to winning is getting the running game going and then hitting junior tight end Michael Mayer for a few big plays. If they do that they’re not going to need turnovers. Clemson’s best shot for a blowout is stopping the run and making Drew Pyne beat them through the air. If Notre Dame is one-dimensional, I don’t think it has much of a chance.

Clemson is favored by 3.5 or 4, depending on the sportsbook, as of Wednesday’s earliest hours. What are you expecting Saturday night?

I’m expecting a close, low-scoring defensive battle. Notre Dame is physical and I think will have some success running against Clemson. I also think the Notre Dame defense is legit and will make it hard on the Clemson offense. I’m not expecting a shootout like we saw a couple of years ago in South Bend. Ultimately I think Clemson wins, because I don’t think Drew Pyne can do enough in the passing game. But I don’t think it will be easy.

And for that matter, before I let you go, what are you most looking forward to this weekend? I missed you two years ago, the press box that season understandably designed to cut down on any socializing.

I actually did make the trip two years ago. It was an awesome experience and a beautiful night. I’m looking forward to walking around the campus again, seeing Touchdown Jesus and enjoying Notre Dame Stadium with a full stadium. Should be a fun game.

Things We Learned: Notre Dame’s second-half run focus now a clear trend, but one dependent on a lead

By Oct 31, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
Notre Dame v Syracuse
Getty Images
11 Comments

Syracuse may have been the ideal top-20 team for this particular Notre Dame offense to face. And yet, the Irish (5-3) still scored only 27 points on genuine possessions. Notre Dame’s 41-24 win at the née Carrier Dome was an exercise in control, but perhaps not dominance.

If Orange head coach Dino Babers really did tell Irish head coach Marcus Freeman that he had eagerly been awaiting Notre Dame’s arrival, then Freeman was right to tell his team, “We’re here, be careful what you wish for.” This was a matchup designed to go against Syracuse’s defense.

Irish excluded, opposing offenses run the ball against the Orange 3.73 percent more often than should be expected given game situations, the seventh-highest disproportionate rank among Power Five teams. Notre Dame dialed that up drastically, running the ball 19.9 percent more often than would have been expected if solely focusing on game situation, per cfb-graphs.com.

Babers noticed.

“They basically were playing Army, Navy, Air Force football,” Babers said. “You have to get close enough or get in front of them so they can change and want to throw the ball a lot more.”

Babers was not saying the Irish run a service-academy offense. He was pointing out how difficult it is to knock Notre Dame off its offensive rhythm once the Irish enjoy a multiple-possession lead.

As soon as safety Brandon Joseph ran the first play of the game back into the end zone for a Notre Dame touchdown, Syracuse would struggle. The Orange advantage of an early score, which came to be reality, was negated. The Irish could continue to run against a defense struggling against the run more than just about anyone else in the country. Entering the weekend, Syracuse’s defense gave up 0.138 expected points added per rush against. To put that more bluntly, every time an opponent ran against the Orange, they raised their expected final point total by 0.138 points.

And as long as Notre Dame stayed ahead of Syracuse, it could run without worry, thus building that lead.

“Today showed how coach Freeman always emphasizes, ‘We’re an offensive line-, defensive line-driven team,” Irish sophomore running back Audric Estimé said after taking 20 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns. “Our offensive line played their tails off. … They all were blocking all game, playing great. That did show our identity today.”

This was not a new Notre Dame trend, just one that has not always been available and one taken to an extreme against the Orange because of this specific Syracuse weakness.

The Irish never led by two scores against Ohio State, Marshall, Cal or Stanford. Let’s ignore the UNLV game due to the level of competition. In the other three contests, Notre Dame made this breakdown easy by always taking its first two-score lead just before halftime.

In the first half against North Carolina, BYU and Syracuse, the Irish threw the ball on 44.92 percent of their plays. In the second halves, buttressed by multiple-possession leads for the most part, Notre Dame threw the ball on just 24.35 percent of its plays, including a 13.89 percent rate on Saturday. The Irish threw the ball just five times on 36 second-half plays against the Orange.

“It’s just everybody is on board with the identity to win,” Freeman said. “If that gives us our best chance to move the ball, running the ball, and at times being able to throw it out of 13 personnel, that’s what this team is on board with. Whatever it takes to win.

“That’s why you love coaching these guys, they’re unselfish. They’re willing to do whatever it takes.”

This unselfishness worked better than usual, better than even against North Carolina’s woeful defense when Notre Dame took 34 second-half carries for 167 yards while throwing the ball just 12 times for 108 yards. Gene Chizik’s defense may have given up more yardage, but the Irish were able to lean into the run that much more aggressively against Syracuse, taking 31 second-half rushes for 126 yards while, again, throwing the ball only five times.

The lopsided approach exploited the Orange’s greatest weakeness, one that will be challenged again by Pittsburgh this weekend. But it also hemmed in Notre Dame’s scoring.

The Irish did not put together consecutive quality possessions until the fourth quarter, their 11th through 13th drives. The middle of those was a one-play, two-yard touchdown drive, so more genuinely, Notre Dame strung together two straight quality possessions only to end the game. Freeman pointed to the 41 Irish points as evidence of the success of the approach, a foray into coachspeak he usually avoids, but Notre Dame was the beneficiary of a defensive touchdown and special teams gifting another. A more accurate final score may have featured the Irish with only 27 points.

“I’m not looking to have a certain amount of passes or a certain amount of runs,” Freeman said. “I want to score points, and right now that’s what we’re doing.”

Only to an extent, albeit extent enough given that the Irish defense has yet to give up more than 21 points outside of garbage time.

Notre Dame’s defense continues as a strength, one that allowed the Irish to build a moderate lead and then target Syracuse’s greatest weakness, which fortunately fit the Notre Dame strength.

Highlights: Notre Dame 41, No. 16 Syracuse 24 — Early Irish runs create tilted game flow

By Oct 30, 2022, 6:00 AM EDT
19 Comments

“Game flow” comes across as an abstract piece of football talk, but recognizing it can explain how a game expected to be tight can turn into a blowout, such as Notre Dame’s 41-24 win at No. 16 Syracuse on Saturday.

The Irish (5-3) played better than the Orange (6-2), make no mistake about it. Notre Dame outgained Syracuse by 76 yards and fittingly notched seven more first downs. The Irish led by two possessions for more than 24 minutes.

But none of that may have ever come to be if not for safety Brandon Joseph’s interception return for a touchdown on the game’s first snap, the second time this month Notre Dame has forced a turnover on the first play of the game against a team ranked No. 16. Joseph snagging that Garrett Shrader pass and taking it to the end zone gave the Irish a cushion they would need when Shrader immediately then led a touchdown drive to tie the game.

It also, as a side note, gave Joseph’s father a memento football, the 2020 All-American making a beeline for his parents after he found the end zone to celebrate his first career score, high school or college.

“That’s why you see me go straight over to my mom, we been talking about this since day one,” Joseph said. “For it to be my first pick-six and be able to celebrate with them was huge.”

But back to the game flow. Joseph’s touchdown may as well have been an afterthought after the Orange covered 53 yards in seven plays, but the game-opening defensive tally kept Notre Dame on even footing. It could stick to its game plan with no worry, running the ball on eight of its first nine plays, a drive that ended in a missed field goal. That approach lasted into the second drive, as well, with the Irish running the ball on the first four plays of that possession, one undone by multiple false start penalties.

Neither of those drives resulted in points, but Notre Dame was building into the rushing game it wanted.

“That’s been the plan since probably Cal, try to establish the run game,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said. “… Right now, our identity is to run the ball.”

Notre Dame set a season-high with 25 first-half rushes, staking itself to a 21-7 lead.

Now consider Syracuse, even more dependent on star running back Sean Tucker. He had 11 rushes for 47 yards in the first half, the Orange mostly still within reach of the Irish. But when Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne connected with sophomore receiver Jayden Thomas for a three-yard score to end the half, Syracuse had to increasingly abandon Tucker, its greatest strength. Trailing by two touchdowns and then 17 points and even 21, the Orange handed off to Tucker only five times for 18 yards in the second half.

Syracuse needed to chuck to catch up, something backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson did well for the third quarter, but never well enough to stress Notre Dame’s preferred approach.

“We’re going to run at you,” sophomore running back Audric Estimé said after scoring twice and gaining 123 yards on 20 carries. “You’re going to have to stop us, and if you’re not stopping us, we’re just going to do it until the game is over.”

Joseph’s interception and Estimé’s early success gave the Irish enough control in the building formerly known as the Carrier Dome that they could keep running, enough control that Tucker could not. That game flow cut out Syracuse’s legs from under it.

BOOSTING ESTIMÉ’S CONFIDENCE EARLY
The first two Irish snaps, well into the first quarter thanks to Joseph’s touchdown and Syracuse’s follow-up, were handoffs to Estimé, despite his rash of fumbles in recent weeks.

“That helped for sure, honestly,” he said. “[Getting] the first carries means a lot to me, shows the trust [offensive coordinator Tommy Rees] and coach Freeman and [running backs coach Deland McCullough] have in me. I feel like that was a big confidence booster.”

Estimé’s fumbles have been costly. Particularly, his lost carry against Stanford ended Notre Dame’s final genuine chance at a comeback. He has not wavered since.

“Just my teammates, them never giving up on me, giving me fuel, telling me to keep my head up and just them being there for me during a hard time,” Estimé said. “I wouldn’t be able to do any of this, I wouldn’t be able to bounce back without any of them.

“So my teammates, giving me confidence and my coaches, all of them.”

THE BIGGEST SMALL PIECE OF THAT RUNNING GAME
Sophomore tight end Mitchell Evans is listed at 6-foot-5 ⅛ and 255 pounds. He is anything but small. When it comes to the Irish rushing attack, though, Evans is only a minor piece.

Yet, the package that features Evans behind center and sneaking forward is now four-for-four. Defenses know exactly what is coming, but enough Notre Dame size renders that advance warning feckless.

With Pyne remaining in the backfield on Saturday when Evans took the snap, the Irish may be laying the groundwork for a future trick play out of that design, letting the opposing defense sell out to stop Evans only for Pyne to end up with the ball looking downfield.

SURPRISE OF THE WEEK
Sophomore receiver Deion Colzie was Pyne’s second-favorite target, behind the obvious Michael Mayer, catching all three passes thrown his way for 44 yards, each of them gaining a first down. Colzie entered the weekend without any catches yet this season.

“I’m proud of him because it’s a reflection of practice,” Freeman said. “Everything I keep saying is you build confidence in practice. He had a great week of practice. For him to go out and have a couple catches and make some plays, have a little bit more playing time, it reinforces the things I say. Practice is so important. What we do in practice will get you those opportunities in a game.”

More action from Colzie and Thomas was intentional, but it may not continue every week. For one thing, fifth-year receiver Braden Lenzy missed early-week practices due to an illness. For another, Notre Dame wanted to counter Syracuse’s long cornerbacks with longer receivers.

“We settled into trying to get a little bit more length on the field at wideout,” Freeman said. “We had a couple personnels where we wanted tall guys. We called it tall personnel.

“The ability to get some of that length, because they have some long corners, and we wanted to be able to challenge those guys.”

SCORING EFFICIENCY
The Irish scored on all six of their red-zone possessions, including four touchdowns. They turned seven quality possessions into six scores, the exception being a missed field goal.

But still, Notre Dame scored on only six of 13 possessions. That is a step forward, 46.2 percent compared to the 39.2 percent rate this season before this game, but it is still a tick or two below what should be expected from a reliable offense.

Turnovers, rushing attack carry Notre Dame to road win at No. 16 Syracuse

By Oct 29, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT
Notre Dame v Syracuse
Getty Images
19 Comments

Notre Dame’s defensive line had not gotten its hands on a pass all season. Bothering quarterbacks’ passing lanes is an underrated part of a strong defensive line, usually overlooked amid sacks (three for the Irish on Saturday), but deflecting passes costs offenses downs all the same. More havoc can result from them, too, like when senior defensive tackle Howard Cross tipped the first pass of Notre Dame’s season and senior linebacker Marist Liufau tracked it down in the air in the fourth quarter at Syracuse.

The second interception by the Irish of the day, Liufau’s snag cut short a surging Orange rally, giving Notre Dame a chance to dig its feet in on its way to a 41-24 win in a soldout Carrier Dome—errrr, JMA Wireless Dome.

“We wanted to emphasize turnovers,” Irish safety Brandon Joseph said. “At that point in the game, for him to get that pick and for us to get the momentum back, get the ball back to the offense, it was huge. Turning point of the game.”

The No. 16 Orange (6-2) had the Irish (5-3) on their heels, cutting a 17-point lead to just seven heading into the fourth quarter. After senior quarterback Garrett Shrader did not retake the field following halftime due to injury, Syracuse backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson — a former four-star recruit who transferred to Syracuse after one year at Florida — sparked the Orange offense with some downfield passing that Shrader had not been able to muster.

Until a pass went off Cross’ hand into Liufau’s.

The Irish doubled down with their most reliable offensive asset, a three-headed running back room, to quell Syracuse’s comeback bid. Junior running back Chris Tyree took five straight carries before two passes got Notre Dame to just outside the 10-yard line. An Audric Estimé touchdown rush gave the Irish renewed breathing room, a moment of redemption for the back who lost three fumbles in the four games before this, including one that cost Notre Dame its last viable chance at beating Stanford.

“The game of football is named after what I held in my hand,” Estimé said. “Be more mindful of it. … It could come out at any time. Be mindful of it, sticking to the regular, honestly.

“No big changes, I just had to keep it in my mind. No matter what, the ball comes first.”

He added another score barely a minute later, a one-play drive courtesy of a Clarence Lewis-blocked punt, and Estimé finished with 123 yards on 20 carries.

Logan Diggs took another 20 carries for 85 yards and a score, the two sophomores racking up the gross numbers but Tyree the ball carrier called upon when the Irish most needed to move forward. He finished with eight rushes for 23 yards, as well as a 10-yard catch, but it was those five carries for 17 yards that set Notre Dame back on track, each attempt gaining positive yardage.

Up until Liufau’s interception led to Tyree’s reliability led to Estimé’s first score, the remaining Irish lead could be traced back to the very first snap of the game. Shrader telegraphed his intentions and Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph capitalized to the fullest extent possible, recording the first interception return touchdown of his entire life.

“I was just doing my job,” Joseph said. “I dropped down in the zone, the quarterback staring at me, threw it right to me, and I took it. That’s pretty much that.”

Syracuse quickly rebounded, putting together a touchdown drive on the following possession, but from there on, the Irish defense made Shrader’s life miserable, even if it was not knocking down his passes.

“They went down and scored to make it a 7-7 game, but the ability to establish, hey, we’re on defense first and we go up 7-0, that’s a huge momentum builder for everyone in our football program,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said.

The next three Orange possessions were all three-and-outs, and Syracuse would not put together a quality drive the rest of the first half. It took a possession for Del Rio-Wilson to find his rhythm, but orchestrating back-to-back scoring drives revived memories of the Irish collapsing in the second half a la against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Instead, Notre Dame stopped the Orange on three of its remaining five possessions, in part because star Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was held in check by the deficits. The Irish led by multiple scores for 24:03, rendering the Orange reliance on Tucker carries a comeback liability.

STAT OF THE GAME
Notre Dame’s running focus began long before Liufau’s interception and Tyree’s stretch. The Irish set a season-high with 25 rushes in the first half. Estimé and Diggs set the tone, taking 11 rushes for 53 yards and 8 carries for 49 yards, respectively, thus staking Notre Dame to a 21-7 halftime lead, its second-largest of this season, behind only the 30-7 halftime advantage last week against UNLV, one inflated by short fields created via punt block, an indulgence the Irish did not enjoy until the fourth quarter this weekend.

QUOTE OF THE GAME
Freeman began his postgame locker room comments with a boast that was more coincidence than anything else.

“That’s twice in a month you’ve beaten the No. 16 team in the country,” he said, referencing the Notre Dame 28-20 win against then-No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas on Oct. 8, though the Cougars have now lost their last four games, beginning with that one.

But then Freeman brought up a reality that continues to confound from outside the Irish locker room.

“As I said to us at halftime, nobody really knows how good this football team is except the guys in this locker room,” he said. “Today was a step toward showing the country how good this team can be. We have a damn good football team, a damn good football team that has to go out there every single week and be consistent and play this type of football.”

No. 5 Clemson (8-0) looms in one week (7:30 ET; NBC).

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
14:53 — Notre Dame touchdown. Brandon Joseph 29-yard interception return. Blake Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Syracuse 0.
11:11 — Syracuse touchdown. Oronde Gadsden 13-yard pass from Garrett Shrader. Andre Szmyt PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Syracuse 7. (7 plays, 53 yards, 3:34)

Second Quarter
8:23 — Notre Dame touchdown. Logan Diggs 3-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Syracuse 7. (11 plays, 55 yards, 6:25)
0:17 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jayden Thomas 3-yard pass from Drew Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Syracuse 7. (6 plays, 61 yards, 1:01)

Third Quarter
7:41 — Notre Dame field goal. Grupe 31 yards. Notre Dame 24, Syracuse 7. (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:54)
4:57 — Syracuse field goal. Szmyt 54 yards. Notre Dame 24, Syracuse 10. (7 plays, 39 yards, 2:44)
0:25 — Syracuse touchdown. Sean Tucker 4-yard rush. Szmyt PAT good. Notre Dame 24, Syracuse 17. (6 plays, 67 yards, 2:21)

Fourth Quarter
9:11 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 11-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 31, Syracuse 17. (7 plays, 54 yards, 3:43)
7:47 — Notre Dame touchdown. Estimé 2-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 38, Syracuse 17. (1 play, 2 yards, 0:03)
5:44 — Syracuse touchdown. D'Marcus Adams 13-yard pass from Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. Szmyt PAT good. Notre Dame 38, Syracuse 24. (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:03)
1:58 — Notre Dame field goal. Grupe 20 yards. Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24. (8 plays, 45 yards, 3:45)

Notre Dame at Syracuse: TV, Time, Preview & Prediction

By Oct 29, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Getty Images
3 Comments

The gambling line hardly matters at this point, Notre Dame and No. 16 Syracuse quickly approaching pick’em status early Saturday morning. The Orange home-field advantage will not be enough of an excuse for the Irish should they fall short his afternoon, despite nearly 50,000 fans filling the Carrier Dome—errrrrr the JMA Wireless Dome with decibels. Notre Dame (4-3) has a chance at a top-25 road win today, not only a literal chance but also a viable one with some Syracuse (6-1) weaknesses exposed a week ago at Clemson.

That chance will largely hinge on the Irish ability to slow Orange star running back Sean Tucker, the foundation of all of Syracuse’s offense and a foundation mostly ignored last week in that 27-21 loss. Simplifying this afternoon’s matchup to a Tucker question is unnecessary, given Orange senior quarterback Garrett Shrader is quite capable of taking over a game on his own, but Tucker will be the primary question facing Notre Dame today.

No previous Irish opponent has so leaned on one player; few teams in the country do. In that respect, this Syracuse tilt may be unique. But in a week, Notre Dame will face No. 5 Clemson (8-0), and while sophomore running back Will Shipley is not as crucial to the Tigers’ offense as Tucker is to the Orange’s, he is not far off. Neither is receiver Zay Flowers of Boston College, but again, Syracuse’s singular reliance on Tucker is a realm unto itself, one which will challenge the Irish today.

TIME: 12:00 ET, the rare occurrence of Notre Dame playing a road game short of primetime, let alone as early as lunchtime. The Irish have not played a true road game this early in more than four years, much to every beat writer’s chagrin.

TV: ABC will broadcast this pseudo-ACC showcase, with Joe Tessitore on play-by-play, Greg McElroy as the analyst and Katie George working as the sideline reporter. If needing to watch from a mobile device, the Watch ESPN app should provide the broadcast.

PREVIEW: Occasionally, a frustration arises from a a beat writer. Arguing Syracuse will “make one of those Playoff hopefuls worry” during the preseason undersold what would come from the Orange, but its intention was in the right place.

When the bartender emptying a bottle of Tullamore Dew, wearing a highlighter-orange fisherman’s cap rolled into a beanie hears a conversation about Notre Dame playing at Syracuse, he is prone to dismiss it. But do not. And yes, that happened this Friday night.

The Orange may yet contend for a New Year’s Six appearance, and the path to that showcase begins with a win against the Irish today. Syracuse will need to finish as the ACC team ranked behind only Clemson to make the Orange Bowl, a possibility based on the Tigers reaching the College Football Playoff, but that is very much still within reach, provided Syracuse beats Notre Dame.

PREDICTION: As of Saturday’s earliest hours, the Orange is favored by 1.5 points with a combined points total Over/Under of 47.5. To put that spread into perspective, the money line for a Notre Dame win is +105, as in, bet $100 to win $105.

After spending 67 seconds with the Irish favored to start the week, Syracuse has been favored since. As the week went along, that line fell from Notre Dame as a three-point underdog to the Irish essentially being on par with the Orange in betting terms. Not quite equal, but close to it.

One could argue this prediction derives from vibes, from that aforementioned bartender wearing a freight-orange winter cap, sometimes kismet making a decision before it is ever considered.

But the reality comes down to Syracuse being a more complete football team, led by a veteran quarterback and with a dynamic running back frustrated by last week’s underuse. The Orange have, for the first time under head coach Dino Babers, found a bona fide defense. Though an offensive coordinator by trade, the broad assumption around Babers has long been his defense would hold serve.

Instead, it gave up at least 27.0 points per game in his first five seasons in western New York. Only in the last two seasons has Syracuse noticeably bowed up on defense, more so this year than ever before, giving up only 15.1 points per game.

That diligence may be enough to restrict Notre Dame, an offense that has looked synced against only North Carolina and BYU, one a defense orchestrated by Gene Chizik and one looking meeker by the week. Lest the Irish gain six yards per rush attempt, a meager output by Syracuse running back Sean Tucker’s standards should be enough to outpace Notre Dame.

And if this game comes down to the final few minutes, as a low-scoring, tight affair is prone to, Irish junior quarterback Drew Pyne’s disastrous-in-all-facets two-minute drill against Stanford leaves little faith Notre Dame can win late on the road.

Syracuse 24, Notre Dame 17
(Spread: 2-5; Over/Under: 2-5; Straight-up: 4-3)

