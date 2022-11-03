For the first time in the regular season since their heavyweight bout in 2020, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will meet the No. 4 Clemson Tigers on Saturday, November 5. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream the Notre Dame vs Clemson game. Saturday’s game marks the seventh overall meeting between the two schools. Clemson leads the series with a 4-2 record, the most recent Irish win obviously coming in that 2020 double-overtime classic, upsetting the then-No. 1 Tigers.
Notre Dame (5-3) defeated Syracuse, 41-24, last week, the second Irish win against a ranked opponent this season. Junior tight end Michael Mayer had 54 receiving yards, enough to break the school record for career receiving yards by a tight end. At this point, the only tight end records at Notre Dame not held by Mayer are yards in a game (Kyle Rudolph’s 164 against Michigan in 2010) and career touchdowns, in which Mayer is tied with Ken MacAfee for the school record at 15.
The Irish have struggled at home this season, but this primetime matchup will give them a chance to thoroughly reverse that worry.
“Would a win versus Clemson help me build confidence in the things we do? Absolutely,” head coach Marcus Freeman said. “That’s what victories do. What would a win like that do for our program? It’s going to help us gain confidence in what we’re doing, who we are.”
The Tigers (8-0) are also coming off a victory over Syracuse, though two weeks ago; Clemson defeated the Orange 27-21 on October 22 before going on an idle week. Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was benched in the second half after his worst performance of the season where he was intercepted twice and lost a costly fumble. Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik stepped in to help the Tigers earn the comeback win.
Uiagalelei’s first career start came in that 2020 loss, though he set a record for passing yards against Notre Dame. He is expected to return to the starting role this week.
“I felt like I figured out what I did wrong, stuff to work on,” Uiagalelei said. “Be able to improve that and make sure it doesn’t happen again. I feel like I’ve definitely moved on from that and am excited about playing Notre Dame.”
The Tigers currently hold the longest active win streak in FBS having won their last 14 straight games dating back to last season.
How to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson:
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
- When: Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: NBC
