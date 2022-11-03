Leftovers & Links: Special teams focus not the only echo of 2020’s Notre Dame upset of Clemson

By Nov 3, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Marcus Freeman remembers Notre Dame’s double-overtime win against then-No. 1 Clemson in 2020 better than you might expect from a coach who had his own top-10 team face a conference foe that afternoon. The then-Cincinnati defensive coordinator had finished beating Houston, 38-10, minutes before the Irish kicked off against the Tigers two years ago, and he was tuned in by halftime in South Bend.

Of course, Freeman had reason to watch Notre Dame, and not in the slightest because he was considering a move to South Bend. That would not become a possibility for more than another month. But his close friend Mike Mickens was coaching the Irish cornerbacks, part of Notre Dame’s recruiting pitch when Freeman eventually did make that jump.

“I know there were parts of the game, I was in my head saying, ‘Oof, coach Mickens might be getting an earful right now from somebody,’” Freeman said Monday. “It was one of those games. … Even though it was the COVID year, you saw some students run out on the field. It was really cool. That’s a heavyweight battle.”

Freeman went back through a few of the highlights, notable for a coach who had his own family, his own team and his own worries back then. While he assuredly studied all the Irish games from 2020 when he took over as defensive coordinator that offseason, film study leaves very different impressions than watching a game live. Not to mention, Freeman would not have been studying film of Notre Dame’s offense.

“I remember Ian Book throwing that long pass, I think to Avery Davis,” Freeman said. “There’s a couple plays that stick out in my mind, I know at the end of the game they got after the quarterback a little bit, didn’t give him a chance to really throw the ball in that second overtime.”

And Freeman probably never devoted film study to Irish field-goal attempts.

“I think, did [kicker Jonathan] Doerer have a big hit? I think I remember him knocking somebody,” Freeman said before being corrected. “Bramblett, not Doerer. [Punter/holder Jay] Bramblett, yeah, he rocked somebody.

“‘Man, they got a punter He’s physical, man.”

That play in particular is not as well-remembered as it should be. Bramblett taking down Clemson star Travis Etienne just before halftime saved a Tigers touchdown and likely, in retrospect, the game.

Assuredly, Freeman tuned in for reasons beyond Mickens. It was a top-five matchup in primetime despite election news adding chaos to the day. Football coaches are monomaniacal often to a fault, and they excuse watching football as part of that focus, claiming they can pick up new wrinkles by watching other teams, a la Notre Dame’s current tight end-behind-center package starring Mitchell Evans coming from Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees watching the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Freeman wanted to watch a top-five matchup, and whether he came away from it with useful lessons or not is beside the point.

“This isn’t a David vs. Goliath,” he said, now referencing this Saturday’s tilt. “This is Notre Dame vs. Clemson, two powerhouses, two blue-blood programs that are going to battle Saturday night here at Notre Dame Stadium.”

That much appears to have carried over from Freeman’s viewing experience two years ago, despite the Irish being 5-3 this time around.

Much like that unexpected special teams moment from Bramblett, the third phase of football likely will be responsible for a pivotal moment this weekend. Notre Dame has blocked five kicks or punts this season, including three in the last two weeks. That mark of five is a program record, one set with a third of the season remaining, but it may work against the Irish now. Opponents know to gear up on punt protection.

Five kicks/punts blocked leads the nation, tied with South Carolina and Central Michigan. Just behind them, Clemson with four.

“You just want to make sure your protection is solid,” Freeman said Thursday. “Each week, we’re always a protect-first team, no matter if it’s punt or kicking a field goal. You have to protect first. Then obviously cover if it’s a punt. If it’s a long field goal, you have to be ready to cover, too.”

If Tigers sophomore running back Will Shipley fields a field goal just before halftime and heads toward the sideline this Saturday (7:30 ET; NBC), assume there has been a glitch in the matrix.

“It’s about being sound, playing sound football and protecting your kicker and making sure your protection is right,” Freeman said. “It comes down to scheme and fundamentals and execution. That’s really it.”

ON RECRUITING
Notre Dame will have dozens of recruits on campus this weekend. Throwing a number in front of “dozens” there would risk being outdated within an hour or two. Four dozen? Five dozen? Six dozen? Many.

“It’s going to be a great environment,” Freeman said. “This what I tell them, this is why you come to Notre Dame, to be a part of games like this. This best thing we can do is put on a good performance, but for them to understand this is what it’s about — you have a chance to be a part of this and this future and this football program.”

Freeman lamented how many recruits now take their official visits in the summer, a relatively recent allowance by the NCAA but a good one for players who want to focus on their own seasons or do not want to cram a visit into a weekend when the collegiate coaching staff has so many other obligations, but also an allowance that works against any school looking to capitalize on its Saturday atmosphere.

With so many recruits in town this weekend, the Irish will have a chance to counter that worry, though the main thing remains the main thing.

“The other part of that is to put on a good performance for them and we execute on the field.”

By Nov 3, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

For the first time in the regular season since their heavyweight bout in 2020, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will meet the No. 4 Clemson Tigers on Saturday, November 5. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream the Notre Dame vs Clemson game. Saturday’s game marks the seventh overall meeting between the two schools. Clemson leads the series with a 4-2 record, the most recent Irish win obviously coming in that 2020 double-overtime classic, upsetting the then-No. 1 Tigers.

Notre Dame (5-3) defeated Syracuse, 41-24, last week, the second Irish win against a ranked opponent this season. Junior tight end Michael Mayer had 54 receiving yards, enough to break the school record for career receiving yards by a tight end. At this point, the only tight end records at Notre Dame not held by Mayer are yards in a game (Kyle Rudolph’s 164 against Michigan in 2010) and career touchdowns, in which Mayer is tied with Ken MacAfee for the school record at 15.

The Irish have struggled at home this season, but this primetime matchup will give them a chance to thoroughly reverse that worry.

“Would a win versus Clemson help me build confidence in the things we do? Absolutely,” head coach Marcus Freeman said. “That’s what victories do. What would a win like that do for our program? It’s going to help us gain confidence in what we’re doing, who we are.”

RELATED READING: And In That Corner … The No. 4 Clemson Tigers return to Notre Dame with QB uncertainty and a stout DL once again

The Tigers (8-0) are also coming off a victory over Syracuse, though two weeks ago; Clemson defeated the Orange 27-21 on October 22 before going on an idle week. Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was benched in the second half after his worst performance of the season where he was intercepted twice and lost a costly fumble. Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik stepped in to help the Tigers earn the comeback win.

Uiagalelei’s first career start came in that 2020 loss, though he set a record for passing yards against Notre Dame. He is expected to return to the starting role this week.

“I felt like I figured out what I did wrong, stuff to work on,” Uiagalelei said. “Be able to improve that and make sure it doesn’t happen again. I feel like I’ve definitely moved on from that and am excited about playing Notre Dame.”

The Tigers currently hold the longest active win streak in FBS having won their last 14 straight games dating back to last season.

RELATED READING: NBC and Peacock to host Clemson vs Notre Dame watch parties at the Linebacker Lounge and Backstreets Pub

Clemson putting its Playoff path on the line is just one of many must-watch events on NBC and Peacock this weekend. Tune into the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday at 3:30 ET, followed by the Irish and the Tigers before Amy Schumer hosts Saturday Night Live. The action continues Sunday with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at 3 ET and the Titans vs the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at 7 ET.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson:

  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • When: Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: NBC

Notre Dame Opponents: Three Irish foes land in Playoff top-10, with even No. 9 USC looking at Playoff path

By Nov 2, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
11 Comments

Tuesday night’s initial College Football Playoff rankings will have no effect on Notre Dame’s season, but they do confirm the strength of the Irish schedule in a way that should once again be beyond debate. By those rankings, Notre Dame faces three top-10 teams this season, including two on the road.

The third, of course, is this weekend’s matchup with No. 4 Clemson (8-0) at 7:30 ET on NBC.

No. 4 Clemson (8-0): The Tigers come off an idle week in which they did not change quarterbacks, though some may have assumed that was coming after freshman Cade Klubnik subbed in for junior DJ Uiagalelei late in Clemson’s 27-21 comeback win against Syracuse two weeks ago.

The Tigers do know they have a decent emergency option, though, with Klubnik avoiding any critical errors against the Orange, not that he exactly dazzled, either. Klubnik completed two of four passes for 19 yards and took five rushes for 26 yards (sack adjusted). He also converted a two-point attempt. Clearly, Klubnik was not instant-offense in a can, but among his four drives, he did lead the way to two touchdowns and a field goal.

The real star for Clemson both that day and much of this season was and has been sophomore running back Will Shipley, former longtime Notre Dame recruiting target. After Klubnik stepped in for Uiagalelei against Syracuse, Shipley took nine more rushes for 81 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown. He finished with 172 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, adding 17 more yards on three catches.

Shipley finding success Saturday may be the least-discussed key of the weekend to this point, but it will be vital for the Tigers and, thus obviously, for the Irish defensive front.

“You need to be really patient up front, and when the opportunity presents itself, you got to take it,” Shipley said of facing Notre Dame’s front-seven. “You can’t second-guess yourself.”

Favored by 3.5 as of Wednesday afternoon, with a combined point total Over/Under of 44, Clemson is expected to win a grind of a game Saturday, something to the tune of 24-20.

Navy (3-5): The Midshipmen season went from bad to worse despite beating Temple, 27-20, in overtime. The Navy triple-option is more dependent on its quarterback than the other renditions at Army and Air Force, and it was already struggling with Tai Lavatai leading the way. Now the Midshipmen will be without him after a lower-body injury in the first quarter against the Owls ended Lavatai’s season.

“I think Tai going down kind of kicked us in the gut,” Navy head coach Ken Niumatalalo said. “I hate that for that kid. He’s an awesome young man who has worked hard and was getting better.”

In his place, Xavier Arline held on to score the game-winning touchdown in overtime, after Temple stormed back from a 13-0 deficit. An interception on the following drive sealed the game.

RELATED READING: Backup QB Xavier Arline scores in overtime to lift Navy football over Temple, 27-20; Tai Lavatai out for season

The Midshipmen now head to Cincinnati (4 ET; ESPNU) as 19.5-point underdogs, a number that seems low considering Navy’s offense may struggle to string together three first downs on any single drive.

Boston College (2-6): The Eagles lost to Connecticut. Let’s say that again. Boston College lost to UConn, 13-3.

Any Notre Dame fans still insisting the Eagles are a threat to once again hand the Irish a shocking loss should reread that paragraph a few times.

Five Boston College turnovers doomed the Eagles more than anything else, but even that does not excuse losing to Connecticut.

Boston College now hosts Duke (7 ET on Friday; ESPN2), with the Blue Devils favored by 10 points. Again, the Eagles are two-possession underdogs to Duke.

No. 9 USC (7-1): The Trojans were bothered by utter officiating incompetence at the end of the first half, but they still beat Arizona, 45-37, a score made closer thanks to a late, meaningless Wildcats touchdown.

For a nice change of pace, the Pac 12 has Playoff hopes with four teams in the top-14, three of them with only one loss. Only one of them is still on USC’s schedule — No. 10 UCLA on Nov. 19 at the Rose Bowl, just before Notre Dame heads west — but the Pac-12 title game should provide a second matchup, if the Trojans are able to get there, that potential trip to Las Vegas a relative pilgrimage for USC compared to the next few weeks.

First they will need to handle business against Cal (10:30 ET; ESPN). Favored by more than three touchdowns, at some point USC’s turnover luck should run out, right?

No. 2 Ohio State (8-0): The Buckeyes let Penn State hang around for a while, trailing 21-16 five minutes into the fourth quarter. And then, quite literally 69 seconds later, Ohio State led 30-21 on its way to a 44-31 win that was more truly a 44-24 victory.

The Big Ten will challenge the Buckeyes at some point, but it will not be at Northwestern (12 ET; ABC) this weekend, not with Ohio State favored by 38 points.

Marshall (4-4): The Herd fell 24-13 to Coastal Carolina. Mathematically speaking, Marshall has been one of the most unlucky teams this season, giving it reason to think a bowl game is still on the horizon, beginning by beating Old Dominion (2 ET; ESPN+) this weekend, favored by a field goal. That loss to the Chanticleers, though, doomed any lingering Herd hopes of winning the Sun Belt, now effectively trailing Coastal Carolina by four games in the division standings with only three conference games to play.

Cal (3-5): A missed field goal cost anyone believing in the Bears, losing 42-24 to Oregon.

No. 17 North Carolina (7-1): Despite having the only defense to make Notre Dame’s offense look thoroughly good, the Tar Heels continue to win. They came back from an early deficit against Pittsburgh to win 42-24, largely thanks to a 21-0 fourth quarter. North Carolina is on a direct path to face Clemson in the ACC title game; the Heels would need to lose three of their last four conference games to miss out on that chance, and given that slate begins at Virginia (12 ET; ACCN), consider it unlikely. North Carolina is favored by 7.5.

BYU (4-5): The Cougars’ freefall continued with a 27-24 loss to East Carolina. It is not about to stop at Boise State (7 ET; FS2), with the resurgent Broncos favored by 7.5.

Stanford (3-5): On a weekend filled with Pac-12 backdoor covers, the Cardinal could not get close enough to consider one at UCLA, losing 38-13. Continuing to doubt in Stanford should make some sense against Washington State (3:30 ET; Pac-12 Network), the Cougars favored by 5.

UNLV (4-4): The Rebels needed an off week, now expecting quarterback Doug Brumfield back behind center at San Diego State (7 ET; CBSSN). That alone may gave reason to think UNLV is undervalued on a weekend when it is a 6.5-point underdog.

No. 20 Syracuse (6-2): Ranked, yes, but also on a two-game losing streak with its starting quarterback hobbled, the Orange is a 3.5-point underdog at Pittsburgh (3:30 ET; ACCN), a team that should be able to exploit Syracuse’s weak run defense.

“Certain opponents (Shrader) may have been able to play the entire game, but not against those cats,” Orange head coach Dino Babers said. “You could tell that the stuff we needed him to do he was not going to be as effective against those guys as other people, so I made the decision to make a change at quarterback.

And In That Corner … The No. 4 Clemson Tigers return to Notre Dame with QB uncertainty and a stout DL once again

By Nov 2, 2022, 5:00 AM EDT
8 Comments

Let’s round up and call it exactly two years ago that No. 4 Notre Dame upset No. 1 Clemson in double overtime. That was actually a few days short of two years ago, that instant classic coming on Nov. 7, 2020, but both that tilt and this year’s rendition coming in the first week of November is just one of the parallels.

Just like two years ago, the No. 4 Tigers are facing some quarterback uncertainty, their first chance to sort that out coming against the Irish. Back then, Clemson was favored by five points, a number this week’s spread touched briefly on Monday. And again, this pseudo-ACC contest will come in primetime (7:30 ET; NBC).

Where are the differences these days? Let’s ask Matt Connolly of ClemsonSports, an On3 affiliate.

DF: Appreciate the assist, Matt. And I hope Halloween went well for your trick-or-treater. I felt guilty DMing you at all on that particular holiday, but trusted/assumed you would ignore my message until that more important duty was tended to.

It’s kind of amazing how closely this game falls to the two-year anniversary of Clemson’s last trip to Notre Dame, two days short of that exact date. While that game colors some of this matchup, both these teams have changed drastically since back then, perhaps most notably at quarterback. Let’s get that out of the way. … DJ Uiagalelei will start for the No. 5 Tigers on Saturday, right? And did I spell his last name correctly there without even looking it up?

MC: I was just looking at the game two years ago and how close the dates are, haha. Yes, you did spell it correctly. Well done. And yes, DJ Uiagalelei will start against Notre Dame. People are going to forget about it after the way he played against Syracuse, but he really had played well the first seven games of the season. He was excellent against Florida State on the road in a tough environment and has made a lot of big-time throws this year. He was incredibly clutch at Wake Forest when the defense couldn’t get a stop. He’ll start Saturday, and he deserves to start based on the way he’s played (every week but one) this season.

How long is Uiagalelei’s leash at this point? What type of game scenarios, short of injury, would you envision spur Dabo Swinney to bring in freshman Cade Klubnik, a la two weeks ago late against Syracuse?

While Uiagalelei will start, his leash is definitely shorter than it was two weeks ago. He’s not going to get pulled if he misses an open receiver or two, because to be honest, Cade Klubnik has missed his share in limited playing time as well. I don’t think it’s smart to throw a freshman into his first real road experience at Notre Dame. But if there’s an early interception or two and the turnover woes continue, you’ll see Klubnik get a shot.

Notre Dame fans have been pretty repetitive this week trying to claim Clemson’s offense is lackluster. Let’s pull from a few early-week comments, not to dunk on them, but to give you an idea of the misconceptions I aim to counter here. “This Clemson offense is not particularly scary.” “On offense, Clemson is not that spectacular.”

Personally, I see a veteran, daul-threat quarterback playing with one of the most dynamic running backs in the country and finally finding a rhythm with some of his receivers. Of course, turnovers doomed that momentum against the Orange, but flip that 90-yard scoop-and-score and the Tigers suddenly win that game 34-14. Am I giving Clemson too much credit? Where am I right and where are my readers right?

Yea, I think you nailed it for the most part. Clemson has a junior quarterback with really good running backs and tight ends around him. The receiver play has been inconsistent, and that’s the one area where there are question marks. Clemson doesn’t have anyone who truly scares you the way Mike Williams or Tee Higgins did. At the same time, they do have some solid players at receiver, led by freshman Antonio Williams. The offensive line has also been excellent, although it hasn’t been tested a ton. Overall, I think it’s a very good offense that is led by its running backs, QB run game and tight ends.

On the other side of the ball, there is an obvious question a la the quarterback situation offensively, so help me out quickly: What is the health status along the defensive line? Aside from Xavier Thomas’ Avengers photo on Halloween.

The defensive line is finally healthy after battling injuries for most of the year. I don’t know that Bryan Bresee and Xavier Thomas are all the way back as far as conditioning and football shape as they missed several weeks and were limited once they returned. But the bye week has been good for those guys, and they’re expected to play a big role against Notre Dame. Everyone else on the defense is in good shape. After Clemson couldn’t catch a break with injuries last year, the Tigers have been fortunate this season.

As has been the case in each of their last three matchups, that should be the fun part of this game. Notre Dame’s greatest strength, its offensive line, against Clemson’s, its defensive line. That went the Tigers’ way in 2018 (because that defensive line may have been the best of the decade), the Irish way two years ago, and then Clemson’s way again in that subsequent ACC title game, though Notre Dame was suddenly shorthanded. You’ve studied this week. Where do you see an edge on either side?

I think that the Notre Dame offensive line vs. the Clemson defensive line is a pretty even fight. ND’s line seems to have really gelled over the past several weeks and the offense as a whole is getting more and more confident. This is probably the best offensive line Clemson has faced, although it’s also probably the best defensive line Notre Dame has faced. I expect both units to win their share of plays on Saturday.

The Irish beat Syracuse last week behind one of the most Iowa-esque game plans you can have while still enjoying success. Notre Dame threw the ball five times in the second half. It simply got ahead of the Orange and then strangled the life out of the game. That will be its best path toward an upset this week (and to end the year at USC), but teams do not like running against Clemson, giving up just 87.88 rushing yards per game and 2.98 per carry, good for No. 7 and No. 11 in the country, respectively. In my opinion, the more illustrative fact is that opponents run just 29.5 times per game against the Tigers, No. 10 in the country. Is that all a result of Clemson’s defensive line? To start the year, this was a defense with a new second level. Have those linebackers found their footing as you would have expected?

I think Clemson’s success against the run has been a combination of things. You have a really good defensive line, which we’ve discussed, and an excellent group of linebackers behind them. Clemson’s linebackers are fast and solid tacklers, although maybe a little undersized at 240, 230 and 225 pounds. I will point out that Clemson hasn’t been great against the run in its two most recent games. Florida State ran for 206 against Clemson and averaged 6 yards a carry. Syracuse running back Sean Tucker had only 5 carries but averaged 10.8 yards per attempt.

I assume you see that as the most likely Irish path to an upset, probably combined with a punt block and an Uiagalelei turnover or two. Correct me if I’m wrong. And if not, what would you see as the path to a Tigers blowout?

I agree that Notre Dame’s best path to winning is getting the running game going and then hitting junior tight end Michael Mayer for a few big plays. If they do that they’re not going to need turnovers. Clemson’s best shot for a blowout is stopping the run and making Drew Pyne beat them through the air. If Notre Dame is one-dimensional, I don’t think it has much of a chance.

Clemson is favored by 3.5 or 4, depending on the sportsbook, as of Wednesday’s earliest hours. What are you expecting Saturday night?

I’m expecting a close, low-scoring defensive battle. Notre Dame is physical and I think will have some success running against Clemson. I also think the Notre Dame defense is legit and will make it hard on the Clemson offense. I’m not expecting a shootout like we saw a couple of years ago in South Bend. Ultimately I think Clemson wins, because I don’t think Drew Pyne can do enough in the passing game. But I don’t think it will be easy.

And for that matter, before I let you go, what are you most looking forward to this weekend? I missed you two years ago, the press box that season understandably designed to cut down on any socializing.

I actually did make the trip two years ago. It was an awesome experience and a beautiful night. I’m looking forward to walking around the campus again, seeing Touchdown Jesus and enjoying Notre Dame Stadium with a full stadium. Should be a fun game.

Things We Learned: Notre Dame’s second-half run focus now a clear trend, but one dependent on a lead

By Oct 31, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
Notre Dame v Syracuse
Getty Images
11 Comments

Syracuse may have been the ideal top-20 team for this particular Notre Dame offense to face. And yet, the Irish (5-3) still scored only 27 points on genuine possessions. Notre Dame’s 41-24 win at the née Carrier Dome was an exercise in control, but perhaps not dominance.

If Orange head coach Dino Babers really did tell Irish head coach Marcus Freeman that he had eagerly been awaiting Notre Dame’s arrival, then Freeman was right to tell his team, “We’re here, be careful what you wish for.” This was a matchup designed to go against Syracuse’s defense.

Irish excluded, opposing offenses run the ball against the Orange 3.73 percent more often than should be expected given game situations, the seventh-highest disproportionate rank among Power Five teams. Notre Dame dialed that up drastically, running the ball 19.9 percent more often than would have been expected if solely focusing on game situation, per cfb-graphs.com.

Babers noticed.

“They basically were playing Army, Navy, Air Force football,” Babers said. “You have to get close enough or get in front of them so they can change and want to throw the ball a lot more.”

Babers was not saying the Irish run a service-academy offense. He was pointing out how difficult it is to knock Notre Dame off its offensive rhythm once the Irish enjoy a multiple-possession lead.

As soon as safety Brandon Joseph ran the first play of the game back into the end zone for a Notre Dame touchdown, Syracuse would struggle. The Orange advantage of an early score, which came to be reality, was negated. The Irish could continue to run against a defense struggling against the run more than just about anyone else in the country. Entering the weekend, Syracuse’s defense gave up 0.138 expected points added per rush against. To put that more bluntly, every time an opponent ran against the Orange, they raised their expected final point total by 0.138 points.

And as long as Notre Dame stayed ahead of Syracuse, it could run without worry, thus building that lead.

“Today showed how coach Freeman always emphasizes, ‘We’re an offensive line-, defensive line-driven team,” Irish sophomore running back Audric Estimé said after taking 20 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns. “Our offensive line played their tails off. … They all were blocking all game, playing great. That did show our identity today.”

This was not a new Notre Dame trend, just one that has not always been available and one taken to an extreme against the Orange because of this specific Syracuse weakness.

The Irish never led by two scores against Ohio State, Marshall, Cal or Stanford. Let’s ignore the UNLV game due to the level of competition. In the other three contests, Notre Dame made this breakdown easy by always taking its first two-score lead just before halftime.

In the first half against North Carolina, BYU and Syracuse, the Irish threw the ball on 44.92 percent of their plays. In the second halves, buttressed by multiple-possession leads for the most part, Notre Dame threw the ball on just 24.35 percent of its plays, including a 13.89 percent rate on Saturday. The Irish threw the ball just five times on 36 second-half plays against the Orange.

“It’s just everybody is on board with the identity to win,” Freeman said. “If that gives us our best chance to move the ball, running the ball, and at times being able to throw it out of 13 personnel, that’s what this team is on board with. Whatever it takes to win.

“That’s why you love coaching these guys, they’re unselfish. They’re willing to do whatever it takes.”

This unselfishness worked better than usual, better than even against North Carolina’s woeful defense when Notre Dame took 34 second-half carries for 167 yards while throwing the ball just 12 times for 108 yards. Gene Chizik’s defense may have given up more yardage, but the Irish were able to lean into the run that much more aggressively against Syracuse, taking 31 second-half rushes for 126 yards while, again, throwing the ball only five times.

The lopsided approach exploited the Orange’s greatest weakeness, one that will be challenged again by Pittsburgh this weekend. But it also hemmed in Notre Dame’s scoring.

The Irish did not put together consecutive quality possessions until the fourth quarter, their 11th through 13th drives. The middle of those was a one-play, two-yard touchdown drive, so more genuinely, Notre Dame strung together two straight quality possessions only to end the game. Freeman pointed to the 41 Irish points as evidence of the success of the approach, a foray into coachspeak he usually avoids, but Notre Dame was the beneficiary of a defensive touchdown and special teams gifting another. A more accurate final score may have featured the Irish with only 27 points.

“I’m not looking to have a certain amount of passes or a certain amount of runs,” Freeman said. “I want to score points, and right now that’s what we’re doing.”

Only to an extent, albeit extent enough given that the Irish defense has yet to give up more than 21 points outside of garbage time.

Notre Dame’s defense continues as a strength, one that allowed the Irish to build a moderate lead and then target Syracuse’s greatest weakness, which fortunately fit the Notre Dame strength.