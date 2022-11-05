NBC and Peacock to host Clemson vs Notre Dame watch parties at the Linebacker Lounge and Backstreets Pub

By Nov 5, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Notre Dame fans and Clemson fans not able to get into Notre Dame Stadium next weekend now have their destinations to enjoy the primetime game. NBC and Peacock will host watch parties at the Linebacker Lounge in South Bend and at Backstreets Pub & Grill in Clemson.

The event is a part of the Fanbase Face-off, the quest for each fanbase to show who has the best fans. The watch parties will include prizes, competitions and perhaps special guests, beginning at 6:30 ET. Cameras will also be at both the Linebacker and Backstreets to feed live shots onto the NBC broadcast of Clemson’s first return to South Bend since the Irish upset the No. 1 Tigers in double overtime in 2020.

“We love to represent where local South Bend residents and loyal Notre Dame fans come together to watch and celebrate their favorite college football team,” Mark Monahan of the ‘Backer said. “We are excited to see the response of the community to come out and enjoy another incredible football Saturday.”

On the off-chance some Irish fans are knocking around South Carolina on Nov. 5, they should feel welcome at Backstreets, even if most folks there will assuredly be wearing orange.

“We are all college football fans,” Backstreets owner Pete Matsko said. “There is something that brings us together, even though we root for different teams. It’s the love for the game. It’s watching young men ages 18 to 25, most of whom will never play professionally, play their hearts out.

“It’s watching a five-star recruit throw a national-championship winning pass with five seconds left in the game to a walk-on. It’s having the Rose Bowl, South Bend and Michigan on your bucket list of stadiums to visit. It’s playing at night in a torrential downpour to a packed house, and it all comes down to the last drive.”

Inside the Irish

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs Clemson: TV, Time, Preview & Prediction
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs Clemson: By the numbers, including red-zone chances, rushing...
Stanford v Notre Dame
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s struggling pass game may be the ‘secret’...

Matsko may or may not have been directly referencing Notre Dame’s last trip to Clemson, with its next scheduled for 2023.

He, however, will not be pouring drinks next Saturday, not unless the Linebacker lets him make a cameo behind the bar. Matsko is checking a trip off his own bucket list.

The Linebacker and Backstreets were chosen for these watch parties via fan vote.

Notre Dame vs Clemson: TV, Time, Preview & Prediction

By Nov 5, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
Clemson v Notre Dame
Getty Images
4 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — In the midst of a frustrating season, Notre Dame has a chance to remember, remember the fifth of November and, in doing so, perhaps exact a vendetta on the team that has handed the Irish two lopsided postseason defeats in the last five seasons. The No. 4 Clemson Tigers have a clear path to the Playoff, and Notre Dame looks like the stiffest challenge left on Clemson’s schedule before the ACC championship game.

If the Irish repeat their 2020 upset of the Tigers, they could preemptively knock Clemson (8-0) out of the postseason.

Of course, Notre Dame (5-3) does not much care about where the Tigers may be going. It is simply looking for strengthened confidence in its own rebound.

“What would a win like this do for our program?” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman asked rhetorically Monday. “It’s going to continue to help us gain confidence in what we’re doing, who we are, and it’s also that emotional feeling that you get when you’re victorious. There’s no better feeling in the world.”

TIME: 7:30 ET on a night when staying up late is more permissible than any other night of the year. If tonight’s tilt recaptures some of the extra-time drama from two years ago, do not lament overtime. You’ll get that hour back while you sleep. You’ll still be well-rested when you start your Sunday.

And you’ll presumably have less traveling to do than the Clemson fans that may or may not fill Notre Dame Stadium a la Georgia in 2017 and Cincinnati in 2021.

‘“We played Cincinnati here last year in this stadium, and there was some red, (but) it sticks out when you’re a bright color maybe,” Freeman said. “Red or orange in Notre Dame Stadium — but it’s a home-field advantage, to play a team like Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium, it’s a huge advantage for us.”

TV: NBC has the broadcast, though it can also be streamed on Peacock by clicking this link RIGHT HERE.

PREVIEW: The combined points total for this matchup opened on Sunday at 47.5, about what one might expect from any game involving the struggling Irish offense against a stout defense, but by Saturday’s earliest hours, it had fallen to 44. That fall came during the middle of the week as tonight’s weather forecast became more clear.

It’s not that the sold-out crowd will need umbrellas, though those may make tailgates more pleasant. It’s that a loose-fitting ballcap could end up three sections over. Weather.com projects 22 mph winds at kickoff, with gusts assuredly much higher. They will fall to 14 mph by 11 p.m. ET.

Winds like that could impact a passing game, but it is not like Notre Dame has one to be impacted, anyway. And for all his oft-critiqued flaws, arm strength is one of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s strengths, so he should be able to force the ball through any gusts.

But field goals may go wayward. Strong winds are not easily accounted for in Notre Dame Stadium. In the five years since the most recent renovation of the Stadium was completed, no one has attempted more field goals in it than former Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer, who went 30-of-39 on field goals at his home venue and 84-of-85 on extra point attempts.

“Field goals are difficult,” he said early last season. “Because the wind does swirl in there. I tend to look at the American flag sometimes when I’m kicking toward the scoreboard. Other times I try to look at the goal post that is aligned with the hash that I’m on.”

Both Notre Dame and Clemson enjoy experienced kickers, but it should not be seen as a coincidence that the total fell by about a field goal this week.

Twitter | @statsowar

PREDICTION: The game flow broke the Irish way perfectly last week. Notre Dame wanted to stake itself to an early lead and then run through Syracuse, taking the greatest Irish strength and applying it to the greatest Orange weakness.

That will not work against Clemson. The Tigers’ defensive line is too good, simply enough. When teams run against Clemson, they lessen their expected points total by 0.094 points per play. Thus, teams do not run against the Tigers often.

Clemson had an extra week to fine-tune its opening script for tonight, and if that clicks, Notre Dame will find itself behind and in an uncomfortable position. If that deficit becomes two possessions, suddenly the Irish will feel a need to try their hardly-existent passing game.

The spread on this game favors the Tigers by only 3.5 points as of early Saturday, but the game itself could spiral quickly if Clemson finds that early edge. A ground-and-pound offense like Notre Dame’s that struggles to penalize a defense for stacking the box would have a most difficult time coming from behind against a quality opponent.

Not to mention, that wind could bother Irish junior quarterback Drew Pyne, though certainly not as much as the Tigers’ vaunted defensive line will.

Game flow worked in Notre Dame’s favor a week ago. It can just as easily cut against.

Clemson 31, Notre Dame 17
(Spread: 2-5; Over/Under: 2-6; Straight-up: 4-4)

INSIDE THE IRISH
Notre Dame’s second-half run focus now a clear trend, but one dependent on a lead
No. 4 Clemson Tigers return to Notre Dame with QB uncertainty and a stout DL once again
Notre Dame Opponents: Three Irish foes land in Playoff top-10, with even No. 9 USC looking at Playoff path
Special teams focus not the only echo of 2020’s Notre Dame upset of Clemson
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s struggling pass game may be the ‘secret’ to an upset of Clemson

OUTSIDE READING
Highest-graded players at every position through Week 9 of the 2022 college football season
LSU coach Brian Kelly speaks on Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman
Clemson vs Notre Dame odds, picks and predictions: Red zone woes haunt Irish
Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. Clemson

How to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson tonight and the Irish all season; TV, Peacock info for 2022

By Nov 5, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

For the first time in the regular season since their heavyweight bout in 2020, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will meet the No. 4 Clemson Tigers on Saturday, November 5. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream the Notre Dame vs Clemson game. Saturday’s game marks the seventh overall meeting between the two schools. Clemson leads the series with a 4-2 record, the most recent Irish win obviously coming in that 2020 double-overtime classic, upsetting the then-No. 1 Tigers.

Notre Dame (5-3) defeated Syracuse, 41-24, last week, the second Irish win against a ranked opponent this season. Junior tight end Michael Mayer had 54 receiving yards, enough to break the school record for career receiving yards by a tight end. At this point, the only tight end records at Notre Dame not held by Mayer are yards in a game (Kyle Rudolph’s 164 against Michigan in 2010) and career touchdowns, in which Mayer is tied with Ken MacAfee for the school record at 15.

The Irish have struggled at home this season, but this primetime matchup will give them a chance to thoroughly reverse that worry.

“Would a win versus Clemson help me build confidence in the things we do? Absolutely,” head coach Marcus Freeman said. “That’s what victories do. What would a win like that do for our program? It’s going to help us gain confidence in what we’re doing, who we are.”

RELATED READING: And In That Corner … The No. 4 Clemson Tigers return to Notre Dame with QB uncertainty and a stout DL once again

The Tigers (8-0) are also coming off a victory over Syracuse, though two weeks ago; Clemson defeated the Orange 27-21 on October 22 before going on an idle week. Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was benched in the second half after his worst performance of the season where he was intercepted twice and lost a costly fumble. Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik stepped in to help the Tigers earn the comeback win.

Uiagalelei’s first career start came in that 2020 loss, though he set a record for passing yards against Notre Dame. He is expected to return to the starting role this week.

“I felt like I figured out what I did wrong, stuff to work on,” Uiagalelei said. “Be able to improve that and make sure it doesn’t happen again. I feel like I’ve definitely moved on from that and am excited about playing Notre Dame.”

The Tigers currently hold the longest active win streak in FBS having won their last 14 straight games dating back to last season.

RELATED READING: NBC and Peacock to host Clemson vs Notre Dame watch parties at the Linebacker Lounge and Backstreets Pub

Clemson putting its Playoff path on the line is just one of many must-watch events on NBC and Peacock this weekend. Tune into the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday at 3:30 ET, followed by the Irish and the Tigers before Amy Schumer hosts Saturday Night Live. The action continues Sunday with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at 3 ET and the Titans vs the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at 7 ET.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson:

  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • When: Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: NBC

Inside the Irish

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs Clemson: TV, Time, Preview & Prediction
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs Clemson: By the numbers, including red-zone chances, rushing...
Stanford v Notre Dame
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s struggling pass game may be the ‘secret’...

How to watch Notre Dame Football on Peacock:
Become a monthly or annual subscriber to Peacock Premium to watch all of our Premium sports, including Notre Dame football. Once you’re signed up, you can find LIVE coverage in the Browse section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View a list of supported devices here.

Notre Dame vs Clemson: By the numbers, including red-zone chances, rushing yards and the spread

By Nov 5, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
Stanford v Notre Dame
Getty Images
0 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Saturdays matter most. Realignment should never be discussed during the season. Giving up on a fall just because a few losses cost a Playoff chance overlooks the beauty of this sport. Again, Saturdays matter most. There are only 12 of them guaranteed each year.

But as Notre Dame (5-3) readies to face No. 4 Clemson (8-0), once again unbeaten and on track for a Playoff berth after that oh-so-disastrous 2021 season ended with merely 10 wins, it is worth pointing out this week how well the ACC partnership continues to work for Irish football.

Notre Dame has two impressive wins thus far this season, not just because it has only five wins total, but also because it has played just three teams still looking like worthwhile opponents entering November. Two of them came from the ACC, No. 17 North Carolina and No. 20 Syracuse. Tonight’s matchup with Clemson (7:30 ET; NBC) will provide the Irish another chance at a standout win.

As of this week, five Notre Dame opponents are in the top 20. That exact cutoff is obviously a bit arbitrary, the true reality of college football being that there is often little difference between the No. 16 team and whoever would be considered the No. 40, but if sticking to that arbitrary guideline, only one other team plays a full quarter of the Playoff rankings’ top 20. Consider this a pause to guess that team … … … Auburn.

Next offseason, when someone on whatever social media platform fills the coming void insists the Irish never play a strong schedule, just ignore it. The ACC partnership adds enough heft to Notre Dame’s usual barnstorming to rival any conference slate.

Inside the Irish

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs Clemson: TV, Time, Preview & Prediction
Stanford v Notre Dame
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s struggling pass game may be the ‘secret’...
Stanford v Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: Special teams focus not the only echo of 2020’s...

27: The Irish have won 27 straight regular-season games against ACC opponents, dating back to the 2016 debacle.
16: Notre Dame has the longest November winning streak in the country at 16, not losing in the final month of the regular season since 2017’s finale.

186.63: The Irish average 186.63 rushing yards per game, No. 39 in the country.
87.88: Clemson gives up 87.88 rushing yards per game, No. 7 in the country.

97.44 percent: The Tigers have scored on all but one of their red-zone possessions this season, going 38-of-39 from inside the 20-yard line, with 28 touchdowns. That rate of 97.44 percent ranks No. 3 in the country.
5.02 points: Clemson scores 5.02 points per quality possession, No. 12 in the country. Any possession with a first down inside the plus-40 yard line or with a touchdown scored from further than that is considered a quality possession.

100 percent: Opponents have scored on 100 percent of their red-zone possessions against Notre Dame, going 20-for-20 with 17 touchdowns.
2.80 points: But the Irish keep those red-zone possessions to a minimum. Only 20 of them ranks No. 14 in the country, and on the rest of its opponents’ quality possessions, the Notre Dame defense stands up, giving up 2.80 points on average, ranking No. 7 in the country.

3.5 points: As of very early Saturday morning, the Tigers are favored by 3.5 points.
44 points: And the combined point total Over/Under is set at 44 points.

32: Irish junior tight end Michael Mayer has a catch in all 32 of his career games. It could be 33 if a hip abductor strain had not sidelined him against Virginia last season.
15: Mayer has 15 career touchdown catches, tied for the Notre Dame record for tight ends. One more will give Mayer every season and career receiving record for Irish tight ends.

23: A stat correction last week gave Notre Dame senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey an additional half a sack, raising his career tally to 23, just 1.5 sacks from tying Justin Tuck’s career record at Notre Dame.
7.5: Foskey is second in the country with 7.5 sacks this season, a good ways off pace to breaking Tuck’s single-season record of 13.5.

Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s struggling pass game may be the ‘secret’ to an upset of Clemson

By Nov 4, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT
15 Comments

After losses to Marshall and Stanford, there may be an instinct to undercut Notre Dame’s viability this November, but Irish head coach Marcus Freeman will not grant any credence to any diminishment of his team. Not even with No. 4 Clemson (8-0) rolling into town this weekend.

They may be the mighty Tigers, the same ones of six straight College Football Playoff appearances from 2015 through 2020 and national titles in 2016 and 2018, but Freeman sees these as still also the formidable Irish (5-3), not some upstart hoping to spring an upset.

“It’s not a David vs. Goliath,” Freeman said Monday. “This is a heavyweight fight.

“We’ve got a dang good football team. I’ve always said it. We do exactly what we’re supposed to do, we’re a good enough football team to win every game we play.”

Now the challenge for Notre Dame is to prove that bold claim on the biggest stage (7:30 ET; NBC). If it reverts to the form seen at home thus far this season — not only losing to Marshall and Stanford, but also struggling with Cal and underwhelming against UNLV — this primetime affair could turn lopsided quickly.

“We’ve seen if we don’t execute and we don’t do our job, we’re not going to be victorious.”

If Saturday night will not be David vs. Goliath, then it may be a rendition of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object.

Coming off the Irish gashing of Syracuse nearly strictly via the ground game, calling Notre Dame’s rushing attack an unstoppable force is not altogether an exaggeration. The Irish took 53 rushes for 249 yards (sack and kneel downs adjusted), a 4.7 yards per carry average. Most notably, Notre Dame threw just five passes in the second half. Once it was ahead, it was content to stay ahead by that present margin.

“There is no secret what their identity is,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said this week. “You can either match that or you can’t. They’ve played eight games, you have a style of play at this point.

“They are a physical group. They have three backs that can beat you. … They have a style of play and you are ready for that or you’re not. It will be a physical game. No secret there.”

Inside the Irish

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs Clemson: TV, Time, Preview & Prediction
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs Clemson: By the numbers, including red-zone chances, rushing...
Stanford v Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: Special teams focus not the only echo of 2020’s...

The not-so-secret secret may be the Irish passing game and how woeful it is. Unless junior quarterback Drew Pyne and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees have been keeping every arrow in their figurative quiver the last month — incomprehensible given included in that stretch was a 16-14 loss to Stanford — there is little for the Tigers to fear from Notre Dame through the air.

Pyne played well against then-No. 16 BYU, completing 22-of-28 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns, but since then he has completed just 48.6 percent of his passes with 6.38 yards per pass attempt. There is leaning on a ground game because it is effective, and then there is leaning on a ground game because the passing attack is ineffective, and the Irish have veered from the former in September to the latter in October.

And neither aspect of Notre Dame’s offense has been explosive, with just 10.7 percent of Irish plays in the last four games qualifying as explosive, their overall explosive rate ranking No. 95 in the country. 

The unstoppable force, to stick with the ol’ phrase, has not been a fast-moving one.

“The other thing, at some point, if we’re not running the ball so well, we’re going to throw it more,” Freeman said. “Right now we’re running the ball pretty well. If we don’t run the ball really well, it’s going to force us to take more opportunities in the passing game.”

For every warning Swinney may offer about Notre Dame’s ground attack, the reality is, Saturday night likely will hinge on Pyne’s arm. Clemson’s defensive front will force that issue.

There is the literal description of that defense, including one offered by primary Irish running back Audric Estimé this week on the ND on NBC Podcast.

“We see a lot of big dudes,” Estimé said. “We see a lot of physical guys, so we know it’s going to be a physical game. We see a lot of veterans, we see a lot of experience.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge.”

Then there is the draft evaluation offered by Swinney in the preseason, one not really argued by any draftniks. Swinney suggested his defensive line may send seven linemen into the NFL draft in 2023. Some of them, namely senior end Xavier Thomas and senior defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, have been held back by injury. Those two are, in fact, the most talented members of that line, and their improving statuses suggest Clemson has not been properly evaluated yet this season.

“A guy like Xavier Thomas, for example, he’s just trending up and up and up, where I think he can really cut it loose,” Swinney said Monday.

And lastly, there is the reality that opposing offenses have avoided testing this defensive line as much as they could this season, the inverse of opponents’ eagerness to run against Syracuse’s defense. When factoring in game situation — score, field position, down and distance — opponents have run against the Tigers 10.4 percent less than would usually be expected.

“You have to stop the run or they’re going to kill you,” Swinney said. “The three backs are sledgehammers. All the guys up front, the offensive linemen, they create extra gaps formationally. It’s a real challenge just to line up against these guys, because it’s a different type of football than maybe you see on a weekly basis. It challenges you from a discipline standpoint, a leverage standpoint and alignment because you have to stop the run.”

Swinney is not blowing hot air there. Notre Dame’s offensive line has found its form, albeit against weaker defensive fronts. The matchup in the trenches when the Irish have the ball should be the kind of clash that football purists drool over.

But then Swinney was even blunter. The proof that he was not blowing hot air came in the underlying sentiment of his next sentence.

“The quarterback is not a guy they are going to put in the shotgun, drop back and throw it 50 times,” he said. “That is not who they are.”

That was less a criticism of Pyne and more an acknowledgment of Notre Dame’s broad limitations, what with a receiver rotation lucky to reach five players, a tight end room without three expected downfield threats and a starting quarterback watching from the coaches’ booth. But it fits hand-in-hand with Freeman’s nod to knowing someday the Irish will need to throw the ball.

If ever there was an evening to zig when expected to zag, to box right-handed late into the heavyweight bout before switching to one’s natural southpaw, to throw deep out of the gates to chase an early lead a la scoring on the first snap of the game in 2020, it may be Saturday night for Notre Dame.