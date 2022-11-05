Notre Dame dominates No. 4 Clemson in all phases in a stunning 35-14 upset

By Nov 5, 2022, 10:42 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame had so stymied No. 4 Clemson that the unbeaten Tigers sought juice any way they could find it. They turned to the most popular player on any team, the highly-touted five-star backup quarterback, for a spark, and instead, the Irish defense immediately sent Cade Klubnik back to the bench.

Notre Dame freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison intercepted Klubnik’s first pass attempt Saturday night and thus sealed the Irish upset of Clemson (8-1), a 35-14 rout that would more accurately be described as a mauling.

“They just physically kicked our butt,” Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said. “Period. The end.”

Three plays after Morrison’s snag, one forced by pressure from fifth-year defensive end Justin Ademilola, Notre Dame (6-3) capitalized via a two-yard Audric Estimé touchdown. With a three-touchdown lead, the Irish could securely resort to their preferred means of operation and eat the clock given Clemson had yet to produce a quality drive on eight possessions.

That would change on the very next drive, only for Morrison to intercept Tigers’ starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei inside the red zone and if that was the night’s exclamation point, Morrison’s 96-yard touchdown return was seven more exclamations that would be outdone in lasting memory only by the scene of Notre Dame Stadium emptying onto the field and surrounding Irish head coach Marcus Freeman in jubilation.

“You can hear those fans, the students,” Freeman said from the podium after the game, the fans funneling up the tunnel out of the stadium only some 50 feet and one set of doors away, still very audible. “I really didn’t want to leave that field. I mean, just spend some time with those students. This is a game that I’ll never forget.”

Uiagalelei or Klubnik, Clemson’s offense never found any sort of a rhythm. Its first half production consisted of a pair of three-and-outs, two four-and-outs and one drive stalling in Irish territory. The Tigers had 71 yards at halftime, most of them coming via sophomore running back Will Shipley. But as Notre Dame opened its lead, Clemson could not solely rely on a ground-based attack. It needed explosive plays, and they were nowhere to be found. By the time the Irish held a three-score lead, the Tigers had turned over the ball as many times as it had reached Notre Dame’s half of the field, two of each.

“As the defense continues to force Clemson to punt, the offense doesn’t feel that pressure of we have to score,” Freeman said. “Our defense came up huge today. Again, I’m proud. They have done a really good job all year.”

The Irish hardly found explosive plays, either, making Morrison’s touchdown stand out all the more, not to mention Notre Dame’s special teams once again wreaked havoc.

The fifth Irish punt block in their last four games, junior linebacker Jordan Botelho got his hands on the boot and it landed in sophomore linebacker Prince Kollie’s lap with a clear path to the end zone 19 yards away, staking Notre Dame to its initial lead that would grow with a designed run for junior quarterback Drew Pyne into the end zone just before halftime.

“I challenged that (punt block) group yesterday,” Freeman said. “I said, ‘Listen, you won’t surprise anybody. Everybody in the country knows you’re coming after a punt.’

“When you find ways to execute and you find ways to play with relentless effort, it doesn’t matter if a team knows you’re coming after a punt or not.”

On an evening in which winds would dampen scoring and lessen any margin for error, that early swing put the pressure on the top-five team, not the home team looking to avoid a third loss on its own turf.

Those winds may have played a role in Notre Dame kicker Blake Grupe’s second-quarter miss, a 42-yarder that drifted left of the uprights, and that miss presumably altered coaching decisions throughout the rest of the game, even as winds gradually calmed somewhat after blowing at 23 miles per hour at kickoff. But after Morrison set up Estimé’s first score, those decisions became moot.

At that point, the only remaining doubt was if the Irish fans would storm the field for a second time in three years after a win over Clemson. That doubt dissipated as stadium personnel walked along the perimeter of the field quite literally coaching fans on how to rush the field safely, to stay away from all Tigers players and to clear out if they did not want to charge the turf.

“Our fans deserve this win,” junior tight end Michael Mayer said, coming off a four-catch, 44-yard, record-setting touchdown performance. “It’s been a little bit of an up and down season, to say the least.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT
Swinney’s “Period. The end.” thought summed up Notre Dame’s dominance. Clemson justly boasts one of the best defensive lines in the country. It is as deep as it is talented. Yet, the Irish offensive line held the Tigers defensive line to one sack, a one-yard loss in the first quarter. That was also the defensive line’s only tackle for loss.

Clemson’s defense managed just four tackles for loss. As Notre Dame ran the ball 46 times for 265 yards, not counting the kneel down to run out the final seconds, the Tigers could not cause defensive havoc. Those four tackles for loss cost the Irish eight total yards.

“We knew this defensive line was special, but we couldn’t shy away from our strength,” Freeman said. “It was a challenge to our offensive line, to our quarterback, to our running backs.

“At some point during the game, their confidence rose and they said, we can block anybody in the country, and they showed that tonight.”

PHOTO OF THE NIGHT
Audric Estimé is listed at 229 pounds. Add in full pads, and he is probably at least 240 pounds. At least.

A SMATTERING OF STATS
Pyne threw only 17 passes, the second straight week he dropped back fewer than 20 times, completing nine of them for just 85 yards.

“Man, he’s a winner,” Freeman said. “He has to be unselfish and continue to not look at stats, just look at, do I do the things necessary for us to win? He did. He took care of the football. When we decide to throw the ball, he did. He took some shots. He really ran the play clock efficiently. There’s a lot of things he’s going to be able to build off of this one.”

Both Estimé and sophomore Logan Diggs ran for more than 100 yards, 104 and 114, respectively, while junior Chris Tyree added 26 more on seven carries with 26 receiving yards, as well, on two catches.

Clemson running back Will Shipley accounted for 80 total yards, 63 of them on the ground. At halftime, though, Shipley had 51 of the Tigers’ 71 yards. In the second quarter alone, Shipley gained 34 yards on four touches; Clemson’s second-quarter output was 15 yards on 10 plays.

The Tigers are negative-five in turnover differential in their last two games, a number boosted by a desperation Syracuse turnover two weeks ago. Notre Dame had not come out ahead in the turnover margin this season until its own game at Syracuse last week, making this two straight weeks the Irish have stolen more possessions than they have gifted, after starting the season negative-seven through seven games.

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
9:08 — Notre Dame touchdown. Prince Kollie 19-yard blocked punt return. Blake Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Clemson 0.

Second Quarter
0:38 — Notre Dame touchdown. Drew Pyne 4-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Clemson 0. (11 plays, 78 yards, 5:47)

Third Quarter
14:37 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 2-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Clemson 0. (3 plays, 14 yards, 1:05)

Fourth Quarter
12:58 — Notre Dame touchdown. Benjamin Morrison 96-yard interception return. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 28, Clemson 0.
10:14 — Clemson touchdown. Will Shipley 1-yard rush. BT Potter PAT good. Notre Dame 28, Clemson 7. (11 plays, 75 yards, 2:44)
4:16 Notre Dame touchdown. Michael Mayer 17-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 35, Clemson 7. (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:58)
1:35 Clemson touchdown. Joseph Ngata 4-yard pass from DJ Uiagalelei. Potter PAT good. Notre Dame 35, Clemson 14. (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:41)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — In the midst of a frustrating season, Notre Dame has a chance to remember, remember the fifth of November and, in doing so, perhaps exact a vendetta on the team that has handed the Irish two lopsided postseason defeats in the last five seasons. The No. 4 Clemson Tigers have a clear path to the Playoff, and Notre Dame looks like the stiffest challenge left on Clemson’s schedule before the ACC championship game.

If the Irish repeat their 2020 upset of the Tigers, they could preemptively knock Clemson (8-0) out of the postseason.

Of course, Notre Dame (5-3) does not much care about where the Tigers may be going. It is simply looking for strengthened confidence in its own rebound.

“What would a win like this do for our program?” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman asked rhetorically Monday. “It’s going to continue to help us gain confidence in what we’re doing, who we are, and it’s also that emotional feeling that you get when you’re victorious. There’s no better feeling in the world.”

TIME: 7:30 ET on a night when staying up late is more permissible than any other night of the year. If tonight’s tilt recaptures some of the extra-time drama from two years ago, do not lament overtime. You’ll get that hour back while you sleep. You’ll still be well-rested when you start your Sunday.

And you’ll presumably have less traveling to do than the Clemson fans that may or may not fill Notre Dame Stadium a la Georgia in 2017 and Cincinnati in 2021.

‘“We played Cincinnati here last year in this stadium, and there was some red, (but) it sticks out when you’re a bright color maybe,” Freeman said. “Red or orange in Notre Dame Stadium — but it’s a home-field advantage, to play a team like Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium, it’s a huge advantage for us.”

TV: NBC has the broadcast, though it can also be streamed on Peacock by clicking this link RIGHT HERE.

PREVIEW: The combined points total for this matchup opened on Sunday at 47.5, about what one might expect from any game involving the struggling Irish offense against a stout defense, but by Saturday’s earliest hours, it had fallen to 44. That fall came during the middle of the week as tonight’s weather forecast became more clear.

It’s not that the sold-out crowd will need umbrellas, though those may make tailgates more pleasant. It’s that a loose-fitting ballcap could end up three sections over. Weather.com projects 22 mph winds at kickoff, with gusts assuredly much higher. They will fall to 14 mph by 11 p.m. ET.

Winds like that could impact a passing game, but it is not like Notre Dame has one to be impacted, anyway. And for all his oft-critiqued flaws, arm strength is one of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s strengths, so he should be able to force the ball through any gusts.

But field goals may go wayward. Strong winds are not easily accounted for in Notre Dame Stadium. In the five years since the most recent renovation of the Stadium was completed, no one has attempted more field goals in it than former Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer, who went 30-of-39 on field goals at his home venue and 84-of-85 on extra point attempts.

“Field goals are difficult,” he said early last season. “Because the wind does swirl in there. I tend to look at the American flag sometimes when I’m kicking toward the scoreboard. Other times I try to look at the goal post that is aligned with the hash that I’m on.”

Both Notre Dame and Clemson enjoy experienced kickers, but it should not be seen as a coincidence that the total fell by about a field goal this week.

PREDICTION: The game flow broke the Irish way perfectly last week. Notre Dame wanted to stake itself to an early lead and then run through Syracuse, taking the greatest Irish strength and applying it to the greatest Orange weakness.

That will not work against Clemson. The Tigers’ defensive line is too good, simply enough. When teams run against Clemson, they lessen their expected points total by 0.094 points per play. Thus, teams do not run against the Tigers often.

Clemson had an extra week to fine-tune its opening script for tonight, and if that clicks, Notre Dame will find itself behind and in an uncomfortable position. If that deficit becomes two possessions, suddenly the Irish will feel a need to try their hardly-existent passing game.

The spread on this game favors the Tigers by only 3.5 points as of early Saturday, but the game itself could spiral quickly if Clemson finds that early edge. A ground-and-pound offense like Notre Dame’s that struggles to penalize a defense for stacking the box would have a most difficult time coming from behind against a quality opponent.

Not to mention, that wind could bother Irish junior quarterback Drew Pyne, though certainly not as much as the Tigers’ vaunted defensive line will.

Game flow worked in Notre Dame’s favor a week ago. It can just as easily cut against.

Clemson 31, Notre Dame 17
(Spread: 2-5; Over/Under: 2-6; Straight-up: 4-4)

How to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson tonight and the Irish all season; TV, Peacock info for 2022

By Nov 5, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
For the first time in the regular season since their heavyweight bout in 2020, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will meet the No. 4 Clemson Tigers on Saturday, November 5. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream the Notre Dame vs Clemson game. Saturday’s game marks the seventh overall meeting between the two schools. Clemson leads the series with a 4-2 record, the most recent Irish win obviously coming in that 2020 double-overtime classic, upsetting the then-No. 1 Tigers.

Notre Dame (5-3) defeated Syracuse, 41-24, last week, the second Irish win against a ranked opponent this season. Junior tight end Michael Mayer had 54 receiving yards, enough to break the school record for career receiving yards by a tight end. At this point, the only tight end records at Notre Dame not held by Mayer are yards in a game (Kyle Rudolph’s 164 against Michigan in 2010) and career touchdowns, in which Mayer is tied with Ken MacAfee for the school record at 15.

The Irish have struggled at home this season, but this primetime matchup will give them a chance to thoroughly reverse that worry.

“Would a win versus Clemson help me build confidence in the things we do? Absolutely,” head coach Marcus Freeman said. “That’s what victories do. What would a win like that do for our program? It’s going to help us gain confidence in what we’re doing, who we are.”

RELATED READING: And In That Corner … The No. 4 Clemson Tigers return to Notre Dame with QB uncertainty and a stout DL once again

The Tigers (8-0) are also coming off a victory over Syracuse, though two weeks ago; Clemson defeated the Orange 27-21 on October 22 before going on an idle week. Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was benched in the second half after his worst performance of the season where he was intercepted twice and lost a costly fumble. Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik stepped in to help the Tigers earn the comeback win.

Uiagalelei’s first career start came in that 2020 loss, though he set a record for passing yards against Notre Dame. He is expected to return to the starting role this week.

“I felt like I figured out what I did wrong, stuff to work on,” Uiagalelei said. “Be able to improve that and make sure it doesn’t happen again. I feel like I’ve definitely moved on from that and am excited about playing Notre Dame.”

The Tigers currently hold the longest active win streak in FBS having won their last 14 straight games dating back to last season.

RELATED READING: NBC and Peacock to host Clemson vs Notre Dame watch parties at the Linebacker Lounge and Backstreets Pub

Clemson putting its Playoff path on the line is just one of many must-watch events on NBC and Peacock this weekend. Tune into the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday at 3:30 ET, followed by the Irish and the Tigers before Amy Schumer hosts Saturday Night Live. The action continues Sunday with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at 3 ET and the Titans vs the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at 7 ET.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson:

  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • When: Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: NBC

How to watch Notre Dame Football on Peacock:
Become a monthly or annual subscriber to Peacock Premium to watch all of our Premium sports, including Notre Dame football. Once you’re signed up, you can find LIVE coverage in the Browse section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View a list of supported devices here.

Notre Dame vs Clemson: By the numbers, including red-zone chances, rushing yards and the spread

By Nov 5, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
Stanford v Notre Dame
Getty Images
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Saturdays matter most. Realignment should never be discussed during the season. Giving up on a fall just because a few losses cost a Playoff chance overlooks the beauty of this sport. Again, Saturdays matter most. There are only 12 of them guaranteed each year.

But as Notre Dame (5-3) readies to face No. 4 Clemson (8-0), once again unbeaten and on track for a Playoff berth after that oh-so-disastrous 2021 season ended with merely 10 wins, it is worth pointing out this week how well the ACC partnership continues to work for Irish football.

Notre Dame has two impressive wins thus far this season, not just because it has only five wins total, but also because it has played just three teams still looking like worthwhile opponents entering November. Two of them came from the ACC, No. 17 North Carolina and No. 20 Syracuse. Tonight’s matchup with Clemson (7:30 ET; NBC) will provide the Irish another chance at a standout win.

As of this week, five Notre Dame opponents are in the top 20. That exact cutoff is obviously a bit arbitrary, the true reality of college football being that there is often little difference between the No. 16 team and whoever would be considered the No. 40, but if sticking to that arbitrary guideline, only one other team plays a full quarter of the Playoff rankings’ top 20. Consider this a pause to guess that team … … … Auburn.

Next offseason, when someone on whatever social media platform fills the coming void insists the Irish never play a strong schedule, just ignore it. The ACC partnership adds enough heft to Notre Dame’s usual barnstorming to rival any conference slate.

27: The Irish have won 27 straight regular-season games against ACC opponents, dating back to the 2016 debacle.
16: Notre Dame has the longest November winning streak in the country at 16, not losing in the final month of the regular season since 2017’s finale.

186.63: The Irish average 186.63 rushing yards per game, No. 39 in the country.
87.88: Clemson gives up 87.88 rushing yards per game, No. 7 in the country.

97.44 percent: The Tigers have scored on all but one of their red-zone possessions this season, going 38-of-39 from inside the 20-yard line, with 28 touchdowns. That rate of 97.44 percent ranks No. 3 in the country.
5.02 points: Clemson scores 5.02 points per quality possession, No. 12 in the country. Any possession with a first down inside the plus-40 yard line or with a touchdown scored from further than that is considered a quality possession.

100 percent: Opponents have scored on 100 percent of their red-zone possessions against Notre Dame, going 20-for-20 with 17 touchdowns.
2.80 points: But the Irish keep those red-zone possessions to a minimum. Only 20 of them ranks No. 14 in the country, and on the rest of its opponents’ quality possessions, the Notre Dame defense stands up, giving up 2.80 points on average, ranking No. 7 in the country.

3.5 points: As of very early Saturday morning, the Tigers are favored by 3.5 points.
44 points: And the combined point total Over/Under is set at 44 points.

32: Irish junior tight end Michael Mayer has a catch in all 32 of his career games. It could be 33 if a hip abductor strain had not sidelined him against Virginia last season.
15: Mayer has 15 career touchdown catches, tied for the Notre Dame record for tight ends. One more will give Mayer every season and career receiving record for Irish tight ends.

23: A stat correction last week gave Notre Dame senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey an additional half a sack, raising his career tally to 23, just 1.5 sacks from tying Justin Tuck’s career record at Notre Dame.
7.5: Foskey is second in the country with 7.5 sacks this season, a good ways off pace to breaking Tuck’s single-season record of 13.5.

NBC and Peacock to host Clemson vs Notre Dame watch parties at the Linebacker Lounge and Backstreets Pub

By Nov 5, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Notre Dame fans and Clemson fans not able to get into Notre Dame Stadium next weekend now have their destinations to enjoy the primetime game. NBC and Peacock will host watch parties at the Linebacker Lounge in South Bend and at Backstreets Pub & Grill in Clemson.

The event is a part of the Fanbase Face-off, the quest for each fanbase to show who has the best fans. The watch parties will include prizes, competitions and perhaps special guests, beginning at 6:30 ET. Cameras will also be at both the Linebacker and Backstreets to feed live shots onto the NBC broadcast of Clemson’s first return to South Bend since the Irish upset the No. 1 Tigers in double overtime in 2020.

“We love to represent where local South Bend residents and loyal Notre Dame fans come together to watch and celebrate their favorite college football team,” Mark Monahan of the ‘Backer said. “We are excited to see the response of the community to come out and enjoy another incredible football Saturday.”

On the off-chance some Irish fans are knocking around South Carolina on Nov. 5, they should feel welcome at Backstreets, even if most folks there will assuredly be wearing orange.

“We are all college football fans,” Backstreets owner Pete Matsko said. “There is something that brings us together, even though we root for different teams. It’s the love for the game. It’s watching young men ages 18 to 25, most of whom will never play professionally, play their hearts out.

“It’s watching a five-star recruit throw a national-championship winning pass with five seconds left in the game to a walk-on. It’s having the Rose Bowl, South Bend and Michigan on your bucket list of stadiums to visit. It’s playing at night in a torrential downpour to a packed house, and it all comes down to the last drive.”

Matsko may or may not have been directly referencing Notre Dame’s last trip to Clemson, with its next scheduled for 2023.

He, however, will not be pouring drinks next Saturday, not unless the Linebacker lets him make a cameo behind the bar. Matsko is checking a trip off his own bucket list.

The Linebacker and Backstreets were chosen for these watch parties via fan vote.