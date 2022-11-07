Things We Learned: Notre Dame dominates Clemson in the way long expected, if also delayed, this season

By Nov 7, 2022, 1:15 PM EST
2 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — There need be no disclaimer. Notre Dame (6-3) simply beat No. 4 Clemson (8-1) that badly. If the Irish had topped the Tigers 14-0 instead of 35-14, the response would be the same. Notre Dame beat Clemson, a bona fide Playoff contender, that resoundingly.

After the Irish went on the road and beat ACC contenders North Carolina and Syracuse, the victories needed to be couched, emphasizing how bad both defenses are. Once Notre Dame got a lead thanks to those sieves, it could wrangle the life out of the game and minimize the worry of their genuine explosiveness. Against the Tigers, no clarification need lessen Irish joy this week.

Notre Dame walloped a top-five team. Even if wanting to disparage Clemson, the harshest thing one could say is, the Irish dominated a top-10 team.

“Not every day do you get the opportunity to play in this place, jam-packed, with those fans and have an opportunity to beat a top-five team in the country,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said Saturday night after navigating his way through those fans, filing slowly out of the Stadium tunnel, to get to the postgame media room. “It’s really special. I’m so proud of our guys.”

Those opportunities are rare, obviously, given facing top-five teams is a matter of timing more than it is scheduling. Yet, this was the seventh time the Irish have faced a top-five team since 2017, the 11th time they’ve played a top-10 team. Notre Dame was 1-5 and 2-8 entering Saturday.

Some commenters will read that and jump into Brian Kelly criticisms, but their point has always been misguided. Beating top-five teams is supposed to be hard, it is uncommon by nature. Kelly beat No. 1 Clemson near the peak of its powers in 2020, and the Irish out-physicaled No. 7 Stanford in 2018. There were highs.

That 2018 demolition of the Cardinal may be the closest comparison to Saturday’s win. Notre Dame ran for 281 yards (sack adjusted) to win 38-17 and stake its claim as a Playoff contender, but Stanford remained competitive into the fourth quarter, when the Irish outscored them 14-0.

Of course, mentioning Stanford in 2022 elicits bad memories from just weeks ago, but the upset of the Tigers should overshadow that misstep.

“This is still part of a new foundation,” Freeman said. “You can’t just change leaders and think it’s going to be like this. We have to build this foundation the right way.

“We believe that becomes infallible, it becomes infallible, you have such a strong foundation that no matter what happens, you’re going to be solid.”

Clemson did not have that foundation Saturday. It was never as competitive as that 2018 top-10 matchup against the Cardinal was. Not even former Notre Dame recruiting target Will Shipley could carry the Tigers, gaining 63 yards on 12 carries but increasingly left out of the offense as Clemson fell further and further behind the Irish.

One could remove Notre Dame’s special teams and defensive touchdowns, ignore the short field (via freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison’s first interception) that led to Audric Estimé’s touchdown run and dismiss Michael Mayer’s record-setting score as a garbage-time perk, and the Irish still beat the Tigers decisively. If looking at the game through that lens, then it is only fair to point out the Notre Dame possession ending in a Blake Grupe missed field goal was a quality drive, its first of two in a row before halftime.

The Irish controlled 68.75 percent of the game before Morrison ran his second pick back 96 yards for a touchdown, when focusing on drive-by-drive results.

That was where Notre Dame differed from its season-opening loss at No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes outplayed the Irish most of the game, even if they firmly took the lead only in the third quarter’s final minute. Ohio State controlled 53.3 percent of the game before its drive to secure a 14-10 advantage, and it controlled 63.2 percent of the game in total.

“We wanted to run the ball — Ohio State seems so long ago,” Freeman said. “But there were points in [that] game where we weren’t able to do it.”

Considering Notre Dame took 27 carries for 95 yards in Columbus (sacks adjusted), that was certainly the case. It was not against Clemson, a defensive front nearly, if not equally, as vaunted as Ohio State’s.

“At some point tonight, if we weren’t able to run the ball with efficiency, we were going to have to throw it a little bit more,” Freeman said. “We threw it when we needed to, but we were running the ball with the efficiency we needed to continue to extend the drives.”

Junior quarterback Drew Pyne threw 17 passes, the fewest in an Irish win in a full decade, the last such instance being a Tommy Rees and Andrew Hendrix combination to go 8-of-17 for 119 yards in a 2012 victory against BYU. No disrespect to Notre Dame’s current offensive coordinator or one of his, to this day, best friends, but anytime a stat is comparable to a Rees and Hendrix partnership, it is not a sign of effectiveness.

“You have to play to your strengths,” Freeman said. “That can be within the game. Today, those strengths were playing really good defense and running the ball on offense.”

In those respects, Notre Dame is who we thought it would be. It just arrived a bit late.

Early in preseason practices, Freeman began describing his team as an “O-line- and D-line-driven program.” It made sense, an offensive line returning five starters and an offensive line coach long missed along with a defensive line featuring two likely second- or third-round draft picks and enough depth to make that offensive line look shallow.

But then Marshall pushed the Irish around. And Stanford somehow escaped South Bend with a win.

It took some time for Freeman’s foundation to settle.

“Winning does two things in my mind,” he said. “It gives you that feeling, that it’s hard to [replicate], the feeling of being a winner. But it’s short-lived, especially here, because next week we have to get ready to go. …

“Two, it’s a confidence and belief in what you’re doing. It reaffirms the process, it reaffirms the things you’re doing.”

Notre Dame has now won three in a row and six out of seven. That confidence and belief has arrived, and it has done so because the Irish are who we thought they were.

They shut down Syracuse’s running game and then squeezed the Orange into pulp. (Editor’s Note: Shame on you, Douglas.) They stopped Clemson in its tracks.

Notre Dame so soundly defeated the Tigers that removing the two biggest plays from the game would not change the fact that the Irish outplayed Clemson in every regard conceivable, most notably along the offensive and defensive lines.

The only person who may not be aware of who Notre Dame is at this point is one of the offensive line’s greatest beneficiaries. Sophomore running back Logan Diggs finished with 17 carries for 114 yards on Saturday, part of the Irish totals of 45 carries for 266 yards, yet he still does not realize who Rees is at his core.

“Thank you for continuing to trust me, trust the whole running back room, trust the O-line,” Diggs said he told Rees as the game clock dwindled Saturday. “Putting the game in our hands means a lot, coming from him especially. He likes to throw the ball.”

If Rees could revive his football career as any type of player, it would almost certainly be as an interior offensive lineman. In the aftermath of this upset, he tweeted out a photo prominently featuring a ballcap insisting, “Run the damn ball.” It seems safe to assume Rees already owned the hat, not finding it at a gas station after midnight Sunday morning.

Rees is not someone who likes to throw the ball. He barely instructed Pyne to on Saturday, which led to such dominance — the genre of dominance expected all season, if not to this extreme — that Diggs could make that mistake before the game ended.

Rees had left the coaches’ booth to watch the final few minutes of a blowout of a top-five team from the sideline. The Irish may be who we thought they were, but that was a moment of bravado never anticipated in one of this season’s two (and maybe yet three) games against top-five opponents.

Highlights: Notre Dame 35, No. 4 Clemson 14 — Morrison’s interceptions, Mayer’s record, Marcus Freeman’s resolve

By Nov 6, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
22 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Benjamin Morrison remembered Syracuse targeting him a week ago. The Orange completed a 30-yard pass on the Notre Dame freshman cornerback to key its momentary comeback. While most defensive backs survive thanks to goldfish-like short memories, Morrison instead relishes those missteps.

He stashed that mistake away, a route where Syracuse receiver D’Marcus Adams looked to have an in- or an out-option, taking the deep in path. Morrison knew Clemson would test him downfield similarly, and when the No. 4 Tigers (8-1) did so, Morrison sealed Notre Dame’s 35-14 upset on Saturday.

“All week I knew what kind of game this was,” Morrison said after his career day of two picks and seven tackles, the latter note overlooked because the former accomplishment was so decisive. “I knew they were going to test me off the previous games on what I had put on film, so I knew I had to kind of just really lock in and hone in on what I had to accomplish.”

In Clemson’s defense, the first few times it tested Morrison resulted in only incompletions. But with each pass he successfully defensed or after a particular third-and-seven he broke up, Morrison’s confidence edged closer to absolute.

“Once I was able to see things, I knew I was pretty locked in,” he said. “Once they started testing me, and things were going my way, I just felt good, so I kept going.”

That led to his first interception, a crossing route on which he said he is instructed to undercut the receiver, trusting the Irish safeties to keep a big play from breaking loose behind him. By undercutting the target, Morrison should have a better chance of knocking down the pass, or in the case of Tigers backup quarterback Cade Klubnik’s first pass attempt Saturday night, intercepting it.

“I was praying he was throwing it,” Morrison said.

He might not have prayed on the next possession, already beaten once on the drive, when Clemson starter DJ Uiagalelei targeted senior receiver Joseph Ngata.

“That one was kind of cool because I’ve been struggling with that position all year long,” Morrison said. “Back-shoulder fade, back-shoulder fade, just getting my eyes back. So today I was really focused on the details.

“Once I had him in the position I wanted to, I could have just played the man and [broken up the pass], but I trusted in my abilities and flipped my head around, and there the ball was.”

There indeed. Morrison made the leaping interception, managed to plant his feet inbounds, and then was sprung loose by a quick block from senior linebacker Marist Liufau. Morrison had to evade a valiant effort at a diving tackle from Tigers sophomore running back Will Shipley, but once he had done that, there was only one thing left to do.

“Honestly, I just ran.”

Morrison did not realize he was certain to score until he had crossed the goal line, unfortunate for him that Notre Dame Stadium has a video board in only one end zone, not the one he was racing toward. Morrison literally handed the ball to the referee once he had scored, very much acting like he had been there before when he very much had not.

Morrison’s two interceptions had turned a tense 14-0 evening into a 28-0 party, the eventual meeting of 77,000 fans at midfield preceded by Morrison’s reservations for six in the end zone.

PLAYER OF THE GAME
Suffice it to say, Morrison earned this honor. Two interceptions and seven tackles would probably have been plenty for it, but to add a touchdown, well, that dramatic moment was the third-longest interception return score in Irish history and will be long remembered in Notre Dame lore.

“He’s an ultimate competitor that doesn’t get shaken,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said. “It’s really uncommon for a freshman to be like that.”

PLAY CALL OF THE GAME
Leading 28-7 and receiving a kickoff with 10:14 left in the game, Notre Dame (6-3) had no reason to do anything but continue to run the ball through Clemson’s vaunted defensive line. The Irish had gained 191 yards on 33 carries (sack adjusted) to that point, a 5.8 yards per rush average. The Tigers clearly could not stop that run, and chewing up the clock would lessen the chances of something flukey happening to let Clemson back into the game.

Notre Dame had thrown only six passes in the second half. Yet thanks to Morrison, its lead had grown from 14-0 to 28-0 and, at this point, 28-7.

Ten subsequent run plays gained 64 yards, and the Irish were on the 17-yard line with time continuing to tick. Then quarterback Drew Pyne got the play call and hesitated out of something short of confusion. Junior tight end Michael Mayer could understand why.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t know that play call was coming,” Mayer said. “I thought we were just going to run the ball. We got that call in, and Drew looked at it and was like, ‘Are we really passing it right now? We just ran the ball for however many yards.’”

Mayer was all for it. He may have realized what offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was up to. Mayer was tied with Ken MacAfee for most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in Notre Dame history, with 15 in his career. Setting that record at home would hold more meaning for Mayer.

“I was like, ‘Yeah dude, let’s go, let’s do it, this is our last chance to do it this game,” Mayer said. “I think Drew knew probably that ball was going to come to me the entire way.”

Sure enough, Mayer set the Irish record, giving him every season and career receiving record for a tight end at a program often referred to as “Tight End U.”

MOMENT OF THE NIGHT
Freeman was riffing, rather philosophically, about the challenges for 18- to 23-year-olds to focus through success, something Notre Dame will now need to do.

“It’s easy to tune out the outside noise when you’re not winning, because it’s all negativity, right?” Freeman said.

But just before that, the literal outside noise added poignancy to his point.

“After a win over a top-five program, can we still be selfless? Can we tune out all the outside noise?” and at that moment, the fans in the Notre Dame Stadium tunnel — some 40 or 50 feet away and separated from the postgame media room by only one set of glass doors — began chanting the “Seven Nation Army” echo.

That slow procession off the turf and into the night greeted Freeman twice. Once as he moved from the locker room to the podium and then again on his return. The latter featured “Freeman Freeman Freeman” chants only quelled by him taking a moment with his family and some recruits’ families. Then Freeman took a moment for himself, with that crowd.

Maybe Notre Dame has turned a corner under Freeman. Maybe more days like the September loss to Marshall and the October humbling to Stanford will come again in 2023. Either way, those few minutes will assuredly linger in Freeman’s memory, a coach comfortable enough to admit self-doubt but confident enough to leave those worries in his office and never let his players know about them in team meetings.

“You have some moments in your office when you’re by yourself that you have to take a deep dive into yourself,” Freeman said. “… When I’m in front of that group, I have to be the most confident individual they’ve ever seen. If their leader gets up there in front of them after a loss or after we don’t play well with their head down, what message does that send?”

Freeman was anything but a trumpet giving an uncertain sound on Saturday, particularly as he raised a victorious fist to that crowd in the bowels of the Stadium.

“I make sure when I walk out of my office, I’m the most confident leader that I can be. They need that. They will go as their leader goes.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT
Irish quarterback Drew Pyne threw for 85 yards on 9-of-17 passing. The last time Notre Dame completed so few passes in a win — before last week’s 9-of-19 for 116 yards showing — was in 2017, when the Irish used 191 rushing yards from Josh Adams and 106 more from Brandon Wimbush to beat No. 11 USC, 49-14, despite Wimbush and Ian Book combining to go 9-of-22 for 120 yards.

The last time Notre Dame attempted so few passes in a win was in 2012, when the Irish defense shut down BYU to the tune of 243 total yards in a 17-14 win despite Tommy Rees and Andrew Hendrix combining to go a mere 8-of-17 for 119 yards while Everett Golson was sidelined by concussion symptoms.

The last time Notre Dame threw for so few yards in a win was 2007, when three field goals, a defensive touchdown and a one-yard Jimmy Clausen rushing touchdown covered up for Clausen going 17-of-27 for 84 yards in a 20-6 win at UCLA, though running back Armando Allen added a 10-yard pass to the total tally.

Notre Dame dominates No. 4 Clemson in all phases in a stunning 35-14 upset

By Nov 5, 2022, 10:42 PM EDT
17 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame had so stymied No. 4 Clemson that the unbeaten Tigers sought juice any way they could find it. They turned to the most popular player on any team, the highly-touted five-star backup quarterback, for a spark, and instead, the Irish defense immediately sent Cade Klubnik back to the bench.

Notre Dame freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison intercepted Klubnik’s first pass attempt Saturday night and thus sealed the Irish upset of Clemson (8-1), a 35-14 rout that would more accurately be described as a mauling.

“They just physically kicked our butt,” Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said. “Period. The end.”

Three plays after Morrison’s snag, one forced by pressure from fifth-year defensive end Justin Ademilola, Notre Dame (6-3) capitalized via a two-yard Audric Estimé touchdown. With a three-touchdown lead, the Irish could securely resort to their preferred means of operation and eat the clock given Clemson had yet to produce a quality drive on eight possessions.

That would change on the very next drive, only for Morrison to intercept Tigers’ starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei inside the red zone and if that was the night’s exclamation point, Morrison’s 96-yard touchdown return was seven more exclamations that would be outdone in lasting memory only by the scene of Notre Dame Stadium emptying onto the field and surrounding Irish head coach Marcus Freeman in jubilation.

“You can hear those fans, the students,” Freeman said from the podium after the game, the fans funneling up the tunnel out of the stadium only some 50 feet and one set of doors away, still very audible. “I really didn’t want to leave that field. I mean, just spend some time with those students. This is a game that I’ll never forget.”

Uiagalelei or Klubnik, Clemson’s offense never found any sort of a rhythm. Its first half production consisted of a pair of three-and-outs, two four-and-outs and one drive stalling in Irish territory. The Tigers had 71 yards at halftime, most of them coming via sophomore running back Will Shipley. But as Notre Dame opened its lead, Clemson could not solely rely on a ground-based attack. It needed explosive plays, and they were nowhere to be found. By the time the Irish held a three-score lead, the Tigers had turned over the ball as many times as it had reached Notre Dame’s half of the field, two of each.

“As the defense continues to force Clemson to punt, the offense doesn’t feel that pressure of we have to score,” Freeman said. “Our defense came up huge today. Again, I’m proud. They have done a really good job all year.”

The Irish hardly found explosive plays, either, making Morrison’s touchdown stand out all the more, not to mention Notre Dame’s special teams once again wreaked havoc.

The fifth Irish punt block in their last four games, junior linebacker Jordan Botelho got his hands on the boot and it landed in sophomore linebacker Prince Kollie’s lap with a clear path to the end zone 19 yards away, staking Notre Dame to its initial lead that would grow with a designed run for junior quarterback Drew Pyne into the end zone just before halftime.

“I challenged that (punt block) group yesterday,” Freeman said. “I said, ‘Listen, you won’t surprise anybody. Everybody in the country knows you’re coming after a punt.’

“When you find ways to execute and you find ways to play with relentless effort, it doesn’t matter if a team knows you’re coming after a punt or not.”

On an evening in which winds would dampen scoring and lessen any margin for error, that early swing put the pressure on the top-five team, not the home team looking to avoid a third loss on its own turf.

Those winds may have played a role in Notre Dame kicker Blake Grupe’s second-quarter miss, a 42-yarder that drifted left of the uprights, and that miss presumably altered coaching decisions throughout the rest of the game, even as winds gradually calmed somewhat after blowing at 23 miles per hour at kickoff. But after Morrison set up Estimé’s first score, those decisions became moot.

At that point, the only remaining doubt was if the Irish fans would storm the field for a second time in three years after a win over Clemson. That doubt dissipated as stadium personnel walked along the perimeter of the field quite literally coaching fans on how to rush the field safely, to stay away from all Tigers players and to clear out if they did not want to charge the turf.

“Our fans deserve this win,” junior tight end Michael Mayer said, coming off a four-catch, 44-yard, record-setting touchdown performance. “It’s been a little bit of an up and down season, to say the least.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT
Swinney’s “Period. The end.” thought summed up Notre Dame’s dominance. Clemson justly boasts one of the best defensive lines in the country. It is as deep as it is talented. Yet, the Irish offensive line held the Tigers defensive line to one sack, a one-yard loss in the first quarter. That was also the defensive line’s only tackle for loss.

Clemson’s defense managed just four tackles for loss. As Notre Dame ran the ball 46 times for 265 yards, not counting the kneel down to run out the final seconds, the Tigers could not cause defensive havoc. Those four tackles for loss cost the Irish eight total yards.

“We knew this defensive line was special, but we couldn’t shy away from our strength,” Freeman said. “It was a challenge to our offensive line, to our quarterback, to our running backs.

“At some point during the game, their confidence rose and they said, we can block anybody in the country, and they showed that tonight.”

PHOTO OF THE NIGHT
Audric Estimé is listed at 229 pounds. Add in full pads, and he is probably at least 240 pounds. At least.

A SMATTERING OF STATS
Pyne threw only 17 passes, the second straight week he dropped back fewer than 20 times, completing nine of them for just 85 yards.

“Man, he’s a winner,” Freeman said. “He has to be unselfish and continue to not look at stats, just look at, do I do the things necessary for us to win? He did. He took care of the football. When we decide to throw the ball, he did. He took some shots. He really ran the play clock efficiently. There’s a lot of things he’s going to be able to build off of this one.”

Both Estimé and sophomore Logan Diggs ran for more than 100 yards, 104 and 114, respectively, while junior Chris Tyree added 26 more on seven carries with 26 receiving yards, as well, on two catches.

Clemson running back Will Shipley accounted for 80 total yards, 63 of them on the ground. At halftime, though, Shipley had 51 of the Tigers’ 71 yards. In the second quarter alone, Shipley gained 34 yards on four touches; Clemson’s second-quarter output was 15 yards on 10 plays.

The Tigers are negative-five in turnover differential in their last two games, a number boosted by a desperation Syracuse turnover two weeks ago. Notre Dame had not come out ahead in the turnover margin this season until its own game at Syracuse last week, making this two straight weeks the Irish have stolen more possessions than they have gifted, after starting the season negative-seven through seven games.

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
9:08 — Notre Dame touchdown. Prince Kollie 19-yard blocked punt return. Blake Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Clemson 0.

Second Quarter
0:38 — Notre Dame touchdown. Drew Pyne 4-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Clemson 0. (11 plays, 78 yards, 5:47)

Third Quarter
14:37 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 2-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Clemson 0. (3 plays, 14 yards, 1:05)

Fourth Quarter
12:58 — Notre Dame touchdown. Benjamin Morrison 96-yard interception return. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 28, Clemson 0.
10:14 — Clemson touchdown. Will Shipley 1-yard rush. BT Potter PAT good. Notre Dame 28, Clemson 7. (11 plays, 75 yards, 2:44)
4:16 Notre Dame touchdown. Michael Mayer 17-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 35, Clemson 7. (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:58)
1:35 Clemson touchdown. Joseph Ngata 4-yard pass from DJ Uiagalelei. Potter PAT good. Notre Dame 35, Clemson 14. (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:41)

Notre Dame vs Clemson: TV, Time, Preview & Prediction

By Nov 5, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
Clemson v Notre Dame
Getty Images
7 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — In the midst of a frustrating season, Notre Dame has a chance to remember, remember the fifth of November and, in doing so, perhaps exact a vendetta on the team that has handed the Irish two lopsided postseason defeats in the last five seasons. The No. 4 Clemson Tigers have a clear path to the Playoff, and Notre Dame looks like the stiffest challenge left on Clemson’s schedule before the ACC championship game.

If the Irish repeat their 2020 upset of the Tigers, they could preemptively knock Clemson (8-0) out of the postseason.

Of course, Notre Dame (5-3) does not much care about where the Tigers may be going. It is simply looking for strengthened confidence in its own rebound.

“What would a win like this do for our program?” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman asked rhetorically Monday. “It’s going to continue to help us gain confidence in what we’re doing, who we are, and it’s also that emotional feeling that you get when you’re victorious. There’s no better feeling in the world.”

TIME: 7:30 ET on a night when staying up late is more permissible than any other night of the year. If tonight’s tilt recaptures some of the extra-time drama from two years ago, do not lament overtime. You’ll get that hour back while you sleep. You’ll still be well-rested when you start your Sunday.

And you’ll presumably have less traveling to do than the Clemson fans that may or may not fill Notre Dame Stadium a la Georgia in 2017 and Cincinnati in 2021.

‘“We played Cincinnati here last year in this stadium, and there was some red, (but) it sticks out when you’re a bright color maybe,” Freeman said. “Red or orange in Notre Dame Stadium — but it’s a home-field advantage, to play a team like Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium, it’s a huge advantage for us.”

TV: NBC has the broadcast, though it can also be streamed on Peacock by clicking this link RIGHT HERE.

PREVIEW: The combined points total for this matchup opened on Sunday at 47.5, about what one might expect from any game involving the struggling Irish offense against a stout defense, but by Saturday’s earliest hours, it had fallen to 44. That fall came during the middle of the week as tonight’s weather forecast became more clear.

It’s not that the sold-out crowd will need umbrellas, though those may make tailgates more pleasant. It’s that a loose-fitting ballcap could end up three sections over. Weather.com projects 22 mph winds at kickoff, with gusts assuredly much higher. They will fall to 14 mph by 11 p.m. ET.

Winds like that could impact a passing game, but it is not like Notre Dame has one to be impacted, anyway. And for all his oft-critiqued flaws, arm strength is one of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s strengths, so he should be able to force the ball through any gusts.

But field goals may go wayward. Strong winds are not easily accounted for in Notre Dame Stadium. In the five years since the most recent renovation of the Stadium was completed, no one has attempted more field goals in it than former Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer, who went 30-of-39 on field goals at his home venue and 84-of-85 on extra point attempts.

“Field goals are difficult,” he said early last season. “Because the wind does swirl in there. I tend to look at the American flag sometimes when I’m kicking toward the scoreboard. Other times I try to look at the goal post that is aligned with the hash that I’m on.”

Both Notre Dame and Clemson enjoy experienced kickers, but it should not be seen as a coincidence that the total fell by about a field goal this week.

PREDICTION: The game flow broke the Irish way perfectly last week. Notre Dame wanted to stake itself to an early lead and then run through Syracuse, taking the greatest Irish strength and applying it to the greatest Orange weakness.

That will not work against Clemson. The Tigers’ defensive line is too good, simply enough. When teams run against Clemson, they lessen their expected points total by 0.094 points per play. Thus, teams do not run against the Tigers often.

Clemson had an extra week to fine-tune its opening script for tonight, and if that clicks, Notre Dame will find itself behind and in an uncomfortable position. If that deficit becomes two possessions, suddenly the Irish will feel a need to try their hardly-existent passing game.

The spread on this game favors the Tigers by only 3.5 points as of early Saturday, but the game itself could spiral quickly if Clemson finds that early edge. A ground-and-pound offense like Notre Dame’s that struggles to penalize a defense for stacking the box would have a most difficult time coming from behind against a quality opponent.

Not to mention, that wind could bother Irish junior quarterback Drew Pyne, though certainly not as much as the Tigers’ vaunted defensive line will.

Game flow worked in Notre Dame’s favor a week ago. It can just as easily cut against.

Clemson 31, Notre Dame 17
(Spread: 2-5; Over/Under: 2-6; Straight-up: 4-4)

How to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson tonight and the Irish all season; TV, Peacock info for 2022

By Nov 5, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

For the first time in the regular season since their heavyweight bout in 2020, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will meet the No. 4 Clemson Tigers on Saturday, November 5. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream the Notre Dame vs Clemson game. Saturday’s game marks the seventh overall meeting between the two schools. Clemson leads the series with a 4-2 record, the most recent Irish win obviously coming in that 2020 double-overtime classic, upsetting the then-No. 1 Tigers.

Notre Dame (5-3) defeated Syracuse, 41-24, last week, the second Irish win against a ranked opponent this season. Junior tight end Michael Mayer had 54 receiving yards, enough to break the school record for career receiving yards by a tight end. At this point, the only tight end records at Notre Dame not held by Mayer are yards in a game (Kyle Rudolph’s 164 against Michigan in 2010) and career touchdowns, in which Mayer is tied with Ken MacAfee for the school record at 15.

The Irish have struggled at home this season, but this primetime matchup will give them a chance to thoroughly reverse that worry.

“Would a win versus Clemson help me build confidence in the things we do? Absolutely,” head coach Marcus Freeman said. “That’s what victories do. What would a win like that do for our program? It’s going to help us gain confidence in what we’re doing, who we are.”

RELATED READING: And In That Corner … The No. 4 Clemson Tigers return to Notre Dame with QB uncertainty and a stout DL once again

The Tigers (8-0) are also coming off a victory over Syracuse, though two weeks ago; Clemson defeated the Orange 27-21 on October 22 before going on an idle week. Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was benched in the second half after his worst performance of the season where he was intercepted twice and lost a costly fumble. Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik stepped in to help the Tigers earn the comeback win.

Uiagalelei’s first career start came in that 2020 loss, though he set a record for passing yards against Notre Dame. He is expected to return to the starting role this week.

“I felt like I figured out what I did wrong, stuff to work on,” Uiagalelei said. “Be able to improve that and make sure it doesn’t happen again. I feel like I’ve definitely moved on from that and am excited about playing Notre Dame.”

The Tigers currently hold the longest active win streak in FBS having won their last 14 straight games dating back to last season.

RELATED READING: NBC and Peacock to host Clemson vs Notre Dame watch parties at the Linebacker Lounge and Backstreets Pub

Clemson putting its Playoff path on the line is just one of many must-watch events on NBC and Peacock this weekend. Tune into the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday at 3:30 ET, followed by the Irish and the Tigers before Amy Schumer hosts Saturday Night Live. The action continues Sunday with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at 3 ET and the Titans vs the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at 7 ET.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson:

  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • When: Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: NBC

