And In That Corner … Down a QB and with blocking rules hampering it, Navy’s triple-option awaits Notre Dame

By Nov 10, 2022, 11:30 AM EST
3 Comments

Notre Dame’s 95th meeting with Navy may not be filled with as much on-field intrigue as last week’s upset of Clemson was, but the Midshipmen present such a unique foe, there is always a new wrinkle to consider in that program.

These days, that wrinkle is how Navy (3-6) will respond to yet another disappointing season, looking like it will be the third in a row in which the Midshipmen will miss a bowl game, not to mention the third in a row in which they will not win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

What should No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) fear from Navy? Let’s ask John Schofield of the Sing Second Sports podcast, one of the better-named podcasts in college football.

DF: John, before we delve into this weekend, let’s give my readers a rundown on Sing Second Sports. How long has it been diving deep into Navy football? It is an undercovered team, from a media perspective.

JS: The Sing Second Sports Podcast has been in “deep dive” since the height of the pandemic. Actually, we hatched the idea in January 2020 with a plan to kick off the podcast in March with a focus on the Navy basketball team’s run in the Patriot League schedule and upcoming March Madness. As we all know, that March Madness never happened, but by May, we picked up the pieces, learned Zoom and got the pod off the ground.

And in this answer is the thrust of our mission. We talk football. And football is the center of gravity for USNA sports for many people. But we believe the physical mission of the Academy is our foundation. We cover all the sports — 35 D1 sports in all — and the alumni and the staff and, well, everything. The BYU game in August 2020 in front of no fans was the first football game this pod officially covered, but we had been delivering stories about all the sports at Navy since May 2020.

Through two weeks of this season, I knew what to think of Navy. It was bad, the struggles of the last couple years carrying into 2022. Then the Midshipmen had an earlier idle week than most teams, and they came out swinging afterward, beating East Carolina and Tulsa, playing Air Force and SMU close. Taking this chronologically, what changed during the off week?

It is tough to say what changed and how the team came out more competitive. For us, we have noticed this trendline the last few years. Pandemic or not, this is a slower team out of the gate in the last five years. Everyone knows the demands on a Navy football player are many, but there seemed to be no magic elixir out of the idle week other than rest and more reps. For us, as fans and podcasters, the schizophrenia of the team regardless of idle weeks is a bit head-scratching. Maybe they got Tulsa on a really bad day. Maybe SMU overlooked them. Personally, we don’t think Air Force is very good. But the only constant for Navy has been the defense. The offense showed up for Tulsa. Beyond that, the D has carried them all year.

All told, Navy won three of six games following the idle week, perhaps a humble start but that stretch still featured nearly as many wins as all of last season (4). The last of this year’s wins, at least to date, was nearly lost, though, and it came at quite a cost. Junior quarterback Tai Lavatai, a two-year starter, was knocked out for the season. In his stead came junior Xavier Arline, correct? While Lavatai was no Keenan Reynolds or Malcolm Perry, losing him still seems to have condemned the Midshipmen offense. How much is the dropoff from Lavatai to Arline? What can Arline do that should worry Notre Dame?

Since his plebe year, this pod has been 100 percent “Ride or Die with Tai.” He has a presence and “dog” about him that was obvious early on. He has an ok arm by Navy QB standards, but the comparisons to Keenan and Malcolm stop when it comes to running the triple-option. His command of the offense and his teammates was there, yes.

Speed to the corners, reads on the option, well-timed pitches — those were generally missing. Granted, Tai has not had the benefit of good slot backs and elite full backs like Keenan and Malcolm enjoyed, but he lacked the speed and results Keenan and Malcolm brought.

The NCAA rule crackdown on cut blocking has hurt Navy in this regard in recent seasons. In fact, the art of the cut block has often been discussed in and around Notre Dame games and other high-profile opponents because of the prevalence of injuries and frustration with Navy’s cut block methods.

Either way, Lavatai is gone and Xavier Arline steps into the breach. Xavier is quicker and seemingly favored by the coaches in the running of the triple-option, but he is diminutive and seemingly has no arm and spent the spring scoring goals for lacrosse.

Look for the same thing you saw against Cincinnati: Arline and Massai Maynor will play in a sort of platoon. While this presents a great opportunity for those two young men, it goes without saying that losing Tai definitely HURT more than anything else. Arline can hurt Notre Dame by making smart plays, facilitating time-consuming drives and not turning the ball over. That is the hurt he brings. But he won’t kill the Irish as a playmaker.

You mention the blocking rule changes. How were those received at Navy? What can be done to better adjust moving forward?

The rule change made almost no news. There wasn’t a lot of coverage of it. But yeah, of course it hurts. It is a foundational element of the offensive scheme. The Mids could get away with having offensive tackles who weren’t 350 pounds because they could use speed and the cut to neutralize the larger defensive front. Going forward, I think the offense has to evolve. Away from the option? No. But more of a focus needs to be paid on effective O-line in recruiting and coaching to overcome this.

Editor’s Note: Schofield recommended a recent column from the Capital Gazette — New cut blocking rules have hurt Navy’s ability to execute the triple-option

From afar, my looks at Navy have suggested the greatest Irish worry might be Navy’s rush defense, but given how Notre Dame has been running of late, that seems hard to believe. The Midshipmen give up just 3.18 yards per rush and 88 yards per game. I know it is more than teams enjoying passing so much, given some advanced numbers, but that may be a significant piece of it. How strongly do you think Navy may stand up against the Irish ground game, most notably Bus-sized Audric Estimé?

As previously noted, Navy’s defense is the key and the prime mover of any success we’ll have the rest of the season. They aren’t big. They aren’t fast. But defensive coordinator Brian Newberry has schemed them to success. An occasional blowout has befallen the Mids in recent years, yes, but the defense is generally the best asset. Estimé is big, but the Mids have faced down the likes of Jerome Bettis with similar lack of size, speed and 5-star recruit. The bend-but-don’t-break style of the defense has a tough job Saturday. If the offense can’t string together first downs and give them some respite, the sheer science of it all says the Irish O-line and running backs start running wild. More than the running game, how do the Mids stop tight end Michael Mayer? That will be the question.

I do not mean to be cursory when it comes to the Midshipmen on the field, but this team has been competitive only inconsistently and with Notre Dame seeming to once again find its identity, I struggle to see on-field aspects remaining compelling for too long on Saturday. Maybe I’m wrong about that, but we’ll get to that. Before asking you for a prediction, let me ask the 30,000-foot question: How is Ken Niumatalolo’s job security at this point? He has been an institution, but he has also gone 10-21 across the last three seasons.

Niuamatalolo’s job security is often discussed amongst the alumni (who can be demanding and hard to please) and pundits in these parts, but many of us believe he has done enough for this program — and the young men who are being coached and mentored to be Naval officers as well as athletes — to dictate when he leaves. To many others, that assertion is laughable. He is the highest paid coach at Navy and you mentioned the recent record.

The standard can slide a little bit, particularly given how the pandemic really crushed Navy. There aren’t “Covid years” and grad transfers and other opportunities like that for Navy. So, Niumatalolo gets a pass there. But another losing season this year and another year without the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy are not good resume bullets. And if it’s another year getting blown out by Notre Dame and a loss to Army, whispers for Kenny’s ouster WILL get louder.

For us, it’s tough. This is a business. Niumatalolo knows that. And famous coaches have been shown the door by schools where statues honor them because of the business aspect. What Kenny has done to help shape these men to be difference-makers in the Navy and Marine Corps cannot be calculated. Unfortunately wins and losses can be calculated.

Now let’s jump to your prediction. Notre Dame remains a 15-point favorite. How do you see Saturday afternoon unfolding?

Prediction? Pain….

Sorry, couldn’t resist the “Rocky III” joke, but I think Saturday will be painful for the Mids. It’s possible they benefit from an Irish letdown after the amazing Clemson performance. It’s also possible that Marcus Freeman sees this game as a stepping stone being in contention for a major Bowl. And I’m sure every Irish coach, player and fan sees the opportunity here with Navy, Boston College  and USC left on the schedule. Destroying Navy and BC and hoping USC is a top-3 team and undefeated at the time of the ND game presents an amazing opportunity for this season to end up a lot different than many thought after losing to Ohio State and Marshall to kick off the year. 

The Mids ALWAYS get up for the Irish. And the game is just up the road in Baltimore. And the Mids looked lively and competitive against a really good Cincy team last week. If Navy avoids turnovers and missed field goals (which have REALLY hurt of late) and strings together long drives, they’ll be in it. They HAVE TO keep Notre Dame to under 21 points because the Navy offense isn’t scoring more than that. Still, the Irish defense is good, and the run game is ELITE GOOD right now. I think Navy tries to take the air out of the game and chew clock. ND will be up to the task and not hungover from Clemson. A close first half gets out of hand in the second half on a gorgeous day in Baltimore. ND wins 38-13.   

And how much are you looking forward to a jaunt to Dublin in August?

Can’t wait. I studied abroad in college in Galway. Going back to the home country and watching two great teams will be a great way to start football season.

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Navy’s blocking woes, Boston College’s backup QB and USC’s turnover reliance

By Nov 10, 2022, 4:00 PM EST
0 Comments

The NCAA took some of the teeth out of Navy’s triple-option attack. Well, not just the Midshipmen’s, but all the service academy’s option offenses. No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) might be hungover after upsetting Clemson, 35-14, on Saturday, and the Navy offense will still be a headache, but much less of the Irish defense needs to be up late this week worrying about the injury risk of facing the Midshipmen.

That was the impetus to the NCAA’s decision, lessening the risk of leg injuries. The simple description of the change is that players can no longer block below the waist if they are outside the tackle box. As soon as a Navy ball carrier gets to the offensive tackle’s outside shoulder, any blocker aiding his cause will be undersized without an ability to compensate for that by going low.

Tight ends taking on mobile defensive ends, fullbacks meeting linebackers, receivers keeping cornerbacks at bay are now all fully at the disadvantage inherent to recruiting to a military academy.

“It’s definitely challenging and there has been a learning curve. You have to adapt and move forward,” Navy slotbacks coach Joe DuPaix said last month to The Capital Gazette. “We can’t cut anymore, but we still have to get the job done and we will. We’re far from perfect and have a tremendous amount of work to do. We’ll get better at it as we move forward.”

Notre Dame’s defensive line still needs to ready itself at the snap for offensive linemen cutting them down, but no Navy blockers will make cut blocks with a running start.

“It’s changed in that you can only cut at the line of scrimmage now with those interior linemen,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. “We’re not really working on that at the second and third level like you used to in the past. Every level had to wok on cut blocks. No longer do you have to do that. It’s those interior linemen.”

Past Notre Dame defenders like Greer Martini and Drew White, even Xavier Watts last season, found their moments of initial success by both learning to shed cut blocks and to stay disciplined in their assignments against the triple-option. The latter skill is still needed, one aided by the Irish devoting scout-team quarterbacks to season-long option study, but the literal pursuit of the ball is now hardly different than when Notre Dame’s linebackers and safeties chased Clemson running back Will Shipley last week.

Navy (3-6): The new blocking rules are undoubtedly part of why the Midshipmen have continued to struggle this season, including a 20-10 loss to Cincinnati last week. Without starting quarterback Tai Lavatai, lost for the season two weeks ago, Navy rushed for just 176 yards on 53 carries, a 3.3 yards per attempt average.

Perhaps it is an expectation that Notre Dame (12 ET; ABC) will be sluggish after beat the Tigers. Maybe it is thinking Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline will play better in his second start. It could be a broad expectation of a low-scoring game keeping the Irish from opening up a significant margin, but as of midday Thursday, Notre Dame is favored by just 15.5 points with a combined points total Over/Under of 39.5.

A 27-13 final score would likely lack the excitement of last week.

Boston College (2-7): Phil Jurkovec’s time at Chestnut Hill may be up. An injury kept him out of practices early this week, and Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley has not committed to a starter for Saturday at No. 16 North Carolina State (3:30 ET; ACCN). Boston College’s continued struggles extend further than Jurkovec’s injury. In nine games, an offensive line has 45 starts; the Eagles expected starters have missed 33 of them.

That is how Boston College ends up outmanned against Duke, falling 38-31 on Friday, a score that was as lopsided as 38-21 before a late Eagles’ scoring run. Quarterback Emmett Morehead went 27-of-45 for 330 yards and four touchdowns. A sophomore once recruited by the likes of Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, Morehead is the other reason Jurkovec’s time at Chestnut Hill may be up. The Eagles are high on Morehead, and he avoided the turnovers that have plagued Jurkovec this season.

It helped that he could rely on star receiver Zay Flowers.

Boston College is an 18-point underdog against the Wolfpack this week, perhaps a spread that does not give Morehead enough credit.

No. 8 USC (8-1): The Trojans struggled with Cal, winning 41-35, partly because they did not win the turnover battle for a change. USC could handily lose it this weekend and still cruise to victory against Colorado (9:30 ET on Friday; FS1), favored by five touchdowns. Life will get more difficult in a week, facing No. 9 UCLA in what will essentially be a Pac-12 quarterfinal. A win there should have the Trojans in the mix of Playoff talk when Notre Dame ends its season in Los Angeles.

No. 2 Ohio State (9-0): The Buckeyes endured the weather to beat Northwestern 21-7, and now have to endure the monotony of facing Indiana (12 ET; FOX), favored by 40 points.

Marshall (5-4): You scored as many touchdowns as the Herd did in a 12-0 win against Old Dominion. That kind of output will not get the job done against Appalachian State (3:30 ET; ESPN+), even if the Mountaineers are only one-point favorites.

Cal (3-6): That loss to USC once again underscored that the Bears are reliable underdogs. Heading to Oregon State (9 ET; Pac 12 Network) as a 14-point underdog will be another chance to prove that.

No. 15 North Carolina (8-1): The Tar Heels are one win away from heading to the ACC championship game, and they might even have a vague Playoff hope. Unlikely, of course, but plausible. Slipping by Virginia, 31-28, kept those thoughts all alive, but a trip to Wake Forest (7:30 ET; ESPN2) will be more difficult, with the Demon Deacons favored by 3.5 points.

BYU (5-5): The Cougars upset Boise State, 31-28, and now get to enjoy their first week off of the season.

Stanford (3-6): The Cardinal may have quit on the season. If that sounds harsh, fault a 42-7 halftime deficit against middling Washington State. Don’t believe it is the case? Tune in to see how Stanford fares at No. 13 Utah (10 ET; ESPN) as 24-point underdogs.

UNLV (4-5): The return of quarterback Doug Brumfield did not spur the Rebels to an upset at San Diego State, though they were at least competitive in a 14-10 loss. More offense will be needed against Fresno State (10:30 ET on Friday; CBSSN), especially with Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener back in the lineup and thus Fresno State being favored by 9.5 points.

Syracuse (6-3): The Orange woes have reached a three-game losing streak, failing to reach the end zone in a 19-9 loss at Pittsburgh. Garrett Shrader did not play; backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson threw for 120 yards on 8-of-23 passing, while star running back Sean Tucker gained all of 19 yards on 10 rushes.

Finding a way to kickstart that offense will be imperative against No. 23 Florida State (8 ET; ACCN). The Seminoles look better and better, hence being favored by a touchdown, and Syracuse may be headed toward a fourth-straight loss.

No. 10 Clemson (8-1): Can the Tigers return to winning against Louisville (3:30 ET; ESPN)? A touchdown spread suggests so.

9:30 ET on Friday — USC vs. Colorado (FS1)
10:30 ET on Friday UNLV vs. Fresno State (CBSSN)
12 ET — Notre Dame vs. Navy (ABC); Ohio State vs. Indiana (FOX)
3:30 ET — Boston College at North Carolina State (ACCN); Marshall vs. Appalachian State (ESPN+); Clemson vs. Louisville (ESPN)
7:30 ET — North Carolina at Wake Forest (ESPN2)
8 ET — Syracuse vs. Florida State (ACCN)
9 ET — Cal at Oregon State (Pac 12 Network)
10 ET — Stanford at Utah (ESPN)

Favorites: USC (-35) vs. Colorado; Ohio State (-40) vs. Indiana; Clemson (-7) vs. Louisville.
Underdogs: Navy (+15.5) vs. Notre Dame; Boston College (+18) at North Carolina State; Marshall (+1) vs. Appalachian State; Cal (+14) at Oregon State; North Carolina (+3.5) at Wake Forest; Stanford (+24) at Utah; UNLV (+9.5) vs. Fresno State; Syracuse (+7) vs. Florida State.

Leftovers & Links: Two years apart, two field stormings with nothing in common aside from Notre Dame’s cause

By Nov 9, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
Clemson v Notre Dame
Getty Images
16 Comments

“If you want to rush the field, watch your feet as you jump the wall,” Notre Dame Stadium personnel told fans in the closing minutes of the Irish upset of then-No. 4 Clemson on Saturday. “If you aren’t going to rush the field, move out of the way. Everybody help each other.”

If it was not outright encouragement, it was approved acquiescence. Compared to the announcements following Notre Dame’s upset of then-No. 1 Clemson two years ago, the differences could not have been more stark.

“Be careful out there. … You can use any of the open aisles, please (leave),” the public address announcer pleaded with 11,0111 students two years ago before resorting to the most college of persuasions. “… If you stay too long, it’ll be last call somewhere.”

That begging came just 10 minutes after that double-overtime win. The urgency of clearing a field rushing during the height of the pandemic overruled the celebration of halting a 36-game regular-season winning streak.

On Saturday, fans filled the Notre Dame Stadium tunnel to serenade Irish head coach Marcus Freeman with chants of his own name 40 minutes after they first spilled over the brick walls as the game clock reached triple zeroes. There was no need to leave. Freeman stopped and embraced the crowd, a moment that should long stand out when he looks back on his debut season as a head coach.

Freeman was the only person to hustle off the field in the first place, the first person up the tunnel following the final whistle. That moment in the tunnel following his postgame media responsibilities was the longest one he could relish after that season-defining win. The rest of his team took that chance on the field surrounded by the chaos of 77,622 fans.

“I couldn’t get out of there,” Irish junior tight end Michael Mayer said. He is not someone usually struggling to get anywhere on the football field, so him being stuck on the field is rather notable. “I really couldn’t, they had to help me get out of there.

“I got to see some friends that rushed the field and they found me. That was a pretty cool thing to be able to share the field with them. Everybody knew it was coming.”

Only one person knew it was coming in 2020; former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly telling his team during walk-through to anticipate a field storming, and he insisted they hustle off the field to avoid getting caught in healthy and safety protocols moving forward. Kelly was lightly frustrated afterward, being the first person up the tunnel then, too.

RELATED READING: An understandable field-storming at Notre Dame because of, if not despite, the pandemic
Book, Notre Dame ‘playmakers’ channel their inner-Clemson, bring their own guts

That truncated 2020 experience may have played a part in the 2022 roster so relishing that moment on Saturday night. Mayer’s brother, AJ, was on the sidelines thanks to his Arkansas State team being on an idle week. A group of friends found junior quarterback Drew Pyne, specifically, their group hug preceding Pyne taking 30 seconds to look all around, nodding confidently to the energy surrounding him.

Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had raced out of the coaches’ booth before the game ended so he could enjoy the celebration on the field, a moment of self-indulgence few coaches could ever consider on a Saturday. Rees made it to the sideline in time to essentially enjoy a victory lap, congratulating Mayer on his 16th career touchdown catch, a Notre Dame record for tight ends, and hugging Pyne to appropriately celebrate his leadership in the upset.

And quietly, fifth-year linebacker and captain Bo Bauer stood with his back against a camera platform, protecting himself and his injured knee from anyone clipping his crutches from behind. The term “glassy eyes” implies holding back tears, and Bauer’s showed no signs of brimming, but there was a shine to them.

Bauer stood tall, not leaning on his crutches, but keeping them close to him, only three weeks removed from season-ending surgery. Classmate and former walk-on Matt Salerno walked by with his sophomore brother, Chris. The elder Salerno gave Bauer’s shoulder an elongated pat, both knowing the burdens and reliefs of getting to the win over Clemson, both knowing it must have dug into Bauer not to spend his night chasing Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as he did two years ago.

With time, Bauer will also likely realize Saturday’s win started with him. For one thing, he notched the first of Notre Dame’s program-record six punt blocks this season, way back in the second week of the season. For another, Bauer’s all-out devotion to special teams was contagious to this roster, senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey bragging he may have surpassed Bauer’s block tally after Foskey got to two punts against UNLV.

Even somewhat immobile on those crutches, Bauer was in the midst of a truer field storming than he had skirted in 2020.

Just like the games themselves were different in every way but for two — a defensive score in each and the team in gold helmets winning on both occasions — the crowds on the field could not have been more disparate, only their overwhelming joy in common.

Joe Wilkins TRANSFER
Without a catch this season, fifth-year receiver Joe Wilkins announced Monday he will enter the transfer portal when able after this season, ending his Notre Dame career. Wilkins played in seven games this season but only in spot duty offensively and as a nominal return option on kickoffs.

He has a year of eligibility remaining courtesy of the universal pandemic eligibility waiver.

Health has been Wilkins’ greatest challenge with the Irish, a meniscus tear halting his 2021 season after five games and a LisFranc foot injury this spring costing him spring practices, preseason practices and limiting his availability this fall, shortchanging two seasons in which he initially looked to have a contributing role.

Wilkins finishes his Notre Dame career with just 11 receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and his departure leaves the Irish with just six total receivers.

Things We Learned: Notre Dame dominates Clemson in the way long expected, if also delayed, this season

By Nov 7, 2022, 1:15 PM EST
12 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — There need be no disclaimer. Notre Dame (6-3) simply beat No. 4 Clemson (8-1) that badly. If the Irish had topped the Tigers 14-0 instead of 35-14, the response would be the same. Notre Dame beat Clemson, a bona fide Playoff contender, that resoundingly.

After the Irish went on the road and beat ACC contenders North Carolina and Syracuse, the victories needed to be couched, emphasizing how bad both defenses are. Once Notre Dame got a lead thanks to those sieves, it could wrangle the life out of the game and minimize the worry of their genuine explosiveness. Against the Tigers, no clarification need lessen Irish joy this week.

Notre Dame walloped a top-five team. Even if wanting to disparage Clemson, the harshest thing one could say is, the Irish dominated a top-10 team.

“Not every day do you get the opportunity to play in this place, jam-packed, with those fans and have an opportunity to beat a top-five team in the country,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said Saturday night after navigating his way through those fans, filing slowly out of the Stadium tunnel, to get to the postgame media room. “It’s really special. I’m so proud of our guys.”

Those opportunities are rare, obviously, given facing top-five teams is a matter of timing more than it is scheduling. Yet, this was the seventh time the Irish have faced a top-five team since 2017, the 11th time they’ve played a top-10 team. Notre Dame was 1-5 and 2-8 entering Saturday.

Some commenters will read that and jump into Brian Kelly criticisms, but their point has always been misguided. Beating top-five teams is supposed to be hard, it is uncommon by nature. Kelly beat No. 1 Clemson near the peak of its powers in 2020, and the Irish out-physicaled No. 7 Stanford in 2018. There were highs.

That 2018 demolition of the Cardinal may be the closest comparison to Saturday’s win. Notre Dame ran for 281 yards (sack adjusted) to win 38-17 and stake its claim as a Playoff contender, but Stanford remained competitive into the fourth quarter, when the Irish outscored them 14-0.

Of course, mentioning Stanford in 2022 elicits bad memories from just weeks ago, but the upset of the Tigers should overshadow that misstep.

“This is still part of a new foundation,” Freeman said. “You can’t just change leaders and think it’s going to be like this. We have to build this foundation the right way.

“We believe that becomes infallible, it becomes infallible, you have such a strong foundation that no matter what happens, you’re going to be solid.”

Clemson did not have that foundation Saturday. It was never as competitive as that 2018 top-10 matchup against the Cardinal was. Not even former Notre Dame recruiting target Will Shipley could carry the Tigers, gaining 63 yards on 12 carries but increasingly left out of the offense as Clemson fell further and further behind the Irish.

One could remove Notre Dame’s special teams and defensive touchdowns, ignore the short field (via freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison’s first interception) that led to Audric Estimé’s touchdown run and dismiss Michael Mayer’s record-setting score as a garbage-time perk, and the Irish still beat the Tigers decisively. If looking at the game through that lens, then it is only fair to point out the Notre Dame possession ending in a Blake Grupe missed field goal was a quality drive, its first of two in a row before halftime.

The Irish controlled 68.75 percent of the game before Morrison ran his second pick back 96 yards for a touchdown, when focusing on drive-by-drive results.

That was where Notre Dame differed from its season-opening loss at No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes outplayed the Irish most of the game, even if they firmly took the lead only in the third quarter’s final minute. Ohio State controlled 53.3 percent of the game before its drive to secure a 14-10 advantage, and it controlled 63.2 percent of the game in total.

“We wanted to run the ball — Ohio State seems so long ago,” Freeman said. “But there were points in [that] game where we weren’t able to do it.”

Considering Notre Dame took 27 carries for 95 yards in Columbus (sacks adjusted), that was certainly the case. It was not against Clemson, a defensive front nearly, if not equally, as vaunted as Ohio State’s.

“At some point tonight, if we weren’t able to run the ball with efficiency, we were going to have to throw it a little bit more,” Freeman said. “We threw it when we needed to, but we were running the ball with the efficiency we needed to continue to extend the drives.”

Junior quarterback Drew Pyne threw 17 passes, the fewest in an Irish win in a full decade, the last such instance being a Tommy Rees and Andrew Hendrix combination to go 8-of-17 for 119 yards in a 2012 victory against BYU. No disrespect to Notre Dame’s current offensive coordinator or one of his, to this day, best friends, but anytime a stat is comparable to a Rees and Hendrix partnership, it is not a sign of effectiveness.

“You have to play to your strengths,” Freeman said. “That can be within the game. Today, those strengths were playing really good defense and running the ball on offense.”

In those respects, Notre Dame is who we thought it would be. It just arrived a bit late.

Early in preseason practices, Freeman began describing his team as an “O-line- and D-line-driven program.” It made sense, an offensive line returning five starters and an offensive line coach long missed along with a defensive line featuring two likely second- or third-round draft picks and enough depth to make that offensive line look shallow.

But then Marshall pushed the Irish around. And Stanford somehow escaped South Bend with a win.

It took some time for Freeman’s foundation to settle.

“Winning does two things in my mind,” he said. “It gives you that feeling, that it’s hard to [replicate], the feeling of being a winner. But it’s short-lived, especially here, because next week we have to get ready to go. …

“Two, it’s a confidence and belief in what you’re doing. It reaffirms the process, it reaffirms the things you’re doing.”

Notre Dame has now won three in a row and six out of seven. That confidence and belief has arrived, and it has done so because the Irish are who we thought they were.

They shut down Syracuse’s running game and then squeezed the Orange into pulp. (Editor’s Note: Shame on you, Douglas.) They stopped Clemson in its tracks.

Notre Dame so soundly defeated the Tigers that removing the two biggest plays from the game would not change the fact that the Irish outplayed Clemson in every regard conceivable, most notably along the offensive and defensive lines.

The only person who may not be aware of who Notre Dame is at this point is one of the offensive line’s greatest beneficiaries. Sophomore running back Logan Diggs finished with 17 carries for 114 yards on Saturday, part of the Irish totals of 45 carries for 266 yards, yet he still does not realize who Rees is at his core.

“Thank you for continuing to trust me, trust the whole running back room, trust the O-line,” Diggs said he told Rees as the game clock dwindled Saturday. “Putting the game in our hands means a lot, coming from him especially. He likes to throw the ball.”

If Rees could revive his football career as any type of player, it would almost certainly be as an interior offensive lineman. In the aftermath of this upset, he tweeted out a photo prominently featuring a ballcap insisting, “Run the damn ball.” It seems safe to assume Rees already owned the hat, not finding it at a gas station after midnight Sunday morning.

Rees is not someone who likes to throw the ball. He barely instructed Pyne to on Saturday, which led to such dominance — the genre of dominance expected all season, if not to this extreme — that Diggs could make that mistake before the game ended.

Rees had left the coaches’ booth to watch the final few minutes of a blowout of a top-five team from the sideline. The Irish may be who we thought they were, but that was a moment of bravado never anticipated in one of this season’s two (and maybe yet three) games against top-five opponents.

Highlights: Notre Dame 35, No. 4 Clemson 14 — Morrison’s interceptions, Mayer’s record, Marcus Freeman’s resolve

By Nov 6, 2022, 8:00 AM EST
22 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Benjamin Morrison remembered Syracuse targeting him a week ago. The Orange completed a 30-yard pass on the Notre Dame freshman cornerback to key its momentary comeback. While most defensive backs survive thanks to goldfish-like short memories, Morrison instead relishes those missteps.

He stashed that mistake away, a route where Syracuse receiver D’Marcus Adams looked to have an in- or an out-option, taking the deep in path. Morrison knew Clemson would test him downfield similarly, and when the No. 4 Tigers (8-1) did so, Morrison sealed Notre Dame’s 35-14 upset on Saturday.

“All week I knew what kind of game this was,” Morrison said after his career day of two picks and seven tackles, the latter note overlooked because the former accomplishment was so decisive. “I knew they were going to test me off the previous games on what I had put on film, so I knew I had to kind of just really lock in and hone in on what I had to accomplish.”

In Clemson’s defense, the first few times it tested Morrison resulted in only incompletions. But with each pass he successfully defensed or after a particular third-and-seven he broke up, Morrison’s confidence edged closer to absolute.

“Once I was able to see things, I knew I was pretty locked in,” he said. “Once they started testing me, and things were going my way, I just felt good, so I kept going.”

That led to his first interception, a crossing route on which he said he is instructed to undercut the receiver, trusting the Irish safeties to keep a big play from breaking loose behind him. By undercutting the target, Morrison should have a better chance of knocking down the pass, or in the case of Tigers backup quarterback Cade Klubnik’s first pass attempt Saturday night, intercepting it.

“I was praying he was throwing it,” Morrison said.

He might not have prayed on the next possession, already beaten once on the drive, when Clemson starter DJ Uiagalelei targeted senior receiver Joseph Ngata.

“That one was kind of cool because I’ve been struggling with that position all year long,” Morrison said. “Back-shoulder fade, back-shoulder fade, just getting my eyes back. So today I was really focused on the details.

“Once I had him in the position I wanted to, I could have just played the man and [broken up the pass], but I trusted in my abilities and flipped my head around, and there the ball was.”

There indeed. Morrison made the leaping interception, managed to plant his feet inbounds, and then was sprung loose by a quick block from senior linebacker Marist Liufau. Morrison had to evade a valiant effort at a diving tackle from Tigers sophomore running back Will Shipley, but once he had done that, there was only one thing left to do.

“Honestly, I just ran.”

Morrison did not realize he was certain to score until he had crossed the goal line, unfortunate for him that Notre Dame Stadium has a video board in only one end zone, not the one he was racing toward. Morrison literally handed the ball to the referee once he had scored, very much acting like he had been there before when he very much had not.

Morrison’s two interceptions had turned a tense 14-0 evening into a 28-0 party, the eventual meeting of 77,000 fans at midfield preceded by Morrison’s reservations for six in the end zone.

PLAYER OF THE GAME
Suffice it to say, Morrison earned this honor. Two interceptions and seven tackles would probably have been plenty for it, but to add a touchdown, well, that dramatic moment was the third-longest interception return score in Irish history and will be long remembered in Notre Dame lore.

“He’s an ultimate competitor that doesn’t get shaken,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said. “It’s really uncommon for a freshman to be like that.”

PLAY CALL OF THE GAME
Leading 28-7 and receiving a kickoff with 10:14 left in the game, Notre Dame (6-3) had no reason to do anything but continue to run the ball through Clemson’s vaunted defensive line. The Irish had gained 191 yards on 33 carries (sack adjusted) to that point, a 5.8 yards per rush average. The Tigers clearly could not stop that run, and chewing up the clock would lessen the chances of something flukey happening to let Clemson back into the game.

Notre Dame had thrown only six passes in the second half. Yet thanks to Morrison, its lead had grown from 14-0 to 28-0 and, at this point, 28-7.

Ten subsequent run plays gained 64 yards, and the Irish were on the 17-yard line with time continuing to tick. Then quarterback Drew Pyne got the play call and hesitated out of something short of confusion. Junior tight end Michael Mayer could understand why.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t know that play call was coming,” Mayer said. “I thought we were just going to run the ball. We got that call in, and Drew looked at it and was like, ‘Are we really passing it right now? We just ran the ball for however many yards.’”

Mayer was all for it. He may have realized what offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was up to. Mayer was tied with Ken MacAfee for most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in Notre Dame history, with 15 in his career. Setting that record at home would hold more meaning for Mayer.

“I was like, ‘Yeah dude, let’s go, let’s do it, this is our last chance to do it this game,” Mayer said. “I think Drew knew probably that ball was going to come to me the entire way.”

Sure enough, Mayer set the Irish record, giving him every season and career receiving record for a tight end at a program often referred to as “Tight End U.”

MOMENT OF THE NIGHT
Freeman was riffing, rather philosophically, about the challenges for 18- to 23-year-olds to focus through success, something Notre Dame will now need to do.

“It’s easy to tune out the outside noise when you’re not winning, because it’s all negativity, right?” Freeman said.

But just before that, the literal outside noise added poignancy to his point.

“After a win over a top-five program, can we still be selfless? Can we tune out all the outside noise?” and at that moment, the fans in the Notre Dame Stadium tunnel — some 40 or 50 feet away and separated from the postgame media room by only one set of glass doors — began chanting the “Seven Nation Army” echo.

That slow procession off the turf and into the night greeted Freeman twice. Once as he moved from the locker room to the podium and then again on his return. The latter featured “Freeman Freeman Freeman” chants only quelled by him taking a moment with his family and some recruits’ families. Then Freeman took a moment for himself, with that crowd.

Maybe Notre Dame has turned a corner under Freeman. Maybe more days like the September loss to Marshall and the October humbling to Stanford will come again in 2023. Either way, those few minutes will assuredly linger in Freeman’s memory, a coach comfortable enough to admit self-doubt but confident enough to leave those worries in his office and never let his players know about them in team meetings.

“You have some moments in your office when you’re by yourself that you have to take a deep dive into yourself,” Freeman said. “… When I’m in front of that group, I have to be the most confident individual they’ve ever seen. If their leader gets up there in front of them after a loss or after we don’t play well with their head down, what message does that send?”

Freeman was anything but a trumpet giving an uncertain sound on Saturday, particularly as he raised a victorious fist to that crowd in the bowels of the Stadium.

“I make sure when I walk out of my office, I’m the most confident leader that I can be. They need that. They will go as their leader goes.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT
Irish quarterback Drew Pyne threw for 85 yards on 9-of-17 passing. The last time Notre Dame completed so few passes in a win — before last week’s 9-of-19 for 116 yards showing — was in 2017, when the Irish used 191 rushing yards from Josh Adams and 106 more from Brandon Wimbush to beat No. 11 USC, 49-14, despite Wimbush and Ian Book combining to go 9-of-22 for 120 yards.

The last time Notre Dame attempted so few passes in a win was in 2012, when the Irish defense shut down BYU to the tune of 243 total yards in a 17-14 win despite Tommy Rees and Andrew Hendrix combining to go a mere 8-of-17 for 119 yards while Everett Golson was sidelined by concussion symptoms.

The last time Notre Dame threw for so few yards in a win was 2007, when three field goals, a defensive touchdown and a one-yard Jimmy Clausen rushing touchdown covered up for Clausen going 17-of-27 for 84 yards in a 20-6 win at UCLA, though running back Armando Allen added a 10-yard pass to the total tally.