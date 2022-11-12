Early Notre Dame barrage sinks Navy despite sluggish Irish second half

By Nov 12, 2022, 3:28 PM EST
Notre Dame v Navy
A punt block, an interception leading to a touchdown, a dominant offensive performance. No, Notre Dame was not beating up on Clemson again. That was just the Irish second quarter in a 35-32 defeat of Navy on Saturday, the Midshipmen winning the second half after No. 20 Notre Dame eased off the gas pedal thanks to a 35-13 halftime lead.

For a moment late in the second quarter, Navy (3-7) looked like it might make the Irish (7-3) sweat all afternoon. Pulling within one possession and then regaining possession — the only time the Midshipmen would have the ball within one possession after falling behind 14-0 in the first 11 minutes — Navy could conceivably tie the game before halftime and then receive the kickoff to start the second half. Instead, a reverse pass ended up in the hands of Notre Dame junior cornerback Clarence Lewis, Midshipmen head coach Ken Niumatalolo getting a bit too tricky for his team’s own good.

Three plays later, Irish junior quarterback Drew Pyne scampered 11 yards into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the day, the previous three all being through the air. The 28-13 lead would likely have been enough for the day, with just a touch of second-half urgency, but one part of Notre Dame’s weekly game plan had not yet reared its head.

Enter the Irish punt block unit, again. For the fifth week in a row. And the seventh time this season.

“[Special teams coordinator Brian Mason] does a really good job of scheming up what the opponent does,” sophomore linebacker Prince Kollie said, one week removed form touting a blocked punt into the end zone. “I’m stoked to be on that unit.”

If ever there was an argument to never kick, it is Notre Dame’s punt block unit. Senior linebacker Jack Kiser, the sixth different Irish rusher to get to an opposing punt this season, gifted Pyne & Co. a short field, and a play later Pyne notched his fifth touchdown of the day with a 37-yard pass to sophomore receiver Jayden Thomas, a throw that traveled 44 yards through the air and hit Thomas perfectly as he dove into the end zone.

“Our offense was clicking in the first half,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said. “To go up [35-13], versus that defense, you felt good at halftime.”

Most weeks, that would have been far and away the most impressive catch for a Notre Dame offense that so depends on the run. In Baltimore, it was not even the most impressive catch for an Irish receiver in the first half. What fifth-year Braden Lenzy did to Midshipmen cornerback Khaylan Williams defies appropriate description, catching a touchdown around and behind Williams’ back with the same casual nature most use to reach around a stranger to grab a drink at a crowded bar.

“I scrambled out there, he beat his man by a couple yards,” Pyne said. “I saw that, I said, I’m going to give him a chance. I threw it up, and that was an unbelievable catch.”

Those fireworks — along with an impressive 30-yard catch-and-run score from sophomore running back Audric Estimé on the first Notre Dame possession — were enough for the Irish to cruise into safe harbor in the second half. Navy made the second half competitive, but the reality was the Midshipmen offense is borderline incapable of scoring three touchdowns in a half. The quick sequence of Lewis picking off the trick play, Pyne dancing to the front corner of the end zone, Kiser adding to the dominance of Notre Dame’s special teams and Thomas diving across the goal line gave the Irish too large a lead for Navy to overcome.

Those two minutes and 27 seconds rendered the second half a training exercise.

“What any coach is going to say (at halftime), don’t look at the score,” Freeman said of his halftime message. “Have hte urgency that you had the first half. And we didn’t, we didn’t.”

Navy’s 19-0 edge in the second half could be dismissed as an exhibition only when Notre Dame former walk-on Matt Salerno covered up an onside kick in the final minute. The Irish offense was dead in the water after halftime, somewhat illogical after scoring touchdowns on five of its six first-half possessions, the sixth a missed field-goal attempt. It had five possessions in the second half, as well, managing just one first down. The Midshipmen triple-option may be a plodding approach, but when the opposing offense refuses to eat any clock itself, that plodding approach can move just fast enough to keep things interesting.

Navy putting together three strong drives, with the first stalling in the red zone and the third coming as time ran out on the Midshipmen, would not have been as notable if Notre Dame’s offense had managed any second-half productivity. Instead, the natural want to finish the week working against the triple-option and the subconscious relief to be near that conclusion stood out.

“The opportunity to get better after a win is something that any coach dreams of,” Freeman said. “The opportunity to challenge your team and show them the film — as much as I’m sitting in here saying, it’s hard to get these wins.

“We have to celebrate. We have to feel good about it.”

STAT OF THE GAME
Notre Dame’s single second-half first down came on a 3rd-and-15 conversion, counter-intuitively, a 21-yard completion to sophomore receiver Deion Colzie. Remove that play and the Irish lost 15 yards on 17 plays in the second half.

Notre Dame’s first possession of the third quarter was a three-and-out. Following a 10-minute Navy drive, that quick failure put the Irish defense back on the field too quickly in multiple respects.

“We knew Navy, it’s a time of possession battle, that’s what they love to do, they love to steal possessions,” Freeman said. “We knew every possession would matter. That first possession mattered, and we went three-and-out on offense.

“That can’t happen. At least you have to get some first downs and try to regain some momentum and field position.”

Notre Dame’s dominance the last three weeks has come as a result of complementary football, the defense or special teams gifting the Irish leads at Syracuse and against Clemson and thus allowing Notre Dame’s offense to grind the game away. The offense has to sometimes hold up its end of that deal, too, and it failed in that respect in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. If it had strung together a single drive, then Navy never would have had a third possession to creep within one score.

QUOTE OF THE GAME
“A win’s a win, and like coach Freeman said, there were games earlier in the season where if we were in the same position, we didn’t pull through it and win. We found a way to win today, that’s important.” — Pyne.

FIRST HALF/SECOND HALF SPLITS
Notre Dame’s offense in the first half: 333 yards and 35 points on 35 plays.
Notre Dame’s offense in the second half: 6 yards on 18 plays.

Pyne passing in the first half: 14-of-16 for 234 yards and four touchdowns, not sacked.
Pyne passing in the second half: 3-of-5 for 35 yards and one interception, sacked five times for a loss of 30 yards.

Estimé rushing in the first half: 6 carries for 44 yards.
Estimé rushing in the second half: 2 carries for 5 yards.

Logan Diggs rushing in the first half: 8 carries for 27 yards.
Diggs rushing in the second half: 5 carries for 4 yards.

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
10:36 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 30-yard pass from Drew Pyne. Blake Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Navy 0. (9 plays, 67 yards, 4:24)
4:28 — Notre Dame touchdown. Braden Lenzy 38-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Navy 0. (6 plays, 82 yards, 2:42)
2:19 — Navy touchdown. Daba Fofana 36-yard rush. Bijan Nichols PAT no good. Notre Dame 14, Navy 6. (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:09)

Second Quarter
12:27 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Tyree 5-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Navy 6. (10 plays, 83 yards, 4:52)
7:49 — Navy touchdown. Xavier Arline 2-yard rush. Nichols PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Navy 13. (7 plays, 80 yards, 4:38)
2:19 — Notre Dame touchdown. Pyne 11-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 28, Navy 13. (3 plays, 41 yards, 1:18)
1:10 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jayden Thomas 37-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 35, Navy 13. (1 play, 37 yards, 0:07)

Third Quarter
4:59 — Navy field goal. Nichols 26 yards. Notre Dame 36, Navy 16. (16 plays, 72 yards, 10:01)

Fourth Quarter
14:47 — Navy touchdown. Mark Walker 23-yard pass from Arline. Two-point conversion good. Notre Dame 35, Navy 24. (1 play, 23 yards, 0:06)
1:21 — Navy touchdown. Maquel Haywood 20-yard pass from Maasai Maynor. Two-point conversion good. Notre Dame 35, Navy 32. (11 plays, 88 yards, 2:57)

Next season, this game will almost certainly feature a higher-ranked Notre Dame, but that will not be the reason fans are overly excited to face Navy. Rather, a trip to Dublin (Aug. 26, 2023), though technically considered an Irish home game — actually, that will be more fitting than that trip typically masquerading as a Midshipmen jaunt — will dial up the novelty.

No such exotic location will entice crowds today, no disrespect to Baltimore. No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) did not arrive in the Charm City early enough to take an extensive tour of The Wire locations, so the trip to M&T Bank Stadium really is just a business trip.

Well, as much of a business trip as can be had when playing the Naval Academy (3-6) the day after Veterans Day. Some pomp and circumstance will be appropriate and should be expected anytime the Midshipmen put on an event.

TIME: 12:00 ET. It was rare two weeks ago to have Notre Dame play a road game short of primetime, let alone as early as lunchtime. The Irish playing two straight road games at the noon hour has not happened since halfway through the 2016 season, then taking a 1-3 record to New Jersey against Syracuse, winning 50-23 there before losing a week later in a literal hurricane at North Carolina State.

That 2016 is the applicable reference point underscores how disappointing the start of Notre Dame’s 2022 was. This kickoff time was not determined until two weeks after the Irish lost to Stanford to fall to 3-3, but that Cardinal defeat removed enough luster from Irish football for the foreseeable future as to warrant a network moving Notre Dame to a noon kickoff, keeping Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan in the 3:30 ET slot.

TV: ABC will broadcast this annual meeting, with Dave Flemming on play-by-play, Dan Orlovsky as the analyst and Kris Budden working as the sideline reporter. If needing to watch from a mobile device, the Watch ESPN app should provide the broadcast.

Any stubborn critics of Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees should be forewarned, Orlovsky’s film study this week revealed multiple moments of praise of how Rees has manufactured production recently.

PREVIEW: In 94 meetings, Navy has won just 13 of them, including only four since 1963 and one since 2011. The military academies lean into the triple-option for a reason: They know they suffer from a talent disadvantage.

Consider the Team Talent Composite curated by 247 Sports. Focusing mainly on the last four years of recruiting rankings, Notre Dame ranks No. 10 in the country in the talent composite. Presumably, because Annapolis admittance procedures mess with the usual recruiting timeline and protocols, Navy does not rank on the composite, but looking at American Athletic Conference team rankings in the last four cycles, the Midshipmen ranked No. 11 of 11 teams in every year except 2021, when they came in No. 9.

Navy’s talent issues have taken on a greater extreme in the modern times of immediate eligibility after transferring and added years of eligibility thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver. Perhaps the roster has not been actively ravaged in the last year or two — a la Stanford’s or Northwestern’s, looking at you Irish safety Brandon Joseph, though he will most likely miss this weekend with a sprained ankle — but it has also not constantly improved as nearly every other team tries to.

Logically, that makes the Midshipmen reliance on the triple-option not only all the more understandable but also that much more necessary. Yet, the NCAA outlawed cut blocks outside the tackle box this season, not inherently a requirement of the triple-option but a technique within the option that further serves to mitigate the talent gap Navy faces. Without those blocks, Midshipmen head coach Ken Niumatalolo has noticed second-level defenders ease through the traffic that used to chop them down.

For the better part of a decade, Navy has relied on elite quarterback play in its best seasons. Finishing 11-2 in 2015 and 2019 was not a coincidence; those were the last seasons of Keenan Reynolds and Malcolm Perry, respectively.

The Midshipmen did not think they had a quarterback of that level this year in Tai Lavatai, but losing him to injury for the season a couple weeks ago cost them the one edge they did have offensively.

Add all that up — an inherent talent disadvantage made worse by the developments of immediate transfer eligibility and the universal pandemic eligibility waiver, an offensive scheme designed to compensate for that declawed by NCAA edict and then effectively neutered by injury to its most crucial player — and Navy’s season may be spiraling toward a 3-9 reality heading into the Army-Navy game on Dec. 10.

PREDICTION: Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has been burned by Navy before. The first time he ran into the Midshipmen as a defensive coordinator, Cincinnati gave up 569 rushing yards. When discussing that debacle, Freeman’s tone echoes how he speaks of blowing a three-touchdown lead in the second half of the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State in his first game as a head coach.

It won’t happen again. That’s the tone.

And it hasn’t. Freeman’s defenses have given up a total of 290 rushing yards on 107 carries in two meetings since then. Those 2.7 yards per rush attempt garnered all of six points, a pair of field goals last season in a 34-6 loss in South Bend.

Assuming Notre Dame will cover a spread that has returned to 17 points, as of Saturday’s earliest hours, after spending most of the week at -15.5, is a bold assumption. The Irish are coming off a season-redefining win and now they face the most maddening offensive approach in college football. But Freeman’s defensive approach — one now buttressed by veteran defensive coordinator Al Golden and his decade of head-coaching experience against triple-option offenses — and the underlying, deep-set motivation to keep Navy from burning him again should be reason enough to trust Notre Dame.

This prediction focuses on the Irish defense because the only thing that has limited Notre Dame’s offense against Navy in the last decade has been defensive capitulation. The Irish managed just 24 points in 2017 because they gave up 277 rushing yards on 72 carries, allowing the Midshipmen to hold onto the ball for nearly 43 minutes. Notre Dame scored only 27 in a loss in 2016, undone by giving up 320 yards on 56 rushes, a 5.7 yards per carry average.

If the Irish defense can shut down Navy’s offense, lacking Lavatai, then the offensive points will come, though probably not enough to single-handedly top a combined points total Over/Under of 40.

Notre Dame 31, Navy 3
(Spread: 2-7; Over/Under: 3-6; Straight-up: 5-4)

For a stretch in September and then momentarily again in mid-October, this looked like the kind of season in which Notre Dame struggles with Navy (12 ET; ABC). Aside from the program’s nadir in the stretch of 2007 to 2010, a time encompassing the losingest season in Irish history and a coaching change, bad days facing the Midshipmen have been more rare than fanbase angst would have one think.

Exclude those three losses in four years, and Navy has won just one other game against Notre Dame since 1963, during the 2016 Irish faceplant. Going back six years before the first moon landing, four times as many people have walked on the moon than have completed a pass for the Midshipmen in a win against Notre Dame.

Maybe that is a forced comparison, but its point is valid: Navy does not give the Irish as many problems as is often assumed, and that should not change this season, not since No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) righted its 2022 ship in recent weeks. After losing to Stanford, the Irish looked to be on the type of path that includes misery against the Midshipmen (3-6).

Instead, they can now again focus on the fundamentals of easing past Navy rather than the stresses of a tight game against the triple-option.

Such is the cushion provided by Notre Dame’s cohesive offensive line and trio of running backs.

“No one on the field is as good as us, we’re the best,” sophomore running back Audric Estimé said this week of the backfield’s mentality. “We got to show that we’re the best. … That comes from the offensive line, trusting and knowing that they’re going to do their job makes me play faster and more free.”

Navy’s defensive line two-deep averages 262.6 pounds, per its roster listing, a full 53 pounds lighter than the Irish offensive line. Most seasons, Notre Dame might run the risk of not leaning into that strength, but junior quarterback Drew Pyne has completed 18 passes in the last two games. The Irish will run the ball Saturday, an effective approach that will lessen the potential variance against the Midshipmen.

At which point, Navy will need to run its triple-option effectively and repeatedly. Unfortunately for the Midshipmen, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has not forgotten what it feels like to be on the other side of the ball when Navy finds a rhythm.

“We gave up 569 rushing yards vs. Navy in 2017 when I was at Cincinnati,” Freeman said Thursday. “That will be a number I’ll never forget. It was a long day.

“What I didn’t have that day was answers. That’s a helpless feeling.”

That was Freeman’s first time facing Navy as a defensive coordinator. Since then, his defenses have held the Midshipmen in check.

That first foray has tripped up a few Irish defensive coordinators. Bob Diaco was left without a contingency plan when Alexander Tiech ran through Notre Dame in 2010. Giving up nearly six yards per rush in 2016 did not help Mike Elston’s hopes of becoming the permanent Irish defensive coordinator after Brian VanGorder was fired earlier that season.

Current defensive coordinator Al Golden should have no such worry, and not just because Freeman is looking over his shoulder. Golden spent a decade as the head coach at Temple and Miami, facing Navy and Georgia Tech in each of those seasons. When Freeman may have initially thought he’d have to oversee more of the defense this week, he was quickly surprised early in the week by Golden having some unique ideas already prepped.

“Experience is important here,” Golden said. “Anything where they have a built-up blueprint of what they need to do versus certain blocks, versus certain schemes is definitely paramount going against these guys. So, I think the biggest thing for our guys is assignment football when you play a team like this, just to be disciplined. And the more guys that you can have that have experience and play with poise and can communicate, the better off you’ll be.”

Notre Dame may lean on its veteran linebackers — look for a return to a primary role for senior Jack Kiser, if nothing else — less a worry nowadays that Navy can no longer cut block outside the tackle box. The onus on the second-level defenders is no longer to shirk unorthodox blocks, but solely to stay disciplined in defending the triple-option.

“We find secondaries being way more aggressive running downhill because they know they’re not going to get cut,” Midshipmen head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “Probably the one spot that has stood out to me is the backside linebacker. If you look at most games, the backside backer makes a lot of tackles because, as he scrapes to the ball, he’s not worried about getting cut.”

With safety Brandon Joseph “doubtful” thanks to a sprained ankle, the Irish do not need to accelerate the Northwestern transfer’s learning curve. They instead can turn to players who have been facing this triple-option for years; Xavier Watts first broke out against Navy last year, and fifth-year safety DJ Brown would relish the chance to star in his home region, a Washington, D.C. native with some high-school experience playing in Baltimore.

“It’s all about discipline, staying locked in on your assignment,” Brown said. “Once you start seeing too much, then it can trick you. They have a bunch of window-dressing to get your eyes to go somewhere else, but for the younger guys, it’s about eye discipline and staying locked in on what you have to do.”

Veterans like Kiser and Brown will help cover for the young freshmen cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jaden Mickey. Navy is no longer able to rely on its talent gap-mitigating cut blocks on the perimeter. And Notre Dame has found a reliable groove after stumbling through the first half of the season.

This should thus fit in line with nearly every other Irish-Midshipmen matchup. Notre Dame has won nine of the last 10 meetings by an average of more than 22 points. This series has not been the hassle Irish fans make it out to be.

Instead, even a new addition to South Bend like Golden recognizes what it really is.

“It’s a great honor to play them, and there’s so much history in the game.”

The NCAA took some of the teeth out of Navy’s triple-option attack. Well, not just the Midshipmen’s, but all the service academy’s option offenses. No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) might be hungover after upsetting Clemson, 35-14, on Saturday, and the Navy offense will still be a headache, but much less of the Irish defense needs to be up late this week worrying about the injury risk of facing the Midshipmen.

That was the impetus to the NCAA’s decision, lessening the risk of leg injuries. The simple description of the change is that players can no longer block below the waist if they are outside the tackle box. As soon as a Navy ball carrier gets to the offensive tackle’s outside shoulder, any blocker aiding his cause will be undersized without an ability to compensate for that by going low.

Tight ends taking on mobile defensive ends, fullbacks meeting linebackers, receivers keeping cornerbacks at bay are now all fully at the disadvantage inherent to recruiting to a military academy.

“It’s definitely challenging and there has been a learning curve. You have to adapt and move forward,” Navy slotbacks coach Joe DuPaix said last month to The Capital Gazette. “We can’t cut anymore, but we still have to get the job done and we will. We’re far from perfect and have a tremendous amount of work to do. We’ll get better at it as we move forward.”

Notre Dame’s defensive line still needs to ready itself at the snap for offensive linemen cutting them down, but no Navy blockers will make cut blocks with a running start.

“It’s changed in that you can only cut at the line of scrimmage now with those interior linemen,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. “We’re not really working on that at the second and third level like you used to in the past. Every level had to wok on cut blocks. No longer do you have to do that. It’s those interior linemen.”

Past Notre Dame defenders like Greer Martini and Drew White, even Xavier Watts last season, found their moments of initial success by both learning to shed cut blocks and to stay disciplined in their assignments against the triple-option. The latter skill is still needed, one aided by the Irish devoting scout-team quarterbacks to season-long option study, but the literal pursuit of the ball is now hardly different than when Notre Dame’s linebackers and safeties chased Clemson running back Will Shipley last week.

Navy (3-6): The new blocking rules are undoubtedly part of why the Midshipmen have continued to struggle this season, including a 20-10 loss to Cincinnati last week. Without starting quarterback Tai Lavatai, lost for the season two weeks ago, Navy rushed for just 176 yards on 53 carries, a 3.3 yards per attempt average.

Perhaps it is an expectation that Notre Dame (12 ET; ABC) will be sluggish after beat the Tigers. Maybe it is thinking Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline will play better in his second start. It could be a broad expectation of a low-scoring game keeping the Irish from opening up a significant margin, but as of midday Thursday, Notre Dame is favored by just 15.5 points with a combined points total Over/Under of 39.5.

A 27-13 final score would likely lack the excitement of last week.

Boston College (2-7): Phil Jurkovec’s time at Chestnut Hill may be up. An injury kept him out of practices early this week, and Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley has not committed to a starter for Saturday at No. 16 North Carolina State (3:30 ET; ACCN). Boston College’s continued struggles extend further than Jurkovec’s injury. In nine games, an offensive line has 45 starts; the Eagles expected starters have missed 33 of them.

That is how Boston College ends up outmanned against Duke, falling 38-31 on Friday, a score that was as lopsided as 38-21 before a late Eagles’ scoring run. Quarterback Emmett Morehead went 27-of-45 for 330 yards and four touchdowns. A sophomore once recruited by the likes of Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, Morehead is the other reason Jurkovec’s time at Chestnut Hill may be up. The Eagles are high on Morehead, and he avoided the turnovers that have plagued Jurkovec this season.

It helped that he could rely on star receiver Zay Flowers.

Boston College is an 18-point underdog against the Wolfpack this week, perhaps a spread that does not give Morehead enough credit.

No. 8 USC (8-1): The Trojans struggled with Cal, winning 41-35, partly because they did not win the turnover battle for a change. USC could handily lose it this weekend and still cruise to victory against Colorado (9:30 ET on Friday; FS1), favored by five touchdowns. Life will get more difficult in a week, facing No. 9 UCLA in what will essentially be a Pac-12 quarterfinal. A win there should have the Trojans in the mix of Playoff talk when Notre Dame ends its season in Los Angeles.

No. 2 Ohio State (9-0): The Buckeyes endured the weather to beat Northwestern 21-7, and now have to endure the monotony of facing Indiana (12 ET; FOX), favored by 40 points.

Marshall (5-4): You scored as many touchdowns as the Herd did in a 12-0 win against Old Dominion. That kind of output will not get the job done against Appalachian State (3:30 ET; ESPN+), even if the Mountaineers are only one-point favorites.

Cal (3-6): That loss to USC once again underscored that the Bears are reliable underdogs. Heading to Oregon State (9 ET; Pac 12 Network) as a 14-point underdog will be another chance to prove that.

No. 15 North Carolina (8-1): The Tar Heels are one win away from heading to the ACC championship game, and they might even have a vague Playoff hope. Unlikely, of course, but plausible. Slipping by Virginia, 31-28, kept those thoughts all alive, but a trip to Wake Forest (7:30 ET; ESPN2) will be more difficult, with the Demon Deacons favored by 3.5 points.

BYU (5-5): The Cougars upset Boise State, 31-28, and now get to enjoy their first week off of the season.

Stanford (3-6): The Cardinal may have quit on the season. If that sounds harsh, fault a 42-7 halftime deficit against middling Washington State. Don’t believe it is the case? Tune in to see how Stanford fares at No. 13 Utah (10 ET; ESPN) as 24-point underdogs.

UNLV (4-5): The return of quarterback Doug Brumfield did not spur the Rebels to an upset at San Diego State, though they were at least competitive in a 14-10 loss. More offense will be needed against Fresno State (10:30 ET on Friday; CBSSN), especially with Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener back in the lineup and thus Fresno State being favored by 9.5 points.

Syracuse (6-3): The Orange woes have reached a three-game losing streak, failing to reach the end zone in a 19-9 loss at Pittsburgh. Garrett Shrader did not play; backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson threw for 120 yards on 8-of-23 passing, while star running back Sean Tucker gained all of 19 yards on 10 rushes.

Finding a way to kickstart that offense will be imperative against No. 23 Florida State (8 ET; ACCN). The Seminoles look better and better, hence being favored by a touchdown, and Syracuse may be headed toward a fourth-straight loss.

No. 10 Clemson (8-1): Can the Tigers return to winning against Louisville (3:30 ET; ESPN)? A touchdown spread suggests so.

9:30 ET on Friday — USC vs. Colorado (FS1)
10:30 ET on Friday UNLV vs. Fresno State (CBSSN)
12 ET — Notre Dame vs. Navy (ABC); Ohio State vs. Indiana (FOX)
3:30 ET — Boston College at North Carolina State (ACCN); Marshall vs. Appalachian State (ESPN+); Clemson vs. Louisville (ESPN)
7:30 ET — North Carolina at Wake Forest (ESPN2)
8 ET — Syracuse vs. Florida State (ACCN)
9 ET — Cal at Oregon State (Pac 12 Network)
10 ET — Stanford at Utah (ESPN)

Favorites: USC (-35) vs. Colorado; Ohio State (-40) vs. Indiana; Clemson (-7) vs. Louisville.
Underdogs: Navy (+15.5) vs. Notre Dame; Boston College (+18) at North Carolina State; Marshall (+1) vs. Appalachian State; Cal (+14) at Oregon State; North Carolina (+3.5) at Wake Forest; Stanford (+24) at Utah; UNLV (+9.5) vs. Fresno State; Syracuse (+7) vs. Florida State.

Notre Dame’s 95th meeting with Navy may not be filled with as much on-field intrigue as last week’s upset of Clemson was, but the Midshipmen present such a unique foe, there is always a new wrinkle to consider in that program.

These days, that wrinkle is how Navy (3-6) will respond to yet another disappointing season, looking like it will be the third in a row in which the Midshipmen will miss a bowl game, not to mention the third in a row in which they will not win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

What should No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) fear from Navy? Let’s ask John Schofield of the Sing Second Sports podcast, one of the better-named podcasts in college football.

DF: John, before we delve into this weekend, let’s give my readers a rundown on Sing Second Sports. How long has it been diving deep into Navy football? It is an undercovered team, from a media perspective.

JS: The Sing Second Sports Podcast has been in “deep dive” since the height of the pandemic. Actually, we hatched the idea in January 2020 with a plan to kick off the podcast in March with a focus on the Navy basketball team’s run in the Patriot League schedule and upcoming March Madness. As we all know, that March Madness never happened, but by May, we picked up the pieces, learned Zoom and got the pod off the ground.

And in this answer is the thrust of our mission. We talk football. And football is the center of gravity for USNA sports for many people. But we believe the physical mission of the Academy is our foundation. We cover all the sports — 35 D1 sports in all — and the alumni and the staff and, well, everything. The BYU game in August 2020 in front of no fans was the first football game this pod officially covered, but we had been delivering stories about all the sports at Navy since May 2020.

Through two weeks of this season, I knew what to think of Navy. It was bad, the struggles of the last couple years carrying into 2022. Then the Midshipmen had an earlier idle week than most teams, and they came out swinging afterward, beating East Carolina and Tulsa, playing Air Force and SMU close. Taking this chronologically, what changed during the off week?

It is tough to say what changed and how the team came out more competitive. For us, we have noticed this trendline the last few years. Pandemic or not, this is a slower team out of the gate in the last five years. Everyone knows the demands on a Navy football player are many, but there seemed to be no magic elixir out of the idle week other than rest and more reps. For us, as fans and podcasters, the schizophrenia of the team regardless of idle weeks is a bit head-scratching. Maybe they got Tulsa on a really bad day. Maybe SMU overlooked them. Personally, we don’t think Air Force is very good. But the only constant for Navy has been the defense. The offense showed up for Tulsa. Beyond that, the D has carried them all year.

All told, Navy won three of six games following the idle week, perhaps a humble start but that stretch still featured nearly as many wins as all of last season (4). The last of this year’s wins, at least to date, was nearly lost, though, and it came at quite a cost. Junior quarterback Tai Lavatai, a two-year starter, was knocked out for the season. In his stead came junior Xavier Arline, correct? While Lavatai was no Keenan Reynolds or Malcolm Perry, losing him still seems to have condemned the Midshipmen offense. How much is the dropoff from Lavatai to Arline? What can Arline do that should worry Notre Dame?

Since his plebe year, this pod has been 100 percent “Ride or Die with Tai.” He has a presence and “dog” about him that was obvious early on. He has an ok arm by Navy QB standards, but the comparisons to Keenan and Malcolm stop when it comes to running the triple-option. His command of the offense and his teammates was there, yes.

Speed to the corners, reads on the option, well-timed pitches — those were generally missing. Granted, Tai has not had the benefit of good slot backs and elite full backs like Keenan and Malcolm enjoyed, but he lacked the speed and results Keenan and Malcolm brought.

The NCAA rule crackdown on cut blocking has hurt Navy in this regard in recent seasons. In fact, the art of the cut block has often been discussed in and around Notre Dame games and other high-profile opponents because of the prevalence of injuries and frustration with Navy’s cut block methods.

Either way, Lavatai is gone and Xavier Arline steps into the breach. Xavier is quicker and seemingly favored by the coaches in the running of the triple-option, but he is diminutive and seemingly has no arm and spent the spring scoring goals for lacrosse.

Look for the same thing you saw against Cincinnati: Arline and Massai Maynor will play in a sort of platoon. While this presents a great opportunity for those two young men, it goes without saying that losing Tai definitely HURT more than anything else. Arline can hurt Notre Dame by making smart plays, facilitating time-consuming drives and not turning the ball over. That is the hurt he brings. But he won’t kill the Irish as a playmaker.

You mention the blocking rule changes. How were those received at Navy? What can be done to better adjust moving forward?

The rule change made almost no news. There wasn’t a lot of coverage of it. But yeah, of course it hurts. It is a foundational element of the offensive scheme. The Mids could get away with having offensive tackles who weren’t 350 pounds because they could use speed and the cut to neutralize the larger defensive front. Going forward, I think the offense has to evolve. Away from the option? No. But more of a focus needs to be paid on effective O-line in recruiting and coaching to overcome this.

Editor’s Note: Schofield recommended a recent column from the Capital Gazette — New cut blocking rules have hurt Navy’s ability to execute the triple-option

From afar, my looks at Navy have suggested the greatest Irish worry might be Navy’s rush defense, but given how Notre Dame has been running of late, that seems hard to believe. The Midshipmen give up just 3.18 yards per rush and 88 yards per game. I know it is more than teams enjoying passing so much, given some advanced numbers, but that may be a significant piece of it. How strongly do you think Navy may stand up against the Irish ground game, most notably Bus-sized Audric Estimé?

As previously noted, Navy’s defense is the key and the prime mover of any success we’ll have the rest of the season. They aren’t big. They aren’t fast. But defensive coordinator Brian Newberry has schemed them to success. An occasional blowout has befallen the Mids in recent years, yes, but the defense is generally the best asset. Estimé is big, but the Mids have faced down the likes of Jerome Bettis with similar lack of size, speed and 5-star recruit. The bend-but-don’t-break style of the defense has a tough job Saturday. If the offense can’t string together first downs and give them some respite, the sheer science of it all says the Irish O-line and running backs start running wild. More than the running game, how do the Mids stop tight end Michael Mayer? That will be the question.

I do not mean to be cursory when it comes to the Midshipmen on the field, but this team has been competitive only inconsistently and with Notre Dame seeming to once again find its identity, I struggle to see on-field aspects remaining compelling for too long on Saturday. Maybe I’m wrong about that, but we’ll get to that. Before asking you for a prediction, let me ask the 30,000-foot question: How is Ken Niumatalolo’s job security at this point? He has been an institution, but he has also gone 10-21 across the last three seasons.

Niuamatalolo’s job security is often discussed amongst the alumni (who can be demanding and hard to please) and pundits in these parts, but many of us believe he has done enough for this program — and the young men who are being coached and mentored to be Naval officers as well as athletes — to dictate when he leaves. To many others, that assertion is laughable. He is the highest paid coach at Navy and you mentioned the recent record.

The standard can slide a little bit, particularly given how the pandemic really crushed Navy. There aren’t “Covid years” and grad transfers and other opportunities like that for Navy. So, Niumatalolo gets a pass there. But another losing season this year and another year without the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy are not good resume bullets. And if it’s another year getting blown out by Notre Dame and a loss to Army, whispers for Kenny’s ouster WILL get louder.

For us, it’s tough. This is a business. Niumatalolo knows that. And famous coaches have been shown the door by schools where statues honor them because of the business aspect. What Kenny has done to help shape these men to be difference-makers in the Navy and Marine Corps cannot be calculated. Unfortunately wins and losses can be calculated.

Now let’s jump to your prediction. Notre Dame remains a 15-point favorite. How do you see Saturday afternoon unfolding?

Prediction? Pain….

Sorry, couldn’t resist the “Rocky III” joke, but I think Saturday will be painful for the Mids. It’s possible they benefit from an Irish letdown after the amazing Clemson performance. It’s also possible that Marcus Freeman sees this game as a stepping stone being in contention for a major Bowl. And I’m sure every Irish coach, player and fan sees the opportunity here with Navy, Boston College  and USC left on the schedule. Destroying Navy and BC and hoping USC is a top-3 team and undefeated at the time of the ND game presents an amazing opportunity for this season to end up a lot different than many thought after losing to Ohio State and Marshall to kick off the year. 

The Mids ALWAYS get up for the Irish. And the game is just up the road in Baltimore. And the Mids looked lively and competitive against a really good Cincy team last week. If Navy avoids turnovers and missed field goals (which have REALLY hurt of late) and strings together long drives, they’ll be in it. They HAVE TO keep Notre Dame to under 21 points because the Navy offense isn’t scoring more than that. Still, the Irish defense is good, and the run game is ELITE GOOD right now. I think Navy tries to take the air out of the game and chew clock. ND will be up to the task and not hungover from Clemson. A close first half gets out of hand in the second half on a gorgeous day in Baltimore. ND wins 38-13.   

And how much are you looking forward to a jaunt to Dublin in August?

Can’t wait. I studied abroad in college in Galway. Going back to the home country and watching two great teams will be a great way to start football season.