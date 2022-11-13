Highlights: No. 20 Notre Dame 35, Navy 32 — Defending the triple-option and Braden Lenzy’s absurd catch

By Nov 13, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
In a half in which Notre Dame was outgained 166 yards to 18 and 13 first downs to one, outscored 19 points to 0 and outcoached by a 16-year coaching veteran facing first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, few Irish moments qualify as highlights. But one tackle early in the second half, before No. 20 Notre Dame (7-3) had begun to worry, both summed up the triple-option experience and likely saved the Irish from the stresses of overtime in their 35-32 win against Navy on Saturday.

Xavier Watts made his first impressions on defense a year ago against the Midshipmen, and with veteran safety Brandon Joseph sidelined by a sprained ankle, it should have been little surprise Watts led Notre Dame with eight tackles in Baltimore. When the game was still lopsided, 35-13 coming out of halftime, Watts correctly diagnosed Navy’s first-and-goal play call.

He scraped across the face of the entire play and got to Midshipmen slotback Vincent Terrell, taking him down for a one-yard loss, Watts’ sole tackle for loss. A one-yard loss may not sound like much, but Watts knocked Navy off schedule for the first time on its lengthy drive. For 13 straight plays, the Midshipmen had marched through the Irish a few yards at a time.

Watts stopped that.

As soon as the triple-option is knocked behind the chains, it struggles to catch up, as one should expect from an offense predicated on gaining three-to-five yards at a time. Watts single-handedly turned a Midshipmen scoring opportunity into a field-goal likelihood.

Maybe the Midshipmen would not have gotten into the end zone, but given 17 of 20 opponent drives into the Irish red zone have yielded touchdowns, entering the weekend, it was more likely than not as long as Navy kept the pressure on Notre Dame. Instead, Watts forced a 2nd-and-10. The Midshipmen gained one yard. Freshman cornerback Jaden Mickey broke up a third-down pass attempt, forcing a field goal.

Turning that presumed touchdown into a field goal provided the Irish the winning margin, even if the game was not yet in contention.

And to say it again, Watts did it single-handedly. Slot back Maquel Haywood backed up fifth-year safety DJ Brown. Receiver Jayden Umbarger engaged Mickey. Neither block was ideal, an embodiment of the new NCAA rules outlawing cut blocks outside the tackle box, but Terrell had a path to the 5- or 6-yard line. Navy would have remained on schedule.

Those little moments define both the triple-option offense and defending it properly. A one-yard loss costs a triple-option attack more than it does a usual offense, but it does not bestow significant glory on the defender making the tackle.

“Going against a triple-option, you have to be in the right spot at the right time,” sophomore linebacker Prince Kollie said after making seven tackles. “As you can tell, the dive will hit you if you’re not in the right spot.”

Notre Dame thought it had evaded such worries only four plays into the lengthy drive when a fourth-down pass fell incomplete. In retrospect, that could have turned the first-half rout into a game-long laugher, the Irish taking over inside Navy’s 30 and not yet devoid of offensive rhythm. But Brown was flagged for defensive holding, giving the Midshipmen a first down and 10 yards. Another 10-yard penalty on the drive would create the first-and-goal on which Watts stalled Navy.

“You’re up [35-13] at halftime, you kind of say hey, let’s be smart in the second half,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said. “We started really well, got to fourth-and-one, the [Brown penalty] or we stopped them — they got a pass interference, I think, on the fourth-and-one, and it kind of bled throughout the series and led to three points.”

It may have spoken to Freeman’s frustration with the penalty that he identified it incorrectly, though the difference between a defensive holding and a pass interference is minimal. Anecdotally, Freeman is quick with details after games. A few moments later, he caught his mistake.

“It was a 10-minute drive. It was really, the pass interference call, that kind of got you a little bit, because you stop them and then the flag comes in. I think it was defensive holding is what they called. You see the drive extend.”

That flag on Brown may have been the turning point of the game, what Freeman dwelled on afterward, but it was Watt’s subtle tackle that saved the eventual winning margin.

STAT OF THE GAME

Notre Dame ran five plays in the third quarter.

The flag on Brown kept the drive alive, but more than anything else, that was Navy football. Criticizing Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees for a three-and-out after waiting 10 minutes into the third quarter before getting the ball misses the crux of the Midshipmen approach.

“The offense doesn’t get the ball until about a minute left in the third quarter,” Freeman said. “Really, that second drive was going into the fourth quarter. So one true drive in the third quarter, a three-and-out, that’s not what you want.”

The next drive, that one going into the fourth quarter, ended with yet another batted Pyne pass landing in the hands of a defender, gifting Navy a short field. Notre Dame may have given up 10 points to make things stressful, but the first drive would have ended if not for Brown’s flag and the second covered 23 yards total.

The third Midshipmen scoring drive in the second half, to make it a one-score game, was clearly the byproduct of garbage time.

“Little bit of a chess match, you don’t want to be able to just let teams run down the field, but at that moment, you’re up 10 or 11 points, and you say okay, we know it’s a two-score game, let’s be smart and not give up any easy big play pass,” Freeman said. “Make them earn every inch and keep the clock — because they were out of timeouts. That’s kind of what happened.”

PLAY OF THE GAME
Play of the year, really. Play of Braden Lenzy’s career.

And it was underthrown.

Irish quarterback Drew Pyne saw Lenzy come open, a common moment this season, and he put his whole body behind the throw, only for it to end up behind the defender in front of Lenzy, also a somewhat common moment this season.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my whole life,” Pyne said. “I’m so happy for him. He’s going to continue to keep getting better, as well.”

Lenzy breaks open more often than broadcast cameras highlight, a flaw of elevated sideline views.

“Braden is a guy that all season he has been open a ton of times,” Pyne said. “He runs as hard as he can. He’s a guy that in practice, he always has a smile on his face.”

QUOTE OF THE GAME
As I told the team, first and foremost, no victory should be taken for granted,” Freeman said when he opened his postgame comments. “Congratulations on a hard-fought win.”

Sometimes Freeman can sound like he has been coaching Notre Dame for 12 seasons.

STAT OF THE YEAR
With its seventh punt block of the season and sixth in the last five games, the Irish special teams continued their dominance of opponents’ third phases.

They have a long way to go to be remembered in history. In 1975, Arkansas State blocked 11 punts. That team went 11-0, of course denied any national championship claim by its Southland Conference schedule.

Early Notre Dame barrage sinks Navy despite sluggish Irish second half

By Nov 12, 2022, 3:28 PM EST
A punt block, an interception leading to a touchdown, a dominant offensive performance. No, Notre Dame was not beating up on Clemson again. That was just the Irish second quarter in a 35-32 defeat of Navy on Saturday, the Midshipmen winning the second half after No. 20 Notre Dame eased off the gas pedal thanks to a 35-13 halftime lead.

For a moment late in the second quarter, Navy (3-7) looked like it might make the Irish (7-3) sweat all afternoon. Pulling within one possession and then regaining possession — the only time the Midshipmen would have the ball within one possession after falling behind 14-0 in the first 11 minutes — Navy could conceivably tie the game before halftime and then receive the kickoff to start the second half. Instead, a reverse pass ended up in the hands of Notre Dame junior cornerback Clarence Lewis, Midshipmen head coach Ken Niumatalolo getting a bit too tricky for his team’s own good.

Three plays later, Irish junior quarterback Drew Pyne scampered 11 yards into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the day, the previous three all being through the air. The 28-13 lead would likely have been enough for the day, with just a touch of second-half urgency, but one part of Notre Dame’s weekly game plan had not yet reared its head.

Enter the Irish punt block unit, again. For the fifth week in a row. And the seventh time this season.

“[Special teams coordinator Brian Mason] does a really good job of scheming up what the opponent does,” sophomore linebacker Prince Kollie said, one week removed form touting a blocked punt into the end zone. “I’m stoked to be on that unit.”

If ever there was an argument to never kick, it is Notre Dame’s punt block unit. Senior linebacker Jack Kiser, the sixth different Irish rusher to get to an opposing punt this season, gifted Pyne & Co. a short field, and a play later Pyne notched his fifth touchdown of the day with a 37-yard pass to sophomore receiver Jayden Thomas, a throw that traveled 44 yards through the air and hit Thomas perfectly as he dove into the end zone.

“Our offense was clicking in the first half,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said. “To go up [35-13], versus that defense, you felt good at halftime.”

Most weeks, that would have been far and away the most impressive catch for a Notre Dame offense that so depends on the run. In Baltimore, it was not even the most impressive catch for an Irish receiver in the first half. What fifth-year Braden Lenzy did to Midshipmen cornerback Khaylan Williams defies appropriate description, catching a touchdown around and behind Williams’ back with the same casual nature most use to reach around a stranger to grab a drink at a crowded bar.

“I scrambled out there, he beat his man by a couple yards,” Pyne said. “I saw that, I said, I’m going to give him a chance. I threw it up, and that was an unbelievable catch.”

Those fireworks — along with an impressive 30-yard catch-and-run score from sophomore running back Audric Estimé on the first Notre Dame possession — were enough for the Irish to cruise into safe harbor in the second half. Navy made the second half competitive, but the reality was the Midshipmen offense is borderline incapable of scoring three touchdowns in a half. The quick sequence of Lewis picking off the trick play, Pyne dancing to the front corner of the end zone, Kiser adding to the dominance of Notre Dame’s special teams and Thomas diving across the goal line gave the Irish too large a lead for Navy to overcome.

Those two minutes and 27 seconds rendered the second half a training exercise.

“What any coach is going to say (at halftime), don’t look at the score,” Freeman said of his halftime message. “Have hte urgency that you had the first half. And we didn’t, we didn’t.”

Navy’s 19-0 edge in the second half could be dismissed as an exhibition only when Notre Dame former walk-on Matt Salerno covered up an onside kick in the final minute. The Irish offense was dead in the water after halftime, somewhat illogical after scoring touchdowns on five of its six first-half possessions, the sixth a missed field-goal attempt. It had five possessions in the second half, as well, managing just one first down. The Midshipmen triple-option may be a plodding approach, but when the opposing offense refuses to eat any clock itself, that plodding approach can move just fast enough to keep things interesting.

Navy putting together three strong drives, with the first stalling in the red zone and the third coming as time ran out on the Midshipmen, would not have been as notable if Notre Dame’s offense had managed any second-half productivity. Instead, the natural want to finish the week working against the triple-option and the subconscious relief to be near that conclusion stood out.

“The opportunity to get better after a win is something that any coach dreams of,” Freeman said. “The opportunity to challenge your team and show them the film — as much as I’m sitting in here saying, it’s hard to get these wins.

“We have to celebrate. We have to feel good about it.”

STAT OF THE GAME
Notre Dame’s single second-half first down came on a 3rd-and-15 conversion, counter-intuitively, a 21-yard completion to sophomore receiver Deion Colzie. Remove that play and the Irish lost 15 yards on 17 plays in the second half.

Notre Dame’s first possession of the third quarter was a three-and-out. Following a 10-minute Navy drive, that quick failure put the Irish defense back on the field too quickly in multiple respects.

“We knew Navy, it’s a time of possession battle, that’s what they love to do, they love to steal possessions,” Freeman said. “We knew every possession would matter. That first possession mattered, and we went three-and-out on offense.

“That can’t happen. At least you have to get some first downs and try to regain some momentum and field position.”

Notre Dame’s dominance the last three weeks has come as a result of complementary football, the defense or special teams gifting the Irish leads at Syracuse and against Clemson and thus allowing Notre Dame’s offense to grind the game away. The offense has to sometimes hold up its end of that deal, too, and it failed in that respect in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. If it had strung together a single drive, then Navy never would have had a third possession to creep within one score.

QUOTE OF THE GAME
“A win’s a win, and like coach Freeman said, there were games earlier in the season where if we were in the same position, we didn’t pull through it and win. We found a way to win today, that’s important.” — Pyne.

FIRST HALF/SECOND HALF SPLITS
Notre Dame’s offense in the first half: 333 yards and 35 points on 35 plays.
Notre Dame’s offense in the second half: 6 yards on 18 plays.

Pyne passing in the first half: 14-of-16 for 234 yards and four touchdowns, not sacked.
Pyne passing in the second half: 3-of-5 for 35 yards and one interception, sacked five times for a loss of 30 yards.

Estimé rushing in the first half: 6 carries for 44 yards.
Estimé rushing in the second half: 2 carries for 5 yards.

Logan Diggs rushing in the first half: 8 carries for 27 yards.
Diggs rushing in the second half: 5 carries for 4 yards.

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
10:36 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 30-yard pass from Drew Pyne. Blake Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Navy 0. (9 plays, 67 yards, 4:24)
4:28 — Notre Dame touchdown. Braden Lenzy 38-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Navy 0. (6 plays, 82 yards, 2:42)
2:19 — Navy touchdown. Daba Fofana 36-yard rush. Bijan Nichols PAT no good. Notre Dame 14, Navy 6. (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:09)

Second Quarter
12:27 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Tyree 5-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Navy 6. (10 plays, 83 yards, 4:52)
7:49 — Navy touchdown. Xavier Arline 2-yard rush. Nichols PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Navy 13. (7 plays, 80 yards, 4:38)
2:19 — Notre Dame touchdown. Pyne 11-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 28, Navy 13. (3 plays, 41 yards, 1:18)
1:10 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jayden Thomas 37-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 35, Navy 13. (1 play, 37 yards, 0:07)

Third Quarter
4:59 — Navy field goal. Nichols 26 yards. Notre Dame 36, Navy 16. (16 plays, 72 yards, 10:01)

Fourth Quarter
14:47 — Navy touchdown. Mark Walker 23-yard pass from Arline. Two-point conversion good. Notre Dame 35, Navy 24. (1 play, 23 yards, 0:06)
1:21 — Navy touchdown. Maquel Haywood 20-yard pass from Maasai Maynor. Two-point conversion good. Notre Dame 35, Navy 32. (11 plays, 88 yards, 2:57)

No. 20 Notre Dame vs Navy today: TV, Time, Preview & Predictions

By Nov 12, 2022, 9:00 AM EST
Next season, this game will almost certainly feature a higher-ranked Notre Dame, but that will not be the reason fans are overly excited to face Navy. Rather, a trip to Dublin (Aug. 26, 2023), though technically considered an Irish home game — actually, that will be more fitting than that trip typically masquerading as a Midshipmen jaunt — will dial up the novelty.

No such exotic location will entice crowds today, no disrespect to Baltimore. No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) did not arrive in the Charm City early enough to take an extensive tour of The Wire locations, so the trip to M&T Bank Stadium really is just a business trip.

Well, as much of a business trip as can be had when playing the Naval Academy (3-6) the day after Veterans Day. Some pomp and circumstance will be appropriate and should be expected anytime the Midshipmen put on an event.

TIME: 12:00 ET. It was rare two weeks ago to have Notre Dame play a road game short of primetime, let alone as early as lunchtime. The Irish playing two straight road games at the noon hour has not happened since halfway through the 2016 season, then taking a 1-3 record to New Jersey against Syracuse, winning 50-23 there before losing a week later in a literal hurricane at North Carolina State.

That 2016 is the applicable reference point underscores how disappointing the start of Notre Dame’s 2022 was. This kickoff time was not determined until two weeks after the Irish lost to Stanford to fall to 3-3, but that Cardinal defeat removed enough luster from Irish football for the foreseeable future as to warrant a network moving Notre Dame to a noon kickoff, keeping Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan in the 3:30 ET slot.

TV: ABC will broadcast this annual meeting, with Dave Flemming on play-by-play, Dan Orlovsky as the analyst and Kris Budden working as the sideline reporter. If needing to watch from a mobile device, the Watch ESPN app should provide the broadcast.

Any stubborn critics of Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees should be forewarned, Orlovsky’s film study this week revealed multiple moments of praise of how Rees has manufactured production recently.

PREVIEW: In 94 meetings, Navy has won just 13 of them, including only four since 1963 and one since 2011. The military academies lean into the triple-option for a reason: They know they suffer from a talent disadvantage.

Consider the Team Talent Composite curated by 247 Sports. Focusing mainly on the last four years of recruiting rankings, Notre Dame ranks No. 10 in the country in the talent composite. Presumably, because Annapolis admittance procedures mess with the usual recruiting timeline and protocols, Navy does not rank on the composite, but looking at American Athletic Conference team rankings in the last four cycles, the Midshipmen ranked No. 11 of 11 teams in every year except 2021, when they came in No. 9.

Navy’s talent issues have taken on a greater extreme in the modern times of immediate eligibility after transferring and added years of eligibility thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver. Perhaps the roster has not been actively ravaged in the last year or two — a la Stanford’s or Northwestern’s, looking at you Irish safety Brandon Joseph, though he will most likely miss this weekend with a sprained ankle — but it has also not constantly improved as nearly every other team tries to.

Logically, that makes the Midshipmen reliance on the triple-option not only all the more understandable but also that much more necessary. Yet, the NCAA outlawed cut blocks outside the tackle box this season, not inherently a requirement of the triple-option but a technique within the option that further serves to mitigate the talent gap Navy faces. Without those blocks, Midshipmen head coach Ken Niumatalolo has noticed second-level defenders ease through the traffic that used to chop them down.

For the better part of a decade, Navy has relied on elite quarterback play in its best seasons. Finishing 11-2 in 2015 and 2019 was not a coincidence; those were the last seasons of Keenan Reynolds and Malcolm Perry, respectively.

The Midshipmen did not think they had a quarterback of that level this year in Tai Lavatai, but losing him to injury for the season a couple weeks ago cost them the one edge they did have offensively.

Add all that up — an inherent talent disadvantage made worse by the developments of immediate transfer eligibility and the universal pandemic eligibility waiver, an offensive scheme designed to compensate for that declawed by NCAA edict and then effectively neutered by injury to its most crucial player — and Navy’s season may be spiraling toward a 3-9 reality heading into the Army-Navy game on Dec. 10.

PREDICTION: Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has been burned by Navy before. The first time he ran into the Midshipmen as a defensive coordinator, Cincinnati gave up 569 rushing yards. When discussing that debacle, Freeman’s tone echoes how he speaks of blowing a three-touchdown lead in the second half of the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State in his first game as a head coach.

It won’t happen again. That’s the tone.

And it hasn’t. Freeman’s defenses have given up a total of 290 rushing yards on 107 carries in two meetings since then. Those 2.7 yards per rush attempt garnered all of six points, a pair of field goals last season in a 34-6 loss in South Bend.

Assuming Notre Dame will cover a spread that has returned to 17 points, as of Saturday’s earliest hours, after spending most of the week at -15.5, is a bold assumption. The Irish are coming off a season-redefining win and now they face the most maddening offensive approach in college football. But Freeman’s defensive approach — one now buttressed by veteran defensive coordinator Al Golden and his decade of head-coaching experience against triple-option offenses — and the underlying, deep-set motivation to keep Navy from burning him again should be reason enough to trust Notre Dame.

This prediction focuses on the Irish defense because the only thing that has limited Notre Dame’s offense against Navy in the last decade has been defensive capitulation. The Irish managed just 24 points in 2017 because they gave up 277 rushing yards on 72 carries, allowing the Midshipmen to hold onto the ball for nearly 43 minutes. Notre Dame scored only 27 in a loss in 2016, undone by giving up 320 yards on 56 rushes, a 5.7 yards per carry average.

If the Irish defense can shut down Navy’s offense, lacking Lavatai, then the offensive points will come, though probably not enough to single-handedly top a combined points total Over/Under of 40.

Notre Dame 31, Navy 3
(Spread: 2-7; Over/Under: 3-6; Straight-up: 5-4)

Things To Learn: Revived season should include Notre Dame cruising vs Navy

By Nov 12, 2022, 4:00 AM EST
For a stretch in September and then momentarily again in mid-October, this looked like the kind of season in which Notre Dame struggles with Navy (12 ET; ABC). Aside from the program’s nadir in the stretch of 2007 to 2010, a time encompassing the losingest season in Irish history and a coaching change, bad days facing the Midshipmen have been more rare than fanbase angst would have one think.

Exclude those three losses in four years, and Navy has won just one other game against Notre Dame since 1963, during the 2016 Irish faceplant. Going back six years before the first moon landing, four times as many people have walked on the moon than have completed a pass for the Midshipmen in a win against Notre Dame.

Maybe that is a forced comparison, but its point is valid: Navy does not give the Irish as many problems as is often assumed, and that should not change this season, not since No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) righted its 2022 ship in recent weeks. After losing to Stanford, the Irish looked to be on the type of path that includes misery against the Midshipmen (3-6).

Instead, they can now again focus on the fundamentals of easing past Navy rather than the stresses of a tight game against the triple-option.

Such is the cushion provided by Notre Dame’s cohesive offensive line and trio of running backs.

“No one on the field is as good as us, we’re the best,” sophomore running back Audric Estimé said this week of the backfield’s mentality. “We got to show that we’re the best. … That comes from the offensive line, trusting and knowing that they’re going to do their job makes me play faster and more free.”

Navy’s defensive line two-deep averages 262.6 pounds, per its roster listing, a full 53 pounds lighter than the Irish offensive line. Most seasons, Notre Dame might run the risk of not leaning into that strength, but junior quarterback Drew Pyne has completed 18 passes in the last two games. The Irish will run the ball Saturday, an effective approach that will lessen the potential variance against the Midshipmen.

At which point, Navy will need to run its triple-option effectively and repeatedly. Unfortunately for the Midshipmen, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has not forgotten what it feels like to be on the other side of the ball when Navy finds a rhythm.

“We gave up 569 rushing yards vs. Navy in 2017 when I was at Cincinnati,” Freeman said Thursday. “That will be a number I’ll never forget. It was a long day.

“What I didn’t have that day was answers. That’s a helpless feeling.”

That was Freeman’s first time facing Navy as a defensive coordinator. Since then, his defenses have held the Midshipmen in check.

That first foray has tripped up a few Irish defensive coordinators. Bob Diaco was left without a contingency plan when Alexander Tiech ran through Notre Dame in 2010. Giving up nearly six yards per rush in 2016 did not help Mike Elston’s hopes of becoming the permanent Irish defensive coordinator after Brian VanGorder was fired earlier that season.

Current defensive coordinator Al Golden should have no such worry, and not just because Freeman is looking over his shoulder. Golden spent a decade as the head coach at Temple and Miami, facing Navy and Georgia Tech in each of those seasons. When Freeman may have initially thought he’d have to oversee more of the defense this week, he was quickly surprised early in the week by Golden having some unique ideas already prepped.

“Experience is important here,” Golden said. “Anything where they have a built-up blueprint of what they need to do versus certain blocks, versus certain schemes is definitely paramount going against these guys. So, I think the biggest thing for our guys is assignment football when you play a team like this, just to be disciplined. And the more guys that you can have that have experience and play with poise and can communicate, the better off you’ll be.”

Notre Dame may lean on its veteran linebackers — look for a return to a primary role for senior Jack Kiser, if nothing else — less a worry nowadays that Navy can no longer cut block outside the tackle box. The onus on the second-level defenders is no longer to shirk unorthodox blocks, but solely to stay disciplined in defending the triple-option.

“We find secondaries being way more aggressive running downhill because they know they’re not going to get cut,” Midshipmen head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “Probably the one spot that has stood out to me is the backside linebacker. If you look at most games, the backside backer makes a lot of tackles because, as he scrapes to the ball, he’s not worried about getting cut.”

With safety Brandon Joseph “doubtful” thanks to a sprained ankle, the Irish do not need to accelerate the Northwestern transfer’s learning curve. They instead can turn to players who have been facing this triple-option for years; Xavier Watts first broke out against Navy last year, and fifth-year safety DJ Brown would relish the chance to star in his home region, a Washington, D.C. native with some high-school experience playing in Baltimore.

“It’s all about discipline, staying locked in on your assignment,” Brown said. “Once you start seeing too much, then it can trick you. They have a bunch of window-dressing to get your eyes to go somewhere else, but for the younger guys, it’s about eye discipline and staying locked in on what you have to do.”

Veterans like Kiser and Brown will help cover for the young freshmen cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jaden Mickey. Navy is no longer able to rely on its talent gap-mitigating cut blocks on the perimeter. And Notre Dame has found a reliable groove after stumbling through the first half of the season.

This should thus fit in line with nearly every other Irish-Midshipmen matchup. Notre Dame has won nine of the last 10 meetings by an average of more than 22 points. This series has not been the hassle Irish fans make it out to be.

Instead, even a new addition to South Bend like Golden recognizes what it really is.

“It’s a great honor to play them, and there’s so much history in the game.”

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Navy’s blocking woes, Boston College’s backup QB and USC’s turnover reliance

By Nov 10, 2022, 4:00 PM EST
The NCAA took some of the teeth out of Navy’s triple-option attack. Well, not just the Midshipmen’s, but all the service academy’s option offenses. No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) might be hungover after upsetting Clemson, 35-14, on Saturday, and the Navy offense will still be a headache, but much less of the Irish defense needs to be up late this week worrying about the injury risk of facing the Midshipmen.

That was the impetus to the NCAA’s decision, lessening the risk of leg injuries. The simple description of the change is that players can no longer block below the waist if they are outside the tackle box. As soon as a Navy ball carrier gets to the offensive tackle’s outside shoulder, any blocker aiding his cause will be undersized without an ability to compensate for that by going low.

Tight ends taking on mobile defensive ends, fullbacks meeting linebackers, receivers keeping cornerbacks at bay are now all fully at the disadvantage inherent to recruiting to a military academy.

“It’s definitely challenging and there has been a learning curve. You have to adapt and move forward,” Navy slotbacks coach Joe DuPaix said last month to The Capital Gazette. “We can’t cut anymore, but we still have to get the job done and we will. We’re far from perfect and have a tremendous amount of work to do. We’ll get better at it as we move forward.”

Notre Dame’s defensive line still needs to ready itself at the snap for offensive linemen cutting them down, but no Navy blockers will make cut blocks with a running start.

“It’s changed in that you can only cut at the line of scrimmage now with those interior linemen,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. “We’re not really working on that at the second and third level like you used to in the past. Every level had to wok on cut blocks. No longer do you have to do that. It’s those interior linemen.”

Past Notre Dame defenders like Greer Martini and Drew White, even Xavier Watts last season, found their moments of initial success by both learning to shed cut blocks and to stay disciplined in their assignments against the triple-option. The latter skill is still needed, one aided by the Irish devoting scout-team quarterbacks to season-long option study, but the literal pursuit of the ball is now hardly different than when Notre Dame’s linebackers and safeties chased Clemson running back Will Shipley last week.

Navy (3-6): The new blocking rules are undoubtedly part of why the Midshipmen have continued to struggle this season, including a 20-10 loss to Cincinnati last week. Without starting quarterback Tai Lavatai, lost for the season two weeks ago, Navy rushed for just 176 yards on 53 carries, a 3.3 yards per attempt average.

Perhaps it is an expectation that Notre Dame (12 ET; ABC) will be sluggish after beat the Tigers. Maybe it is thinking Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline will play better in his second start. It could be a broad expectation of a low-scoring game keeping the Irish from opening up a significant margin, but as of midday Thursday, Notre Dame is favored by just 15.5 points with a combined points total Over/Under of 39.5.

A 27-13 final score would likely lack the excitement of last week.

Boston College (2-7): Phil Jurkovec’s time at Chestnut Hill may be up. An injury kept him out of practices early this week, and Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley has not committed to a starter for Saturday at No. 16 North Carolina State (3:30 ET; ACCN). Boston College’s continued struggles extend further than Jurkovec’s injury. In nine games, an offensive line has 45 starts; the Eagles expected starters have missed 33 of them.

That is how Boston College ends up outmanned against Duke, falling 38-31 on Friday, a score that was as lopsided as 38-21 before a late Eagles’ scoring run. Quarterback Emmett Morehead went 27-of-45 for 330 yards and four touchdowns. A sophomore once recruited by the likes of Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, Morehead is the other reason Jurkovec’s time at Chestnut Hill may be up. The Eagles are high on Morehead, and he avoided the turnovers that have plagued Jurkovec this season.

It helped that he could rely on star receiver Zay Flowers.

Boston College is an 18-point underdog against the Wolfpack this week, perhaps a spread that does not give Morehead enough credit.

No. 8 USC (8-1): The Trojans struggled with Cal, winning 41-35, partly because they did not win the turnover battle for a change. USC could handily lose it this weekend and still cruise to victory against Colorado (9:30 ET on Friday; FS1), favored by five touchdowns. Life will get more difficult in a week, facing No. 9 UCLA in what will essentially be a Pac-12 quarterfinal. A win there should have the Trojans in the mix of Playoff talk when Notre Dame ends its season in Los Angeles.

No. 2 Ohio State (9-0): The Buckeyes endured the weather to beat Northwestern 21-7, and now have to endure the monotony of facing Indiana (12 ET; FOX), favored by 40 points.

Marshall (5-4): You scored as many touchdowns as the Herd did in a 12-0 win against Old Dominion. That kind of output will not get the job done against Appalachian State (3:30 ET; ESPN+), even if the Mountaineers are only one-point favorites.

Cal (3-6): That loss to USC once again underscored that the Bears are reliable underdogs. Heading to Oregon State (9 ET; Pac 12 Network) as a 14-point underdog will be another chance to prove that.

No. 15 North Carolina (8-1): The Tar Heels are one win away from heading to the ACC championship game, and they might even have a vague Playoff hope. Unlikely, of course, but plausible. Slipping by Virginia, 31-28, kept those thoughts all alive, but a trip to Wake Forest (7:30 ET; ESPN2) will be more difficult, with the Demon Deacons favored by 3.5 points.

BYU (5-5): The Cougars upset Boise State, 31-28, and now get to enjoy their first week off of the season.

Stanford (3-6): The Cardinal may have quit on the season. If that sounds harsh, fault a 42-7 halftime deficit against middling Washington State. Don’t believe it is the case? Tune in to see how Stanford fares at No. 13 Utah (10 ET; ESPN) as 24-point underdogs.

UNLV (4-5): The return of quarterback Doug Brumfield did not spur the Rebels to an upset at San Diego State, though they were at least competitive in a 14-10 loss. More offense will be needed against Fresno State (10:30 ET on Friday; CBSSN), especially with Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener back in the lineup and thus Fresno State being favored by 9.5 points.

Syracuse (6-3): The Orange woes have reached a three-game losing streak, failing to reach the end zone in a 19-9 loss at Pittsburgh. Garrett Shrader did not play; backup quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson threw for 120 yards on 8-of-23 passing, while star running back Sean Tucker gained all of 19 yards on 10 rushes.

Finding a way to kickstart that offense will be imperative against No. 23 Florida State (8 ET; ACCN). The Seminoles look better and better, hence being favored by a touchdown, and Syracuse may be headed toward a fourth-straight loss.

No. 10 Clemson (8-1): Can the Tigers return to winning against Louisville (3:30 ET; ESPN)? A touchdown spread suggests so.

9:30 ET on Friday — USC vs. Colorado (FS1)
10:30 ET on Friday UNLV vs. Fresno State (CBSSN)
12 ET — Notre Dame vs. Navy (ABC); Ohio State vs. Indiana (FOX)
3:30 ET — Boston College at North Carolina State (ACCN); Marshall vs. Appalachian State (ESPN+); Clemson vs. Louisville (ESPN)
7:30 ET — North Carolina at Wake Forest (ESPN2)
8 ET — Syracuse vs. Florida State (ACCN)
9 ET — Cal at Oregon State (Pac 12 Network)
10 ET — Stanford at Utah (ESPN)

Favorites: USC (-35) vs. Colorado; Ohio State (-40) vs. Indiana; Clemson (-7) vs. Louisville.
Underdogs: Navy (+15.5) vs. Notre Dame; Boston College (+18) at North Carolina State; Marshall (+1) vs. Appalachian State; Cal (+14) at Oregon State; North Carolina (+3.5) at Wake Forest; Stanford (+24) at Utah; UNLV (+9.5) vs. Fresno State; Syracuse (+7) vs. Florida State.