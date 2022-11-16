Notre Dame’s Opponents: A path to the Cotton Bowl, wanted or not

By Nov 16, 2022, 2:30 PM EST
Once every three years, Notre Dame’s chances of making a New Year’s Six bowl are greatly diminished by the planned rotation of the College Football Playoff semifinals. This is such a year, though the greater reduction in odds certainly came when the Irish inexplicably lost to Stanford in mid-October.

Rather than rehash the exact struggle every three years, a quick WordPress search three years into the past brings it up quickly, four days shy of exactly three years ago.

“Half the New Year’s Six bowls have conference contracts while the remaining three pull from the rest of the top 12 when not hosting semifinals. The 2019 anomaly, one that will next appear in 2022, is that both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl are hosting semifinals, leaving only one true at-large opening available, guaranteed to face the highest-ranked Group of Five team.”

The Big 12 and the ACC may both jump teams over No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) into the Sugar and Orange Bowls, respectively, if things go as one would expect this season. But there is one exact scenario in which maybe the Irish land in the Cotton Bowl (Jan. 2, 2023), though some may prefer not to face the best of the Group of Five, presumably the AAC champion.

Obviously, Notre Dame needs to beat No. 7 USC to finish the regular season, but let’s clarify that: The Irish need to beat the eventual Pac-12 champion Trojans.

That distinction implies both No. 12 Oregon and No. 10 Utah will end up behind Notre Dame in the final rankings, while also buoying the Irish claim, which will be needed. Upsetting the champion of two Power Five conferences will garner notice, and it is already guaranteed Notre Dame beat the ACC winner.

Secondly, a 12-1 TCU needs to win the Big 12.

That suggests the No. 4 Horned Frogs wil lose either at Baylor or against Iowa State, but then win the Big 12 and claim the bid to the Sugar Bowl. No. 15 Kansas State would fall behind the Irish with certainty.

Those two bold sentences should have Notre Dame in position to reach the Cotton Bowl, naturally jumping No. 17 Washington and No. 14 Mississippi. No. 16 UCLA would fall behind the Irish after losing to USC. If keeping track, No. 13 and No. 11 have not been discussed. The former is North Carolina, which jumps into the Orange Bowl in this template if it loses to No. 9 Clemson in the ACC title game, or vice versa. (The other reaches the Playoff, thanks to TCU, No. 3 Michigan, No. 6 LSU and No. 7 USC all losing.)

Then there is No. 11 Penn State.

That’s why “should” was italicized. The Nittany Lions head to Rugers and face Michigan State; a loss would render this wonder moot. But if Penn State finishes 10-2, despite not having any wins over top-20 teams while Notre Dame would, after winning in Los Angeles, have three, the Nittany Lions could snag that Cotton Bowl bid. Even this very exact scenario would require the selection committee to reconsider a ranking. Otherwise, …

Of course, none of this will matter in three years. By then, the 12-team Playoff will be more likely than not, and the question would be if the Irish could claw their way into those rankings. A win at USC would probably be enough.

Boston College (3-7): The Eagles upset No. 16 North Carolina State last week, even though they rushed for a net of negative-one yard on 23 carries. Rather than continue pointing out how ravaged Boston College’s offensive line is by injuries and once again point out this space’s most-coveted stat, that the unofficial official Notre Dame record for team sacks in a game is nine, last done in Lou Holtz’s final game, let’s delve into another bowl scenario sparked by mentioning North Carolina State.

The Wolfpack is struggling, clearly, without star quarterback Devin Leary. If evaluating a player’s value by how his team struggles without him, Leary should be a hot commodity this offseason.

But for a moment, grant the possibility that North Carolina State could beat North Carolina to end the season. Then, if the Heels upset Clemson in the ACC championship game, there may be another path to the Cotton Bowl for Notre Dame. This is, essentially, the same suggestion as 12-1 Big 12 champion TCU, but instead it is, 11-2 ACC champion North Carolina.

The question would remain, Notre Dame or Penn State?

Anyway, the Eagles head to South Bend (2:30 ET; NBC) as 20.5-point underdogs with a combined point total Over/Under of 44.5, as of midday Wednesday. A 32-11 result, so to speak, would be the first time the Irish have fallen short of 35 points since their last loss, Oct. 15 against Stanford.

No. 7 USC (9-1): The Trojans avoided a lookahead worry by demolishing Colorado, 55-17, on Friday, but the victory cost USC, too. Oregon transfer running back Travis Dye suffered a season-ending injury. He leads the Trojans with 884 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

USC needs to adapt quickly without him, favored by only 1.5 points against UCLA (8 ET; FOX).

No. 2 Ohio State (10-0): The Buckeyes beat up on Tom Allen and Indiana, 56-14, and will now presumably do the same to Maryland (3:30 ET; ABC), favored by only 27.5. The Terrapins have an explosive offense, but that number feels low, given the only teams to stay within four touchdowns of Ohio State this season have been Notre Dame, Penn State and weather-aided Northwestern. Maryland is not going to have the benefit of a region-wide storm.

Marshall (6-4): The Herd beat Appalachian State, 28-21, again underscoring how Marshall should have been in Sun Belt contention this season but struggled with little reason through a midseason lull. To further that sentiment, the Herd is favored by 4.5 at Georgia Southern this week (6 ET; ESPN+). Bluntly, if Marshall had not let Coastal Carolina jump out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead in late October, eventually a 24-13 loss, the Herd would be heading to the Sun Belt title game.

Cal (3-7): Cal fired some assistant coaches after losing at Oregon State, 38-10, the kind of move that suggests Bears head coach Justin Wilcox expects to be back next season, logically, since he signed an extension last offseason.

Please find anything better to do than to watch Stanford at Cal (5:30 ET; P12) this weekend, with the Bears favored by 4.5 points.

No. 13 North Carolina (9-1): The Heels host Georgia Tech this week, favored by three touchdowns (5:30 ET; ESPN2), after just racing by Wake Forest and burgeoning sophomore quarterback Drake Maye’s Heisman candidacy. Running up the score may further those trophy thoughts.

BYU (5-5): The Cougars enjoyed a late idle week and now may as well delight in another, hosting FCS-level Utah Tech. (You may better know Utah Tech by its past name, Dixie State, changed for obvious and good reasons.)

This late reprieve in BYU’s schedule comes as a result of being an independent, a worry the Cougars will not have after this season.

Stanford (3-7): The Cardinal was laughed at by Utah, 42-7, last week, and if there ever was a time to put faith in Cal …

UNLV (4-6): The Rebels lost to Fresno State, 37-30, and will now actually get plenty of eyeballs this week, the visiting team in the Hawaii Test, as late-night college football fans prefer to call it. If you really want to watch (11 ET), with UNLV favored by 11, you need to download the Team1 Sports app on a mobile device or tablet. It is free, but only available via that app. (Then, this scribe typically mirrors his phone on a TV screen.)

Syracuse (6-4): If a team starts the season 6-0 and then is 6-4 and a 10-point underdog at Wake Forest this week (8 ET; ACCN), was it ever genuinely 6-0 to start with? Obviously, things have gone from bad to worse for the Orange, barely a speed bump for Florida State last week, losing 38-3.

No. 9 Clemson (9-1): The Tigers kept their Playoff hopes alive by beating Louisville 31-16, a score made closer by the Cardinals crossing the goal line as time literally expired.

Clemson welcomes the shell of Miami this week, a game ESPN is broadcasting at 2:30 ET solely because of name-brand value, assuredly. The Tigers are favored by 19, so let’s assume the win and then ponder how viable Clemson’s path to the Playoff is.

Beating North Carolina in the ACC championship should jump the Tigers over No. 8 Alabama.
If No. 7 USC loses to UCLA, Notre Dame or in the Pac-12 title game, it’ll fall.
No. 6 LSU should lose to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game.
No. 4 TCU is unlikely to win out, though it could. But if it loses just one of three, it’ll fall behind Clemson.
No. 3 Michigan or No. 2 Ohio State is assured a loss, and the committee is more likely to drop the Wolverines a couple extra spots.

All those likelihoods would conceivably have the Tigers as the No. 4 seed facing Georgia.

Could those flawed conference champion thoughts apply to Clemson, as well, to spur Notre Dame into the Cotton Bowl? Yes, but Miami and Georgia Tech do not make it a reality worth discussing.

Navy (3-7): The Midshipmen head to No. 20 Central Florida as 16.5-point underdogs. More notably, few first quarters will be as well-watched as this one, kicking at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

GAMES PERTINENT TO THESE CONCEIVABLE COTTON BOWL THOUGHTS
12 ET — TCU (-2.5) at Baylor on FOX
3:30 ET — Penn State (-19.0) at Rutgers
8 ET — USC (-1.5) at UCLA on FOX

How to watch Notre Dame vs Boston College on Saturday

By Nov 16, 2022, 2:00 PM EST
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish end their home season this week vs the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, November 19. Live coverage of Senior Day begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream Notre Dame vs Boston College.

Though the Eagles are feared by Irish fans thanks to their dashing upsets in 1993 and 2002, Notre Dame leads the all-time series 17-9 and has won eight straight against Boston College.

The No. 18 Irish (7-3) are coming off a 35-32 win over Navy last week. Junior quarterback Drew Pyne had the best performance of his Notre Dame career by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half and adding an 11-yard scoring run, however, the offense was stifled in the second half as Pyne was sacked five times.

Despite pulling off upset victories against better opponents this season — namely, then-No. 4 Clemson, then-No. 16 Syracuse and then-No. 16 BYU, the Irish have struggled when playing against weaker and unranked teams. If pondering the spread, Notre Dame is 0-4 ATS when favored by more than a touchdown, losing outright to both Marshall and Stanford.

The Irish focus this week will be a win, but in addition to that, honoring their seniors.

“We have 25 guys that will be recognized for their last game in Notre Dame Stadium,” head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. “That’s where a lot of the motivation and focus will be in terms of making sure we finish this home regular season off the right way for those seniors.”

The Eagles (3-7) picked up their first win against a top-25 foe since 2014 last weekend, beating No. 16 North Carolina State, 21-20. Sophomore quarterback Emmett Morehead, playing in place of injured starter Phil Jurkovec, completed a two-yard touchdown pass to receiver Joe Griffin with only 14 seconds left.

“It felt like no one wanted to leave the locker room,” Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley said. “It was like we had to go around and tell everybody, ‘Let’s go, let’s get to the busses, let’s get to the plane.’

“So we probably took more time than I’ve ever seen just with guys not wanting to leave. It was emotional in the locker room. Guys were dancing, guys were hugging. There was tears in some guys’ eyes. Guys were screaming. It was a very, very cool experience.”

How to watch Notre Dame vs Boston College:

  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • When: Saturday, November 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: NBC

Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s second-half struggles vs Navy a triple-option symptom more than a continuing concern

By Nov 15, 2022, 4:00 PM EST
Two things can be taken away from Notre Dame’s abysmal second half against Navy in the 35-32 Irish victory on Saturday. First of all, Notre Dame (7-3) played poorly, outscored 19-0 and outgained 166 yards to 16. That cannot be argued. But secondly, that atrocious showing offers little-to-no indications of further Irish struggles moving forward.

That was not the Fiesta Bowl faceplant against Oklahoma State or the turtling at Ohio State to open this season. In those moments, Notre Dame’s inability was going to cost it all along. The game could be seen slipping away in real time.

Against the Midshipmen, the ticking clock made it clear, Navy (3-7) could not complete the comeback. Some of the Irish decisions were made with that reality in mind.

“It’s a little bit of a chess match,” head coach Marcus Freeman said Saturday afternoon. “We’re looking at the clock saying, okay, let’s keep the ball in front of us. They’re saying, we’ll run it if you’re in prevent. … You don’t want to be able to just let teams run down the field, but at that moment, you’re up 10 or 11 points, and you say okay, we know it’s a two-score game, let’s be smart and not give up any easy big-play pass. Make them earn every inch and keep the clock (running) — because they were out of timeouts.”

If Notre Dame had dialed in its defense a bit more aggressively, that final score would likely have been 35-24, but it could have been 38-35 in Navy’s favor. Freeman and defensive coordinator Al Golden consciously opted for the near-certainty of 35-32 rather than risk that 38-35 loss. And rightfully so.

“When [Midshipmen starting quarterback Xavier Arline] went down, we knew the backup quarterback was more of a thrower, so we went into our prevent defense,” Freeman said. “They just said okay, we’re going to run the ball.”

Hence, Navy took 26 rushes for 92 yards in the second half. That fit the Irish design thanks to that 35-13 halftime lead.

Notre Dame’s offense still should have gained more than 16 yards on 18 plays. The 2022 Irish would be expected to do better than that if facing Georgia’s 2021 defense. Perhaps not much better, but better. That putrid performance — actually, hold on, let’s check the definition of putrid: very unpleasant, repulsive. Okay, it fits. — was a result of the same dynamics as the other side of the ball, except in this instance, the Midshipmen took every risk they could.

If Navy refused to throw the ball offensively, thus costing itself the chance at the big play it would need to beat the combination of the clock and the deficit, it also insisted Notre Dame throw the ball. The Midshipmen knew that was the weak part of the Irish game — even when it was successful, quarterback Drew Pyne thoroughly underthrew fifth-year receiver Braden Lenzy on his highlight-reel catch — and thus their best chance at forcing Notre Dame to punt.

Navy blitzed on 17 of the 18 genuine Irish snaps in the second half. When it didn’t, Pyne feasted, going 15-of-16 for 201 yards on 18 clean dropbacks. On 19 total Midshipmen blitzes, six of them kept Pyne from throwing at all. That was Navy’s best defensive approach.

“It was tough, cover-zero,” Pyne said. “If we have nine in protection, they’re bringing 10. You just have to find a way to get the ball out.”

Even from an undersized defense, an unblocked pass rusher will get to a quarterback more often than not. Add in the season-long struggle of Notre Dame’s receivers creating quick separation, and Pyne’s plight became more troubled.

“It wasn’t as much run a different play as much as really executing,” Freeman said Monday. “We missed a block and protection, which ended up being a sack. We set the protection maybe the wrong way one time where there’s nobody to protect for you. We miss [junior tight end Michael] Mayer on an open throw.

“Those things all accumulate to not having success versus those pressures. Drew’s got to get the ball out of his hands, but then we got to help him get the ball out of his hands.”

Those same troubles stopped the Irish rushing game in its tracks.

In that case, if this Leftovers & Links entry is doubling as this week’s Things We Learned, then why will Boston College and USC not take that same approach defensively?

Because it was a high-risk, middling reward for Navy. The Midshipmen were able to sell out in the second half because what was the worst that would happen, Notre Dame’s lead would grow to 29 points? And the Irish did not lean into exploiting the Navy defense because what was the worst that would happen, Notre Dame would win by only three?

If Boston College defends with all-out blitzes for an entire half, the Irish will have more of an incentive to hit a quick-strike score to grow a lead. Notre Dame already had that lead against Navy.

This was not a collapse a la the Fiesta Bowl or at Ohio State. This was a measured strategy, akin to trading pawns when ahead pieces in chess. Shrinking the game will only grow that earned advantage.

And yes, this doubles as both a Leftovers & Links entry and a Things We Learned column. The annual week-after-the-season collapse (first?) came two weeks early this year, costing any productivity for 36 hours to start this week. Such are the perils of a one-man shop. This scribe appreciates your understanding.

INJURY UPDATES
Safety Brandon Joseph remains questionable this week, per Freeman on Monday, clarifying his ankle sprain is a high-ankle sprain. Senior linebacker Jack Kiser joined Joseph in tending to a tender ankle, but Kiser was able to practice Sunday, suggesting he should be good to play this weekend.

Senior linebacker JD Bertrand also practiced Sunday despite a groin injury that sidelined him against Navy, and freshman receiver Tobias Merriweather returned to the depth chart after missing the game in Baltimore with a concussion. Do not take that to make him a certainty to play on Senior Day, but it is a step in the right direction.

5-FOR-5
If there is any specific criticism of Notre Dame’s offensive play calling in Saturday’s second half that would be merited, it is that the Irish did not turn to their most successful play on 3rd-and-2 or 4th-and-2 in the fourth quarter. Two yards may be a bit of a reach for lining up sophomore tight end Mitchell Evans behind center, but that package has now gone 5-for-5 in conversions, its most recent display gaining two yards on a 4th-and-1 on Notre Dame’s first possession against Navy.

If the Irish had used Evans on back-to-back plays to get only their second first down of the second half, the subsequent set of downs may have drained enough clock to keep the Midshipmen from ever getting within one possession on the scoreboard.

INSIDE THE IRISH
Early Notre Dame barrage sinks Navy despite sluggish Irish second half
Highlights: No. 20 Notre Dame 35, Navy 32 — Defending the triple-option and Braden Lenzy’s absurd catch

OUTSIDE READING
Charleston Southern, former Notre Dame great Autry Denson parting ways
A Long Way from Home
University announces additional COVID-19 booster requirement
2023 QB and Notre Dame target Kenny Minchey decommits from Pittsburgh
2022 college football conference title scenarios & bowl eligibility tracker

Highlights: No. 20 Notre Dame 35, Navy 32 — Defending the triple-option and Braden Lenzy’s absurd catch

By Nov 13, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Notre Dame vs Navy
Getty Images
In a half in which Notre Dame was outgained 166 yards to 18 and 13 first downs to one, outscored 19 points to 0 and outcoached by a 16-year coaching veteran facing first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, few Irish moments qualify as highlights. But one tackle early in the second half, before No. 20 Notre Dame (7-3) had begun to worry, both summed up the triple-option experience and likely saved the Irish from the stresses of overtime in their 35-32 win against Navy on Saturday.

Xavier Watts made his first impressions on defense a year ago against the Midshipmen, and with veteran safety Brandon Joseph sidelined by a sprained ankle, it should have been little surprise Watts led Notre Dame with eight tackles in Baltimore. When the game was still lopsided, 35-13 coming out of halftime, Watts correctly diagnosed Navy’s first-and-goal play call.

He scraped across the face of the entire play and got to Midshipmen slotback Vincent Terrell, taking him down for a one-yard loss, Watts’ sole tackle for loss. A one-yard loss may not sound like much, but Watts knocked Navy off schedule for the first time on its lengthy drive. For 13 straight plays, the Midshipmen had marched through the Irish a few yards at a time.

Watts stopped that.

As soon as the triple-option is knocked behind the chains, it struggles to catch up, as one should expect from an offense predicated on gaining three-to-five yards at a time. Watts single-handedly turned a Midshipmen scoring opportunity into a field-goal likelihood.

Maybe the Midshipmen would not have gotten into the end zone, but given 17 of 20 opponent drives into the Irish red zone have yielded touchdowns, entering the weekend, it was more likely than not as long as Navy kept the pressure on Notre Dame. Instead, Watts forced a 2nd-and-10. The Midshipmen gained one yard. Freshman cornerback Jaden Mickey broke up a third-down pass attempt, forcing a field goal.

Turning that presumed touchdown into a field goal provided the Irish the winning margin, even if the game was not yet in contention.

And to say it again, Watts did it single-handedly. Slot back Maquel Haywood backed up fifth-year safety DJ Brown. Receiver Jayden Umbarger engaged Mickey. Neither block was ideal, an embodiment of the new NCAA rules outlawing cut blocks outside the tackle box, but Terrell had a path to the 5- or 6-yard line. Navy would have remained on schedule.

Those little moments define both the triple-option offense and defending it properly. A one-yard loss costs a triple-option attack more than it does a usual offense, but it does not bestow significant glory on the defender making the tackle.

“Going against a triple-option, you have to be in the right spot at the right time,” sophomore linebacker Prince Kollie said after making seven tackles. “As you can tell, the dive will hit you if you’re not in the right spot.”

Notre Dame thought it had evaded such worries only four plays into the lengthy drive when a fourth-down pass fell incomplete. In retrospect, that could have turned the first-half rout into a game-long laugher, the Irish taking over inside Navy’s 30 and not yet devoid of offensive rhythm. But Brown was flagged for defensive holding, giving the Midshipmen a first down and 10 yards. Another 10-yard penalty on the drive would create the first-and-goal on which Watts stalled Navy.

“You’re up [35-13] at halftime, you kind of say hey, let’s be smart in the second half,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said. “We started really well, got to fourth-and-one, the [Brown penalty] or we stopped them — they got a pass interference, I think, on the fourth-and-one, and it kind of bled throughout the series and led to three points.”

It may have spoken to Freeman’s frustration with the penalty that he identified it incorrectly, though the difference between a defensive holding and a pass interference is minimal. Anecdotally, Freeman is quick with details after games. A few moments later, he caught his mistake.

“It was a 10-minute drive. It was really, the pass interference call, that kind of got you a little bit, because you stop them and then the flag comes in. I think it was defensive holding is what they called. You see the drive extend.”

That flag on Brown may have been the turning point of the game, what Freeman dwelled on afterward, but it was Watt’s subtle tackle that saved the eventual winning margin.

STAT OF THE GAME

Notre Dame ran five plays in the third quarter.

The flag on Brown kept the drive alive, but more than anything else, that was Navy football. Criticizing Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees for a three-and-out after waiting 10 minutes into the third quarter before getting the ball misses the crux of the Midshipmen approach.

“The offense doesn’t get the ball until about a minute left in the third quarter,” Freeman said. “Really, that second drive was going into the fourth quarter. So one true drive in the third quarter, a three-and-out, that’s not what you want.”

The next drive, that one going into the fourth quarter, ended with yet another batted Pyne pass landing in the hands of a defender, gifting Navy a short field. Notre Dame may have given up 10 points to make things stressful, but the first drive would have ended if not for Brown’s flag and the second covered 23 yards total.

The third Midshipmen scoring drive in the second half, to make it a one-score game, was clearly the byproduct of garbage time.

“Little bit of a chess match, you don’t want to be able to just let teams run down the field, but at that moment, you’re up 10 or 11 points, and you say okay, we know it’s a two-score game, let’s be smart and not give up any easy big play pass,” Freeman said. “Make them earn every inch and keep the clock — because they were out of timeouts. That’s kind of what happened.”

PLAY OF THE GAME
Play of the year, really. Play of Braden Lenzy’s career.

And it was underthrown.

Irish quarterback Drew Pyne saw Lenzy come open, a common moment this season, and he put his whole body behind the throw, only for it to end up behind the defender in front of Lenzy, also a somewhat common moment this season.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my whole life,” Pyne said. “I’m so happy for him. He’s going to continue to keep getting better, as well.”

Lenzy breaks open more often than broadcast cameras highlight, a flaw of elevated sideline views.

“Braden is a guy that all season he has been open a ton of times,” Pyne said. “He runs as hard as he can. He’s a guy that in practice, he always has a smile on his face.”

QUOTE OF THE GAME
As I told the team, first and foremost, no victory should be taken for granted,” Freeman said when he opened his postgame comments. “Congratulations on a hard-fought win.”

Sometimes Freeman can sound like he has been coaching Notre Dame for 12 seasons.

STAT OF THE YEAR
With its seventh punt block of the season and sixth in the last five games, the Irish special teams continued their dominance of opponents’ third phases.

They have a long way to go to be remembered in history. In 1975, Arkansas State blocked 11 punts. That team went 11-0, of course denied any national championship claim by its Southland Conference schedule.

Early Notre Dame barrage sinks Navy despite sluggish Irish second half

By Nov 12, 2022, 3:28 PM EST
Notre Dame v Navy
Getty Images
A punt block, an interception leading to a touchdown, a dominant offensive performance. No, Notre Dame was not beating up on Clemson again. That was just the Irish second quarter in a 35-32 defeat of Navy on Saturday, the Midshipmen winning the second half after No. 20 Notre Dame eased off the gas pedal thanks to a 35-13 halftime lead.

For a moment late in the second quarter, Navy (3-7) looked like it might make the Irish (7-3) sweat all afternoon. Pulling within one possession and then regaining possession — the only time the Midshipmen would have the ball within one possession after falling behind 14-0 in the first 11 minutes — Navy could conceivably tie the game before halftime and then receive the kickoff to start the second half. Instead, a reverse pass ended up in the hands of Notre Dame junior cornerback Clarence Lewis, Midshipmen head coach Ken Niumatalolo getting a bit too tricky for his team’s own good.

Three plays later, Irish junior quarterback Drew Pyne scampered 11 yards into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the day, the previous three all being through the air. The 28-13 lead would likely have been enough for the day, with just a touch of second-half urgency, but one part of Notre Dame’s weekly game plan had not yet reared its head.

Enter the Irish punt block unit, again. For the fifth week in a row. And the seventh time this season.

“[Special teams coordinator Brian Mason] does a really good job of scheming up what the opponent does,” sophomore linebacker Prince Kollie said, one week removed form touting a blocked punt into the end zone. “I’m stoked to be on that unit.”

If ever there was an argument to never kick, it is Notre Dame’s punt block unit. Senior linebacker Jack Kiser, the sixth different Irish rusher to get to an opposing punt this season, gifted Pyne & Co. a short field, and a play later Pyne notched his fifth touchdown of the day with a 37-yard pass to sophomore receiver Jayden Thomas, a throw that traveled 44 yards through the air and hit Thomas perfectly as he dove into the end zone.

“Our offense was clicking in the first half,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said. “To go up [35-13], versus that defense, you felt good at halftime.”

Most weeks, that would have been far and away the most impressive catch for a Notre Dame offense that so depends on the run. In Baltimore, it was not even the most impressive catch for an Irish receiver in the first half. What fifth-year Braden Lenzy did to Midshipmen cornerback Khaylan Williams defies appropriate description, catching a touchdown around and behind Williams’ back with the same casual nature most use to reach around a stranger to grab a drink at a crowded bar.

“I scrambled out there, he beat his man by a couple yards,” Pyne said. “I saw that, I said, I’m going to give him a chance. I threw it up, and that was an unbelievable catch.”

Those fireworks — along with an impressive 30-yard catch-and-run score from sophomore running back Audric Estimé on the first Notre Dame possession — were enough for the Irish to cruise into safe harbor in the second half. Navy made the second half competitive, but the reality was the Midshipmen offense is borderline incapable of scoring three touchdowns in a half. The quick sequence of Lewis picking off the trick play, Pyne dancing to the front corner of the end zone, Kiser adding to the dominance of Notre Dame’s special teams and Thomas diving across the goal line gave the Irish too large a lead for Navy to overcome.

Those two minutes and 27 seconds rendered the second half a training exercise.

“What any coach is going to say (at halftime), don’t look at the score,” Freeman said of his halftime message. “Have hte urgency that you had the first half. And we didn’t, we didn’t.”

Navy’s 19-0 edge in the second half could be dismissed as an exhibition only when Notre Dame former walk-on Matt Salerno covered up an onside kick in the final minute. The Irish offense was dead in the water after halftime, somewhat illogical after scoring touchdowns on five of its six first-half possessions, the sixth a missed field-goal attempt. It had five possessions in the second half, as well, managing just one first down. The Midshipmen triple-option may be a plodding approach, but when the opposing offense refuses to eat any clock itself, that plodding approach can move just fast enough to keep things interesting.

Navy putting together three strong drives, with the first stalling in the red zone and the third coming as time ran out on the Midshipmen, would not have been as notable if Notre Dame’s offense had managed any second-half productivity. Instead, the natural want to finish the week working against the triple-option and the subconscious relief to be near that conclusion stood out.

“The opportunity to get better after a win is something that any coach dreams of,” Freeman said. “The opportunity to challenge your team and show them the film — as much as I’m sitting in here saying, it’s hard to get these wins.

“We have to celebrate. We have to feel good about it.”

STAT OF THE GAME
Notre Dame’s single second-half first down came on a 3rd-and-15 conversion, counter-intuitively, a 21-yard completion to sophomore receiver Deion Colzie. Remove that play and the Irish lost 15 yards on 17 plays in the second half.

Notre Dame’s first possession of the third quarter was a three-and-out. Following a 10-minute Navy drive, that quick failure put the Irish defense back on the field too quickly in multiple respects.

“We knew Navy, it’s a time of possession battle, that’s what they love to do, they love to steal possessions,” Freeman said. “We knew every possession would matter. That first possession mattered, and we went three-and-out on offense.

“That can’t happen. At least you have to get some first downs and try to regain some momentum and field position.”

Notre Dame’s dominance the last three weeks has come as a result of complementary football, the defense or special teams gifting the Irish leads at Syracuse and against Clemson and thus allowing Notre Dame’s offense to grind the game away. The offense has to sometimes hold up its end of that deal, too, and it failed in that respect in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. If it had strung together a single drive, then Navy never would have had a third possession to creep within one score.

QUOTE OF THE GAME
“A win’s a win, and like coach Freeman said, there were games earlier in the season where if we were in the same position, we didn’t pull through it and win. We found a way to win today, that’s important.” — Pyne.

FIRST HALF/SECOND HALF SPLITS
Notre Dame’s offense in the first half: 333 yards and 35 points on 35 plays.
Notre Dame’s offense in the second half: 6 yards on 18 plays.

Pyne passing in the first half: 14-of-16 for 234 yards and four touchdowns, not sacked.
Pyne passing in the second half: 3-of-5 for 35 yards and one interception, sacked five times for a loss of 30 yards.

Estimé rushing in the first half: 6 carries for 44 yards.
Estimé rushing in the second half: 2 carries for 5 yards.

Logan Diggs rushing in the first half: 8 carries for 27 yards.
Diggs rushing in the second half: 5 carries for 4 yards.

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
10:36 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 30-yard pass from Drew Pyne. Blake Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Navy 0. (9 plays, 67 yards, 4:24)
4:28 — Notre Dame touchdown. Braden Lenzy 38-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Navy 0. (6 plays, 82 yards, 2:42)
2:19 — Navy touchdown. Daba Fofana 36-yard rush. Bijan Nichols PAT no good. Notre Dame 14, Navy 6. (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:09)

Second Quarter
12:27 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Tyree 5-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Navy 6. (10 plays, 83 yards, 4:52)
7:49 — Navy touchdown. Xavier Arline 2-yard rush. Nichols PAT good. Notre Dame 21, Navy 13. (7 plays, 80 yards, 4:38)
2:19 — Notre Dame touchdown. Pyne 11-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 28, Navy 13. (3 plays, 41 yards, 1:18)
1:10 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jayden Thomas 37-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 35, Navy 13. (1 play, 37 yards, 0:07)

Third Quarter
4:59 — Navy field goal. Nichols 26 yards. Notre Dame 36, Navy 16. (16 plays, 72 yards, 10:01)

Fourth Quarter
14:47 — Navy touchdown. Mark Walker 23-yard pass from Arline. Two-point conversion good. Notre Dame 35, Navy 24. (1 play, 23 yards, 0:06)
1:21 — Navy touchdown. Maquel Haywood 20-yard pass from Maasai Maynor. Two-point conversion good. Notre Dame 35, Navy 32. (11 plays, 88 yards, 2:57)