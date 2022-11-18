And In That Corner … Familiar Boston College heads to Notre Dame riding high but ailing

By Nov 18, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
7 Comments

Calling Boston College one of Notre Dame’s rivals undervalues the Irish series against USC and Michigan, but regardless, the Eagles always seem to overlap with South Bend interests. They have enough recruits in common, the ACC partnership means Notre Dame meets Boston College on a regular basis, and history always reinforces storylines long after they are entirely accurate.

This time around (2:30 ET; NBC), a few familiar names lend some color to this matchup. To dig into the likelihood of seeing former Irish quarterback Phil Jurkovec throw to former Irish tight end George Takacs on a play called by former Irish tight ends coach John McNulty, let’s chat with A.J. Black of the Eagle Insider.

DF: A few weeks ago, these questions would have been much more scathing than they will be now. In that respect, I have to think the season quickly became more enjoyable to cover. In broad strokes, how has the mood around the program changed the last two weeks, coming off that surge (though still a loss) against Duke and now the upset at North Carolina State?

AJB: The win against NC State certainly gave Boston College (3-7) some momentum after what has become a very disappointing season. The Eagles had not won against a Top-25 team since 2014 when they defeated USC, so to shake that monkey off their back was a big deal. In addition, head coach Jeff Hafley was able to showcase the future, quarterback Emmett Morehead and freshman receiver Joseph Griffin II (six catches for 105 yards and three touchdowns in the last two games) who have featured heavily in their last two games.

The biggest on-field change has been Emmett Morehead’s play in place of Phil Jurkovec. Let me ask a point-blank question before getting into Morehead: Is there any chance Jurkovec plays at Notre Dame this weekend? His return has been long anticipated, though that hype diminished by week this season. If you say no, a follow-up: Is Jurkvoec’s career with Boston College effectively over?

There is a possibility Jurkovec could play. During Wednesday’s press conference, Jeff Hafley said there was a “chance,” although Jurkovec has been dealing with a knee and rib injury to go along with being in the concussion protocol. That said, I really don’t believe he will play on Saturday; Boston College has found some momentum with Morehead, and although this might be tough for Hafley, he has to go with the younger kid at this point because he has given the Eagles the better chance of winning.

For Jurkovec, I believe his career with Boston College is over. Before this season, it looked like the NFL Draft would be the likely place for him after this season, but with Morehead firmly planted at QB1, and Jurkovec’s draft stock cratered, I would not be surprised if he transfers after this season for a fresh start.

Inside the Irish

Marshall v Notre Dame
Things To Learn: The legacy of Notre Dame’s senior class will not be...
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame’s Senior Day to be a snowy, festive honor, but not a definitive...
USC Trojans defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 55-17 during a NCAA football game.
Notre Dame’s Opponents: A path to the Cotton Bowl, wanted or not

A sophomore, Morehead was not a touted recruit. To my eye, the only other Power Five offers he had were from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, with the last of those perhaps the greatest challenge to Boston College in recruiting. He has thrown for 660 yards and seven touchdowns on a 60.2 percent completion rate the last two weeks, though throwing two interceptions against the Wolfpack. A 7.1 yards per attempt rate is respectable, but also just shy of explosive. Describe Morehead’s game to me, someone who only watched the Duke loss via gamecast and the North Carolina State win on a second screen while working.

Emmett Morehead was a lightly-recruited quarterback for a few reasons. He is originally from California but transferred to a high school in Virginia for his senior season in 2020. But the pandemic knocked out his season which made it hard for college coaches to get tape on him.

In addition, he was relatively new to football, just picking up the game a few years before. He is a BIG quarterback at 6-foot-6, and has a very strong arm. What has impressed me this year, and has been a marked improvement over last year, is his ability to get rid of the ball quickly, which he does much better than Jurkovec. Morehead is relatively accurate, as well, and has done a nice job of avoiding catastrophic sacks. In terms of area of improvement, he still checks down very quickly and sometimes dumps the ball off when he has more time, which isn’t a surprise given the struggles of the offensive line. 

Morehead is obviously helped by star receiver Zay Flowers. He might be the best in the country. If not, he’s up there among them. Catching 6.7 passes per game for 921 yards and 10 touchdowns this season is all that much more remarkable when realizing the Eagles have so few other genuine offensive threats. What could Notre Dame do to slow Flowers, if anything? I don’t anticipate simple double coverage getting the job done.

There really is no easy answer to slowing down Flowers. You are correct, even in double teams he can still torture a defense. I think slowing him down honestly is beating up the offensive line in the trenches. If Morehead or Jurkovec does not have the time to get Flowers the ball, he can’t be effective. In addition, if he is forced to only get shorter passes because of the pressure, swarming to the ball can also limit his effectiveness.

Another offensive threat is a familiar one to the Irish, tight end George Takacs, part of an offense coordinated by former Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty. How have they fit in on Chestnut Hill, Jurkvoec connections aside?

Takacs has been the starter since day one, but he suffered a high-ankle sprain that has limited him this season, and he reaggravated it when he rushed to get back. He had a great game against NC State, but his effectiveness has been limited especially in blocking because of the injury. Notre Dame fans will be surprised to see how active he is in the passing game. 

When you look at any advanced numbers on Boston College, a rough image presents itself. I suppose the Eagles’ pass defense is — oh no, I should change my phrasing here, nope, I’m not gonna — passable. But given 71 percent of opponents’ early downs are successful, the Irish should not need to pass too much against Boston College. How might the Eagles shift that dynamic? Will they try to duplicate Navy’s all-blitz all-the-time defense?

I don’t think BC will go very blitz heavy in this game. That has been something that has caused them to get burned in the past. The Eagles have a pair of solid defensive backs in Josh DeBerry and Elijah Jones who are good enough to win one-on-one matchups, which should allow defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu to switch things up front. Boston College’s defensive schemes have been to try and confuse opposing quarterbacks with simulated pressure and cycling through a variety of coverages. Expect a heavy emphasis on Michael Mayer and trying to get in Drew Pyne‘s face but letting the back half do their job if they can’t make pressure.

Notre Dame is favored by 21. Yet Irish fans have deep-set terrors of Boston College upsets, a la 1993 and 2002. What do you expect Saturday?

I do think the spread is a bit high for this game, but I am not ready to pick Boston College to win its second ranked game in a row. I think this game will be closer, but one factor to watch for is the flu. Yes, the flu. 

The Eagles had 12 players hit with it this week according to Hafley, but he didn’t divulge who is sick and how they are recovering. Last season against Wake Forest, the dreaded flu hit, and Boston College was decimated 41-10. If BC is healthy enough, I think the game is 28-14 Notre Dame, but if they are either still feeling the impact of the flu or missing players due to it, go with 35-10 Notre Dame.

Things To Learn: The legacy of Notre Dame’s senior class will not be decided vs Boston College, but in years to come

By Nov 18, 2022, 4:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Notre Dame has not lost in November since 2017. It has not lost in the regular season to an ACC opponent since 2016. The September loss to Marshall and the October defeat to Stanford prohibit outright overlooking this weekend’s meeting with Boston College (3-7), but as the Eagles work their way through a flu wave and piecemeal together their remaining offensive linemen in front of their backup quarterback, the biggest lessons from this weekend’s Senior Day may not be known for years to come.

No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) will recognize 25 seniors before kickoff Saturday (2:30 ET; NBC), and while a couple of them may end up back in South Bend next season, the biggest names are heading to the NFL or their post-football lives. They are also the names that spoke loudest when the Irish needed a new head coach some 50 weeks ago.

Yes, Marcus Freeman has led Notre Dame for only 50 weeks at this point. Yes, it has felt like much longer than that, the natural confusing flow of time in college football.

After Brian Kelly threw the entire Irish football program into disarray fewer than 48 hours after the 2021 regular season ended, Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick turned to these Irish seniors for input on the next head coach. They spoke up, and they then walked into Freeman’s introductory press conference right behind his family.

Jarrett Patterson spurned a possible third- or fourth-round NFL draft selection to not only return to South Bend but also to change positions to help the team and only potentially help his draft stock.

“I’m forever in debt to Jarrett Patterson,” Freeman said Thursday. “He’s a great captain and a great leader for our program.”

Patterson is in direct competition with fifth-year linebacker Bo Bauer and sixth-year receiver Avery Davis, all captains — Patterson and Davis two-time captains, in fact — to be the last senior recognized before kickoff on Saturday. The other thing all three have in common is season-long injuries. An August ACL tear ended Davis’ career and an October knee injury halted Bauer’s march to the Notre Dame record for career games. Patterson has managed to play through his injury, most notably a foot sprain in August sidelining him for the first game this year and still hampering him now. Earlier this season, he joked his shoes might be the most expensive around Notre Dame, with the extensive support build into them for his foot.

“I would say [Patterson] is the ultimate ironman,” Freeman said. “Just a guy that has battled injuries, multiple injuries, even before I got here. He has continued to sacrifice his body. He has continued to work and plays the game at such a high level.

“To this day, he’s not 100 percent. He’s been injured all season. He just goes out there and practices and plays. He could easily be a guy that says I’m not going to play and wait until the NFL and save my body.”

Davis, Bauer and Patterson are the most obvious embodiments of Freeman’s debut campaign. They advocated for his hiring to continue the culture in the Irish locker room, and then their injuries gradually dampened on-field expectations. Without Davis, Notre Dame’s receiver two-deep was forced to include every name on the scholarship roster. Bauer may not have stopped the Irish from their dud against Stanford, but losing the most experienced player on the roster that week did not help the cause.

And Patterson’s public display of frustration after the week two loss to Marshall both summed up Notre Dame’s season to that date and emphasized how hard he worked to play through injury in the first place.

“The frustration he showed after Marshall is what is expected by any competitor that loses a game you don’t feel like you should lose,” Freeman said. “He’s a great leader. He was emotional after a tough loss, but he’s also a guy that can raise the play of others and raise the mentality of others.”

Inside the Irish

Boston College v NC State
And In That Corner … Familiar Boston College heads to Notre Dame riding...
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame’s Senior Day to be a snowy, festive honor, but not a definitive...
USC Trojans defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 55-17 during a NCAA football game.
Notre Dame’s Opponents: A path to the Cotton Bowl, wanted or not

Thus, Davis, Bauer and Patterson will be the names best remembered from this season should Freeman find long-term success in his first head coaching job.

Again, they were part of the leadership group that so loudly and publicly clamored for Freeman’s hiring. And they have now given the most, in a very literal physical way, this season.

There have been others, of course. Josh Lugg returned for a sixth season because he felt it was his duty to mentor Notre Dame’s younger offensive linemen. Braden Lenzy has responded to this week’s praise for his outrageous catch last week by smiling as he points out how much he has enjoyed this entire season, his blocking role, recognizing the perks of attending such a prestigious university. Jayson Ademilola has made it a habit to not only cover his body in “FTB” — standing for “For the brotherhood” — on game day but also to seek out Freeman in a game’s biggest moments and insist, he’s got this.

When BYU was threatening to complete its second-half surge in Las Vegas, it was Ademilola and senior defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah who stopped a fourth-and-one rush for no gain.

“He’s the guy that when things are tough, he always comes and grabs me, ‘Coach, I got you,’” Freeman said after that 28-20 win. “He did it last year, he does it this year, and at the biggest moments, he shows up.

“You can’t say enough about a guy like that, that you know in the biggest moments you can depend on. He’s going to make sure he makes a play.”

Saturday’s likely win aside, these are the names that Freeman’s tenure will be built on. None of the names mentioned should return in 2023 — Lenzy and Patterson could, but it would be a surprise; Osafo-Mensah was mentioned only to describe the play, he should be back — but their impact will be felt more than most senior classes.

This was the class that stood up after the winningest coach in Notre Dame history left town after a hastily scheduled 7 a.m. meeting. They asked for a voice in choosing his replacement, and they responded to a three-loss streak to start Freeman’s tenure with seven wins in eight weeks, including an emphatic upset of then-No. 4 Clemson.

Bauer provided the voiceover for the social-media hype video this week, and it fittingly centers in on senior after senior after senior.

“We chose Notre Dame,” Bauer said. “We chose to do the work. We chose to grow. We chose hard. Over and over and over. Because it’s the greatest feeling in the world.

“We chose to love. We chose to trust. We chose this place. We chose this family. We chose Notre Dame.”

And they chose Freeman. However his tenure pans out, it will come back to that choice made by these seniors in the most chaotic week of their football lives.

For a profile of every single senior on the roster, flip through today’s Observer.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Boston College on Saturday

By Nov 18, 2022, 3:00 PM EST
0 Comments

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish end their home season this week vs the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, November 19. Live coverage of Senior Day begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream Notre Dame vs Boston College.

Though the Eagles are feared by Irish fans thanks to their dashing upsets in 1993 and 2002, Notre Dame leads the all-time series 17-9 and has won eight straight against Boston College.

The No. 18 Irish (7-3) are coming off a 35-32 win over Navy last week. Junior quarterback Drew Pyne had the best performance of his Notre Dame career by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half and adding an 11-yard scoring run, however, the offense was stifled in the second half as Pyne was sacked five times.

Despite pulling off upset victories against better opponents this season — namely, then-No. 4 Clemson, then-No. 16 Syracuse and then-No. 16 BYU, the Irish have struggled when playing against weaker and unranked teams. If pondering the spread, Notre Dame is 0-4 ATS when favored by more than a touchdown, losing outright to both Marshall and Stanford.

The Irish focus this week will be a win, but in addition to that, honoring their seniors.

“We have 25 guys that will be recognized for their last game in Notre Dame Stadium,” head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. “That’s where a lot of the motivation and focus will be in terms of making sure we finish this home regular season off the right way for those seniors.”

The Eagles (3-7) picked up their first win against a top-25 foe since 2014 last weekend, beating No. 16 North Carolina State, 21-20. Sophomore quarterback Emmett Morehead, playing in place of injured starter Phil Jurkovec, completed a two-yard touchdown pass to receiver Joe Griffin with only 14 seconds left.

“It felt like no one wanted to leave the locker room,” Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley said. “It was like we had to go around and tell everybody, ‘Let’s go, let’s get to the busses, let’s get to the plane.’

“So we probably took more time than I’ve ever seen just with guys not wanting to leave. It was emotional in the locker room. Guys were dancing, guys were hugging. There was tears in some guys’ eyes. Guys were screaming. It was a very, very cool experience.”

Inside the Irish

Marshall v Notre Dame
Things To Learn: The legacy of Notre Dame’s senior class will not be...
Boston College v NC State
And In That Corner … Familiar Boston College heads to Notre Dame riding...
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame’s Senior Day to be a snowy, festive honor, but not a definitive...

How to watch Notre Dame vs Boston College:

  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • When: Saturday, November 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: NBC

How to watch Notre Dame Football on Peacock:

Become a monthly or annual subscriber to Peacock Premium to watch all of our Premium sports, including Notre Dame football. Once you’re signed up, you can find LIVE coverage in the Browse section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View a list of supported devices here.

Notre Dame’s Senior Day to be a snowy, festive honor, but not a definitive choice

By Nov 17, 2022, 2:00 PM EST
4 Comments

It will be a picture-esque moment, snow possibly falling as No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) honors more than two dozen seniors before its home-season finale vs Boston College (3-7) on Saturday (2:30 ET; NBC). But do not read too much into it.

Consider fifth-year defensive end Justin Ademilola. He has an additional season of eligibility remaining if he’d like it, thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver. Yet he ran out of the tunnel individually for a brief moment of recognition before Notre Dame’s 55-0 win against Georgia Tech to conclude last year’s home-season and he may do so again Saturday.

That does not mean Ademilola will not return in 2023 — he has not made that decision — despite something Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said earlier in the week. Freeman clarified Thursday.

“There’s one or two guys that have an option after the season after they get their NFL grade reports if they decide to come back or not,” Freeman said. “What I don’t want them to do is not participate in Senior Day and decide to go to the NFL.

“If there’s a possibility of this being your last year of playing football, I want you to be part of Senior Day and those will be the guys that will be recognized on Saturday.”

Thus, Ademilola will enjoy one last moment in Notre Dame Stadium with his twin brother, defensive tackle Jayson, out of eligibility after this season. Then, Justin will have a decision to make. To once again emphasize, his moment of recognition before kickoff will not mean that choice has been made.

“Notre Dame has asked me to come back here,” Ademilola said this week. “I’m open to all decisions. I haven’t made up my mind on what I was going to do yet.”

The Irish will recognize 25 players before the home finale, a number that presumably does not include junior tight end Michael Mayer, though his decision to head to the NFL has assuredly been all-but made.

THOSE IN FLUX
Scanning Notre Dame’s stat sheet through 10 games this season, 25 players have contributed who could be considered seniors, be they traditional seniors, fifth-year veterans or a sixth-year exception like right guard Josh Lugg. The Irish plans for Saturday undoubtedly include a few walk-ons, names that do not show up on that stat sheet. So who among those 25 could conceivably return for another season?

— Defensive end Justin Ademilola.
— Defensive end Isaiah Foskey has one season of eligibility remaining, but it would be a distinct surprise if he used it.
— Defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
— Defensive end Osita Ekwonu has appeared in two games this season and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Consider him a ripe candidate to play elsewhere next season.
— Defensive tackle Howard Cross has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

— Linebacker and leading tackler JD Bertrand has two seasons of eligibility remaining. If he used both of them, he might start to tread on some pretty lofty career stats in South Bend.
— Linebacker Jack Kiser has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
— Linebacker Marist Liufau has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

— Safety DJ Brown has one season of eligibility remaining, a possible sixth-year exception.
— Safety and Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph has two seasons of eligibility remaining. When he arrived at Notre Dame, Joseph’s intention was to play well enough to justify heading to the NFL after this season.
— Cornerback Cam Hart has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

— Receiver Braden Lenzy has one season of eligibility remaining, by the letter of the law.
— Center Zeke Correll has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
— Left guard Jarrett Patterson has one season of eligibility remaining, but it would be a surprise if he used it, maybe more surprising than a Foskey return.

ON SNOW
It’ll be cold Saturday, temperatures hanging out in the 20s with some snow possible and winds pushing 20 miles per hour, as of a midday Thursday forecast. That should be expected in northwest Indiana, but the first cold front of the year always hits harder, no? 

Notre Dame spent all of Tuesday’s practice in the elements but opted for indoor work on Wednesday as snowfall would have rendered practice too sloppy to be productive, in Freeman’s judgment. He intends to return outside on Thursday.

“Dress warm and go play,” Freeman said. “If you dress appropriately, it won’t be an issue. If you try to be a tough guy — there is no such thing as cold tough guys. You better be a warm tough guy.”

There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing.

Inside the Irish

Marshall v Notre Dame
Things To Learn: The legacy of Notre Dame’s senior class will not be...
Boston College v NC State
And In That Corner … Familiar Boston College heads to Notre Dame riding...
USC Trojans defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 55-17 during a NCAA football game.
Notre Dame’s Opponents: A path to the Cotton Bowl, wanted or not

INJURY UPDATE
As a flu bug reportedly works its way through Boston College’s locker room, the greatest Irish concern for availability this weekend remains safety Brandon Joseph’s high-ankle sprain. Freeman deemed Joseph “doubtful,” but senior linebacker Jack Kiser is “probable,” coming back from a similar worry.

CHECKING THE LINE
Despite those reports of the flu wearing out some Eagles, the spread for this game has not jumped, remaining a 20.5- or 21-point edge in Irish favor, as of midday Thursday. The combined point total Over/Under, however, has fallen a point to 43, likely because of that frigid forecast and the accompanying winds.

Notre Dame’s Opponents: A path to the Cotton Bowl, wanted or not

By Nov 16, 2022, 2:30 PM EST
20 Comments

Once every three years, Notre Dame’s chances of making a New Year’s Six bowl are greatly diminished by the planned rotation of the College Football Playoff semifinals. This is such a year, though the greater reduction in odds certainly came when the Irish inexplicably lost to Stanford in mid-October.

Rather than rehash the exact struggle every three years, a quick WordPress search three years into the past brings it up quickly, four days shy of exactly three years ago.

“Half the New Year’s Six bowls have conference contracts while the remaining three pull from the rest of the top 12 when not hosting semifinals. The 2019 anomaly, one that will next appear in 2022, is that both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl are hosting semifinals, leaving only one true at-large opening available, guaranteed to face the highest-ranked Group of Five team.”

The Big 12 and the ACC may both jump teams over No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) into the Sugar and Orange Bowls, respectively, if things go as one would expect this season. But there is one exact scenario in which maybe the Irish land in the Cotton Bowl (Jan. 2, 2023), though some may prefer not to face the best of the Group of Five, presumably the AAC champion.

Obviously, Notre Dame needs to beat No. 7 USC to finish the regular season, but let’s clarify that: The Irish need to beat the eventual Pac-12 champion Trojans.

That distinction implies both No. 12 Oregon and No. 10 Utah will end up behind Notre Dame in the final rankings, while also buoying the Irish claim, which will be needed. Upsetting the champion of two Power Five conferences will garner notice, and it is already guaranteed Notre Dame beat the ACC winner.

Secondly, a 12-1 TCU needs to win the Big 12.

That suggests the No. 4 Horned Frogs wil lose either at Baylor or against Iowa State, but then win the Big 12 and claim the bid to the Sugar Bowl. No. 15 Kansas State would fall behind the Irish with certainty.

Those two bold sentences should have Notre Dame in position to reach the Cotton Bowl, naturally jumping No. 17 Washington and No. 14 Mississippi. No. 16 UCLA would fall behind the Irish after losing to USC. If keeping track, No. 13 and No. 11 have not been discussed. The former is North Carolina, which jumps into the Orange Bowl in this template if it loses to No. 9 Clemson in the ACC title game, or vice versa. (The other reaches the Playoff, thanks to TCU, No. 3 Michigan, No. 6 LSU and No. 7 USC all losing.)

Then there is No. 11 Penn State.

That’s why “should” was italicized. The Nittany Lions head to Rugers and face Michigan State; a loss would render this wonder moot. But if Penn State finishes 10-2, despite not having any wins over top-20 teams while Notre Dame would, after winning in Los Angeles, have three, the Nittany Lions could snag that Cotton Bowl bid. Even this very exact scenario would require the selection committee to reconsider a ranking. Otherwise, …

Of course, none of this will matter in three years. By then, the 12-team Playoff will be more likely than not, and the question would be if the Irish could claw their way into those rankings. A win at USC would probably be enough.

Boston College (3-7): The Eagles upset No. 16 North Carolina State last week, even though they rushed for a net of negative-one yard on 23 carries. Rather than continue pointing out how ravaged Boston College’s offensive line is by injuries and once again point out this space’s most-coveted stat, that the unofficial official Notre Dame record for team sacks in a game is nine, last done in Lou Holtz’s final game, let’s delve into another bowl scenario sparked by mentioning North Carolina State.

The Wolfpack is struggling, clearly, without star quarterback Devin Leary. If evaluating a player’s value by how his team struggles without him, Leary should be a hot commodity this offseason.

But for a moment, grant the possibility that North Carolina State could beat North Carolina to end the season. Then, if the Heels upset Clemson in the ACC championship game, there may be another path to the Cotton Bowl for Notre Dame. This is, essentially, the same suggestion as 12-1 Big 12 champion TCU, but instead it is, 11-2 ACC champion North Carolina.

The question would remain, Notre Dame or Penn State?

Inside the Irish

Marshall v Notre Dame
Things To Learn: The legacy of Notre Dame’s senior class will not be...
Boston College v NC State
And In That Corner … Familiar Boston College heads to Notre Dame riding...
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame’s Senior Day to be a snowy, festive honor, but not a definitive...

Anyway, the Eagles head to South Bend (2:30 ET; NBC) as 20.5-point underdogs with a combined point total Over/Under of 44.5, as of midday Wednesday. A 32-11 result, so to speak, would be the first time the Irish have fallen short of 35 points since their last loss, Oct. 15 against Stanford.

No. 7 USC (9-1): The Trojans avoided a lookahead worry by demolishing Colorado, 55-17, on Friday, but the victory cost USC, too. Oregon transfer running back Travis Dye suffered a season-ending injury. He leads the Trojans with 884 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

USC needs to adapt quickly without him, favored by only 1.5 points against UCLA (8 ET; FOX).

No. 2 Ohio State (10-0): The Buckeyes beat up on Tom Allen and Indiana, 56-14, and will now presumably do the same to Maryland (3:30 ET; ABC), favored by only 27.5. The Terrapins have an explosive offense, but that number feels low, given the only teams to stay within four touchdowns of Ohio State this season have been Notre Dame, Penn State and weather-aided Northwestern. Maryland is not going to have the benefit of a region-wide storm.

Marshall (6-4): The Herd beat Appalachian State, 28-21, again underscoring how Marshall should have been in Sun Belt contention this season but struggled with little reason through a midseason lull. To further that sentiment, the Herd is favored by 4.5 at Georgia Southern this week (6 ET; ESPN+). Bluntly, if Marshall had not let Coastal Carolina jump out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead in late October, eventually a 24-13 loss, the Herd would be heading to the Sun Belt title game.

Cal (3-7): Cal fired some assistant coaches after losing at Oregon State, 38-10, the kind of move that suggests Bears head coach Justin Wilcox expects to be back next season, logically, since he signed an extension last offseason.

Please find anything better to do than to watch Stanford at Cal (5:30 ET; P12) this weekend, with the Bears favored by 4.5 points.

No. 13 North Carolina (9-1): The Heels host Georgia Tech this week, favored by three touchdowns (5:30 ET; ESPN2), after just racing by Wake Forest and burgeoning sophomore quarterback Drake Maye’s Heisman candidacy. Running up the score may further those trophy thoughts.

BYU (5-5): The Cougars enjoyed a late idle week and now may as well delight in another, hosting FCS-level Utah Tech. (You may better know Utah Tech by its past name, Dixie State, changed for obvious and good reasons.)

This late reprieve in BYU’s schedule comes as a result of being an independent, a worry the Cougars will not have after this season.

Stanford (3-7): The Cardinal was laughed at by Utah, 42-7, last week, and if there ever was a time to put faith in Cal …

UNLV (4-6): The Rebels lost to Fresno State, 37-30, and will now actually get plenty of eyeballs this week, the visiting team in the Hawaii Test, as late-night college football fans prefer to call it. If you really want to watch (11 ET), with UNLV favored by 11, you need to download the Team1 Sports app on a mobile device or tablet. It is free, but only available via that app. (Then, this scribe typically mirrors his phone on a TV screen.)

Syracuse (6-4): If a team starts the season 6-0 and then is 6-4 and a 10-point underdog at Wake Forest this week (8 ET; ACCN), was it ever genuinely 6-0 to start with? Obviously, things have gone from bad to worse for the Orange, barely a speed bump for Florida State last week, losing 38-3.

No. 9 Clemson (9-1): The Tigers kept their Playoff hopes alive by beating Louisville 31-16, a score made closer by the Cardinals crossing the goal line as time literally expired.

Clemson welcomes the shell of Miami this week, a game ESPN is broadcasting at 2:30 ET solely because of name-brand value, assuredly. The Tigers are favored by 19, so let’s assume the win and then ponder how viable Clemson’s path to the Playoff is.

Beating North Carolina in the ACC championship should jump the Tigers over No. 8 Alabama.
If No. 7 USC loses to UCLA, Notre Dame or in the Pac-12 title game, it’ll fall.
No. 6 LSU should lose to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game.
No. 4 TCU is unlikely to win out, though it could. But if it loses just one of three, it’ll fall behind Clemson.
No. 3 Michigan or No. 2 Ohio State is assured a loss, and the committee is more likely to drop the Wolverines a couple extra spots.

All those likelihoods would conceivably have the Tigers as the No. 4 seed facing Georgia.

Could those flawed conference champion thoughts apply to Clemson, as well, to spur Notre Dame into the Cotton Bowl? Yes, but Miami and Georgia Tech do not make it a reality worth discussing.

Navy (3-7): The Midshipmen head to No. 20 Central Florida as 16.5-point underdogs. More notably, few first quarters will be as well-watched as this one, kicking at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

GAMES PERTINENT TO THESE CONCEIVABLE COTTON BOWL THOUGHTS
12 ET — TCU (-2.5) at Baylor on FOX
3:30 ET — Penn State (-19.0) at Rutgers
8 ET — USC (-1.5) at UCLA on FOX