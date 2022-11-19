No. 18 Notre Dame vs Boston College: TV, Time, Preview & Predictions

By Nov 19, 2022, 11:30 AM EST
0 Comments

Despite being in the Midwest, in northern Indiana and not too far from a Great Lake, Notre Dame rarely hosts games that are genuinely cold or pestered by snow. Its most famous occasion, the 1992 “Snow Bowl” victory against No. 22 Penn State featured 30-degree temperatures and barely any measurable snowfall.

That last-minute win came three decades ago this week, making this afternoon’s approximation of it fitting. The No. 18 Irish (7-3) will be facing a lesser foe in Boston College (3-7) but in weather more appropriate of a snow globe description.

“We’re going to play outside, dress warm and go play,” head coach Marcus Freeman said Thursday. “If you try to be a tough guy, there is no such thing as cold tough guys, and you better be a warm tough guy. Make sure you dress appropriately.”

In other words, mid-20 degree temperatures and about an inch of snow expected throughout the day, mostly in the afternoon, is not bad weather as long as you don’t wear bad clothes.

Many Notre Dame opponents might flinch in such an environment. A thought back to the 2010 Sun Bowl comes to mind. But the Eagles should not be such a foe, even with more than five inches of snow greeting their arrival on Friday.

This will be the coldest game at Notre Dame Stadium since an Irish win against BYU in 2013 (26 degrees), if not longer (Navy in 1991, 24 degrees).

Per Notre Dame’s sports information department, there have been only five snow games at Notre Dame Stadium since 1930, with the Irish going 5-0 in them.

RELATED READING: 30 Years of Notre Dame on NBC: The Snow Bowl

TIME: 2:30 ET. As of Saturday’s earliest hours, weather forecasts suggest the snow will not recommence in South Bend until midafternoon. Otherwise known as, right about kickoff.

Tuning in exactly at 2:30 is not usually a requirement. Pregame atmosphere buys the at-home viewer eight or nine minutes to settle in.

But this week, tuning in exactly at 2:30 will allow the viewer to watch the end of Senior Day festivities, with Notre Dame recognizing 25 seniors before kickoff. Just because a player is given that moment does not mean he is headed elsewhere after the season, but it should be considered a strong indication of such.

TV: NBC has the broadcast, though it can also be streamed on Peacock by clicking this link RIGHT HERE.

Inside the Irish

Marshall v Notre Dame
Things To Learn: The legacy of Notre Dame’s senior class will not be...
Boston College v NC State
And In That Corner … Familiar Boston College heads to Notre Dame riding...
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame’s Senior Day to be a snowy, festive honor, but not a definitive...

PREVIEW: The suggestion of snow and cold may elicit immediate thoughts of a rushing-focused game. Boston College cannot function like that. Every time the Eagles run the ball, they take off 0.127 points from their expected final score, ranking No. 115 in the country.

Boston College has gone through a litany of injuries along its offensive line to such an extent one might wonder what offensive coordinator John McNulty did to anger the ghost of Joe Moore. Yes, that is former Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty.

The Eagles have needed to effectively abandon their ground game, gaining just 3.66 yards per carry (sacks adjusted) and 92.2 yards per game. Though it upset No. 16 North Carolina State last week, Boston College rushed for just 31 yards on 18 attempts.

Usually, that “sacks adjusted” note is simply a voiced aggravation that the NCAA insists on counting sacks amid rushing stats, but in this instance, the sacks should also be emphasized. The Eagles gave up five sacks for a loss of 32 yards last week against the Wolfpack, so officially speaking, Boston College rushed for a net of one negative yard.

On the season, the Eagles have given up 39 sacks for 308 yards, including five sacks in each of their last three games. To be blunt, Notre Dame’s second-unit defensive line should bother Boston College quarterback Emmett Morehead more than Connecticut’s ever could bother Morehead and/or Phil Jurkovec.

Morehead replacing Jurkovec has not eased this Eagles problem. The former Notre Dame passer is working through not only multiple injuries but also the concussion protocol, making him unlikely to play today in his return to South Bend. A sophomore, Morehead has given Boston College some reason to be optimistic about the future, but he has not evaded the tackles in the backfield.

Of course, an influx of sacks can be a byproduct of an influx of passing attempts. Given the abhorrent state of the Eagles’ ground game, taking to the air makes sense. But this weakness extends further than that.

This is an inexact approach to this stat, but the sample sizes should protect the point. Boston College has thrown 380 passes this year. Add the 39 sacks to that tally, and the Eagles have been sacked on 9.3 percent of their dropbacks. By comparison, Ohio State has given up only seven sacks this year, No. 3 in the country, while throwing 298 passes. That is a 2.3 percent sack-allowed rate. BYU’s 11 sacks allowed, No. 17 in the country, on 333 passes equals a 3.2 percent sack-allowed rate.

Against the Buckeyes, Notre Dame managed one sack for a loss of five yards. Against the Cougars, two sacks for a loss of 10 yards.

PREDICTION: Delving into those offensive line issues is meant to make it clear that no matter the weather, Boston College would struggle to score against the Irish. Receiver Zay Flowers is among the best in the country and will, almost certainly, crack Notre Dame’s defense at some point, but aside from him, the Irish should have little concern.

And even Flowers may be mitigated. His singular dominance on the Eagles’ offense prompts memories of USC’s Drake London last year. Marcus Freeman gladly let London rack up the catches and yards, finishing with 15 receptions for 171 yards. The Trojans threw for 299 yards total with 27 completions. London was the crux of their passing game, and Notre Dame kept him contained even as he enjoyed gross stats.

USC finished with 16 points.

A similar approach could reduce Flowers’ impact today, while the Irish defensive line — headlined by a lengthy list of seniors in Isaiah Foskey, Jayson Ademilola, Justin Ademilola, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Chris Smith and Howard Cross — feasts as Morehead drops back more and more due to the impotent ground game.

Meanwhile, the suggestion of snow and cold that elicits immediate thoughts of a rushing-focused game obviously caters to Notre Dame’s offensive strength. As Jerome Bettis starred in the Snow Bowl, sophomore Audric Estimé may relish today’s brutal conditions. Snow and cold weather do not genuinely demand an abandonment of the aerial game as is broadly thought; wind does far more so. But cold weather does make every collision that bit more uncomfortable. With sophomore Logan Diggs and junior Chris Tyree supplementing Estimé’s payload, the Irish may find comfort in that discomfort where Boston College does not.

A combined points total Over/Under of 42.5, as of early Saturday morning, argues Notre Dame will not run up the score, likely falling short of 35 points for the first time in a month. (The Irish have scored 35-plus in five straight times only once, in 1943.) Shortening an afternoon in the cold while not running up the score against a familiar coaching staff would also argue against Notre Dame covering a 20.5-point spread.

Notre Dame 28, Boston College 10
(Spread: 2-8; Over/Under: 3-7; Straight-up: 5-5)

SOME MORE NUMBERS
— Irish defensive line coach Al Washington went 2-0 against Notre Dame as a defensive tackle at Boston College in 2002 and 2004.
— The Irish have won 28 straight regular-season games against ACC opponents.
— Notre Dame has won 18 straight games in November, dating back to its 2017 regular-season finale.
— Senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey needs one sack to set the Irish career record, on the precipice of breaking Justin Tuck’s standard of 24.5 career sacks.

INSIDE THE IRISH
Notre Dame’s second-half struggles vs Navy a triple-option symptom more than a continuing concern
Notre Dame’s Opponents: A path to the Cotton Bowl, wanted or not
Notre Dame’s Senior Day to be a snowy, festive honor, but not a definitive choice
And In That Corner … Familiar Boston College heads to Notre Dame riding high but ailing
How to watch Notre Dame vs Boston College on Saturday
Things To Learn: The legacy of Notre Dame’s senior class will not be decided vs Boston College, but in years to come

OUTSIDE READING
‘Know that you are never alone’: Community, family mourns loss of ND sophomore
‘The gold star’: How the memory of his late brother pushes Notre Dame punter Jon Sot
Winter storm warning hits campus ahead of last home football game
Boston College vs Notre Dame odds, picks and predictions: Irish land haymakers in first half
Notre Dame DE Justin Ademilola waiting to make sixth-year decision
Notre Dame Senior Day will be special for Ademilola twins
Revenue distribution resolved at CFP expansion meeting; Rose Bowl issue remains
UVA RB Mike Hollins recounts deadly bus shooting through mom
Former Navy football star Malcolm Perry retires from the NFL to resume military career
Week 11 bowl projections: CFP, New Year’s Six

How to watch Notre Dame vs Boston College today on NBC

By Nov 19, 2022, 4:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish end their home season this week vs the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, November 19. Live coverage of Senior Day begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream Notre Dame vs Boston College.

Though the Eagles are feared by Irish fans thanks to their dashing upsets in 1993 and 2002, Notre Dame leads the all-time series 17-9 and has won eight straight against Boston College.

The No. 18 Irish (7-3) are coming off a 35-32 win over Navy last week. Junior quarterback Drew Pyne had the best performance of his Notre Dame career by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half and adding an 11-yard scoring run, however, the offense was stifled in the second half as Pyne was sacked five times.

Despite pulling off upset victories against better opponents this season — namely, then-No. 4 Clemson, then-No. 16 Syracuse and then-No. 16 BYU, the Irish have struggled when playing against weaker and unranked teams. If pondering the spread, Notre Dame is 0-4 ATS when favored by more than a touchdown, losing outright to both Marshall and Stanford.

The Irish focus this week will be a win, but in addition to that, honoring their seniors.

“We have 25 guys that will be recognized for their last game in Notre Dame Stadium,” head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. “That’s where a lot of the motivation and focus will be in terms of making sure we finish this home regular season off the right way for those seniors.”

The Eagles (3-7) picked up their first win against a top-25 foe since 2014 last weekend, beating No. 16 North Carolina State, 21-20. Sophomore quarterback Emmett Morehead, playing in place of injured starter Phil Jurkovec, completed a two-yard touchdown pass to receiver Joe Griffin with only 14 seconds left.

“It felt like no one wanted to leave the locker room,” Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley said. “It was like we had to go around and tell everybody, ‘Let’s go, let’s get to the busses, let’s get to the plane.’

“So we probably took more time than I’ve ever seen just with guys not wanting to leave. It was emotional in the locker room. Guys were dancing, guys were hugging. There was tears in some guys’ eyes. Guys were screaming. It was a very, very cool experience.”

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Notre Dame vs Navy
No. 18 Notre Dame vs Boston College: TV, Time, Preview & Predictions
Marshall v Notre Dame
Things To Learn: The legacy of Notre Dame’s senior class will not be...
Boston College v NC State
And In That Corner … Familiar Boston College heads to Notre Dame riding...

How to watch Notre Dame vs Boston College:

  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • When: Saturday, November 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: NBC

How to watch Notre Dame Football on Peacock:

Become a monthly or annual subscriber to Peacock Premium to watch all of our Premium sports, including Notre Dame football. Once you’re signed up, you can find LIVE coverage in the Browse section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View a list of supported devices here.

Things To Learn: The legacy of Notre Dame’s senior class will not be decided vs Boston College, but in years to come

By Nov 18, 2022, 4:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Notre Dame has not lost in November since 2017. It has not lost in the regular season to an ACC opponent since 2016. The September loss to Marshall and the October defeat to Stanford prohibit outright overlooking this weekend’s meeting with Boston College (3-7), but as the Eagles work their way through a flu wave and piecemeal together their remaining offensive linemen in front of their backup quarterback, the biggest lessons from this weekend’s Senior Day may not be known for years to come.

No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) will recognize 25 seniors before kickoff Saturday (2:30 ET; NBC), and while a couple of them may end up back in South Bend next season, the biggest names are heading to the NFL or their post-football lives. They are also the names that spoke loudest when the Irish needed a new head coach some 50 weeks ago.

Yes, Marcus Freeman has led Notre Dame for only 50 weeks at this point. Yes, it has felt like much longer than that, the natural confusing flow of time in college football.

After Brian Kelly threw the entire Irish football program into disarray fewer than 48 hours after the 2021 regular season ended, Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick turned to these Irish seniors for input on the next head coach. They spoke up, and they then walked into Freeman’s introductory press conference right behind his family.

Jarrett Patterson spurned a possible third- or fourth-round NFL draft selection to not only return to South Bend but also to change positions to help the team and only potentially help his draft stock.

“I’m forever in debt to Jarrett Patterson,” Freeman said Thursday. “He’s a great captain and a great leader for our program.”

Patterson is in direct competition with fifth-year linebacker Bo Bauer and sixth-year receiver Avery Davis, all captains — Patterson and Davis two-time captains, in fact — to be the last senior recognized before kickoff on Saturday. The other thing all three have in common is season-long injuries. An August ACL tear ended Davis’ career and an October knee injury halted Bauer’s march to the Notre Dame record for career games. Patterson has managed to play through his injury, most notably a foot sprain in August sidelining him for the first game this year and still hampering him now. Earlier this season, he joked his shoes might be the most expensive around Notre Dame, with the extensive support build into them for his foot.

“I would say [Patterson] is the ultimate ironman,” Freeman said. “Just a guy that has battled injuries, multiple injuries, even before I got here. He has continued to sacrifice his body. He has continued to work and plays the game at such a high level.

“To this day, he’s not 100 percent. He’s been injured all season. He just goes out there and practices and plays. He could easily be a guy that says I’m not going to play and wait until the NFL and save my body.”

Davis, Bauer and Patterson are the most obvious embodiments of Freeman’s debut campaign. They advocated for his hiring to continue the culture in the Irish locker room, and then their injuries gradually dampened on-field expectations. Without Davis, Notre Dame’s receiver two-deep was forced to include every name on the scholarship roster. Bauer may not have stopped the Irish from their dud against Stanford, but losing the most experienced player on the roster that week did not help the cause.

And Patterson’s public display of frustration after the week two loss to Marshall both summed up Notre Dame’s season to that date and emphasized how hard he worked to play through injury in the first place.

“The frustration he showed after Marshall is what is expected by any competitor that loses a game you don’t feel like you should lose,” Freeman said. “He’s a great leader. He was emotional after a tough loss, but he’s also a guy that can raise the play of others and raise the mentality of others.”

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Notre Dame vs Navy
No. 18 Notre Dame vs Boston College: TV, Time, Preview & Predictions
Boston College v NC State
And In That Corner … Familiar Boston College heads to Notre Dame riding...
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame’s Senior Day to be a snowy, festive honor, but not a definitive...

Thus, Davis, Bauer and Patterson will be the names best remembered from this season should Freeman find long-term success in his first head coaching job.

Again, they were part of the leadership group that so loudly and publicly clamored for Freeman’s hiring. And they have now given the most, in a very literal physical way, this season.

There have been others, of course. Josh Lugg returned for a sixth season because he felt it was his duty to mentor Notre Dame’s younger offensive linemen. Braden Lenzy has responded to this week’s praise for his outrageous catch last week by smiling as he points out how much he has enjoyed this entire season, his blocking role, recognizing the perks of attending such a prestigious university. Jayson Ademilola has made it a habit to not only cover his body in “FTB” — standing for “For the brotherhood” — on game day but also to seek out Freeman in a game’s biggest moments and insist, he’s got this.

When BYU was threatening to complete its second-half surge in Las Vegas, it was Ademilola and senior defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah who stopped a fourth-and-one rush for no gain.

“He’s the guy that when things are tough, he always comes and grabs me, ‘Coach, I got you,’” Freeman said after that 28-20 win. “He did it last year, he does it this year, and at the biggest moments, he shows up.

“You can’t say enough about a guy like that, that you know in the biggest moments you can depend on. He’s going to make sure he makes a play.”

Saturday’s likely win aside, these are the names that Freeman’s tenure will be built on. None of the names mentioned should return in 2023 — Lenzy and Patterson could, but it would be a surprise; Osafo-Mensah was mentioned only to describe the play, he should be back — but their impact will be felt more than most senior classes.

This was the class that stood up after the winningest coach in Notre Dame history left town after a hastily scheduled 7 a.m. meeting. They asked for a voice in choosing his replacement, and they responded to a three-loss streak to start Freeman’s tenure with seven wins in eight weeks, including an emphatic upset of then-No. 4 Clemson.

Bauer provided the voiceover for the social-media hype video this week, and it fittingly centers in on senior after senior after senior.

“We chose Notre Dame,” Bauer said. “We chose to do the work. We chose to grow. We chose hard. Over and over and over. Because it’s the greatest feeling in the world.

“We chose to love. We chose to trust. We chose this place. We chose this family. We chose Notre Dame.”

And they chose Freeman. However his tenure pans out, it will come back to that choice made by these seniors in the most chaotic week of their football lives.

For a profile of every single senior on the roster, flip through today’s Observer.

And In That Corner … Familiar Boston College heads to Notre Dame riding high but ailing

By Nov 18, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
10 Comments

Calling Boston College one of Notre Dame’s rivals undervalues the Irish series against USC and Michigan, but regardless, the Eagles always seem to overlap with South Bend interests. They have enough recruits in common, the ACC partnership means Notre Dame meets Boston College on a regular basis, and history always reinforces storylines long after they are entirely accurate.

This time around (2:30 ET; NBC), a few familiar names lend some color to this matchup. To dig into the likelihood of seeing former Irish quarterback Phil Jurkovec throw to former Irish tight end George Takacs on a play called by former Irish tight ends coach John McNulty, let’s chat with A.J. Black of the Eagle Insider.

DF: A few weeks ago, these questions would have been much more scathing than they will be now. In that respect, I have to think the season quickly became more enjoyable to cover. In broad strokes, how has the mood around the program changed the last two weeks, coming off that surge (though still a loss) against Duke and now the upset at North Carolina State?

AJB: The win against NC State certainly gave Boston College (3-7) some momentum after what has become a very disappointing season. The Eagles had not won against a Top-25 team since 2014 when they defeated USC, so to shake that monkey off their back was a big deal. In addition, head coach Jeff Hafley was able to showcase the future, quarterback Emmett Morehead and freshman receiver Joseph Griffin II (six catches for 105 yards and three touchdowns in the last two games) who have featured heavily in their last two games.

The biggest on-field change has been Emmett Morehead’s play in place of Phil Jurkovec. Let me ask a point-blank question before getting into Morehead: Is there any chance Jurkovec plays at Notre Dame this weekend? His return has been long anticipated, though that hype diminished by week this season. If you say no, a follow-up: Is Jurkvoec’s career with Boston College effectively over?

There is a possibility Jurkovec could play. During Wednesday’s press conference, Jeff Hafley said there was a “chance,” although Jurkovec has been dealing with a knee and rib injury to go along with being in the concussion protocol. That said, I really don’t believe he will play on Saturday; Boston College has found some momentum with Morehead, and although this might be tough for Hafley, he has to go with the younger kid at this point because he has given the Eagles the better chance of winning.

For Jurkovec, I believe his career with Boston College is over. Before this season, it looked like the NFL Draft would be the likely place for him after this season, but with Morehead firmly planted at QB1, and Jurkovec’s draft stock cratered, I would not be surprised if he transfers after this season for a fresh start.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Notre Dame vs Navy
No. 18 Notre Dame vs Boston College: TV, Time, Preview & Predictions
Marshall v Notre Dame
Things To Learn: The legacy of Notre Dame’s senior class will not be...
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame’s Senior Day to be a snowy, festive honor, but not a definitive...

A sophomore, Morehead was not a touted recruit. To my eye, the only other Power Five offers he had were from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, with the last of those perhaps the greatest challenge to Boston College in recruiting. He has thrown for 660 yards and seven touchdowns on a 60.2 percent completion rate the last two weeks, though throwing two interceptions against the Wolfpack. A 7.1 yards per attempt rate is respectable, but also just shy of explosive. Describe Morehead’s game to me, someone who only watched the Duke loss via gamecast and the North Carolina State win on a second screen while working.

Emmett Morehead was a lightly-recruited quarterback for a few reasons. He is originally from California but transferred to a high school in Virginia for his senior season in 2020. But the pandemic knocked out his season which made it hard for college coaches to get tape on him.

In addition, he was relatively new to football, just picking up the game a few years before. He is a BIG quarterback at 6-foot-6, and has a very strong arm. What has impressed me this year, and has been a marked improvement over last year, is his ability to get rid of the ball quickly, which he does much better than Jurkovec. Morehead is relatively accurate, as well, and has done a nice job of avoiding catastrophic sacks. In terms of area of improvement, he still checks down very quickly and sometimes dumps the ball off when he has more time, which isn’t a surprise given the struggles of the offensive line. 

Morehead is obviously helped by star receiver Zay Flowers. He might be the best in the country. If not, he’s up there among them. Catching 6.7 passes per game for 921 yards and 10 touchdowns this season is all that much more remarkable when realizing the Eagles have so few other genuine offensive threats. What could Notre Dame do to slow Flowers, if anything? I don’t anticipate simple double coverage getting the job done.

There really is no easy answer to slowing down Flowers. You are correct, even in double teams he can still torture a defense. I think slowing him down honestly is beating up the offensive line in the trenches. If Morehead or Jurkovec does not have the time to get Flowers the ball, he can’t be effective. In addition, if he is forced to only get shorter passes because of the pressure, swarming to the ball can also limit his effectiveness.

Another offensive threat is a familiar one to the Irish, tight end George Takacs, part of an offense coordinated by former Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty. How have they fit in on Chestnut Hill, Jurkvoec connections aside?

Takacs has been the starter since day one, but he suffered a high-ankle sprain that has limited him this season, and he reaggravated it when he rushed to get back. He had a great game against NC State, but his effectiveness has been limited especially in blocking because of the injury. Notre Dame fans will be surprised to see how active he is in the passing game. 

When you look at any advanced numbers on Boston College, a rough image presents itself. I suppose the Eagles’ pass defense is — oh no, I should change my phrasing here, nope, I’m not gonna — passable. But given 71 percent of opponents’ early downs are successful, the Irish should not need to pass too much against Boston College. How might the Eagles shift that dynamic? Will they try to duplicate Navy’s all-blitz all-the-time defense?

I don’t think BC will go very blitz heavy in this game. That has been something that has caused them to get burned in the past. The Eagles have a pair of solid defensive backs in Josh DeBerry and Elijah Jones who are good enough to win one-on-one matchups, which should allow defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu to switch things up front. Boston College’s defensive schemes have been to try and confuse opposing quarterbacks with simulated pressure and cycling through a variety of coverages. Expect a heavy emphasis on Michael Mayer and trying to get in Drew Pyne‘s face but letting the back half do their job if they can’t make pressure.

Notre Dame is favored by 21. Yet Irish fans have deep-set terrors of Boston College upsets, a la 1993 and 2002. What do you expect Saturday?

I do think the spread is a bit high for this game, but I am not ready to pick Boston College to win its second ranked game in a row. I think this game will be closer, but one factor to watch for is the flu. Yes, the flu. 

The Eagles had 12 players hit with it this week according to Hafley, but he didn’t divulge who is sick and how they are recovering. Last season against Wake Forest, the dreaded flu hit, and Boston College was decimated 41-10. If BC is healthy enough, I think the game is 28-14 Notre Dame, but if they are either still feeling the impact of the flu or missing players due to it, go with 35-10 Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s Senior Day to be a snowy, festive honor, but not a definitive choice

By Nov 17, 2022, 2:00 PM EST
4 Comments

It will be a picture-esque moment, snow possibly falling as No. 18 Notre Dame (7-3) honors more than two dozen seniors before its home-season finale vs Boston College (3-7) on Saturday (2:30 ET; NBC). But do not read too much into it.

Consider fifth-year defensive end Justin Ademilola. He has an additional season of eligibility remaining if he’d like it, thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver. Yet he ran out of the tunnel individually for a brief moment of recognition before Notre Dame’s 55-0 win against Georgia Tech to conclude last year’s home-season and he may do so again Saturday.

That does not mean Ademilola will not return in 2023 — he has not made that decision — despite something Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said earlier in the week. Freeman clarified Thursday.

“There’s one or two guys that have an option after the season after they get their NFL grade reports if they decide to come back or not,” Freeman said. “What I don’t want them to do is not participate in Senior Day and decide to go to the NFL.

“If there’s a possibility of this being your last year of playing football, I want you to be part of Senior Day and those will be the guys that will be recognized on Saturday.”

Thus, Ademilola will enjoy one last moment in Notre Dame Stadium with his twin brother, defensive tackle Jayson, out of eligibility after this season. Then, Justin will have a decision to make. To once again emphasize, his moment of recognition before kickoff will not mean that choice has been made.

“Notre Dame has asked me to come back here,” Ademilola said this week. “I’m open to all decisions. I haven’t made up my mind on what I was going to do yet.”

The Irish will recognize 25 players before the home finale, a number that presumably does not include junior tight end Michael Mayer, though his decision to head to the NFL has assuredly been all-but made.

THOSE IN FLUX
Scanning Notre Dame’s stat sheet through 10 games this season, 25 players have contributed who could be considered seniors, be they traditional seniors, fifth-year veterans or a sixth-year exception like right guard Josh Lugg. The Irish plans for Saturday undoubtedly include a few walk-ons, names that do not show up on that stat sheet. So who among those 25 could conceivably return for another season?

— Defensive end Justin Ademilola.
— Defensive end Isaiah Foskey has one season of eligibility remaining, but it would be a distinct surprise if he used it.
— Defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
— Defensive end Osita Ekwonu has appeared in two games this season and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Consider him a ripe candidate to play elsewhere next season.
— Defensive tackle Howard Cross has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

— Linebacker and leading tackler JD Bertrand has two seasons of eligibility remaining. If he used both of them, he might start to tread on some pretty lofty career stats in South Bend.
— Linebacker Jack Kiser has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
— Linebacker Marist Liufau has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

— Safety DJ Brown has one season of eligibility remaining, a possible sixth-year exception.
— Safety and Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph has two seasons of eligibility remaining. When he arrived at Notre Dame, Joseph’s intention was to play well enough to justify heading to the NFL after this season.
— Cornerback Cam Hart has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

— Receiver Braden Lenzy has one season of eligibility remaining, by the letter of the law.
— Center Zeke Correll has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
— Left guard Jarrett Patterson has one season of eligibility remaining, but it would be a surprise if he used it, maybe more surprising than a Foskey return.

ON SNOW
It’ll be cold Saturday, temperatures hanging out in the 20s with some snow possible and winds pushing 20 miles per hour, as of a midday Thursday forecast. That should be expected in northwest Indiana, but the first cold front of the year always hits harder, no? 

Notre Dame spent all of Tuesday’s practice in the elements but opted for indoor work on Wednesday as snowfall would have rendered practice too sloppy to be productive, in Freeman’s judgment. He intends to return outside on Thursday.

“Dress warm and go play,” Freeman said. “If you dress appropriately, it won’t be an issue. If you try to be a tough guy — there is no such thing as cold tough guys. You better be a warm tough guy.”

There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Notre Dame vs Navy
No. 18 Notre Dame vs Boston College: TV, Time, Preview & Predictions
Marshall v Notre Dame
Things To Learn: The legacy of Notre Dame’s senior class will not be...
Boston College v NC State
And In That Corner … Familiar Boston College heads to Notre Dame riding...

INJURY UPDATE
As a flu bug reportedly works its way through Boston College’s locker room, the greatest Irish concern for availability this weekend remains safety Brandon Joseph’s high-ankle sprain. Freeman deemed Joseph “doubtful,” but senior linebacker Jack Kiser is “probable,” coming back from a similar worry.

CHECKING THE LINE
Despite those reports of the flu wearing out some Eagles, the spread for this game has not jumped, remaining a 20.5- or 21-point edge in Irish favor, as of midday Thursday. The combined point total Over/Under, however, has fallen a point to 43, likely because of that frigid forecast and the accompanying winds.