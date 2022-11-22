Notre Dame finally adds a QB to its recruiting class of 2023, landing former Pitt commit Kenny Minchey

The biggest hole in Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class has been filled. Quarterback Kenny Minchey committed to the Irish on Tuesday after spending the weekend in South Bend watching Notre Dame (8-3) trounce Boston College, 44-0, in the snow.

That snow did not scare off the Tennessee product, a rivals.com three-star prospect but one that likely will receive a rankings boost in coming weeks. Rivals ranks him as the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Minchey (Pope John Paul II Preparatory School; Hendersonville, Tenn.) spent much of the last year committed to Pittsburgh before de-committing less than two weeks ago. Despite initially being chased by homestate Tennessee, West Virginia, Michigan State and Vanderbilt, the front-runner when Minchey put himself back on the market was clearly Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-1 ½, 207-pound All-American is now set to sign with the Irish on Dec. 21, when the early signing period begins, and enroll in January.

“Everything will be shut down,” Minchey said to Inside ND Sports. “Just super excited after getting up there on campus, meeting the coaches. And excited to know that I have a place to call home and that I’m gonna be going to Notre Dame.”

A shoulder injury cut short Minchey’s senior season after only four games; he had thrown for 768 yards and 11 touchdowns with one interception on a 73.4 percent completion rate. He returned for one playoff game — 260 yards and four touchdowns, 57.6 percent completion rate — but the injury sidelined him again in the next round.

Minchey is still expected to play in the All-American Bowl in early January, so the shoulder injury should not be a long-term concern. If it has any lasting impact, it may be that losing that stretch of games leaves Minchey relatively inexperienced reading defenses.

Nonetheless, he has a strong arm that can get the ball downfield without his body being fully set. That strength also gives him a quicker release when needed, strong enough to not need a full windup.

Minchey keeps his eyes up as he moves up in the pocket. He is not the fastest quarterback, but he is mobile.

His deep passes are pinpoint in their accuracy, perhaps a reflection as much of Minchey’s chemistry with his high-school teammates as it is of his accuracy, though he did win the accuracy competition at the Elite 11 quarterback camp in June.

That camp included a few names pertinent to Notre Dame’s long pursuit of a quarterback in this class. The Irish went all-in on chasing five-star Dante Moore, believing they would land the Detroit prospect before he eventually committed to Oregon. Notre Dame sought Moore with such aggression, it actively did not chase Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma, the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the class), Christopher Vizzina (Clemson, the No. 6 pro-style) or Avery Johnson (Kansas State, the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the class).

Austin Novosad was also there, the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2023 and a longtime Baylor commit. The Irish tried to pry him out of Texas as Moore’s recruitment slipped away, only for Novosad to stay firm with the Bears.

Then came Minchey, finally filling Notre Dame’s last gap in the 2023 cycle, the 24th commitment in the No. 2 class in the country.

Minchey will join an Irish quarterbacks room currently heavy on numbers, with Drew Pyne, Tyler Buchner and Steve Angeli all theoretically returning next season. But logic suggests at least one of them will transfer, though there is also an expectation Notre Dame will pursue a transfer quarterback into the program.

Things We Learned: Notre Dame’s seniors set a ‘foundation’ for Freeman’s tenure, prove it with Boston College rout

By Nov 21, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
“Resilient” may not be the first word that comes to mind to describe Notre Dame’s seniors and fifth-year veterans, a group of players that have won 28 straight regular-season games against ACC opponents, have gone 29-3 at home and have never won fewer than 10 games in a season. They have enjoyed extensive success, including Saturday’s 44-0 trouncing of Boston College, not frequent tribulations.

Yet that was the adjective Irish head coach Marcus Freeman used to describe his 8-3 team, having now won eight of nine games including its last five, averaging 40 points per game in those five.

“We have a resilient group of leaders,” Freeman said. “… This University attracts resilient people. If you’re not a resilient person, you’re not going to make it here. That’s something I’ve learned in my short time here. This place weeds non-resilient people out.

“This University, it even happens in the football program. If you’re not a resilient, a tough-minded person, this probably won’t, at some point, be the place for you. You’ll say, hey, I’m going to go somewhere else. That’s what this place attracts, resilient people.”

Freeman was almost certainly not undercutting any past Notre Dame players in particular so much as praising a team that embraced the cold and inches of snow to bulldoze the Eagles (3-8) off the field in definitive fashion, 44-0. Players who missed this Senior Day delight because they entered the transfer portal earlier this season or in years past properly made use of changing eligibility rules, refreshing their careers or putting themselves in better positions moving forward. Nonetheless, they were not part of the festivities, 25 players recognized before kickoff.

With the exception of punter Jay Bramblett at LSU, none of those outgoing transfers are enjoying a better season than the Irish and certainly not a better stretch. Their seasons may not have featured such a valley as losing to Marshall and Stanford at home, but those downsteps only served to make this surge more rewarding.

“The ability to handle the ups and downs is to me what makes a person, what makes a team, what makes a life,” Freeman said. “… It’s how you respond to them that really dictates the future. That’s the challenge I always have for these guys. It’s never as you foresee it on the front end.”

The front end of Notre Dame’s season may have foreseen something similar to this final result, a 10-2 or 9-3 season, just not via this “bumpy road,” to use Freeman’s phrasing derived from a past sermon.

At least, from the outside this may have been foreseen. Inside the program, more was expected. Senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey repeatedly said “national championship” when he first discussed returning for this season. Clearly, there will not be one, but Foskey did set the Irish career sacks record on Saturday, his last home game before a certain jump to the NFL.

“He didn’t win a national championship here, but what he did for this program, and what those seniors did for this program, will be the reason we win a national championship here in the upcoming future,” Freeman said.

“I told those guys last night, in our last meeting, their senior meeting, thank you, because they built the foundation. They really have built the foundation of what is to come.”

That foundation this season became one of a ground-based offense, a solid defense and opportunistic special teams. Whether the Irish upset USC on Saturday (7:30 ET; ABC) or not — Notre Dame is a 5.5-point underdog as of early Monday morning, the line opening Sunday afternoon at +6.0 — that foundation will not change.

While Freeman’s “bumpy road” included something of a reset while transitioning from Brian Kelly’s 12-year tenure, this foundation is quite reminiscent of Kelly’s best teams in the latter half of his Irish career. In 2017 and 2018, Notre Dame leaned into its ground game to such an extent that it produced a brief Heisman campaign and two top-10 draft picks in the 2018 NFL draft. Do-everything linebackers led the way defensively, their underrated effectiveness quietly parallel to the under-the-radar Irish passing game reliant on receivers looking more like tight ends than deep threats.

Some bumps will come again in 2023, particularly with veterans like Foskey, fifth-year linebacker Bo Bauer, sixth-year receiver Avery Davis and fifth-year left guard Jarrett Patterson finishing their Notre Dame careers. That was the order of appearance of those four captains before kickoff on Saturday, Patterson the last senior to embrace Freeman before concluding the home slate.

“It goes back to the leadership,” Freeman said. “Those seniors, those guys that are captains, they could easily have started blaming and complaining and pointing fingers. Those guys looked at themselves and said, we’re going to work. They dragged everybody with them.”

But the foundation laid in 2022, cemented in the snowy rout of Boston College, should still be strong in 2023.

Rendering the Eagles a historical footnote on Saturday stood out given how poorly the Irish have played as a heavy favorite at home this season. Reversing that trend may have been the last notch needed for Freeman’s debut campaign to be 180 degrees removed from those Marshall and Stanford losses.

“Great teams are able to play to a standard,” Freeman said. “Great individuals are able to perform to a standard, not to an opponent. Competitors really face — they rise to the level of their opponent, but to me, great teams, championship teams, they set a standard and say, this is the way we’re going to work.”

Regardless of the result in Los Angeles, barring a score similar to this past Saturday’s, Notre Dame proved that standard with its fifth straight win and validated Freeman’s season-long calm at the same time, his tenure now standing on a stronger foundation.

Highlights: Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0 — A ‘fun’ shutout in the snow

By Nov 20, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
The Minnesota native laughed at the cold, thinking back to an eighth-grade game with a windchill pushing 0 degrees. The Louisiana native grimaced at it, twice saying, “It was cold, it was cold,” before adding the weather was “doable,” as if that wasn’t obvious in No. 18 Notre Dame’s 44-0 drubbing of Boston College on Saturday.

Would it be too cliché to say the Irish ground game hit the Eagles like an avalanche in the first half before the snow actually showed up after halftime? Nordic countries supposedly have about 180 words for snow — more than triple the actual number in Eskimo languages — but the more pertinent number tied to the snow on Saturday was 214, as in Notre Dame’s first-half rushing yardage on 22 carries.

When the six inches of snowfall dropped on South Bend on Saturday clouded all vision and reduced most traction after halftime, Boston College’s fate was already buried beneath that avalanche, a 37-0 halftime deficit more than the Eagles (3-8) may have been able to overcome against even an FCS team in September, let alone the Irish (8-3) as they round into the form expected in September.

Averaging 9.73 yards per carry in the first half will do that. That rate was more indicative of Notre Dame’s rout than anything diminished by 67 yards on 16 second-half rush attempts, both the score and the snowfall removing any version of active aggression from the competition.

“We’re challenged to run the ball every week,” sophomore left tackle Joe Alt said. “Being able to go out and put up a number like that for our seniors, especially our senior offensive linemen, send them out on the right foot at Notre Dame Stadium, it was so much fun for us as a group.”

From a Minneapolis suburb, Alt could be believed to think the 25-degree afternoon and heavy snowfall was “fun.” It was still a bit difficult to trust his, or anyone’s, embracing of bare skin on the day. The Irish offensive line spurned head coach Marcus Freeman’s repeated requests to dress for the occasion and all played without sleeves.

There was no surprise in that. The standard so consistently espoused by sixth-year right guard Josh Lugg and fifth-year left guard and two-time captain Jarrett Patterson is as much about mentality as fundamentals, and that mentality would never allow the perceived display of weakness from wearing long sleeves. Irrational? Perhaps, but not surprising.

“For us offensive linemen, it’s never going to be sleeves,” Alt said. “… It’s also a mindset. It’s going to be cold, it’s cold for everybody. You don’t want to let that affect your play. The cold is going to be there, it’s there for everybody, but let’s just put that out of our heads and go play.”

Fair enough. Not quite logical, but the focusing and motivating aspect of that cold may hold merit. Nothing more, though.

Then Notre Dame gave Alt every ounce of credibility imaginable.

The Irish offensive line regularly stays after practice on its own to work through a few more drills, another example of that long-held “standard.” Apparently, at some point in the past week — Notre Dame practiced outdoors two of the three midweek days — the offensive line finished its drills and made snow angels, put a helmet on a snowman and had an all-out snowball fight. All, of course, without sleeves.

Pennsylvania’s Lugg (No. 75) made one of the taller snow angels ever known, his 6-foot-6 ⅞ frame pushing aside the snow. Illinois native Pat Coogan (No. 78) helped Pennsylvanian Michael Carmody (No. 68) with the snowman. Indiana native Ashton Craig (No. 70) drilled Alt with a snowball.

These idiots really did enjoy the snow. Alt was not blustering after the rout. If he unexpectedly stuck around in South Bend for his senior season and the College Football Playoff expanded smoothly, an unprecedented thought, before the 2024 season, the thought of an on-campus Playoff game would clearly bring Notre Dame’s offensive line utter joy.

They may try to act like the snow is falling next week in Los Angeles, too.

“We’ll look back today and look at this past week of our preparation and say next week’s not going to be a snow game, but two of the three days this week, we went outside, because it’s a mentality,” Freeman said. “We’re going to be tough.”

TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
The first snap from scrimmage.

Past descriptions like that have been glib, accurate but glip. This was not a “Kickoff” moment a la Bowling Green in 2019. Rather, sophomore running back Logan Diggs’ 51-yard carry on the first play of the game set the tone and immediately made it clear, Notre Dame could plow through Boston College with reckless abandon.

A couple poor throws stalled the drive inside the 10-yard line, leading to the first of Blake Grupe’s three field goals, but the point was made all the same. The Irish would not only dominate the Eagles’ offensive line but on both sides of the trench.

“Five people just this past week were telling me, ‘Logan, you’re going to have a big one,’” said Diggs, the aforementioned Louisiana native who was a bit less enthusiastic about the temperatures than Alt. “I was just like, ‘I hope so.’

“First play of the game, they blocked it up well. I had the perfect opportunity to go, when I was running like, I don’t want to go down.”

Diggs breaking that play confirmed Notre Dame’s offensive approach. A week ago, Navy’s all-out blitzing in the second half hassled Irish quarterback Drew Pyne and stifled the run game. Initially, Freeman intended to adjust if Boston College employed a similar defensive strategy.

“One of my keys, it said, run the ball or make them pay,” Freeman said. “What happens if a team doesn’t let you run the ball, they bring nine guys into the box? You have to make them pay. They’re playing zero and they’re pressuring, you’ve got to throw the ball.”

Freeman headed to an offensive meeting with that thought process. Then he heard from offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

“Coach Rees said something about, ‘We’re going to run the ball, there’s no other option,’” Freeman said. “I said, you know what, that’s right. So we went to the Friday night meeting, I said, listen, we’re going to run the ball and make them pay.”

Particularly in the second quarter, Notre Dame ran the ball and made Boston College pay. On 19 offensive plays, it ran 12 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

“We had to run the ball,” Freeman said. “I don’t care what they’re playing defensively. I don’t care if they brought everybody they had, similar to Navy, we’re going to have to find a way to run the ball.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME
Cornerback Benjamin Morrison may not be remembered for making a freshman All-American team. He could end up on thee All-American team. With five interceptions in the last two Irish home games, Morrison is now among the nation’s leaders in picks. Heading into the weekend, only Miami’s Kamren Kinchens had more interceptions with six. He did not add one this weekend.

“He finds a way, he keeps finding a way,” Freeman said. “He’s a talented young man.”

To hear Morrison walk through his interceptions, the lead-up varies. His first was during a scramble drill initiated by defensive line pressure, Morrison “plasting” himself to the receiver as he is coached. The second was an instinctual snag. The third came courtesy of a ball with a bit too much air under it, perhaps hard to see in the flurries but otherwise easy.

STAT OF THE GAME
Notre Dame scored on its first eight possessions. Its ninth stalled out inside the 10-yard line, a turnover on downs in the snow. Only on the 10th Irish possession did Harvard transfer punter Jon Sot get in some work.

Meanwhile, 10 of Boston College’s 11 possessions should be chalked up as failures.

In other words, Notre Dame controlled 90.5 percent of the game. That remaining 9.5 percent was deep into garbage time, not to mention it came when Lugg would rather have been making a snow angel and Diggs would have preferred to be drinking some of the hot apple cider stashed on the sideline.

QUOTE OF THE GAME
“Just fun,” Morrison said when asked to summarize the day in the snow as Notre Dame recognized 25 seniors. “To have a game like that with the seniors, not even talking about my performance, but a day like that, felt like I was a kid out there around a bunch of other grown kids. It was a fun day.”

Blizzard of turnovers, strong Notre Dame run game plow through Boston College

By Nov 19, 2022, 5:40 PM EST
The second half of Notre Dame’s rout of Boston College was always going to lack for intrigue, thanks to the No. 18 Irish (8-3) leading 37-0 at halftime. Blinding snow at least brought some entertainment in South Bend, as Notre Dame watched its step on the slippery turf, keeping the blowout in check at only 44-0.

The week of the 30th anniversary of the “Snow Bowl” win against Penn State, the Eagles (3-8) offered no such drama. Their defensive line collapsed against every Irish run in the first half, beginning with Logan Diggs’ 51-yard jaunt on the first snap from scrimmage. Their offensive line — a seasonlong weakness done in by injury and compounded this week by a unit-wide bout with the flu — gave up four sacks, including Notre Dame senior Isaiah Foskey’s 25th of his career, breaking Justin Tuck’s Irish record.

“What a win, what a way to go out this season at Notre Dame Stadium,” head coach Marcus Freeman said. “We spent a lot of time last night as a team talking about what an opportunity we get to perform one more time as this team at Notre Dame Stadium. It’s a special place, and our performance hasn’t always reflected it that way. I wanted to make sure we finished this season and this last opportunity the right way.”

The only thing that could slow Notre Dame was the snow that covered the field in the third quarter, making visibility both on the broadcast and from the stands difficult, players noticeably chopping their steps to avoid slipping and sliding too far. The sixth snow game in Notre Dame Stadium history, the Irish are now 6-0 on those optically-delightful occasions.

Three different Notre Dame running backs found the end zone in the first half, with sophomore Audric Estimé adding a second in the third quarter, underscoring the Irish dominance in the rushing game. Notre Dame finished with 281 rushing yards, compared to Boston College’s 89 (sacks adjusted), a disparity that would have been starker if the Irish had not been understandably slowed by the snow.

“Everybody has to do their job,” Freeman said. “It’s a mentality. The ability to run for 100 and, shoot, I don’t know how many yards we had total rushing, how much? [281.] Ooof, that’s pretty good. The ability to rush for 281, that’s pretty good. They stepped up to the challenge.”

The Eagles’ sloppiness began long before snowfall led to players sliding five yards past where they were tackled. Four Boston College turnovers in the first half led to 20 Irish points. If not for a blown call by an official, Notre Dame’s defense would have outscored the Eagles on its own, with senior linebacker Marist Liufau picking up an incomplete backward screen pass, one broken up by senior cornerback Cam Hart, and running it 42 yards into the end zone. Instead, an official initially ruled that an incomplete forward pass, and the review could correct the play only to the point of recovery, by rule.

Liufau did not get to enjoy a Senior Day touchdown reminiscent of Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa‘s scoop-and-score tally a year ago in a 55-0 rout of Georgia Tech, but Estimé made the botched call moot with a trip to the end zone two minutes later.

Boston College ended up with five turnovers, a day dedicated to Notre Dame’s seniors also showcasing a freshman, cornerback Benjamin Morrison picking off Eagles quarterback Emmett Morehead three times. Morrison tied the Irish single-game record, a mark last reached by Harrison Smith in the 2010 Sun Bowl, also a snow-blessed contest. Morrison now has five interceptions in the last two games against teams running an offense other than the triple-option.

“The first one, I have to give all my credit to the defensive line,” Morrison said. “Without their pressure, that wouldn’t have come. … I saw my opportunity, and I went to go get it.”

The combination of Morrison’s first interception and the subsequent drive summed up this lopsided result, even if Logan Diggs’ touchdown gave Notre Dame only a 10-point lead. Morrison picked off Morehead at the Eagles’ 20-yard line, and the Irish turned to Diggs five times on five snaps, the fifth of them reaching paydirt.

“It’s just a blessing,” Diggs said. “Coach having that much trust in you, that much faith in you, keep going back to you. The only thing you can do in that situation is keep on executing so they keep that trust.”

Notre Dame’s comfort in mid-20 degree temperatures and on a field with hardly any visible line markings fit with Irish head coach Marcus Freeman’s edict all week.

“No cold tough guys,” he said to ND on NBC sideline reporter Zora Stephenson before kickoff. “Dress warm. I don’t want to see guys shivering on the sidelines. Dress appropriately.”

Notre Dame did. There was neither bad weather nor bad clothing. Only a bad Boston College showing.

“It was cold, but it was doable,” Diggs said.

BRUTE FORCE
Logan Diggs: 15 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown.
Estimé: 11 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Chris Tyree: 6 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Notre Dame as a team: 38 carries for 281 yards and four touchdowns.

The 281 yards was not a season-high for the Irish, falling seven yards short of the output at North Carolina, but Notre Dame’s ground game has found a distinct rhythm of late. Combining the showings at then-No. 16 Syracuse, against then-No. 4 Clemson and Saturday afternoon — so the last three Irish games not against Navy — Notre Dame has run for 790 yards in three games, averaging 5.6 yards per rush.

SENIOR MOMENTS
The Irish have only two seniors among offensive skill-position players, Braden Lenzy and former walk-on Matt Salerno. Barring a Randy Moss impression, Lenzy had no chance of topping his behind-the-defender’s back touchdown last week, but Salerno had never reached the end zone in his career.

That changed in Saturday’s first quarter.

“To get his first touchdown, I’m glad to hear that,” Freeman said. “He deserves it. He’s been a huge part of the success we’ve had. A guy that goes in just to block sometimes. We put him in to block, and he doesn’t bat an eye. A selfless individual.”

Liufau nearly had his Senior Day highlight. Foskey certainly got his, recording his record-breaking sack just before halftime.

Kicker Blake Grupe made 3-of-3 field goals on a day that was far from ideal for a placekicker. Offensive linemen Jarrett Patterson, Josh Lugg and Zeke Correll obviously led the way for the bountiful rushing attack.

Senior linebacker Jack Kiser forced a fumble. JD Bertrand led the way with five tackles. Defensive end Justin Ademilola logged half a sack.

QUOTE OF THE DAY
South Bend received more than five inches of snow on Friday. Getting Notre Dame Stadium functional by early afternoon Saturday was no sure thing, and Freeman recognized as much.

“The snow, the guys that were working to clean it up,” he said in appreciation. “The students that were there that stayed in this weather condition. It was my toughest game in terms of weather conditions, playing or coaching. And so, the people who stayed, the fans, the students and the people that work here, they were unbelievable.”

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
12:50 — Notre Dame field goal. Blake Grupe 26 yards. Notre Dame 3, Boston College 0. (6 plays, 67 yards, 2:10)
10:05 — Notre Dame touchdown. Logan Diggs 1-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 10, Boston College 0. (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:22)
4:15 — Notre Dame touchdown. Matt Salerno 1-yard pass from Drew Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 17, Boston College 0. (8 plays, 81 yards, 4:26)

Second Quarter
14:07 — Notre Dame field goal. Grupe 41 yards. Notre Dame 20, Boston College 0. (10 plays, 57 yards, 3:37)
8:27 — Notre Dame field goal. Grupe 46 yards. Notre Dame 23, Boston College 0. (7 plays, 15 yards, 3:22)
3:04 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 7-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 30, Boston College 0. (4 plays, 42 yards, 2:04)
1:14 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Tyree 12-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 37, Boston College 0. (4 plays, 49 yards, 0:56)

Third Quarter
8:54 — Notre Dame touchdown. Estimé 6-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0. (8 plays, 47 yards, 4:29)

No. 18 Notre Dame vs Boston College: TV, Time, Preview & Predictions

By Nov 19, 2022, 11:30 AM EST
Despite being in the Midwest, in northern Indiana and not too far from a Great Lake, Notre Dame rarely hosts games that are genuinely cold or pestered by snow. Its most famous occasion, the 1992 “Snow Bowl” victory against No. 22 Penn State featured 30-degree temperatures and barely any measurable snowfall.

That last-minute win came three decades ago this week, making this afternoon’s approximation of it fitting. The No. 18 Irish (7-3) will be facing a lesser foe in Boston College (3-7) but in weather more appropriate of a snow globe description.

“We’re going to play outside, dress warm and go play,” head coach Marcus Freeman said Thursday. “If you try to be a tough guy, there is no such thing as cold tough guys, and you better be a warm tough guy. Make sure you dress appropriately.”

In other words, mid-20 degree temperatures and about an inch of snow expected throughout the day, mostly in the afternoon, is not bad weather as long as you don’t wear bad clothes.

Many Notre Dame opponents might flinch in such an environment. A thought back to the 2010 Sun Bowl comes to mind. But the Eagles should not be such a foe, even with more than five inches of snow greeting their arrival on Friday.

This will be the coldest game at Notre Dame Stadium since an Irish win against BYU in 2013 (26 degrees), if not longer (Navy in 1991, 24 degrees).

Per Notre Dame’s sports information department, there have been only five snow games at Notre Dame Stadium since 1930, with the Irish going 5-0 in them.

RELATED READING: 30 Years of Notre Dame on NBC: The Snow Bowl

TIME: 2:30 ET. As of Saturday’s earliest hours, weather forecasts suggest the snow will not recommence in South Bend until midafternoon. Otherwise known as, right about kickoff.

Tuning in exactly at 2:30 is not usually a requirement. Pregame atmosphere buys the at-home viewer eight or nine minutes to settle in.

But this week, tuning in exactly at 2:30 will allow the viewer to watch the end of Senior Day festivities, with Notre Dame recognizing 25 seniors before kickoff. Just because a player is given that moment does not mean he is headed elsewhere after the season, but it should be considered a strong indication of such.

TV: NBC has the broadcast, though it can also be streamed on Peacock by clicking this link RIGHT HERE.

PREVIEW: The suggestion of snow and cold may elicit immediate thoughts of a rushing-focused game. Boston College cannot function like that. Every time the Eagles run the ball, they take off 0.127 points from their expected final score, ranking No. 115 in the country.

Boston College has gone through a litany of injuries along its offensive line to such an extent one might wonder what offensive coordinator John McNulty did to anger the ghost of Joe Moore. Yes, that is former Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty.

The Eagles have needed to effectively abandon their ground game, gaining just 3.66 yards per carry (sacks adjusted) and 92.2 yards per game. Though it upset No. 16 North Carolina State last week, Boston College rushed for just 31 yards on 18 attempts.

Usually, that “sacks adjusted” note is simply a voiced aggravation that the NCAA insists on counting sacks amid rushing stats, but in this instance, the sacks should also be emphasized. The Eagles gave up five sacks for a loss of 32 yards last week against the Wolfpack, so officially speaking, Boston College rushed for a net of one negative yard.

On the season, the Eagles have given up 39 sacks for 308 yards, including five sacks in each of their last three games. To be blunt, Notre Dame’s second-unit defensive line should bother Boston College quarterback Emmett Morehead more than Connecticut’s ever could bother Morehead and/or Phil Jurkovec.

Morehead replacing Jurkovec has not eased this Eagles problem. The former Notre Dame passer is working through not only multiple injuries but also the concussion protocol, making him unlikely to play today in his return to South Bend. A sophomore, Morehead has given Boston College some reason to be optimistic about the future, but he has not evaded the tackles in the backfield.

Of course, an influx of sacks can be a byproduct of an influx of passing attempts. Given the abhorrent state of the Eagles’ ground game, taking to the air makes sense. But this weakness extends further than that.

This is an inexact approach to this stat, but the sample sizes should protect the point. Boston College has thrown 380 passes this year. Add the 39 sacks to that tally, and the Eagles have been sacked on 9.3 percent of their dropbacks. By comparison, Ohio State has given up only seven sacks this year, No. 3 in the country, while throwing 298 passes. That is a 2.3 percent sack-allowed rate. BYU’s 11 sacks allowed, No. 17 in the country, on 333 passes equals a 3.2 percent sack-allowed rate.

Against the Buckeyes, Notre Dame managed one sack for a loss of five yards. Against the Cougars, two sacks for a loss of 10 yards.

PREDICTION: Delving into those offensive line issues is meant to make it clear that no matter the weather, Boston College would struggle to score against the Irish. Receiver Zay Flowers is among the best in the country and will, almost certainly, crack Notre Dame’s defense at some point, but aside from him, the Irish should have little concern.

And even Flowers may be mitigated. His singular dominance on the Eagles’ offense prompts memories of USC’s Drake London last year. Marcus Freeman gladly let London rack up the catches and yards, finishing with 15 receptions for 171 yards. The Trojans threw for 299 yards total with 27 completions. London was the crux of their passing game, and Notre Dame kept him contained even as he enjoyed gross stats.

USC finished with 16 points.

A similar approach could reduce Flowers’ impact today, while the Irish defensive line — headlined by a lengthy list of seniors in Isaiah Foskey, Jayson Ademilola, Justin Ademilola, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Chris Smith and Howard Cross — feasts as Morehead drops back more and more due to the impotent ground game.

Meanwhile, the suggestion of snow and cold that elicits immediate thoughts of a rushing-focused game obviously caters to Notre Dame’s offensive strength. As Jerome Bettis starred in the Snow Bowl, sophomore Audric Estimé may relish today’s brutal conditions. Snow and cold weather do not genuinely demand an abandonment of the aerial game as is broadly thought; wind does far more so. But cold weather does make every collision that bit more uncomfortable. With sophomore Logan Diggs and junior Chris Tyree supplementing Estimé’s payload, the Irish may find comfort in that discomfort where Boston College does not.

A combined points total Over/Under of 42.5, as of early Saturday morning, argues Notre Dame will not run up the score, likely falling short of 35 points for the first time in a month. (The Irish have scored 35-plus in five straight times only once, in 1943.) Shortening an afternoon in the cold while not running up the score against a familiar coaching staff would also argue against Notre Dame covering a 20.5-point spread.

Notre Dame 28, Boston College 10
(Spread: 2-8; Over/Under: 3-7; Straight-up: 5-5)

SOME MORE NUMBERS
— Irish defensive line coach Al Washington went 2-0 against Notre Dame as a defensive tackle at Boston College in 2002 and 2004.
— The Irish have won 28 straight regular-season games against ACC opponents.
— Notre Dame has won 18 straight games in November, dating back to its 2017 regular-season finale.
— Senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey needs one sack to set the Irish career record, on the precipice of breaking Justin Tuck’s standard of 24.5 career sacks.

