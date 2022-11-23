Notre Dame’s Opponents: Irish hopes of a Cotton Bowl appearance hinge on Tennessee comparison

By Nov 23, 2022, 2:00 PM EST
1 Comment

This all depends on No. 15 Notre Dame beating No. 6 USC on Saturday night (7:30 ET; ABC). If the Irish lose, then this entire conditional scenario goes out the window.

It’s conceivable, Notre Dame (8-3) winning. Its current five-game winning streak has been impressive enough to earn back some of the respect the Irish lost with their 3-3 start. The Trojans (10-1) are only 5.5-point favorites, a piece of worthwhile context as we delve into this wonder, can Notre Dame make the Cotton Bowl?

Whether it is preferable to play in the Cotton Bowl against the AAC champion or in the Holiday Bowl against a strong Pac-12 opponent, as an example, is a different debate. The fact of the matter is, the Irish would have no say in that debate. Either they finish the season ranked high enough by the Playoff selection committee to be required to play in the Cotton Bowl or they don’t.

That ranking will come down to how Notre Dame compares to the current Nos. 9-14 after Tuesday night’s poll update.

Map out a Playoff scenario any way you’d like — “If LSU beats Georgia …,” “If TCU loses …,” — the conclusion remains rather consistent: Beating USC may not be enough for the Irish; to jump all six teams directly in front of them, the Irish may need to dominate the Trojans.

Some of those scenarios include Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl (with TCU in the Playoff) and some slide Tennessee into the Orange Bowl (requiring two SEC teams in the Playoff), but otherwise, the question is how Notre Dame compares to Oregon, Tennessee, Penn State, Kansas State, Washington and Utah.

If this thought process has changed drastically in a week, thank the Volunteers’ blowout loss at South Carolina. Suddenly, it is not a sure thing Tennessee would remain ahead of the Irish no matter what they do this week. That opens up the board.

Yet, the Volunteers may still be the hurdle the Irish cannot clear.

No. 9 Oregon — at Oregon State (3:30 ET; ABC) — Good wins: vs. UCLA, vs. Utah — Bad losses: None.
No. 10 Tennessee — at Vanderbilt (7:30 ET; SECN) — Good wins: at LSU, vs. Alabama — Bad losses: at South Carolina.
No. 11 Penn State — vs. Michigan State (4 ET; FS1) — Good wins: None — Bad losses: None
No. 12 Kansas State — vs. Kansas (8 ET; FOX) — Good wins: vs. Oklahoma State — Bad losses: vs. Tulane.
No. 13 Washington — at Washington State (10:30 ET; ESPN) — Good wins: at Oregon — Bad losses: at Arizona State.
No. 14 Utah — at Colorado (4 ET; P12N) — Good wins: vs. USC  — Bad losses: None.
No. 15 Notre Dame — at USC (7:30 ET; ABC) — Good wins: vs. Clemson, hypothetically at USC — Bad losses: vs. Marshall, vs Stanford.

Note: Oregon and Kansas State are likely to play in conference title games. Kansas State beating TCU would adversely impact the Irish chances, unless the Horned Frogs still landed in the Playoff. Oregon beating USC would not matter, as that would be the Trojans second straight loss, likely knocking them out of the top-12, regardless.

So Notre Dame needs to beat USC, have TCU win the Big 12 and … trust the committee to ignore September.

Beating Clemson and USC would be a better pair of wins than any of those six teams can claim, but for Tennessee (9-2). Losing at home to Marshall and Stanford looks far worse than the Volunteers’ losses at Georgia and at South Carolina.

Thus, it is hard to see the Irish reaching a New Year’s Six Bowl unless they outright devastate the Trojans, a la their 35-13 win against Clemson and 44-0 shutout of Boston College this month.

Of course, Tennessee is now without star quarterback Hendon Hooker. Maybe the Volunteers lose to former Notre Dame defensive coordinator and current Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea. The two Irish defensive coordinators since Lea’s departure would greatly appreciate that, if they can get by USC at the same time.

Any losses among those other six teams will help the Notre Dame claim.

Oregon: Favored by 3, as of midday Wednesday, at Oregon State (3:30 ET; ABC).
Tennessee: Favored by 14 at Vanderbilt (7:30 ET; SECN).
Penn State: Favored by 18.5 vs. Michigan State (4 ET; FS1).
Kansas State: Favored by 11.5 vs. Kansas (8 ET; FOX).
Washington: Favored by 2 at Washington State (10:30 ET; ESPN).
Utah: Favored by 30 at Colorado (4 ET; P12N).
Notre Dame: A 5.5-point underdog at USC (7:30 ET; ABC).

If not the Cotton Bowl, the Irish will find themself somewhere in the first tier of ACC bowl tie-ins. That becomes more a subjective exercise, but the more notable half of that tier includes …

The Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 28 against a Pac 12 opponent.
The Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 29 against a Big 12 opponent.
The Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 30 against a Big Ten opponent.
The Gator Bowl in Jacksonville on Dec. 30 against an SEC opponent.

And In That Corner … Playoff-hopeful USC gives Notre Dame a chance to be spoiler

By Nov 24, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The last few years of And In That Corner … previews of Notre Dame’s meeting USC spent extensive time on the job status of former Trojans head coach Clay Helton. Finally, that storyline is far in the past and everything else about No. 6 USC (10-1) is intriguing.

To catch up on all that has changed for the Trojans — maybe the only program in the country that can match the Irish for amounts of drastic changes in the last 52 weeks — let’s chat with Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register before kickoff on Saturday night at 7:30 ET on ABC.

DF: Brian Kelly’s favorite axiom that Marcus Freeman has leaned into a bit is that “Winning is hard.” It is. And anytime a team has must-win after must-win after must-win, it can wear out the 18- to 23-year-olds. USC may be at that risk, coming off that back-and-forth 48-45 win at UCLA last week and with the Pac-12 title game awaiting in a week. Though only one game into that three-game stretch, do you sense any version of the high-wire act wearing out the Trojans?

AG: Not really, though it would be tough for anyone on the outside to sense that prior to Saturday’s game. USC has had opportunities to overlook games all season. Fresno State before Oregon State, Arizona State before Washington State and Utah, Colorado before UCLA. The Trojans never allowed themselves to get caught looking. It’s hard to look past a rival like No. 15 Notre Dame (8-3), especially when the team understands it’s two wins away from the College Football Playoff. And defensive tackle and captain Tuli Tuipulotu described this season as “the revenge tour” for returning Trojans — they are well aware no player on the roster has ever beaten Notre Dame while at USC.

This whole season has been a high-wire act for USC. It may be 10-1, but four of those wins came by one score, barely escaping at Oregon State and Arizona before that UCLA close call, not to mention giving up 35 points to Cal. Both Arizona and Cal needed late touchdowns to make the scores that close, but even two-possession wins against the bottom half of the Pac 12 should be concerning for a Playoff contender. What has it been about the Trojans that leads to such drama this year?

In a word, defense. The unit has generated headlines by creating turnovers, but it also has been extremely shaky at tackling and basic coverage. The defense had the furthest to go after the Clay Helton era, and it’s nowhere near a final product and likely won’t be for at least another year. But USC scores enough and creates enough turnovers to win in spite of its shortcomings.

Obviously, the story at USC is the offense. If quarterback Caleb Williams stars Saturday, he could find himself as the Heisman frontrunner on Sunday. The offseason headlines were about him and Pittsburgh transfer Jordan Addison, but the Trojans pulled in two transfer running backs, as well, in Travis Dye from Oregon and Austin Jones from Stanford. Dye is now out for the season. How much has that changed USC’s offense?

It really hasn’t at all, surprisingly. Dye was a tremendous weapon for USC, but Austin Jones stepped right into his shoes with 25 touches for 177 yards and two touchdowns against UCLA. Jones was a workhorse back at Stanford for a while before falling out of favor. He is a patient veteran back who doesn’t try to do too much. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t areas that USC misses Dye. The senior back was unstoppable in third-and-short, and Jones does not match Dye’s ability as a pass blocker.

Defensively, the Trojans are playing with fire. They force 2.2 turnovers per game, mostly picking off opposing quarterbacks (18 interceptions in 11 games). Let’s set aside the absurd turnover margin of +20, and focus on the defensive chaos. Only Washington State has avoided giving up the ball against USC this season. UCLA can point to four turnovers as to how it lost. What are the Trojans doing to force all these turnovers? There must be more to it than luck, even if 13 of 17 fumbles, including their own, going their way is a bit fortuitous.

I’m honestly not sure this is explicable, because there certainly is luck involved. But I respect defensive coordinator Alex Grinch‘s simple philosophy that the ball doesn’t know that it’s supposed to go to the offense, and the ball doesn’t know about the law of averages.

To me, those may be the two keys this weekend. Can Notre Dame turn USC’s offense one-dimensional — for all Caleb Williams’ deserved hype, any offense that averages 5.34 yards per rush will struggle to adjust if it can no longer rely on the ground game — and avoid gifting the Trojans’ defense a few more turnovers? If yes and yes, then an upset may be brewing. What would you pinpoint as a third key?

Can USC get some tackles for loss? That’s been an under-the-radar part of the USC defense this year, but USC averages more than six tackles for loss per game and just fewer three sacks per game. That’s how the Trojans’ defense has gotten off the field in its better games, by creating third-and-long situations for opposing offenses. Notre Dame conversely has been very good about preventing negative plays, so that will be an area to watch for me.

Before I get to asking you for a prediction, let’s jump back to November and to August. First of all, last November, when Lincoln Riley took the USC job less than 24 hours after the Oklahoma season ended, how shocked were you?

The night before the Riley hire was announced, a leak came out that Matt Campbell was staying at Iowa State. At that point, I was honestly wondering if USC was about to end up with Jack Del Rio as coach. So to say I was shocked when the Riley news dropped would be an understatement.

And in August, what did you expect from the Trojans this season?

In one sense, this team is exactly what I expected: A superb offense that needs to outscore a bad defense. What I did not expect was how quickly the offense would come together, or how many turnovers USC would force. Because without turnovers, you’re probably looking at a respectable 8-3 team right now, which was more in line with my expectations.

Now then, a prediction. USC is favored by 5.5, as of late Wednesday night. How do you see Saturday night playing out?

I’m expecting a lot of points, possibly a game that comes down to who has the ball last. In those games, I usually pick the team with the better quarterback so in this case I’m picking USC and Caleb Williams.

Notre Dame finally adds a QB to its recruiting class of 2023, landing former Pitt commit Kenny Minchey

By Nov 22, 2022, 4:00 PM EST
11 Comments

The biggest hole in Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class has been filled. Quarterback Kenny Minchey committed to the Irish on Tuesday after spending the weekend in South Bend watching Notre Dame (8-3) trounce Boston College, 44-0, in the snow.

That snow did not scare off the Tennessee product, a rivals.com three-star prospect but one that likely will receive a rankings boost in coming weeks. Rivals ranks him as the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Minchey (Pope John Paul II Preparatory School; Hendersonville, Tenn.) spent much of the last year committed to Pittsburgh before de-committing less than two weeks ago. Despite initially being chased by homestate Tennessee, West Virginia, Michigan State and Vanderbilt, the front-runner when Minchey put himself back on the market was clearly Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-1 ½, 207-pound All-American is now set to sign with the Irish on Dec. 21, when the early signing period begins, and enroll in January.

“Everything will be shut down,” Minchey said to Inside ND Sports. “Just super excited after getting up there on campus, meeting the coaches. And excited to know that I have a place to call home and that I’m gonna be going to Notre Dame.”

A shoulder injury cut short Minchey’s senior season after only four games; he had thrown for 768 yards and 11 touchdowns with one interception on a 73.4 percent completion rate. He returned for one playoff game — 260 yards and four touchdowns, 57.6 percent completion rate — but the injury sidelined him again in the next round.

Minchey is still expected to play in the All-American Bowl in early January, so the shoulder injury should not be a long-term concern. If it has any lasting impact, it may be that losing that stretch of games leaves Minchey relatively inexperienced reading defenses.

Nonetheless, he has a strong arm that can get the ball downfield without his body being fully set. That strength also gives him a quicker release when needed, strong enough to not need a full windup.

Minchey keeps his eyes up as he moves up in the pocket. He is not the fastest quarterback, but he is mobile.

His deep passes are pinpoint in their accuracy, perhaps a reflection as much of Minchey’s chemistry with his high-school teammates as it is of his accuracy, though he did win the accuracy competition at the Elite 11 quarterback camp in June.

That camp included a few names pertinent to Notre Dame’s long pursuit of a quarterback in this class. The Irish went all-in on chasing five-star Dante Moore, believing they would land the Detroit prospect before he eventually committed to Oregon. Notre Dame sought Moore with such aggression, it actively did not chase Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma, the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the class), Christopher Vizzina (Clemson, the No. 6 pro-style) or Avery Johnson (Kansas State, the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the class).

Austin Novosad was also there, the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2023 and a longtime Baylor commit. The Irish tried to pry him out of Texas as Moore’s recruitment slipped away, only for Novosad to stay firm with the Bears.

Then came Minchey, finally filling Notre Dame’s last gap in the 2023 cycle, the 24th commitment in the No. 2 class in the country.

Minchey will join an Irish quarterbacks room currently heavy on numbers, with Drew Pyne, Tyler Buchner and Steve Angeli all theoretically returning next season. But logic suggests at least one of them will transfer, though there is also an expectation Notre Dame will pursue a transfer quarterback into the program.

Things We Learned: Notre Dame’s seniors set a ‘foundation’ for Freeman’s tenure, prove it with Boston College rout

By Nov 21, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
7 Comments

“Resilient” may not be the first word that comes to mind to describe Notre Dame’s seniors and fifth-year veterans, a group of players that have won 28 straight regular-season games against ACC opponents, have gone 29-3 at home and have never won fewer than 10 games in a season. They have enjoyed extensive success, including Saturday’s 44-0 trouncing of Boston College, not frequent tribulations.

Yet that was the adjective Irish head coach Marcus Freeman used to describe his 8-3 team, having now won eight of nine games including its last five, averaging 40 points per game in those five.

“We have a resilient group of leaders,” Freeman said. “… This University attracts resilient people. If you’re not a resilient person, you’re not going to make it here. That’s something I’ve learned in my short time here. This place weeds non-resilient people out.

“This University, it even happens in the football program. If you’re not a resilient, a tough-minded person, this probably won’t, at some point, be the place for you. You’ll say, hey, I’m going to go somewhere else. That’s what this place attracts, resilient people.”

Freeman was almost certainly not undercutting any past Notre Dame players in particular so much as praising a team that embraced the cold and inches of snow to bulldoze the Eagles (3-8) off the field in definitive fashion, 44-0. Players who missed this Senior Day delight because they entered the transfer portal earlier this season or in years past properly made use of changing eligibility rules, refreshing their careers or putting themselves in better positions moving forward. Nonetheless, they were not part of the festivities, 25 players recognized before kickoff.

With the exception of punter Jay Bramblett at LSU, none of those outgoing transfers are enjoying a better season than the Irish and certainly not a better stretch. Their seasons may not have featured such a valley as losing to Marshall and Stanford at home, but those downsteps only served to make this surge more rewarding.

“The ability to handle the ups and downs is to me what makes a person, what makes a team, what makes a life,” Freeman said. “… It’s how you respond to them that really dictates the future. That’s the challenge I always have for these guys. It’s never as you foresee it on the front end.”

The front end of Notre Dame’s season may have foreseen something similar to this final result, a 10-2 or 9-3 season, just not via this “bumpy road,” to use Freeman’s phrasing derived from a past sermon.

At least, from the outside this may have been foreseen. Inside the program, more was expected. Senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey repeatedly said “national championship” when he first discussed returning for this season. Clearly, there will not be one, but Foskey did set the Irish career sacks record on Saturday, his last home game before a certain jump to the NFL.

“He didn’t win a national championship here, but what he did for this program, and what those seniors did for this program, will be the reason we win a national championship here in the upcoming future,” Freeman said.

“I told those guys last night, in our last meeting, their senior meeting, thank you, because they built the foundation. They really have built the foundation of what is to come.”

That foundation this season became one of a ground-based offense, a solid defense and opportunistic special teams. Whether the Irish upset USC on Saturday (7:30 ET; ABC) or not — Notre Dame is a 5.5-point underdog as of early Monday morning, the line opening Sunday afternoon at +6.0 — that foundation will not change.

While Freeman’s “bumpy road” included something of a reset while transitioning from Brian Kelly’s 12-year tenure, this foundation is quite reminiscent of Kelly’s best teams in the latter half of his Irish career. In 2017 and 2018, Notre Dame leaned into its ground game to such an extent that it produced a brief Heisman campaign and two top-10 draft picks in the 2018 NFL draft. Do-everything linebackers led the way defensively, their underrated effectiveness quietly parallel to the under-the-radar Irish passing game reliant on receivers looking more like tight ends than deep threats.

Some bumps will come again in 2023, particularly with veterans like Foskey, fifth-year linebacker Bo Bauer, sixth-year receiver Avery Davis and fifth-year left guard Jarrett Patterson finishing their Notre Dame careers. That was the order of appearance of those four captains before kickoff on Saturday, Patterson the last senior to embrace Freeman before concluding the home slate.

“It goes back to the leadership,” Freeman said. “Those seniors, those guys that are captains, they could easily have started blaming and complaining and pointing fingers. Those guys looked at themselves and said, we’re going to work. They dragged everybody with them.”

But the foundation laid in 2022, cemented in the snowy rout of Boston College, should still be strong in 2023.

Rendering the Eagles a historical footnote on Saturday stood out given how poorly the Irish have played as a heavy favorite at home this season. Reversing that trend may have been the last notch needed for Freeman’s debut campaign to be 180 degrees removed from those Marshall and Stanford losses.

“Great teams are able to play to a standard,” Freeman said. “Great individuals are able to perform to a standard, not to an opponent. Competitors really face — they rise to the level of their opponent, but to me, great teams, championship teams, they set a standard and say, this is the way we’re going to work.”

Regardless of the result in Los Angeles, barring a score similar to this past Saturday’s, Notre Dame proved that standard with its fifth straight win and validated Freeman’s season-long calm at the same time, his tenure now standing on a stronger foundation.

Highlights: Notre Dame 44, Boston College 0 — A ‘fun’ shutout in the snow

By Nov 20, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
17 Comments

The Minnesota native laughed at the cold, thinking back to an eighth-grade game with a windchill pushing 0 degrees. The Louisiana native grimaced at it, twice saying, “It was cold, it was cold,” before adding the weather was “doable,” as if that wasn’t obvious in No. 18 Notre Dame’s 44-0 drubbing of Boston College on Saturday.

Would it be too cliché to say the Irish ground game hit the Eagles like an avalanche in the first half before the snow actually showed up after halftime? Nordic countries supposedly have about 180 words for snow — more than triple the actual number in Eskimo languages — but the more pertinent number tied to the snow on Saturday was 214, as in Notre Dame’s first-half rushing yardage on 22 carries.

When the six inches of snowfall dropped on South Bend on Saturday clouded all vision and reduced most traction after halftime, Boston College’s fate was already buried beneath that avalanche, a 37-0 halftime deficit more than the Eagles (3-8) may have been able to overcome against even an FCS team in September, let alone the Irish (8-3) as they round into the form expected in September.

Averaging 9.73 yards per carry in the first half will do that. That rate was more indicative of Notre Dame’s rout than anything diminished by 67 yards on 16 second-half rush attempts, both the score and the snowfall removing any version of active aggression from the competition.

“We’re challenged to run the ball every week,” sophomore left tackle Joe Alt said. “Being able to go out and put up a number like that for our seniors, especially our senior offensive linemen, send them out on the right foot at Notre Dame Stadium, it was so much fun for us as a group.”

From a Minneapolis suburb, Alt could be believed to think the 25-degree afternoon and heavy snowfall was “fun.” It was still a bit difficult to trust his, or anyone’s, embracing of bare skin on the day. The Irish offensive line spurned head coach Marcus Freeman’s repeated requests to dress for the occasion and all played without sleeves.

There was no surprise in that. The standard so consistently espoused by sixth-year right guard Josh Lugg and fifth-year left guard and two-time captain Jarrett Patterson is as much about mentality as fundamentals, and that mentality would never allow the perceived display of weakness from wearing long sleeves. Irrational? Perhaps, but not surprising.

“For us offensive linemen, it’s never going to be sleeves,” Alt said. “… It’s also a mindset. It’s going to be cold, it’s cold for everybody. You don’t want to let that affect your play. The cold is going to be there, it’s there for everybody, but let’s just put that out of our heads and go play.”

Fair enough. Not quite logical, but the focusing and motivating aspect of that cold may hold merit. Nothing more, though.

Then Notre Dame gave Alt every ounce of credibility imaginable.

The Irish offensive line regularly stays after practice on its own to work through a few more drills, another example of that long-held “standard.” Apparently, at some point in the past week — Notre Dame practiced outdoors two of the three midweek days — the offensive line finished its drills and made snow angels, put a helmet on a snowman and had an all-out snowball fight. All, of course, without sleeves.

Pennsylvania’s Lugg (No. 75) made one of the taller snow angels ever known, his 6-foot-6 ⅞ frame pushing aside the snow. Illinois native Pat Coogan (No. 78) helped Pennsylvanian Michael Carmody (No. 68) with the snowman. Indiana native Ashton Craig (No. 70) drilled Alt with a snowball.

These idiots really did enjoy the snow. Alt was not blustering after the rout. If he unexpectedly stuck around in South Bend for his senior season and the College Football Playoff expanded smoothly, an unprecedented thought, before the 2024 season, the thought of an on-campus Playoff game would clearly bring Notre Dame’s offensive line utter joy.

They may try to act like the snow is falling next week in Los Angeles, too.

“We’ll look back today and look at this past week of our preparation and say next week’s not going to be a snow game, but two of the three days this week, we went outside, because it’s a mentality,” Freeman said. “We’re going to be tough.”

TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
The first snap from scrimmage.

Past descriptions like that have been glib, accurate but glip. This was not a “Kickoff” moment a la Bowling Green in 2019. Rather, sophomore running back Logan Diggs’ 51-yard carry on the first play of the game set the tone and immediately made it clear, Notre Dame could plow through Boston College with reckless abandon.

A couple poor throws stalled the drive inside the 10-yard line, leading to the first of Blake Grupe’s three field goals, but the point was made all the same. The Irish would not only dominate the Eagles’ offensive line but on both sides of the trench.

“Five people just this past week were telling me, ‘Logan, you’re going to have a big one,’” said Diggs, the aforementioned Louisiana native who was a bit less enthusiastic about the temperatures than Alt. “I was just like, ‘I hope so.’

“First play of the game, they blocked it up well. I had the perfect opportunity to go, when I was running like, I don’t want to go down.”

Diggs breaking that play confirmed Notre Dame’s offensive approach. A week ago, Navy’s all-out blitzing in the second half hassled Irish quarterback Drew Pyne and stifled the run game. Initially, Freeman intended to adjust if Boston College employed a similar defensive strategy.

“One of my keys, it said, run the ball or make them pay,” Freeman said. “What happens if a team doesn’t let you run the ball, they bring nine guys into the box? You have to make them pay. They’re playing zero and they’re pressuring, you’ve got to throw the ball.”

Freeman headed to an offensive meeting with that thought process. Then he heard from offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

“Coach Rees said something about, ‘We’re going to run the ball, there’s no other option,’” Freeman said. “I said, you know what, that’s right. So we went to the Friday night meeting, I said, listen, we’re going to run the ball and make them pay.”

Particularly in the second quarter, Notre Dame ran the ball and made Boston College pay. On 19 offensive plays, it ran 12 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

“We had to run the ball,” Freeman said. “I don’t care what they’re playing defensively. I don’t care if they brought everybody they had, similar to Navy, we’re going to have to find a way to run the ball.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME
Cornerback Benjamin Morrison may not be remembered for making a freshman All-American team. He could end up on thee All-American team. With five interceptions in the last two Irish home games, Morrison is now among the nation’s leaders in picks. Heading into the weekend, only Miami’s Kamren Kinchens had more interceptions with six. He did not add one this weekend.

“He finds a way, he keeps finding a way,” Freeman said. “He’s a talented young man.”

To hear Morrison walk through his interceptions, the lead-up varies. His first was during a scramble drill initiated by defensive line pressure, Morrison “plasting” himself to the receiver as he is coached. The second was an instinctual snag. The third came courtesy of a ball with a bit too much air under it, perhaps hard to see in the flurries but otherwise easy.

STAT OF THE GAME
Notre Dame scored on its first eight possessions. Its ninth stalled out inside the 10-yard line, a turnover on downs in the snow. Only on the 10th Irish possession did Harvard transfer punter Jon Sot get in some work.

Meanwhile, 10 of Boston College’s 11 possessions should be chalked up as failures.

In other words, Notre Dame controlled 90.5 percent of the game. That remaining 9.5 percent was deep into garbage time, not to mention it came when Lugg would rather have been making a snow angel and Diggs would have preferred to be drinking some of the hot apple cider stashed on the sideline.

QUOTE OF THE GAME
“Just fun,” Morrison said when asked to summarize the day in the snow as Notre Dame recognized 25 seniors. “To have a game like that with the seniors, not even talking about my performance, but a day like that, felt like I was a kid out there around a bunch of other grown kids. It was a fun day.”