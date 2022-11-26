Caleb Williams did not flash the Heisman stance in the end zone at first, instead waiting until he was approaching USC’s sideline after his second touchdown in Saturday’s 38-27 win against Notre Dame. But he could hardly have been blamed if he had channeled his inner Desmond Howard in the end zone.

The Trojans quarterback outshined his Irish counterpart even as Drew Pyne went more than three quarters without throwing an incompletion. No. 15 Notre Dame (8-4) pressured Williams plenty, but far more often than not, that backfired.

“Coach [Lincoln Riley] always tells me I am athletic sometimes,” Williams said to ABC‘s Holly Rowe after the game. “So use my legs when I can and go out there and be special.”

If the Irish defensive line opted entirely to not pursue Williams in the backfield, it may have been able to contain him, but even in responsible pass-rushing, Williams could dazzle his way out of trouble and up the field for gains.

“You see it happen over and over all year,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “His ability to feel pressure, to spin out of it. We told our guys, he’s going to spin, work upfield.

“He’s elusive. He’s got huge legs. He’s like a running back back there at times, but he’s got an arm of a great quarterback.”

After Williams’ third total touchdown, he showed less restraint, staring at Irish senior linebacker Jack Kiser as he eased into the end zone, not quite taunting Kiser but certainly relishing the 31-14 lead. Williams did not make it out of the end zone before he struck the Heisman pose that time around, somewhat subtly slipping it in twice as he began back toward the Trojans’ bench.

Caleb Williams on the Heisman pose: "My teammates told me to do it." — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 27, 2022

He earned it on Saturday, both the win and the Heisman, a performance so dominant that Notre Dame could hardly be faulted for falling short in its biggest rivalry. Williams finished with three rushing touchdowns and one passing, taking seven carries for 51 yards and throwing for 232 yards on 18-of-22 passing.

USC QB Caleb Williams with not one, but two Heisman poses following his second rushing TD of the night: pic.twitter.com/9uMIyTOccO — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 27, 2022

Pyne had one of the best games of his career, completing his first 15 passes and throwing for three touchdowns, but a blown zone-read keeper and an irresponsible cross-body interception undid those gains. Against a defense that entered the weekend with 24 forced turnovers, those mistakes played right into USC’s hands. More pertinently, they cut short Notre Dame’s few chances.

That interception, in particular, gifted Williams a short field en route to the game-clinching touchdown, at which point his offensive linemen made a show of placing a pantomimed crown on top of his helmet. In a rivalry, some celebrating is earned.

Pyne connected with junior tight end Michael Mayer for two scores, presumably the last game for Mayer in a Notre Dame jersey. His nine touchdowns this season are an Irish record for a tight end, and he caught at least one pass in every one of his 36 career games. Mayer finished with 98 yards on eight catches, Pyne turning to him often as he threw for 318 yards on 23-of-26 passing. That 88.5 percent was the second-most accurate game in Notre Dame history, behind only Steve Beuerlein’s 10-of-11 (90.9 percent) against Colorado in 1984.

Yet, the Irish offense was slow out of the gates. Reaching halftime with just seven points meant the Trojans had time to build a lead, and Notre Dame’s most-reliable offensive approach would not be viable. Pyne may have been productive, but the Irish rushing attack is less likely to turn over the ball when it is humming. Once Notre Dame was behind multiple scores, though, a first-quarter reality at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, that ground attack lost its viability.

“You think about the first half, we had three possessions, really,” Freeman said.

That was by Irish design, but when the first of those was a dud and the second stalled short of the red zone, the shortage of chances with the ball compounded into a shortage of chances to catch up. Notre Dame thus needed to speed up the game and abandon its ever-reliable ground game.

Logan Diggs and Audric Estimé combined for 18 carries for 77 yards, a stark dropoff from their last month of dominance. Since the Irish notched their first win this season, winning eight of nine games since starting 0-2, those numbers are the lowest for the combination except for when they took only 17 carries for 114 yards against Stanford, notably the only loss in that stretch. In the five games since then, the sophomore duo had averaged 30.6 carries and 169.2 yards per game, and 5.53 yards per rush attempt.

Inside the Irish Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s season of development to be tested, and... And In That Corner … Playoff-hopeful USC gives Notre Dame a chance... Notre Dame’s Opponents: Irish hopes of a Cotton Bowl appearance hinge...

“I thought we would be able to run the ball more,” Freeman said. “But we were still efficient in what we were doing. When you’re not able to run the ball as you want, you have to throw the ball, and I thought we threw the ball really well.”

Perhaps well, but also not perfectly, as close as Pyne came. Anything short of perfect would not be enough while Williams roamed around the field.

USC’s defense was effective but not necessarily exemplary. With Williams at quarterback, it does not need to be. By stopping Notre Dame on its first drive, a three-and-out that gained four yards, and then stuffing a tight end Mitchell Evans-as-quarterback sneak attempt on fourth down on the second Irish drive, the Trojans defense had done its job.

Notre Dame’s defense could not do its.

“We had to get a stop defensively to give our offense a serious chance, and we didn’t do that,” Freeman said.

On this particular Saturday night, the only thing stopping Williams was a touch of restraint that justifiably escaped him when he was surrounded by his teammates on the sideline.

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

10:36 — USC touchdown. Tahj Washington 11-yard pass from Caleb Williams. Denis Lynch PAT good. USC 7, Notre Dame 0. (7 plays, 75 yards, 4:24)

3:29 — USC field goal. Lynch 31 yards. USC 10, Notre Dame 7. (9 plays, 37 yards, 4:51)

Second Quarter

6:14 — Notre Dame touchdown. Michael Mayer 22-yard pass from Drew Pyne. Blake Grupe PAT good. USC 10, Notre Dame 7. (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:53)

0:34 — USC touchdown. Williams 5-yard rush. Lynch PAT good. USC 17, Notre Dame 7. (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:40)

Third Quarter

8:21 — USC touchdown. Raleek Brown 5-yard rush. Lynch PAT good. USC 24, Notre Dame 7. (7 plays, 74 yards, 2:53)

5:54 — Notre Dame touchdown. Deion Colzie 23-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. USC 24, Notre Dame 14. (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:27)

Fourth Quarter

14:53 — USC touchdown. Williams 3-yard rush. Lynch PAT good. USC 31, Notre Dame 14. (10 plays, 75 yards, 6:01)

11:29 — Notre Dame touchdown. Logan Diggs 5-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. USC 31, Notre Dame 21. (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:24)

2:35 — USC touchdown. Williams 16-yard rush. Lynch PAT good. USC 38, Notre Dame 21. (4 plays, 24 yards, 2:21)

1:02 — Notre Dame touchdown. Mayer 24-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. USC 38, Notre Dame 27. (6 plays, 56 yards, 1:25)



tweet to @d_farmer