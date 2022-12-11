Gator Bowl prep can wait for Notre Dame, aside from at quarterback

Marcus Freeman is thinking about just about everything tied to Notre Dame except its next opponent. The No. 21 Irish will focus on No. 19 South Carolina and the Gator Bowl (Dec. 30; 3:30 ET; ABC) soon enough, but not just yet.

Freeman said he and his coaching staff spent about 10 minutes on the Gamecocks late this week, after they returned to South Bend from a week bouncing around the country recruiting. With the early signing period beginning in less than two weeks, opening Dec. 21, keeping the No. 3 recruiting class in the country intact is the first priority this month.

“That’s the development of your roster, development of your team,” Freeman said Saturday. “The enhancement of your roster is so important. It’s so vital for the continued success of our program.”

The second priority is the same relative task pertaining to the transfer portal, but until Notre Dame has pulled some players in from it this offseason, that need fulfillment is a bit more abstract to gauge than a recruiting class with 20 four- or five-star commits even after four-star running back Dylan Edwards flipped his pledge to Colorado this week.

The most notable transfer portal move for the Irish thus far has been junior quarterback Drew Pyne’s entry into it. Freeman supported Pyne’s choice, one that came after the two had honest conversations about Notre Dame’s plans at quarterback this offseason. The Irish are actively seeking an incoming transfer, and Freeman knew that would be the case long before Pyne left the team.

“You have to be as honest as you can be,” Freeman said. “So I told our coaches, we have to be honest with our players. We had to be honest with — I love Drew Pyne, part of that love for him was to say, ‘We’re possibly looking into the transfer portal to take a quarterback.’

“I could have not told him and lied and said, ‘We’re not going to take a quarterback,’ and wait until after the (bowl) game and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to look for a quarterback.’ But that’s not what we’re built on. We’re built on real, authentic relationships and having those honest conversations. Drew made the best decision for Drew.”

Without Pyne, Freeman has been forced to consider one particular aspect of prep for the trip to Jacksonville at the end of the month. Who will start for Notre Dame at quarterback?

Both sophomore Tyler Buchner — coming off a shoulder sprain that cost him the last 10 games of the regular season and required surgery — and freshman Steve Angeli have taken starter’s snaps in practice this week, Freeman said. Buchner simply participating in the majority of these December practices stands out.

“Right now, I want all those guys getting reps and rolling,” Freeman said. “Tyler hasn’t played football for a long time, so just getting him in there with a bunch of different groups of receivers and O-linemen and let him get acclimated.

“But he’s looked good. He’s done a good job in practice. Steve has done a pretty good job, too.”

Freeman does not expect either Buchner or Angeli to be full-contact in practice between now and Dec. 30, simply not a risk he wants to take with a quarterback this time of year. A touch more indiscretion from the Irish defensive line may be tolerated, though.

“Sometimes [quarterbacks] run that ball or those D-linemen, they might get yelled at for touching the quarterback,” Freeman said. “But you’re going to get bumped enough.”

Aside from the quarterbacks, focusing the first few practices last week on younger and inexperienced players was its own form of bowl prep at two positions in particular. With tight end Michel Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey opting out of the bowl game — Freeman said he does not expect any further opt outs, having asked those possible players to take care of it last week — Notre Dame needs to find some comfort with new receiving options at tight end and a new pass-rush threat in Foskey’s stead.

“You’re not replacing Michael Mayer’s production and Isaiah Foskey’s production with one person,” Freeman said. “Those guys are going to be future NFL draft picks. … You replace their production through different ways, through multiple people, through schematic changes that you make.”

Freeman highlighted sophomore tight end Mitchell Evans and freshman Holden Staes, neither of whom has caught a pass this season, and junior Vyper end Jordan Botelho and freshman linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka. If one or both of that latter pairing finds success against South Carolina, it could assuage some Irish wonders about who will provide depth along the defensive line in 2023.

Isaiah Foskey heads to NFL, joining Michael Mayer in opting out of Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl appearance

Notre Dame’s career leader in sacks will not take another run at the single-season record, with senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey announcing Thursday he will head to the NFL and skip the No. 21 Irish appearance in the Gator Bowl (Dec. 30; 3:30 ET; ABC) against No. 19 South Carolina.

The All-American finishes his Notre Dame career with 26.5 sacks, breaking Justin Tuck’s record of 24.5 sacks, set nearly 20 years ago.

When Foskey returned for the 2022 season, his stated goals were to win a national championship and break Tuck’s single-season record. He never quite got the steam to chase that latter mark of 13.5, finishing with 11 for a second consecutive season.

A cynic might point out Tuck played in fewer games than Foskey, but both red-shirted their freshman seasons, Foskey’s was simply allowed to include four games, nominal appearances for him as he made five tackles. Across the three seasons of genuine action, Foskey outpaced Tuck, he just didn’t have as dominant a single season in the process. On a per-game basis in those three years, Foskey recorded 0.72 sacks per game, ahead of Tuck’s 0.68.

Foskey ends his career with 122 tackles, including 31.5 for loss. He led the country in 2021 with an astounding six forced fumbles, adding one more in 2022.

Without Foskey against the Gamecocks, fifth-year Justin Ademilola may get a starting nod, a precursor to his 2023 role if he opts to return for one more season. Senior NaNa Osafo-Mensah could also start, also a possible foreshadowing of 2023’s defensive front.

There may be some mild concern about future depth along the defensive line, but the Irish have always expected Foskey to move along after this season. Frankly, his 2022 return was considered uncertain on its own. There is plenty of talent in Notre Dame’s defensive-line room, arguably the most-talented position group on the roster, but it is admittedly inexperienced.

A transfer portal addition or two could help that, along the lines of defensive tackle Chris Smith from Harvard this season.

Foskey may not have dominated enough this season to turn himself into a first-round draft pick, but he should be a lock to go on day two. 

The last Irish defensive end drafted was Ade Ogundeji in the fifth round in 2021, only 11 picks after Daelin Hayes. The last one drafted as high as the second round was Stephon Tuitt with the No. 46 overall pick in 2014.

Michael Mayer headed to the NFL, opts out of Notre Dame’s appearance in the Gator Bowl

The most prolific tight end in Notre Dame history ends his Irish career with a catch in every one of the 36 games he appeared in, a testament to his consistency despite defenses knowing to key on him more plays than not. Junior Michael Mayer announced Wednesday he will enter the NFL draft despite having two years of eligibility remaining and will skip No. 21 Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl matchup (Dec. 30; 3:30 ET; ABC) against No. 19 South Carolina.

Mayer holds every career and season record for tight ends in Irish history, a remarkable feat when realizing Notre Dame is called “TE U” for a reason, part of the reason he went to South Bend at all.

“I’ve really enjoyed my experience at Notre Dame,” Mayer told ESPN. “The first reason I picked Notre Dame was the NFL, it was on my mind a very, very long time. I saw a lot of good tight ends in the NFL from Notre Dame. That was one of the main reasons I went there.”

Mayer caught 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022, all leading the Irish even though no other receiving threat consistently drew coverage away from the All-American.

He ends his career with 180 catches in 36 games for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns. Only Michael Floyd (271) and TJ Jones (181) have caught more passes in Notre Dame history, both taking four years to do so.

Without Mayer against the Gamecocks, sophomore Mitchell Evans likely will get the start, possibly his first expanded role aside from the quarterback-sneak package that was successful 6-of-8 times this season. Evans has not caught a pass yet this season, though he snagged two for 21 yards as a freshman.

In addition to his increased role, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees may turn to his three running backs more often, lining up sophomore Logan Diggs or junior Chris Tyree in the slot in Mayer’s absence while one or two of the other backs remain in the backfield.

Next season, the Irish will have a handful of tight ends to turn to, with current junior Kevin Bauman, sophomore Cane Berrong and freshman Eli Raridon joining Evans all finally fully healthy after various injuries limited each of the three in the last calendar year. Freshman Holden Staes will be in that mix, as well.

Some NFL draft previews consider Mayer a top-10 pick, and even if he does not go that high, he should be the highest tight end drafted in Notre Dame history. In 2013, Tyler Eifert was selected No. 21 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

A year ago, Florida product Kyle Pitts was selected No. 4 overall, meaning Mayer is unlikely to set a new position standard.

Notre Dame lands dazzling athlete recruit, Brandyn Hillman, with signing day just two weeks away

The early signing period opens in two weeks, and Notre Dame is not done adding to its class. Rivals.com three-star athlete Brandyn Hillman (Churchland High School; Portsmouth, Va.) joined the Irish class of 2023 on Wednesday afternoon, turning down offers from North Carolina, Kentucky and Virginia Tech in doing so.

Hillman’s recruiting process was a unique one, also holding offers from USC, Oklahoma and Tennessee, as well as closer offers like Virginia, West Virginia and Boston College.

Three months ago, Hillman had none of these offers, a startling late process for someone who is expected to sign on the dotted line in two weeks. In less than one week in September, Hillman went from only one scholarship offer, from FCS-level Norfolk State. Within a week, nine FBS offers had flooded in. He visited South Bend in mid-October, watching Notre Dame fall to Stanford.

Some of that may be group-think, one school following another’s lead in uncovering hidden talent, but Hillman’s spring and early summer recruit camps put him on those schools’ radars. In physical-ability testing, Hillman’s gifts were clear.

The Irish have reportedly chased him with an open-ended thought as to where he will play, at an offensive skill position or at defensive back. He played both quarterback and cornerback in high school, and at 6-fo0t-1 and 200 pounds, he could easily adjust into either a running back or receiver, or defensive back role.

Looking at his highlight reel, Hillman’s abilities are nearly comical compared to his high-school competition. In fact, let’s dispense with the usual 2-3 paragraph summation of these clips, and instead just publish the notes taken while watching it, with some light editing.

The first clip of Hillman’s eight-minute highlight reel has him taking a shotgun snap, faking a screen pass and then cutting upfield through two defenders. About 20 yards later, he jumped over the last remaining defender en route to a 73-yard touchdown run. Okay then.

Next highlight, a stiff arm to clear his way for another long touchdown run. Third, jumped another defender, another long touchdown. Long touchdown runs are not highlights for this guy; he needs to show how he embarrassed the defense.

It is easy to see how these types of plays led to a rapid recruiting process, albeit a late one. Every coach who sees him thinks this is the scat back of the future.

He is not sought as a quarterback, and his passes make it clear why. They look to all be on the first read and are far from thrown on a line.

But quick hips and churning legs make him a dynamic runner. His quick acceleration is not apparent when focusing solely on him, his legs not necessarily spinning at a high rate, but given how easily he outruns every defender, he is clearly accelerating with ease and effectiveness.

Arm tackles against Hillman are hopeless. This is one of the most fun highlight reels I have ever watched. On some of his long touchdown runs, receivers are throwing up touchdown signals when Hillman still has three defenders to beat, and they are right.

But again, outside of perhaps Navy, Hillman will not be an FBS-level quarterback. Most of his passes would be intercepted, and it is not a complicated passing offense he used in high school. There is not much zip on these balls. Fans should dismiss thoughts of him becoming a preferred quarterback.

Defensive highlights begin at the 5:17 mark. Shorter, I suspect, both because Hillman prefers offense and because those highlights are generally more dramatic.

First defensive play, he is sagging off a slot receiver. Screen pass to the receiver wide of the slot, ball carrier gains some steam. Hillman plants him 10 yards down the field with such suddenness, a literal laugh out loud was heard in this office.

That acceleration mentioned earlier helps Hillman make up ground when chasing down ball carriers, even if simply trying to work through the tackle box.

It is not hard to imagine that acceleration helping Hillman catch up to a receiver who has beaten him downfield, especially if that pass is at all underthrown.

A physical defensive back, far more so than most.

This is not the most elite of preps football. The field conditions give that away. In that respect, maybe there is a comparison to Jack Kiser, and if that is the impact Hillman delivers at Notre Dame, it would be quite the recruiting win.

This does not seem to be a passing-heavy level of football, so his coverage skills would presumably need some work, likely his route-running, as well. But the Irish have three cornerbacks for 2023 and four other receivers in this class. There’s time.

Things We Learned This Season: Notre Dame’s culture created progress, though inexperience begat losses

If the transfer portal window has genuinely changed anything about college football, it is when one season feels like it has ended and the next has begun. That transition used to wait until mid-January, but now the transfer portal window opening on the Monday after conference championship weekend kickstarts the offseason ramp-up to spring-practice impressions from new arrivals, which obviously creates the summer’s anticipation and then preseason hype. Thus, before the portal leads to a new quarterback at Notre Dame and a couple of receivers that create nine months of hopeful hypotheticals, let’s ponder what was learned in 2022 …

A talented football team, one largely “driven” by its offensive and defensive lines, one led by a first-time head coach not yet well-versed in game-management challenges, and one lacking the types of perimeter playmakers that raise ceilings in college football this decade.

By the end of the 2022 season, Notre Dame was what it was expected to be, even though its 8-4 record was a bit disappointing way of reaching this expected end. The No. 21 Irish should never have been ranked as high as No. 5 in the preseason, not when replacing the experience that comes with 22 career starts from a quarterback and three decades of head-coaching mishaps, the former again a need after Drew Pyne’s entry into the transfer portal but one that may be solved with a modern-day shortcut.

But at the core, Notre Dame was exactly what first-time head coach Marcus Freeman wanted it to be, not a team reliant on a single star but an “O-line and D-line driven program,” a phrasing he first trotted out early in preseason practices and one that held on well into November, though this space never quite found the right way to format it. That being the Irish focus made last Saturday’s 38-27 loss at USC all the more frustrating for Freeman, because Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams’ repeated evasions of Notre Dame’s defensive line eventually rendered the offensive line’s greatest strength, run blocking, less an asset.

“As I just told the team, I’m sure everybody is disappointed, from me on down,” Freeman said that night. “You want to see how you compare against a team like that when you’re playing at your best. We didn’t play at our best. …

“They are a dang good football team, really good. We have a really good football team, and that’s just a disappointment. You want to see when two really good football teams both play really well, you want to see what the outcome is.”

The loss may have made Freeman a bit more self-critical than was deserved, as the Irish forced Williams’ to grow into a headline-dominant star a bit quicker than he had in the season to date, a standalone star for only a week before a hamstring limited the Heisman Trophy finalist on Friday night in the Pac 12 title game against Utah. But Freeman’s point was valid, Notre Dame was not at its best at USC.

For that matter, college football fans were deprived of any such moment all season when it came to the Irish. “Two really good football teams both playing really well” never quite came to be. Either Notre Dame’s gameplan was too conservative to allow for excellence (the 21-10 loss at Ohio State), the opponent was utterly outmatched along both sides of the line (the 35-14 win vs Clemson) or one star forced the Irish out of their ideal game (Williams). While Notre Dame fans relished beating the constant-nemesis Tigers on Nov. 5, the lack of any heavyweight bout in Freeman’s debut campaign may be regretted in years to come, if for no other reason than the memory to look back upon but more likely because testing Freeman’s resolve in the biggest of moments would have been a welcomed Irish luxury in this down-and-up season.

That is in years to come, though.

This year, Freeman’s naivete caught up with him in one regard or another first against Marshall and then against Stanford, the kinds of games Brian Kelly excelled at winning in his final five seasons in South Bend. It is not a welcomed excuse, but such missteps are common from first-year head coaches, especially ones coming from the defensive side of the ball. The instincts needed to press the right buttons on a Saturday afternoon come with time and frustration.

The surprise of the Irish season may have been that those two frustrations in Notre Dame Stadium did not ruin the entire year.

Fifth-year left guard, four-year starter and two-time captain Jarrett Patterson expressed that frustration immediately after the Irish fell to Marshall, Patterson playing on an injured foot that undoubtedly added to his dismay. As Notre Dame lined up to sing the Alma Mater after the game, Patterson instead headed up the tunnel, jersey and pads already removed.

In his defense, the Irish had lost at home only once in Patterson’s entire career, what to do following a loss was not ingrained in his muscle memory. Also, Notre Dame had just been beaten along both lines; his frustration was well-founded.

Yet, the Irish rallied, inexplicable Stanford shocker aside. They beat up Clemson as badly, if not worse, as Marshall had beaten up Patterson & Co. two months earlier. USC needed Williams’ escapes because Notre Dame’s defensive line had the Trojans’ offensive line beaten. Freeman’s engines arrived for the Irish this season, even if a couple weeks later than ideal.

“I’m proud of the way our team continued to progress, continued to fight, continued to get better,” Freeman said. “… We didn’t win today, they played their hearts out, and that’s what I told them in the locker room.

“I’m proud of the way you played, because you never quit, you continue to get better.”

Plenty of teams lose that program-wide drive toward progress after their season goes awry. Immediate examples were seen this year in College Station, Chestnut Hill and East Lansing.

“Shoot, after week two, you could have went an opposite direction,” Freeman said. “After week six, when we lost to Stanford, it could have gone in a bad direction. But these leaders and these guys continue to fight.”

Disappointment has become the norm at Stanford, Wisconsin and Florida. Only time will tell if new coaches will change that. Freeman did not have that mandate, courtesy of Kelly’s resurgence following the 2016 debacle, and Notre Dame’s response to losing to Stanford suggests there need not be panic or continued frustration following the loss in Los Angeles. The Gator Bowl matchup with No. 19 South Carolina on Dec. 30 (3:30 ET; ABC) can serve to prove that to some regard, but not definitively given the increasing exhibition nature of bowl games.

“They’ll fight after this one,” he said. “It hurts, because you gave it your all, but our leaders will keep us together.”

The season-opening loss at Ohio State made it clear the Irish lack the playmakers to hang with college football’s best in 2022, hence some transfer portal focuses, and the botched two-minute drill against Stanford further exposed the inexperience at Notre Dame’s two most-critical positions, but the Irish did not falter after either occasion.

When Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick promoted Marcus Freeman, he cited a want to further the culture in the Irish locker room. Its response to those losses may have confirmed that culture more than winning ever could. Patterson’s public frustrations embodied it, but the wins that came after proved it.

Holding onto that culture and even furthering it this offseason will be Freeman’s next challenge, beginning with the thought of importing a starter at the position most focused on come any given Saturday. Not just in the Gator Bowl, but for 2023.