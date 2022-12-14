When Notre Dame opens its 2023 home schedule against Tennessee State on Sept. 2, it will not be the first time Spencer Shrader has kicked at Notre Dame Stadium. He booted the opening kickoff 49 yards against the Irish in 2020 when South Florida visited South Bend on short notice during the pandemic.
That was his only kick that day, a 52-0 Notre Dame shutout, so next year’s matchup with the Tigers will assuredly test Shrader more.
The Indiana native visited Notre Dame over the weekend and announced Tuesday night he will transfer to the Irish after four seasons with the Bulls.
Shrader went 9-of-13 on field-goal attempts this season, hitting a long of 49 yards. In his career, he is 28-of-41 with a 52-yard long and is 95-of-96 on point-after attempts.
This is the second straight year Notre Dame has reached into the transfer ranks for a kicker, tapping Blake Grupe from Arkansas State in 2022, rewarded with a 13-of-18 field-goal showing and 43 successful point-after attempts.
In both instances, the Irish already had a kicker on the team. Sophomore Josh Bryan did not play this year — he made an extra point in 2021 — hampered by a groin injury just before the season that cost him kickoff duties at Ohio State, something so late to arise it was not announced before the game. Freshman walk-on Zac Yoakam then impressed enough in the role, Bryan never regained it.
A graduate (and a former professional soccer player before originally walking on at South Florida), Shrader’s quick commitment to Notre Dame does not yield any insight into what changes Irish head coach Marcus Freeman was or was not able to implement with the academic side of the University as it pertains to undergraduate transfers, a notoriously slow process that has made it more difficult for Notre Dame to pull in players in years past.
Marcus Freeman may have been a week early in declaring Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl roster set. Just on Saturday, the Irish head coach said he did not expect any more entrants into the transfer portal before the Dec. 30 meeting with No. 19 South Carolina (3:30 ET; ABC).
Then on Monday, sophomore tight end Cane Berrong announced via social media that he will transfer and thus miss Notre Dame’s appearance in Jacksonville.
“That was what last week was for,” Freeman said. “After the USC game, we had those conversations. We gave them time to really reflect and make decisions. And we told them, by this past week we wanted to make sure that our guys had made decisions on opting out or going into the transfer portal.
“I can’t predict the future, but I don’t anticipate anybody else not playing in the bowl game or going into the portal right now.”
Berrong does so with three seasons of eligibility remaining after appearing in three games as a freshman before an ACL cut short his season. He played only against Boston College this season, logging all of five snaps. Berrong finishes his Notre Dame career with no other stats.
Without him, the Irish will have only sophomore Mitchell Evans and freshman Holden Staes available as tight ends against the Gamecocks. Fullback Davis Sherwood could line up as a blocking tight end at points, as well.
It may be that Berrong fully realized in the last week or so that Staes has passed him in the depth chart, not even the absence of Michael Mayer giving Berrong enough reps to satiate him. Or it could be that he simply missed Freeman’s soft deadline by a couple days.
Berrong is the fourth Notre Dame player to declare an intention to transfer in the last week, following in the footsteps of junior quarterback Drew Pyne, freshman cornerback Jayden Bellamy and senior defensive end Osi Ekwonu.
Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey both opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft, while senior cornerback Cam Hart will miss it following shoulder surgery, though he will return to the Irish in 2023.
Moving forward, this space's editorial position will be not to highlight these numbers. They fail to acknowledge how many portal entries are walk-ons looking to continue this dream a bit longer, the reserves who always transferred after graduating or even just the pandemic excess https://t.co/xFD4uO28uI
Marcus Freeman intends to treat the month of December like a week before the season opener coming off preseason practices rather than entirely focus on the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 (3:30 ET; ABC) against No. 19 South Carolina. The Irish could spend every practice preparing for the Gamecocks, but that would come at the expense of younger players’ development.
By the end of this week, though, Notre Dame (8-4) will start actively thinking about South Carolina (8-4).
“Your only focus as you get closer to this game is to win the game,” Freeman said Saturday. “Right now, being 20 days away, you still have time to truly just go into game planning, right? …
“It’s no different than fall camp. You’re spending a part of fall camp developing your roster. That’s what we’re doing now. Part of that is giving those guys that have played a tremendous amount of reps this season time for their body to recover. … As you continue to get closer and closer to the game, it’ll be all South Carolina.”
That recipe has failed Freeman twice to date, once in last year’s Fiesta Bowl faceplant and once heading to Ohio State to open his first season as a head coach. Those were, of course, top-five opponents. The Gamecocks are neither that nor at full strength anymore, losing two more players to opt-outs on Monday.
Freeman can wait another week before devoting much practice time to South Carolina, but this space has no obligation to younger players whose practice improvements will go unseen until the spring, at the earliest, with possible exceptions at quarterback and tight end.
South Carolina has two top players opt out on defense (CB Cam Smith and DL Zacch Pickens). Now have their top two leading rushers and top two TEs in the portal https://t.co/lDZ2jXCMt4
And while Freeman is waiting to dissect everything about the Gamecocks, any college football fan, Freeman included, noticed some things about them at the end of the season as they upset No. 6 Tennessee and No. 10 Clemson in back-to-back weeks. Freeman’s first observations in watching some of those games were what one would have expected in the preseason. South Carolina has one of the more talented, if also inconsistent, quarterbacks in the country in Spencer Rattler.
“I remember watching a couple of plays (of the 63-38 win against the Volunteers on Nov. 19) with my kids and saying, ‘Wow, this team is explosive.’ They’re extremely talented,” Freeman said a week ago shortly after learning of Notre Dame’s bowl opponent. “… I did take a couple minutes to peek at just the offense vs. Clemson and then obviously watched a little bit of the Tennessee game.
“[Rattler] is special. Their offense is explosive. … It all starts with their quarterback. Spencer is an extremely talented individual. I’ve seen him extend some plays with his legs, the ability to throw the ball into tight spaces, make good decisions. He is a talented quarterback.”
If that quarterback-play description sounds similar to the most recent one the Irish faced, it is worth pointing out the same coach signed Rattler out of high school as sought Caleb Williams, bringing them into the same system at Oklahoma. Lincoln Riley likes his quarterbacks to be able to pick up first downs with their legs, throw while on the run and, if need be, dance in the pocket. While not as consistently or as dazzlingly as Williams does, Rattler checks all those boxes.
Rattler: 13 games, 66.6 percent completion rate, 7.9 yards per attempt, 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions; 191 yards on 38 rush attempts with three touchdowns.
Rattler in the last two games, those top-10 upsets: 798 yards on a 72.4 percent completion rate and 10.5 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns and two interceptions; 33 yards on 6 rush attempts with one touchdown.
Those season-long numbers may seem modest, but South Carolina’s passing offense adds 0.049 expected points per its average play, according to cfb-graphs.com. To put that into Irish context, Notre Dame adds 0.111 expected points per its average pass play.
The Gamecocks need an efficient passing game, because their rushing attack is dismal, and that was before losing their top back to the transfer portal. South Carolina averages 3.8 yards per rush and only 123.3 yards per game. There is a reason it ran the ball only 32.4 times per game, No. 106 in the country. Despite its five-game losing streak in the second half of the season, Syracuse’s rushing offense was more efficient than the Gamecocks’, as was Cal’s.
South Carolina points per game: 31.7, No. 45 in the country, one point per game more than Notre Dame. South Carolina points allowed per game: 27.5, No. 78 in the country.
Defensively, the Gamecocks’ weakness is clear and one Notre Dame will enjoy. In every way, South Carolina’s rush defense ranks in the bottom-30 of the country.
South Carolina rushing yards allowed per game: 192.4, No. 113 in the country. Yards allowed per rush attempt: 4.85, No. 112 in the country. Rushing attempts against per game: 39.7, No. 103 in the country.
ON NAVY The Midshipmen fired 15-year head coach Ken Niumatalolo over the weekend after their double-overtime loss to Army. That defeat likely sealed a fate that would have been at best delayed by a year with a different result. And none of it may not be Niumatalolo’s fault.
Navy is 2-5 in its last seven matchups against Army and the same is true against Air Force, and that may be the only metric that matters around Annapolis moving forward. There are just too many disadvantages stacking up against the service academies to compete with anyone else consistently.
While the NCAA seems to limit cut blocking a little bit more every few years, a new head coach may stray from the triple-option, anyway. However, off-field hurdles will stifle any offensive approach preferred by the next head coach.
Navy does not add transfers, so its best players may depart but the Midshipmen have no recourse to replace them similarly. There is no graduate school, so players cannot mature into a fifth-year surprise, not to mention the current marvels of sixth- and even seventh-year players.
Lastly, it will be only harder to recruit to the service academies moving forward, already a high bar to clear. Players are considered graduate employees and thus may not seek outside employment, as in, they cannot receive money through name, image and likeness deals.
One might think that would not impact the typical Navy football recruit, but consider how often someone enters the military because that is the only way they can afford college. There are increasingly alternative options. If nothing else, an improving player already at Annapolis may realize he has improved to an extent he could make five figures elsewhere on top of his scholarship, and the idea of $20-30,000 of income before the end of his college career could spur a transfer.
Niumatalolo is one of only two Navy head coaches to defeat Notre Dame since 1964 and the only one to do it multiple times. That may be true for a long time to come, with the current Irish winning streak in the series already at five.
Hadn't checked the #NotreDame-South Carolina line in a week. Down to the -2 or -2.5, though still in Irish favor.
Marcus Freeman is thinking about just about everything tied to Notre Dame except its next opponent. The No. 21 Irish will focus on No. 19 South Carolina and the Gator Bowl (Dec. 30; 3:30 ET; ABC) soon enough, but not just yet.
Freeman said he and his coaching staff spent about 10 minutes on the Gamecocks late this week, after they returned to South Bend from a week bouncing around the country recruiting. With the early signing period beginning in less than two weeks, opening Dec. 21, keeping the No. 3 recruiting class in the country intact is the first priority this month.
“That’s the development of your roster, development of your team,” Freeman said Saturday. “The enhancement of your roster is so important. It’s so vital for the continued success of our program.”
The most notable transfer portal move for the Irish thus far has been junior quarterback Drew Pyne’s entry into it. Freeman supported Pyne’s choice, one that came after the two had honest conversations about Notre Dame’s plans at quarterback this offseason. The Irish are actively seeking an incoming transfer, and Freeman knew that would be the case long before Pyne left the team.
“You have to be as honest as you can be,” Freeman said. “So I told our coaches, we have to be honest with our players. We had to be honest with — I love Drew Pyne, part of that love for him was to say, ‘We’re possibly looking into the transfer portal to take a quarterback.’
“I could have not told him and lied and said, ‘We’re not going to take a quarterback,’ and wait until after the (bowl) game and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to look for a quarterback.’ But that’s not what we’re built on. We’re built on real, authentic relationships and having those honest conversations. Drew made the best decision for Drew.”
Without Pyne, Freeman has been forced to consider one particular aspect of prep for the trip to Jacksonville at the end of the month. Who will start for Notre Dame at quarterback?
Both sophomore Tyler Buchner — coming off a shoulder sprain that cost him the last 10 games of the regular season and required surgery — and freshman Steve Angeli have taken starter’s snaps in practice this week, Freeman said. Buchner simply participating in the majority of these December practices stands out.
“Right now, I want all those guys getting reps and rolling,” Freeman said. “Tyler hasn’t played football for a long time, so just getting him in there with a bunch of different groups of receivers and O-linemen and let him get acclimated.
“But he’s looked good. He’s done a good job in practice. Steve has done a pretty good job, too.”
Freeman does not expect either Buchner or Angeli to be full-contact in practice between now and Dec. 30, simply not a risk he wants to take with a quarterback this time of year. A touch more indiscretion from the Irish defensive line may be tolerated, though.
“Sometimes [quarterbacks] run that ball or those D-linemen, they might get yelled at for touching the quarterback,” Freeman said. “But you’re going to get bumped enough.”
Aside from the quarterbacks, focusing the first few practices last week on younger and inexperienced players was its own form of bowl prep at two positions in particular. With tight end Michel Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey opting out of the bowl game — Freeman said he does not expect any further opt outs, having asked those possible players to take care of it last week — Notre Dame needs to find some comfort with new receiving options at tight end and a new pass-rush threat in Foskey’s stead.
“You’re not replacing Michael Mayer’s production and Isaiah Foskey’s production with one person,” Freeman said. “Those guys are going to be future NFL draft picks. … You replace their production through different ways, through multiple people, through schematic changes that you make.”
Freeman highlighted sophomore tight end Mitchell Evans and freshman Holden Staes, neither of whom has caught a pass this season, and junior Vyper end Jordan Botelho and freshman linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka. If one or both of that latter pairing finds success against South Carolina, it could assuage some Irish wonders about who will provide depth along the defensive line in 2023.
Notre Dame’s career leader in sacks will not take another run at the single-season record, with senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey announcing Thursday he will head to the NFL and skip the No. 21 Irish appearance in the Gator Bowl (Dec. 30; 3:30 ET; ABC) against No. 19 South Carolina.
The All-American finishes his Notre Dame career with 26.5 sacks, breaking Justin Tuck’s record of 24.5 sacks, set nearly 20 years ago.
When Foskey returned for the 2022 season, his stated goals were to win a national championship and break Tuck’s single-season record. He never quite got the steam to chase that latter mark of 13.5, finishing with 11 for a second consecutive season.
A cynic might point out Tuck played in fewer games than Foskey, but both red-shirted their freshman seasons, Foskey’s was simply allowed to include four games, nominal appearances for him as he made five tackles. Across the three seasons of genuine action, Foskey outpaced Tuck, he just didn’t have as dominant a single season in the process. On a per-game basis in those three years, Foskey recorded 0.72 sacks per game, ahead of Tuck’s 0.68.
Foskey ends his career with 122 tackles, including 31.5 for loss. He led the country in 2021 with an astounding six forced fumbles, adding one more in 2022.
Without Foskey against the Gamecocks, fifth-year Justin Ademilola may get a starting nod, a precursor to his 2023 role if he opts to return for one more season. Senior NaNa Osafo-Mensah could also start, also a possible foreshadowing of 2023’s defensive front.
There may be some mild concern about future depth along the defensive line, but the Irish have always expected Foskey to move along after this season. Frankly, his 2022 return was considered uncertain on its own. There is plenty of talent in Notre Dame’s defensive-line room, arguably the most-talented position group on the roster, but it is admittedly inexperienced.
A transfer portal addition or two could help that, along the lines of defensive tackle Chris Smith from Harvard this season.
Foskey may not have dominated enough this season to turn himself into a first-round draft pick, but he should be a lock to go on day two.
The last Irish defensive end drafted was Ade Ogundeji in the fifth round in 2021, only 11 picks after Daelin Hayes. The last one drafted as high as the second round was Stephon Tuitt with the No. 46 overall pick in 2014.