Notre Dame gets the letters: Four receivers fill greatest Irish need

By Dec 21, 2022, 11:20 AM EST
If the biggest gap between Notre Dame and the Playoff contenders in 2022 was at quarterback, the second-biggest gap was in perimeter playmaking. To some extent, those concerns are clearly tied together.

For the second time in three years, the Irish focused on receivers in recruiting. Well, more thoroughly, this was the third straight cycle Notre Dame did so, but last year’s haul fell apart in December, leaving only Tobias Merriweather as a signee.

Irish receivers coach Chansi Stuckey did not suffer the recruiting plight of his predecessor, signing four receivers on Wednesday as the December signing period commenced. In order of their initial commitments …

Braylon James
Stony Point High School; Round Rock, Texas
Measurements: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star recruit and an Under Armour All-American, James is ranked as the No. 27 receiver in the country, per rivals.com, and the No. 149 overall prospect.

Other notable offers: James narrowed his lengthy offer list to just Notre Dame, Stanford and TCU before choosing the Irish, also holding offers from Georgia, LSU and Ohio State, as well as eight FBS programs in his homestate Texas.

That Lonestar note may be worth keeping in mind, as Stuckey was at Baylor before arriving in South Bend last winter and made it a habit to pursue receivers from Texas in this cycle, perhaps a coincidence, perhaps a trend that will continue.

Projected position: James’ height may make him an ideal boundary receiver for Notre Dame down the line, in the mold of Chase Claypool and Myles Boykin. That said, he is also comfortable in space.

Quick take: Above all else, James’ commitment as the first receiver in this Irish class was a crucial recruiting moment for a program short on receivers that found itself deep into the cycle without a playmaking pledge.

RELATED READING: Four-star Texas receiver gives Notre Dame needed offensive piece in class of 2023

Short-term roster outlook: He’ll play. They’ll all play. The usual next note in these blurbs is “Long-term depth chart impact,” but Notre Dame’s receiver depth chart is so shallow, the short-term outlook is the same as the long-term impact. The Irish will need these receivers in 2023. With three of the four enrolling early (the fourth listed is the exception), that should be possible. Spring practice will reveal just how likely, but be surprised if they are not playing early.

Rico Flores JR.
Folsom High School; Folsom, Calif.
Measurements: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star recruit and an All-American, Flores is ranked as the No. 22 receiver in the country, per rivals.com, and the No. 137 overall prospect.

Other notable offers: After long considering Georgia and Ohio State, Flores chose Notre Dame over the Independence Day weekend. Franky, any receiver sought by the Bulldogs and Buckeyes is probably rated a touch low by recruiting rankings.

Projected position: Flores’ downfield abilities should put him at field receiver in the future, giving him space to work with as he beats his cornerback and then deals with a helping safety. He is at his best catching a ball over his shoulder with ease, an underappreciated skill in high-school receivers.

Quick take: The combination of James and Flores is akin to sophomores Lorenzo Styles and Deion Colzie, complementary skills that should help each other flourish.

RELATED READING: Four-star receiver Rico Flores Jr.’s commitment gives Notre Dame some receiver hope for 2023

Short-term roster outlook: Notre Dame expects five receivers back next season, including former walk-on Matt Salerno. That’s it. So when looking at players like Flores, it is an Irish imperative that he be ready to play by September.

Jaden Greathouse
Westlake High School; Austin, Texas
Measurements: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star recruit, Greathouse may be the best of this receivers group, ranked No. 13 among receivers by rivals.com and No. 85 among all prospects in the class of 2023.

Other notable offers: Greathouse chose Notre Dame over finalists Oklahoma, South Carolina and his homestate flagship, Texas.

Projected position: Greathouse may have the athletic abilities to play any of the three standard receiver positions. He catches more than his fair share of jump balls, his basketball skills shining there. His strong center of gravity would fit as a slot receiver, able to cut through the front-seven traffic on quick routes. And he is explosive enough to get downfield on the outside.

Quick take: Let’s pull from the thoughts when Greathouse committed, “Greathouse’s quick acceleration helps not only in getting downfield but also in getting out of breaks efficiently, complementing his sharp route-running. He may already be a more complete receiver than most such recruits, a backhanded compliment of sorts as it is a result of him not having simple height to rely on or raw sprinter’s speed.

RELATED READING: A third four-star receiver commitment, Jaden Greathouse, elevates Notre Dame’s class of 2023 from good to Great

Short-term roster outlook: Two years ago, there was hype around Lorenzo Styles playing as a freshman. In 2022’s summer, that focused on the only receiver signed a year ago, Tobias Merriweather. In their two freshman seasons, they combined for 31 catches for 381 yards and two touchdowns. Greathouse may exceed that on his own in 2023.

Kaleb Smith
Rick Reedy High School; Frisco, Texas
Measurements: 6-foot, 168 pounds
Accolades: A consensus three-star prospect, Smith can be considered a Stuckey find, having chased him from Baylor and then pulling him out of Texas late in the cycle.

Other notable offers: Smith had been committed to Texas Tech for more than nine months before Stuckey and Notre Dame convinced him to de-commit and visit South Bend in November.

Projected position: At that size, slot receiver is Smith’s future.

Quick take: The difference between Smith and the rest of this receivers haul is obvious: his size, or lack thereof. That variety will make the class a better fit than simply loading up on a pile of big bodies.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame adds a fourth receiver commit to recruiting class, helping a roster need

Short-term roster outlook: With no Avery Davis, Notre Dame is now without a proven slot receiver. With no Michael Mayer, that need becomes even more stark. It may be odd to lump those two together to prove a vacuum, but they were Rees’ intentions for the position in 2022.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Brandyn Hillman, athlete who may end up on defense

By Dec 21, 2022, 4:27 PM EST
BRANDYN HILLMAN
Churchland High School; Portsmouth, Va.
Measurements: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
Accolades: A rivals.com three-star prospect, Hillman’s recruiting rankings may not be finalized. His recruitment process accelerated so rapidly and so late, he may yet move up the rankings in the final update in a couple months.

Other notable offers: Three months ago, Hillman had no FBS offers. Only FCS-level Norfolk State had sought him. Then Notre Dame reached out and more and more and more teams did, as well. USC, Oklahoma and Tennessee offered in weeks to come, nine in total.

Hillman visited South Bend to watch the Irish lose to Stanford and committed just two weeks ago.

Projected position: Hillman played on both sides of the ball in high school, leaving it uncertain where he will land at the next level. Some of these write-ups being delayed today — partly intentionally, as the a.m. deluge serves little purpose; partly out of December mishaps slowly overall production — lends the benefit of Notre Dame’s coordinators tipping their hands today. Hillman will get his first crack defensively.

Quick take: Hillman hits with ferocity and closes with aggression. A physical defensive back, he may need some work in coverage, but that will come quickly, given his natural instincts.

Short-term roster outlook: If Hillman ends up at Rover, he may play sooner than later. For now, though, it will be special teams work at most for Hillman.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame lands dazzling athlete recruit, Brandyn Hillman, with signing day just two weeks away

Long-term depth chart impact: That sooner than later thought ties to the coming transition for Irish linebackers. When Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser and JD Bertrand matriculate, an entirely new guard will line up. Junior Tuihalamaka, Prince Kollie and Jaylen Sneed are the frontrunners, but Hillman’s athleticism could join them in a rotation before long.

His athleticism is that special, that differentiating.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan

By Dec 21, 2022, 3:55 PM EST
COOPER FLANAGAN
De La Salle High School; Concord, Calif.
Measurements: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds
Accolades: The consensus four-star recruit is the No. 15 tight end in the class of 2023, per rivals.com, though Notre Dame’s evaluation of tight ends should be granted more credibility than any recruiting rankings.

For that matter, the Irish focused on Bay Area sources to confirm their evaluation.

“Cooper Flanagan is the best player in the Bay Area,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said Wednesday. “That was the consensus from the people we know and trust out there. This isn’t a hybrid receiver. Exactly what he does translates to what he’ll be asked to do here at Notre Dame.”

Other notable offers: Committed to the Irish for 15 months, Flagan was not swayed by offers from Alabama, LSU or Michigan, not to mention closer offers from Cal, Utah and Oregon.

Projected position: Tight end, though perhaps initially as an H-back, primarily a blocking role. That will fit with much of what Flanagan excelled at in high school.

Quick take: Flanagan’s height will eventually make him an enticing passing target, but for now, his strength will be run blocking.

Short-term roster outlook: While Notre Dame needs to replace the most prolific tight end in program history, it has a couple options to do so, most notably sophomore Mitchell Evans and freshman Holden Staes.

Long-term depth chart impact: Cane Berrong’s outgoing transfer will open up more possibilities for Flanagan down the line, as will being in the rare Irish recruiting class with only one tight end, something of a shock now that it is realized.

Notre Dame gets the letters: Four defensive linemen, led by consensus four-star Brenan Vernon

By Dec 21, 2022, 3:30 PM EST
Notre Dame’s defensive line has reliably been its deepest position for a few years now, and adding a trio of four-star recruits and a flipped commitment from Stanford should only continue that trend.

In order of their initial commitments to the Irish, now having all signed as the December signing period opened …

BRENAN VERNON
Mentor High School; Ohio
Measurements: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star prospect, Vernon is the No. 7 strongside defensive end in the class, per rivals.com, and the No. 60 overall recruit. He will play in the All-American Bowl next month.

Other notable offers: A top-tier defensive end from Ohio would usually end up at Ohio State, a program known for producing first-round draft picks from the position. Yet, Vernon never wavered from his 18-month Irish commitment.

Projected position: Vernon may have been tailormade to be Notre Dame’s next Vyper end.

Quick take: Vernon’s size and length alone should make him a contributor in his career. If that is his floor, that is quite a recruiting haul.

Short-term roster outlook: The Irish defensive line is not quite as deep as it has been in recent years, certainly not if Justin Ademilola opts against a sixth season. If he returns, Vernon may be no higher than third on the depth chart, but if Ademilola takes his chances in the NFL draft, a strong preseason could push Vernon into the two-deep.

Long-term depth chart impact: Notre Dame is, to some extent, grasping for its next Vyper. Ademilola’s return will be vital for 2023. After him, the Irish are looking at part-time linebacker Jordan Botelho and a pair of current freshmen, or Vernon.

BOUBACAR TRAORE
Central Memorial High School; West Roxbury, Mass.
Measurements: 6-foot-4, 254 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star prospect, Traore is the No. 26 strongside defensive end in the class, per rivals.com. He will play in the All-American Bowl next month.

Other notable offers: Traore was committed to nearby Boston College for six months when Notre Dame offered him a scholarship, and his Eagles’ pledge almost immediately fell by the wayside. A Michigan offer did not distract him from the Irish thought he had long wanted.

Projected position: Put Traore into the same category as Vernon, a needed attempt at finding Notre Dame’s next Vyper.

Quick take: Do not overlook Traore. His sophomore year highlights quickly elicit a “Wow” reaction. He embraces blocks even as he makes a tackle. He drives an offensive lineman into the backfield before sliding off him and onto the quarterback. His quick first few steps on a pass rush put any offensive tackle at a disadvantage.

Short-term roster outlook: Special teams work may await Traore. Preserving eligibility is less and less a need, given the realities of one-time transfers. Given Notre Dame’s excellent punt-block unit in 2022, that could be its own glamorous role.

RELATED READING: Third elite defensive end commit further bolsters Notre Dame’s class of four-star prospects

Long-term depth chart impact: If not at Vyper, the Irish may also need a “Big” end before too long. Current junior Ryle Mills and senior NaNa Osafo-Mensah will hold down the position next season, but behind them is only German project Alexander Ehrensberger.

DEVAN HOUSTON
Saint James School; Md.
Measurements: 6-foot-3, 270 pounds
Accolades: The sole defensive tackle in Notre Dame’s class — though perhaps it should be mentioned that Traore’s body could probably hold more weight in the future — Houston is a consensus four-star prospect and the No. 20 defensive tackle in the class, per rivals.com.

Other notable offers: Houstan chose Notre Dame over Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Penn State, but also, most notably, Michigan and former Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston. Houstan’s brother, Caleb, spent the last year on the Wolverines basketball team, recently declaring for the NBA draft after one season of college basketball.

Projected position: Somewhere on the defensive line interior, the differences between three-technique and nose tackle difficult to diagnosis off high-school highlights.

Quick take: Devan Houstan is quick enough to rush off the edge in high school. Maryland high school football talent is not particularly strong, to be generous, but his clean releases around the tackles are still impressive. They are often helped by strong hands swatting blockers away.

He will have to adjust to the different game in college, both in moving to the interior full-time and in the massive ramp-up in opposing talent, but Houstan’s raw talent and ability to hold space are clear.

RELATED READING: Defensive tackle chooses Notre Dame over Michigan, yet another four-star in the Irish class of 2023

Short-term roster outlook: Current senior Howard Cross and sophomore Gabriel Rubio will lead the way at tackle in 2023, but Houstan may be called upon for some rotational reps.

Long-term depth chart impact: Behind Cross and Rubio, the Irish have nothing proven up front. Playing time will be available as soon as 2024.

Armel Mukam
Woodberry Forest School; Va.
Measurements: 6-foot-4, 255 pounds
Accolades: The rivals.com three-star prospect may be seen as more of a project than his classmates.

Other notable offers: Mukam flipped from a two-month Stanford commitment to an Irish pledge in one August day, filling a hole opened by five-star defensive end Keon Kelley’s de-commitment.

Projected position: Mukam should fill in at “Big” end in due time, particularly once he adds 10 pounds or so to match his wide frame.

Quick take: At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, his wide body and long arms make it hard for a running back to get around the edge, lengthening the ball carrier’s trip upfield.

Mukam is quick off the snap and willing to chase after passes into the flat, intangible signs of hustle.

Such raw descriptions of Mukam are necessary, given he has played only one full season of football and moved from Canada to the United States to do so.

RELATED READING: Former Stanford commit, DE Armel Mukam fills unexpected hole in Notre Dame’s class of 2023

Short-term roster outlook: Mukam will follow Ehrensberger’s role of being a long-term project. His time will come, but it will not be in 2023.

Long-term depth chart impact: Projects eventually find a spot to contribute, but projecting that far out may be a fool’s errand.

Notre Dame gets the letters: Three linebackers continue Marcus Freeman’s defensive emphasis, led by Drayk Bowen

By Dec 21, 2022, 2:23 PM EST
rivals.com
Marcus Freeman’s first recruiting class at Notre Dame, largely gathered as the Irish defensive coordinator, featured a quartet of four-star linebackers. He has followed that up, now as head coach, with another starring trio featuring a pair of four-stars and an underrated three-star prospect, all enrolling early next month.

In order of their initial commitments to the Irish, now having all signed as the December signing period opened …

Drayk Bowen
Andrean High School; Merrillville, Ind.
Measurements: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star prospect, rivals.com ranks Bowen as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the class of 2023 and the No. 45 prospect overall. He will play in the All-American Bowl next month.

Nearly every Indiana high school football award was given to Bowen this year, as well as the Butkus Award for the best linebacker in the country, following in the footsteps of Manti Te’o, Jaylon Smith and Prince Kollie.

Other notable offers: Bowen committed to Notre Dame more than a year ago, and the in-state product never wavered. Clemson, LSU and Michigan could all chase him, but there was never any wiggle in his commitment.

Projected position: More a run defender than a pass defender, Bowen’s speed should keep him on the outside of the defensive second-level, but rarely should he be asked to cover a receiver or a running back downfield.

Quick take: Bowen’s speed is an on-field reality more than a sprinting delight, but it is enough to encourage early playing time, particularly on special teams.

Short-term roster outlook: While there is no official word yet of the plans from JD Bertrand, Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau, it is more likely than not at least two of the three will return to South Bend in 2023, if not all three. Current sophomore Prince Kollie should press for more playing time next year, creating enough of a rotation (along with current freshman Jaylen Sneed) that it feels unlikely Bowen detonates as a freshman.

Long-term depth chart impact: That trio of upperclassmen will leave a hole on the second level when they all depart, hence Freeman loading up on star linebackers these last two cycles.

Preston Zinter
Central Catholic High School; Lawrence, Mass.
Measurements: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star recruit when he committed to Notre Dame in February, Zinter is now a consensus three-star prospect, though still ranked the No. 40 outside linebacker in the class, per rivals.com.

Other notable offers: Michigan, Ohio State and Georgia all had offers out to zinter when he chose the Irish, perhaps more notable than his rankings drop.

Projected position: Though he split time between tight end and linebacker in high school, Zinter is destined for linebacker to start his collegiate career.

Quick take: An ability to get upfield on a pass rush could hint at a future at Vyper end for Zinter, partly a question of how his body reacts to the collegiate strength and conditioning program.

Short-term roster outlook: Everything about Bowen applies to Zinter, as well, though the Vyper end possibility could lead to some situational roles for him. Notre Dame will have some wonders at defensive end next year, particularly if Justin Ademilola opts not to return for a sixth season.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame snags yet another consensus four-star LB commitment, Preston Zinter

Long-term depth chart impact: That Vyper end thought would not be unprecedented. Joshua Burnham moved from linebacker to Vyper in fewer than 12 months after arriving on campus.

Jaiden Ausberry
University Laboratory School; Baton Rouge, La.
Measurements: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star recruit and Under Armour All-American, Ausbery is the No. 14 outside linebacker in the class, per rivals.com.

Other notable offers: Yes, Ausberry is from Baton Rouge, as in, the city of LSU. And the Tigers were presumably the runner-up to Notre Dame in this recruitment, but it always seemed unlikely Ausberry would stay home. At some point, leaving your hometown is just preferred. Alabama, Michigan and Texas A&M all also chased him, included in his seven finalists.

Projected position: Ausberry’s fast and decisive play could make him an inside linebacker, a thought somewhat prompted by all three of these prospects being considered outside players.

Quick take: Ausberry is long enough to get his arms around a ball carrier as quickly as his chest hits him. That fast style will presumably need to be fine-tuned in coverage, but that is to be expected of nearly all high school linebackers.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame beats LSU for four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry out of Baton Rouge

