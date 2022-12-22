Virginia Tech WR transfer Kaleb Smith gives Notre Dame needed size and experience, if also nominal confusion

By Dec 22, 2022, 2:15 PM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Virginia Tech at Duke
Getty Images
20 Comments

On Wednesday morning, Notre Dame received the signed National Letter of Intent from a Texas three-star receiver named Kaleb Smith. On Wednesday afternoon, the Irish landed another receiver named Kaleb Smith, this one a Virginia Tech graduate transfer.

Certainly, this will not lead to any confusion in 2023.

The latter Smith, the elder, the one who played in 30 career games across four seasons for the Hokies, will bring size and proven ability to Notre Dame’s receiving room that otherwise lacks much in the way of known commodities.

He visited South Bend last weekend, then shutting down his transfer recruitment process despite holding offers from UCLA and USC, among others.

“I always heard there wasn’t much going on in South Bend, but I was impressed,” Smith said to Irish Sports Daily. “I think it’s a step-up town-wise from Blacksburg.

“It’s similar in a way, where it’s a college town and college environment and there’s fans all around, but all of the different options to eat; [receivers coach Chansi Stuckey] took me around. We drove around Granger and Mishawaka and then downtown. I loved it.”

At 6-foot-3 and 215 or 220 pounds, Smith brings size otherwise found only in Deion Colzie or Jayden Thomas on Notre Dame’s roster. The pair of current sophomores have combined for 33 catches for 554 yards and four touchdowns. Smith’s 2022 alone tallied 37 catches for 674 yards and three touchdowns, all numbers that would have led all Irish receivers this past season, handily in the case of his yardage.

Smith — to be clear and to drive home this redundancy, talking about the elder here, the transfer — has only one season of eligibility remaining, one granted by the 2020 season not counting toward his ticking eligibility clock. In his career, he has 74 catches for 1,143 yards and seven scores.

Notre Dame’s five returning receivers — adding freshman Tobias Merriweather, sophomore Lorenzo Styles and former walk-on Matt Salerno to the Colzie and Thomas stats; Braden Lenzy is not expected to return for a sixth year in 2023 — have combined for 94 grabs for 1,337 yards and eight touchdowns in their careers.

Along with the four incoming freshmen signed Wednesday, including Kaleb Smith the younger, the Irish now have 10 total receivers on the 2023 roster. (Lenzy could return; it is just not expected at this juncture.) Most coaches would consider that to be a bare minimum to get through a season, wanting to use up to six on any given Saturday, assuming at least two will be injured at some point and another one or two may scuffle in their development.

With five of the 10 either freshmen or sophomores, and a sixth a former walk-on, Notre Dame may yet seek some further experience at the position.

Inside the Irish

Notre Dame gets the letters: Irish secondary boosted by four signees, speed...
Sam Pendleton
Notre Dame gets the letters: Five offensive lineman signees continue Irish...
Boston College v Notre Dame
Notre Dame gets the letter: Consensus four-star running back Jeremiyah Love,...

SIGNING DAY COVERAGE
Consensus four-star QB Kenny Minchey, former Pittsburgh commit
Consensus four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, No. 4 RB in the country
Five offensive lineman signees continue Irish trend up front
Four receivers fill greatest Irish need
Irish secondary boosted by four signees, speed included, despite Signing Day disappointment
Three linebackers continue Marcus Freeman’s defensive emphasis, led by Drayk Bowen
Four defensive linemen, led by consensus four-star Brenan Vernon
Consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan
Brandyn Hillman, athlete who may end up on defense

Notre Dame gets the letter: Brandyn Hillman, athlete who may end up on defense

By Dec 21, 2022, 4:27 PM EST
0 Comments

BRANDYN HILLMAN
Churchland High School; Portsmouth, Va.
Measurements: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
Accolades: A rivals.com three-star prospect, Hillman’s recruiting rankings may not be finalized. His recruitment process accelerated so rapidly and so late, he may yet move up the rankings in the final update in a couple months.

Other notable offers: Three months ago, Hillman had no FBS offers. Only FCS-level Norfolk State had sought him. Then Notre Dame reached out and more and more and more teams did, as well. USC, Oklahoma and Tennessee offered in weeks to come, nine in total.

Hillman visited South Bend to watch the Irish lose to Stanford and committed just two weeks ago.

Projected position: Hillman played on both sides of the ball in high school, leaving it uncertain where he will land at the next level. Some of these write-ups being delayed today — partly intentionally, as the a.m. deluge serves little purpose; partly out of December mishaps slowly overall production — lends the benefit of Notre Dame’s coordinators tipping their hands today. Hillman will get his first crack defensively.

Quick take: Hillman hits with ferocity and closes with aggression. A physical defensive back, he may need some work in coverage, but that will come quickly, given his natural instincts.

Short-term roster outlook: If Hillman ends up at Rover, he may play sooner than later. For now, though, it will be special teams work at most for Hillman.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame lands dazzling athlete recruit, Brandyn Hillman, with signing day just two weeks away

Long-term depth chart impact: That sooner than later thought ties to the coming transition for Irish linebackers. When Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser and JD Bertrand matriculate, an entirely new guard will line up. Junior Tuihalamaka, Prince Kollie and Jaylen Sneed are the frontrunners, but Hillman’s athleticism could join them in a rotation before long.

His athleticism is that special, that differentiating.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Virginia Tech at Duke
Virginia Tech WR transfer Kaleb Smith gives Notre Dame needed size and experience,...
Notre Dame gets the letters: Irish secondary boosted by four signees, speed...
Sam Pendleton
Notre Dame gets the letters: Five offensive lineman signees continue Irish...

SIGNING DAY COVERAGE
Consensus four-star QB Kenny Minchey, former Pittsburgh commit
Consensus four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, No. 4 RB in the country
Five offensive lineman signees continue Irish trend up front
Four receivers fill greatest Irish need
Irish secondary boosted by four signees, speed included, despite Signing Day disappointment
Three linebackers continue Marcus Freeman’s defensive emphasis, led by Drayk Bowen
Four defensive linemen, led by consensus four-star Brenan Vernon
Consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan
Brandyn Hillman, athlete who may end up on defense

Notre Dame gets the letter: Consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan

By Dec 21, 2022, 3:55 PM EST
0 Comments

COOPER FLANAGAN
De La Salle High School; Concord, Calif.
Measurements: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds
Accolades: The consensus four-star recruit is the No. 15 tight end in the class of 2023, per rivals.com, though Notre Dame’s evaluation of tight ends should be granted more credibility than any recruiting rankings.

For that matter, the Irish focused on Bay Area sources to confirm their evaluation.

“Cooper Flanagan is the best player in the Bay Area,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said Wednesday. “That was the consensus from the people we know and trust out there. This isn’t a hybrid receiver. Exactly what he does translates to what he’ll be asked to do here at Notre Dame.”

Other notable offers: Committed to the Irish for 15 months, Flagan was not swayed by offers from Alabama, LSU or Michigan, not to mention closer offers from Cal, Utah and Oregon.

Projected position: Tight end, though perhaps initially as an H-back, primarily a blocking role. That will fit with much of what Flanagan excelled at in high school.

Quick take: Flanagan’s height will eventually make him an enticing passing target, but for now, his strength will be run blocking.

Short-term roster outlook: While Notre Dame needs to replace the most prolific tight end in program history, it has a couple options to do so, most notably sophomore Mitchell Evans and freshman Holden Staes.

Long-term depth chart impact: Cane Berrong’s outgoing transfer will open up more possibilities for Flanagan down the line, as will being in the rare Irish recruiting class with only one tight end, something of a shock now that it is realized.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Virginia Tech at Duke
Virginia Tech WR transfer Kaleb Smith gives Notre Dame needed size and experience,...
Notre Dame gets the letters: Irish secondary boosted by four signees, speed...
Sam Pendleton
Notre Dame gets the letters: Five offensive lineman signees continue Irish...

SIGNING DAY COVERAGE
Consensus four-star QB Kenny Minchey, former Pittsburgh commit
Consensus four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, No. 4 RB in the country
Five offensive lineman signees continue Irish trend up front
Four receivers fill greatest Irish need
Irish secondary boosted by four signees, speed included, despite Signing Day disappointment
Three linebackers continue Marcus Freeman’s defensive emphasis, led by Drayk Bowen
Four defensive linemen, led by consensus four-star Brenan Vernon
Consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan
Brandyn Hillman, athlete who may end up on defense

Notre Dame gets the letters: Four defensive linemen, led by consensus four-star Brenan Vernon

By Dec 21, 2022, 3:30 PM EST
0 Comments

Notre Dame’s defensive line has reliably been its deepest position for a few years now, and adding a trio of four-star recruits and a flipped commitment from Stanford should only continue that trend.

In order of their initial commitments to the Irish, now having all signed as the December signing period opened …

BRENAN VERNON
Mentor High School; Ohio
Measurements: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star prospect, Vernon is the No. 7 strongside defensive end in the class, per rivals.com, and the No. 60 overall recruit. He will play in the All-American Bowl next month.

Other notable offers: A top-tier defensive end from Ohio would usually end up at Ohio State, a program known for producing first-round draft picks from the position. Yet, Vernon never wavered from his 18-month Irish commitment.

Projected position: Vernon may have been tailormade to be Notre Dame’s next Vyper end.

Quick take: Vernon’s size and length alone should make him a contributor in his career. If that is his floor, that is quite a recruiting haul.

Short-term roster outlook: The Irish defensive line is not quite as deep as it has been in recent years, certainly not if Justin Ademilola opts against a sixth season. If he returns, Vernon may be no higher than third on the depth chart, but if Ademilola takes his chances in the NFL draft, a strong preseason could push Vernon into the two-deep.

Long-term depth chart impact: Notre Dame is, to some extent, grasping for its next Vyper. Ademilola’s return will be vital for 2023. After him, the Irish are looking at part-time linebacker Jordan Botelho and a pair of current freshmen, or Vernon.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Virginia Tech at Duke
Virginia Tech WR transfer Kaleb Smith gives Notre Dame needed size and experience,...
Notre Dame gets the letters: Irish secondary boosted by four signees, speed...
Sam Pendleton
Notre Dame gets the letters: Five offensive lineman signees continue Irish...

BOUBACAR TRAORE
Central Memorial High School; West Roxbury, Mass.
Measurements: 6-foot-4, 254 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star prospect, Traore is the No. 26 strongside defensive end in the class, per rivals.com. He will play in the All-American Bowl next month.

Other notable offers: Traore was committed to nearby Boston College for six months when Notre Dame offered him a scholarship, and his Eagles’ pledge almost immediately fell by the wayside. A Michigan offer did not distract him from the Irish thought he had long wanted.

Projected position: Put Traore into the same category as Vernon, a needed attempt at finding Notre Dame’s next Vyper.

Quick take: Do not overlook Traore. His sophomore year highlights quickly elicit a “Wow” reaction. He embraces blocks even as he makes a tackle. He drives an offensive lineman into the backfield before sliding off him and onto the quarterback. His quick first few steps on a pass rush put any offensive tackle at a disadvantage.

Short-term roster outlook: Special teams work may await Traore. Preserving eligibility is less and less a need, given the realities of one-time transfers. Given Notre Dame’s excellent punt-block unit in 2022, that could be its own glamorous role.

RELATED READING: Third elite defensive end commit further bolsters Notre Dame’s class of four-star prospects

Long-term depth chart impact: If not at Vyper, the Irish may also need a “Big” end before too long. Current junior Ryle Mills and senior NaNa Osafo-Mensah will hold down the position next season, but behind them is only German project Alexander Ehrensberger.

DEVAN HOUSTON
Saint James School; Md.
Measurements: 6-foot-3, 270 pounds
Accolades: The sole defensive tackle in Notre Dame’s class — though perhaps it should be mentioned that Traore’s body could probably hold more weight in the future — Houston is a consensus four-star prospect and the No. 20 defensive tackle in the class, per rivals.com.

Other notable offers: Houstan chose Notre Dame over Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Penn State, but also, most notably, Michigan and former Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston. Houstan’s brother, Caleb, spent the last year on the Wolverines basketball team, recently declaring for the NBA draft after one season of college basketball.

Projected position: Somewhere on the defensive line interior, the differences between three-technique and nose tackle difficult to diagnosis off high-school highlights.

Quick take: Devan Houstan is quick enough to rush off the edge in high school. Maryland high school football talent is not particularly strong, to be generous, but his clean releases around the tackles are still impressive. They are often helped by strong hands swatting blockers away.

He will have to adjust to the different game in college, both in moving to the interior full-time and in the massive ramp-up in opposing talent, but Houstan’s raw talent and ability to hold space are clear.

RELATED READING: Defensive tackle chooses Notre Dame over Michigan, yet another four-star in the Irish class of 2023

Short-term roster outlook: Current senior Howard Cross and sophomore Gabriel Rubio will lead the way at tackle in 2023, but Houstan may be called upon for some rotational reps.

Long-term depth chart impact: Behind Cross and Rubio, the Irish have nothing proven up front. Playing time will be available as soon as 2024.

Armel Mukam
Woodberry Forest School; Va.
Measurements: 6-foot-4, 255 pounds
Accolades: The rivals.com three-star prospect may be seen as more of a project than his classmates.

Other notable offers: Mukam flipped from a two-month Stanford commitment to an Irish pledge in one August day, filling a hole opened by five-star defensive end Keon Kelley’s de-commitment.

Projected position: Mukam should fill in at “Big” end in due time, particularly once he adds 10 pounds or so to match his wide frame.

Quick take: At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, his wide body and long arms make it hard for a running back to get around the edge, lengthening the ball carrier’s trip upfield.

Mukam is quick off the snap and willing to chase after passes into the flat, intangible signs of hustle.

Such raw descriptions of Mukam are necessary, given he has played only one full season of football and moved from Canada to the United States to do so.

RELATED READING: Former Stanford commit, DE Armel Mukam fills unexpected hole in Notre Dame’s class of 2023

Short-term roster outlook: Mukam will follow Ehrensberger’s role of being a long-term project. His time will come, but it will not be in 2023.

Long-term depth chart impact: Projects eventually find a spot to contribute, but projecting that far out may be a fool’s errand.

SIGNING DAY COVERAGE
Consensus four-star QB Kenny Minchey, former Pittsburgh commit
Consensus four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, No. 4 RB in the country
Five offensive lineman signees continue Irish trend up front
Four receivers fill greatest Irish need
Irish secondary boosted by four signees, speed included, despite Signing Day disappointment
Three linebackers continue Marcus Freeman’s defensive emphasis, led by Drayk Bowen
Four defensive linemen, led by consensus four-star Brenan Vernon
Consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan
Brandyn Hillman, athlete who may end up on defense

Notre Dame gets the letters: Three linebackers continue Marcus Freeman’s defensive emphasis, led by Drayk Bowen

By Dec 21, 2022, 2:23 PM EST
rivals.com
0 Comments

Marcus Freeman’s first recruiting class at Notre Dame, largely gathered as the Irish defensive coordinator, featured a quartet of four-star linebackers. He has followed that up, now as head coach, with another starring trio featuring a pair of four-stars and an underrated three-star prospect, all enrolling early next month.

In order of their initial commitments to the Irish, now having all signed as the December signing period opened …

Drayk Bowen
Andrean High School; Merrillville, Ind.
Measurements: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star prospect, rivals.com ranks Bowen as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the class of 2023 and the No. 45 prospect overall. He will play in the All-American Bowl next month.

Nearly every Indiana high school football award was given to Bowen this year, as well as the Butkus Award for the best linebacker in the country, following in the footsteps of Manti Te’o, Jaylon Smith and Prince Kollie.

Other notable offers: Bowen committed to Notre Dame more than a year ago, and the in-state product never wavered. Clemson, LSU and Michigan could all chase him, but there was never any wiggle in his commitment.

Projected position: More a run defender than a pass defender, Bowen’s speed should keep him on the outside of the defensive second-level, but rarely should he be asked to cover a receiver or a running back downfield.

Quick take: Bowen’s speed is an on-field reality more than a sprinting delight, but it is enough to encourage early playing time, particularly on special teams.

Short-term roster outlook: While there is no official word yet of the plans from JD Bertrand, Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau, it is more likely than not at least two of the three will return to South Bend in 2023, if not all three. Current sophomore Prince Kollie should press for more playing time next year, creating enough of a rotation (along with current freshman Jaylen Sneed) that it feels unlikely Bowen detonates as a freshman.

Long-term depth chart impact: That trio of upperclassmen will leave a hole on the second level when they all depart, hence Freeman loading up on star linebackers these last two cycles.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Virginia Tech at Duke
Virginia Tech WR transfer Kaleb Smith gives Notre Dame needed size and experience,...
Notre Dame gets the letters: Irish secondary boosted by four signees, speed...
Sam Pendleton
Notre Dame gets the letters: Five offensive lineman signees continue Irish...

Preston Zinter
Central Catholic High School; Lawrence, Mass.
Measurements: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star recruit when he committed to Notre Dame in February, Zinter is now a consensus three-star prospect, though still ranked the No. 40 outside linebacker in the class, per rivals.com.

Other notable offers: Michigan, Ohio State and Georgia all had offers out to zinter when he chose the Irish, perhaps more notable than his rankings drop.

Projected position: Though he split time between tight end and linebacker in high school, Zinter is destined for linebacker to start his collegiate career.

Quick take: An ability to get upfield on a pass rush could hint at a future at Vyper end for Zinter, partly a question of how his body reacts to the collegiate strength and conditioning program.

Short-term roster outlook: Everything about Bowen applies to Zinter, as well, though the Vyper end possibility could lead to some situational roles for him. Notre Dame will have some wonders at defensive end next year, particularly if Justin Ademilola opts not to return for a sixth season.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame snags yet another consensus four-star LB commitment, Preston Zinter

Long-term depth chart impact: That Vyper end thought would not be unprecedented. Joshua Burnham moved from linebacker to Vyper in fewer than 12 months after arriving on campus.

Jaiden Ausberry
University Laboratory School; Baton Rouge, La.
Measurements: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star recruit and Under Armour All-American, Ausbery is the No. 14 outside linebacker in the class, per rivals.com.

Other notable offers: Yes, Ausberry is from Baton Rouge, as in, the city of LSU. And the Tigers were presumably the runner-up to Notre Dame in this recruitment, but it always seemed unlikely Ausberry would stay home. At some point, leaving your hometown is just preferred. Alabama, Michigan and Texas A&M all also chased him, included in his seven finalists.

Projected position: Ausberry’s fast and decisive play could make him an inside linebacker, a thought somewhat prompted by all three of these prospects being considered outside players.

Quick take: Ausberry is long enough to get his arms around a ball carrier as quickly as his chest hits him. That fast style will presumably need to be fine-tuned in coverage, but that is to be expected of nearly all high school linebackers.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame beats LSU for four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry out of Baton Rouge

SIGNING DAY COVERAGE
Consensus four-star QB Kenny Minchey, former Pittsburgh commit
Consensus four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, No. 4 RB in the country
Five offensive lineman signees continue Irish trend up front
Four receivers fill greatest Irish need
Irish secondary boosted by four signees, speed included, despite Signing Day disappointment
Three linebackers continue Marcus Freeman’s defensive emphasis, led by Drayk Bowen
Four defensive linemen, led by consensus four-star Brenan Vernon
Consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan
Brandyn Hillman, athlete who may end up on defense