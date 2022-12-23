Things We Learned: Remove recency bias and Notre Dame’s recruiting has clearly reached new heights

By Dec 23, 2022, 2:00 PM EST
18 Comments

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen’s chaotic week may have robbed Notre Dame of some recruiting momentum, but if there is ever a moment for that fictional intangible to disappear in recruiting, it is on National Signing Day, when the rest of a class is signed, sealed and delivered.

His de-commitment initially to Oregon and eventually to Oklahoma may have made it seem like things have not changed for the Irish under Marcus Freeman, especially when combined with a pair of other de-commitments in the last two weeks, but that is a judgment based on recency bias. Not to mention, it overlooks Notre Dame snagging flips from quarterback Kenny Minchey (Pittsburgh), offensive lineman Chris Terek (Wisconsin) and receiver Kaleb Smith (Texas Tech) in the last month.

To complain about Bowen or running backs Jayden Limar (Oregon) or Dylan Edwards (Colorado) is to also gripe about the process that landed the Irish their class of 2023 quarterback and shiftiest receiver.

All of that has always been par for the course in recruiting. It was how these things played out before the database terrifyingly known as the transfer portal. It was the reality before name, image and likeness rights validated payments that were already happening.

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden had been out of college coaching for six years before he arrived in South Bend following last year’s Super Bowl. His first recruiting cycle back amid the chaos, one that saw him land 12 defensive recruits, reminded him of what he used to do at Miami and Temple a decade ago.

“I don’t know how different it is,” Golden said Wednesday. “Obviously the portal has made a little bit of an impact, there’s no doubt about that. We’re not immune to the irregularities of recruiting or some of the sideshows that go with recruiting.”

Golden then launched into the usual praises coaches heap onto Notre Dame when they first learn recruiting with that monogram on their chest is a bit different; they are going after a different set of players, both on the field and off. Every high school in the country will welcome an Irish coach, no matter the location. Things are just a touch different for coaches recruiting for Notre Dame. For them, there is change.

For the Irish, there has also been change. But it is not one spurred by losing Bowen to two schools in one week. It is not a change marked by five-star defensive end Keon Keeley choosing Alabama over Notre Dame. That would have been the case before NIL deals, and it will be the case as long as Nick Saban presides in Tuscaloosa.

The change is that, the Irish just put together their best two-year recruiting cycle perhaps ever.

Recruiting is best gauged in rolling two-year cycles, to minimize the downgrading impact of a kicker or a long-snapper on rankings and to better conceive of entire roster development, rather than one year’s emphasis. Furthermore, on-field results typically come in cycles, so a two-year view builds into the coming developmental cycle, as well.

In the last two years, Notre Dame signed 46 recruits, and 78.26 percent of them were four- or five-stars, otherwise known as “blue-chip recruits.”

To put that into quick context: The general consensus is no team can be considered a viable national title contender without at least half its roster being blue-chip recruits. That metric alone narrows the national pool to 8-12 teams each preseason. Alabama and Ohio State will be north of 80 percent; Notre Dame is usually somewhere between 50 and 60 percent.

All but five of this year’s 24 signees are four-stars, per rivals.com, including a top-300 player at each position, a program first, per Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. Many of them were Notre Dame’s longest commits, the likes of linebacker Drayk Bowen and defensive end Brenan Vernon committed for more than a year.

“Today is a day to celebrate because you have to continue to make sure you get the right guys to this place,” Freeman said. “That’s what we did. We got a great recruiting class, a great group of young men at multiple different positions that will continue to be the framework of what Notre Dame football is all about.”

Freeman undersold it.

Only one class under Brian Kelly or Charlie Weis had a higher blue-chip ratio than this year’s 79.17 percent. The class of 2008, led by Kyle Rudolph, Dayne Crist and Michael Floyd, boasted an 82.61 percentage. Combined with the class of 2007 (Jimmy Clausen, Armando Allen, offensive lineman Matt Romine), that two-year cycle had a blue-chip ratio of 78.05 percent, tenths of a percentage behind this most-recent two-year grouping, but behind it, nonetheless.

That was Weis’ peak. By the end of his tenure, only 20 of 41 recruits were blue chips in the 2009 and 2010 classes.

Kelly’s peak came with a 75 percent mark in 2013, the class coinciding with Notre Dame’s run to the national championship game. The years sandwiching that combined for a mark of exactly 50 percent, only 20 of 40 signees as four- or five-stars.

The Irish have not enjoyed back-to-back recruiting classes near this quality in 15 years.

If anything around Notre Dame and recruiting has changed, it has been that, not worries about “acquisition fees” or late de-commitments. While Freeman would not delve into either concept on Wednesday, feigning some version of ignorance about the phrase “acquisition fees” for a moment, they are still recruiting standards.

“We don’t speak to that,” he said. “Is it a part of recruiting? Yeah, because we discuss it. It’s a topic of discussion, but in terms of acquisition fees, we’re not going to get into that. We can’t, because again, if that’s going to be the reason you decide to come here, it’s hard to keep you here.”

There is hardly any difference between that conversation in 2022 and the bag men of previous decades. Yet, now is when Freeman led the way to this recruiting surge.

“We need guys that understand the value of this place and what it will provide in the long run,” Freeman said. “Because you’re not just going to get that instant gratification that some guys are looking for.”

Freeman emphasizes to those players that the instant gratification of a payday is not the only thing they should not expect at Notre Dame. This class will not, for the most part, contribute in 2023. Cornerback Christian Gray may look like a day-one prospect, but it would be a surprise to see a third freshman cornerback emerge in just two years. Receivers Rico Flores and Jaden Greathouse may have been praised as physical enough to play now, but both doing so would be a change for a Tommy Rees offense.

Notre Dame Recruiting

Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Notre Dame gets the letter: Brandyn Hillman, athlete who may end up on defense
Notre Dame gets the letter: Consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan
Boubacar Traore
Notre Dame gets the letters: Four defensive linemen, led by consensus four-star...

Looking at last year’s class, only three players made notable statistical contributions: cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jaden Mickey, and receiver Tobias Merriweather. Other players got on the field, namely linebackers Junior Tuihalamaka and Jaylen Sneed, but their playing time came late and was not the determining factor in any game.

The payoff of this recruiting surge will come down the line in 2024 or 2025, not in 2023.

“When you bring these guys in, it’s going to take a little bit of time to really be able to run out there at Notre Dame Stadium and have a huge impact on our program,” Freeman said. “It takes time. Very few guys can come in here and play and start right away.”

Even the best two-year recruiting cycle of the modern era at Notre Dame will not change that.

NOTRE DAME BLUE-CHIP RATIOS
2023: 19 of 24 recruits, 79.17 percent, No. 8 overall class, per rivals.com.
2022: 17 of 22, 77.27 percent, No. 6 overall class.
2021: 12 of 27, 44.44 percent, No. 9
2020: 10 of 17, 58.82 percent, No. 22
2019: 12 of 22, 54.55 percent, No. 14
2018: 12 of 27, 44.44 percent, No. 11
2017: 8 of 21, 38.0 percent, No. 13
2016: 13 of 23, 56.52 percent, No. 13
2015: 13 of 24, 54.17 percent, No. 11
2014: 11 of 23, 47.83 percent, No. 11
2013: 18 of 24, 75 percent, No. 3
2012: 9 of 17, 52.94 percent, No. 20
2011: 10 of 23, 43.48 percent, No. 10
2010: 10 of 23, 43.48 percent, No. 14
2009: 10 of 18, 55.56 percent, No. 21
2008: 19 of 23, 82.61 percent, No. 2
2007: 13 of 18, 72.22 percent, No. 8
2006: 12 of 28, 42.86 percent, No. 8

Virginia Tech WR transfer Kaleb Smith gives Notre Dame needed size and experience, if also nominal confusion

By Dec 22, 2022, 2:15 PM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Virginia Tech at Duke
Getty Images
34 Comments

On Wednesday morning, Notre Dame received the signed National Letter of Intent from a Texas three-star receiver named Kaleb Smith. On Wednesday afternoon, the Irish landed another receiver named Kaleb Smith, this one a Virginia Tech graduate transfer.

Certainly, this will not lead to any confusion in 2023.

The latter Smith, the elder, the one who played in 30 career games across four seasons for the Hokies, will bring size and proven ability to Notre Dame’s receiving room that otherwise lacks much in the way of known commodities.

He visited South Bend last weekend, then shutting down his transfer recruitment process despite holding offers from UCLA and USC, among others.

“I always heard there wasn’t much going on in South Bend, but I was impressed,” Smith said to Irish Sports Daily. “I think it’s a step-up town-wise from Blacksburg.

“It’s similar in a way, where it’s a college town and college environment and there’s fans all around, but all of the different options to eat; [receivers coach Chansi Stuckey] took me around. We drove around Granger and Mishawaka and then downtown. I loved it.”

At 6-foot-3 and 215 or 220 pounds, Smith brings size otherwise found only in Deion Colzie or Jayden Thomas on Notre Dame’s roster. The pair of current sophomores have combined for 33 catches for 554 yards and four touchdowns. Smith’s 2022 alone tallied 37 catches for 674 yards and three touchdowns, all numbers that would have led all Irish receivers this past season, handily in the case of his yardage.

Smith — to be clear and to drive home this redundancy, talking about the elder here, the transfer — has only one season of eligibility remaining, one granted by the 2020 season not counting toward his ticking eligibility clock. In his career, he has 74 catches for 1,143 yards and seven scores.

Notre Dame’s five returning receivers — adding freshman Tobias Merriweather, sophomore Lorenzo Styles and former walk-on Matt Salerno to the Colzie and Thomas stats; Braden Lenzy is not expected to return for a sixth year in 2023 — have combined for 94 grabs for 1,337 yards and eight touchdowns in their careers.

Along with the four incoming freshmen signed Wednesday, including Kaleb Smith the younger, the Irish now have 10 total receivers on the 2023 roster. (Lenzy could return; it is just not expected at this juncture.) Most coaches would consider that to be a bare minimum to get through a season, wanting to use up to six on any given Saturday, assuming at least two will be injured at some point and another one or two may scuffle in their development.

With five of the 10 either freshmen or sophomores, and a sixth a former walk-on, Notre Dame may yet seek some further experience at the position.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Brandyn Hillman, athlete who may end up on defense

By Dec 21, 2022, 4:27 PM EST
0 Comments

BRANDYN HILLMAN
Churchland High School; Portsmouth, Va.
Measurements: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
Accolades: A rivals.com three-star prospect, Hillman’s recruiting rankings may not be finalized. His recruitment process accelerated so rapidly and so late, he may yet move up the rankings in the final update in a couple months.

Other notable offers: Three months ago, Hillman had no FBS offers. Only FCS-level Norfolk State had sought him. Then Notre Dame reached out and more and more and more teams did, as well. USC, Oklahoma and Tennessee offered in weeks to come, nine in total.

Hillman visited South Bend to watch the Irish lose to Stanford and committed just two weeks ago.

Projected position: Hillman played on both sides of the ball in high school, leaving it uncertain where he will land at the next level. Some of these write-ups being delayed today — partly intentionally, as the a.m. deluge serves little purpose; partly out of December mishaps slowly overall production — lends the benefit of Notre Dame’s coordinators tipping their hands today. Hillman will get his first crack defensively.

Quick take: Hillman hits with ferocity and closes with aggression. A physical defensive back, he may need some work in coverage, but that will come quickly, given his natural instincts.

Short-term roster outlook: If Hillman ends up at Rover, he may play sooner than later. For now, though, it will be special teams work at most for Hillman.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame lands dazzling athlete recruit, Brandyn Hillman, with signing day just two weeks away

Long-term depth chart impact: That sooner than later thought ties to the coming transition for Irish linebackers. When Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser and JD Bertrand matriculate, an entirely new guard will line up. Junior Tuihalamaka, Prince Kollie and Jaylen Sneed are the frontrunners, but Hillman’s athleticism could join them in a rotation before long.

His athleticism is that special, that differentiating.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan

By Dec 21, 2022, 3:55 PM EST
0 Comments

COOPER FLANAGAN
De La Salle High School; Concord, Calif.
Measurements: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds
Accolades: The consensus four-star recruit is the No. 15 tight end in the class of 2023, per rivals.com, though Notre Dame’s evaluation of tight ends should be granted more credibility than any recruiting rankings.

For that matter, the Irish focused on Bay Area sources to confirm their evaluation.

“Cooper Flanagan is the best player in the Bay Area,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said Wednesday. “That was the consensus from the people we know and trust out there. This isn’t a hybrid receiver. Exactly what he does translates to what he’ll be asked to do here at Notre Dame.”

Other notable offers: Committed to the Irish for 15 months, Flagan was not swayed by offers from Alabama, LSU or Michigan, not to mention closer offers from Cal, Utah and Oregon.

Projected position: Tight end, though perhaps initially as an H-back, primarily a blocking role. That will fit with much of what Flanagan excelled at in high school.

Quick take: Flanagan’s height will eventually make him an enticing passing target, but for now, his strength will be run blocking.

Short-term roster outlook: While Notre Dame needs to replace the most prolific tight end in program history, it has a couple options to do so, most notably sophomore Mitchell Evans and freshman Holden Staes.

Long-term depth chart impact: Cane Berrong’s outgoing transfer will open up more possibilities for Flanagan down the line, as will being in the rare Irish recruiting class with only one tight end, something of a shock now that it is realized.

Notre Dame gets the letters: Four defensive linemen, led by consensus four-star Brenan Vernon

By Dec 21, 2022, 3:30 PM EST
0 Comments

Notre Dame’s defensive line has reliably been its deepest position for a few years now, and adding a trio of four-star recruits and a flipped commitment from Stanford should only continue that trend.

In order of their initial commitments to the Irish, now having all signed as the December signing period opened …

BRENAN VERNON
Mentor High School; Ohio
Measurements: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star prospect, Vernon is the No. 7 strongside defensive end in the class, per rivals.com, and the No. 60 overall recruit. He will play in the All-American Bowl next month.

Other notable offers: A top-tier defensive end from Ohio would usually end up at Ohio State, a program known for producing first-round draft picks from the position. Yet, Vernon never wavered from his 18-month Irish commitment.

Projected position: Vernon may have been tailormade to be Notre Dame’s next Vyper end.

Quick take: Vernon’s size and length alone should make him a contributor in his career. If that is his floor, that is quite a recruiting haul.

Short-term roster outlook: The Irish defensive line is not quite as deep as it has been in recent years, certainly not if Justin Ademilola opts against a sixth season. If he returns, Vernon may be no higher than third on the depth chart, but if Ademilola takes his chances in the NFL draft, a strong preseason could push Vernon into the two-deep.

Long-term depth chart impact: Notre Dame is, to some extent, grasping for its next Vyper. Ademilola’s return will be vital for 2023. After him, the Irish are looking at part-time linebacker Jordan Botelho and a pair of current freshmen, or Vernon.

BOUBACAR TRAORE
Central Memorial High School; West Roxbury, Mass.
Measurements: 6-foot-4, 254 pounds
Accolades: A consensus four-star prospect, Traore is the No. 26 strongside defensive end in the class, per rivals.com. He will play in the All-American Bowl next month.

Other notable offers: Traore was committed to nearby Boston College for six months when Notre Dame offered him a scholarship, and his Eagles’ pledge almost immediately fell by the wayside. A Michigan offer did not distract him from the Irish thought he had long wanted.

Projected position: Put Traore into the same category as Vernon, a needed attempt at finding Notre Dame’s next Vyper.

Quick take: Do not overlook Traore. His sophomore year highlights quickly elicit a “Wow” reaction. He embraces blocks even as he makes a tackle. He drives an offensive lineman into the backfield before sliding off him and onto the quarterback. His quick first few steps on a pass rush put any offensive tackle at a disadvantage.

Short-term roster outlook: Special teams work may await Traore. Preserving eligibility is less and less a need, given the realities of one-time transfers. Given Notre Dame’s excellent punt-block unit in 2022, that could be its own glamorous role.

RELATED READING: Third elite defensive end commit further bolsters Notre Dame’s class of four-star prospects

Long-term depth chart impact: If not at Vyper, the Irish may also need a “Big” end before too long. Current junior Ryle Mills and senior NaNa Osafo-Mensah will hold down the position next season, but behind them is only German project Alexander Ehrensberger.

DEVAN HOUSTON
Saint James School; Md.
Measurements: 6-foot-3, 270 pounds
Accolades: The sole defensive tackle in Notre Dame’s class — though perhaps it should be mentioned that Traore’s body could probably hold more weight in the future — Houston is a consensus four-star prospect and the No. 20 defensive tackle in the class, per rivals.com.

Other notable offers: Houstan chose Notre Dame over Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Penn State, but also, most notably, Michigan and former Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston. Houstan’s brother, Caleb, spent the last year on the Wolverines basketball team, recently declaring for the NBA draft after one season of college basketball.

Projected position: Somewhere on the defensive line interior, the differences between three-technique and nose tackle difficult to diagnosis off high-school highlights.

Quick take: Devan Houstan is quick enough to rush off the edge in high school. Maryland high school football talent is not particularly strong, to be generous, but his clean releases around the tackles are still impressive. They are often helped by strong hands swatting blockers away.

He will have to adjust to the different game in college, both in moving to the interior full-time and in the massive ramp-up in opposing talent, but Houstan’s raw talent and ability to hold space are clear.

RELATED READING: Defensive tackle chooses Notre Dame over Michigan, yet another four-star in the Irish class of 2023

Short-term roster outlook: Current senior Howard Cross and sophomore Gabriel Rubio will lead the way at tackle in 2023, but Houstan may be called upon for some rotational reps.

Long-term depth chart impact: Behind Cross and Rubio, the Irish have nothing proven up front. Playing time will be available as soon as 2024.

Armel Mukam
Woodberry Forest School; Va.
Measurements: 6-foot-4, 255 pounds
Accolades: The rivals.com three-star prospect may be seen as more of a project than his classmates.

Other notable offers: Mukam flipped from a two-month Stanford commitment to an Irish pledge in one August day, filling a hole opened by five-star defensive end Keon Kelley’s de-commitment.

Projected position: Mukam should fill in at “Big” end in due time, particularly once he adds 10 pounds or so to match his wide frame.

Quick take: At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, his wide body and long arms make it hard for a running back to get around the edge, lengthening the ball carrier’s trip upfield.

Mukam is quick off the snap and willing to chase after passes into the flat, intangible signs of hustle.

Such raw descriptions of Mukam are necessary, given he has played only one full season of football and moved from Canada to the United States to do so.

RELATED READING: Former Stanford commit, DE Armel Mukam fills unexpected hole in Notre Dame’s class of 2023

Short-term roster outlook: Mukam will follow Ehrensberger’s role of being a long-term project. His time will come, but it will not be in 2023.

Long-term depth chart impact: Projects eventually find a spot to contribute, but projecting that far out may be a fool’s errand.

