A dozen Notre Dame offensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Tommy Rees’ words

By Dec 24, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
Jaden Greathouse
rivals.com
No coach is going to criticize any signed recruit on National Signing Day, obviously, but what they choose to praise can shed some insight into each new prospect. When Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman repeatedly points out the versatility of four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, it speaks both to Love’s athleticism and the increasingly obvious Irish want for multi-dimensional running backs, a realization that can impact both how one view’s 2023 and future recruits.

When Notre Dame offensive coordinator mentions two receivers as college-ready, rather than all four receiver signees, then he has set a lofty standard for them right out of the gates in 2023.

Both as a functional usage of a pile of quotes from Wednesday’s start to the December signing period and as an efficient means to publication during a holiday weekend, let’s pull every quote from Freeman and Rees on the dozen Irish offensive signees in the recruiting class of 2023.

Rees on consensus four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey: “Quarterback recruiting is an imperfect science. We’re thrilled to have Kenny and his family be a part of Notre Dame.

“We went into the offseason last year with a group of guys that we were interested in, and Kenny had camped with us, so there was a relationship built there early on. Obviously, the ecosystem of the quarterback room is very important to us. That’s something we’re trying to uphold. We didn’t want to just add a guy to add a guy. We weren’t looking for somebody to come in and fill a number and just be that role. We want to always bring somebody in that we believe has the intangibles and the physical traits to compete here and be the guy.

“That’s what we found in Kenny. The more time we spend with him and his family, the more we know and believe that he’s the right guy to lead this class. He’s a guy that we look to in the future as someone that can lead our program.

“He’s a football junkie, which we love, and that’s something you learn as you spend time with him. An extremely talented kid.”

Notre Dame gets the letter: Consensus four-star QB Kenny Minchey, former Pittsburgh commit

More Rees on Minchey: “You’re looking at a guy that loves the game of football. I think that is so critical to that position. He is constantly talking about football, constantly monitoring and asking questions, doing those things, working at it. There’s a real work ethic and drive that are important at that position.

“When you care that much and have your work ethic be something that shines through at the quarterback position, that is going to earn the respect of your teammates right away, and that is going to drive your leadership position.”

Freeman on positional balance: “We addressed some positional needs. O-line, D-line and wide receiver. I think we took five O-linemen, four D-linemen and four wide receivers. That was important to us.”

Notre Dame gets the letters: Five offensive lineman signees continue Irish trend up front

Rees on those five offensive linemen and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand’s return to the recruiting trail: “The group of five we got personify what coach Hiestand is looking for in an offensive class and individuals. … You get around each guy, you really get around the families of each person, and you start to get a sense of exactly what it means to be an offensive lineman at Notre Dame. The character it takes, the mental makeup it takes, obviously coach’s success here has been well-documented and well-earned with the production he has had and the players he’s developed.

“You look at the mental makeup of these five and what they’re about, and they fall right in line with what we’re trying to build as a culture in that room.

“It’s great to see him spend time with those guys. He lights up and gets all excited. They’re the right kind of guys for coach. We’re excited to get them here, we’re really excited to get them here.”

Freeman on consensus four-star running back Jeremiyah Love: “He’s an extremely talented guy that does multiple different things. We wanted to address overall speed, and he’s a track kid that runs track but also does a lot of the jumps. He plays multiple positions on both sides of the ball. Obviously we’re looking at him at the running back position, but he can do multiple things well.

“He just brings unique talent to our offensive side of the ball.”

Notre Dame gets the letter: Consensus four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, No. 4 RB in the country

Rees on Love: “Jeremiyah is a huge priority. There’s a lot he can do. We have a really good running back room right now, but that doesn’t mean Jeremiyah can’t play early. Because you look at a guy that can help you in other facets of the game.

“He has a trait that coach Freeman talked about, and that’s speed. That’s something we were very eager to add.

“He has shown the ability to play outside and from the backfield.”

Freeman on consensus four-star receiver Rico Flores: “[Size] was a priority, size and speed. Production is probably the biggest thing we were looking for, making sure they were the right fit. We addressed those needs obviously with Rico. Extremely talented football player.

Rees on Flores: “I remember watching Rico Flores, there were some other guys out there, in my head being like, ‘Gosh, I hope we can reach this kid all the way out in Sacramento,’ and we did.

Rees on consensus four-star receiver Jaden Greathouse: “I remember watching Jaden Greathouse (pictured at top) his sophomore year and being like, ‘Gosh, what an unbelievable player as a young kid, he’d be great to coach.’ …

“You watch Greathouse do anything, the competitive nature in him really shows. Great basketball player. We played games on visits and all that, he’s out there competing, sweating, all that.”

Rees on both Flores and Greathouse: “You look at Greathouse and you look at Rico, you look at two guys that are pretty polished, guys that physically are probably able to come in and from a strength standpoint, compete. Guys that understand the nuisances of running routes, have a natural feel to them.”

Notre Dame gets the letters: Four receivers fill greatest Irish need

Freeman on consensus four-star receiver Braylon James: “Braylon James is out there in Austin and again just a talented, athletic, speed individual.”

Rees on James: “You look at guys like Braylon, a little bit like [current freshman Tobias Merriweather], very high ceiling, long, rangy, can run. Has a great frame, where you look like he’s going to add 10-15 pounds, he’s going to be a physical presence on the outside, but has the speed to really play out there.”

Freeman on consensus three-star receiver Kaleb Smith: “We really started recruiting [Smith] heavily after the start of the season, but the more time you spend with Kaleb and his family, the more time you get to know him, he’s a unique talent. Had gone through some injuries and then committed early in the process and kind of shut it down, but when he decided to open it up, I think we got us a special one in Kaleb Smith, too.”

Rees on Smith: “You look at KK, the smoothness with which he plays, the speed at which he plays is very deceiving. You go watch his senior stuff, and you’re like, this kid really slipped through the cracks, because he’s a national recruit.”

Notre Dame gets the letter: Consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan

Rees on consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan: “Coop, probably the one that doesn’t get talked about the most. He’s not a wideout body split out the whole time. His hand is in the dirt, he’s blocking a defensive end, he’s working a combination with the tackle. He splits out, he goes out for a real route tree.

“This isn’t a hybrid receiver that doesn’t want to put their hand in the ground. Exactly what he does translates to how he’s going to be utilized here at Notre Dame. … He knows how to do the things that are hard for young players, which is play in the box as a tight end, and that’s something he’s been asked to do and translates really well to our scheme.”

Things We Learned: Remove recency bias and Notre Dame’s recruiting has clearly reached new heights

By Dec 23, 2022, 2:00 PM EST
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen’s chaotic week may have robbed Notre Dame of some recruiting momentum, but if there is ever a moment for that fictional intangible to disappear in recruiting, it is on National Signing Day, when the rest of a class is signed, sealed and delivered.

His de-commitment initially to Oregon and eventually to Oklahoma may have made it seem like things have not changed for the Irish under Marcus Freeman, especially when combined with a pair of other de-commitments in the last two weeks, but that is a judgment based on recency bias. Not to mention, it overlooks Notre Dame snagging flips from quarterback Kenny Minchey (Pittsburgh), offensive lineman Chris Terek (Wisconsin) and receiver Kaleb Smith (Texas Tech) in the last month.

To complain about Bowen or running backs Jayden Limar (Oregon) or Dylan Edwards (Colorado) is to also gripe about the process that landed the Irish their class of 2023 quarterback and shiftiest receiver.

All of that has always been par for the course in recruiting. It was how these things played out before the database terrifyingly known as the transfer portal. It was the reality before name, image and likeness rights validated payments that were already happening.

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden had been out of college coaching for six years before he arrived in South Bend following last year’s Super Bowl. His first recruiting cycle back amid the chaos, one that saw him land 12 defensive recruits, reminded him of what he used to do at Miami and Temple a decade ago.

“I don’t know how different it is,” Golden said Wednesday. “Obviously the portal has made a little bit of an impact, there’s no doubt about that. We’re not immune to the irregularities of recruiting or some of the sideshows that go with recruiting.”

Golden then launched into the usual praises coaches heap onto Notre Dame when they first learn recruiting with that monogram on their chest is a bit different; they are going after a different set of players, both on the field and off. Every high school in the country will welcome an Irish coach, no matter the location. Things are just a touch different for coaches recruiting for Notre Dame. For them, there is change.

For the Irish, there has also been change. But it is not one spurred by losing Bowen to two schools in one week. It is not a change marked by five-star defensive end Keon Keeley choosing Alabama over Notre Dame. That would have been the case before NIL deals, and it will be the case as long as Nick Saban presides in Tuscaloosa.

The change is that, the Irish just put together their best two-year recruiting cycle perhaps ever.

Recruiting is best gauged in rolling two-year cycles, to minimize the downgrading impact of a kicker or a long-snapper on rankings and to better conceive of entire roster development, rather than one year’s emphasis. Furthermore, on-field results typically come in cycles, so a two-year view builds into the coming developmental cycle, as well.

In the last two years, Notre Dame signed 46 recruits, and 78.26 percent of them were four- or five-stars, otherwise known as “blue-chip recruits.”

To put that into quick context: The general consensus is no team can be considered a viable national title contender without at least half its roster being blue-chip recruits. That metric alone narrows the national pool to 8-12 teams each preseason. Alabama and Ohio State will be north of 80 percent; Notre Dame is usually somewhere between 50 and 60 percent.

All but five of this year’s 24 signees are four-stars, per rivals.com, including a top-300 player at each position, a program first, per Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. Many of them were Notre Dame’s longest commits, the likes of linebacker Drayk Bowen and defensive end Brenan Vernon committed for more than a year.

“Today is a day to celebrate because you have to continue to make sure you get the right guys to this place,” Freeman said. “That’s what we did. We got a great recruiting class, a great group of young men at multiple different positions that will continue to be the framework of what Notre Dame football is all about.”

Freeman undersold it.

Only one class under Brian Kelly or Charlie Weis had a higher blue-chip ratio than this year’s 79.17 percent. The class of 2008, led by Kyle Rudolph, Dayne Crist and Michael Floyd, boasted an 82.61 percentage. Combined with the class of 2007 (Jimmy Clausen, Armando Allen, offensive lineman Matt Romine), that two-year cycle had a blue-chip ratio of 78.05 percent, tenths of a percentage behind this most-recent two-year grouping, but behind it, nonetheless.

That was Weis’ peak. By the end of his tenure, only 20 of 41 recruits were blue chips in the 2009 and 2010 classes.

Kelly’s peak came with a 75 percent mark in 2013, the class coinciding with Notre Dame’s run to the national championship game. The years sandwiching that combined for a mark of exactly 50 percent, only 20 of 40 signees as four- or five-stars.

The Irish have not enjoyed back-to-back recruiting classes near this quality in 15 years.

If anything around Notre Dame and recruiting has changed, it has been that, not worries about “acquisition fees” or late de-commitments. While Freeman would not delve into either concept on Wednesday, feigning some version of ignorance about the phrase “acquisition fees” for a moment, they are still recruiting standards.

“We don’t speak to that,” he said. “Is it a part of recruiting? Yeah, because we discuss it. It’s a topic of discussion, but in terms of acquisition fees, we’re not going to get into that. We can’t, because again, if that’s going to be the reason you decide to come here, it’s hard to keep you here.”

There is hardly any difference between that conversation in 2022 and the bag men of previous decades. Yet, now is when Freeman led the way to this recruiting surge.

“We need guys that understand the value of this place and what it will provide in the long run,” Freeman said. “Because you’re not just going to get that instant gratification that some guys are looking for.”

Freeman emphasizes to those players that the instant gratification of a payday is not the only thing they should not expect at Notre Dame. This class will not, for the most part, contribute in 2023. Cornerback Christian Gray may look like a day-one prospect, but it would be a surprise to see a third freshman cornerback emerge in just two years. Receivers Rico Flores and Jaden Greathouse may have been praised as physical enough to play now, but both doing so would be a change for a Tommy Rees offense.

Looking at last year’s class, only three players made notable statistical contributions: cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jaden Mickey, and receiver Tobias Merriweather. Other players got on the field, namely linebackers Junior Tuihalamaka and Jaylen Sneed, but their playing time came late and was not the determining factor in any game.

The payoff of this recruiting surge will come down the line in 2024 or 2025, not in 2023.

“When you bring these guys in, it’s going to take a little bit of time to really be able to run out there at Notre Dame Stadium and have a huge impact on our program,” Freeman said. “It takes time. Very few guys can come in here and play and start right away.”

Even the best two-year recruiting cycle of the modern era at Notre Dame will not change that.

NOTRE DAME BLUE-CHIP RATIOS
2023: 19 of 24 recruits, 79.17 percent, No. 8 overall class, per rivals.com.
2022: 17 of 22, 77.27 percent, No. 6 overall class.
2021: 12 of 27, 44.44 percent, No. 9
2020: 10 of 17, 58.82 percent, No. 22
2019: 12 of 22, 54.55 percent, No. 14
2018: 12 of 27, 44.44 percent, No. 11
2017: 8 of 21, 38.0 percent, No. 13
2016: 13 of 23, 56.52 percent, No. 13
2015: 13 of 24, 54.17 percent, No. 11
2014: 11 of 23, 47.83 percent, No. 11
2013: 18 of 24, 75 percent, No. 3
2012: 9 of 17, 52.94 percent, No. 20
2011: 10 of 23, 43.48 percent, No. 10
2010: 10 of 23, 43.48 percent, No. 14
2009: 10 of 18, 55.56 percent, No. 21
2008: 19 of 23, 82.61 percent, No. 2
2007: 13 of 18, 72.22 percent, No. 8
2006: 12 of 28, 42.86 percent, No. 8

Virginia Tech WR transfer Kaleb Smith gives Notre Dame needed size and experience, if also nominal confusion

By Dec 22, 2022, 2:15 PM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Virginia Tech at Duke
Getty Images
On Wednesday morning, Notre Dame received the signed National Letter of Intent from a Texas three-star receiver named Kaleb Smith. On Wednesday afternoon, the Irish landed another receiver named Kaleb Smith, this one a Virginia Tech graduate transfer.

Certainly, this will not lead to any confusion in 2023.

The latter Smith, the elder, the one who played in 30 career games across four seasons for the Hokies, will bring size and proven ability to Notre Dame’s receiving room that otherwise lacks much in the way of known commodities.

He visited South Bend last weekend, then shutting down his transfer recruitment process despite holding offers from UCLA and USC, among others.

“I always heard there wasn’t much going on in South Bend, but I was impressed,” Smith said to Irish Sports Daily. “I think it’s a step-up town-wise from Blacksburg.

“It’s similar in a way, where it’s a college town and college environment and there’s fans all around, but all of the different options to eat; [receivers coach Chansi Stuckey] took me around. We drove around Granger and Mishawaka and then downtown. I loved it.”

At 6-foot-3 and 215 or 220 pounds, Smith brings size otherwise found only in Deion Colzie or Jayden Thomas on Notre Dame’s roster. The pair of current sophomores have combined for 33 catches for 554 yards and four touchdowns. Smith’s 2022 alone tallied 37 catches for 674 yards and three touchdowns, all numbers that would have led all Irish receivers this past season, handily in the case of his yardage.

Smith — to be clear and to drive home this redundancy, talking about the elder here, the transfer — has only one season of eligibility remaining, one granted by the 2020 season not counting toward his ticking eligibility clock. In his career, he has 74 catches for 1,143 yards and seven scores.

Notre Dame’s five returning receivers — adding freshman Tobias Merriweather, sophomore Lorenzo Styles and former walk-on Matt Salerno to the Colzie and Thomas stats; Braden Lenzy is not expected to return for a sixth year in 2023 — have combined for 94 grabs for 1,337 yards and eight touchdowns in their careers.

Along with the four incoming freshmen signed Wednesday, including Kaleb Smith the younger, the Irish now have 10 total receivers on the 2023 roster. (Lenzy could return; it is just not expected at this juncture.) Most coaches would consider that to be a bare minimum to get through a season, wanting to use up to six on any given Saturday, assuming at least two will be injured at some point and another one or two may scuffle in their development.

With five of the 10 either freshmen or sophomores, and a sixth a former walk-on, Notre Dame may yet seek some further experience at the position.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Brandyn Hillman, athlete who may end up on defense

By Dec 21, 2022, 4:27 PM EST
BRANDYN HILLMAN
Churchland High School; Portsmouth, Va.
Measurements: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
Accolades: A rivals.com three-star prospect, Hillman’s recruiting rankings may not be finalized. His recruitment process accelerated so rapidly and so late, he may yet move up the rankings in the final update in a couple months.

Other notable offers: Three months ago, Hillman had no FBS offers. Only FCS-level Norfolk State had sought him. Then Notre Dame reached out and more and more and more teams did, as well. USC, Oklahoma and Tennessee offered in weeks to come, nine in total.

Hillman visited South Bend to watch the Irish lose to Stanford and committed just two weeks ago.

Projected position: Hillman played on both sides of the ball in high school, leaving it uncertain where he will land at the next level. Some of these write-ups being delayed today — partly intentionally, as the a.m. deluge serves little purpose; partly out of December mishaps slowly overall production — lends the benefit of Notre Dame’s coordinators tipping their hands today. Hillman will get his first crack defensively.

Quick take: Hillman hits with ferocity and closes with aggression. A physical defensive back, he may need some work in coverage, but that will come quickly, given his natural instincts.

Short-term roster outlook: If Hillman ends up at Rover, he may play sooner than later. For now, though, it will be special teams work at most for Hillman.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame lands dazzling athlete recruit, Brandyn Hillman, with signing day just two weeks away

Long-term depth chart impact: That sooner than later thought ties to the coming transition for Irish linebackers. When Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser and JD Bertrand matriculate, an entirely new guard will line up. Junior Tuihalamaka, Prince Kollie and Jaylen Sneed are the frontrunners, but Hillman’s athleticism could join them in a rotation before long.

His athleticism is that special, that differentiating.

Notre Dame gets the letter: Consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan

By Dec 21, 2022, 3:55 PM EST
COOPER FLANAGAN
De La Salle High School; Concord, Calif.
Measurements: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds
Accolades: The consensus four-star recruit is the No. 15 tight end in the class of 2023, per rivals.com, though Notre Dame’s evaluation of tight ends should be granted more credibility than any recruiting rankings.

For that matter, the Irish focused on Bay Area sources to confirm their evaluation.

“Cooper Flanagan is the best player in the Bay Area,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said Wednesday. “That was the consensus from the people we know and trust out there. This isn’t a hybrid receiver. Exactly what he does translates to what he’ll be asked to do here at Notre Dame.”

Other notable offers: Committed to the Irish for 15 months, Flagan was not swayed by offers from Alabama, LSU or Michigan, not to mention closer offers from Cal, Utah and Oregon.

Projected position: Tight end, though perhaps initially as an H-back, primarily a blocking role. That will fit with much of what Flanagan excelled at in high school.

Quick take: Flanagan’s height will eventually make him an enticing passing target, but for now, his strength will be run blocking.

Short-term roster outlook: While Notre Dame needs to replace the most prolific tight end in program history, it has a couple options to do so, most notably sophomore Mitchell Evans and freshman Holden Staes.

Long-term depth chart impact: Cane Berrong’s outgoing transfer will open up more possibilities for Flanagan down the line, as will being in the rare Irish recruiting class with only one tight end, something of a shock now that it is realized.

