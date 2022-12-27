Leftovers & Links: Short- and long-term QB pictures come into focus for Notre Dame

By Dec 27, 2022, 4:00 PM EST
0 Comments

All signs point to this being quite the week for Notre Dame’s quarterbacks. First of all, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that sophomore Tyler Buchner likely will start in Friday’s Gator Bowl against No. 19 South Carolina (3:30 ET; ESPN). Buchner missed the last 10 games of Notre Dame’s 8-4 regular season with a shoulder sprain that required surgery.

“To not play football for so many weeks, every day he gets better and better in his decision-making and really just getting back there and having live reps,” Freeman said in Jacksonville. “Obviously, he’s not getting hit. He’s in the red (jersey). All of our quarterbacks wear red, but to have him out there getting live reps has been really good.”

Freshman Steve Angeli has worked with the starting offense in bowl preparations but will be with the backups this week. Sophomore Ron Powlus III remains the third quarterback on the roster, a depleted depth chart since junior Drew Pyne announced his transfer, eventually choosing Arizona State as his destination.

But this may be a one-game cameo for Buchner in his injury return. Reports last week that Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman would jump into the transfer portal have become reality, with the ACC star entering the database on Tuesday.

All indications continue to point toward Hartman joining Notre Dame for a season, a fit that can be dissected once it too has become reality. For now, walking through both the tea leaves and the broader process of elimination makes it clear that Hartman really may be heading to South Bend.

A week ago, this space walked through the remaining teams looking for top-line transfer quarterbacks. At that point, Auburn, TCU, Oklahoma State, Louisville and Notre Dame all seemed to still need a quarterback, while Texas’ Hudson Card, Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong and Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders headlined their options.

Card has announced a transfer to Purdue, while those other names have remained uncommitted. Card finding a somewhat unexpected home may speak to the lack of urgency from some of those listed schools. Either they are also chasing Hartman, they think Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall may be the answer, or they may bank on a January entry into the transfer portal.

Regardless, the available names continue to dwindle.

Before anyone asks, there is little chatter on exactly how fast Hartman will make his decision. He may wait until after the Gator Bowl, or this process could be wrapped up by kickoff. He cannot take an official visit to South Bend until Jan. 4, though an official visit may not be needed for someone planning on spending one season at a new school, not to mention someone likely about to receive a six-figure payday.

ON Jayson Ademilola
The fifth-year defensive tackle was battling a few injuries at the end of the season, a year after a shoulder injury plagued him through the entire season. Ademilola has not officially opted out of this bowl game, but he was reportedly not practicing Monday.

That was in an attempt to still find full health, per Freeman, who would not rule out Ademilola from playing Friday.

“Nobody’s out,” Freeman said. “We have a couple of guys injured that are still going to try to go. We’ll see how this week goes, but no new injuries.”

A better idea will be available later in the week, but if Ademilola does not play, that should not be too much of a shock. He should be a mid-round draft pick, at worst, in the spring. If he can get to full health and then test well, he could improve that.

Inside the Irish

A dozen Notre Dame defensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Al Golden’s...
Jaden Greathouse
A dozen Notre Dame offensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Tommy...
Things We Learned: Remove recency bias and Notre Dame’s recruiting...

FREEMAN ON VIRGINIA TECH WR TRANSFER Kaleb Smith
Skipping past the references made to the nominal confusion between the elder transfer and the freshly-signed receiver by the same name, Freeman highlighted Smith’s addition to Notre Dame’s young receiver room.

“Smith, obviously from Virginia Tech, is going to be a huge addition to our wide receivers room,” Freeman said. He’s a guy that comes with game experience but he also brings the length and the size that will be an addition to the room and a sense of maturity.”

INSIDE THE IRISH
Virginia Tech WR transfer Kaleb Smith gives Notre Dame needed size and experience, if also nominal confusion
Things We Learned: Remove recency bias and Notre Dame’s recruiting has clearly reached new heights
A dozen Notre Dame offensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Tommy Rees’ words
A dozen Notre Dame defensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Al Golden’s words

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY COVERAGE
Consensus four-star QB Kenny Minchey, former Pittsburgh commit
Consensus four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, No. 4 RB in the country
Five offensive lineman signees continue Irish trend up front
Four receivers fill greatest Irish need
Irish secondary boosted by four signees, speed included, despite Signing Day disappointment
Three linebackers continue Marcus Freeman’s defensive emphasis, led by Drayk Bowen
Four defensive linemen, led by consensus four-star Brenan Vernon
Consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan
Brandyn Hillman, athlete who may end up on defense

OUTSIDE READING
Notre Dame freshman Steve Angeli values his practice reps as QB understudy
Sam Hartman enters transfer portal
My Take on Wake Forest: On sendoffs and memories
Top 25 college football players in the transfer portal
Roster management is a losing battle
UNC QB Drake Maye: Transfer talk, $5M NIL deals all ‘rumors’

A dozen Notre Dame defensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Al Golden’s words

By Dec 26, 2022, 12:15 PM EST
rivals.com
16 Comments

No coach is going to criticize any signed recruit on National Signing Day, obviously, but what they choose to praise can shed some insight into each new prospect. When Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman repeatedly points out the length of the pair of defensive end signees, the speed of one cornerback signee and the mindset of the other, it speaks both to those traits about to join the Irish roster and the things Freeman and his coaching staff look for on the recruiting trail.

Both as a functional usage of a pile of quotes from Wednesday’s start to the December signing period and as an efficient means to publication during a holiday weekend, let’s pull every quote from Freeman and defensive coordinator Al Golden on Notre Dame’s dozen defensive signees in the recruiting class of 2023.

Freeman on a pair of consensus four-star defensive ends: “You look at the ends, you look at [Boubacar Traore], you look at Brenan Vernon, we need length. That’s something we’re looking for. You would like length at every position on your team.”

Freeman on a pair of defensive tackle signees: “Our outside guys are a little bit longer than what we got in our tackles in [consensus four-star Devan Houstan] and [three-star tackle Armel Mukam], but again, you’re always looking for length.”

Freeman on Mukam, a former Stanford commit: “Very intelligent kid. He’s a good football player, you watch his film (and) he makes a lot of plays. Wasn’t really familiar with some of the schools he was playing, so you get to know him as an individual, and you say okay, ‘He’s an intelligent young man, loves the game of football, has those intangibles that we’re looking for.’ I’m dang glad we got him because I think he’ll do some great things for us.”

Notre Dame gets the letters: Four defensive linemen, led by consensus four-star Brenan Vernon

Al Golden on the defensive line quartet: “They all have a chance to compete early, and that’s going to be important, obviously, for depth. [Traore’s] length, rangy, probably in that 240 (-pound) range right now. At some point here we’ll get him up to (255-60), I’m sure.

“[Vernon] brings physical assets. He’s strong, he’s tough, he’s a competitor.”

“[Houstan] is another guy that brings size in. Mukam, strength.”

Freeman on consensus four-star linebacker and Butkus Award winner Drayk Bowen: “What attracted Drayk to you was, to me, the best player in Indiana. Obviously won Mr. Football in Indiana. Then you see his film and you see his work ethic, you meet his family, you say okay, this is a Notre Dame kid.

“Obviously, I was recruiting him last year as the defensive coordinator, but then he has come to every single home game. He loves this place. He’s probably our best recruiter. He talks to every single one of those recruits, and they all respect him. He’s, again, an outgoing personality but he’s a great football player, highly-rated and those different things.

Notre Dame gets the letters: Three linebackers continue Marcus Freeman’s defensive emphasis, led by Drayk Bowen

“He did a great job of continuing to keep this class interconnected. He tells me he’s a great Madden player, they all play Madden against each other, video games, that what these young guys do. They’re on XBox and PlayStations, Snapchat and all that stuff. That’s what they do.

“Drayk was vital in keeping this group together.”

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Marshall at Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: Short- and long-term QB pictures come into focus for...
Jaden Greathouse
A dozen Notre Dame offensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Tommy...
Things We Learned: Remove recency bias and Notre Dame’s recruiting...

Freeman on a pair of four-star cornerbacks: “Speed, [Micah Bell] is fast, man.

“Both unique individuals. Corners are all different. From [Irish cornerbacks coach] Mike Mickens to Micah Bell to Christian Gray, just unique individuals. But Micah Bell, some of his track times are crazy. He is fast.

“He plays on both sides of the ball, making big plays on both sides of the ball. He could easily be on the offensive side of our team. He is a really good football player from down there in Houston.

“Then Christian Gray, the length, the athleticism, the competitiveness that he brings to that position is something that will translate right here to Notre Dame, and he’ll fit right into that room.”

Golden on Christian Gray: “Christian first. Just a great mentality, great attitude, competitor. Just really one of the backbones of this class. Never wavered. Unbelievable relationship that he and his family forged with our staff here and coach Mickens and coach Freeman. Really excited about his prospects and the ability to make an impact early.”

Golden on Micah Bell: “The speed, that’s hard to find. Really, really hard to find. In a lot of ways, he could play corner, he could play nickel (back) inside. I’m sure [special teams coordinator Brian Mason] is going to try to get him to return kicks and punts. A kid that is one of the faster kids in this class overall.”

Notre Dame gets the letters: Irish secondary boosted by four signees, speed included, despite Signing Day disappointment

Golden on three-star safety Adon Shuler: “I ha da chance to watch him practice live in the spring … playing Wildcat quarterback on offense. Really excited about all these guys (that) can strike. They’re really a physical group. Adon, obviously, a really physical player. A competitor.

Golden on consensus four-star safety Ben Minich: “I had the good fortune of seeing him play live early in the year. Had a fake punt, had some great tackles in the open field on defense at safety. Game-winning touchdown with seconds remaining in the game on offense. Just a really smart play that’s physically tough and versatile.”

Notre Dame gets the letter: Brandyn Hillman, athlete who may end up on defense

Golden on three-star athlete Brandyn Hillman who, based on Signing Day comments, projects into Notre Dame’s defensive back-seven: “Obviously, he could play safety. He’s big enough to be a Rover, if you will. What’s not to like about him?

“He’s a team captain. Anytime you can get a quarterback, you’re basically taking a player that his high school coach has already deemed good enough to give him the keys to the car. If that high school coach and their staff careers and success depend a lot on that quarterback, so when you make that guy your leader and make the face of your program, that says a lot about him.

“When you look at the competitive nature of the kid and his makeup and just the type of family background he has, I’m really excited about him.”

A dozen Notre Dame offensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Tommy Rees’ words

By Dec 24, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
Jaden Greathouse
rivals.com
5 Comments

No coach is going to criticize any signed recruit on National Signing Day, obviously, but what they choose to praise can shed some insight into each new prospect. When Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman repeatedly points out the versatility of four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, it speaks both to Love’s athleticism and the increasingly obvious Irish want for multi-dimensional running backs, a realization that can impact both how one view’s 2023 and future recruits.

When Notre Dame offensive coordinator mentions two receivers as college-ready, rather than all four receiver signees, then he has set a lofty standard for them right out of the gates in 2023.

Both as a functional usage of a pile of quotes from Wednesday’s start to the December signing period and as an efficient means to publication during a holiday weekend, let’s pull every quote from Freeman and Rees on the dozen Irish offensive signees in the recruiting class of 2023.

Rees on consensus four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey: “Quarterback recruiting is an imperfect science. We’re thrilled to have Kenny and his family be a part of Notre Dame.

“We went into the offseason last year with a group of guys that we were interested in, and Kenny had camped with us, so there was a relationship built there early on. Obviously, the ecosystem of the quarterback room is very important to us. That’s something we’re trying to uphold. We didn’t want to just add a guy to add a guy. We weren’t looking for somebody to come in and fill a number and just be that role. We want to always bring somebody in that we believe has the intangibles and the physical traits to compete here and be the guy.

“That’s what we found in Kenny. The more time we spend with him and his family, the more we know and believe that he’s the right guy to lead this class. He’s a guy that we look to in the future as someone that can lead our program.

“He’s a football junkie, which we love, and that’s something you learn as you spend time with him. An extremely talented kid.”

Notre Dame gets the letter: Consensus four-star QB Kenny Minchey, former Pittsburgh commit

More Rees on Minchey: “You’re looking at a guy that loves the game of football. I think that is so critical to that position. He is constantly talking about football, constantly monitoring and asking questions, doing those things, working at it. There’s a real work ethic and drive that are important at that position.

“When you care that much and have your work ethic be something that shines through at the quarterback position, that is going to earn the respect of your teammates right away, and that is going to drive your leadership position.”

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Marshall at Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: Short- and long-term QB pictures come into focus for...
A dozen Notre Dame defensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Al Golden’s...
Things We Learned: Remove recency bias and Notre Dame’s recruiting...

Freeman on positional balance: “We addressed some positional needs. O-line, D-line and wide receiver. I think we took five O-linemen, four D-linemen and four wide receivers. That was important to us.”

Notre Dame gets the letters: Five offensive lineman signees continue Irish trend up front

Rees on those five offensive linemen and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand’s return to the recruiting trail: “The group of five we got personify what coach Hiestand is looking for in an offensive class and individuals. … You get around each guy, you really get around the families of each person, and you start to get a sense of exactly what it means to be an offensive lineman at Notre Dame. The character it takes, the mental makeup it takes, obviously coach’s success here has been well-documented and well-earned with the production he has had and the players he’s developed.

“You look at the mental makeup of these five and what they’re about, and they fall right in line with what we’re trying to build as a culture in that room.

“It’s great to see him spend time with those guys. He lights up and gets all excited. They’re the right kind of guys for coach. We’re excited to get them here, we’re really excited to get them here.”

Freeman on consensus four-star running back Jeremiyah Love: “He’s an extremely talented guy that does multiple different things. We wanted to address overall speed, and he’s a track kid that runs track but also does a lot of the jumps. He plays multiple positions on both sides of the ball. Obviously we’re looking at him at the running back position, but he can do multiple things well.

“He just brings unique talent to our offensive side of the ball.”

Notre Dame gets the letter: Consensus four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, No. 4 RB in the country

Rees on Love: “Jeremiyah is a huge priority. There’s a lot he can do. We have a really good running back room right now, but that doesn’t mean Jeremiyah can’t play early. Because you look at a guy that can help you in other facets of the game.

“He has a trait that coach Freeman talked about, and that’s speed. That’s something we were very eager to add.

“He has shown the ability to play outside and from the backfield.”

Notre Dame Recruiting

A dozen Notre Dame defensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Al Golden’s...
Things We Learned: Remove recency bias and Notre Dame’s recruiting...
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Notre Dame gets the letter: Brandyn Hillman, athlete who may end up on defense

Freeman on consensus four-star receiver Rico Flores: “[Size] was a priority, size and speed. Production is probably the biggest thing we were looking for, making sure they were the right fit. We addressed those needs obviously with Rico. Extremely talented football player.

Rees on Flores: “I remember watching Rico Flores, there were some other guys out there, in my head being like, ‘Gosh, I hope we can reach this kid all the way out in Sacramento,’ and we did.

Rees on consensus four-star receiver Jaden Greathouse: “I remember watching Jaden Greathouse (pictured at top) his sophomore year and being like, ‘Gosh, what an unbelievable player as a young kid, he’d be great to coach.’ …

“You watch Greathouse do anything, the competitive nature in him really shows. Great basketball player. We played games on visits and all that, he’s out there competing, sweating, all that.”

Rees on both Flores and Greathouse: “You look at Greathouse and you look at Rico, you look at two guys that are pretty polished, guys that physically are probably able to come in and from a strength standpoint, compete. Guys that understand the nuisances of running routes, have a natural feel to them.”

Notre Dame gets the letters: Four receivers fill greatest Irish need

Freeman on consensus four-star receiver Braylon James: “Braylon James is out there in Austin and again just a talented, athletic, speed individual.”

Rees on James: “You look at guys like Braylon, a little bit like [current freshman Tobias Merriweather], very high ceiling, long, rangy, can run. Has a great frame, where you look like he’s going to add 10-15 pounds, he’s going to be a physical presence on the outside, but has the speed to really play out there.”

Freeman on consensus three-star receiver Kaleb Smith: “We really started recruiting [Smith] heavily after the start of the season, but the more time you spend with Kaleb and his family, the more time you get to know him, he’s a unique talent. Had gone through some injuries and then committed early in the process and kind of shut it down, but when he decided to open it up, I think we got us a special one in Kaleb Smith, too.”

Rees on Smith: “You look at KK, the smoothness with which he plays, the speed at which he plays is very deceiving. You go watch his senior stuff, and you’re like, this kid really slipped through the cracks, because he’s a national recruit.”

Notre Dame gets the letter: Consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan

Rees on consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan: “Coop, probably the one that doesn’t get talked about the most. He’s not a wideout body split out the whole time. His hand is in the dirt, he’s blocking a defensive end, he’s working a combination with the tackle. He splits out, he goes out for a real route tree.

“This isn’t a hybrid receiver that doesn’t want to put their hand in the ground. Exactly what he does translates to how he’s going to be utilized here at Notre Dame. … He knows how to do the things that are hard for young players, which is play in the box as a tight end, and that’s something he’s been asked to do and translates really well to our scheme.”

Things We Learned: Remove recency bias and Notre Dame’s recruiting has clearly reached new heights

By Dec 23, 2022, 2:00 PM EST
28 Comments

Five-star safety Peyton Bowen’s chaotic week may have robbed Notre Dame of some recruiting momentum, but if there is ever a moment for that fictional intangible to disappear in recruiting, it is on National Signing Day, when the rest of a class is signed, sealed and delivered.

His de-commitment initially to Oregon and eventually to Oklahoma may have made it seem like things have not changed for the Irish under Marcus Freeman, especially when combined with a pair of other de-commitments in the last two weeks, but that is a judgment based on recency bias. Not to mention, it overlooks Notre Dame snagging flips from quarterback Kenny Minchey (Pittsburgh), offensive lineman Chris Terek (Wisconsin) and receiver Kaleb Smith (Texas Tech) in the last month.

To complain about Bowen or running backs Jayden Limar (Oregon) or Dylan Edwards (Colorado) is to also gripe about the process that landed the Irish their class of 2023 quarterback and shiftiest receiver.

All of that has always been par for the course in recruiting. It was how these things played out before the database terrifyingly known as the transfer portal. It was the reality before name, image and likeness rights validated payments that were already happening.

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden had been out of college coaching for six years before he arrived in South Bend following last year’s Super Bowl. His first recruiting cycle back amid the chaos, one that saw him land 12 defensive recruits, reminded him of what he used to do at Miami and Temple a decade ago.

“I don’t know how different it is,” Golden said Wednesday. “Obviously the portal has made a little bit of an impact, there’s no doubt about that. We’re not immune to the irregularities of recruiting or some of the sideshows that go with recruiting.”

Golden then launched into the usual praises coaches heap onto Notre Dame when they first learn recruiting with that monogram on their chest is a bit different; they are going after a different set of players, both on the field and off. Every high school in the country will welcome an Irish coach, no matter the location. Things are just a touch different for coaches recruiting for Notre Dame. For them, there is change.

For the Irish, there has also been change. But it is not one spurred by losing Bowen to two schools in one week. It is not a change marked by five-star defensive end Keon Keeley choosing Alabama over Notre Dame. That would have been the case before NIL deals, and it will be the case as long as Nick Saban presides in Tuscaloosa.

The change is that, the Irish just put together their best two-year recruiting cycle perhaps ever.

Recruiting is best gauged in rolling two-year cycles, to minimize the downgrading impact of a kicker or a long-snapper on rankings and to better conceive of entire roster development, rather than one year’s emphasis. Furthermore, on-field results typically come in cycles, so a two-year view builds into the coming developmental cycle, as well.

In the last two years, Notre Dame signed 46 recruits, and 78.26 percent of them were four- or five-stars, otherwise known as “blue-chip recruits.”

To put that into quick context: The general consensus is no team can be considered a viable national title contender without at least half its roster being blue-chip recruits. That metric alone narrows the national pool to 8-12 teams each preseason. Alabama and Ohio State will be north of 80 percent; Notre Dame is usually somewhere between 50 and 60 percent.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Marshall at Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: Short- and long-term QB pictures come into focus for...
A dozen Notre Dame defensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Al Golden’s...
Jaden Greathouse
A dozen Notre Dame offensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Tommy...

All but five of this year’s 24 signees are four-stars, per rivals.com, including a top-300 player at each position, a program first, per Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. Many of them were Notre Dame’s longest commits, the likes of linebacker Drayk Bowen and defensive end Brenan Vernon committed for more than a year.

“Today is a day to celebrate because you have to continue to make sure you get the right guys to this place,” Freeman said. “That’s what we did. We got a great recruiting class, a great group of young men at multiple different positions that will continue to be the framework of what Notre Dame football is all about.”

Freeman undersold it.

Only one class under Brian Kelly or Charlie Weis had a higher blue-chip ratio than this year’s 79.17 percent. The class of 2008, led by Kyle Rudolph, Dayne Crist and Michael Floyd, boasted an 82.61 percentage. Combined with the class of 2007 (Jimmy Clausen, Armando Allen, offensive lineman Matt Romine), that two-year cycle had a blue-chip ratio of 78.05 percent, tenths of a percentage behind this most-recent two-year grouping, but behind it, nonetheless.

That was Weis’ peak. By the end of his tenure, only 20 of 41 recruits were blue chips in the 2009 and 2010 classes.

Kelly’s peak came with a 75 percent mark in 2013, the class coinciding with Notre Dame’s run to the national championship game. The years sandwiching that combined for a mark of exactly 50 percent, only 20 of 40 signees as four- or five-stars.

The Irish have not enjoyed back-to-back recruiting classes near this quality in 15 years.

If anything around Notre Dame and recruiting has changed, it has been that, not worries about “acquisition fees” or late de-commitments. While Freeman would not delve into either concept on Wednesday, feigning some version of ignorance about the phrase “acquisition fees” for a moment, they are still recruiting standards.

“We don’t speak to that,” he said. “Is it a part of recruiting? Yeah, because we discuss it. It’s a topic of discussion, but in terms of acquisition fees, we’re not going to get into that. We can’t, because again, if that’s going to be the reason you decide to come here, it’s hard to keep you here.”

There is hardly any difference between that conversation in 2022 and the bag men of previous decades. Yet, now is when Freeman led the way to this recruiting surge.

“We need guys that understand the value of this place and what it will provide in the long run,” Freeman said. “Because you’re not just going to get that instant gratification that some guys are looking for.”

Freeman emphasizes to those players that the instant gratification of a payday is not the only thing they should not expect at Notre Dame. This class will not, for the most part, contribute in 2023. Cornerback Christian Gray may look like a day-one prospect, but it would be a surprise to see a third freshman cornerback emerge in just two years. Receivers Rico Flores and Jaden Greathouse may have been praised as physical enough to play now, but both doing so would be a change for a Tommy Rees offense.

Notre Dame Recruiting

A dozen Notre Dame defensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Al Golden’s...
Jaden Greathouse
A dozen Notre Dame offensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Tommy...
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Notre Dame gets the letter: Brandyn Hillman, athlete who may end up on defense

Looking at last year’s class, only three players made notable statistical contributions: cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jaden Mickey, and receiver Tobias Merriweather. Other players got on the field, namely linebackers Junior Tuihalamaka and Jaylen Sneed, but their playing time came late and was not the determining factor in any game.

The payoff of this recruiting surge will come down the line in 2024 or 2025, not in 2023.

“When you bring these guys in, it’s going to take a little bit of time to really be able to run out there at Notre Dame Stadium and have a huge impact on our program,” Freeman said. “It takes time. Very few guys can come in here and play and start right away.”

Even the best two-year recruiting cycle of the modern era at Notre Dame will not change that.

NOTRE DAME BLUE-CHIP RATIOS
2023: 19 of 24 recruits, 79.17 percent, No. 8 overall class, per rivals.com.
2022: 17 of 22, 77.27 percent, No. 6 overall class.
2021: 12 of 27, 44.44 percent, No. 9
2020: 10 of 17, 58.82 percent, No. 22
2019: 12 of 22, 54.55 percent, No. 14
2018: 12 of 27, 44.44 percent, No. 11
2017: 8 of 21, 38.0 percent, No. 13
2016: 13 of 23, 56.52 percent, No. 13
2015: 13 of 24, 54.17 percent, No. 11
2014: 11 of 23, 47.83 percent, No. 11
2013: 18 of 24, 75 percent, No. 3
2012: 9 of 17, 52.94 percent, No. 20
2011: 10 of 23, 43.48 percent, No. 10
2010: 10 of 23, 43.48 percent, No. 14
2009: 10 of 18, 55.56 percent, No. 21
2008: 19 of 23, 82.61 percent, No. 2
2007: 13 of 18, 72.22 percent, No. 8
2006: 12 of 28, 42.86 percent, No. 8

Virginia Tech WR transfer Kaleb Smith gives Notre Dame needed size and experience, if also nominal confusion

By Dec 22, 2022, 2:15 PM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Virginia Tech at Duke
Getty Images
36 Comments

On Wednesday morning, Notre Dame received the signed National Letter of Intent from a Texas three-star receiver named Kaleb Smith. On Wednesday afternoon, the Irish landed another receiver named Kaleb Smith, this one a Virginia Tech graduate transfer.

Certainly, this will not lead to any confusion in 2023.

The latter Smith, the elder, the one who played in 30 career games across four seasons for the Hokies, will bring size and proven ability to Notre Dame’s receiving room that otherwise lacks much in the way of known commodities.

He visited South Bend last weekend, then shutting down his transfer recruitment process despite holding offers from UCLA and USC, among others.

“I always heard there wasn’t much going on in South Bend, but I was impressed,” Smith said to Irish Sports Daily. “I think it’s a step-up town-wise from Blacksburg.

“It’s similar in a way, where it’s a college town and college environment and there’s fans all around, but all of the different options to eat; [receivers coach Chansi Stuckey] took me around. We drove around Granger and Mishawaka and then downtown. I loved it.”

At 6-foot-3 and 215 or 220 pounds, Smith brings size otherwise found only in Deion Colzie or Jayden Thomas on Notre Dame’s roster. The pair of current sophomores have combined for 33 catches for 554 yards and four touchdowns. Smith’s 2022 alone tallied 37 catches for 674 yards and three touchdowns, all numbers that would have led all Irish receivers this past season, handily in the case of his yardage.

Smith — to be clear and to drive home this redundancy, talking about the elder here, the transfer — has only one season of eligibility remaining, one granted by the 2020 season not counting toward his ticking eligibility clock. In his career, he has 74 catches for 1,143 yards and seven scores.

Notre Dame’s five returning receivers — adding freshman Tobias Merriweather, sophomore Lorenzo Styles and former walk-on Matt Salerno to the Colzie and Thomas stats; Braden Lenzy is not expected to return for a sixth year in 2023 — have combined for 94 grabs for 1,337 yards and eight touchdowns in their careers.

Along with the four incoming freshmen signed Wednesday, including Kaleb Smith the younger, the Irish now have 10 total receivers on the 2023 roster. (Lenzy could return; it is just not expected at this juncture.) Most coaches would consider that to be a bare minimum to get through a season, wanting to use up to six on any given Saturday, assuming at least two will be injured at some point and another one or two may scuffle in their development.

With five of the 10 either freshmen or sophomores, and a sixth a former walk-on, Notre Dame may yet seek some further experience at the position.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Marshall at Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: Short- and long-term QB pictures come into focus for...
A dozen Notre Dame defensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Al Golden’s...
Jaden Greathouse
A dozen Notre Dame offensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Tommy...

SIGNING DAY COVERAGE
Consensus four-star QB Kenny Minchey, former Pittsburgh commit
Consensus four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, No. 4 RB in the country
Five offensive lineman signees continue Irish trend up front
Four receivers fill greatest Irish need
Irish secondary boosted by four signees, speed included, despite Signing Day disappointment
Three linebackers continue Marcus Freeman’s defensive emphasis, led by Drayk Bowen
Four defensive linemen, led by consensus four-star Brenan Vernon
Consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan
Brandyn Hillman, athlete who may end up on defense