Things We Learned: Buchner may be ‘special,’ but Notre Dame’s offense will be ground- and TE-focused again in 2023

By Jan 3, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
Notre Dame has a dangerous quarterback on its roster right now. If nothing else, Friday’s 45-38 win against No. 19 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl confirmed Irish rising junior Tyler Buchner brings entertainment whenever he walks onto a football field.

His three touchdown passes — including a gorgeous deep ball to receiver Braden Lenzy to cap Lenzy’s career — and two touchdown scampers raised the ceiling for Notre Dame when Buchner is dialed in. His two interceptions returned for touchdowns showed why some of those offensive heroics were and would be needed if Buchner remains the Irish starter.

“He’s special,” head coach Marcus Freeman said, not meaning it ambiguously though it can be noted special is as ambiguous a compliment as dangerous is.

With all due respect to Drew Pyne — and plenty of respect is due after he led Notre Dame to eight wins as the sudden starter after Buchner’s week-two shoulder sprain sidelined him until the holiday weekend — those were not words applied to him on the field. The only other time this season the Irish gained more than 500 yards came against Gene Chizik’s tragedy of a defense at North Carolina. Gaining 558 yards against South Carolina, even a somewhat-depleted South Carolina, was a far more impressive performance.

Though, again, it was needed only because Buchner’s mistakes kept the Gamecocks afloat.

If this week unfolds as expected and the Irish secure Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman through the transfer portal, consternation about the quarterback depth chart at Notre Dame will be unnecessary for the first time since … 2018 with Ian Book supplanting Brandon Wimbush or, perhaps more accurately, since 2016 when the confidence in the quarterback depth chart actually and counter-intuitively undid the entire season. With that caveat, this likely though still hypothetical depth chart would be the most talented since the 2012 title run with current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees perfectly complementing sophomore Everett Golson.

Without Buchner’s Gator Bowl showing — 274 passing yards with a 54.5 percent completion rate and 82 rushing yards on 10 carries, sacks adjusted — that confidence would have remained lacking until he had a chance to reassert himself, a chance that may not come until 2024.

Whoever leads Notre Dame at quarterback, the Irish strength will remain the rushing game. With three starters returning along the offensive line — for that matter, three starters spread across the line at left tackle, center and right tackle, so there will be no half of the line that warrants fretting — and at least two proven running backs, the Irish offense should remain ground-focused, as has always been Rees’ want.

“When you have the ability to run the ball and the other team knows you’re going to run it, that’s when you know things are rolling,” Freeman said, echoing his postgame comments from much of November. “They knew we were going to run the ball.”

Of Notre Dame’s 42 rushing attempts, not a single one resulted in a loss of yardage. Averaging 6.83 yards per carry is a recipe for complete offensive dominance. Indeed, eight of the 14 Irish drives qualified as “quality,” including their last four. One of those may have resulted in a dramatic interception at the goal line returned for a touchdown, but it was a quality possession, all the same.

And, for those taking the longest view in the room, it led to the singular tweet of the long weekend.

Buchner misread the defense on that interception, simply enough. Rees’ play call led to an open Mitchell Evans in the end zone, and if Buchner had lofted the pass over the Gamecock defensive back, the world would have applauded Rees’ guts to use the run to set up the pass.

As it did a drive later.

“The greatest thing about it was to be able to use that situation as another example for the future,” Freeman said. “The ability of that offense to have that happen, look at [Buchner] on the sideline and say, ‘In about five minutes or two minutes, you’re going to go right back out there and you’re going to march down the field and score.’”

Buchner is capable of both those drives. With time, the former should happen less and easy passes to Evans or deep passes to Lenzy-like receivers should happen more.

Evans may have been the other greatest revelation of the victory in Jacksonville. No Michael Mayer? No problem when the sophomore snags three of four targets for 39 yards and the game-winning score.

Notre Dame’s ninth win of Marcus Freeman’s debut campaign only answered questions, not creating any new ones. Could Freeman coach his way to a comeback? For the first time in his career, a two-score comeback occurred. Could Buchner’s good outweigh his bad? Yes, barely. Will Tight End U have another star tight end in 2023? Was there ever any doubt?

Braden Lenzy, Brandon Joseph announce end of their Notre Dame careers, heading to very different next steps

By Jan 1, 2023, 5:00 AM EST
Notre Dame v Navy
Getty Images
Two expected departures from Notre Dame’s roster became official just before the 2022 year ended, while most college football fans were busy spending their New Year’s Eve watching the College Football Playoff semifinals. Fifth-year receiver Braden Lenzy and Northwestern transfer safety Brandon Joseph separately announced their plans to move on with their careers on Saturday, though down very different paths.

Lenzy has one more season of eligibility available to him courtesy of the universal pandemic eligibility waiver, but he will instead retire from football and begin his post-playing career. He will apparently begin at Medasource, a healthcare consulting company, in less than two weeks.

Lenzy’s career ended with multiple Gator Bowl highlights, most notably a 44-yard touchdown catch to tie the game at 31 on the way to the 45-38 Irish victory on Friday. Lenzy finished the day with four catches for 89 yards, including a 20-yard catch on a successful fake punt.

His 2022 included 24 catches for 309 yards and three touchdowns, the latter figure tying a career-high.

On a per-touch basis, Lenzy’s peak came as a sophomore back in 2019, taking 11 receptions and 13 rushes for a combined 454 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 18.92 yards per touch. As concussions and hamstring issues plagued him, he never quite enjoyed that explosiveness regularly again.

In his career, Lenzy caught 74 passes for 976 yards and nine touchdowns while taking 23 rushes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

This 2022 season saw Lenzy take a publicly leading role on name, image and likeness usage on the Irish roster, landing a couple deals that included other receivers and overall endorsing the new athletes’ rights’ practicalities.

Joseph, meanwhile, will head to the NFL after just one season at Notre Dame. The Northwestern transfer was always expected to spend only one season with the Irish, and while his year may have been somewhat underwhelming — 30 tackles in 10 games with one interception and one forced fumble — he remains a likely mid-round draft pick.

Joseph did not play in the Gator Bowl due to a balky ankle despite going through most of warmups in pregame.

It could be argued Joseph still changed the college football landscape in 2022 when he tackled Ohio State star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba along the sideline in the season opener. Somewhat an awkward hit, albeit a clean one, Smith-Njigba injured his hamstring on the play, an injury he never fully recovered from this year. As a result, he did not play in Saturday’s Peach Bowl, a noticeable absence as the Buckeyes’ eventually lost Marvin Harrison Jr. to concussion protocols. Without its best two receivers, Ohio State’s offense fell just short of reaching the national championship game.

Without Joseph, Notre Dame will await a decision from fifth-year safety DJ Brown, with that same year of eligibility remaining as Lenzy hypothetically could have used. Aside from Brown, the Irish have only rising seniors Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts returning with any experience.

Without Lenzy, Notre Dame currently has four receivers returning plus former walk-on Matt Salerno, along with four incoming freshmen and Virginia Tech graduate transfer Kaleb Smith. That total grouping of 10 would be along the bare minimum of a roster’s wants in modern college football, and that is assuming no one else departs between now and the Irish season-opening trip to Dublin on Aug. 26.

That is 238 days away if anyone has already started counting.

Tyler Buchner outburst puts Notre Dame behind yet leads Irish comeback vs South Carolina in Gator Bowl

By Dec 30, 2022, 7:25 PM EST
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
Getty Images
Tyler Buchner fit a season’s worth of highlights and drama into his only start since early September. Seven times the sophomore quarterback made a decision that directly led to a touchdown, though two of those were interception returns to the end zone for No. 19 South Carolina (8-5).

Yet Buchner led No. 21 Notre Dame (9-4) to a comeback win in the Gator Bowl, bouncing back from each of his mistakes with better decisions. Hefinished the day with five total touchdowns, not counting those pick-sixes, to carry the Irish to a 45-38 win in a chaotic showing.

His third touchdown pass of the day came on the drive immediately after a red-zone interception allowed the Gamecocks to tie the game at 38 late in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame had run the ball into the red zone with ease when Buchner never identified a defender on the goal line, gifting O’Donnell Fortune a 100-yard interception return touchdown.

“We were looking for a specific look, we thought we had it,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said. “We didn’t have exactly what we were looking for, and the guy made a great play. Obviously, at that moment, we were running the ball really well. Again, ultimately we probably honestly shouldn’t have thrown it, shouldn’t have called it.”

The Irish did it all over again on the next drive and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees once again called a passing play in the red zone despite the efficient rushing. Buchner connected with sophomore tight end Mitchell Evans for the game-winning score.

“But the greatest thing about it was to be able to, again, use that situation as another example for the future, the ability of that offense to have that happen, look at him on the sideline and say, ‘In about five minutes or two minutes, you’re going to go right back out there and you’re going to march down the field and score,'” Freeman said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

He missed Notre Dame’s last 10 regular-season games after suffering a shoulder sprain in week two, but Buchner never looked worried about contact on Friday. He converted an early third-and-short on a quarterback sneak, leading with his injured shoulder, and then on the same drive took a draw 15 yards to put the Irish on the scoreboard.

His shoulder never bothered him, but his accuracy still somewhat lacked, as it did early in the season, as well. Worse yet, Buchner made three woefully poor decisions resulting in those Gamecocks’ defensive touchdowns. An impromptu shovel pass became an interception; a short, deflected pass resulted in a pick-six; and missing Fortune cost Notre Dame a ripe scoring chance in the red zone.

Buchner finished with 274 yards on 18-of-33 passing, throwing three touchdowns along with those three interceptions. He added 82 yards and two more scores on 10 rushes, sacks adjusted. He kept South Carolina on its heels, when he wasn’t gifting the Gamecocks interceptions. Nearly every play with the ball in Buchner’s hands was an entertaining one, if nothing else.

“He’s special,” Freeman said. “And I told him on the sideline and told him after the game that there’s many different examples we use him, Tyler Buchner as an example of a guy that had a bumpy road. And the way he finished off this season, his first year in having a chance to start, and the ability to just really tune out all the noise and focus on his job. And that’s within bowl practice, within a season, that’s within a game. That’s why I’m proud of him.”

Buchner may have won Gator Bowl MVP, but the biggest change between the first half and the second half did not come from Buchner. The Irish outscored South Carolina, 28-14, after halftime because their defense shut down Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler. He was 20-of-25 for 146 yards and a touchdown in the first half, but that efficiency fell by the wayside in the second, going 9-of-21 for 100 yards and a touchdown after the half.

The only moment of success Rattler enjoyed after halftime came on a 42-yard toe-tapping touchdown pass to Xavier Legette, their second scoring connection of the day. Whether or not Legette got his foot down in bounds, the catch came when junior cornerback Clarence Lewis had just stepped in for freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison, sidelined with an injury. Lewis appeared to expect junior safety Xavier Watts to pick up coverage downfield, a miscommunication that gave Rattler a window to Legette.

Beyond the final score, Notre Dame’s defense played well. Remove the two pick-sixes and South Carolina scored only 24 points, seven of which came via a fake field goal.

In all respects, Buchner kept the game interesting, that ledger coming out in Irish favor by one notch, a bold play call from Rees that showed continued trust in his inexperienced quarterback despite his repeated mistakes.

That trust and that relationship will now slip under a microscope as Notre Dame will reportedly await the transfer of Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman. If and when that becomes reality, Buchner will have to decide if he wants to play the role of situational quarterback for a season as he did his freshman year in 2021. If not, did he show enough dazzling moments against South Carolina to impress a potential transfer destination?

Rees and Freeman will hope to hold onto him, as the Gator Bowl performance certainly showed how explosive a Buchner-driven offense can be, if it finds its way beyond turnovers.

A COUPLE OTHER NUMBERS
Notre Dame finished with 287 rushing yards on 42 carries, once adjusting for sacks and two kneel downs. Buchner’s 82 yards were outdone by sophomore running backs Logan Diggs‘ 89 and Audric Estimé’s 95. Neither Diggs nor Estimé was tackled for a loss on any of their 27 carries. In fact, aside from the sacks and kneel downs, no Irish rushes went for negative yards.

“I’ve always said this, when you have the ability to run the ball and the other team knows you’re going to run it, that’s when you know things are rolling,” Freeman said. “And they knew we were going to run ball.”

— Diggs added another 81 yards on two catches. All told, the sophomore duo had 30 touches for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

By covering the opening kickoff, fifth-year safety Houston Griffith played in his 62nd career game for Notre Dame, setting a new Irish record. Kurt Hinish previously held the record with 61 appearances.

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
11:48 — South Carolina touchdown. Xavier Legette 13-yard pass from Spencer Rattler. Mitch Jeter PAT good. South Carolina 7, Notre Dame 0. (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:12)
5:54 — Notre Dame touchdown. Tyler Buchner 15-yard rush. Blake Grupe PAT good. South Carolina 7, Notre Dame 7. (10 plays, 50 yards, 3:37)
2:27 — South Carolina touchdown. Hunter Rogers 23-yard pass from Kai Kroeger. Jeter PAT good. South Carolina 14, Notre Dame 7. (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:27)
0:44 — South Carolina touchdown. DQ Smith 47-yard interception return. Jeter PAT good. South Carolina 21, Notre Dame 7.

Second Quarter
8:36 — Notre Dame field goal. Grupe 37 yards. South Carolina 21, Notre Dame 10. (12 plays, 56 yards, 7:08)
5:18 — South Carolina field goal. Jeter 45 yards. South Carolina 24, Notre Dame 10. (10 plays, 48 yards, 3:18)
5:06 — Notre Dame touchdown. Logan Diggs 75-yard pass from Buchner. Grupe PAT good. South Carolina 24, Notre Dame 17.  (1 play, 75 yards, 0:12)

Third Quarter
10:28 — Notre Dame touchdown. Buchner 11-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. South Carolina 24, Notre Dame 24. (5 plays, 68 yards, 2:21)
8:31 — South Carolina touchdown. Legette 42-yard pass from Rattler. Jeter PAT good. South Carolina 31, Notre Dame 24. (5 plays, 67 yards, 1:48)
0:31 — Notre Dame touchdown. Braden Lenzy 44-yard pass from Buchner. Grupe PAT good. South Carolina 31, Notre Dame 31. (1 play, 44 yards, 0:08)

Fourth Quarter
12:41 — Notre Dame touchdown. Logan Diggs 39-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 38, South Carolina 31. (7 plays, 73 yards, 2:13)
7:42 — South Carolina touchdown. O’Donnell Fortune 100-yard interception return. Jeter PAT good. Notre Dame 38, South Carolina 38.
1:38 — Notre Dame touchdown. Mitchell Evans 16-yard pass from Buchner. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 45, South Carolina 38. (12 plays, 80 yards, 6:01)

Notre Dame vs South Carolina: Gator Bowl TV, Time, Preview and Prediction

By Dec 30, 2022, 2:00 PM EST
Notre Dame last beat a ranked bowl opponent five years ago, going 0-3 in such moments since then. That Music City Bowl win against No. 17 LSU came courtesy of a last-minute heave from a backup quarterback, the Irish winning 21-17 as a one-point favorite.

If broadly considering Nashville to be in the Southeast, then today could hit all those same notes. No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) is a slight favorite against No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) with a backup quarterback, so to speak, taking the Irish start this afternoon in Jacksonville.

TIME: 3:30 ET, the Gator Bowl coming right in the middle of a packed day of bowl games. In that respect, this game is not getting the billing it should among Irish fans. The demand for a “New Year’s Day” win turned into a demand for a “New Year’s Six” win after Notre Dame won that Music City Bowl, the goalposts for postseason success moving so as to assuage the frustrated.

Admittedly, the Playoff showings and last year’s Fiesta Bowl faceplant have not suggested the Irish are about to challenge for a national championship, but there are more pertinent bowl games than just that handful, and the Gator Bowl is among them.

Playing an SEC opponent coming off back-to-back top-10 upsets should warrant some attention, if muted due to the opt outs of Notre Dame’s best offensive player, best defensive player and 10-game starting quarterback.

TV: ESPN has the broadcast, with Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb in the booth and Alyssa Lang on the sideline. The Watch ESPN app should be your friend, if looking to stream this game.

PREVIEW: Opt outs obviously detract from bowl-game hype nowadays, and in the case of the Irish, that has meant tight end Michael Mayer, defensive end Isaiah Foskey and quarterback Drew Pyne will not be on the field for Notre Dame.

Statistically, that is 67 catches for 809 yards and nine touchdowns, 45 tackles with 14 for loss including 11 sacks, one forced fumble and two blocked kicks, and 2,021 passing yards, 108 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns lost.

And yet, the Irish have lost less in these regards than the Gamecocks, down 10 or 11 starters heading into this afternoon.

That plays a part in explaining why Notre Dame has been favored since this matchup was announced. If both teams were at full strength, South Carolina would likely be favored by a field goal. Instead, the Irish are favored by 3.5 points with a combined point total Over/Under of 50.5.

PREDICTION: Illness communicated from daycare to Christmas celebrations has slowed this space this week, including delaying this last preview. Unfortunate and frustrating as that has been, it has unintentionally created a parallel to another delayed preview earlier in the season, though that delay came with a far less excusable reasoning.

When Notre Dame went to Syracuse in late October as a short underdog, this space argued the Orange would win by a touchdown.

“The reality comes down to Syracuse being a more complete football team, led by a veteran quarterback. … If this game comes down to the final few minutes, as a low-scoring, tight affair is prone to, Pyne’s disastrous-in-all-facets two-minute drill against Stanford leaves little faith Notre Dame can win late on the road.”

South Carolina is not a more complete football team than the Irish, but it is led by a veteran quarterback in Spencer Rattler. In his last two games, he has thrown for 798 combined yards and eight touchdowns while completing 72.4 percent of his passes, sparking the Gamecocks to blow out then-No. 6 Tennessee and slip by then-No. 10 Clemson.

“When you prepare to play a team, you want to prepare to play the best, right?” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said Thursday. “What you’re seeing them put on film, them being their best, I think the last two games they’ve shown that they can beat any team in the country. That’s our preparation. That’s our challenge. That’s the team we’re going to face. We’ll see what happens tomorrow, but that’s what our mental preparation has to be.”

Pyne is no longer around to botch any needed two-minute drill, but sophomore Tyler Buchner has never starred in one, either. After missing 10 games and already being broadly inexperienced reading defenses, banking on him in a clutch moment would be quite a leap of faith.

So in those regards, the parallels to the Syracuse matchup bode poorly for Notre Dame. But there is another piece of that preview that stands out.

“Lest the Irish gain six yards per rush attempt …”

Notre Dame gained 4.7 yards per rush attempt, after accounting for one sack and two kneel downs. And those 53 carries were enough to knock the Orange on their heels.

Buchner’s return should lead to such an emphasis once again, against a defense that fares even worse than Syracuse’s against the ground game, despite the Orange already being ravaged by the Irish this season.

South Carolina rushing yards allowed per game: 192.4, No. 112 in the country.
Rushing attempts against per game: 39.7, No. 102 in the country.
Average yards allowed per rush: 4.86
Average expected points added by each opponent rush: 0.19

Syracuse rushing yards allowed per game: 144.5, No. 58 in the country.
Rushing attempts against per game: 38.7, No. 92 in the country.
Average yards allowed per rush: 3.73
Average expected points added by each opponent rush before the Orange bowl game: 0.081

In all regards, Syracuse’s rush defense is better than South Carolina’s, yet Notre Dame bullied the Orange.

Freeman continues to emphasize winning the bowl game is more important than developing pieces for 2023, perhaps most notable when it comes to testing out Buchner’s reads of defensive coverages.

“The most important thing is winning and that’s going to give us the most momentum as we continue to move forward,” Freeman said. “As I told the players yesterday in our team meetings, our focus is right now. Our focus is finishing the season off right now and the right way.”

If believing that approach, then it seems obvious the Irish should lean on their ground game again, particularly with a dual-threat quarterback and no consensus first-team All-American at tight end.

And when Notre Dame leans on its ground game, it tends to fare pretty well. See: That Syracuse win.

Notre Dame 31, South Carolina 21
(Spread: 2-10; Over/Under: 3-9; Straight-up: 6-6)

FROM NOTRE DAME’S GAME NOTES
“Football Outsiders features a ranking of NCAA special teams units across the country and the Gator Bowl features two of the top six units in the nation. Top-ranked South Carolina has blocked three kicks this season and is among the top six in the country in kick returns, punt returns and net punting. The Irish are sixth in the country according to Football Outsiders, first in the nation in blocked punts and 25th in net punting.”

“Notre Dame rushed for 281 yards in the victory over Boston College – the team’s final home game of the season – which was the sixth time the Irish surpassed 200 yards rushing in 2022. Notre Dame is 105-10 (.913) since 1996 when it rushes for 200 yards or more.”

INSIDE THE IRISH
Gator Bowl prep can wait for Notre Dame, aside from at quarterback
Michael Mayer headed to the NFL, opts out of Notre Dame’s appearance in the Gator Bowl
Isaiah Foskey heads to NFL, joining Michael Mayer in opting out of Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl appearance
A quick look at South Carolina & Spencer Rattler before Notre Dame focuses on them
Short- and long-term QB pictures come into focus for Notre Dame
Things To Learn: 2023 lessons should be apparent in Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl matchup with South Carolina

Things To Learn: 2023 lessons should be apparent in Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl matchup with South Carolina

By Dec 29, 2022, 4:00 PM EST
All the angst and frustration over the continued de-emphasis of bowl games overlook the added intrigue inherent to them as starters opt out or enter the transfer portal. No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) will face No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) in Friday’s Gator Bowl (3:30 ET; ESPN) without its best offensive player, its best defensive player and its starting quarterback since mid-September.

Facing a top-20 opponent without tight end Michael Mayer (opted out to prepare for the NFL draft), defensive end Isaiah Foskey (ditto) and quarterback Drew Pyne (transferring to Arizona State), not to mention fifth-year defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola (injury) and senior cornerback Cam Hart (ditto), could leave the Irish worryingly undermanned. Then again, the Gamecocks will be without 11 starters — half their starters, to make clear that obvious math — including effectively entire position groups of skill-position players. From a competitive standpoint, missing multiple tight ends, running backs and receivers is more costly than missing two individual stars on each side of the ball.

Hence, Notre Dame is favored by a field goal, as of Thursday afternoon.

Those absences will obviously change Friday’s game flow, but more pertinently, they will shed some light on the Irish in 2023.

This may be Tyler Buchner’s only start between his shoulder sprain against Marshall on Sept. 10 and the end of next season. There is a clear expectation that Notre Dame will bring in an experienced transfer quarterback, someone with a proven track record and an arm perhaps ideally suited to Tommy Rees’ offense. If (when) that becomes reality, Buchner will not be the Irish starter in 2023, no matter what spring position competition unfolds from an optics perspective.

Proving himself now would give Notre Dame both confidence in its backup quarterback next season and a tentative succession plan for the next few years, from Buchner to a couple incoming notable recruits.

“He’s ready to roll,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said Thursday. “You talk about a guy that hasn’t played football for probably week 2 to week 12, he obviously had some time where he wasn’t on the practice field. But I think after 14 practices, he’s ready to roll.

“He’s been magnificent in practices. He’s done a great job of leading the offense, which to me, it’s not just throwing the ball. When you’re the quarterback at Notre Dame, it’s gaining the confidence of those guys around you. You’re the leader of that group. He’s done a good job of continuing to earn the trust of these guys that are surrounding him in that offense.”

All due respect to Pyne, who exceeded expectations as the Irish starter in leading Notre Dame to an 8-2 close to the season, but Buchner may be better-suited to face South Carolina, specifically, and thus create a personalized game plan even as a backup in 2023. The Irish demanded Buchner lead with his legs at Ohio State to begin the season because they did not have faith in any other part of their offense. Against the Gamecocks, they may do so again because the opposing defense welcomes it.

South Carolina gave up 192.4 rushing yards per game, No. 112 in the country, this season. Opponents rushed the ball 39.7 times per game against the Gamecocks, No. 102 in the country, and gained 4.85 yads per rush. Down a starting defensive end, two starting cornerbacks and a starting safety, that rush defense should be only worse.

On a per-play basis, opponents added an average of nearly a fifth of a point to their expected points total with each rush against South Carolina.

All of Notre Dame’s offensive line will line up against the Gamecocks, notably including fifth-year left guard Jarrett Patterson, the one among them both needing to find complete health and with the best pressing NFL aspirations. All three Irish running backs are set to enjoy the porous South Carolina defense.

The Irish may be in headlines this week (and next) because they may bring in the best transfer quarterback of the cycle, but their rushing game will dictate the on-field offense this week and likely still next season.

Buchner will not be the only informative piece of the offense. With Mayer off to the NFL and sophomore Cane Berrong in the transfer portal, Notre Dame will have only three tight ends available this weekend, with one of them better described as a fullback.

Sophomore Mitchell Evans will be asked to do more than run quarterback sneaks in Jacksonville, and in doing so, the Irish will see what their next quarterback may rely upon at tight end in 2023.

“You lose that crutch,” Freeman said. “At some point, when in doubt, you throw the ball to [Mayer]. Well, he’s not there.”

It may have been more fun this week to watch Mayer overwhelm a defense’s double-coverage as he snags a dozen Pyne passes, but it will be far more educational to watch Buchner throw a handful of targets toward Evans.

Similarly, Notre Dame’s defense will begin a transition a game earlier than anticipated. Foskey may not have threatened the Irish single-season sacks record, but posting double-digit sacks in two consecutive seasons is unprecedented in Notre Dame history. Ademilola provided a penetrating power in the middle of the defensive front, so often finding a way to stop an opponent on the most critical play in the fourth quarter that Freeman nearly assumed it would happen as the season went along.

His brother, defensive end Justin Ademilola, may or may not return in 2023. He will presumably start Friday, and junior Rylie Mills and senior NaNa Osafo-Mensah will also see increased roles. If they, along with senior tackle Howard Cross, dominate the Gamecocks — who gave up 28 sacks this season, No. 77 in the country, but will now be without their starting right tackle — then some defensive buzz may follow this offseason. The Irish could return as many as nine defensive starters next season. Proven confidence in the two replacements would be a welcomed storyline opposite the incoming transfer quarterback.

Bowl games may not carry the heft they used to. Playing them on baseball fields after the preceding month was spent discussing recruiting does not help that cause, and none of that content overload ties to players opting out for the NFL draft or seeking new destinations next season.

Those are realities. The tradeoff to them is bowl games can now offer a peephole into the future, with once-forgotten starters getting a quick cameo to remind of their talent and long-time reserves getting chances to impress.

“The most important thing is winning and that’s going to give us the most momentum as we continue to move forward,” Freeman said. “Our focus is right now. Our focus is finishing the season off right now and the right way.

“If you continue to focus on the future and think about the future, you can lose this opportunity we have right in front of us. The future will be taken care of if we finish the season off the right way.”

Freeman has to traffic in that broad coach-speak. More precisely, the future will be taken care of in this bowl game because 2023 has already arrived, if two days early on the field.