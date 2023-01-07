All-American Bowl featuring seven Notre Dame signees, including QB Kenny Minchey: TV, Time, Preview & Prediction

By Jan 7, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
5 Comments

Seven Notre Dame signees will take part in the 2023 All-American Bowl this afternoon. The annual high-school showcase pits East vs. West, and the Irish are decidedly on the Western side this year.

TV: NBC broadcasts the all-star game, also available via streaming on Peacock. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren will join the broadcast today, of note given NBC will begin airing a Big Ten game each week next season.

TIME: 1 p.m. ET.

PREVIEW: Of the seven Notre Dame signees participating this afternoon, five of them are on the West team: offensive linemen Sullivan Absher and Charles Jagusah, receiver Rico Flores Jr., quarterback Kenny Minchey, linebacker Drayk Bowen and defensive back Micah Bell. Obviously, the greatest Irish intrigue in that group may be how Minchey fares in whatever playing time he gets, one of four quarterbacks on that half of the game. There may also be reason to keep an eye on Bell given his raw speed.

Defensive back Adon Shuler and defensive lineman Brenan Vernon are on the East roster.

Of them all, Bell may have the clearest path to 2023 playing time, solely because of that speed. When the December signing period commenced, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden already expected campaigning to let Bell contribute on the Irish special teams.

“I’m sure [special teams coordinator Brian Mason] is going to try to get him to return kicks and punts,” Golden said. “A kid that is one of the faster kids in this class overall.”

The Irish will certainly have a new punt returner next season with safety Brandon Joseph declaring for the NFL draft, unless they opt to return to the cautious days of receiver Matt Salerno fair-catching most punts, something that would be uncharacteristic of Mason. Kickoff returns will presumably still be the domain of rising senior running back Chris Tyree, though his counterpart in dropping back deep has not been firmly established in the last two years.

PREDICTION: No, this is not a prediction for the final score of a high-school exhibition game. Rather, it is a prediction that of these seven players, none will play more than four games next season. Perhaps Bell secures that punt return duty, but it is just as likely Mason finds a veteran with a bit more in-game experience to trot out in front of 51,000 fans at Aviva Stadium in Dublin in 232 days.

Aside from him, only Vernon would have a clear path to playing time, the result of Notre Dame losing veteran defensive end Justin Ademilola to the NFL draft on Friday. Even there, it is far more likely the Irish lean on current freshmen Joshua Burnham and Aidan Gobaira simply because they have the benefits of a full year in a collegiate strength and conditioning program.

This will fit in line with Notre Dame in 2022, as well.

“You look at last year’s class — and again, that was another top-10 class — I think I looked at it the other day, maybe four or five guys played this year, didn’t redshirt. Out of a class that we signed 22 to 25 guys,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said last month.

He was not diminishing his current freshmen. Freeman was underscoring the delayed gratification often needed to succeed at Notre Dame.

“You don’t get that instant gratification of playing right away. It’s going to be tough, tough to stay here,” he said. “That’s what we have to understand. When you bring these guys in, it’s going to take a little bit of time to really be able to run out there at Notre Dame Stadium and have a huge impact on our program. It takes time. Very few guys can come in here and play and start right away.”

Of the class of 2022, only five players used up a season of eligibility: cornerbacks Ben Morrison and Jaden Mickey, linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka, and tight ends Holden Staes and Eli Raridon. Only Morrison was a genuine starter, taking the lead in nine of the 13 games he played in as he picked off six passes.

“Highly-recruited guys, highly-rated guys, but they’ve decided to stay and say, ‘Okay, I have to develop and continue to commit to a program and this team and my development,’” Freeman said. “Those are the guys we need.”

BUT MINCHEY: Some attention being paid to Minchey today still makes sense. The former Pittsburgh commit likely will work on only Notre Dame’s scout team next season, but once Sam Hartman uses up his last year of eligibility, all bets should be considered off on the Irish quarterback depth chart in 2024. Of course, Tyler Buchner will have the edge of experience in various ways, but either Minchey or current freshman Steve Angeli could make a spring of 2024 competition intriguing.

Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper transfer gives Notre Dame needed depth on back line

By Jan 6, 2023, 1:52 PM EST
Oklahoma State v Kansas State
Getty Images
2 Comments

The back line of Notre Dame’s defense needs depth, and the Friday commitment of former Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper is a needed step toward finding it.

The graduate transfer has one season of eligibility remaining, one granted by the universal pandemic eligibility waiver. Harper began the season as the starting safety for the Cowboys before a lower-body injury cut short his season. He finished with 30 tackles in seven games, including 1.5 for loss.

In his career, Harper has 93 total tackles with five for loss, two interceptions and six passes broken up in 36 career games.

Much of his coverage work has come in the slot, where Notre Dame has more depth but adding Harper could create flexibility. At nickel back, the Irish can turn to rising sophomore Jaden Mickey, otherwise the third or fourth cornerback behind classmate Benjamin Morrison, veteran Cam Hart and perhaps rising senior Clarence Lewis.

At safety, Notre Dame can currently count on only rising seniors Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts. Brandon Joseph has declared for the NFL draft, and the Irish yet await DJ Brown’s decision about a possible sixth season. Otherwise, the only returning name on the depth chart is rising junior Justin Walters with four career tackles.

In addition to the depth and experience, Harper should also bring a physicality to Notre Dame’s secondary. That is part of why he has played so much slot in his career, quick enough at 5-foot-11 to keep up with faster receivers but strong enough at 180 pounds to be a presence against the run.

Notre Dame veteran DE Justin Ademilola heads to the NFL, forgoing final season

By Jan 6, 2023, 11:18 AM EST
Clemson v Notre Dame
Getty Images
3 Comments

Notre Dame defensive end Justin Ademilola will forgo his final collegiate season and instead head to the NFL. After five seasons with the Irish, including six starts this year, Ademilola announced Friday morning he will jump to the next level.

Admeilola’s twin brother, defensive tackle Jayson, is out of eligibility and already heading to the NFL draft.

Justin had 37 tackles in 2022, sixth on the Notre Dame defense and second among defensive linemen, trailing only consensus All-American Isaiah Foskey. Ademilola added 3.5 tackles for loss including three sacks and four additional quarterback hurries, as well as a fumble recovery.

He had two tackles in the Irish 45-38 Gator Bowl victory against No. 19 South Carolina on Dec. 30.

His departure is a bit of a surprise but may underscore how impressive he was in a contributing role the last couple seasons. Ademilola presumably received encouraging draft feedback, at least encouraging enough to think a roster spot awaits him in the NFL.

That presumption is based on the reality that Ademilola would have started for Notre Dame in 2023, likely taking over Foskey’s role as the primary pass rusher. This past season, Ademilola served both as Foskey’s backup and his opposite-side complement. 

Instead, Ademilola finishes his Irish career with 109 tackles and nine sacks in 50 games.

As the lesser-heralded of the twins, his recruitment was sometimes perceived as an add-on, but the Notre Dame coaching staff clearly saw something more than that in Ademilola, given it rationed his appearances as a freshman to include one in the College Football Playoff while still persevering a year of eligibility. While the Irish were blown out, Ademilola was one of the few players who looked like he belonged on the field against Clemson in 2018.

Since then, Ademilola has been outshined only by future NFL players, first Khalid Kareem and Ade Ogundeji, and then Foskey.

Without him, Notre Dame’s defensive line depth chart suddenly looks a touch thin, though an incoming transfer could certainly change such. That may be somewhat swayed by recency bias, simply given that for the last few years, the Irish defensive line has been the deepest unit on the roster.

Rising senior Jordan Botelho may have finally had his breakthrough moment in the Gator Bowl, and he could replace Ademilola (and Foskey) as the next Vyper end, but behind him, there is no clear backup. Looking at the ever-evolving spreadsheet that serves as this space’s unofficial depth chart, the only names behind Botelho are rising sophomores Joshua Burnham and Aidan Gobaira, who saw a combined one game of action in 2022.

On the other side of the line, rising senior Rylie Mills already worked with Ademilola as the “Big” end, and NaNa Osafo-Mensah also proved ready for a leading role. Rising senior Alexander Ehrensberger is the next name on that half of the depth chart, a German project who has started to show his development.

QB Sam Hartman transfers to Notre Dame, giving Irish their most experienced passer in more than a decade

By Jan 5, 2023, 3:47 PM EST
21 Comments

For the second time in three years, Notre Dame will turn to a transfer quarterback to lead the offense in 2023. Sam Hartman announced on Thursday he will join the Irish after concluding his Wake Forest career last month.

Hartman spent the last five seasons leading the Demon Deacons, setting an ACC record with 110 touchdown passes in his career, the final three of those coming in Wake Forest’s 27-17 victory against Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23. Hartman threw for 280 yards on 23-of-36 passing, leading the game-sealing drive in the final minutes. His transfer intentions first received public credibility the morning of that game.

That game-winning drive alone may have illustrated why Notre Dame wants Hartman to take over a position that would otherwise likely once again land in the hands of current sophomore Tyler Buchner, unproven after a shoulder sprain cost him 10 games this season no matter how entertaining his Gator Bowl performance was.

The Demon Deacons’ final drive with Hartman at the helm featured three chunk plays, all courtesy of the quarterback. He threw three passes, completing all three for 31 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown. He added a 15-yard run to get into the red zone, and he drew a roughing the passer penalty that gained 15 more yards earlier in the drive. All told, Hartman produced 61 of the 75 yards on the eight-play drive.

Explosive scores were a norm behind Hartman. Wake Forest averaged 35.4 points per game this season with Hartman playing, missing the season opener due to a blood clot concern discovered in the preseason. The condition, known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome or effort thrombosis, was suspected to have occurred as a result of a previous infection that caused inflammation. Hartman underwent surgery, was initially sidelined indefinitely, and in the end he missed just the one game.

He has one season of eligibility remaining, one granted by the 2020 universal pandemic eligibility waiver. After 48 games with the Deacons, it was increasingly clear this season Hartman would not play that final season in Winston-Salem.

In the season’s latter half, he would quip everyone must be sick of him, suggesting an NFL foray would be his next stop. At the least, the 6-foot-1 slinger could be a late-round draft pick that landed on an NFL roster for a few years. To give that thought some context, the 16th pick of last year’s sixth round (a slot selected simply because it falls near the middle of that vague possible draft range), Jamaree Sayler signed a 4-year, $3.8-million contract with a $175,928 signing bonus, per Spotrac.com. Only that signing bonus was guaranteed. His base salary in 2022 is $705,000.

Presume Hartman does not suffer any career-altering injury in 2023 and that same type of money should be awaiting him in a year, nearly all still unguaranteed. In the interim, the advent of name, image and likeness rights presents him a collegiate pathway to “life-changing money,” as Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson acknowledged earlier in December.

“When the bowl game is over, if there is some incredible offer for him to go to another school and get life-changing money, how can we fault him for that,” Clawson said last month.

For Notre Dame’s part, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has repeatedly said he would pursue an incoming transfer only if the player was set to contribute immediately. Development projects come via high-school recruiting.

“We’ve always said if we’re going to get somebody out of the portal, they have to be somebody that we know can come in and make an immediate impact and really help this football team win games right away,” Freeman said when December’s signing period commenced. “… If we’re going to go into the portal for certain positions, we have to make sure that one, they’ll fit here, but two, they can have an immediate impact. That hasn’t changed based off who we signed.

“You don’t sign high school kids to say, okay, this kid has to have an immediate impact. We hope some of them so, but you don’t know. When we go into the portal, we’re saying these guys have to have an immediate impact for this football team.”

Freeman’s open and planned pursuit of a quarterback transfer played a direct role in junior Drew Pyne transferring to Arizona State before Notre Dame’s bowl appearance.

Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan had an “immediate impact” in 2021, starting 13 games for Notre Dame and leading the Irish to a Fiesta Bowl appearance. He did so at Buchner’s expense, losing the nominal quarterback competition as a freshman, as well as at Pyne’s, appearing in only two games when Coan was particularly struggling.

Freeman’s description of the expectations around an incoming transfer to South Bend combined with Hartman’s vast experience advantages should make it clear Buchner will again be viewed as the runner-up in a nominal quarterback competition.

While Hartman has thrown 1,597 pass attempts in the last five seasons, Buchner started just one high school season. The pandemic and a knee injury robbed him of two more, just as Coan and the shoulder injury did the last two. None of that is Buchner’s fault, but it renders him greener than even an Irish quarterback wants to be, particularly compared to a two-time All-ACC quarterback.

Wake Forest will visit Notre Dame next season on Oct. 28.

HARTMAN CAREER STATS
2018: 9 games; 1,984 passing yards, 55.3 percent completion rate, 6.8 yards per pass attempt, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
2019: 4 games; 830 passing yards, 56.7 percent completion rate, 8.6 yards per pass attempt, 4 touchdowns and two interceptions.
2020: 9 games; 2,224 passing yards, 58.2 percent completion rate, 8.1 yards per pass attempt, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.
2021: 14 games; 4,228 passing yards, 58.9 percent completion rate, 8.3 yards per pass attempt, 39 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
2022: 12 games; 3,701 passing yards, 63.1 percent completion rate; 8.6 yards per pass attempt, 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Things We Learned: Buchner may be ‘special,’ but Notre Dame’s offense will be ground- and TE-focused again in 2023

By Jan 3, 2023, 3:00 PM EST
31 Comments

Notre Dame has a dangerous quarterback on its roster right now. If nothing else, Friday’s 45-38 win against No. 19 South Carolina in the Gator Bowl confirmed Irish rising junior Tyler Buchner brings entertainment whenever he walks onto a football field.

His three touchdown passes — including a gorgeous deep ball to receiver Braden Lenzy to cap Lenzy’s career — and two touchdown scampers raised the ceiling for Notre Dame when Buchner is dialed in. His two interceptions returned for touchdowns showed why some of those offensive heroics were and would be needed if Buchner remains the Irish starter.

“He’s special,” head coach Marcus Freeman said, not meaning it ambiguously though it can be noted special is as ambiguous a compliment as dangerous is.

With all due respect to Drew Pyne — and plenty of respect is due after he led Notre Dame to eight wins as the sudden starter after Buchner’s week-two shoulder sprain sidelined him until the holiday weekend — those were not words applied to him on the field. The only other time this season the Irish gained more than 500 yards came against Gene Chizik’s tragedy of a defense at North Carolina. Gaining 558 yards against South Carolina, even a somewhat-depleted South Carolina, was a far more impressive performance.

Though, again, it was needed only because Buchner’s mistakes kept the Gamecocks afloat.

If this week unfolds as expected and the Irish secure Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman through the transfer portal, consternation about the quarterback depth chart at Notre Dame will be unnecessary for the first time since … 2018 with Ian Book supplanting Brandon Wimbush or, perhaps more accurately, since 2016 when the confidence in the quarterback depth chart actually and counter-intuitively undid the entire season. With that caveat, this likely though still hypothetical depth chart would be the most talented since the 2012 title run with current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees perfectly complementing sophomore Everett Golson.

Without Buchner’s Gator Bowl showing — 274 passing yards with a 54.5 percent completion rate and 82 rushing yards on 10 carries, sacks adjusted — that confidence would have remained lacking until he had a chance to reassert himself, a chance that may not come until 2024.

Whoever leads Notre Dame at quarterback, the Irish strength will remain the rushing game. With three starters returning along the offensive line — for that matter, three starters spread across the line at left tackle, center and right tackle, so there will be no half of the line that warrants fretting — and at least two proven running backs, the Irish offense should remain ground-focused, as has always been Rees’ want.

“When you have the ability to run the ball and the other team knows you’re going to run it, that’s when you know things are rolling,” Freeman said, echoing his postgame comments from much of November. “They knew we were going to run the ball.”

Of Notre Dame’s 42 rushing attempts, not a single one resulted in a loss of yardage. Averaging 6.83 yards per carry is a recipe for complete offensive dominance. Indeed, eight of the 14 Irish drives qualified as “quality,” including their last four. One of those may have resulted in a dramatic interception at the goal line returned for a touchdown, but it was a quality possession, all the same.

And, for those taking the longest view in the room, it led to the singular tweet of the long weekend.

Buchner misread the defense on that interception, simply enough. Rees’ play call led to an open Mitchell Evans in the end zone, and if Buchner had lofted the pass over the Gamecock defensive back, the world would have applauded Rees’ guts to use the run to set up the pass.

As it did a drive later.

“The greatest thing about it was to be able to use that situation as another example for the future,” Freeman said. “The ability of that offense to have that happen, look at [Buchner] on the sideline and say, ‘In about five minutes or two minutes, you’re going to go right back out there and you’re going to march down the field and score.’”

Buchner is capable of both those drives. With time, the former should happen less and easy passes to Evans or deep passes to Lenzy-like receivers should happen more.

Evans may have been the other greatest revelation of the victory in Jacksonville. No Michael Mayer? No problem when the sophomore snags three of four targets for 39 yards and the game-winning score.

Notre Dame’s ninth win of Marcus Freeman’s debut campaign only answered questions, not creating any new ones. Could Freeman coach his way to a comeback? For the first time in his career, a two-score comeback occurred. Could Buchner’s good outweigh his bad? Yes, barely. Will Tight End U have another star tight end in 2023? Was there ever any doubt?