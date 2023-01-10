Leftovers & Links: Opening 2023 title odds paint similar picture for Notre Dame next season

By Jan 10, 2023, 4:00 PM EST
0 Comments

The chronological order of Notre Dame’s 2023 schedule may not be set yet — waiting on you, ACC, expected later this month — but the order of stressors will be very similar to this past season. The first 2023 national championship odds came moments after Georgia finished its title defense late Monday night, and more than any top-25 rankings heading into the season, those odds make it clear who the expected challenges will be next season.

Marcus Freeman’s second year as a head coach will be defined by the same three games that were expected to define his debut campaign before Marshall and Stanford had other ideas.

Using BetMGM’s initial odds as a reference point, Ohio State should once again be a distinct Playoff favorite, despite needing to replace star quarterback CJ Stroud, and USC is tied with Alabama for the third-best odds to win the title. Next season, Freeman at least gets to face those two powers at Notre Dame Stadium.

Despite its second straight “disappointing” season, Clemson is the sixth team slotted in these future odds at 15-to-1. The Irish fit into the next wave at 20-to-1, though other books opened with Notre Dame has high as 50-to-1.

For context, the Irish were about 30-to-1 entering the 2022 season, a far more accurate depiction of the expectations in Freeman’s first year than the preseason No. 5 ranking.

BetMGM’s odds:
Georgia +300
Ohio State +600
Alabama +700
USC +700
Michigan +1000
Clemson +1500
Texas +2000
Penn State +2000
LSU+2000
Notre Dame +2000
Florida State +2500

What has Clemson still so respected despite losing six games across the last two years? Well, first of all, going 10-3 and 11-3 in back-to-back seasons is hardly a sign of widespread trouble. Secondly, while Florida State improved by leaps and bounds in 2022, North Carolina will be dangerous with Drake Maye in his final season, and North Carolina State may have an explosive offense led by Brennan Armstrong, the reality is that the ACC still trails the Tigers in most ways.

Lastly, Clemson may have its next great quarterback in rising sophomore Cade Klubnik, one of three notable Heisman favorites the Irish will face. Of course, they are the three quarterbacks of those title contenders. (Kyle McCord is expected to be the next Buckeyes starting quarterback.)

The difference between 2022 and 2023 is Notre Dame will have a quarterback in the Heisman mix, as well, at least to start the season. Even though he missed the first game of 2022 with a health worry, Sam Hartman’s Heisman odds were always on par or ahead of Drew Pyne’s and Tyler Buchner’s in 2022.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. The Irish should have top-flight quarterback play in 2023, but their season will again hinge on how they fare vs. Ohio State (Sept. 23), vs. USC (Oct. 14) and at Clemson (Nov. 4).

ON ALEXANDER PEITSCH
The rising senior long snapper reportedly entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, the fourth Notre Dame player to do so since the season ended. In Peitsch’s case, it is rather understandable.

When he committed to the Irish in April of 2019, it was expected he would preserve eligibiltiy for one season while John Shannon wrapped up his career before taking over the long-snapper duties. Instead, Shannon retired and … Peitsch has yet to handle the long-snapping duties. He appeared in one game of 2020 and 2021. He did not play in 2022.

Former walk-on Michael Vinson beat out Peitsch for the role. Initially, that seemed like a temporary solution, filling in for 2020 before yielding to Peitsch as roughly planned all along, maybe holding onto the gig for an extra season in 2021. Then Vinson was offered a scholarship in 2022. And now he is returning for a pandemic waiver-allowed sixth year in 2023.

By now, Peitsch expected to have played three seasons. He has effectively played none and has three seasons of eligibility remaining. With Vinson manning long snaps at Notre Dame again in 2023, finding some playing time elsewhere only makes sense.

For the Irish, it means they likely will burn a scholarship in the class of 2024 on a long snapper or find one in the transfer portal next winter.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 44 Alex Peitsch, junior long snapper

A QUICK Michael Mayer NOTE
For anyone who remains convinced players opting out of bowl games are disrespecting their coaches, giving up on their teammates or otherwise compromising their character, please take note of how little the Irish seemed bothered by Mayer not playing in the Gator Bowl. Rather clearly, his peers supported him.

Safety DJ Brown announces return in 2023, giving Notre Dame three returning DB starters

By Jan 9, 2023, 5:00 AM EST
Stanford v Notre Dame
Getty Images
16 Comments

Notre Dame’s secondary will return three starters next season with safety DJ Brown announcing late Sunday night that he will play a sixth season in the Irish defensive backfield. The final season of eligibility is available to Brown via the universal pandemic eligibility waiver.

With cornerback Cam Hart already coming back for a fifth season and rising sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison fresh off a debut campaign with nine starts, Notre Dame’s back line will have a healthy amount of experience in 2023. And that does not even factor in Oklahoma State transfer Thomas Harper.

Between Brown, Hart, Morrison and rising senior safeties Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts, the Irish can claim 58 returning starts in its 2023 secondary. Add in Harper’s eight from the Big 12, and Notre Dame will enter the season with more faith in its passing defense than it has arguably had either of the last two years despite an All-American safety strolling the back line each season.

Brown led all Irish defensive backs in 2022 with 48 tackles, starting 10 games and breaking up two passes. If granting the assumption that there were 26 starts to be had for Notre Dame safeties in the season, the remaining 16 were split among Henderson (2), Watts (4) and Brandon Joseph (10). Joseph has announced he will head to the NFL next season, making Brown’s return all that much more needed for the Irish.

Otherwise, the current depth chart includes only rising junior Justin Walters and his four career tackles.

The combination of Henderson’s range and Watts’ physicality, as well as Harper’s physicality, will give Notre Dame some ability to disguise coverages with interchangeable pieces. Rising sophomore Jaden Mickey should provide further coverage comforts.

All-American Bowl featuring seven Notre Dame signees, including QB Kenny Minchey: TV, Time, Preview & Prediction

By Jan 7, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
rivals.com
6 Comments

Seven Notre Dame signees will take part in the 2023 All-American Bowl this afternoon. The annual high-school showcase pits East vs. West, and the Irish are decidedly on the Western side this year.

TV: NBC broadcasts the all-star game, also available via streaming on Peacock. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren will join the broadcast today, of note given NBC will begin airing a Big Ten game each week next season.

TIME: 1 p.m. ET.

PREVIEW: Of the seven Notre Dame signees participating this afternoon, five of them are on the West team: offensive linemen Sullivan Absher and Charles Jagusah, receiver Rico Flores Jr., quarterback Kenny Minchey, linebacker Drayk Bowen and defensive back Micah Bell. Obviously, the greatest Irish intrigue in that group may be how Minchey fares in whatever playing time he gets, one of four quarterbacks on that half of the game. There may also be reason to keep an eye on Bell given his raw speed.

Defensive back Adon Shuler and defensive lineman Brenan Vernon are on the East roster.

Of them all, Bell may have the clearest path to 2023 playing time, solely because of that speed. When the December signing period commenced, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden already expected campaigning to let Bell contribute on the Irish special teams.

“I’m sure [special teams coordinator Brian Mason] is going to try to get him to return kicks and punts,” Golden said. “A kid that is one of the faster kids in this class overall.”

The Irish will certainly have a new punt returner next season with safety Brandon Joseph declaring for the NFL draft, unless they opt to return to the cautious days of receiver Matt Salerno fair-catching most punts, something that would be uncharacteristic of Mason. Kickoff returns will presumably still be the domain of rising senior running back Chris Tyree, though his counterpart in dropping back deep has not been firmly established in the last two years.

PREDICTION: No, this is not a prediction for the final score of a high-school exhibition game. Rather, it is a prediction that of these seven players, none will play more than four games next season. Perhaps Bell secures that punt return duty, but it is just as likely Mason finds a veteran with a bit more in-game experience to trot out in front of 51,000 fans at Aviva Stadium in Dublin in 232 days.

Aside from him, only Vernon would have a clear path to playing time, the result of Notre Dame losing veteran defensive end Justin Ademilola to the NFL draft on Friday. Even there, it is far more likely the Irish lean on current freshmen Joshua Burnham and Aidan Gobaira simply because they have the benefits of a full year in a collegiate strength and conditioning program.

This will fit in line with Notre Dame in 2022, as well.

“You look at last year’s class — and again, that was another top-10 class — I think I looked at it the other day, maybe four or five guys played this year, didn’t redshirt. Out of a class that we signed 22 to 25 guys,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said last month.

He was not diminishing his current freshmen. Freeman was underscoring the delayed gratification often needed to succeed at Notre Dame.

“You don’t get that instant gratification of playing right away. It’s going to be tough, tough to stay here,” he said. “That’s what we have to understand. When you bring these guys in, it’s going to take a little bit of time to really be able to run out there at Notre Dame Stadium and have a huge impact on our program. It takes time. Very few guys can come in here and play and start right away.”

Of the class of 2022, only five players used up a season of eligibility: cornerbacks Ben Morrison and Jaden Mickey, linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka, and tight ends Holden Staes and Eli Raridon. Only Morrison was a genuine starter, taking the lead in nine of the 13 games he played in as he picked off six passes.

“Highly-recruited guys, highly-rated guys, but they’ve decided to stay and say, ‘Okay, I have to develop and continue to commit to a program and this team and my development,’” Freeman said. “Those are the guys we need.”

BUT MINCHEY: Some attention being paid to Minchey today still makes sense. The former Pittsburgh commit likely will work on only Notre Dame’s scout team next season, but once Sam Hartman uses up his last year of eligibility, all bets should be considered off on the Irish quarterback depth chart in 2024. Of course, Tyler Buchner will have the edge of experience in various ways, but either Minchey or current freshman Steve Angeli could make a spring of 2024 competition intriguing.

Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper transfer gives Notre Dame needed depth on back line

By Jan 6, 2023, 1:52 PM EST
Oklahoma State v Kansas State
Getty Images
2 Comments

The back line of Notre Dame’s defense needs depth, and the Friday commitment of former Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper is a needed step toward finding it.

The graduate transfer has one season of eligibility remaining, one granted by the universal pandemic eligibility waiver. Harper began the season as the starting safety for the Cowboys before a lower-body injury cut short his season. He finished with 30 tackles in seven games, including 1.5 for loss.

In his career, Harper has 93 total tackles with five for loss, two interceptions and six passes broken up in 36 career games.

Much of his coverage work has come in the slot, where Notre Dame has more depth but adding Harper could create flexibility. At nickel back, the Irish can turn to rising sophomore Jaden Mickey, otherwise the third or fourth cornerback behind classmate Benjamin Morrison, veteran Cam Hart and perhaps rising senior Clarence Lewis.

At safety, Notre Dame can currently count on only rising seniors Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts. Brandon Joseph has declared for the NFL draft, and the Irish yet await DJ Brown’s decision about a possible sixth season. Otherwise, the only returning name on the depth chart is rising junior Justin Walters with four career tackles.

In addition to the depth and experience, Harper should also bring a physicality to Notre Dame’s secondary. That is part of why he has played so much slot in his career, quick enough at 5-foot-11 to keep up with faster receivers but strong enough at 180 pounds to be a presence against the run.

Notre Dame veteran DE Justin Ademilola heads to the NFL, forgoing final season

By Jan 6, 2023, 11:18 AM EST
Clemson v Notre Dame
Getty Images
3 Comments

Notre Dame defensive end Justin Ademilola will forgo his final collegiate season and instead head to the NFL. After five seasons with the Irish, including six starts this year, Ademilola announced Friday morning he will jump to the next level.

Admeilola’s twin brother, defensive tackle Jayson, is out of eligibility and already heading to the NFL draft.

Justin had 37 tackles in 2022, sixth on the Notre Dame defense and second among defensive linemen, trailing only consensus All-American Isaiah Foskey. Ademilola added 3.5 tackles for loss including three sacks and four additional quarterback hurries, as well as a fumble recovery.

He had two tackles in the Irish 45-38 Gator Bowl victory against No. 19 South Carolina on Dec. 30.

His departure is a bit of a surprise but may underscore how impressive he was in a contributing role the last couple seasons. Ademilola presumably received encouraging draft feedback, at least encouraging enough to think a roster spot awaits him in the NFL.

That presumption is based on the reality that Ademilola would have started for Notre Dame in 2023, likely taking over Foskey’s role as the primary pass rusher. This past season, Ademilola served both as Foskey’s backup and his opposite-side complement. 

Instead, Ademilola finishes his Irish career with 109 tackles and nine sacks in 50 games.

As the lesser-heralded of the twins, his recruitment was sometimes perceived as an add-on, but the Notre Dame coaching staff clearly saw something more than that in Ademilola, given it rationed his appearances as a freshman to include one in the College Football Playoff while still persevering a year of eligibility. While the Irish were blown out, Ademilola was one of the few players who looked like he belonged on the field against Clemson in 2018.

Since then, Ademilola has been outshined only by future NFL players, first Khalid Kareem and Ade Ogundeji, and then Foskey.

Without him, Notre Dame’s defensive line depth chart suddenly looks a touch thin, though an incoming transfer could certainly change such. That may be somewhat swayed by recency bias, simply given that for the last few years, the Irish defensive line has been the deepest unit on the roster.

Rising senior Jordan Botelho may have finally had his breakthrough moment in the Gator Bowl, and he could replace Ademilola (and Foskey) as the next Vyper end, but behind him, there is no clear backup. Looking at the ever-evolving spreadsheet that serves as this space’s unofficial depth chart, the only names behind Botelho are rising sophomores Joshua Burnham and Aidan Gobaira, who saw a combined one game of action in 2022.

On the other side of the line, rising senior Rylie Mills already worked with Ademilola as the “Big” end, and NaNa Osafo-Mensah also proved ready for a leading role. Rising senior Alexander Ehrensberger is the next name on that half of the depth chart, a German project who has started to show his development.