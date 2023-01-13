Ohio State DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste transfers to Notre Dame

By Jan 13, 2023, 2:30 PM EST
4 Comments

Having lost two veteran defensive ends this winter to the NFL, Notre Dame needed to find both depth and experience for its defensive front. The Friday transfer announcement from former Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste should give the Irish some of both.

The Buckeyes annually have one of the deepest defensive lines in the country, and Jean-Baptiste struggled to crack its starting lineup, though he still played parts of four different seasons in Columbus. He finished the 2022 season with 19 tackles with 4.5 for loss including four sacks, part of 53 tackles in his career with 10.5 for loss including eight sacks.

At 6-foot-5 and about 250 pounds, Jean-Baptiste may seem too lean to be Notre Dame’s “Big” end, but that should be his initial destination in South Bend, presumably opposite rising senior Jordan Botelho at Vyper.

The Irish need new starters at both positions to replace Justin Ademilola and Isaiah Foskey, respectively. Rising senior Rylie Mills worked some as a “Big” end, but he may be wanted back on the interior to supplement the suddenly shallow position there, as well. Thus, Jean-Baptiste’s edge-rushing skills should fit well opposite Botelho’s natural aggression.

Recruited as a four-star linebacker, Jean-Baptiste moved to the defensive line early in his Buckeyes’ career. He spent the middle three of his five seasons in Columbus working in front of current Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington, then Ohio State’s linebackers coach.

Beyond Botelho, Jean-Baptiste and Mills, the Irish have only a few defensive linemen with any notable experience. At Vyper, it could be argued there is no one else, only a collection of rising sophomores, some of which have made position changes to provide depth there.

Defensive tackle: Howard Cross and Gabriel Rubio have both seen playing time.
“Big” end: NaNa Osafo-Mensah flashed plenty in 2022 to inspire confidence as a leading contributor in 2023, perhaps even beating out Jean-Baptiste for the starting gig. Longtime German project Alexander Ehrensberger should be ready to produce, too.

TRANSFERRED OUT TO DATE
QB Drew Pyne (Arizona State)
DL Osi Ekwonu
TE Cane Berrong

TRANSFERRED IN TO DATE
QB Sam Hartman (Wake Forest)
WR Kaleb Smith (Virginia Tech)
S Thomas Harper (Oklahoma State)
K Spencer Shrader (South Florida)
DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste (Ohio State)

HEADING TO THE NFL WITH REMAINING ELIGIBILITY
TE Michael Mayer
OL Jarrett Patterson
DE Isaiah Foskey
DE Justin Ademilola
S Brandon Joseph

RETIRED WITH REMAINING ELIGIBILITY
WR Braden Lenzy

RETURNING
LS Michael Vinson
WR Matt Salerno
S DJ Brown

And In That Corner … A deep dive into former Wake Forest, new Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman

By Jan 11, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 North Carolina at Wake Forest
Getty Images
15 Comments

Sam Hartman will not just be another transfer quarterback at Notre Dame. Though he was the first of them, Jack Coan was effectively just another transfer quarterback for the Irish. He arrived in South Bend after missing a season at Wisconsin to injury, nominally being beaten out by a young quarterback who himself would never quite pan out.

Coan needed to transfer, and he arrived to a Notre Dame roster lacking an established starter. Those circumstances, more than anything about Coan himself, made the former Badger a typical transfer.

Hartman is a multi-time All-ACC quarterback with both school and conference records abound. Any need to transfer came from within, not from Wake Forest. And he joins an Irish quarterback room with a three-game starter in Tyler Buchner, a number deflated by, yet bookending, a shoulder injury.

Nonetheless, Hartman will be Notre Dame’s starter in Dublin at the end of August. To get a better idea of who the Irish have gotten at the sport’s most important position, let’s dial up the Wake Forest beat writer who has been dialed into every moment of Hartman’s career, Conor O’Neill of Deacons Illustrated.

DF: Appreciate this, Conor. I know it’s the time of year when helping out a Notre Dame space is low on your priority list, especially given your basketball responsibilities in the state of North Carolina. That isn’t as much of a concern around here. The next few months may be entirely focused on Hartman and the ceiling he raises. Then again, that has kind of been the Wake Forest ethos the last few seasons. Let’s start broad with that: How much of the Deacons’ 19-8 record the last two seasons traces to the former three-star recruit from North Carolina?

CO: Well, I am answering these as Notre Dame wraps up a basketball game against Georgia Tech. I pride myself on objectivity … but as I think Mike Brey is one of the truly great guys in college basketball, I find myself hoping he gets things turned around.

But, alas (hey, a win!).

To jump in, Wake Forest isn’t the program that it is without Sam Hartman. He was a three-year captain, which is worth noting because Dave Clawson isn’t the type of coach to make his quarterback a captain by default. Hartman is leaving with his name etched atop Wake’s record book in yards, touchdowns and a plethora of other passing and general offense categories.

In those 19 wins, though, I find myself thinking about how many were high-scoring games in which Wake’s offense had little room for error. By the eye test, I’ve got six wins (two this season, four in 2021) that are losses if not for Hartman’s conduction of Wake’s offense.

RELATED READING: QB Sam Hartman transfers to Notre Dame, giving Irish their most experienced passer in more than a decade

Some of that is intangible, of course. Hartman exudes confidence on the field. On occasion, that might even be costly. What impression did you get from Hartman’s teammates of him in the huddle, in practice, in the locker room?

If you find a Wake Forest player who’s going to speak ill of Hartman, on or off the record, I’d be surprised. It’s been explained to me that he was universally respected in Wake’s locker room by the end of this season. It’s been that way for at least two seasons.

In discussing Hartman, Clawson has spoken with affinity and almost admiration of how Hartman reassessed the type of leader he was after the 2020 season. That was such a mess of a season, with a calamity of a Duke’s Mayo Bowl (four second-half interceptions), that Hartman reevaluated himself as a leader after that season.

He came back in 2021 with a better voice and better understanding of how to reach his teammates on a personal level. Hartman talked to us about maturing and learning that, as a leader, he could take a certain tone with certain players but would have to change that tone for others.

The brashness and cockiness was there as a freshman — smack-talking Boston College defensive end Zach Allen, a third-round pick a few months later, in his third game has always stood out — but that mostly dissipated in his first two seasons.

On the field, Hartman is not as accurate as I roughly assumed, and it is not as if I did not watch most Wake Forest games in the Notre Dame press box before kickoff the last two seasons. (That is not a joke. It became well-known in that box that I would be glad if the Deacons’ game was on in front of my seat, and we both know they had plenty of noon kicks.)

At only 60.22 percent across the last three seasons, Hartman is borderline average in this regard, if not worse. Of qualifying passers, that percentage would have ranked No. 75 in the country, out of 100, in 2022.

How much of that can be chalked up to Wake Forest’s offense / general game state, needing to keep up at all costs with opponents thanks to a not-always-stingy defense?

Some of it is attributable to the offense and general game state.

As noted, Wake Forest hasn’t blown out too many teams. So it’s not like Hartman has logged a bunch of snaps where he’s throwing check-downs to convert third-and-shorts and keep possession when the Deacons are up three scores in the second half.

Some of it’s attributable to some erratic tendencies, though.

Hartman is a rhythm passer. When he’s on the money, you get stretches like the third quarter against Clemson this past season, when it felt like any play that didn’t involve the ball coming out of his right hand was a reprieve for Clemson’s defense. But there’s a yin to the yang, and when Hartman isn’t in rhythm, he’ll miss some throws.

Same question, but about Hartman’s 26 interceptions the last two seasons. He threw one pick for every 36 pass attempts, so it was not actually that bothersome a frequency, but still more than Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees will be happy with. Feel free to use this answer to delve into the three games of biggest note; I believe they are Wisconsin, Pittsburgh and Louisville.

That’s the thing: Some of Wake’s biggest games have seen Hartman have some of his biggest failures.

Clawson was adamant that the Louisville catastrophe was unlike the others. I’m not here to say he’s full of it; four of those six third-quarter turnovers, blame can be firmly placed on somebody not named Hartman. Each of those six turnovers ultimately wind up on Hartman’s ledger, though.

As a freshman, it seemed like Hartman always had 2-3 plays each game when he tried to do too much and it exacerbated mistakes. Rushes with nowhere to go became 3-yard losses, sacks became sack-fumbles, etc.

It’s seemed like all of those mistakes get bundled into one or two games a season for the past three years.

Those assuredly are not the reasons Hartman transferred. Wake Forest would have gladly welcomed him back, right? In your mind, what is the reasoning for this move?

I mean … I guess Wake Forest would’ve welcomed him back. It honestly feels like the decision was never in their hands because a few days after the 2021 season ended, Hartman started posting on social media about “one more year.” That led to confirming with him in the spring that even though he had two more seasons of eligibility, this was going to be his last season.

We just all thought it’d be in pursuit of the NFL.

I think things changed in the last month or 45 days of the season. If Hartman is an NFL prospect, he’s a Day 3 or priority free agent at best. The NIL figure has been bandied about in Wake’s corners and I’m at the point where I’ll only believe a dollar figure if it comes from someone with the surname Hartman or someone who’s cutting a check. I do think it’s somewhere along the lines of what he’d make if he were on a practice squad or such.

And hey, if your NFL future is uncertain and you’ve got a chance to make guaranteed money at age 24, do it.

Wake Forest — Clawson in particular — hates the perception that its offense is a hindrance to NFL dreams. Whether or not the spread-option/slow-mesh/RPO does or doesn’t prepare Wake’s players for the NFL almost feels irrelevant; it’s the perception that winds up mattering, planting doubt in players’ and families’ minds.

So I think part of the motivation here is to find more of a pro-style system, which — correct me if I’m wrong — he’ll have with Rees.

DF: And I ask this with an eye toward late October next year when the Deacons visit South Bend: How do those in Winston-Salem feel about this move?

It’s a bit mixed, honestly.

There’s a pretty wide understanding that he’s doing what’s best for his future, and only the truly unhinged seem to take issue with that.

He’s leaving Wake Forest with a degree and gave the program five years. It’s not like he’s a developmental marvel who’s bolting at the first opportunity to trade up; if that was the case, he’d have left after last season.

There’s also a degree of being ready to move on. Clawson has basically had three starting quarterbacks at Wake Forest — four if you include Kendall Hinton’s few games before his position change — and each of them was thrown into the fire. That’s not going to be the case with Mitch Griffis, who has been the heir apparent since last spring. As a fourth-year player this season, he’ll have more seasons in the program than John Wolford, Jamie Newman and Hartman had under their collective belts combined when they took over as starters.

Wake Forest got a taste of Griffis in the opener this year while Hartman recovered from the blood clot. There’s an eagerness to see more, while also being appreciative of Hartman’s five seasons.

It helps that since last spring, Deacons fans have known this would be it. It also helped that Clawson planted a few seeds in the buildup to the Gasparilla Bowl about this option being out there for Hartman; because Clawson wasn’t blindsided, I think the fanbase was prepared.

The biggest problem Wake Forest fans have is that Hartman is going to a team on Wake’s schedule next season.

I mean … I get it. Oct. 28 is going to be awkward on a few levels. It’d be worse if the game was in Winston-Salem. But it’s not like Hartman is seeking a revenge game (at least, as far as I know). Notre Dame feels like the best fit of any team that was in the market to add a quarterback this cycle.

DF: I miss anything in a quick but vaguely-comprehensive Hartman education?

Well, we’ve covered Hartman’s *college* career. He lived an entire life before he even got to Wake Forest — his last season of high school football was documented by the Netflix show “QB1.”

I’ll leave you with this, a story I always wanted to work into a feature I never got the chance to write:

Hartman’s last game of his freshman season was a loss to Syracuse (the year it won 10 games, 2018), and it dropped Wake Forest to 4-5. Things looked bleak with news that Hartman, who played well against the Orange, broke a bone in his foot and would miss the rest of the season. It seemed grimmer with a short week and a trip to N.C. State for a Thursday night game on tap.

Wake Forest turned over the reins to Jamie Newman, who stepped in and led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter that night in Raleigh. I’ll try to thread a needle here … Newman did a lot of things that night that Hartman couldn’t do as a 175-pound freshman. It culminated in the game-winning touchdown pass with 30-some seconds left.

It’s about 2-2½ hours of a drive from Raleigh to Winston-Salem, so I’d estimate Wake’s busses rolled onto campus around 2:30-3 a.m.

Sam Hartman was waiting when they returned to congratulate his teammates. 

Leftovers & Links: Opening 2023 title odds paint similar picture for Notre Dame next season

By Jan 10, 2023, 4:00 PM EST
10 Comments

The chronological order of Notre Dame’s 2023 schedule may not be set yet — waiting on you, ACC, expected later this month — but the order of stressors will be very similar to this past season. The first 2023 national championship odds came moments after Georgia finished its title defense late Monday night, and more than any top-25 rankings heading into the season, those odds make it clear who the expected challenges will be next season.

Marcus Freeman’s second year as a head coach will be defined by the same three games that were expected to define his debut campaign before Marshall and Stanford had other ideas.

Using BetMGM’s initial odds as a reference point, Ohio State should once again be a distinct Playoff favorite, despite needing to replace star quarterback CJ Stroud, and USC is tied with Alabama for the third-best odds to win the title. Next season, Freeman at least gets to face those two powers at Notre Dame Stadium.

Despite its second straight “disappointing” season, Clemson is the sixth team slotted in these future odds at 15-to-1. The Irish fit into the next wave at 20-to-1, though other books opened with Notre Dame has high as 50-to-1.

For context, the Irish were about 30-to-1 entering the 2022 season, a far more accurate depiction of the expectations in Freeman’s first year than the preseason No. 5 ranking.

BetMGM’s odds:
Georgia +300
Ohio State +600
Alabama +700
USC +700
Michigan +1000
Clemson +1500
Texas +2000
Penn State +2000
LSU+2000
Notre Dame +2000
Florida State +2500

What has Clemson still so respected despite losing six games across the last two years? Well, first of all, going 10-3 and 11-3 in back-to-back seasons is hardly a sign of widespread trouble. Secondly, while Florida State improved by leaps and bounds in 2022, North Carolina will be dangerous with Drake Maye in his final season, and North Carolina State may have an explosive offense led by Brennan Armstrong, the reality is that the ACC still trails the Tigers in most ways.

Lastly, Clemson may have its next great quarterback in rising sophomore Cade Klubnik, one of three notable Heisman favorites the Irish will face. Of course, they are the three quarterbacks of those title contenders. (Kyle McCord is expected to be the next Buckeyes starting quarterback.)

The difference between 2022 and 2023 is Notre Dame will have a quarterback in the Heisman mix, as well, at least to start the season. Even though he missed the first game of 2022 with a health worry, Sam Hartman’s Heisman odds were always on par or ahead of Drew Pyne’s and Tyler Buchner’s in 2022.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. The Irish should have top-flight quarterback play in 2023, but their season will again hinge on how they fare vs. Ohio State (Sept. 23), vs. USC (Oct. 14) and at Clemson (Nov. 4).

ON ALEXANDER PEITSCH
The rising senior long snapper reportedly entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, the fourth Notre Dame player to do so since the season ended. In Peitsch’s case, it is rather understandable.

When he committed to the Irish in April of 2019, it was expected he would preserve eligibiltiy for one season while John Shannon wrapped up his career before taking over the long-snapper duties. Instead, Shannon retired and … Peitsch has yet to handle the long-snapping duties. He appeared in one game of 2020 and 2021. He did not play in 2022.

Former walk-on Michael Vinson beat out Peitsch for the role. Initially, that seemed like a temporary solution, filling in for 2020 before yielding to Peitsch as roughly planned all along, maybe holding onto the gig for an extra season in 2021. Then Vinson was offered a scholarship in 2022. And now he is returning for a pandemic waiver-allowed sixth year in 2023.

By now, Peitsch expected to have played three seasons. He has effectively played none and has three seasons of eligibility remaining. With Vinson manning long snaps at Notre Dame again in 2023, finding some playing time elsewhere only makes sense.

For the Irish, it means they likely will burn a scholarship in the class of 2024 on a long snapper or find one in the transfer portal next winter.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 44 Alex Peitsch, junior long snapper

A QUICK Michael Mayer NOTE
For anyone who remains convinced players opting out of bowl games are disrespecting their coaches, giving up on their teammates or otherwise compromising their character, please take note of how little the Irish seemed bothered by Mayer not playing in the Gator Bowl. Rather clearly, his peers supported him.

INSIDE THE IRISH
Tyler Buchner outburst puts Notre Dame behind yet leads Irish comeback vs South Carolina in Gator Bowl
Things We Learned: Buchner may be ‘special,’ but Notre Dame’s offense will be ground- and TE-focused again in 2023
Braden Lenzy, Brandon Joseph announce end of their Notre Dame careers, heading to very different next steps
QB Sam Hartman transfers to Notre Dame, giving Irish their most experienced passer in more than a decade
Notre Dame veteran DE Justin Ademilola heads to the NFL, forgoing final season
Oklahoma State safety Thomas Harper transfer gives Notre Dame needed depth on back line
Safety DJ Brown announces return in 2023, giving Notre Dame three returning DB starters

Safety DJ Brown announces return in 2023, giving Notre Dame three returning DB starters

By Jan 9, 2023, 5:00 AM EST
Stanford v Notre Dame
Getty Images
16 Comments

Notre Dame’s secondary will return three starters next season with safety DJ Brown announcing late Sunday night that he will play a sixth season in the Irish defensive backfield. The final season of eligibility is available to Brown via the universal pandemic eligibility waiver.

With cornerback Cam Hart already coming back for a fifth season and rising sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison fresh off a debut campaign with nine starts, Notre Dame’s back line will have a healthy amount of experience in 2023. And that does not even factor in Oklahoma State transfer Thomas Harper.

Between Brown, Hart, Morrison and rising senior safeties Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts, the Irish can claim 58 returning starts in its 2023 secondary. Add in Harper’s eight from the Big 12, and Notre Dame will enter the season with more faith in its passing defense than it has arguably had either of the last two years despite an All-American safety strolling the back line each season.

Brown led all Irish defensive backs in 2022 with 48 tackles, starting 10 games and breaking up two passes. If granting the assumption that there were 26 starts to be had for Notre Dame safeties in the season, the remaining 16 were split among Henderson (2), Watts (4) and Brandon Joseph (10). Joseph has announced he will head to the NFL next season, making Brown’s return all that much more needed for the Irish.

Otherwise, the current depth chart includes only rising junior Justin Walters and his four career tackles.

The combination of Henderson’s range and Watts’ physicality, as well as Harper’s physicality, will give Notre Dame some ability to disguise coverages with interchangeable pieces. Rising sophomore Jaden Mickey should provide further coverage comforts.

All-American Bowl featuring seven Notre Dame signees, including QB Kenny Minchey: TV, Time, Preview & Prediction

By Jan 7, 2023, 6:00 AM EST
rivals.com
6 Comments

Seven Notre Dame signees will take part in the 2023 All-American Bowl this afternoon. The annual high-school showcase pits East vs. West, and the Irish are decidedly on the Western side this year.

TV: NBC broadcasts the all-star game, also available via streaming on Peacock. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren will join the broadcast today, of note given NBC will begin airing a Big Ten game each week next season.

TIME: 1 p.m. ET.

PREVIEW: Of the seven Notre Dame signees participating this afternoon, five of them are on the West team: offensive linemen Sullivan Absher and Charles Jagusah, receiver Rico Flores Jr., quarterback Kenny Minchey, linebacker Drayk Bowen and defensive back Micah Bell. Obviously, the greatest Irish intrigue in that group may be how Minchey fares in whatever playing time he gets, one of four quarterbacks on that half of the game. There may also be reason to keep an eye on Bell given his raw speed.

Defensive back Adon Shuler and defensive lineman Brenan Vernon are on the East roster.

Of them all, Bell may have the clearest path to 2023 playing time, solely because of that speed. When the December signing period commenced, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden already expected campaigning to let Bell contribute on the Irish special teams.

“I’m sure [special teams coordinator Brian Mason] is going to try to get him to return kicks and punts,” Golden said. “A kid that is one of the faster kids in this class overall.”

The Irish will certainly have a new punt returner next season with safety Brandon Joseph declaring for the NFL draft, unless they opt to return to the cautious days of receiver Matt Salerno fair-catching most punts, something that would be uncharacteristic of Mason. Kickoff returns will presumably still be the domain of rising senior running back Chris Tyree, though his counterpart in dropping back deep has not been firmly established in the last two years.

PREDICTION: No, this is not a prediction for the final score of a high-school exhibition game. Rather, it is a prediction that of these seven players, none will play more than four games next season. Perhaps Bell secures that punt return duty, but it is just as likely Mason finds a veteran with a bit more in-game experience to trot out in front of 51,000 fans at Aviva Stadium in Dublin in 232 days.

Aside from him, only Vernon would have a clear path to playing time, the result of Notre Dame losing veteran defensive end Justin Ademilola to the NFL draft on Friday. Even there, it is far more likely the Irish lean on current freshmen Joshua Burnham and Aidan Gobaira simply because they have the benefits of a full year in a collegiate strength and conditioning program.

This will fit in line with Notre Dame in 2022, as well.

“You look at last year’s class — and again, that was another top-10 class — I think I looked at it the other day, maybe four or five guys played this year, didn’t redshirt. Out of a class that we signed 22 to 25 guys,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said last month.

He was not diminishing his current freshmen. Freeman was underscoring the delayed gratification often needed to succeed at Notre Dame.

“You don’t get that instant gratification of playing right away. It’s going to be tough, tough to stay here,” he said. “That’s what we have to understand. When you bring these guys in, it’s going to take a little bit of time to really be able to run out there at Notre Dame Stadium and have a huge impact on our program. It takes time. Very few guys can come in here and play and start right away.”

Of the class of 2022, only five players used up a season of eligibility: cornerbacks Ben Morrison and Jaden Mickey, linebacker Junior Tuihalamaka, and tight ends Holden Staes and Eli Raridon. Only Morrison was a genuine starter, taking the lead in nine of the 13 games he played in as he picked off six passes.

“Highly-recruited guys, highly-rated guys, but they’ve decided to stay and say, ‘Okay, I have to develop and continue to commit to a program and this team and my development,’” Freeman said. “Those are the guys we need.”

BUT MINCHEY: Some attention being paid to Minchey today still makes sense. The former Pittsburgh commit likely will work on only Notre Dame’s scout team next season, but once Sam Hartman uses up his last year of eligibility, all bets should be considered off on the Irish quarterback depth chart in 2024. Of course, Tyler Buchner will have the edge of experience in various ways, but either Minchey or current freshman Steve Angeli could make a spring of 2024 competition intriguing.

