Reports: Notre Dame to promote TE coach Gerad Parker to offensive coordinator

By Feb 15, 2023, 6:47 PM EST
NCAA FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Purdue at Nebraska
Getty Images
43 Comments

For the second consecutive time, Notre Dame’s new offensive coordinator will come from an internal promotion. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman will promote tight ends coach Gerad Parker to offensive coordinator, per multiple Wednesday reports.

FootballScoop.com first reported Notre Dame’s plans of turning its offense over to Parker to replace former Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees after he departed for the same role at Alabama earlier this month.

Parker joined Freeman’s staff last winter as the tight end coach, coming from two years spent as the co-offensive coordinator at West Virignia, working there with Graham Harrell. Given Freeman reportedly hired former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli as Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach earlier on Wednesday, another offense-leading partnership may be in the makings for Parker.

In particular as it pertains to Guidugli, the University may take some time to officially announce him joining the staff, a frequent occurrence in South Bend for the last 21 years.

The two coaching decisions leave only an offensive line vacancy on Freeman’s staff.

In both Guidugli’s and Parker’s cases, Freeman’s time with them traces back far before he took over as Notre Dame’s head coach. Guidugli was an offensive coach at Cincinnati during Freeman’s four years on Luke Fickell’s Bearcats staff, and Freeman and Parker coached together at Purdue from 2013 to 2016.

Those tenures ended when the Boilermakers fired head coach Darrell Hazell. Parker served as Purdue’s interim head coach for the final six games of the season. Prior to that, he was the Boilermakers’ receivers coach for two seasons following two as the tight ends coach.

Freeman has mentioned in the past that the two spent many nights in that difficult stretch talking about the day one of them would be a head coach in different circumstances. A year into such circumstances, Freeman has now staked much of his future on Parker.

This offensive coordinator search began deliberately for Freeman, combing through a pile of possibilities before first reportedly interviewing Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein. His search then moved to Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, a public dalliance that included notably attending a Notre Dame hockey game.

Just as Ludwig appeared the likely next Irish offensive coordinator, something or other went awry in that process and the handling of Ludwig’s hefty buyout from Utah. The public mockery of those events will cast a negative view on Parker’s promotion, fairly or unfairly.

But the facts on Parker’s résumé remain what they are. He and Freeman have a long, professional and personal relationship. The greatest hole on his offensive coaching history is working with quarterbacks, something Guidugli has a proven track record of.

Report: Notre Dame to hire QB coach Gino Guidugli, formerly of Wisconsin and Cincinnati

By Feb 15, 2023, 2:59 PM EST
8 Comments

Marcus Freeman has made another hire from his past, reportedly bringing Gino Guidugli onto the Notre Dame coaching staff as the quarterbacks coach. Guidugli spent the last six years at Cincinnati before spending the last two months at Wisconsin after former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell brought some of his old staff to Madison.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported on Wednesday the Irish intention to hire Guidugli.

He called plays at Cincinnati the last two seasons, leading an offense that not only beat Notre Dame in South Bend in 2021 but also reached the Playoff and then finished third in the AAC in 2022.

Perhaps most notably, Guidugli was the quarterbacks coach for the last four of the five years of Desmond Ridder’s collegiate career, developing the former two-star recruit into a third-round NFL draft pick and four-game NFL starter in his rookie season.

Guidugli also has extensive Midwest recruiting experience, as evidenced by spending four years as the recruiting coordinator at Central Michigan. With Guidugli, three of Freeman’s hires in the last two winters have featured résumés with that a recruiting coordinator bullet point on them, joining special teams coordinator Brian Mason and current tight ends coach Gerad Parker. None of them officially have that title in South Bend, a feature of expanded support staffs, but they all understand the importance of recruiting to building a consistent Playoff contender.

Guidugli’s hire comes after a tumultuous week for Freeman’s hiring process. After former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees left for Alabama earlier this month and former offensive line coach Harry Hiestand retired on Sunday, it appeared Notre Dame was closing in on hiring Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig.

Something or other went awry in that process and the handling of Ludwig’s hefty buyout from Utah. The public mockery of those events will influence the optics of any subsequent offensive coordinator hire, fairly or unfairly.

That said, hiring a quarterbacks coach narrows the offensive coordinator search to two distinct possibilities: Either Notre Dame will find an offensive line coach to work as the offensive coordinator or it will find an internal candidate for offensive coordinator and then proceed to find an offensive line coach.

Parker spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as West Virignia’s co-offensive coordinator, making him the most likely internal candidate. But more thoroughly, Parker and Mountaineers quarterbacks coach Graham Harrell were working under head coach Neal Brown, a longtime offensive coach who still controlled that offense up until the 2022 season.

Freeman has made play-calling experience a priority in his offensive coordinator search, a touch ahead of schematic flexibility and quarterback development. By bringing in Guidugli, he may have solved the play-calling riddle as it pertains to elevating Parker, and Ridder’s career arc alone serves as a testament to Guidugli’s ability to develop a quarterback.

A quarterback in his playing career, Guidugli set a pile of career records at Cincinnati from 2001 to 2004. He then spent a season with the Tennessee Titans before knocking around the Canadian Football League and multiple iterations of the Arena Football League for a few years.

Per a bio page still up on the Cincinnati athletic department webpage, Guidugli is pronounced guh-DOO-lee.

GUIDUGLI COACHING CAREER
2010-12: Central Michigan — graduate assistant
2013-16: Central Michigan — running backs coach and recruiting coordinator
2017: Cincinnati — running backs coach
2018-19: Cincinnati — quarterbacks coach
2020-21: Cincinnati — quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator
2022: Cincinnati — quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator

Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand announces retirement after one year in second Irish stint

By Feb 13, 2023, 5:00 AM EST
Getty Images
39 Comments

Whomever Marcus Freeman hires as Notre Dame’s next offensive coordinator now has his first task ahead of him: Hire an offensive line coach after Harry Hiestand announced his retirement on Sunday evening. Hiestand returned to the Irish coaching staff just a year ago.

“I have made the decision to retire,” Hiestand said in a statement. “It is important to me to spend time with my family, as I have two kids competing in college athletics, one for his last season, and I have decided it is time for me to be a part of that.”

Hiestand working under Tommy Rees for a year made sense; the two became close when Hiestand coached the line in front of Rees as the Notre Dame quarterback in his final two years as a player. Hiestand coached the Irish offensive line from 2012 to 2017 before heading to the Chicago Bears for a couple seasons.

Working alongside Rees this past year, in a time of some uncertainty, provided Notre Dame a bit of stability offensively in Freeman’s debut season as a head coach.

“I want to personally thank coach Hiestand for coming out of retirement for my first year as a head coach and raising the standard, not only for our offensive line, but for our entire team,” Freeman said. “We are so grateful for all the work he has put in during his two stints here at Notre Dame. Coach Hiestand has experienced success at the highest levels of coaching, and I am forever grateful for the wisdom he has shared with myself and our entire coaching staff.”

With Rees now the offensive coordinator at Alabama, Hiestand’s closest tie to Notre Dame was gone, making this retirement’s timing a better fit. Now, Freeman’s hire at offensive coordinator will have a month, at most, to fill out his own staff.

Hiestand developed a lengthy list of NFL standard-bearers. Quenton Nelson, Ronnie Stanley, Zack Martin and Mike McGlinchey were all first-round draft picks. Nick Martin went in the second and Chris Watt in the third.

The 2020 line that pushed the Irish into the College Football Playoff after an unbeaten regular season was also initially developed under Hiestand, all recruited by him. Liam Eichenberg and Aaron Banks both went in the subsequent second round, while Robert Hainsey went in the third. Undrafted free agent Tommy Kraemer caught on with the Detroit Lions, where he started three games in 2021.

Hiestand also sought out 2019 undrafted free agents Alex Bars and Sam Mustipher to work on his Bears offensive line. Mustipher became a a three-year starter for the Bears, and Bars caught on as a starter for the Las Vegas Raiders this past season after starting half of the 2020 season with the Bears.

Similarly, if current Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt and current right tackle Blake Fisher eventually hear their names in the NFL draft, perhaps as soon as the 2024 draft, Hiestand will deserve some credit for their successes.

The presence of two clear NFL prospects bookending the line with a two-year starter at center should make this job opening quite alluring, not to mention one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country and multiple capable running backs behind that line. Nearly anyone could work with that unit for a year and add a first-round draft pick to the résumré.

But first, Freeman needs to conclude his offensive coordinator search.

Where Notre Dame Was & Is: Tight ends, moving on from an all-time great

By Feb 10, 2023, 2:30 PM EST
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
Getty Images
9 Comments

Was Michael Mayer underappreciated?

For a certain first-round draft pick that set every season and career record for tight end receiving at Notre Dame, that may seem hard to fathom. But when the Irish have only good tight ends and not an all-time great in 2023, Mayer’s impact may take on a new, even more complimentary perspective.

Though by no means will Notre Dame be lacking. It is just inevitable that the position takes a step back after Mayer’s departure. Such has been foreseen for at least two years now, and it will be thoroughly realized this fall, if not this spring.

That dropoff alone will change the Irish offense in 2023 as much as any coordinator change will.

WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS
Michael Mayer.

Can that be this entire subsection? It may seem extreme, but it was true. He was Drew Pyne’s safety valve; he was the best third-down conversion thought; he demanded most of a defense’s focus.

Some of that tied to Notre Dame’s dearth of other reliable offensive options, but most of it tied to how good Mayer was. This was a player some NFL scouts wanted to spend a first-round pick on two years ago.

Behind Mayer, the Irish tight ends revolved through injuries. First, freshman Eli Raridon was coming off an ACL torn in high school. Then, sophomore Mitchell Evans injured his foot in the summer. Next, junior Kevin Bauman tore his ACL in the season’s third week.

Raridon was playing, as was classmate Holden Staes, but Raridon’s season would end when he tore his ACL in a practice in mid-October. Fortunately for Notre Dame, Evans returned to the field right about the same time.

Throughout, sophomore Cane Berrong saw action in only one game and was never a piece of the offense, making a December transfer decision not so surprising.

2022 STATS
Mayer: 12 games; 67 catches for 809 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Evans: 8 games; 3 catches for 39 yards and 1 touchdown with 7 rushes for 11 yards and 1 touchdown.
Kevin Bauman: 3 games; 3 catches for 44 yards.
Holden Staes: 11 games; 1 catch for 11 yards.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame gets the letter: Consensus four-star tight end Cooper Flanagan
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 88 Mitchell Evans, sophomore tight end
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 85 Holden Staes, incoming freshman tight end
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 84 Kevin Bauman, junior tight end
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 9 Eli Raridon, incoming freshman tight end with a torn ACL

WHERE NOTRE DAME IS
First, find health.

Evans is healthy. So is Staes. Raridon could be by the time preseason practices commence, even if they do so a week earlier this summer because of the Irish trip to Dublin a week before the season genuinely starts. (Notre Dame’s first practice before the 2023 season should be July 28, though of course mentioning that is putting two carts before the proverbial horse given spring practice is between now and then, dates yet uncertain aside from the Blue-Gold Game being April 22.)

On a typical timeline, Bauman would be just a bit before then. Maybe, if he is ahead of pace, he will be able to do some non-contact work this spring, but that is most likely a bit more aggressive than reality.

That will leave Evans and Staes, and while Raridon should be a viable downfield threat when healthy, by missing this spring, he will presumably enter the 2023 season behind both Evans and Staes on the depth chart.

If any successful modern tight end besides Mayer had preceded the duo, it would be easy to say they will be more physical than him. But Mayer was all things.

Rather, Evans and Staes will be more “traditional” tight ends, in that they align closer to the tackle box and run their routes not much further than the first-down marker on most occasions. One or both should find success, but Notre Dame’s tight end utilization will change drastically in 2023, both because Mayer is off to the NFL and because injuries have limited the available options.

Regardless, one thing that is less likely to be a 2023 feature is the “Mitch-A-Palooza” package, lining Evans up behind center in third- or fourth-and-one situations. Tommy Rees was comfortable with the move for a few reasons, beginning with the fact that Evans was not his primary tight end, so any added risk to the deployment would not impact Notre Dame’s starting lineup.

Furthermore, it capitalized on the Irish having proven, veteran guards, both of which now need to be replaced.

Evans’ role now will mirror his Gator Bowl showcase, in which he caught the game-winning touchdown as part of a 3-catch, 39-yard day.

FUTURE DEPTH

Where Notre Dame Was & Is: Running backs, led by a familiar ‘three-headed monster’

By Feb 8, 2023, 4:00 PM EST
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
Getty Images
9 Comments

Notre Dame’s next offensive coordinator will not matter; whomever Irish head coach Marcus Freeman hires to replace Tommy Rees, he will lean on his running backs.

Notre Dame’s running backs room looks the same as it did a year ago, but oh so different. The order has been drastically reshuffled, though through no one’s failure, only youngsters’ successes.

Any new offensive coordinator will know he has three proven backs to lean on with an intriguing youngster joining a promising one slowly recovering from injury. Oh, and the No. 8 running back in the class of 2023.

They will once again be coached by Deland McCullough. Some further coaching turnover could occur yet this offseason, but McCullough looks secure at Notre Dame.

WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS
This space’s running depth chart — running as in ever-evolving, not as in running backs — still has Chris Tyree atop the running backs listing. In-season, the “ever-evolving” depth chart is not updated as much given the week’s prior game lingers in memory and informs more than anything else.

But even in the season opener, Tyree was not the Irish starter. Audric Estimé got that honor at Ohio State. His preseason was strong enough to vault Estimé to the top of the depth chart, a spot he should not relinquish until he heads to the NFL.

Fellow rising junior Logan Diggs also ended up with more carries than Tyree, creating the type of running-back depth needed to be a viable contender in modern college football.

Some Notre Dame fans insist Tyree is a failure. A former four-star running back who has never taken over a season, they argue. But that overlooks a few realities:

First of all, Tyree backed up an All-American for two years. Complementing Kyren Williams’ all-around game with a speed element was vital for the Irish to make the Playoff in 2020 and threaten it in 2021.

Secondly, if the floor of every four-star recruit is to become a four-year contributor with 13-and-counting touchdowns, recruiting would be far easier. Many “can’t miss prospects” fall quite short of that.

Lastly, Tyree’s kickoff return touchdown against Wisconsin in 2021 is now overlooked because of Graham Mertz’s subsequent fourth-quarter meltdown, but if Tyree had not given Notre Dame that lead — flipping a 13-10 deficit to a 17-13 lead — then Mertz never would have needed to get so desperate. There is a very real chance the Irish do not come within a yard of the 2021 Playoff if Tyree does not break that 96-yard kickoff return touchdown.

All of which is to say, Estimé and Diggs leapfrogged Tyree because of their strengths and improvements, not because of any of Tyree’s supposed struggles.

2022 STATS
Estimé: 13 games; 156 carries for 920 yards, a 5.9 yards per rush average, with 11 touchdowns. 9 catches for 135 yards and another score.
Diggs: 12 games; 165 carries for 921 yards, a 5.0 yards per rush average, with four touchdowns. 10 catches for 211 yards and two more scores.
Tyree: 13 games; 100 carries for 444 yards, a 4.4 yards per rush average, with three touchdowns. 24 catches for 138 yards and two more scores.

Of particular note looking at those three running backs, they combined for only 50 yards lost on their 421 carries last season. In the throttling upset of No. 5 Clemson to start November, just two of Notre Dame’s 45 rushes were stopped behind the line of scrimmage.

More notably, the three Irish backs carried the ball 32 times in the Gator Bowl win against No. 19 South Carolina for 205 yards. None of those rushes lost yardage.

After Diggs found full health (an April shoulder injury slowed him into the season) and Notre Dame fully committed to the running backs after quarterback Tyler Buchner was lost for 10 games, the trio averaged 230.5 yards from scrimmage each week.

WHERE NOTRE DAME IS
Make no mistake, the Irish running backs were as disappointed as anyone when Rees left for Alabama last week. They knew, without a doubt, his offense would feature them. After all, Rees has said he wishes he had grown up as an offensive guard rather than a quarterback if he could choose body type.

They also understood Rees’s decision.

Nonetheless, the trio knows it will be a key piece of Notre Dame’s offense in 2023 for two reasons. One, they are that proven. Two, with Sam Hartman at quarterback, the Irish offense should be more prolific for a change. More snaps and more scoring opportunities will benefit all the skill position players.

The proven “three-headed monster,” as Freeman described them in the 2022 season, should not need to show too much this spring. Estimé needs to hold onto the ball, Diggs needs to find a bit more comfort running between the tackles, and Tyree may spend even more time split wide as a slot receiver, something that was not needed significantly last season because that was often where Michael Mayer aligned.

But those improvements will be on the edges. The three are already known. They will be the most reliable collective piece of Notre Dame’s offense.

The change this spring will be from freshman Gi’Bran Payne. He was the rare delayed signee, de-commiting from Indiana after McCullough left the Hoosiers for South Bend and then eventually following McCullough, committing in mid-April.

Without a spring to impress and behind three stout running backs, Payne never had a viable chance to contribute in 2022. That could change this spring, particularly since classmate Jadarian Price will still be recovering from an Achilles injury, something that usually takes a full year. Price may end up a midseason option, but until then, Payne is Notre Dame’s No. 4 running back, and an injury to any of the leading trio would push No. 4 into a Saturday role.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame adds former four-star Indiana signee, RB Gi’Bran Payne, to incoming freshman class
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 13 Gi’Bran Payne, freshman running back, late recruit

FUTURE DEPTH
He may not factor in this season — again, the Irish have three proven and reliable, and largely durable, running backs — but consensus four-star Jeremiyah Love will almost assuredly draw some notice in the preseason.