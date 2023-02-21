With Gerad Parker as offensive coordinator, Notre Dame’s offense still geared to feature ground game and QB Sam Hartman

By Feb 21, 2023, 4:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Marcus Freeman knew what he was looking for. He wanted Notre Dame’s next offensive coordinator to run a pro-style offense with a willingness to adapt with multiple formations.

Those wants led him to take a look at Kansas State’s Collin Klein (though, calling the Wildcats’ offense pro-style might be a reach) and Utah’s Andy Ludwig and, ultimately, Irish tight ends coach Gerad Parker.

Notre Dame has been running a pro-style offense for the last six years, at the least. The advantages of it are numerous, particularly in recruiting, always Freeman’s driving priority. If an offense will help a prospect’s chances at the NFL, that offense looks that much more desirable to the prospect. It also creates a base package that can focus on particular advantages week-to-week and season-to-season, hence Freeman’s demand for a “multiple” approach.

“What [former Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees] had shown was to be a pro-style offense,” Freeman said Monday while introducing Parker as Notre Dame’s new offensive coordinator. “That’s still the vision I have for Notre Dame’s offense, but it’s an offense that I want to have success. It’s not an offense that is just pro-style.

“I want to make sure we’re developing these guys so that the transition from college to the NFL isn’t a huge one, and that they have a transition that they feel like they understand the basic concepts that are used throughout the majority of the NFL and an understanding of pro-style type football.”

Enter Parker, with nearly two decades of coaching experience that have dabbled in spread approaches, run-pass option offenses and pro-style looks.

“As coach Freeman said, you want to show respect to what we did last year and to Tommy’s job,” Parker said. “The thing we know we are built on, we want to be O-line driven, and we want to be built from inside-out. With what we have returning up front and with our running backs and tight ends, to be able to control a box, that’s where it always has to start.”

That much should be very clear for Notre Dame in 2023, with two potential first-round draft picks at left (rising junior Joe Alt) and right tackle (rising junior Blake Fisher), a three-year starter at center (fifth-year Zeke Correll) and a trio of proven running backs (led by Audric Estimé, top) alongside rising junior tight end Mitchell Evans. An O-line-driven offense should have been expected no matter who Freeman hired, particularly given the phrase “O-line- and D-line- driven” was his favorite echo of 2022.

But with a veteran quarterback in Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, more should be available for the Irish. No disrespect to Drew Pyne, but drastically improved quarterback play should elevate Notre Dame’s offense in 2023 all on its own.

“We want to score more points than we did last year,” Parker said. It’s a fun quote, and one to use often, but it also should have always been assumed.

There have been some half-baked online wonders if Hartman might look to leave South Bend before playing a game after Rees’s departure for Alabama. The logistics of that would be dubious, at best, given a player is allowed one graduate transfer, and Hartman just used it, though perhaps there is some wiggle room as NCAA rules evolve in the era of one-time transfers. The realities of it, though, are pretty stark: Hartman has enrolled at Notre Dame; he will be part of spring practices, getting used to playing behind a better offensive line than he enjoyed in any of his five years with the Demon Deacons.

“[Hartman] is driven by ball and driven to get better, coming here he wants to have success here at Notre Dame,” Parker said. “There’s been communication with all of [the offensive players], but especially with him, obviously to sit down and talk to him about the direction of the offense, to maybe ease some anxieties because with change comes a lot of thoughts.”

Take Hartman as a case study as to why Freeman was so intent on continuing with a pro-style offense. The ACC record-setter left Wake Forest in part because a year in a more traditional offense should prove to the NFL his prolific passing stats were not solely the result of a unique scheme.

And let’s note here, to be clear: A pro-style offense is meant as one that maintains a relative balance between rushing and passing, relative being a key word. The split will not be 50/50 but will probably not exceed 40/60 in either direction. Tight ends will be a crucial piece of it, rather than spreading the field as wide as possible. (See: Air Raid.) Zone-reads will be part of it, as well, as they become more and more of an NFL staple.

“We see this structure and the shell of this thing looking very familiar to a lot of things within the organization,” Parker said. “By formation, by the way we line up, by the way we get things going in and out of the huddle, those things will look similar.”

Parker will have his differences in tendencies compared to Rees, but the biggest difference in Notre Dame’s offense in 2023 will simply be having a playmaker like Hartman at quarterback.

ON AN OFFENSIVE LINE COACH
Parker and Freeman will need to hire an offensive line coach to replace Harry Hiestand after his retirement following Rees’s departure.

“The beautiful thing is, the number of candidates of quality is certainly a list that can’t be put on one page,” Parker said. “Finding those, see what fits us, feel [Freeman’s] information, bring it down, get information back to him and come to a decision.”

With spring practices set to begin in about a month, expect the hire to be made within the next week or, at most, two.

Marcus Freeman stands by Notre Dame’s interview process, praises promotion of Gerad Parker

By Feb 20, 2023, 4:00 PM EST
4 Comments

Marcus Freeman is nothing if not blunt and transparent. The Notre Dame head coach may slip into coach-speak sporadically in the fall, but far more often than not, he does not waste time dodging questions or trading in obfuscation.

If ever there was a moment to slip into a more veteran mindset, it would have been in discussing the tumultuous last couple weeks as the Irish sought a new offensive coordinator. Instead, Freeman spared no words while introducing Gerad Parker in that role on Monday.

“The top-two offenses you saw on film were Kansas State and Utah, and we interviewed both of those guys (Collin Klein and Andy Ludwig, respectively),” Freeman said. “We brought them both to campus. For their own reasons, they decided not to come.”

Freeman did not outright say those were his top-two choices, and if he had, that would have been a slight exaggeration, but in simply bringing up those possibilities — without prompt, to be clear, as these mentions came in Freeman’s opening remarks — he broke from nearly every coaching introduction in recorded history.

Never before has someone said the eventual hire was not atop their candidate list, was not their clear and only choice. That soft-pedaling is almost always an obvious lie, so it accomplishes nothing. Freeman opting otherwise entirely adds validity to everything else he says in such moments.

“Two individuals decided it was best for them to stay where they’re at, much credit to them, congratulations,” Freeman said.

Freeman repeatedly said those were the decisions made, not that Notre Dame was scared off by a hefty buyout tied to Ludwig’s contract at Utah. Between Freeman’s strong words and the email released late last week from Irish director of athletics Jack Swarbrick, the program has doubled and tripled down on the claim with such strength, it being a falsehood would be too big a risk to be later exposed. The unambiguity of Freeman’s words made it clear: Notre Dame was willing to pay whatever was necessary in the end.

“In our line of business, part of college football and college business is we negotiate buyouts,” Freeman said, a notable remark given the usage of the word negotiate, something that was not mentioned in Swarbrick’s email last week. “Any coordinator or position coach that has a buyout, we talk about those things. We discuss it. That’s not the reason why somebody didn’t choose Notre Dame. Let’s make sure we get that out there.

“… Jack Swarbrick has never shied away from paying a buyout.”

In promoting Parker after one season as the Irish tight ends coach, Freeman said he found an offensive coordinator who will focus on the pro-style approach Freeman wants. In other words, Parker will have an offense that can both appeal to recruits and shift on a week-to-week basis. Freeman described the offensive approach as “multiple” in just about every way, underscoring his want for malleability, though still with one distinct focus.

“It still goes down to complementary football,” Freeman said. “That’s what I love more than anything, that you can have varying tempos, you can really control the clock if you need to, it’s still an offense predicated on being able to run the ball.

“I want to be able to run the ball. This is not going to be a pass-first offense.”

Parker obviously knows Notre Dame’s personnel a bit better than Ludwig would have. He also just spent the last two weeks putting the Irish first in a way that Freeman tied to maturity. Parker could have found a way out of going to that infamous hockey game with Freeman and Ludwig on Feb. 10.

But when Freeman asked if he would want to go, Parker knew doing so could help the team.

“The number one thing is do what’s best for Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman,” Parker said. “That’s my job, to serve the message of the head coach. You do that and you do that job well. … When that transformed, you also want to be able to say, I’m not going to flinch at the opportunity to be the offensive coordinator here.”

Parker wanted the job that Ludwig was interviewing for. In time he got it.

Freeman would not change that part of the process at all, not including Parker in the informal vetting and not doing that sales job so publicly.

“I wouldn’t change that if I had to,” Freeman said. “We want to put our best foot forward. We’re not trying to hide and say, let’s interview guys (but) we don’t want anybody to know because somebody might say you didn’t get the guy you’re going after.

“That’s okay, that’s life. We won’t hide that. In the future, if we’re interviewing somebody else, guess what, we’re going to put our best foot forward and show them everything that’s great about this place.”

Notre Dame’s promotion of Gerad Parker official, ending dramatic week

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:36 AM EST
Courtesy Notre Dame Football
5 Comments

Notre Dame has made official its promotion of former tight ends coach Gerad Parker to offensive coordinator. The Saturday morning announcement puts a bow on a tumultuous process.

“I am excited to announce Gerad as our new offensive coordinator,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said in a statement. “I know firsthand the person, teacher, recruiter and innovative football mind he is. I look forward to watching our offense flourish under Gerad’s leadership and direction.”

Parker’s promotion comes after just one season as Notre Dame’s tight ends coach, following two years as the co-offensive coordinator at West Virginia. He was not fully in charge of the offense there, both working in concert with Graham Harrell and working under head coach Neal Brown, a coach known for staying quite involved with his offenses.

Those offenses struggled, for the most part, but their best stretch came in six games to close the 2021 season when Brown turned over the play calling to Parker. The Mountaineers had averaged 20.8 points per game up to that point against FBS competition. That number jumped to 25.3 in Paker’s six games truly at the helm, perhaps most notably scoring 38 points and gaining 492 yards against a top-25 Iowa State team that gave up 20.5 points and 309.6 yards per game that season.

West Virginia was 2-4 when Brown ceded more control to Parker, with one of those wins coming against FCS-level Long Island University. The Mountaineers closed the regular season 4-2, including 3-0 in one-score games.

Per Irish Illustrated’s Tim Prister, Parker dictated red-zone play calls the entire season, notable given West Virginia turned 66 percent of its red-zone possessions into touchdowns. For context, that ranked No. 37 in the country, tied with Notre Dame. In that trio of one-score games while Parker led the offense more unilaterally, the Mountaineers scored touchdowns on 10 of their 12 red-zone trips, successfully kicking field goals on the other two. While there is a sample size note to be included here, that 83.3 percent conversion rate would have ranked No. 1 in the country in each of the last three seasons.

It remains difficult to fully remove Brown’s influence from the West Virginia offensive success, or lack thereof, during Parker’s two years. After all, Brown is 22-25 in Morgantown and very firmly on a hot seat after failing to win more than six games in any of his four seasons there. In Parker’s two seasons, the offenses neither under nor overperformed vastly compared to preseason expectations.

West Virginia SP+ ranking in 2020 preseason: No. 77 in the country with a value of 26.4
West Virginia SP+ ranking in 2020 postseason: No. 72 in the country with a value of 27.6

West Virginia SP+ ranking in 2021 preseason: No. 68 in the country with a value of 29.0
West Virginia SP+ ranking in 2021 postseason: No. 75 in the country with a value of 27.7

Both years featured relatively balanced offenses, albeit also struggling ones, as evidenced by both those rankings and Brown’s overall record.

2020: 44.4 percent rush attempts, 55.6 percent dropbacks (sacks adjusted).
4.6 yards per rush, 6.2 yards per dropback.

2021: 46.1 percent rush attempts, 53.9 percent dropbacks (sacks adjusted).
3.9 yards per rush, 6.0 yards per dropback.

Wednesday reports indicate Notre Dame has also hired Gino Guidugli as its quarterbacks coach, though the school has not officially announced that just yet. An outside hire may take more time to go through the official background process, as has often been the case in South Bend for the last 21 years. Guidugli spent the last two seasons calling plays at Cincinnati before moving to Wisconsin two months ago with former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell.

Notre Dame also has to find an offensive line coach to replace Harry Hiestand after he retired following Tommy Rees’s departure for Alabama, currently the only opening on Freeman’s second coaching staff.

PARKER COACHING CAREER
2005 Raceland HS Wide Receivers/Defensive Backs
2006 Raceland HS Wide Receivers/Defensive Backs
2007 Kentucky Graduate Assistant
2008 UT Martin Running Backs
2009 UT Martin Wide Receivers
2010 UT Martin Wide Receivers/Passing Game Coordinator/Recruiting Coordinator
2011 Marshall Wide Receivers
2012 Marshall Wide Receivers
2013 Purdue Tight Ends/Recruiting Coordinator
2014 Purdue Tight Ends/Recruiting Coordinator
2015 Purdue Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator
2016 Purdue Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator
2016 Purdue Interim Head Coach
2017 Cincinnati Running Backs
2017 Duke Offense Operations Assistant
2018 Duke Wide Receivers
2019 Penn State Wide Receivers/Passing Game Coordinator
2020 West Virginia Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers
2021 West Virginia Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers
2022 Notre Dame Tight Ends

Friday at 4: Angst over Notre Dame’s hiring, or not hiring, an offensive coordinator is ‘misplaced’ at best

By Feb 17, 2023, 4:00 PM EST
John Mersits-USA TODAY NETWORK
12 Comments

Perception is everything. Perception is nothing.
Process, not results. Results are all that matter.
Truth is nothing, what you believe to be true is everything. The truth will be revealed.

Notre Dame is banking on the latter thoughts following a week that could have gone better for the Irish football program optically.

But there is the key word: optically. And in football, of all sports, how it looks is not always how it is. The oblong ball can bounce any which way.

Optically, thanks to one tweet from a national reporter, Notre Dame did not have or did not want to have the cash ready to buy Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig out of his contract after interviewing him a week ago in South Bend, including a trip to an Irish hockey game. Optically, the athletic department worried more about a couple million dollars than landing head coach Marcus Freeman’s first choice for arguably the most pivotal position on his coaching staff. Optically, Notre Dame did not see enough value in supporting its head coach with no questions asked.

Logic disagrees with those optics, but in the current world of instant reactions and message boards churning out conspiracies 25 hours a day, perception can become reality even quicker than a lie used to travel around the world.

As soon as ESPN’s Pete Thamel tweeted on Monday that Ludwig’s multi-million dollar buyout was an “obstacle” to Notre Dame hiring him, something seemed off. Quite literally, this scribe’s first reaction was to assume someone was bluffing.

Ludwig’s may have been the largest assistant-coach buyout ever paid, but buyouts are common in the industry. There would be no principle of the matter for the Irish to overcome; it is standard operating procedure.

But there are also often negotiated, particularly when they increased by more than six-fold within the last month. Maybe Notre Dame was trying to pay a number closer to the reported $450,000 buyout Utah would have demanded in mid-January, and the Thamel report was one school or the other publicly digging its heels in.

Note: That scenario is not reporting. It is speculation based on the logic of the situation.

Or perhaps Ludwig himself was not certain when the buyout figure jumped and Notre Dame needed to navigate conflicting information. The number of people who actually know the true sequence of events is likely in the single digits, and Thamel is probably not one of them.

Regardless, the optics said the Irish were cheap. As misunderstood as endowments are, the fact that Notre Dame’s numbers in the 11 digits made those optics that much worse. (Note: Using the endowment to pay a buyout is fundamentally not how endowments work.)

Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick obviously received a pile of emails upset with these optics. In something of a surprise, he replied, and multiple media outlets procured that email.

“During our discussion with a candidate for our offensive coordinator position a national reporter accurately noted that the candidate’s buyout in his current contract was an ‘obstacle,’” Swarbrick wrote. “Without seeking any clarification from us, some of the individuals who comment on Notre Dame Football concluded that this meant that Notre Dame was unwilling to pay the buyout. That is not and never was the case. … We communicated clearly in each and every instance that any offer we made would include our funding of their buyout with their current institution. To the extent the buyout was an ‘obstacle’ in the case of one candidate, that was true of a brief period of time only because of conflicting information that had been provided to us regarding the amount and mechanics of the buyout. However, it was an obstacle we knew could be quickly resolved.”

Logically, that makes far more sense than thinking Notre Dame would not spend on Ludwig. Set aside whether the Irish should allocate their funds in that manner, Occam’s razor says they would have.

But the perception, the optics, the messy public process apparently sucttled that opportunity during that “brief period of time.” If that time came as a result of a bluff — again, this is nothing more than a hypothetical — then that is the risk of a bluff. Sometimes the player across the table really does have the conviction of pocket aces.

If it came as a result of not crossing all the Ts and dotting all the Is in vetting, then therein is why the devil often lies in the details.

If it came as a result of miscommunications and subsequent worries from Ludwig, then all Notre Dame could have really done was ask, “Are you sure that’s the contract? Super sure? Are you positive?”

Most likely, it came as a result of Ludwig boarding a plane and flying back to Utah, because that is one thing we know to have happened. Somewhere in the air or back near the painted mountains, he reconsidered his choice and the attention being paid to it. That has been known to happen in these situations, certainly far more often than a buyout ruining a deal.

And then the Irish reportedly reapproached Ludwig one final time, also something that has been known to happen in these situations, certainly far more often than a buyout ruining a deal. He had soured on the possibility of joining the Notre Dame staff. For a coach who quite literally had never coached — and conceivably never lived — as far east as South Bend, the public anguish over his personal life may have been a turnoff all on its own. That would be hard to fault.

The uproar this week over the perception of how Notre Dame handled this hire has reminded the world of a few things.

First, obviously, just look at the name of this website: Irish fans are passionate. Swarbrick began his email by expressing admiration for the “misdirected” passion.

Secondly, our constant news cycle turns perception into reality, process into results, let truth be forgotten if it is not told immediately.

Lastly, perception and process do not matter in football. Swarbrick knows what happened in this mess. So does Freeman. The small handful of donors pouring seven or eight figures into the athletic department annually also probably have an understanding of what created that “brief period of time.”

They are the only group that matters in action. Swarbrick knows how Freeman should feel about the process, and those donors know where their attention should be focused.

How a team wins does not matter to a coach or to most of a fanbase, only that it wins. Losses are not pinned on offensive coordinators who the majority cannot name and even fewer recognize. They land on head coaches and athletic directors.

They are the core of the few people in this world who understand which assistants fit and which do not. Fans cheering for coaching staff hires are operating with, at best, a partial picture, because no reporters are sitting in interviews and meeting rooms to provide the complete view of who comes up with what ideas and who works well with others and so many other intangible thoughts.

Too much is unknown to grade these hires in the first place, let alone to grade the process behind a hire that never happened.

The only grades that matter long-term begin on Aug. 26 in Dublin. 189 days and counting.

Reports: Notre Dame to promote TE coach Gerad Parker to offensive coordinator

By Feb 15, 2023, 6:47 PM EST
NCAA FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Purdue at Nebraska
Getty Images
66 Comments

For the second consecutive time, Notre Dame’s new offensive coordinator will come from an internal promotion. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman will promote tight ends coach Gerad Parker to offensive coordinator, per multiple Wednesday reports.

FootballScoop.com first reported Notre Dame’s plans of turning its offense over to Parker to replace former Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees after he departed for the same role at Alabama earlier this month.

Parker joined Freeman’s staff last winter as the tight end coach, coming from two years spent as the co-offensive coordinator at West Virignia, working there with Graham Harrell. Given Freeman reportedly hired former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli as Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach earlier on Wednesday, another offense-leading partnership may be in the makings for Parker.

In particular as it pertains to Guidugli, the University may take some time to officially announce him joining the staff, a frequent occurrence in South Bend for the last 21 years.

The two coaching decisions leave only an offensive line vacancy on Freeman’s staff.

In both Guidugli’s and Parker’s cases, Freeman’s time with them traces back far before he took over as Notre Dame’s head coach. Guidugli was an offensive coach at Cincinnati during Freeman’s four years on Luke Fickell’s Bearcats staff, and Freeman and Parker coached together at Purdue from 2013 to 2016.

Those tenures ended when the Boilermakers fired head coach Darrell Hazell. Parker served as Purdue’s interim head coach for the final six games of the season. Prior to that, he was the Boilermakers’ receivers coach for two seasons following two as the tight ends coach.

Freeman has mentioned in the past that the two spent many nights in that difficult stretch talking about the day one of them would be a head coach in different circumstances. A year into such circumstances, Freeman has now staked much of his future on Parker.

This offensive coordinator search began deliberately for Freeman, combing through a pile of possibilities before first reportedly interviewing Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein. His search then moved to Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, a public dalliance that included notably attending a Notre Dame hockey game.

Just as Ludwig appeared the likely next Irish offensive coordinator, something or other went awry in that process and the handling of Ludwig’s hefty buyout from Utah. The public mockery of those events will cast a negative view on Parker’s promotion, fairly or unfairly.

But the facts on Parker’s résumé remain what they are. He and Freeman have a long, professional and personal relationship. The greatest hole on his offensive coaching history is working with quarterbacks, something Guidugli has a proven track record of.