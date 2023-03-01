Notre Dame announces hire of QB coach Gino Guidugli, former Cincinnati offensive coordinator

Mar 1, 2023
Courtesy Notre Dame Football
0 Comments

Notre Dame has made official its hire of former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli as the Irish quarterbacks coach. The Wednesday announcement comes after Guidugli’s hire was first reported on Feb. 15.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gino to our program,” head coach Marcus Freeman said. “I have seen firsthand his talent in developing quarterbacks and teaching them how to consistently perform at an elite level in college and go on to have success in the NFL. He also brings a lot of experience in helping guide an offense to execute at a high level. He is a great addition to our staff.”

Perhaps the most notable bullet point on Guidugli’s résumé is that he was the quarterbacks coach for the last four of Desmond Ridder’s five years at Cincinnati, playing a significant role in developing Ridder from a two-star recruit into a third-round NFL draft pick and NFL starter.

At the present moment, Notre Dame needs a quarterbacks coach capable of both developing a quarterback in rising junior Tyler Buchner and of working hand-in-hand with a proven veteran in Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, the presumed Irish starter in 2023.

Adding Guidugli will give Notre Dame more offensive play-calling experience, having held that role at Cincinnati for the last two seasons, directing the offense toward a Playoff berth in 2021.

Whether Guidugli plays a part in play calling with the Irish, the quarterbacks coach will obviously play a part in developing game plans with newly-promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. Freeman discussed that exact dynamic and even brought up Guidugli by name when he introduced Parker as offensive coordinator on Feb. 19. Freeman could not yet discuss Guidugli as a hire, given Notre Dame’s lengthy official vetting process, but he could mention past experiences working with Guidugli for four seasons at Cincinnati. For three of them, Guidugli was the quarterbacks coach, working with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.

“They have to have a great relationship,” Freeman said of a quarterbacks coach working with an offensive coordinator. “There has to be a trust, there has to be a very clear understanding of what is expected out of that quarterback position. The quarterbacks know exactly how the coordinator is thinking, so it’s very important for those two to be on the same page.”

In hiring Guidugli, exactly half of Freeman’s staff — five of his 10 assistant coaches — have ties to his past, all of them spending time at Cincinnati if not also elsewhere with him.

“There’s great résumés out there, great guys that can interview extremely well,” Freeman said when acknowledging his decade-long friendship with Parker. “You learn a lot about an individual when you’re with them every day. It doesn’t take long to say, this is a great coach, this is somebody in the future I would love to coach with. Maybe this is a person I don’t want to coach with.

“At the end of the day, I want to make sure I get the best coaches we can into this place, but also, there’s an element that I know and trust that this person can get the job done. I know he’s an excellent football coach. I know he’s going to develop our players, and I know he cares about them and is going to treat them the right way.”

Parker’s first collegiate coaching gig, as a graduate assistant at Kentucky, was under a similar offensive coordinator-quarterbacks coach relationship. He cited that in his introductory press conference and continued into what the split of responsibilities is likely to be between him and Guidugli.

“Anything that is technician-based, we’re going to have a pro that’s going to do that part,” Parker said. “My part will be to make sure we have unit meetings, to watch past phases of our offense and different things to make sure we’re seeing the whole scope together through the same lens, and more importantly let those guys feel my confidence in what we want to call because they also love it. …

“In the future when we’re able to officially announce our quarterbacks coach, I don’t want to be able to walk in and say something different than what he’s saying. If we’re not on the same page, speaking the same language, then we have an issue. That will not be something we’ll want to do.”

That language is based on play calls and shorthand, not on play distribution, but to lend context to Guidugli’s two years calling plays with the Bearcats compared to Parker’s time as co-offensive coordinator at West Virginia, though Parker called plays for the Mountaineers only in the final six regular-season games of 2021 …

Cincinnati SP+ ranking in 2021 preseason: No. 40 in the country with a value of 33.6
Cincinnati SP+ ranking in 2021 postseason: No. 13 in the country with a value of 37.5

Cincinnati SP+ ranking in 2022 preseason: No. 16 in the country with a value of 36.2
Cincinnati SP+ ranking in 2022 postseason: No. 72 in the country with a value of 25.2

Cincinnati 2021: 50.6 percent rush attempts, 49.4 percent dropbacks (sacks adjusted).
5.9 yards per rush, 7.5 yards per dropback.

Cincinnati 2022: 46.1 percent rush attempts, 53.9 percent dropbacks (sacks adjusted).
5.1 yards per rush, 6.3 yards per dropback.

It should be noted when looking at those Bearcats numbers, the 2021 season included a star, veteran quarterback in Ridder, not to mention one of the most talented defenses in Group of Five history, and the 2022 season very much did not.

West Virginia SP+ ranking in 2020 preseason: No. 77 in the country with a value of 26.4
West Virginia SP+ ranking in 2020 postseason: No. 72 in the country with a value of 27.6

West Virginia SP+ ranking in 2021 preseason: No. 68 in the country with a value of 29.0
West Virginia SP+ ranking in 2021 postseason: No. 75 in the country with a value of 27.7

West Virginia 2020: 44.4 percent rush attempts, 55.6 percent dropbacks (sacks adjusted).
4.6 yards per rush, 6.2 yards per dropback.

West Virginia 2021: 46.1 percent rush attempts, 53.9 percent dropbacks (sacks adjusted).
3.9 yards per rush, 6.0 yards per dropback.

Notre Dame reportedly intends to hire Virginia Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph to replace Harry Hiestand after he retired following Tommy Rees’s departure for Alabama, currently the only official opening on Freeman’s second coaching staff.

Reports: Notre Dame to hire Virginia Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph in same role

Feb 27, 2023
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 09 Wisconsin at Illinois
Getty Images
2 Comments

Marcus Freeman’s second staff at Notre Dame is complete, barring any unexpected departures in the next few weeks before spring practices commence on March 22. Per multiple Monday reports, the Irish will hire Joe Rudolph as their offensive line coach to replace Harry Hiestand who retired following Tommy Rees’s departure for Alabama.

Irish Illustrated first reported Rudolph’s imminent hire.

Rudolph spent the last season as the offensive line coach and running game coordinator at Virginia Tech, part of Brent Pry’s debut staff, a group of coaches intentionally picked by Pry with a long-term build in mind. When Pry put together that staff a year ago, he reportedly bypassed some flashier candidates to hire coaches who would grind in Blacksburg for the long haul. Freeman and Notre Dame pulling Rudolph out of that plan speaks to the allure of the Irish offensive line with a pair of tackles expected to someday be first-round draft picks in rising junior left tackle Joe Alt and rising junior right tackle Blake Fisher.

Before heading to Virginia Tech, Rudolph spent the previous seven seasons coaching Wisconsin’s offensive line and coordinating its offense. A former captain with the Badgers, that was Rudolph’s second stint as a coach in Madison, previously coaching the tight ends from 2008 to 2011.

Between those two gigs, he was the offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh for three seasons, working under Paul Chryst, who Rudolph then followed back to Wisconsin.

To summarize that: Rudolph was Chryst’s offensive coordinator for a decade, coaching the offensive line for seven of those years. He also has experience at Nebraska and Pittsburgh.

He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Ohio State from 2004 to 2006, the first few years of Freeman’s playing career with the Buckeyes.

The schools on Rudolph’s résumé should give a pretty quick and clear idea why Freeman and newly-promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker sought out Rudolph. Putting together offensive lines to produce seasons like Jonathan Taylor’s entire career at Wisconsin or Braelon Allen’s freshman season in 2021 may not have gotten the Badgers to the ultimate heights they wanted — hence Chryst hiring a new offensive coordinator in 2022 before being fired himself a month into the season — but they were effective in the particular ways Notre Dame wants.

Rudolph’s offenses and offensive lines were run-first powers. His Pittsburgh offenses launched James Conner’s career, rushing for 1,765 yards in 2014, the fourth-most in Panthers history, rather notable when remembering the history of running backs at Pittsburgh.

Rudolph was one of three candidates Notre Dame reportedly took a long look at, along with former Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke and Minnesota offensive line coach Brian Callahan. Irish director of athletics Jack Swarbrick confirmed the number of candidacies during an in-house Q-and-A last week.

“I feel really good,” Swarbrick said. “Three sort of first-tier candidates have been identified and we’ll see how that process goes. But really encouraged by the quality of those candidates and that’s a process that I think will move fairly quickly.”

With Rudolph’s reported hiring, Notre Dame now has no coaching vacancies, though he and reported quarterbacks coach-hire Gino Guidugli may not be officially announced for a few more days yet.

RELATED READING: Report: Notre Dame to hire QB coach Gino Guidugli, formerly of Wisconsin and Cincinnati
New Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker’s wide array of offensive experiences in his own words
With Gerad Parker as offensive coordinator, Notre Dame’s offense still geared to feature ground game and QB Sam Hartman
Reports: Notre Dame to promote TE coach Gerad Parker to offensive coordinator

Where Notre Dame Was & Is: Defensive line, suddenly inexperienced and unproven

Feb 24, 2023
Clemson v Notre Dame
Getty Images
3 Comments

Javontae Jean-Baptiste is not Isaiah Foskey. He is also not Justin Ademilola. Fittingly, his game may represent a mix of the two defensive ends Notre Dame is looking to replace.

The Ohio State graduate transfer is not as big as Foskey or as stout as Ademilola, but he brings years of experience to the Irish defensive line room that is otherwise somewhat lacking in proven commodities, certainly in proven defensive ends. He may start at Vyper end, where Foskey set Notre Dame records in his career, or at “Big” end, where Ademilola split time with part-time defensive tackle Rylie Mills. Jean-Baptiste has both the range (standing 6-foot-5) wanted from the Vyper end and the pass-rush ability (emphasized by his flexibility) wanted from the “Big” end.

That wide-ranging possibility may have been part of what Drew Jean-Baptiste to South Bend. He pondered declaring for the NFL after five seasons at Ohio State which included four years of part-time work, but part-time work does not yield the kind of statistics that generally catch the NFL’s eye.

“It was just a long evaluation with my family and thinking about what truly was the best step for me and for the path I want to take in my future,” Jean-Baptiste said earlier this month, adding that his decision came down to Notre Dame, Mississippi and Texas. Of those three, clearly only one is in the Midwest, with Jean-Baptiste not only coming from Ohio State but also originally a New Jersey product, not to mention a program with multiple Playoff appearances.

The Irish are also the only program among the three that could boast multiple coaches Jean-Baptiste already knows. Defensive line coach Al Washington used to coach the Buckeyes linebackers, and defensive line graduate assistant Nick Sebastian came with Washington from Columbus a year ago. Jean-Baptiste may not have been in Washington’s position group at Ohio State, with a one-game exception, but he still knew him well. Defensive front-sevens need to work together, obviously.

“The familiarity with coach Wash and even coach [Sebastian] did a lot for me,” Jean-Baptiste said. “I’ve been with them for three years, just knowing them and how they treat their players and their guys, seeing them in action, let me go play for them.”

Whatever the reason he ended up in South Bend, Notre Dame needs Jean-Baptiste. Not to replace Foskey or Ademilola, but perhaps to be a bit of both of them.

WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS
Losing three defensive line starters this winter will make this position group a distinct springtime question mark for the first time in a few years.

It had not been a worry the last few because the Irish knew they had an All-American in Foskey at one end and the Ademilola twins providing enough consistency across the rest of the line to give Notre Dame’s reserves and youth time to grow into their roles. And that worked.

Foskey may not have had the dominant senior season that summertime headlines previewed, but he racked up double-digit sacks for the second year in a row, setting the career Irish sacks record. Justin Ademilola had been a quiet producer along the defensive line since his freshman season in 2018, one of the only Notre Dame defenders who looked up to the task against Clemson in that College Football Playoff. And defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola played through repeated shoulder injuries to be one of the most-clutch Irish defenders the last two seasons, memorably telling head coach Marcus Freeman not to worry at the most stressful moment against BYU in October and then proceeding to make the game-sealing tackle.

Notre Dame’s defensive line depth was not as trusted in 2022 as in recent years, but the presence of those three proven and productive veterans made it an asset, nonetheless.

2022 STATS
Isaiah Foskey: 12 games; 45 tackles with 14 for loss including 11 sacks, plus six quarterback hurries. One forced fumble and one fumble recovered.
Justin Ademilola: 13 games; 39 tackles with 3.5 for loss including 3 sacks, plus four quarterback hurries. One fumble recovered.
Howard Cross: 12 games; 33 tackles with 2.5 for loss including 2 sacks, plus five quarterback hurries. One forced fumble.
Jayson Ademilola: 12 games; 29 tackles with 5 for loss including 3 sacks, plus four quarterback hurries.
Rylie Mills: 13 games; 24 tackles with 6 for loss including 3.5 sacks.
Chris Smith: 13 games; 17 tackles with 0.5 for loss. One forced fumble.
Gabriel Rubio: 12 games; 17 tackles with 4 for loss, plus two quarterback hurries.
NaNa Osafo-Mensah: 13 games; 14 tackles with 1 for loss, plus two quarterback hurries.
Jordan Botelho: 13 games; 11 tackles with 6.5 for loss including 4.5 sacks, plus three quarterback hurries.
Jacob Lacey: 4 games before transferring; 5 tackles including 2 sacks.
Aidan Keanaaina: 1 game; 3 tackles.
Osita Ekwonu: 3 games/ 2 tackles.
Alexander Ehrensberger: 12 games; 2 tackles.
Jason Onye: 1 game; 2 tackles.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame gets the letters: Four defensive linemen, led by consensus four-star Brenan Vernon

WHERE NOTRE DAME IS
There is talent on hand for the Irish. Losing two NFL draft picks in Foskey and Jayson Ademilola does not render Notre Dame at an absolute loss, not to mention Justin Ademilola’s chance of testing his way into the draft.

In fact, the Irish starters should elicit some thoughts of a strong line. Rising senior Jordan Botelho shined in the Gator Bowl in his first moment as a clear defensive end, rather than a hybrid linebacker. In 48 defensive snaps against South Carolina, he tallied two sacks, adding two more quarterback hurries. Whether it is Jean-Baptiste or fifth-year Nana Osafo-Mensah (pictured at top) opposite Botelho, Notre Dame will be turning to a one-time stout recruit who has been beaten out by eventual NFL players the last few years, not someone who has fallen off in his own regard.

Rising senior Rylie Mills will presumably move back to tackle after dabbling at “Big” end last season, a reflection of both the Irish defensive alignment — more 3-4 fronts than 4-3 — and the lack of thorough depth than anything else. Mills will work with fifth-year Howard Cross, one of the most physical players on the entire roster.

The springtime questions will focus on Jean-Baptiste’s and Mills’s primary positions, but regardless, that group of five should give Notre Dame enough confidence up front.

Then add in rising junior Gabriel Rubio at tackle, rising senior Alexander Ehrensberger at end and rising sophomore Junior Tuihalamaka possibly at end and there is depth on hand, just not known commodities among it.

If one of them were to emerge as a clear contributor by the end of April, it would be a surprise, but it also would not be the greatest of shocks. Such a step forward would bolster the Irish defensive front to a level nearing comfortable long before preseason practices commence.

RELATED READING: Where Notre Dame Was & Is: Running backs, led by a familiar ‘three-headed monster’
Where Notre Dame Was & Is: Tight ends, moving on from an all-time great

FUTURE DEPTH
Only defensive tackle Devan Houston has enrolled early this semester among Notre Dame’s four defensive line signees. The consensus four-star prospect could be called upon in 2023 for some rotational reps, think in the vein of Kurt Hinish and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa both needing to back up veteran starters in 2017, the two freshmen surprising in tandem.

With only Mills, Cross and Rubio the clear contributors at tackle, Houston will be in direct competition with Onye, Ford and Hinish to be that fourth piece of the needed rotation.

New Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker's wide array of offensive experiences in his own words

Feb 23, 2023
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Notre Dame vs Navy
Getty Images
2 Comments

New Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker’s résumé is long and varied, part of what made him an alluring candidate to Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. As Freeman interviewed Parker, more a focus on offensive specifics than who Parker is personally given they have known each other for more than a decade, the applicability of that experience became more and more clear.

“The ability to say here’s where the (2022 Notre Dame) offense that I was a part of is at, here’s the strengths, here’s some of the weaknesses, here’s the ways that I believe we can improve,” Freeman said Monday of what stood out to him. “Here’s where I can bring in my own philosophy as an offensive coordinator and help us enhance.

“That to me, halfway through [the interview], I said, this is the guy. The way [Parker] talked about installs, the way he talked about developing our staff, the way he talked about developing the culture of that offense, there were so many different points.”

During Parker’s introductory press conference, he mentioned most of his stops and their myriad of offensive philosophies. In his 11 roles in nine stops across the last 16 seasons, Parker has moved from the graduate assistant ranks to offensive coordinator, from the FCS-level to the Power Five.

Parker on his year (2007) as a graduate assistant at Kentucky:
Randy Sanders is the quarterbacks coach at the University of Kentucky at the time, Joker Phillips is the coordinator. Everyone asks, how do you [develop a relationship with a quarterbacks coach, reportedly former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli]? I saw two guys who were pros function that way in my first job as a GA, and it was phenomenal to see them do it and do it at a very high level.”

On his first year (2008) at UT-Martin as the running backs coach:
“[Sanders] helps me get the job with Jason Simpson at UT-Martin. I coached running backs, I was scared to death. I had no clue. I was a wideouts guy who had just got done GAing with offensive line.

“To go do something you really felt was a big step for me, it taught me a lesson on being prepared and taking steps. …

“My first job, we were pro-style with coach Simpson, which was really good because I was coaching a two-back offense.”

Parker spent the next two seasons (2009-10) coaching UT-Martin’s receivers:
“Then moving to wide receivers, and then being allowed to do things I probably wasn’t prepared to do, just allowed you to develop this huge scope of things and how to teach and learn ball, develop some things, what you want to do or not to do, that drove me.”

Next came two seasons (2011-12) as Marshall’s receivers coach. For context, Rakeem Cato was the quarterback those two years. His sophomore season, 2012, he threw for 37 touchdowns and 4,201 yards in just 12 games:
“To be able to flip the gears and go to Marshall with Bill Legg and Doc Holliday was our head coach, we played spread and as fast as you could. We ran more plays than anybody else in the country, led the country in passing, played fast, fast, fast. Didn’t run it much.”

Editor’s note: Let’s check those stats. In 2012, the Thundering Herd scored 40.9 points per game, No. 7 in the country. It rushed the ball on just 41.6 percent of its snaps, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and 6.6 yards per dropback. With 365.1 passing yards per game, Marshall indeed led the country. Only Mike Leach‘s Washington State averaged more pass attempts per game.

In only 12 games, Marshall ran 1,087 plays, third-most in the country and behind only teams that played 14 games. Parker’s claims check out.

Parker then met Freeman at Purdue, Parker the tight ends coach for two years (2013-14) and the receivers coach for two years (2015-16) before head coach Darrell Hazell was fired halfway through the 2016 season:
“Came back to a West Coast style offense when we were at Purdue, and that helped me. I coached tight ends there, that was a different realm. An 11 personnel, RPO approach.”

After a season as the running backs coach at Cincinnati, two seasons at Duke under David Cutcliffe and one year as the receivers coach at Penn State, Parker took over as co-offensive coordinator at West Virginia:
“Then little bit of variations in multiple things at West Virginia.”

For anyone keeping track, those were specific mentions of a pro-style offense, a spread offense, a West Coast offense, an RPO look and then a wide array on top of all that.

“It’s been good to be involved in all kinds of kinds, so to speak,” Parker said. “I’ve been 10 personnel (one running back, no tight ends), 11 personnel (one of each), rock it and roll and go RPO, we’ve been in 12 pro-style (one running back, two tight ends), and then what we’ve done here.

“I think that scope helps us be as multiple as we want to be here.”

With Gerad Parker as offensive coordinator, Notre Dame's offense still geared to feature ground game and QB Sam Hartman

Feb 21, 2023
2 Comments

Marcus Freeman knew what he was looking for. He wanted Notre Dame’s next offensive coordinator to run a pro-style offense with a willingness to adapt with multiple formations.

Those wants led him to take a look at Kansas State’s Collin Klein (though, calling the Wildcats’ offense pro-style might be a reach) and Utah’s Andy Ludwig and, ultimately, Irish tight ends coach Gerad Parker.

Notre Dame has been running a pro-style offense for the last six years, at the least. The advantages of it are numerous, particularly in recruiting, always Freeman’s driving priority. If an offense will help a prospect’s chances at the NFL, that offense looks that much more desirable to the prospect. It also creates a base package that can focus on particular advantages week-to-week and season-to-season, hence Freeman’s demand for a “multiple” approach.

“What [former Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees] had shown was to be a pro-style offense,” Freeman said Monday while introducing Parker as Notre Dame’s new offensive coordinator. “That’s still the vision I have for Notre Dame’s offense, but it’s an offense that I want to have success. It’s not an offense that is just pro-style.

“I want to make sure we’re developing these guys so that the transition from college to the NFL isn’t a huge one, and that they have a transition that they feel like they understand the basic concepts that are used throughout the majority of the NFL and an understanding of pro-style type football.”

Enter Parker, with nearly two decades of coaching experience that have dabbled in spread approaches, run-pass option offenses and pro-style looks.

“As coach Freeman said, you want to show respect to what we did last year and to Tommy’s job,” Parker said. “The thing we know we are built on, we want to be O-line driven, and we want to be built from inside-out. With what we have returning up front and with our running backs and tight ends, to be able to control a box, that’s where it always has to start.”

That much should be very clear for Notre Dame in 2023, with two potential first-round draft picks at left (rising junior Joe Alt) and right tackle (rising junior Blake Fisher), a three-year starter at center (fifth-year Zeke Correll) and a trio of proven running backs (led by Audric Estimé, top) alongside rising junior tight end Mitchell Evans. An O-line-driven offense should have been expected no matter who Freeman hired, particularly given the phrase “O-line- and D-line- driven” was his favorite echo of 2022.

But with a veteran quarterback in Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, more should be available for the Irish. No disrespect to Drew Pyne, but drastically improved quarterback play should elevate Notre Dame’s offense in 2023 all on its own.

“We want to score more points than we did last year,” Parker said. It’s a fun quote, and one to use often, but it also should have always been assumed.

There have been some half-baked online wonders if Hartman might look to leave South Bend before playing a game after Rees’s departure for Alabama. The logistics of that would be dubious, at best, given a player is allowed one graduate transfer, and Hartman just used it, though perhaps there is some wiggle room as NCAA rules evolve in the era of one-time transfers. The realities of it, though, are pretty stark: Hartman has enrolled at Notre Dame; he will be part of spring practices, getting used to playing behind a better offensive line than he enjoyed in any of his five years with the Demon Deacons.

“[Hartman] is driven by ball and driven to get better, coming here he wants to have success here at Notre Dame,” Parker said. “There’s been communication with all of [the offensive players], but especially with him, obviously to sit down and talk to him about the direction of the offense, to maybe ease some anxieties because with change comes a lot of thoughts.”

Take Hartman as a case study as to why Freeman was so intent on continuing with a pro-style offense. The ACC record-setter left Wake Forest in part because a year in a more traditional offense should prove to the NFL his prolific passing stats were not solely the result of a unique scheme.

And let’s note here, to be clear: A pro-style offense is meant as one that maintains a relative balance between rushing and passing, relative being a key word. The split will not be 50/50 but will probably not exceed 40/60 in either direction. Tight ends will be a crucial piece of it, rather than spreading the field as wide as possible. (See: Air Raid.) Zone-reads will be part of it, as well, as they become more and more of an NFL staple.

“We see this structure and the shell of this thing looking very familiar to a lot of things within the organization,” Parker said. “By formation, by the way we line up, by the way we get things going in and out of the huddle, those things will look similar.”

Parker will have his differences in tendencies compared to Rees, but the biggest difference in Notre Dame’s offense in 2023 will simply be having a playmaker like Hartman at quarterback.

ON AN OFFENSIVE LINE COACH
Parker and Freeman will need to hire an offensive line coach to replace Harry Hiestand after his retirement following Rees’s departure.

“The beautiful thing is, the number of candidates of quality is certainly a list that can’t be put on one page,” Parker said. “Finding those, see what fits us, feel [Freeman’s] information, bring it down, get information back to him and come to a decision.”

With spring practices set to begin in about a month, expect the hire to be made within the next week or, at most, two.