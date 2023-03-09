Reports: Marty Biagi leaves Mississippi to become Notre Dame’s special teams coordinator

By Mar 9, 2023, 2:59 PM EST
© Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
1 Comment

Less than a week after Notre Dame lost its special teams coordinator to the Indianapolis Colts, the Irish have already found their replacement for Brian Mason, reportedly set to hire Marty Biagi from Mississippi where he held the same role.

Irish Illustrated first reported the intended hire of Biagi on Thursday afternoon. The Athletic‘s Matt Fortuna reported the distinct likelihood over the weekend with the process still in its early steps.

As soon as Mason took the Colts job, first reported Saturday morning after widespread Friday reports of his interview, Biagi’s was the name bandied about publicly. He spent the 2016 season at Notre Dame as a special teams analyst, and while there may be an understandable Irish aversion to any connection to that 4-8 faceplant, Notre Dame ranked in the top half of the country in most special teams categories that season.

Averaging 9.1 yards per punt return ranked No. 44, and 23.08 yards per kickoff return came in at No. 27. Four of those punt returns were longer than 20 yards, tied for No. 16 in the country, and five of the kickoff returns were longer than 30 yards, tied for No. 50 in the country. Lastly, the Irish blocked two kicks, far from this past year’s seven, but still No. 44 in the country in 2016.

Biagi then went to coach the special teams at North Texas for three years before spending two seasons in the role at Purdue and the 2022 season at Mississippi. Plenty of stats can be cited as to Biagi’s success in those six seasons — as pointed out by Irish Sports Daily’s Jamie Uyeyama, Biagi has not had a kicker with a field goal percentage worse than 77.8 while they have averaged 84.9 percent in total across six seasons — the most notable moment in his coordinating career illustrates his innovative approach all on its own.

In the 2018 season, North Texas executed the simplest of trick punt returns to score an early touchdown in a 44-17 upset at Arkansas. Biagi exploited general assumptions and a slight Razorbacks’ weakness to spring his punt returner for a touchdown after he very much did not signal for a fair catch.

RELATED READING: How North Texas and its firefighting walk-on stunned Arkansas with the trick play of the year

In his three seasons at North Texas, the Mean Green scored six special teams touchdowns and blocked nine punts and four kicks.

That broad explosiveness and Biagi’s background as a punter and placekicker at Marshall from 2004 to 2007 makes Biagi a more all-encompassing special teams coordinator than most.

Inside the Irish

New offensive line coach Joe Rudolph officially hired at Notre Dame
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Where Notre Dame Was & Is: Linebackers, led by a trio of veterans and...
Clemson v Notre Dame
Reports: Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Mason jumping to the...

With Biagi’s reported hire the assistant-coaching carousel in South Bend should be concluded for this offseason. Of the three coaches added to the staff, only one had a previous connection to Freeman.

Late last week featured reports that the Irish may yet lose safeties coach Chris O’Leary and/or receivers coach Chansi Stuckey to the NFL, but both reaffirmed their commitment to Notre Dame in 2023 over the weekend per reports.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame’s promotion of Gerad Parker official, ending dramatic week
New offensive line coach Joe Rudolph officially hired at Notre Dame
Notre Dame announces hire of QB coach Gino Guidugli, former Cincinnati offensive coordinator
Reports: Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Mason jumping to the Indianapolis Colts

New offensive line coach Joe Rudolph officially hired at Notre Dame

By Mar 7, 2023, 11:28 AM EST
Courtesy Notre Dame Football
5 Comments

Notre Dame has made official its hire of Virginia Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph for the same role in South Bend. Rudolph also has experience as an offensive coordinator at Wisconsin and Pittsburgh under former Badgers head coach Paul Chyrst. The Tuesday morning announcement comes after Rudolph’s hire was first reported on Feb. 27.

“We are excited to add offensive line coach Joe Rudolph to our staff,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said in a statement. “He has a proven track record of developing elite college football players, many of whom have gone on to also experience great success in the NFL. We look forward to Joe having a similar impact in our program.”

Rudolph replaces Harry Hiestand at Notre Dame after Hiestand retired following Tommy Rees’s departure for Alabama. He has a lengthy history of being prominently involved in run-first offenses, as Chryst’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at both of his head-coaching stops.

As Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and newly-promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker looked for their offensive line coach, they emphasized remaining a run-first offense.

“The thing we know we are built on, we want to be o-line driven,” Parker said when in his introductory press conference on Feb. 20. “We want to be built from inside-out. With what we have returning up front and with our running backs and tight ends, to be able to control a box, that’s where it always has to start.”

With three proven running backs in rising juniors Audric Estimé and Logan Diggs, and rising senior Chris Tyree, along with two possible preseason All-Americans at tackle in rising juniors Joe Alt (left tackle) and Blake Fisher (right tackle), Rudolph should have a clear foundation to establish such a run game up front. Add in three-year starter Zeke Correll at center, and Rudolph’s offensive line is left with only two questions: Who will start at left guard and right guard?

There is talent at the interior position, just little proven with Josh Lugg and Jarrett Patterson matriculating. Expect fifth-year Andrew Kristofic, rising junior Rocco Spindler and rising sophomore Billy Schrauth to get the first cracks at earning a starting spot this spring, with practices beginning March 22.

Inside the Irish

Reports: Marty Biagi leaves Mississippi to become Notre Dame’s special...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Where Notre Dame Was & Is: Linebackers, led by a trio of veterans and...
Clemson v Notre Dame
Reports: Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Mason jumping to the...

While coaching the Badgers, Rudolph played a part in developing six offensive linemen into NFL draft picks, notably 2017 first-round tackle Ryan Ramczyk and 2020 fourth-round center Tyler Biadasz, a 2022 Pro Bowler.

At both Pittsburgh and Wisconsin, Rudolph’s offenses developed into run-first offenses, quite distinct improvements over the years when looking at his first two seasons at each. Disregard Rudolph’s first two (out of three) years with the Panthers and his first two (out of seven) years with the Badgers and six of the remaining seven offenses (the exception being the 2020 Wisconsin rendition) finished in the top 25 in the country in at least two of the three primary rushing stats: rushing yards per game, rushing attempts per game and yards per carry.

Notre Dame may not have the same long-standing ethos of run-first offenses as Wisconsin does — just like a band needing a fiddle if it wants to play in Texas, an offense needs a bellcow of a running back if it wants to play in Camp Randall — but Freeman has preached the running game since the moment he was hired as the Irish head coach. Adding an offensive line coach with a decade of coordinating run-first offenses on his résumé underscores that.

PITTSBURGH OFFENSES UNDER RUDOLPH
2012 — No. 94 in rushing yards per game, No. 64 in rushing attempts per game, No. 104 in yards per carry
2013 — No. 103, No. 104, No. 101
2014 — No. 16, No. 12, No. 18

WISCONSIN OFFENSES UNDER RUDOLPH
2015 — No. 95 in rushing yards per game, No. 59 in rushing attempts per game, No. 104 in yards per carry
2016 — No. 39, No. 11, No. 71
2017 — No. 23, No. 17, No. 30
2018 — No. 6, No. 17, No. 4
2019 — No. 15, No. 18, No. 12
2020 — No. 62, No. 30, No. 83
2021 — No. 22, No. 17, No. 35

RELATED READING: Reports: Notre Dame to hire Virginia Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph in same role
With Gerad Parker as offensive coordinator, Notre Dame’s offense still geared to feature ground game and QB Sam Hartman
Notre Dame announces hire of QB coach Gino Guidugli, former Cincinnati offensive coordinator

Where Notre Dame Was & Is: Linebackers, led by a trio of veterans and little change

By Mar 6, 2023, 4:00 PM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Getty Images
3 Comments

The second line of Notre Dame’s defense may be where this spring practice preview series’ title meets its match. The Irish linebackers’ “was” is the same as their “is.” Notre Dame returns every linebacker from its 2022 depth chart with the exception of Bo Bauer, who missed the season’s last eight games due to injury, anyway.

A trio of fifth-year seniors will lead the Irish again, but there should be more trusted depth this season after rising junior Prince Kollie and rising sophomore Jaylen Sneed both flashed in 2022.

WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS
Losing Bauer to a knee injury suffered in practice in October did more damage to the Irish on a psychological level than on the field. In four-plus games, Bauer had racked up only nine tackles, though also starting the Irish punt block party with the first such deflection on the season.

Bauer was the veteran and the emotional leader of Notre Dame’s defense. Personally and anecdotally, Bauer’s investment was never more clear than in the immediate aftermath of the Irish upset of Clemson in early November. As the field filled with overjoyed fans, Bauer leaned on his crutches with his back against an elevated camera stand, limiting his exposure to a backside collision. As a handful of teammates passed by him in the celebration, memorably including both Salerno brothers, they paused long enough to pat Bauer on the shoulder.

But he could not dive further into the celebration or relish in an on-field contribution to the defining win of Marcus Freeman’s debut season. Tears were not falling down Bauer’s cheeks, but his eyes were glassy even if his smile was wide.

Without Bauer both that day and most of the season, Notre Dame leaned on JD Bertrand nearly as much as it did in 2021. The difference? Bertrand had two functioning wrists, so for a second consecutive season, he easily led the Irish in tackles.

Some fans may find fault in Bertrand’s play the last two years, but that is missing his clear contributions. If the coaching staff thought it had better options to play, it assuredly would, but two consecutive defensive coordinators instead turned over their on-field leadership to a veteran with a knack for finding the ball carrier.

Expect a third straight year of that, though perhaps the gap between Bertrand’s tackle numbers and the No. 2 on the stat sheet will diminish with improved depth.

Inside the Irish

Reports: Marty Biagi leaves Mississippi to become Notre Dame’s special...
New offensive line coach Joe Rudolph officially hired at Notre Dame
Clemson v Notre Dame
Reports: Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Mason jumping to the...

2022 STATS
JD Bertrand: 12 games; 82 tackles with 8.5 for loss including 2 sacks, plus three pass breakups and three quarterback hurries.
Jack Kiser: 13 games; 58 tackles with 5.5 for loss including 2.5 sacks, plus two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a blocked punt.
Marist Liufau: 13 games; 51 tackles with 4.5 for loss including half a sack, plus one interception, one fumble recovered and three quarterback hurries.
Prince Kollie: 13 games; 19 tackles with 2.5 for loss including 1.5 sacks, plus one blocked punt.
Bo Bauer: 5 games; 9 tackles with a half for loss before injury ended his Irish career.
Jaylen Sneed: 4 games; 7 tackles with a half for loss.
Junior Tuihalamaka: 13 games; 6 tackles.

WHERE NOTRE DAME IS
The starters should remain the same in some combination of Bertrand, Kiser and Liufau. Despite the disparity in stats, Liufau actually started all 13 games compared to Kiser’s only six. With the Irish leaning into a nickel defense, Kiser’s starts came more as a result of specific alignments than as a default. In the modern era of college football, that is unlikely to change, and even as Kiser played better than Liufau, the latter’s wider range of skills makes him a more natural starter.

But if their trend lines continue as they were in 2022, Kiser could flip that. When the 2022 season began, Liufau was not fully recovered from a dislocated ankle suffered in August of 2021, understandable given the severity of such an injury. He never quite displayed the quick-twitch approach that created substantial 2021 hype.

If he does not find it this spring or in the preseason, then Kiser’s consistent playmaking could change the pecking order.

Regardless, the veteran trio should finally be supplemented by Kollie and Sneed. They both played more as the season progressed, and they both impressed in those moments. If there is a springtime focus, it will not be on the three early-enrolled freshmen, but on how much of a role either Kollie or Sneed can carve out in the rotation, if not both.

RELATED READING: Where Notre Dame Was & Is: Defensive line, suddenly inexperienced and unproven
Where Notre Dame Was & Is: Tight ends, moving on from an all-time great
Where Notre Dame Was & Is: Running backs, led by a familiar ‘three-headed monster’

FUTURE DEPTH
All three of the Irish linebacker signees are already enrolled, led by Indiana native Drayk Bowen. To step out onto a branch here: Bowen will impress by the end of spring practices, creating some version of summer hype, but that will then temper a bit in the preseason.

Such is often the progression for a freshman. Springtime will feature more opportunities for him; Bertrand and Kiser certainly do not need a volume of reps. When it comes time to get serious, though, Notre Dame will fine-tune its five-man rotation before worrying about incorporating Bowen.

Reports: Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Mason jumping to the Indianapolis Colts

By Mar 4, 2023, 12:38 PM EST
4 Comments

The late-cycle churn through Marcus Freeman’s second coaching staff continues with multiple Saturday morning reports that Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Mason is heading to join the Indianapolis Colts in the same role, joining new Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

Irish Illustrated first reported Mason’s departure.

Mason is the third assistant coach to leave the Irish since February, following offensive coordinator Tommy Rees (to Alabama) and offensive line coach Harry Hiestand (retirement). The most notable aspect of the grouping is not the number but the timing, as the college football assistant coach carousel spins later and later in the current calendar.

Mason was at Notre Dame for just one season, but what a season it was. The Irish blocked seven punts in 2022, repeatedly turning the tide in otherwise tense games. As former Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey said this week, it was no longer Notre Dame’s “punt return” unit.

“I like coach Mason a lot,” Foskey said at the NFL combine, fittingly in Indianapolis. “He helped me a lot with punt return, blocking the punts — it’s not called punt return; it’s called punt block. That’s basically what we were doing all season, blocking punts.”

Perhaps the most absurd part of Mason’s punt block streak was that six different players got their hands on opposing punts, Foskey the only one to get to two.

Inside the Irish

Reports: Marty Biagi leaves Mississippi to become Notre Dame’s special...
New offensive line coach Joe Rudolph officially hired at Notre Dame
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Where Notre Dame Was & Is: Linebackers, led by a trio of veterans and...

Originally from an Indianapolis suburb, Mason has plenty of quality-of-life reasons to want to join the Colts’ staff.

Notre Dame begins spring practices on March 22, setting a firm deadline for Freeman to once again complete his coaching staff, and that is if more churn does not take place. FootballScoop.com reported Friday that receivers coach Chansi Stuckey and safeties coach Chris O’Leary are both in the mix for jobs with the Baltimore Ravens.

Notre Dame announces hire of QB coach Gino Guidugli, former Cincinnati offensive coordinator

By Mar 1, 2023, 10:08 AM EST
Courtesy Notre Dame Football
1 Comment

Notre Dame has made official its hire of former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli as the Irish quarterbacks coach. The Wednesday announcement comes after Guidugli’s hire was first reported on Feb. 15.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gino to our program,” head coach Marcus Freeman said. “I have seen firsthand his talent in developing quarterbacks and teaching them how to consistently perform at an elite level in college and go on to have success in the NFL. He also brings a lot of experience in helping guide an offense to execute at a high level. He is a great addition to our staff.”

Perhaps the most notable bullet point on Guidugli’s résumé is that he was the quarterbacks coach for the last four of Desmond Ridder’s five years at Cincinnati, playing a significant role in developing Ridder from a two-star recruit into a third-round NFL draft pick and NFL starter.

At the present moment, Notre Dame needs a quarterbacks coach capable of both developing a quarterback in rising junior Tyler Buchner and of working hand-in-hand with a proven veteran in Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, the presumed Irish starter in 2023.

Adding Guidugli will give Notre Dame more offensive play-calling experience, having held that role at Cincinnati for the last two seasons, directing the offense toward a Playoff berth in 2021.

Whether Guidugli plays a part in play calling with the Irish, the quarterbacks coach will obviously play a part in developing game plans with newly-promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. Freeman discussed that exact dynamic and even brought up Guidugli by name when he introduced Parker as offensive coordinator on Feb. 19. Freeman could not yet discuss Guidugli as a hire, given Notre Dame’s lengthy official vetting process, but he could mention past experiences working with Guidugli for four seasons at Cincinnati. For three of them, Guidugli was the quarterbacks coach, working with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.

“They have to have a great relationship,” Freeman said of a quarterbacks coach working with an offensive coordinator. “There has to be a trust, there has to be a very clear understanding of what is expected out of that quarterback position. The quarterbacks know exactly how the coordinator is thinking, so it’s very important for those two to be on the same page.”

In hiring Guidugli, exactly half of Freeman’s staff — five of his 10 assistant coaches — have ties to his past, all of them spending time at Cincinnati if not also elsewhere with him.

“There’s great résumés out there, great guys that can interview extremely well,” Freeman said when acknowledging his decade-long friendship with Parker. “You learn a lot about an individual when you’re with them every day. It doesn’t take long to say, this is a great coach, this is somebody in the future I would love to coach with. Maybe this is a person I don’t want to coach with.

“At the end of the day, I want to make sure I get the best coaches we can into this place, but also, there’s an element that I know and trust that this person can get the job done. I know he’s an excellent football coach. I know he’s going to develop our players, and I know he cares about them and is going to treat them the right way.”

Parker’s first collegiate coaching gig, as a graduate assistant at Kentucky, was under a similar offensive coordinator-quarterbacks coach relationship. He cited that in his introductory press conference and continued into what the split of responsibilities is likely to be between him and Guidugli.

“Anything that is technician-based, we’re going to have a pro that’s going to do that part,” Parker said. “My part will be to make sure we have unit meetings, to watch past phases of our offense and different things to make sure we’re seeing the whole scope together through the same lens, and more importantly let those guys feel my confidence in what we want to call because they also love it. …

“In the future when we’re able to officially announce our quarterbacks coach, I don’t want to be able to walk in and say something different than what he’s saying. If we’re not on the same page, speaking the same language, then we have an issue. That will not be something we’ll want to do.”

Inside the Irish

Reports: Marty Biagi leaves Mississippi to become Notre Dame’s special...
New offensive line coach Joe Rudolph officially hired at Notre Dame
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Where Notre Dame Was & Is: Linebackers, led by a trio of veterans and...

That language is based on play calls and shorthand, not on play distribution, but to lend context to Guidugli’s two years calling plays with the Bearcats compared to Parker’s time as co-offensive coordinator at West Virginia, though Parker called plays for the Mountaineers only in the final six regular-season games of 2021 …

Cincinnati SP+ ranking in 2021 preseason: No. 40 in the country with a value of 33.6
Cincinnati SP+ ranking in 2021 postseason: No. 13 in the country with a value of 37.5

Cincinnati SP+ ranking in 2022 preseason: No. 16 in the country with a value of 36.2
Cincinnati SP+ ranking in 2022 postseason: No. 72 in the country with a value of 25.2

Cincinnati 2021: 50.6 percent rush attempts, 49.4 percent dropbacks (sacks adjusted).
5.9 yards per rush, 7.5 yards per dropback.

Cincinnati 2022: 46.1 percent rush attempts, 53.9 percent dropbacks (sacks adjusted).
5.1 yards per rush, 6.3 yards per dropback.

It should be noted when looking at those Bearcats numbers, the 2021 season included a star, veteran quarterback in Ridder, not to mention one of the most talented defenses in Group of Five history, and the 2022 season very much did not.

West Virginia SP+ ranking in 2020 preseason: No. 77 in the country with a value of 26.4
West Virginia SP+ ranking in 2020 postseason: No. 72 in the country with a value of 27.6

West Virginia SP+ ranking in 2021 preseason: No. 68 in the country with a value of 29.0
West Virginia SP+ ranking in 2021 postseason: No. 75 in the country with a value of 27.7

West Virginia 2020: 44.4 percent rush attempts, 55.6 percent dropbacks (sacks adjusted).
4.6 yards per rush, 6.2 yards per dropback.

West Virginia 2021: 46.1 percent rush attempts, 53.9 percent dropbacks (sacks adjusted).
3.9 yards per rush, 6.0 yards per dropback.

Notre Dame reportedly intends to hire Virginia Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph to replace Harry Hiestand after he retired following Tommy Rees’s departure for Alabama, currently the only official opening on Freeman’s second coaching staff.