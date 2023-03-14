Where Notre Dame Was & Is: Defensive backs, with a star sophomore and an Oklahoma State transfer

Clemson v Notre Dame
One common misperception about college football in the modern era is that base defenses still focus on a 3-4 or a 4-3 defensive front. More and more often, defenses spend more time with at least five defensive backs on the field than with seven defensive linemen and linebackers. The nickel defense is the most common look.

That has changed mostly in reaction to college football so heavily leaning on the pass — one of the reasons the NCAA may opt to keep the clock running following incompletions beginning next season, a rule change pending approval this offseason — but also as a luxury of more multi-faceted defenders.

Tariq Bracy may not have looked like a physical player on paper, listed at 185 pounds and 5-foot-10 ⅛ last season, but the veteran carried much of that weight in his legs, making him a powerful tackler as well as quick enough to keep up with most slot receivers.

When Notre Dame lost Bracy to injury at USC to end the season, freshman Jaden Mickey hardly stood a chance in the pivotal position.

Enter Oklahoma State transfer Thomas Harper.

Harper is usually listed as a safety, but even he admits what is most likely his destination in the Irish defense.

“Really just kind of get in where I fit in and playing some free safety, some nickel,” he said last month on his coming role. “Getting in where I fit in, wherever I’m needed, that’s where I’ll be.”

For a veteran with one season of eligibility remaining, any transfer comes with the thought of showing off for the NFL. At 5-foot-11, Harper is self-aware enough to know an NFL career at safety is unlikely. Proving himself as a three-down defender near the tackle box, though, could give Harper a chance at the next level.

“Going somewhere that I felt like would benefit me the most as far as help me maximize my potential and get me to that next level,” he said. Some of that ties beyond playing nickel back at Notre Dame and to the stage he’ll be playing on. “Being able to be on a team where I can show my ability vs. other teams other than just the Big 12, that’s a really big reason why I wanted to come here.”

WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS
Brandon Joseph did two things as expected in his one year with the Irish. He made a big play, returning an interception for a touchdown on the first play of the game at Syracuse, though only one such big play. And he jumped to the NFL after only one year.

Notre Dame was better off with Joseph than it would have been without him, but his impact was far from as exclamatory as expected based on some of his days at Northwestern and his work in preseason practices.

Thus, Bracy’s matriculation may have been the bigger concern for the Irish, that is, until Harper transferred in.

Notre Dame will take some time figuring out its safety rotation, something that could seemingly be said each of the last three seasons, but it is not inherently starting from a position worse than it ended last year.

2022 STATS
DJ Brown: 13 games; 48 tackles with 0.5 for loss, plus two pass breakups.
TaRiq Bracy: 11 games; 39 tackles with six for loss including one sack, plus one interception and one pass breakup.
Xavier Watts: 13 games; 39 tackles with two for loss including one sack, plus three pass breakups.
Houston Griffith: 13 games; 33 tackles with one for loss.
Benjamin Morrison: 13 games; 33 tackles with one for loss plus six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and four pass breakups.
Brandon Joseph: 10 games; 30 tackles with one interception returned for a touchdown and one pass breakup, as well as one forced fumble.
Clarence Lewis: 13 games; 29 tackles with one for loss, plus one interception and four pass breakups, as well as one fumble recovered and one fumble forced.
Cam Hart: 11 games; 24 tackles with three for loss, plus four pass breakups.
Ramon Henderson: 11 games; 23 tackles with two for lossi including 0.5 sacks, plus one fumble recovered.
Jaden Mickey: 11 games; 9 tackles.
Justin Walters: 4 games; two tackles.

WHERE NOTRE DAME IS
There may be a hole at safety, one likely filled by rising senior Xavier Watts and a starter to be named later, and Harper’s arrival at nickel back may generate some buzz as shiny new toys always tend to. But make no mistake, there is one name that defines the Irish secondary in 2023 and one name only: Benjamin Morrison.

The sophomore cornerback should land on some preseason All-American lists, and hype around him may reach heights too high by the time Notre Dame heads to Dublin (166 days). If intercepting six passes as a freshman was not impressive enough on their own, snagging two and returning one 96 yards for a decisive touchdown in the biggest Irish upset of Marcus Freeman’s debut campaign was certainly a moment that will linger in Notre Dame lore.

“He’s an ultimate competitor that doesn’t get shaken,” Freeman said after that 35-14 win against Clemson. “It’s really uncommon for a freshman to be like that.”

Those reservations for six in the end zone may have been the highlight, but Morrison’s first interception against Clemson may have been more impactful. The Tigers were backed up near their own end zone, already trailing 14-0, when Morrison intercepted a crossing route, a throw rushed by defensive end Justin Ademilola.

Morrison less jumped that route and more remembered his coaching and the play call. He was intended to undercut the receiver and place his trust in the safeties behind him to limit a big play. Consider that a moment where DJ Brown’s experience aided the defense in a way that never showed up on the stat sheet. He was the sole deep safety, mirroring the crossing route from 10 yards behind, giving Morrison the coverage to gamble.

Morrison gambling was not the mark of a player starring beyond his years. Him doing so within the play design, however, was the mark of a player thoroughly understanding the defensive scheme.

Opposite him in 2023 will be another such player in fifth-year Cam Hart, though a shoulder injury should limit his contact this spring, creating more opportunities for Jaden Mickey and rising senior Clarence Lewis to reassert themselves.

FUTURE DEPTH
Incoming freshman Brandyn Hillman’s sudden Sunday departure from the program robs Notre Dame of something of a shotgun approach at safety this past recruiting cycle. The Irish pulled in three safeties in Hillman, Ben Minich and Adon Shuler, presumably hoping at least one would pan out. Now that is a 50/50 proposition, with Shuler sidelined by a shoulder injury presently.

In terms of the next Morrison, a thought that no prospect should be burdened with, many spring practice praises will fall upon Christian Gray, a lengthy and athletic early enrollee, while Micah Bell’s speed may make him a special teams contributor when he arrives in Augst.

Dynamic incoming freshman safety Brandyn Hillman exits Notre Dame before enrolling

Stanford v Notre Dame
The last commitment of Notre Dame’s class of 2023 is the first of the 24 players to depart the Irish program. In a very literal sense, rivals.com three-star safety Brandyn Hillman hardly joined the program, receiving a release from his National Letter of Intent before even enrolling at Notre Dame.

Hillman announced his departure on Instagram on Sunday evening.

“Due to personal reasons, I have asked for and been granted my release from my NLI with the University of Notre Dame,” he wrote. “I would like to thank Coach [Marcus] Freeman and the Notre Dame staff for their interest.

“I ask you to respect my privacy and my family’s privacy as I explore my options on where to attend school this fall.”

Hillman went from no FBS offers in September of his senior season to a Notre Dame commitment the first week of December. His profile rocketed upward in large part to his spring and early summer showings at recruiting camps. Hillman’s physical abilities were quite clear, further so as he played on both sides of the ball in high school.

Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden expected Hillman to join his depth chart at safety, though a future at Rover was also possible.

“Obviously, he could play safety,” Golden said when Hillman signed his National Letter of Intent in December. “He’s big enough to be a Rover, if you will. What’s not to like about him?

“He’s a team captain. Anytime you can get a quarterback, you’re basically taking a player that his high school coach has already deemed good enough to give him the keys to the car. If that high school coach and their staff careers and success depend a lot on that quarterback, so when you make that guy your leader and make the face of your program, that says a lot about him.

“When you look at the competitive nature of the kid and his makeup and just the type of family background he has, I’m really excited about him.”

Instead, Hillman will head elsewhere. His Instagram story — a social-media feature that disappears in 24 hours — suggested he had already received renewed offers from Michigan, LSU and Wisconsin on Sunday, as well as a handful of other programs.

The Virginia native had also heard from both Virginia and Virginia Tech.

In situations like this, the first instinct is to assume some family worries forced a player to reconsider his location. That is only an assumption, and one less and less accurate as college football rosters churn in the modern era.

Without Hillman, Notre Dame has six safeties on its roster, led by sixth-year DJ Brown and rising senior Xavier Watts (Nos. 2 and 26, above, respectively).

If the quick count of the operating depth chart is accurate, the Irish currently have 92 players expected to be on scholarship this fall. The NCAA allows a maximum of 85, so a decent amount of turnover should be anticipated exiting spring practices, which begin on March 22.

Reports: Marty Biagi leaves Mississippi to become Notre Dame's special teams coordinator

Less than a week after Notre Dame lost its special teams coordinator to the Indianapolis Colts, the Irish have already found their replacement for Brian Mason, reportedly set to hire Marty Biagi from Mississippi where he held the same role.

Irish Illustrated first reported the intended hire of Biagi on Thursday afternoon. The Athletic‘s Matt Fortuna reported the distinct likelihood over the weekend with the process still in its early steps.

As soon as Mason took the Colts job, first reported Saturday morning after widespread Friday reports of his interview, Biagi’s was the name bandied about publicly. He spent the 2016 season at Notre Dame as a special teams analyst, and while there may be an understandable Irish aversion to any connection to that 4-8 faceplant, Notre Dame ranked in the top half of the country in most special teams categories that season.

Averaging 9.1 yards per punt return ranked No. 44, and 23.08 yards per kickoff return came in at No. 27. Four of those punt returns were longer than 20 yards, tied for No. 16 in the country, and five of the kickoff returns were longer than 30 yards, tied for No. 50 in the country. Lastly, the Irish blocked two kicks, far from this past year’s seven, but still No. 44 in the country in 2016.

Biagi then went to coach the special teams at North Texas for three years before spending two seasons in the role at Purdue and the 2022 season at Mississippi. Plenty of stats can be cited as to Biagi’s success in those six seasons — as pointed out by Irish Sports Daily’s Jamie Uyeyama, Biagi has not had a kicker with a field goal percentage worse than 77.8 while they have averaged 84.9 percent in total across six seasons — the most notable moment in his coordinating career illustrates his innovative approach all on its own.

In the 2018 season, North Texas executed the simplest of trick punt returns to score an early touchdown in a 44-17 upset at Arkansas. Biagi exploited general assumptions and a slight Razorbacks’ weakness to spring his punt returner for a touchdown after he very much did not signal for a fair catch.

RELATED READING: How North Texas and its firefighting walk-on stunned Arkansas with the trick play of the year

In his three seasons at North Texas, the Mean Green scored six special teams touchdowns and blocked nine punts and four kicks.

That broad explosiveness and Biagi’s background as a punter and placekicker at Marshall from 2004 to 2007 makes Biagi a more all-encompassing special teams coordinator than most.

With Biagi’s reported hire the assistant-coaching carousel in South Bend should be concluded for this offseason. Of the three coaches added to the staff, only one had a previous connection to Freeman.

Late last week featured reports that the Irish may yet lose safeties coach Chris O’Leary and/or receivers coach Chansi Stuckey to the NFL, but both reaffirmed their commitment to Notre Dame in 2023 over the weekend per reports.

New offensive line coach Joe Rudolph officially hired at Notre Dame

Notre Dame has made official its hire of Virginia Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph for the same role in South Bend. Rudolph also has experience as an offensive coordinator at Wisconsin and Pittsburgh under former Badgers head coach Paul Chyrst. The Tuesday morning announcement comes after Rudolph’s hire was first reported on Feb. 27.

“We are excited to add offensive line coach Joe Rudolph to our staff,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said in a statement. “He has a proven track record of developing elite college football players, many of whom have gone on to also experience great success in the NFL. We look forward to Joe having a similar impact in our program.”

Rudolph replaces Harry Hiestand at Notre Dame after Hiestand retired following Tommy Rees’s departure for Alabama. He has a lengthy history of being prominently involved in run-first offenses, as Chryst’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at both of his head-coaching stops.

As Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and newly-promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker looked for their offensive line coach, they emphasized remaining a run-first offense.

“The thing we know we are built on, we want to be o-line driven,” Parker said when in his introductory press conference on Feb. 20. “We want to be built from inside-out. With what we have returning up front and with our running backs and tight ends, to be able to control a box, that’s where it always has to start.”

With three proven running backs in rising juniors Audric Estimé and Logan Diggs, and rising senior Chris Tyree, along with two possible preseason All-Americans at tackle in rising juniors Joe Alt (left tackle) and Blake Fisher (right tackle), Rudolph should have a clear foundation to establish such a run game up front. Add in three-year starter Zeke Correll at center, and Rudolph’s offensive line is left with only two questions: Who will start at left guard and right guard?

There is talent at the interior position, just little proven with Josh Lugg and Jarrett Patterson matriculating. Expect fifth-year Andrew Kristofic, rising junior Rocco Spindler and rising sophomore Billy Schrauth to get the first cracks at earning a starting spot this spring, with practices beginning March 22.

While coaching the Badgers, Rudolph played a part in developing six offensive linemen into NFL draft picks, notably 2017 first-round tackle Ryan Ramczyk and 2020 fourth-round center Tyler Biadasz, a 2022 Pro Bowler.

At both Pittsburgh and Wisconsin, Rudolph’s offenses developed into run-first offenses, quite distinct improvements over the years when looking at his first two seasons at each. Disregard Rudolph’s first two (out of three) years with the Panthers and his first two (out of seven) years with the Badgers and six of the remaining seven offenses (the exception being the 2020 Wisconsin rendition) finished in the top 25 in the country in at least two of the three primary rushing stats: rushing yards per game, rushing attempts per game and yards per carry.

Notre Dame may not have the same long-standing ethos of run-first offenses as Wisconsin does — just like a band needing a fiddle if it wants to play in Texas, an offense needs a bellcow of a running back if it wants to play in Camp Randall — but Freeman has preached the running game since the moment he was hired as the Irish head coach. Adding an offensive line coach with a decade of coordinating run-first offenses on his résumé underscores that.

PITTSBURGH OFFENSES UNDER RUDOLPH
2012 — No. 94 in rushing yards per game, No. 64 in rushing attempts per game, No. 104 in yards per carry
2013 — No. 103, No. 104, No. 101
2014 — No. 16, No. 12, No. 18

WISCONSIN OFFENSES UNDER RUDOLPH
2015 — No. 95 in rushing yards per game, No. 59 in rushing attempts per game, No. 104 in yards per carry
2016 — No. 39, No. 11, No. 71
2017 — No. 23, No. 17, No. 30
2018 — No. 6, No. 17, No. 4
2019 — No. 15, No. 18, No. 12
2020 — No. 62, No. 30, No. 83
2021 — No. 22, No. 17, No. 35

Where Notre Dame Was & Is: Linebackers, led by a trio of veterans and little change

The second line of Notre Dame’s defense may be where this spring practice preview series’ title meets its match. The Irish linebackers’ “was” is the same as their “is.” Notre Dame returns every linebacker from its 2022 depth chart with the exception of Bo Bauer, who missed the season’s last eight games due to injury, anyway.

A trio of fifth-year seniors will lead the Irish again, but there should be more trusted depth this season after rising junior Prince Kollie and rising sophomore Jaylen Sneed both flashed in 2022.

WHERE NOTRE DAME WAS
Losing Bauer to a knee injury suffered in practice in October did more damage to the Irish on a psychological level than on the field. In four-plus games, Bauer had racked up only nine tackles, though also starting the Irish punt block party with the first such deflection on the season.

Bauer was the veteran and the emotional leader of Notre Dame’s defense. Personally and anecdotally, Bauer’s investment was never more clear than in the immediate aftermath of the Irish upset of Clemson in early November. As the field filled with overjoyed fans, Bauer leaned on his crutches with his back against an elevated camera stand, limiting his exposure to a backside collision. As a handful of teammates passed by him in the celebration, memorably including both Salerno brothers, they paused long enough to pat Bauer on the shoulder.

But he could not dive further into the celebration or relish in an on-field contribution to the defining win of Marcus Freeman’s debut season. Tears were not falling down Bauer’s cheeks, but his eyes were glassy even if his smile was wide.

Without Bauer both that day and most of the season, Notre Dame leaned on JD Bertrand nearly as much as it did in 2021. The difference? Bertrand had two functioning wrists, so for a second consecutive season, he easily led the Irish in tackles.

Some fans may find fault in Bertrand’s play the last two years, but that is missing his clear contributions. If the coaching staff thought it had better options to play, it assuredly would, but two consecutive defensive coordinators instead turned over their on-field leadership to a veteran with a knack for finding the ball carrier.

Expect a third straight year of that, though perhaps the gap between Bertrand’s tackle numbers and the No. 2 on the stat sheet will diminish with improved depth.

2022 STATS
JD Bertrand: 12 games; 82 tackles with 8.5 for loss including 2 sacks, plus three pass breakups and three quarterback hurries.
Jack Kiser: 13 games; 58 tackles with 5.5 for loss including 2.5 sacks, plus two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a blocked punt.
Marist Liufau: 13 games; 51 tackles with 4.5 for loss including half a sack, plus one interception, one fumble recovered and three quarterback hurries.
Prince Kollie: 13 games; 19 tackles with 2.5 for loss including 1.5 sacks, plus one blocked punt.
Bo Bauer: 5 games; 9 tackles with a half for loss before injury ended his Irish career.
Jaylen Sneed: 4 games; 7 tackles with a half for loss.
Junior Tuihalamaka: 13 games; 6 tackles.

WHERE NOTRE DAME IS
The starters should remain the same in some combination of Bertrand, Kiser and Liufau. Despite the disparity in stats, Liufau actually started all 13 games compared to Kiser’s only six. With the Irish leaning into a nickel defense, Kiser’s starts came more as a result of specific alignments than as a default. In the modern era of college football, that is unlikely to change, and even as Kiser played better than Liufau, the latter’s wider range of skills makes him a more natural starter.

But if their trend lines continue as they were in 2022, Kiser could flip that. When the 2022 season began, Liufau was not fully recovered from a dislocated ankle suffered in August of 2021, understandable given the severity of such an injury. He never quite displayed the quick-twitch approach that created substantial 2021 hype.

If he does not find it this spring or in the preseason, then Kiser’s consistent playmaking could change the pecking order.

Regardless, the veteran trio should finally be supplemented by Kollie and Sneed. They both played more as the season progressed, and they both impressed in those moments. If there is a springtime focus, it will not be on the three early-enrolled freshmen, but on how much of a role either Kollie or Sneed can carve out in the rotation, if not both.

FUTURE DEPTH
All three of the Irish linebacker signees are already enrolled, led by Indiana native Drayk Bowen. To step out onto a branch here: Bowen will impress by the end of spring practices, creating some version of summer hype, but that will then temper a bit in the preseason.

Such is often the progression for a freshman. Springtime will feature more opportunities for him; Bertrand and Kiser certainly do not need a volume of reps. When it comes time to get serious, though, Notre Dame will fine-tune its five-man rotation before worrying about incorporating Bowen.