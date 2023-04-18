Expected Notre Dame wide receiver depth suddenly in question with Lorenzo Styles’ possible position move, Kaleb Smith’s retirement

Apr 18, 2023
Stanford v Notre Dame
A genuine part of why Notre Dame lost the 2021 Fiesta Bowl was that receiver Braden Lenzy’s legs were zapped late by running a program-record 70 routes. The Irish were down to four receivers that day, thus costing Lenzy any plays off.

Entering the 2022 season, Notre Dame’s receivers corps was once more depleted, injuries keeping Avery Davis and Joe Wilkins off the field and slowing Deion Colzie in preseason practices. Again, only four receivers were targeted, part of why the Irish offense struggled to find any groove in September.

Receiver depth was supposed to be a welcome change in 2023. Nine receivers were on hand to start spring practices, and the part-time — or perhaps full-time — move of running back Chris Tyree to receiver added a 10th. With freshman Kaleb Smith arriving in the summer, Notre Dame looked to be in a position to even endure the expected couple of injuries and still have a genuine two-deep at receiver.

Alas, the Irish may be down two receivers in the past week, though one by choice.

Virginia Tech graduate transfer Kaleb Smith announced his medical retirement on Saturday, abruptly cutting short his chance to be the big-bodied target on the sideline at Notre Dame.

“After countless hours of prayer and thought I believe my time playing this game has passed,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “What is more important to me now is my future after football and to achieve that I must focus on my mental and physical health which has taken a great toll throughout the years. As much as it hurts to say this, I have peace in this decision as I know it is what’s best for myself and my family.”

The departure of Smith could be seen as a result of the emergence of rising junior Jayden Thomas and some promise from a trio of early-enrolled freshmen. But the ongoing and perhaps still tentative move of rising junior Lorenzo Styles to cornerback cannot be construed as a sign of other receivers progressing.

Rather, it appears to be the result of Irish head coach Marcus Freeman thinking a position change could do Styles some good.

“Coming from my background, I told him, I see a lot of traits that he possesses that really could resonate on the defensive side of the ball,” Freeman said Saturday. “But I wanted it to be his decision. I want him to feel good about what position he’s playing. So I said, ‘Hey, if you want to experiment, play a little bit of [defensive back] in one-on-ones, play man (coverage).’”

That came after the media saw Styles work with the defensive backs for a single five-minute period on Saturday. It was an experiment, a foray.

By Tuesday, it seemed be much more than that. Styles entered post-practice interviews in a defensive jersey, joining the defensive backs for their day of spring interviews. He said it was his first practice with the defensive backs, but a day there equals a day away from the receivers. It was more than a trial run, at the least an attempt to find proof of concept.

“It felt really good,” Styles said. “Still working every single day, try to get better, perfect my craft, whatever position it may be.”

Working in man coverage in one-on-ones came naturally to Styles despite not playing defensive back since his senior year of high school in 2020. That said, his technique has diminished a bit in three years, something he is well aware of.

“There’s definitely some technical stuff, but athletically, I still feel pretty good at that position,” he said. “Just really refining some technical things and work on that every single day for some consistency.”

This was clearly not a one-day cameo. Styles said he expects to play both cornerback and receiver in Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game (2 ET, available exclusively on Peacock).  How he fares then, not only in making plays but simply where he fits in each pecking order, could inform a summer’s worth of work.

A frustrating 2022 with more dropped passes than the rest of Notre Dame’s receivers combined did not outright cost Styles his chance at a starting receiver gig in 2023. Thomas looks more and more geared toward a starting role, but the other two front-line receiver spots remain open for competition, with Styles and rising sophomore Tobias Merriweather presumably leading among those working for the nods.

At cornerback, Styles has little chance at starting in 2023, not in front of fifth-year Cam Hart and preseason All-American Benjamin Morrison. Maybe he can emerge as an option at nickel back, competing with rising sophomore Jaden Mickey, senior Clarence Lewis and Oklahoma State graduate transfer Thomas Harper. A year from now, as he enters his senior season and would have just one year of eligibility remaining, Styles may be in position to start at cornerback, but in 2023, it is hard to imagine.

He said the right things Tuesday, but he may be more needed at receiver, lest those depth issues once again preemptively doom the Irish offense.

“I’m a football player,” Styles said. “So if they want me to go catch passes, I’ll go catch some passes and make some plays. If they want me to go lock some people down, I can go do that, too.”

Defensive success in next week's Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game would look like …

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Clemson at Notre Dame
When Notre Dame finishes its spring practices in eight days with the annual Blue-Gold Game (April 22 at 2 ET, exclusively on Peacock), the second offseason, so to speak, will commence. That intrasquad scrimmage will inspire a summer’s worth of hype or worry from the public, but the 14 practices preceding it are what will have led to any surprising roster moves afterward. No one, coach or player, will make a long-term decision based solely on the Blue-Gold Game.

Therein lies the truth of the spring exhibition. It is but one practice out of 15, and it is an abridged one, at that, when factoring in the running-clock cameos from reserves in the nominal fourth quarter. It is the only spring practice when only 22 players are involved at a time throughout it.

Whether Wake Forest transfer quarterback and presumptive 2023 Irish starter Sam Hartman stars or not will mean less to Notre Dame’s coaches than how he has fared over the last month trying to learn a new playbook while building chemistry with inexperienced receivers. Those reported and understandable struggles may lead to an uneven showing next Saturday.

Then again, an uneven offensive showing could simply be a promising indicator for the Irish defense. There really is very little way to separate one thought from the other in an intrasquad scrimmage.

If Hartman is intercepted twice, that could easily be interpreted as continued development from senior safety Xavier Watts. Watts may be both the best story on Notre Dame’s roster in 2023 and the most pivotal piece of the defense. A former receiver, he made the choice last preseason to fully commit to a position change to safety rather than rejoin the depleted receivers corps. On the depth chart, catching passes was a clearer path to playing time, but Watts had realized he might be a better safety than receiver in the long-term.

By now, he looks like a clear starter on the defensive backline while senior Ramon Henderson and sixth-year DJ Brown compete to join him. They both have more experience, but Watts’s athleticism has elevated him into a leading role.

Defensive coordinator Al Golden will need that athleticism to yield turnovers, an Irish deficiency through much of 2022. Sure-tackling is a necessary and underrated asset from a safety, so Watts already represents a high floor, but if he can get his hands on a couple Hartman passes next week, that may be more positive news than negative, even if the summer will then be spent worrying about Hartman’s mild gunslinger streak.

Similarly, Notre Dame’s cornerbacks are further along in their ascension than the Irish receivers are. Both positions were woefully recruited for chunks of the 2017-21 resurgence, but cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens has been able to restock his position quicker than receivers coach Chansi Stuckey has, partly because he needs just three quality players to have a top-line rotation and partly because he had a two-year headstart on Stuckey.

Notre Dame’s receivers are no longer the depth-shattered worry that cost the Irish for the 13 games between the 2021 Fiesta Bowl and the 2022 Gator Bowl, but they are not yet at a point where preseason All-American Benjamin Morrison needs to worry about getting beaten repeatedly. If Hartman struggles to find Chris Tyree deep or Jayden Thomas along the sideline, that could be nothing more than reinforcement that Notre Dame’s secondary may be a strength in 2023.

Whether that includes rising junior Lorenzo Styles catching passes or defending them, that truth about the secondary should be remembered amidst any criticism of the passing game.

Hartman may also find himself under pressure, as Golden’s second season has apparently brought a new mixture of blitzes, using linebackers in more unique fashions. If Jack Kiser and Jaylen Sneed are blowing past Notre Dame’s new starting guards, that is a veteran and a playmaker doing what they do best. It does not mean Andrew Kristofic, Billy Schrauth, Michael Carmody and Rocco Spindler are all lost causes.

Offensive lines take time to coalesce; if no other truth was gleaned from September of 2020, September of 2021 and September of 2022, let it be that. Remembering that should be Liam Eichenberg’s and Josh Lugg’s legacies, as they had to repeatedly preach it.

Sneed, in particular, frustrating Hartman and/or Tyler Buchner next week would bode well for him doing so in the fall and providing the Irish desperately needed linebacker depth.

The dichotomy of the spring game is that it is impossible to know which is reality. Any Notre Dame failure also means Notre Dame success. Any Irish letdown also suggests Irish development.

QB Sam Hartman, offensive line progress will highlight next week's Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Notre Dame vs Navy
Notre Dame will conclude spring practices in 11 days with the annual Blue-Gold Game (April 22 at 2 ET, exclusively on Peacock). As that day nears, the only chance for the world to get a look at the Irish until they take the field in Dublin (138 days), excitement will focus on Notre Dame’s offense, now led by Wake Forest transfer quarterback Sam Hartman.

New Irish offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and head coach Marcus Freeman will continue to insist Hartman is engaged in a starting competition with rising junior Tyler Buchner, but make no mistake about it, Hartman will start for Notre Dame against Navy no matter how he fares in next week’s intrasquad scrimmage.

That excitement will be understandable leading into next week. Unavoidable, in fact. But it should be tempered, as any success in the Blue-Gold Game comes at the expense of the other side of the ball, and any offensive failure could instead be viewed as a defensive improvement. These are the dichotomies of any intrasquad scrimmage.

For today, let’s consider the most important offensive possibilities …

Hartman shows off with an efficient first half featuring at least one downfield completion.

For all Drew Pyne mustered to push Notre Dame to eight wins in his 10 starts last fall, he struggled to combine efficiency with downfield success. Statistically, he averaged 8.0 yards per attempt — a number that surprisingly rises to 8.11 if removing his 89 passes to star tight end Michael Mayer — a strong average overall. But it was boosted by short passes turning into significant gains and an overall completion percentage of 64.6 percent, not by deep shots down the field.

Anecdotally, the three longest passing plays of Notre Dame’s 2022 — to Logan Diggs (75 yards), Lorenzo Styles (54 yards) and Braden Lenzy (44 yards) — all came when Tyler Buchner was throwing passes. He was less accurate than Pyne, but he could throw a better deep ball as well as spot chances for simple passes to become big chunks, perhaps partly because his running ability created more vulnerabilities in opposing defenses.

Hartman should offer the best of both worlds. He will presumably play only the first half of the Blue-Gold Game before reserves enjoy a running clock, but if Hartman completes more than 60 percent of his passes while connecting for a long touchdown or two, then the offseason hype around him and Notre Dame will gain ample steam.

That was Hartman’s tendency for years as he became the ACC’s all-time touchdown passes leader. Across 26 games in the last two seasons, he completed 60.8 percent of his passes while averaging 8.47 yards per attempt. No matter the pocket situation, Hartman remained a deep threat.

A long Hartman touchdown would elicit the most summer-long anticipation if it were to running back-turned-receiver Chris Tyree. With some of the best speed on the team, perhaps thee best speed on the team, Notre Dame needs to find ways to keep Tyree on the field, hence the move to receiver. He has reportedly struggled in limited media viewings of spring practices, so a surge in public view would provide a needed boost to the position change’s perception.

If Hartman struggles next Saturday, completing only half his passes while throwing two interceptions, the knee-jerk reaction will be to panic about Parker’s promotion, overlooking the fact that it was an intrasquad scrimmage.

In front of Hartman, eyes will be on rising junior Michael Carmody and fifth-year Andrew Kristofic as they step into the two guard positions. Carmody is holding off rising sophomore Billy Schrauth at left guard while Kristofic looks to have a few steps on rising junior Rocco Spindler at right guard.

With Carmody and Kristofic, the Irish should have five veterans along its offensive line, joining preseason All-American left tackle Joe Alt, three-year starting center Zeke Correll and right tackle Blake Fisher. Both Carmody and Kristofic have started in the past, and a strong spring game would work hand-in-hand with an offseason of reciting the stat that Notre Dame has 67 starts returning on its offensive line.

But if Carmody and/or Kristofic struggle at all, the critiques will focus on elevating the more inexperienced players, Schrauth and Spindler. The offseason will be spent reciting the worry that the Irish return only 57 starts among just three clear offensive line starters.

Either way — and this pertains to both Hartman and the offensive line — the reality will be the intrasquad scrimmage is less than 6.7 percent of Notre Dame’s spring. “Less than” in that the starters will play for only one half, not the full two hours of the 15th practice. And their every struggle could just as easily be represented as defensive successes, something to discuss later this week.

A quick run through Notre Dame's defensive depth chart, led by Benjamin Morrison and Jack Kiser

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame’s defensive depth chart may remain difficult to nail down into the 2023 season. That is not inherently a bad thing. If the Irish regularly rotate some starters, that will reflect different defensive alignments more than anything else.

Some weeks will require size up front, some will require speed. Some opponents will spread out Notre Dame’s secondary and demand a nickel formation as the base defense, some will welcome a third Irish linebacker.

Beyond that primary 11, differentiating Notre Dame’s starting defensive linemen from its reserves will be somewhat unnecessary because the Irish will rotate them aggressively, partly out of necessity and partly because Notre Dame lacks established stars like Isaiah Foskey and Justin Ademilola.

“I see a collective approach right now, which is awesome,” Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden said last week. “You have veterans coming back … now we need that next generation of guys to step up. …

“We mix the starters every day, every single day. We mix the starting unit every time we go on the field. The guys don’t know who is starting until we announce it that morning. It’s helping with our preparedness, helping with our preparation. It’s a morale booster. You can’t hide what’s on tape. If a guy is not quite ready for the 1s, it works out that way. If somebody is doing well with their opportunity, they should get more reps.”

Keep that in mind when looking at this penciled depth chart. Fifth-year tackle Howard Cross III has likely earned a starting role in Dublin, but any other shuffling would not be shocking.

VYPER END
— Senior Jordan Botelho: His 48 snaps against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, with Foskey already preparing for the NFL draft, made it clear Botelho has all the skills necessary for this playmaking role, if he can find consistency, as well.
— Sophomore Joshua Burnham: Recruited as a linebacker, Burnham made this move last spring.
— Sophomore Junior Tuihalamaka: A mid-season move from linebacker to defensive end looks to have stuck.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE
— Fifth-year Howard Cross
— Senior Rylie Mills: Mills spent some of 2022 at defensive end, but is expected to focus entirely on the interior in 2023.
— Junior Gabriel Rubio: Consider him Cross’s backup.
— Junior Jason Onye: And consider Onye to be Mills’s backup, somewhat a spring surprise thus far.
— Senior Alexander Ehrensberger, sophomore Tyson Ford, sophomore Donovan Hinish, senior Aidan Keanaaina are the next names looking to crack the rotation, likely in that order.
— Early-enrolled freshman Devan Houstan will miss this spring after shoulder surgery, something that likely sets him up to preserve a year of eligibility in 2023.
— Incoming freshman Armel Mukam may be a development project for a year or two.

BIG END
— Fifth-year NaNa Osafo-Mensah
— Ohio State transfer Javontae Jean-Baptiste: The best situation for both Osafo-Mensah and Jean-Baptiste may be splitting snaps and becoming a persistent headache for opposing offensive lines.
— Sophomore Aidan Gobaira
— Incoming freshmen Boubacar Traore and Brenan Vernon could end up on either side of the line yet.

ROVER
— Fifth-year Jack Kiser: Fan complaints are misguided; Kiser may have been Notre Dame’s best defender in 2022.
— Sophomore Jaylen Sneed: Sneed missed some recent spring practices with a yet undisclosed injury, presumably something minor.

MIDDLE (MIKE) LINEBACKER
— Fifth-year JD Bertrand: Fan complaints are misguided; Bertrand was Notre Dame’s most dependable linebacker in 2022.
— Sophomore Nolan Ziegler

WILL (WEAKSIDE) LINEBACKER
— Fifth-year Marist Liufau: Fan complaints were somewhat accurate; Liufau under-delivered in 2022, perhaps still recovering from his dislocated ankle in August of 2021.
— Junior Prince Kollie

HANDFUL OF FRESHMAN LINEBACKERS
Where early enrollees Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausbery and Drayk Bowen line up is not an immediate concern, as none are threatening to crack that two-deep this season.

STARTING CORNERBACKS
— Fifth-year Cam Hart: Missing spring practices due to a winter shoulder surgery will not knock Hart off this perch.
— Sophomore and preseason All-American Benjamin Morrison
— Senior Clarence Lewis or sophomore Jaden Mickey or Oklahoma State transfer Thomas Harper: One of these three will end up Notre Dame’s starting nickel back, effectively a defensive starter. Mickey and Lewis are working at both nickel and at corner this spring, partly due to Hart’s absence, while Harper is alongside Hart in shoulder-surgery recovery mode. He was primarily a safety in Stillwater, but his skill set should fit nicely as a nickel back.

RESERVE CORNERBACKS
Junior Ryan Barnes, junior Chance Tucker, early-enrolled freshman Christian Gray and incoming freshman Micah Bell have not revealed a clear pecking order yet. Some already want to elevate Gray above the rest, but caution should be exercised in praising players who could still be worrying about a prom date.

STARTING SAFETIES
— Senior Xavier Watts: The former receiver has perhaps become Notre Dame’s best safety.
— Sixth-year DJ Brown or senior Ramon Henderson: Brown’s experience vs. Henderson’s length.

RESERVE SAFETY
— Early-enrolled freshman Ben Minich: While classmate Adon Shuler is sidelined with a shoulder injury, Minich is the sole reserve safety for the Irish as Brown and Henderson continue to compete.

Leftovers & Links: A precedent for Notre Dame coaches improving in their second seasons

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
Though an independent, Notre Dame’s schedule does not change much on a year-to-year basis. The Irish have kept USC, Stanford and Navy on the annual schedule, three games that director of athletics Jack Swarbrick has long upheld as non-negotiables in his schedule-making. That may change in the future as the Big Ten adds USC and constant consternation around the Pac-12 persists, but for now, it remains the case.

Notre Dame’s five-team ACC draw each year usually focuses on if Clemson is or is not on the schedule, but the collective quality of the five ACC teams does not vary much. Back when that rotation was unofficially more Big Ten-focused — leaning heavily on Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue — that same premise of scheduling consistency was valid.

Thus, there is some logic to comparing the historic trends of Irish coaches’ progress in their second seasons compared to their debuts.

And since Ara Parseghian brought back stability to Notre Dame after Joe Kuharich’s abrupt springtime departure (60 years ago last month) led to a one-year interim gig for Hugh Devore, Irish coaches have consistently improved in their second seasons.

Of seven coaches following Parseghian, only Tyrone Willingham took a step backward in his second year. If there was any rationale for him being the only coach in Notre Dame history not to be given a five-year runway, going from 10-3 to 5-7 in 2003 was it.

Brian Kelly did not improve, going 8-5 in both 2010 and 2011, but his second season in South Bend included the Irish spending two November weeks in the polls thanks to winning eight of nine in the middle of the season, the kind of concept-proving run that laid the groundwork for Notre Dame’s unbeaten regular season in 2012.

That championship appearance coming in Kelly’s third season paralleling a common Irish trend may be a product of these years of second-season success. Dan Devine, Lou Holtz and Brian Kelly all reached their peaks in their third seasons at Notre Dame, and it warrants mentioning that Devine went 9-3 in his second season and Holtz went 8-4, particularly notable after going 5-6 in his 1986 debut season.

There is a precedent for expecting an Irish head coach to post a better record in his second season, one that dates back 50 years. A first-year dip has also been relatively common, something that can be easily traced to their predecessors as often as not. Four of the last seven Notre Dame head coaches, including Freeman, led the way to worse seasons in their debut than their predecessors’ final seasons. The previous three — Gerry Faust, Dan Devine and Bob Davie — were all part of the second-year improvement trend.

So there is long-term reason to think Freeman should enjoy more success in 2023 than he did in 2022, before even getting into what should be improved quarterback play for the Irish sparking a dynamic offense.

Scheduling-wise, it is all even more the case given the three biggest foes on the Irish schedule are the same in 2023 as they were in 2022, now hosting two of Ohio State, Clemson and USC rather than traveling to two of them. Freeman’s second season will have the benefit of a second idle week in the back half of the season, but otherwise, the calendars are very comparable.

If he follows the path of six of Notre Dame’s last seven coaches, something better than 9-4 should await the Irish in 2023. And that kind of tick upward has created a foundation for three championship-quality seasons for three of those coaches.

COACHING TRANSITIONS SINCE 1974
1974: Ara Parseghian’s final season: 10-2
1975: Dan Devine’s first season: 8-3
1976: Devine’s second season: 9-3
1977: Devine’s national championship: 11-1

1980: Devine’s final season: 9-2-1
1981: Gerry Faust’s first season: 5-6
1982: Faust’s second season: 6-4-1

1985: Faust’s final season: 5-6
1986: Lou Holtz’s first season: 5-6
1987: Holtz’s second season: 8-4
1988: Holtz’s national championship: 12-0

1996: Holtz’s final season: 8-3
1997: Bob Davie’s first season: 7-6
1998: Davie’s second season: 9-3

2001: Davie’s final season: 5-6
2002: Tyrone Willingham’s first season: 10-3
2003: Willingham’s second season: 5-7
2004: Willingham’s final season: 6-6
2005: Charlie Weis’s first season: 9-3
2006: Weis’s second season: 10-3

2009: Weis’s first season: 6-6
2010: Brian Kelly’s first season: 8-5
2011: Kelly’s second season: 8-5

2021: Kelly’s final season: 11-2
2022: Marcus Freeman’s first season: 9-4

