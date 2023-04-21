Reports: Notre Dame receiver Lorenzo Styles enters transfer portal with defensive back intentions

By Apr 21, 2023, 2:50 PM EDT
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Oklahoma State v Notre Dame
Getty Images
0 Comments

About halfway through Thursday’s Blue-Gold Game draft, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman introduced a position group by a player name, calling out Lorenzo Styles as “the only athlete” on the Irish roster, rather than pigeonholing the rising junior as a receiver or as a cornerback.

Styles will now look for another roster with multiple Friday afternoon reports of him entering the transfer portal just the day before Notre Dame concludes spring practices.

A week ago, the receiver began dabbling at cornerback. He then spent all of Tuesday’s practice at the position. He played defensive back in high school, so it was not entirely foreign to him, and he said the right things in interviews after the practice.

“Talked to coach Freeman about doing what’s best for the team,” Styles said Tuesday. “I feel really comfortable back there. I have a background and stuff, it feels good.”

But from a depth chart perspective, it did not make much sense. As frustrating as Styles’ 2022 was — six dropped passes were more than the rest of the Irish roster combined — there was still a clearer path to playing time at receiver in 2023 than at cornerback. With only two years of eligibility remaining, Styles was unlikely to embrace a year spent idling behind fifth-year Cam Hart, preseason All-American Benjamin Morrison and a trio of contenders at nickel back in rising sophomore Jaden Mickey, senior Clarence Lewis and Oklahoma State transfer Thomas Harper.

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel — also the first to report Styles’ entry into the transfer portal, this scribe believes, and apologies to whoever beat Thamel if that is inaccurate — Styles wants to play defensive back at his next stop. A clearer path to playing time would logically be part of that want.

He played only receiver the last two seasons, catching 24 passes for 344 yards and a touchdown as a freshman before snagging 30 passes for 340 yards and a score last year. Styles’ time at Notre Dame peaked with eight receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State, a dominant performance that hinted at a breakout in 2022. That breakout never came, undone by dropped passes.

Without him — and this was going to be true as soon as Styles flipped to cornerback, regardless of a transfer — the Irish are back in a questionable position of depth at receiver. Counting converted running back Chris Tyree and former walk-on Matt Salerno, Notre Dame will have nine receivers on the depth chart when freshman Kaleb Smith arrives this summer. No matter how much praise has been heaped on the three early-enrolled freshman receivers and no matter how well they play in tomorrow’s Blue-Gold Game (2 ET, available exclusively on Peacock), it is reasonable to think no more than two of the first-year quartet will readily contribute next season.

At that point, two injuries would once again cost Notre Dame a full two-deep at receiver.

Even if pushing back against that realistic outlook and insisting on optimism, every coach will tell you he wants 10 receivers to work through practices. Nine is already a touch short-handed, though manageable.

Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s young offensive skill players, veteran defensive linemen set to star in today’s Blue-Gold Game

By Apr 22, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The very nature of an intrasquad scrimmage reduces what Notre Dame can learn from today’s Blue-Gold Game at 2 p.m. and available exclusively on Peacock, but it does not eliminate lessons entirely.

Most notably, the Irish will get extended looks at both Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback Sam Hartman (Gold team) and rising junior Tyler Buchner (Blue team). The skill positions are stacked a bit in Buchner’s favor, but Hartman’s career of touch on deep passes should still make for a highlight or two. For that matter, with receiver/cornerback Lorenzo Styles’ Friday entry into the transfer portal, the Notre Dame coaching staff may take from Buchner’s receivers (Deion Colzie, Chris Tyree, Tobias Merriweather, Braylon James, Rico Flores plus tight end Holden Staes) to supplement Hartman’s (Jayden Greathouse, Matt Salerno, Jayden Thomas). In fact, expect that.

Regardless of today’s quarterback showing, expect Irish head coach Marcus Freeman to compliment both Hartman and Buchner afterward and perpetuate the nominal quarterback competition into the summer.

“We’ll name a starting quarterback when I’m fully confident we have one starting quarterback,” Freeman said last Saturday. “Both of them could be starting quarterbacks for us right now. They’re both improving. … If you can have a competition and two guys are getting better, that’s what you want.”

While the quarterbacks may be the top-line item to watch today, the more pertinent displays will come from young receivers and running backs. Jadarian Price burst onto the scene in last year’s Blue-Gold Game, something unfortunately diminished by a summer torn Achilles, which will also keep him sidelined today. But in that same ilk, sophomore Gi’Bran Payne was the first player drafted in Thursday’s Blue-Gold Game draft. If Payne impresses like Price did a year ago, that will serve three functions.

First of all, it will inspire obvious depth behind leading backs Audric Estimé and Logan Diggs, the latter of which will not play today. Secondly, it will give Price a bit more of a runway to get back to health; if Notre Dame enters preseason practices knowing it can trust three backs in September, then the Price timeline to be 100 percent full-go after that costly of an injury could become less pressed and reach into October out of caution. Lastly and similarly, a Payne emergence would further solidify senior Chris Tyree’s move to receiver, where he is suddenly needed.

Tyree catching a deep pass from either Hartman or Buchner would go a long way to building momentum behind that position move this summer. He has the speed and physicality needed at receiver, it comes down to route-running and hands, mostly the route-running.

The same can be said of the three early-enrolled receivers. Expecting Greathouse, James and Flores to all burst onto the scene in Dublin may be a reach. Just logically, at least one of them should slow in the preseason. Freshmen usually do. But with only nine scholarship receivers expected on the roster next fall — including Tyree, former walk-on Matt Salerno and yet-to-arrive freshman Kaleb Smith — at least one of that trio will be needed. Greathouse has the luxury of going against preseason All-American cornerback Benjamin Morrison, while Flores and James will be facing up with Jaden Mickey and safety Xavier Watts. A physical snag over any of those proven defensive backs would provide a psychological boost for the young pass-catchers this summer.

Therein lies an under-discussed reality of these spring exhibitions. Little shown will impact any fall expectations. Hartman could go 9-of-16 with an interception and a touchdown and the coaching staff would chalk it up to just a middling practice day. But if a young receiver can prove to himself, once and for all, he can compete with a proven defensive starter, that thought alone can inspire further work all summer long. Success begets success, so to speak.

Offensively, Freeman has insisted there has been consistent progress despite what has been seen by the media in a couple open practices. He framed it in that quarterback conversation, but his praise was about the offense as a whole.

“We’ll name a starter at some point, I know we have to, I don’t plan to let this thing go into the season,” Freeman said. “… There were no turnovers [in last Saturday’s scrimmage] — we had a fumble on offense, that was the only turnover in the scrimmage today.

“Those are the little things that say, ‘Okay, you are progressing as an offense. You’re doing the little things efficiently.’ That’s really good to see. There were no interceptions thrown, guys seemed to be executing at a high level.”

A pessimist could assume that comes at the defense’s expense, that once again Al Golden’s defense is not forcing turnovers, that the receivers are beating the cornerbacks. But that overlooks the knowledge that the back-seven of Notre Dame’s defense is rather experienced, and it dismisses the reality that many of these practices and scrimmages innately favor the defense.

It gets to know the offensive plays, it can harass the quarterback a bit, and split-unit defensive lines typically fare better than split-unit offensive lines.

By splitting up the Irish offensive line, the coaching staff removed a chance to evaluate the starting five’s cohesion, and it tilted the odds toward the defensive line a touch. Then again, apparently the defense can pressure the quarterback on only one of every four snaps.

Freeman did not expand on that rule on Thursday, so some clarification will be needed before “kickoff” today. (Kickoffs are not live.) Presumably, it means you cannot blitz more than the defensive linemen except for one play on every set of downs. That will give the developing offensive lines a chance to focus on blocks and not on blitz assignments. It will also give individual defensive linemen chances to shine.

Jordan Botelho, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and NaNa Osafo-Mensah are all somewhat known commodities, but if one of them repeatedly beats a future first-round draft pick at tackle, then a summer of hype will follow.

Offensively, focus on the young position players today. Defensively, any individual lineman that gets by Joe Alt or Blake Fisher is someone to view as a starter in Dublin in exactly 18 weeks.

That’s it, only 18 weeks until the Irish face off with Navy in Dublin. That game will be on NBC. Today’s scrimmage is on Peacock.

TODAY’S BROADCAST
WHEN: 2 p.m. ET
WHERE: Peacock
WHO: Play-by-play from Tony Simeone, analysis by former Irish tight end Kyle Rudolph with former Irish safety Kyle Hamilton joining Caroline Pineda for sideline reporting.

How to watch Notre Dame Football on Peacock:

Become a monthly or annual subscriber to Peacock Premium to watch all of our Premium sports, including Notre Dame football. Once you’re signed up, you can find LIVE coverage in the Browse section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View a list of supported devices here.

INTERNATIONAL VIEWERS
Take a look into Fighting Irish TV.

How and when to watch Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game exclusively on Peacock on Saturday

By Apr 21, 2023, 5:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Sometimes leaning into the bit is the best option. When recognizing nearly every FBS team had a game on a streaming platform in 2022, it must be understood that this will continue to be the trend. Notre Dame and NBC have yet to announce what home game will be on Peacock this fall, but it is a safe assumption one will be.

That is not some internal reporting; it is simply logic, logic reinforced by remembering tomorrow’s Blue-Gold Game will be available exclusively on Peacock.

The last time the Irish played on Peacock, this space touted a 2013 comedy, “It’s A Disaster,” available on NBC’s streaming platform. Worry not, it is still on Peacock. Summarizing without spoiling Todd Berger’s delightful black comedy created some of the best writing on this space last season.

All due respect to the Notre Dame band and the decades of tradition of playing the “1812 Overture” before the fourth quarter at home games, but there has never been as rewarding a use of Tchaikovsky’s best-known work as the opening moments of “It’s A Disaster.”

There is a risk here, invoking a movie named “It’s A Disaster” to lead off a column on Notre Dame in the midst of a 3-3 season, but skip over those all-too obvious hollerings. Instead, delight in the wonderfully-written comedy starring Julia Stiles, David Cross and America Ferrera being available on Peacock.

If a sitcom fan insists “Frasier” never wasted a line, then “It’s A Disaster” does not waste so much as a word. The script is crafted more tightly than Adrian Monk’s nerves would be if conversing with Sam Malone after a date night, but for one flaw, the one repeated college football reference.

Right there, four references to top-tier laughs, all available on Peacock. The corporate overlords would never place such thoughts into a press release, probably in part because they have not watched “It’s A Disaster.” If they had, it would be touted more prominently on the Peacock platform.

Instead, its home page reveals — wait, “Cocaine Bear” is on Peacock? Okay, this space will resume writing in exactly one hour and 35 minutes. The first three “John Wick” installments are all on Peacock. A 10-year-old nephew apparently wants to see “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” Good thing his parents have a certain Peacock login.

Hopefully, the corporate overlords skim over that sentence.

Gripe if you insist. Many fans still will. They are pushing back against a billion-dollar rock rolling down a greased hill. It’s 2023, plenty of college football games are not on linear TV anymore, let alone intrasquad exhibitions.

Notre Dame’s spring practice finale will be available exclusively on Peacock tomorrow at 2 ET.

If nothing else, leaning into this bit to remind you of modern realities reminded yours truly that the single best baseball movie, “For Love of the Game,” is also on Peacock. Go ahead, claim “Field of Dreams” deserves that honor and reveal you do not have the heart needed to be a Notre Dame fan. “Field of Dreams” fans like things easy, ending with a nice little bow. “For Love of the Game” defenders know the romance of sports comes from the struggle in the climb to glory and in the understanding that good things come to an end.

Last October, leaning into this bit led to a rare brush with fame on the miserable space of Twitter, gleaning some knowledge about a tightly-written script in doing so.

Sometimes leaning into the bit is the best option.

The Irish will continue to lean into the bit of a quarterback competition all summer long, no matter how Tyler Buchner performs on the Blue team on Saturday or Sam Hartman shines on the Gold team. But by the next time Notre Dame is on Peacock, that should be at least resolved. This bit of mostly-genuine shock at the inventory on Peacock will not be done with then. No, it will probably spend some time discussing “Poker Face” or drawing parallels between the Irish 2012 and the movie “2012” or, oh look, the “Fifty Shades” trilo—don’t get fired, don’t get fired, don’t get fired.

Signing up for Peacock is as easy as ever, all you have to do is click …

THIS LINK RIGHT HERE IN THE BIG BOLD FONT.

From there, log onto Peacock on your respective viewing device and you are off to the races. Come to think of races, some Kentucky Derby programming will probably be on Peacock next month.

If you feel like procrastinating, wait to do this until 1:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. If you are proactive, do it during today’s lunch hour. If you are a fan of “The Office,” you probably already have Peacock streaming in the background.

How to watch Notre Dame Football on Peacock:

Become a monthly or annual subscriber to Peacock Premium to watch all of our Premium sports, including Notre Dame football. Once you’re signed up, you can find LIVE coverage in the Browse section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View a list of supported devices here.

INTERNATIONAL VIEWERS
Take a look into Fighting Irish TV.

Takeaways from Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game rosters, otherwise known as Hartman-Buchner Game rosters

By Apr 20, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

The “Buchner-Hartman Game” would not have the same ring or Notre Dame-implied branding as the Blue-Gold Game does, but it would save some Irish confusion on Saturday when Notre Dame concludes its spring practices with the annual intrasquad scrimmage (2 ET, available exclusively on Peacock).

Fortunately, someone in the football program made it easy to remember which quarterback is on which team by placing rising junior Tyler Buchner on the Blue team and thus Wake Forest graduate transfer Sam Hartman on the Gold. Looking at what each quarterback will have to work with, the deck may be stacked in Buchner’s favor. The Blue team has five of the nine Irish scholarship receivers, and it could be argued it has five of the 8.5. Furthermore, it has the only scholarship tight end who is available to play, rising sophomore Holden Staes.

Furthermore, Blue’s secondary features sixth-year safety DJ Brown, senior cornerback Clarence Lewis and preseason All-American cornerback Benjamin Morrison.

If Hartman outscores Buchner — which is different than saying if Gold beats Blue, given early-enrolled freshman Kenny Minchey (Blue) or rising sophomore and reigning Blue-Gold Game MVP Steve Angeli (Gold) is more likely to lead the final few scores — then Hartman should put to rest any summer speculation about a prolonged quarterback competition in South Bend.

The connection Hartman will almost certainly most lean on is rising junior Jayden Thomas. The big-bodied target emerged as a vital chain-mover in 2022, establishing himself as a frontrunner to be Notre Dame’s No. 1 receiver in 2023. A proven connection with Hartman would embolden that thinking.

The most revealing aspect of the Blue-Gold Game rosters is along the offensive lines. If the Irish coaching staff viewed this game as a crucial piece of information before the summer, it would make sure the starting five (or six or seven) offensive linemen worked together to further develop the chemistry that makes or breaks many Septembers. Instead, the six offensive linemen with starting experience are split evenly between the two teams. Perhaps some toggle back-and-forth — green jerseys for players who will play for both the Blue and Gold teams — but the unit-wide cohesion will hardly be tested or developed.

Consider that the final piece of evidence that this spring game is an event geared for the fans and not one for many evaluations. It serves less a football function than the previous 14 practices did. This weekend allows the Alumni Association to bring Club administrators from across the country to campus, it sells merchandise, and it provides Peacock programming. However, it reveals less about the football program than those festivities may suggest.

The Blue-Gold Draft itself went along quickly and as expected, position by position, hardly any conceivable rhyme or reason. Frankly, it may be the most entertaining draft in sports, partly because of its 30-minute brevity. The two most notable moments came to start and near the finish.

To start, rising sophomore running back Gi’Bran Payne was the first overall pick. In a position-by-position draft, what stands out about that is he was the first running back drafted, a la classmate Jadarian Price’s honor last year. Price then exploded in the Blue-Gold Game, something somewhat forgotten after he tore his Achilles in the summer and was never able to turn that spring performance into a fall reality. Neither Price nor rising junior running back Logan Diggs will play Saturday, so Payne was really selected in front of only rising junior Audric Estimé, but still, Gi’Bran Payne was selected in front of Audric Estimé.

Toward the end of the draft, Freeman introduced one position group by player name alone, referring to rising junior Lorenzo Styles as “the only athlete” on the team. On the Gold team, Styles is expected to play both receiver and defensive back. To the point, Freeman’s tone was either quite a sales job or genuine program excitement around Styles, an encouraging thought as a position change at this point in a career can often bode otherwise.

Speaking of position changes and “the only athlete” on the team, rising senior Chris Tyree is listed as a receiver on the depth chart, not as an athlete or as a RB/WR. In the above count of scholarship receivers, Tyree is thus considered one of the 8.5. Styles is the half-count.

PLAYERS UNAVAILABLE SATURDAY:
— Tight ends Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman and Eli Raridon
— Running backs Logan Diggs and Jadarian Price
— Offensive lineman Ty Chan
— Defensive backs Christian Gray, Thomas Harper, Cam Hart, Ben Minich and Adon Shuler
— Defensive lineman Devan Houstan
— Linebackers Jack Kiser and Prince Kollie

Expected Notre Dame wide receiver depth suddenly in question with Lorenzo Styles’ possible position move, Kaleb Smith’s retirement

By Apr 18, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT
Stanford v Notre Dame
Getty Images
1 Comment

A genuine part of why Notre Dame lost the 2021 Fiesta Bowl was that receiver Braden Lenzy’s legs were zapped late by running a program-record 70 routes. The Irish were down to four receivers that day, thus costing Lenzy any plays off.

Entering the 2022 season, Notre Dame’s receivers corps was once more depleted, injuries keeping Avery Davis and Joe Wilkins off the field and slowing Deion Colzie in preseason practices. Again, only four receivers were targeted, part of why the Irish offense struggled to find any groove in September.

Receiver depth was supposed to be a welcome change in 2023. Nine receivers were on hand to start spring practices, and the part-time — or perhaps full-time — move of running back Chris Tyree to receiver added a 10th. With freshman Kaleb Smith arriving in the summer, Notre Dame looked to be in a position to even endure the expected couple of injuries and still have a genuine two-deep at receiver.

Alas, the Irish may be down two receivers in the past week, though one by choice.

Virginia Tech graduate transfer Kaleb Smith announced his medical retirement on Saturday, abruptly cutting short his chance to be the big-bodied target on the sideline at Notre Dame.

“After countless hours of prayer and thought I believe my time playing this game has passed,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “What is more important to me now is my future after football and to achieve that I must focus on my mental and physical health which has taken a great toll throughout the years. As much as it hurts to say this, I have peace in this decision as I know it is what’s best for myself and my family.”

The departure of Smith could be seen as a result of the emergence of rising junior Jayden Thomas and some promise from a trio of early-enrolled freshmen. But the ongoing and perhaps still tentative move of rising junior Lorenzo Styles to cornerback cannot be construed as a sign of other receivers progressing.

Rather, it appears to be the result of Irish head coach Marcus Freeman thinking a position change could do Styles some good.

“Coming from my background, I told him, I see a lot of traits that he possesses that really could resonate on the defensive side of the ball,” Freeman said Saturday. “But I wanted it to be his decision. I want him to feel good about what position he’s playing. So I said, ‘Hey, if you want to experiment, play a little bit of [defensive back] in one-on-ones, play man (coverage).’”

That came after the media saw Styles work with the defensive backs for a single five-minute period on Saturday. It was an experiment, a foray.

By Tuesday, it seemed be much more than that. Styles entered post-practice interviews in a defensive jersey, joining the defensive backs for their day of spring interviews. He said it was his first practice with the defensive backs, but a day there equals a day away from the receivers. It was more than a trial run, at the least an attempt to find proof of concept.

“It felt really good,” Styles said. “Still working every single day, try to get better, perfect my craft, whatever position it may be.”

Working in man coverage in one-on-ones came naturally to Styles despite not playing defensive back since his senior year of high school in 2020. That said, his technique has diminished a bit in three years, something he is well aware of.

“There’s definitely some technical stuff, but athletically, I still feel pretty good at that position,” he said. “Just really refining some technical things and work on that every single day for some consistency.”

This was clearly not a one-day cameo. Styles said he expects to play both cornerback and receiver in Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game (2 ET, available exclusively on Peacock).  How he fares then, not only in making plays but simply where he fits in each pecking order, could inform a summer’s worth of work.

A frustrating 2022 with more dropped passes than the rest of Notre Dame’s receivers combined did not outright cost Styles his chance at a starting receiver gig in 2023. Thomas looks more and more geared toward a starting role, but the other two front-line receiver spots remain open for competition, with Styles and rising sophomore Tobias Merriweather presumably leading among those working for the nods.

At cornerback, Styles has little chance at starting in 2023, not in front of fifth-year Cam Hart and preseason All-American Benjamin Morrison. Maybe he can emerge as an option at nickel back, competing with rising sophomore Jaden Mickey, senior Clarence Lewis and Oklahoma State graduate transfer Thomas Harper. A year from now, as he enters his senior season and would have just one year of eligibility remaining, Styles may be in position to start at cornerback, but in 2023, it is hard to imagine.

He said the right things Tuesday, but he may be more needed at receiver, lest those depth issues once again preemptively doom the Irish offense.

“I’m a football player,” Styles said. “So if they want me to go catch passes, I’ll go catch some passes and make some plays. If they want me to go lock some people down, I can go do that, too.”