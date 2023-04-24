Things We Learned: Sam Hartman’s poise and dominance, Notre Dame’s defensive line shine in Blue-Gold Game

By Apr 24, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

As has been the case already a few times this spring and will continue to be through the 2023 season, Marcus Freeman was asked to compare his second year to his first year as Notre Dame’s head coach after Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game. He mostly spoke in broad strokes and avoided taking it as a question specific to himself, and right there he revealed a distinct change in the last 16 months.

“I think we’re at a better place,” he said. “I am, personally, as a head coach.”

Otherwise, he answered with coach-speak, something he largely avoided in the first months of his tenure leading the Irish. Coach-speak — let’s plainly define it for once: Generic phrases and/or broad answers that would sound appropriate coming out of the mouths of 115 coaches across the country — is learned with time and often error, unique answers too harshly criticized in the era of constant news cycles and that experience driving coaches away from wanting to give unique answers.

Freeman tried to turn his coach-speak toward Notre Dame’s nominally-ongoing quarterback competition after Sam Hartman led the Gold team to a 24-0 win against Tyler Buchner and the Blue team in the spring finale.

“We still have a quarterback battle,” Freeman said. “You can’t determine a winner or a loser based off one practice, practice 15. You can’t base a decision off of what we view is a certain outcome. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

Sure, uh huh, okay.

There are plenty of ways to try and twist Hartman’s success and/or Buchner’s struggles, but no amount of spin can obscure the facts: The sixth-year veteran Hartman completed 13-of-16 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, with another on the ground, while the inexperienced Buchner went 8-of-18 for 44 yards. That does not even include a Buchner interception for which Freeman said his on-field (and apparently mistaken) coaching was to blame, nor Hartman’s 1-0 lead in jokes quipped on the Peacock broadcast.

The sheer lopsided nature of those results may explain why Freeman eventually strayed from coach-speak. Notre Dame may drag out this quarterback competition a week into preseason practices for a third year in a row, but Hartman’s clinic in poise and efficiency ended the quarterback competition in all practical terms. Of all those stats, perhaps one should stand out more than any others. Hartman averaged 11.8 yards per pass attempt; Buchner averaged 2.4 yards per pass attempt.

That is a bit unfair to Buchner; his day was not that bad. But Hartman’s number reflected both the accuracy expected from such a veteran and the deep touch that helped him elevate Wake Forest’s offense the last few seasons. That combination is why Freeman so wanted Hartman, something Freeman admitted Saturday in his foray away from coach-speak.

“I don’t want to downplay the performance Sam Hartman put on,” Freeman said. “… He played really well, and it’s really good to see. As the head coach of this football team, I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what you want to see.’ You want to see production from the offense.

“But yeah, that’s what I expected. When we went out to look for a transfer portal quarterback, you don’t look for the second, third, fourth. You look for the best player in the country that would fit in your locker room. Sam Hartman showed today why he was extremely successful at Wake Forest and I think will be extremely, extremely successful here.”

Those last few sentences are why any quarterback competition was always a formality. Through no fault of his own, Buchner simply has not thrown enough passes the last five years to compete with Buchner. Being a sophomore in high school, injury, a pandemic, a backup role and injury again robbed him of any full season leading a team. In that same interim, Hartman was appearing in 48 collegiate games and attempting 1,597 passes. There were reasons Freeman had such lofty expectations for him, expectations met just in time before the summer.

Hartman was not alone in that regard. He lifted all of Notre Dame’s offense, most notably early-enrolled freshman receiver Jaden Greathouse with 11 catches on 13 targets for 118 yards. Rising junior receiver Jayden Thomas, the likely top receiver for the Irish in 2023, had four catches on six targets for 71 yards, including a score.

“The progression that I’m most pleased with is the offense, the progression from (practice) one to 15,” Freeman said. “With the defense, the ability to come out at practice and play at a high level and be consistent throughout spring, that’s kind of how it’s been.

“One group’s been doing this. One group’s just been practicing at a high level for 15 practices.”

The offense catching up with the defense stands out given the offense needed to replace the most prolific tight end in Irish history, the only receiver with true experience and two multi-year starters along the offensive line. Oh, and a quarterback.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame’s defense returned five starters in its back-seven. For the first time in three years, it got to work under the same defensive coordinator for consecutive springs. The only question defensively has been if the Irish would have not only quality defensive line starters but also enough depth to preserve them throughout the season.

End Junior Tuihalamaka chasing down Steve Angeli for a sack Saturday started to ease those worries. Junior tackle Jason Onye and sophomore tackle Tyson Ford both making it clear they can contribute this year may have erased those concerns.

Notre Dame’s defensive line may lack the star power of an Isaiah Foskey or the Ademilola twins in 2023, but Saturday revealed enough reason to believe in the Irish defensive front.

Combine that with the tangible proof of concept from Hartman and the Blue-Gold Game should have done nothing but encourage Notre Dame fans entering the summer.

18 weeks until Dublin.

Lengthy Georgia DE Cole Mullins’ commitment jumpstarts Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold day

By Apr 23, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The lamest joke after any intrasquad scrimmage is, “I hope [insert team] wins.” Before Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, the Irish had already won thanks to the commitment of consensus three-star defensive end Cole Mullins (Mill Creek High School; Hoschton, Ga.).

Mullins had also considered Georgia Tech, Duke and Wake Forest, holding at least one scholarship offer from each of the Power Five conferences.

When watching Mullins’s highlight reel, his length quickly stands out. His wingspan is assuredly greater than his 6-foot-4 height. The instinct may be to chalk that up as an overreaction when a player is on the field with presumably overmatched competition, but Mullins plays some of the better high-school competition in the country, underscoring his differentiating length.

He offers a strong initial hit as a defender, leaning into the physicality of the moment.

Mullins’ frame alone suggests he has a high ceiling in front of him. Playing linebacker in high school will leave him with a lot of room to improve along the defensive line, and already at 240 pounds, he will clearly make that move at the next level. 

His length should make Mullins more of a Vyper end prospect for the Irish than a “Big” end, someone who can both contain an edge and harass a quarterback.

He visited Notre Dame just last week, and his Saturday commitment made Mullins the 10th pledge in the class for the Irish, as well as the second defensive lineman, joining four-star defensive tackle Owen Wafle.

Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s young offensive skill players, veteran defensive linemen set to star in today’s Blue-Gold Game

By Apr 22, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

The very nature of an intrasquad scrimmage reduces what Notre Dame can learn from today’s Blue-Gold Game at 2 p.m. and available exclusively on Peacock, but it does not eliminate lessons entirely.

Most notably, the Irish will get extended looks at both Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback Sam Hartman (Gold team) and rising junior Tyler Buchner (Blue team). The skill positions are stacked a bit in Buchner’s favor, but Hartman’s career of touch on deep passes should still make for a highlight or two. For that matter, with receiver/cornerback Lorenzo Styles’ Friday entry into the transfer portal, the Notre Dame coaching staff may take from Buchner’s receivers (Deion Colzie, Chris Tyree, Tobias Merriweather, Braylon James, Rico Flores plus tight end Holden Staes) to supplement Hartman’s (Jayden Greathouse, Matt Salerno, Jayden Thomas). In fact, expect that.

Regardless of today’s quarterback showing, expect Irish head coach Marcus Freeman to compliment both Hartman and Buchner afterward and perpetuate the nominal quarterback competition into the summer.

“We’ll name a starting quarterback when I’m fully confident we have one starting quarterback,” Freeman said last Saturday. “Both of them could be starting quarterbacks for us right now. They’re both improving. … If you can have a competition and two guys are getting better, that’s what you want.”

While the quarterbacks may be the top-line item to watch today, the more pertinent displays will come from young receivers and running backs. Jadarian Price burst onto the scene in last year’s Blue-Gold Game, something unfortunately diminished by a summer torn Achilles, which will also keep him sidelined today. But in that same ilk, sophomore Gi’Bran Payne was the first player drafted in Thursday’s Blue-Gold Game draft. If Payne impresses like Price did a year ago, that will serve three functions.

First of all, it will inspire obvious depth behind leading backs Audric Estimé and Logan Diggs, the latter of which will not play today. Secondly, it will give Price a bit more of a runway to get back to health; if Notre Dame enters preseason practices knowing it can trust three backs in September, then the Price timeline to be 100 percent full-go after that costly of an injury could become less pressed and reach into October out of caution. Lastly and similarly, a Payne emergence would further solidify senior Chris Tyree’s move to receiver, where he is suddenly needed.

Tyree catching a deep pass from either Hartman or Buchner would go a long way to building momentum behind that position move this summer. He has the speed and physicality needed at receiver, it comes down to route-running and hands, mostly the route-running.

The same can be said of the three early-enrolled receivers. Expecting Greathouse, James and Flores to all burst onto the scene in Dublin may be a reach. Just logically, at least one of them should slow in the preseason. Freshmen usually do. But with only nine scholarship receivers expected on the roster next fall — including Tyree, former walk-on Matt Salerno and yet-to-arrive freshman Kaleb Smith — at least one of that trio will be needed. Greathouse has the luxury of going against preseason All-American cornerback Benjamin Morrison, while Flores and James will be facing up with Jaden Mickey and safety Xavier Watts. A physical snag over any of those proven defensive backs would provide a psychological boost for the young pass-catchers this summer.

Therein lies an under-discussed reality of these spring exhibitions. Little shown will impact any fall expectations. Hartman could go 9-of-16 with an interception and a touchdown and the coaching staff would chalk it up to just a middling practice day. But if a young receiver can prove to himself, once and for all, he can compete with a proven defensive starter, that thought alone can inspire further work all summer long. Success begets success, so to speak.

Offensively, Freeman has insisted there has been consistent progress despite what has been seen by the media in a couple open practices. He framed it in that quarterback conversation, but his praise was about the offense as a whole.

“We’ll name a starter at some point, I know we have to, I don’t plan to let this thing go into the season,” Freeman said. “… There were no turnovers [in last Saturday’s scrimmage] — we had a fumble on offense, that was the only turnover in the scrimmage today.

“Those are the little things that say, ‘Okay, you are progressing as an offense. You’re doing the little things efficiently.’ That’s really good to see. There were no interceptions thrown, guys seemed to be executing at a high level.”

A pessimist could assume that comes at the defense’s expense, that once again Al Golden’s defense is not forcing turnovers, that the receivers are beating the cornerbacks. But that overlooks the knowledge that the back-seven of Notre Dame’s defense is rather experienced, and it dismisses the reality that many of these practices and scrimmages innately favor the defense.

It gets to know the offensive plays, it can harass the quarterback a bit, and split-unit defensive lines typically fare better than split-unit offensive lines.

By splitting up the Irish offensive line, the coaching staff removed a chance to evaluate the starting five’s cohesion, and it tilted the odds toward the defensive line a touch. Then again, apparently the defense can pressure the quarterback on only one of every four snaps.

Freeman did not expand on that rule on Thursday, so some clarification will be needed before “kickoff” today. (Kickoffs are not live.) Presumably, it means you cannot blitz more than the defensive linemen except for one play on every set of downs. That will give the developing offensive lines a chance to focus on blocks and not on blitz assignments. It will also give individual defensive linemen chances to shine.

Jordan Botelho, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and NaNa Osafo-Mensah are all somewhat known commodities, but if one of them repeatedly beats a future first-round draft pick at tackle, then a summer of hype will follow.

Offensively, focus on the young position players today. Defensively, any individual lineman that gets by Joe Alt or Blake Fisher is someone to view as a starter in Dublin in exactly 18 weeks.

That’s it, only 18 weeks until the Irish face off with Navy in Dublin. That game will be on NBC. Today’s scrimmage is on Peacock.

TODAY’S BROADCAST
WHEN: 2 p.m. ET
WHERE: Peacock
WHO: Play-by-play from Tony Simeone, analysis by former Irish tight end Kyle Rudolph with former Irish safety Kyle Hamilton joining Caroline Pineda for sideline reporting.

How to watch Notre Dame Football on Peacock:

Become a monthly or annual subscriber to Peacock Premium to watch all of our Premium sports, including Notre Dame football. Once you’re signed up, you can find LIVE coverage in the Browse section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View a list of supported devices here.

INTERNATIONAL VIEWERS
Take a look into Fighting Irish TV.

How and when to watch Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game exclusively on Peacock on Saturday

By Apr 22, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Sometimes leaning into the bit is the best option. When recognizing nearly every FBS team had a game on a streaming platform in 2022, it must be understood that this will continue to be the trend. Notre Dame and NBC have yet to announce what home game will be on Peacock this fall, but it is a safe assumption one will be.

That is not some internal reporting; it is simply logic, logic reinforced by remembering tomorrow’s Blue-Gold Game will be available exclusively on Peacock.

The last time the Irish played on Peacock, this space touted a 2013 comedy, “It’s A Disaster,” available on NBC’s streaming platform. Worry not, it is still on Peacock. Summarizing without spoiling Todd Berger’s delightful black comedy created some of the best writing on this space last season.

All due respect to the Notre Dame band and the decades of tradition of playing the “1812 Overture” before the fourth quarter at home games, but there has never been as rewarding a use of Tchaikovsky’s best-known work as the opening moments of “It’s A Disaster.”

There is a risk here, invoking a movie named “It’s A Disaster” to lead off a column on Notre Dame in the midst of a 3-3 season, but skip over those all-too obvious hollerings. Instead, delight in the wonderfully-written comedy starring Julia Stiles, David Cross and America Ferrera being available on Peacock.

If a sitcom fan insists “Frasier” never wasted a line, then “It’s A Disaster” does not waste so much as a word. The script is crafted more tightly than Adrian Monk’s nerves would be if conversing with Sam Malone after a date night, but for one flaw, the one repeated college football reference.

Right there, four references to top-tier laughs, all available on Peacock. The corporate overlords would never place such thoughts into a press release, probably in part because they have not watched “It’s A Disaster.” If they had, it would be touted more prominently on the Peacock platform.

Instead, its home page reveals — wait, “Cocaine Bear” is on Peacock? Okay, this space will resume writing in exactly one hour and 35 minutes. The first three “John Wick” installments are all on Peacock. A 10-year-old nephew apparently wants to see “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” Good thing his parents have a certain Peacock login.

Hopefully, the corporate overlords skim over that sentence.

Gripe if you insist. Many fans still will. They are pushing back against a billion-dollar rock rolling down a greased hill. It’s 2023, plenty of college football games are not on linear TV anymore, let alone intrasquad exhibitions.

Notre Dame’s spring practice finale will be available exclusively on Peacock tomorrow at 2 ET.

If nothing else, leaning into this bit to remind you of modern realities reminded yours truly that the single best baseball movie, “For Love of the Game,” is also on Peacock. Go ahead, claim “Field of Dreams” deserves that honor and reveal you do not have the heart needed to be a Notre Dame fan. “Field of Dreams” fans like things easy, ending with a nice little bow. “For Love of the Game” defenders know the romance of sports comes from the struggle in the climb to glory and in the understanding that good things come to an end.

Last October, leaning into this bit led to a rare brush with fame on the miserable space of Twitter, gleaning some knowledge about a tightly-written script in doing so.

Sometimes leaning into the bit is the best option.

The Irish will continue to lean into the bit of a quarterback competition all summer long, no matter how Tyler Buchner performs on the Blue team on Saturday or Sam Hartman shines on the Gold team. But by the next time Notre Dame is on Peacock, that should be at least resolved. This bit of mostly-genuine shock at the inventory on Peacock will not be done with then. No, it will probably spend some time discussing “Poker Face” or drawing parallels between the Irish 2012 and the movie “2012” or, oh look, the “Fifty Shades” trilo—don’t get fired, don’t get fired, don’t get fired.

Signing up for Peacock is as easy as ever, all you have to do is click …

THIS LINK RIGHT HERE IN THE BIG BOLD FONT.

From there, log onto Peacock on your respective viewing device and you are off to the races. Come to think of races, some Kentucky Derby programming will probably be on Peacock next month.

If you feel like procrastinating, wait to do this until 1:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. If you are proactive, do it during today’s lunch hour. If you are a fan of “The Office,” you probably already have Peacock streaming in the background.

Reports: Notre Dame receiver Lorenzo Styles enters transfer portal with defensive back intentions

By Apr 21, 2023, 2:50 PM EDT
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Oklahoma State v Notre Dame
Getty Images
1 Comment

About halfway through Thursday’s Blue-Gold Game draft, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman introduced a position group by a player name, calling out Lorenzo Styles as “the only athlete” on the Irish roster, rather than pigeonholing the rising junior as a receiver or as a cornerback.

Styles will now look for another roster with multiple Friday afternoon reports of him entering the transfer portal just the day before Notre Dame concludes spring practices.

A week ago, the receiver began dabbling at cornerback. He then spent all of Tuesday’s practice at the position. He played defensive back in high school, so it was not entirely foreign to him, and he said the right things in interviews after the practice.

“Talked to coach Freeman about doing what’s best for the team,” Styles said Tuesday. “I feel really comfortable back there. I have a background and stuff, it feels good.”

But from a depth chart perspective, it did not make much sense. As frustrating as Styles’ 2022 was — six dropped passes were more than the rest of the Irish roster combined — there was still a clearer path to playing time at receiver in 2023 than at cornerback. With only two years of eligibility remaining, Styles was unlikely to embrace a year spent idling behind fifth-year Cam Hart, preseason All-American Benjamin Morrison and a trio of contenders at nickel back in rising sophomore Jaden Mickey, senior Clarence Lewis and Oklahoma State transfer Thomas Harper.

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel — also the first to report Styles’ entry into the transfer portal, this scribe believes, and apologies to whoever beat Thamel if that is inaccurate — Styles wants to play defensive back at his next stop. A clearer path to playing time would logically be part of that want.

He played only receiver the last two seasons, catching 24 passes for 344 yards and a touchdown as a freshman before snagging 30 passes for 340 yards and a score last year. Styles’ time at Notre Dame peaked with eight receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State, a dominant performance that hinted at a breakout in 2022. That breakout never came, undone by dropped passes.

Without him — and this was going to be true as soon as Styles flipped to cornerback, regardless of a transfer — the Irish are back in a questionable position of depth at receiver. Counting converted running back Chris Tyree and former walk-on Matt Salerno, Notre Dame will have nine receivers on the depth chart when freshman Kaleb Smith arrives this summer. No matter how much praise has been heaped on the three early-enrolled freshman receivers and no matter how well they play in tomorrow’s Blue-Gold Game (2 ET, available exclusively on Peacock), it is reasonable to think no more than two of the first-year quartet will readily contribute next season.

At that point, two injuries would once again cost Notre Dame a full two-deep at receiver.

Even if pushing back against that realistic outlook and insisting on optimism, every coach will tell you he wants 10 receivers to work through practices. Nine is already a touch short-handed, though manageable.