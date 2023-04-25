QB Tyler Buchner enters transfer portal, keeps option open to return to Notre Dame

By Apr 25, 2023, 1:45 PM EDT
Tyler Buchner will follow Drew Pyne into the transfer portal, but the junior quarterback is keeping open a path back to Notre Dame, he announced Tuesday.

Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game made it more clear than ever that Wake Forest graduate transfer Sam Hartman will start for the Irish in 2023, leaving Buchner in a backup role no matter Notre Dame’s coaching staff claiming the quarterback competition would continue into the preseason. At the position that most needs playing time to prove itself to the next level, Buchner will enter the transfer portal to find some, but if he does not feel those situations are better than the one for him at Notre Dame, he could return.

“The people, and especially my teammates, are what make [Notre Dame] special to me,” Buchner wrote on Twitter. “I have decided to enter the transfer portal in order to explore my options, and decide what is best for my future.

“After discussions with [head coach Marcus Freeman], remaining at Notre Dame is thankfully an option I’m continuing to consider.”

Buchner needed to enter the transfer portal this week in order to be on a different roster before next season, but he does not need to exit the portal by any particular point other than the season’s start.

Buchner has never had the chance to put together a full season of development, through no fault of his own. Injury cost him a season in high school, and then the pandemic erased his senior year. As a freshman in 2021, he backed up Jack Coan, used mostly in situational roles, and then a shoulder injury kept him to three games last year.

Attempting only 118 pass attempts in 13 collegiate games is only the tip of the iceberg of Buchner’s inexperience. He threw only 439 passes in games in high school. To put that into context, Pyne had 1,111 pass attempts in high school.

Combine those numbers and Buchner has thrown 557 passes in games in the last five years. Sam Hartman threw nearly three times that many — 1,597 — in college games alone over the last five seasons at Wake Forest.

Buchner has three seasons of eligibility remaining, the sole perk of missing 10 games last season due to that shoulder injury, but the impressive spring from early-enrolled freshman Kenny Minchey and the continued (and increasing) hype around 2024 quarterback commit CJ Carr would give Buchner new challenges in South Bend even after Hartman departs following this season.

For now, without Buchner on hand, the Irish will pencil in sophomore quarterback Steve Angeli as Hartman’s backup.

Buchner won the quarterback competition against Pyne a year ago but struggled in the first two games of the season before that injury sidelined him. He threw two interceptions against Marshall, counterbalanced by rushing for two touchdowns, while completing just 56 percent of his passes for 378 yards while averaging 7.56 yards per pass attempt.

When Pyne entered the transfer portal following the regular season, eventually landing at Arizona State, Buchner started the Gator Bowl and showed both his floor and his ceiling in one game. He threw three touchdowns and three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, while rushing for two more touchdowns. Yes, in a game with 11 touchdowns, Buchner accounted for seven of them one way or another.

Reports: Notre Dame LB Prince Kollie enters transfer portal, costing the Irish current depth and a future playmaker

By Apr 24, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT
Stanford v Notre Dame
Getty Images
Notre Dame will be led by a trio of fifth-year linebackers in 2023 in JD Bertrand, Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau. They were the top-three Irish tacklers in 2022, and next fall will be Bertrand’s and Kiser’s third year as starters. They provide known commodities that rarely make mistakes along Notre Dame’s defensive second line.

And their consistent playmaking leaves younger linebackers few paths to playing time. Junior linebacker Prince Kollie has entered the transfer portal, per multiple Monday afternoon reports. Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman first reported his departure from the Notre Dame program.

Kollie played in all 13 games last season, making 19 tackles with 2.5 for loss, but he was looking at another year of a complementary role on the Irish defense. With only two seasons of eligibility remaining, the likelihood of playing only one year as a starter makes Kollie’s transfer rather understandable, if unfortunate for Notre Dame.

He will be immediately eligible to play wherever he transfers.

A Butkus Award winner in high school, recognizing the best linebacker in the country, Kollie memorably stuck to an Irish commitment even though then-defensive coordinator Clark Lea took the Vanderbilt head coaching job two days before National Signing Day. Lea had been Kollie’s primary recruiter not only because he was Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, but also because they are both from Tennessee.

Lea actively reassured Kollie he should still head to South Bend, an effort further buttressed by then-defensive analyst Nick Lezynski. After the 2021 season, Lezynski joined Lea’s staff at Vanderbilt as the linebackers coach.

Without Kollie, Notre Dame’s backup linebackers will primarily be a pair of sophomores in Jaylen Sneed and Nolan Ziegler with three early-enrolled freshmen adding depth. The freshmen — Preston Zinter, Drayk Bowen and Jaiden Ausberry — already saw added action this spring with Kollie missing the last couple of weeks of practices due to a concussion.

THE LONG-TERM VIEW PROJECTED FOR KOLLIE FROM LAST SUMMER
Liufau could have as many as three seasons of eligibility remaining, the same as Kollie. The same is true of senior Jack Kiser at Rover and even Bertrand at middle linebacker.

“But sixth years should be expected less and less as the 2020 universal pandemic eligibility waiver falls further into the proverbial rearview mirror. At Notre Dame, that may be even more true as Marcus Freeman so aggressively recruits elite talent, landing a quartet of four-star linebackers last year and already adding another committed pair in the class of 2023.

“As Liufau, Kiser and Bertrand matriculate out of the program after either this season or next, Kollie should be expected to step into a primary role before those current freshmen. Even when his debut season got off to a rocky start, through no fault of his own, Kollie played in 10 games. The Irish coaches clearly thought he had a college-ready physique and will not need five (injury-free) years to make his impact felt.”

Things We Learned: Sam Hartman’s poise and dominance, Notre Dame’s defensive line shine in Blue-Gold Game

By Apr 24, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
As has been the case already a few times this spring and will continue to be through the 2023 season, Marcus Freeman was asked to compare his second year to his first year as Notre Dame’s head coach after Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game. He mostly spoke in broad strokes and avoided taking it as a question specific to himself, and right there he revealed a distinct change in the last 16 months.

“I think we’re at a better place,” he said. “I am, personally, as a head coach.”

Otherwise, he answered with coach-speak, something he largely avoided in the first months of his tenure leading the Irish. Coach-speak — let’s plainly define it for once: Generic phrases and/or broad answers that would sound appropriate coming out of the mouths of 115 coaches across the country — is learned with time and often error, unique answers too harshly criticized in the era of constant news cycles and that experience driving coaches away from wanting to give unique answers.

Freeman tried to turn his coach-speak toward Notre Dame’s nominally-ongoing quarterback competition after Sam Hartman led the Gold team to a 24-0 win against Tyler Buchner and the Blue team in the spring finale.

“We still have a quarterback battle,” Freeman said. “You can’t determine a winner or a loser based off one practice, practice 15. You can’t base a decision off of what we view is a certain outcome. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

Sure, uh huh, okay.

There are plenty of ways to try and twist Hartman’s success and/or Buchner’s struggles, but no amount of spin can obscure the facts: The sixth-year veteran Hartman completed 13-of-16 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, with another on the ground, while the inexperienced Buchner went 8-of-18 for 44 yards. That does not even include a Buchner interception for which Freeman said his on-field (and apparently mistaken) coaching was to blame, nor Hartman’s 1-0 lead in jokes quipped on the Peacock broadcast.

The sheer lopsided nature of those results may explain why Freeman eventually strayed from coach-speak. Notre Dame may drag out this quarterback competition a week into preseason practices for a third year in a row, but Hartman’s clinic in poise and efficiency ended the quarterback competition in all practical terms. Of all those stats, perhaps one should stand out more than any others. Hartman averaged 11.8 yards per pass attempt; Buchner averaged 2.4 yards per pass attempt.

That is a bit unfair to Buchner; his day was not that bad. But Hartman’s number reflected both the accuracy expected from such a veteran and the deep touch that helped him elevate Wake Forest’s offense the last few seasons. That combination is why Freeman so wanted Hartman, something Freeman admitted Saturday in his foray away from coach-speak.

“I don’t want to downplay the performance Sam Hartman put on,” Freeman said. “… He played really well, and it’s really good to see. As the head coach of this football team, I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what you want to see.’ You want to see production from the offense.

“But yeah, that’s what I expected. When we went out to look for a transfer portal quarterback, you don’t look for the second, third, fourth. You look for the best player in the country that would fit in your locker room. Sam Hartman showed today why he was extremely successful at Wake Forest and I think will be extremely, extremely successful here.”

Those last few sentences are why any quarterback competition was always a formality. Through no fault of his own, Buchner simply has not thrown enough passes the last five years to compete with Hartman. Being a sophomore in high school, injury, a pandemic, a backup role and injury again robbed him of any full season leading a team. In that same interim, Hartman was appearing in 48 collegiate games and attempting 1,597 passes. There were reasons Freeman had such lofty expectations for him, expectations met just in time before the summer.

Hartman was not alone in that regard. He lifted all of Notre Dame’s offense, most notably early-enrolled freshman receiver Jaden Greathouse with 11 catches on 13 targets for 118 yards. Rising junior receiver Jayden Thomas, the likely top receiver for the Irish in 2023, had four catches on six targets for 71 yards, including a score.

“The progression that I’m most pleased with is the offense, the progression from (practice) one to 15,” Freeman said. “With the defense, the ability to come out at practice and play at a high level and be consistent throughout spring, that’s kind of how it’s been.

“One group’s been doing this. One group’s just been practicing at a high level for 15 practices.”

The offense catching up with the defense stands out given the offense needed to replace the most prolific tight end in Irish history, the only receiver with true experience and two multi-year starters along the offensive line. Oh, and a quarterback.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame’s defense returned five starters in its back-seven. For the first time in three years, it got to work under the same defensive coordinator for consecutive springs. The only question defensively has been if the Irish would have not only quality defensive line starters but also enough depth to preserve them throughout the season.

End Junior Tuihalamaka chasing down Steve Angeli for a sack Saturday started to ease those worries. Junior tackle Jason Onye and sophomore tackle Tyson Ford both making it clear they can contribute this year may have erased those concerns.

Notre Dame’s defensive line may lack the star power of an Isaiah Foskey or the Ademilola twins in 2023, but Saturday revealed enough reason to believe in the Irish defensive front.

Combine that with the tangible proof of concept from Hartman and the Blue-Gold Game should have done nothing but encourage Notre Dame fans entering the summer.

18 weeks until Dublin.

Lengthy Georgia DE Cole Mullins’ commitment jumpstarts Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold day

By Apr 23, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
The lamest joke after any intrasquad scrimmage is, “I hope [insert team] wins.” Before Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, the Irish had already won thanks to the commitment of consensus three-star defensive end Cole Mullins (Mill Creek High School; Hoschton, Ga.).

Mullins had also considered Georgia Tech, Duke and Wake Forest, holding at least one scholarship offer from each of the Power Five conferences.

When watching Mullins’s highlight reel, his length quickly stands out. His wingspan is assuredly greater than his 6-foot-4 height. The instinct may be to chalk that up as an overreaction when a player is on the field with presumably overmatched competition, but Mullins plays some of the better high-school competition in the country, underscoring his differentiating length.

He offers a strong initial hit as a defender, leaning into the physicality of the moment.

Mullins’ frame alone suggests he has a high ceiling in front of him. Playing linebacker in high school will leave him with a lot of room to improve along the defensive line, and already at 240 pounds, he will clearly make that move at the next level. 

His length should make Mullins more of a Vyper end prospect for the Irish than a “Big” end, someone who can both contain an edge and harass a quarterback.

He visited Notre Dame just last week, and his Saturday commitment made Mullins the 10th pledge in the class for the Irish, as well as the second defensive lineman, joining four-star defensive tackle Owen Wafle.

Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s young offensive skill players, veteran defensive linemen set to star in today’s Blue-Gold Game

By Apr 22, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
The very nature of an intrasquad scrimmage reduces what Notre Dame can learn from today’s Blue-Gold Game at 2 p.m. and available exclusively on Peacock, but it does not eliminate lessons entirely.

Most notably, the Irish will get extended looks at both Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback Sam Hartman (Gold team) and rising junior Tyler Buchner (Blue team). The skill positions are stacked a bit in Buchner’s favor, but Hartman’s career of touch on deep passes should still make for a highlight or two. For that matter, with receiver/cornerback Lorenzo Styles’ Friday entry into the transfer portal, the Notre Dame coaching staff may take from Buchner’s receivers (Deion Colzie, Chris Tyree, Tobias Merriweather, Braylon James, Rico Flores plus tight end Holden Staes) to supplement Hartman’s (Jayden Greathouse, Matt Salerno, Jayden Thomas). In fact, expect that.

Regardless of today’s quarterback showing, expect Irish head coach Marcus Freeman to compliment both Hartman and Buchner afterward and perpetuate the nominal quarterback competition into the summer.

“We’ll name a starting quarterback when I’m fully confident we have one starting quarterback,” Freeman said last Saturday. “Both of them could be starting quarterbacks for us right now. They’re both improving. … If you can have a competition and two guys are getting better, that’s what you want.”

While the quarterbacks may be the top-line item to watch today, the more pertinent displays will come from young receivers and running backs. Jadarian Price burst onto the scene in last year’s Blue-Gold Game, something unfortunately diminished by a summer torn Achilles, which will also keep him sidelined today. But in that same ilk, sophomore Gi’Bran Payne was the first player drafted in Thursday’s Blue-Gold Game draft. If Payne impresses like Price did a year ago, that will serve three functions.

First of all, it will inspire obvious depth behind leading backs Audric Estimé and Logan Diggs, the latter of which will not play today. Secondly, it will give Price a bit more of a runway to get back to health; if Notre Dame enters preseason practices knowing it can trust three backs in September, then the Price timeline to be 100 percent full-go after that costly of an injury could become less pressed and reach into October out of caution. Lastly and similarly, a Payne emergence would further solidify senior Chris Tyree’s move to receiver, where he is suddenly needed.

Tyree catching a deep pass from either Hartman or Buchner would go a long way to building momentum behind that position move this summer. He has the speed and physicality needed at receiver, it comes down to route-running and hands, mostly the route-running.

The same can be said of the three early-enrolled receivers. Expecting Greathouse, James and Flores to all burst onto the scene in Dublin may be a reach. Just logically, at least one of them should slow in the preseason. Freshmen usually do. But with only nine scholarship receivers expected on the roster next fall — including Tyree, former walk-on Matt Salerno and yet-to-arrive freshman Kaleb Smith — at least one of that trio will be needed. Greathouse has the luxury of going against preseason All-American cornerback Benjamin Morrison, while Flores and James will be facing up with Jaden Mickey and safety Xavier Watts. A physical snag over any of those proven defensive backs would provide a psychological boost for the young pass-catchers this summer.

Therein lies an under-discussed reality of these spring exhibitions. Little shown will impact any fall expectations. Hartman could go 9-of-16 with an interception and a touchdown and the coaching staff would chalk it up to just a middling practice day. But if a young receiver can prove to himself, once and for all, he can compete with a proven defensive starter, that thought alone can inspire further work all summer long. Success begets success, so to speak.

Offensively, Freeman has insisted there has been consistent progress despite what has been seen by the media in a couple open practices. He framed it in that quarterback conversation, but his praise was about the offense as a whole.

“We’ll name a starter at some point, I know we have to, I don’t plan to let this thing go into the season,” Freeman said. “… There were no turnovers [in last Saturday’s scrimmage] — we had a fumble on offense, that was the only turnover in the scrimmage today.

“Those are the little things that say, ‘Okay, you are progressing as an offense. You’re doing the little things efficiently.’ That’s really good to see. There were no interceptions thrown, guys seemed to be executing at a high level.”

A pessimist could assume that comes at the defense’s expense, that once again Al Golden’s defense is not forcing turnovers, that the receivers are beating the cornerbacks. But that overlooks the knowledge that the back-seven of Notre Dame’s defense is rather experienced, and it dismisses the reality that many of these practices and scrimmages innately favor the defense.

It gets to know the offensive plays, it can harass the quarterback a bit, and split-unit defensive lines typically fare better than split-unit offensive lines.

By splitting up the Irish offensive line, the coaching staff removed a chance to evaluate the starting five’s cohesion, and it tilted the odds toward the defensive line a touch. Then again, apparently the defense can pressure the quarterback on only one of every four snaps.

Freeman did not expand on that rule on Thursday, so some clarification will be needed before “kickoff” today. (Kickoffs are not live.) Presumably, it means you cannot blitz more than the defensive linemen except for one play on every set of downs. That will give the developing offensive lines a chance to focus on blocks and not on blitz assignments. It will also give individual defensive linemen chances to shine.

Jordan Botelho, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and NaNa Osafo-Mensah are all somewhat known commodities, but if one of them repeatedly beats a future first-round draft pick at tackle, then a summer of hype will follow.

Offensively, focus on the young position players today. Defensively, any individual lineman that gets by Joe Alt or Blake Fisher is someone to view as a starter in Dublin in exactly 18 weeks.

That’s it, only 18 weeks until the Irish face off with Navy in Dublin. That game will be on NBC. Today’s scrimmage is on Peacock.

TODAY’S BROADCAST
WHEN: 2 p.m. ET
WHERE: Peacock
WHO: Play-by-play from Tony Simeone, analysis by former Irish tight end Kyle Rudolph with former Irish safety Kyle Hamilton joining Caroline Pineda for sideline reporting.

