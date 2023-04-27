Notre Dame adds speedy receiver commit from Chansi Stuckey’s hometown in Georgia

By Apr 27, 2023, 1:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

Notre Dame receivers coach Chansi Stuckey should not need much navigational help when he makes closing visits to the newest Irish receiver commit as this recruiting cycle closes. Rivals.com three-star Isiah Canion (Warner Robins High School; Ga.) joined Notre Dame’s class of 2024 on Thursday from Stuckey’s hometown.

Canion chose the Irish over scholarship offers from the likes of Vanderbilt, Stanford and Mississippi State. He was visiting Indiana last month when he added on a stop to South Bend that led to a Notre Dame offer. He returned to South Bend last weekend for the Blue-Gold Game, closing a busy April that also included visits to North Carolina State, Duke and Florida State.

His speed largely spurred Canion’s recruitment. He has clocked a verified 40-yard dash of 4.51 seconds, and on the field that looks like the clock may have been a tick slow. He blows past his competition in Georgia, and at 5A, Warner Robins is on the bigger end of Georgia high schools, meaning that competition should be trusted as stout enough for comparisons.

Playing both defensive back and receiver at high school, not to mention dabbling at quarterback, Canion can track deep balls well, and he flashes quick hands when he is trying to snag a pass in traffic. At 6-foot-3, his frame is long enough that he can contend in traffic without much trouble, and his stride certainly adds to that speed.

Yes, that was a passing mention of Canion playing quarterback. On the plus side, cue up four years of Notre Dame fans wanting a trick play featuring a double pass from Canion. On the negative side, all those positions in high school will leave Canion a bit raw at receiver, perhaps needing a year of Stuckey’s tutelage to fine-tune his route-running.

Canion is the 11th Irish commitment in the class of 2024 — first able to officially sign with Notre Dame in just less than eight months — and the second receiver, joining consensus four-star Cam Williams (Glenbard South H.S.; Glen Ellyn, Ill.).

By Apr 27, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT
4 Comments

Notre Dame’s well-stocked stable of running backs suffered a notable loss late Thursday when junior running back Logan Diggs announced he will enter the transfer portal. Diggs led the Irish with 165 carries last season, gaining 822 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

“This has been the hardest decision of my life, but I know with faith and belief all things are possible,” Diggs wrote on Twitter. “I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. Thank you ND.”

Diggs combined with classmate Audric Estimé to drive Notre Dame’s ground game in 2022, a vital need with an offense that was stifled in the passing game. The duo combined to gain 1,776 yards and score 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. That was nearly 69 percent of the total Irish rushing yards on nearly 63 percent of the carries (sacks adjusted).

Simply put, Diggs’s entry into the transfer portal is a loss for Notre Dame, arguably the first loss as far as expected 2023 production goes since the 2022 season ended and inarguably the most notable in terms of expected 2023 production.

Without Diggs, the Irish now turn to sophomores Jadarian Price and Gi’Bran Payne to back up Estimé, who becomes the unquestioned bellcow of the group. Price is recovering from an Achilles injury suffered last summer, an injury that often takes at least a year to come back from, if not a bit longer. Incoming freshman Jeremiyah Love will join them in the summer.

Senior Chris Tyree moved to receiver these spring practices and, in time, found a fit there. That move was sparked by a need to get Tyree the ball, as he is a speedy offensive possibility, while not taking away from Estimé’s and Diggs’s effectiveness. That latter want is no longer as distinct a priority, but it could also be argued Notre Dame needs receiver depth these days, with only nine scholarship receivers expected on the roster in 2023, including both Tyree and former walk-on Matt Salerno.

In other words, Estimé’s load just got heavier than anyone’s.

As a piece of the 2021 recruiting class, Diggs could never visit South Bend while pondering his choices due to pandemic-imposed restrictions. When the calendar reached the week he would need to sign on the dotted line, Diggs put off a public announcement while LSU aggressively pursued him. He is from about an hour away from Baton Rouge, and that local push made him reconsider his Irish pledge.

He eventually signed with Notre Dame, announced on the old-fashioned National Signing Day in February, only to have rumors pop up less than a year later when Irish head coach Brian Kelly bolted for LSU. Diggs squashed those rumors, but now that he is in the transfer portal, LSU must be considered a likely destination.

Diggs’s carries and yards would have led Tigers’ running backs last year, just for context.

By Apr 25, 2023, 1:45 PM EDT
22 Comments

Tyler Buchner will follow Drew Pyne into the transfer portal, but the junior quarterback is keeping open a path back to Notre Dame, he announced Tuesday.

Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game made it more clear than ever that Wake Forest graduate transfer Sam Hartman will start for the Irish in 2023, leaving Buchner in a backup role no matter Notre Dame’s coaching staff claiming the quarterback competition would continue into the preseason. At the position that most needs playing time to prove itself to the next level, Buchner will enter the transfer portal to find some, but if he does not feel those situations are better than the one for him at Notre Dame, he could return.

“The people, and especially my teammates, are what make [Notre Dame] special to me,” Buchner wrote on Twitter. “I have decided to enter the transfer portal in order to explore my options, and decide what is best for my future.

“After discussions with [head coach Marcus Freeman], remaining at Notre Dame is thankfully an option I’m continuing to consider.”

Buchner needed to enter the transfer portal this week in order to be on a different roster before next season, but he does not need to exit the portal by any particular point other than the season’s start.

Buchner has never had the chance to put together a full season of development, through no fault of his own. Injury cost him a season in high school, and then the pandemic erased his senior year. As a freshman in 2021, he backed up Jack Coan, used mostly in situational roles, and then a shoulder injury kept him to three games last year.

Attempting only 118 pass attempts in 13 collegiate games is only the tip of the iceberg of Buchner’s inexperience. He threw only 439 passes in games in high school. To put that into context, Pyne had 1,111 pass attempts in high school.

Combine those numbers and Buchner has thrown 557 passes in games in the last five years. Sam Hartman threw nearly three times that many — 1,597 — in college games alone over the last five seasons at Wake Forest.

Buchner has three seasons of eligibility remaining, the sole perk of missing 10 games last season due to that shoulder injury, but the impressive spring from early-enrolled freshman Kenny Minchey and the continued (and increasing) hype around 2024 quarterback commit CJ Carr would give Buchner new challenges in South Bend even after Hartman departs following this season.

For now, without Buchner on hand, the Irish will pencil in sophomore quarterback Steve Angeli as Hartman’s backup.

Buchner won the quarterback competition against Pyne a year ago but struggled in the first two games of the season before that injury sidelined him. He threw two interceptions against Marshall, counterbalanced by rushing for two touchdowns, while completing just 56 percent of his passes for 378 yards while averaging 7.56 yards per pass attempt.

When Pyne entered the transfer portal following the regular season, eventually landing at Arizona State, Buchner started the Gator Bowl and showed both his floor and his ceiling in one game. He threw three touchdowns and three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, while rushing for two more touchdowns. Yes, in a game with 11 touchdowns, Buchner accounted for seven of them one way or another.

By Apr 24, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT
Stanford v Notre Dame
Getty Images
5 Comments

Notre Dame will be led by a trio of fifth-year linebackers in 2023 in JD Bertrand, Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau. They were the top-three Irish tacklers in 2022, and next fall will be Bertrand’s and Kiser’s third year as starters. They provide known commodities that rarely make mistakes along Notre Dame’s defensive second line.

And their consistent playmaking leaves younger linebackers few paths to playing time. Junior linebacker Prince Kollie has entered the transfer portal, per multiple Monday afternoon reports. Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman first reported his departure from the Notre Dame program.

Kollie played in all 13 games last season, making 19 tackles with 2.5 for loss, but he was looking at another year of a complementary role on the Irish defense. With only two seasons of eligibility remaining, the likelihood of playing only one year as a starter makes Kollie’s transfer rather understandable, if unfortunate for Notre Dame.

He will be immediately eligible to play wherever he transfers.

A Butkus Award winner in high school, recognizing the best linebacker in the country, Kollie memorably stuck to an Irish commitment even though then-defensive coordinator Clark Lea took the Vanderbilt head coaching job two days before National Signing Day. Lea had been Kollie’s primary recruiter not only because he was Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, but also because they are both from Tennessee.

Lea actively reassured Kollie he should still head to South Bend, an effort further buttressed by then-defensive analyst Nick Lezynski. After the 2021 season, Lezynski joined Lea’s staff at Vanderbilt as the linebackers coach.

Without Kollie, Notre Dame’s backup linebackers will primarily be a pair of sophomores in Jaylen Sneed and Nolan Ziegler with three early-enrolled freshmen adding depth. The freshmen — Preston Zinter, Drayk Bowen and Jaiden Ausberry — already saw added action this spring with Kollie missing the last couple of weeks of practices due to a concussion.

THE LONG-TERM VIEW PROJECTED FOR KOLLIE FROM LAST SUMMER
Liufau could have as many as three seasons of eligibility remaining, the same as Kollie. The same is true of senior Jack Kiser at Rover and even Bertrand at middle linebacker.

“But sixth years should be expected less and less as the 2020 universal pandemic eligibility waiver falls further into the proverbial rearview mirror. At Notre Dame, that may be even more true as Marcus Freeman so aggressively recruits elite talent, landing a quartet of four-star linebackers last year and already adding another committed pair in the class of 2023.

“As Liufau, Kiser and Bertrand matriculate out of the program after either this season or next, Kollie should be expected to step into a primary role before those current freshmen. Even when his debut season got off to a rocky start, through no fault of his own, Kollie played in 10 games. The Irish coaches clearly thought he had a college-ready physique and will not need five (injury-free) years to make his impact felt.”

By Apr 24, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
7 Comments

As has been the case already a few times this spring and will continue to be through the 2023 season, Marcus Freeman was asked to compare his second year to his first year as Notre Dame’s head coach after Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game. He mostly spoke in broad strokes and avoided taking it as a question specific to himself, and right there he revealed a distinct change in the last 16 months.

“I think we’re at a better place,” he said. “I am, personally, as a head coach.”

Otherwise, he answered with coach-speak, something he largely avoided in the first months of his tenure leading the Irish. Coach-speak — let’s plainly define it for once: Generic phrases and/or broad answers that would sound appropriate coming out of the mouths of 115 coaches across the country — is learned with time and often error, unique answers too harshly criticized in the era of constant news cycles and that experience driving coaches away from wanting to give unique answers.

Freeman tried to turn his coach-speak toward Notre Dame’s nominally-ongoing quarterback competition after Sam Hartman led the Gold team to a 24-0 win against Tyler Buchner and the Blue team in the spring finale.

“We still have a quarterback battle,” Freeman said. “You can’t determine a winner or a loser based off one practice, practice 15. You can’t base a decision off of what we view is a certain outcome. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

Sure, uh huh, okay.

There are plenty of ways to try and twist Hartman’s success and/or Buchner’s struggles, but no amount of spin can obscure the facts: The sixth-year veteran Hartman completed 13-of-16 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, with another on the ground, while the inexperienced Buchner went 8-of-18 for 44 yards. That does not even include a Buchner interception for which Freeman said his on-field (and apparently mistaken) coaching was to blame, nor Hartman’s 1-0 lead in jokes quipped on the Peacock broadcast.

The sheer lopsided nature of those results may explain why Freeman eventually strayed from coach-speak. Notre Dame may drag out this quarterback competition a week into preseason practices for a third year in a row, but Hartman’s clinic in poise and efficiency ended the quarterback competition in all practical terms. Of all those stats, perhaps one should stand out more than any others. Hartman averaged 11.8 yards per pass attempt; Buchner averaged 2.4 yards per pass attempt.

That is a bit unfair to Buchner; his day was not that bad. But Hartman’s number reflected both the accuracy expected from such a veteran and the deep touch that helped him elevate Wake Forest’s offense the last few seasons. That combination is why Freeman so wanted Hartman, something Freeman admitted Saturday in his foray away from coach-speak.

“I don’t want to downplay the performance Sam Hartman put on,” Freeman said. “… He played really well, and it’s really good to see. As the head coach of this football team, I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what you want to see.’ You want to see production from the offense.

“But yeah, that’s what I expected. When we went out to look for a transfer portal quarterback, you don’t look for the second, third, fourth. You look for the best player in the country that would fit in your locker room. Sam Hartman showed today why he was extremely successful at Wake Forest and I think will be extremely, extremely successful here.”

Those last few sentences are why any quarterback competition was always a formality. Through no fault of his own, Buchner simply has not thrown enough passes the last five years to compete with Hartman. Being a sophomore in high school, injury, a pandemic, a backup role and injury again robbed him of any full season leading a team. In that same interim, Hartman was appearing in 48 collegiate games and attempting 1,597 passes. There were reasons Freeman had such lofty expectations for him, expectations met just in time before the summer.

Hartman was not alone in that regard. He lifted all of Notre Dame’s offense, most notably early-enrolled freshman receiver Jaden Greathouse with 11 catches on 13 targets for 118 yards. Rising junior receiver Jayden Thomas, the likely top receiver for the Irish in 2023, had four catches on six targets for 71 yards, including a score.

“The progression that I’m most pleased with is the offense, the progression from (practice) one to 15,” Freeman said. “With the defense, the ability to come out at practice and play at a high level and be consistent throughout spring, that’s kind of how it’s been.

“One group’s been doing this. One group’s just been practicing at a high level for 15 practices.”

The offense catching up with the defense stands out given the offense needed to replace the most prolific tight end in Irish history, the only receiver with true experience and two multi-year starters along the offensive line. Oh, and a quarterback.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame’s defense returned five starters in its back-seven. For the first time in three years, it got to work under the same defensive coordinator for consecutive springs. The only question defensively has been if the Irish would have not only quality defensive line starters but also enough depth to preserve them throughout the season.

End Junior Tuihalamaka chasing down Steve Angeli for a sack Saturday started to ease those worries. Junior tackle Jason Onye and sophomore tackle Tyson Ford both making it clear they can contribute this year may have erased those concerns.

Notre Dame’s defensive line may lack the star power of an Isaiah Foskey or the Ademilola twins in 2023, but Saturday revealed enough reason to believe in the Irish defensive front.

Combine that with the tangible proof of concept from Hartman and the Blue-Gold Game should have done nothing but encourage Notre Dame fans entering the summer.

18 weeks until Dublin.