New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, validating his 2022 choice to return to school

By Apr 28, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT
0 Comments

Isaiah Foskey returned to Notre Dame for his senior season with three goals in mind: To chase down the Irish career sacks record, to lead Notre Dame to a national championship and to improve his draft stock.

With 26.5 career sacks and now being drafted No. 40 overall by the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Foskey can consider two of those to be successes. A year ago, he was given a third-round draft evaluation while considering his 2022 plans.

Foskey joined former Irish tight end Michael Mayer in the second round, Mayer going five picks earlier, fitting as both were consensus All-Americans last season. Foskey finished the year with 11 sacks, matching his 2021 total but falling short of Justin Tuck’s single-season record at Notre Dame.

Foskey was a two-year starter for the Irish, leading the defensive linemen in tackles in both years. Arguably more impressive than his 26.5 career sacks were his nation-leading six forced fumbles in 2021. To try to one-up that in 2022, he was credited with two blocked punts in one game.

Inside the Irish

Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Las Vegas Raiders draft Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer early in the second round...
Notre Dame v North Carolina
Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs enters transfer portal, costing Irish strong and...
Notre Dame adds speedy receiver commit from Chansi Stuckey’s hometown...

Replacing Foskey will obviously be a stiff challenge for Notre Dame. Senior Jordan Botelho and sophomore Junior Tuihalamaka will step into the Vyper end role, though their games are distinctly different than Foskey’s. His power and wingspan made him an intimidating force along the edge. Botelho and Tuihalamaka will rely more on speed and quickness, not that Foskey was lacking in those, either.

The ninth pick in last year’s second round, Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon to the Chicago Bears, signed a four-year, $8.7 million contract, per spotrac.com, with $5.8 million guaranteed.

Las Vegas Raiders draft Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer early in the second round after unexpected wait

By Apr 28, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT
0 Comments

Michael Mayer may have expected to hear his name called in the NFL draft’s first round on Thursday night, but that should not take away from that moment coming early in Friday’s second round. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Mayer with the No. 35 overall pick on Friday, the fourth pick in the second round.

By being drafted, the most prolific tight end in Notre Dame history extended one of the most impressive streaks of any university in the NFL draft. The last 11 players to start for the Irish at tight end to open a season have now been drafted. That streak stretches back to Anthony Fasano being picked in the second round in the 2006 draft after starting for two seasons in South Bend. For 19 straight years, the tight end who took the field to start the season for Notre Dame eventually heard his name called in the NFL draft.

Of those 11 players — ranging from Fasano to Tyler Eifert to Cole Kmet — Mayer set every tight end receiving record in the Notre Dame books aside from single-game yardage, a number Kyle Rudolph held onto with 164 yards against Michigan in 2010, a total boosted by a 95-yard touchdown reception in the game’s final minutes.

Mayer finished 2022 with 67 catches for  809 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, leading the Irish in all those categories. His three-year career concluded with 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns. The first-team All-American skipped his final year of collegiate eligibility to enter the NFL draft, understandably so given his first-round selection.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Notre Dame at Ohio State
New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, validating...
Notre Dame v North Carolina
Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs enters transfer portal, costing Irish strong and...
Notre Dame adds speedy receiver commit from Chansi Stuckey’s hometown...

Physically, Mayer has seemed ready for the NFL since his freshman season, catching 42 passes for 450 yards and two touchdowns while working in tandem with Tommy Tremble. Of course, the NFL prohibited his entry into the draft until this season, but it was a foregone conclusion he would head to the NFL after the 2022 season since about the time he first arrived on Notre Dame’s campus.

It took an extra 20 hours or so for that conclusion to become reality, and on the surface that could seem unfortunate for Mayer, but there is a pretty quick argument that the wait could work out in his favor.

The last pick of the first round of the 2022 draft, Georgia safety Lewis Cine to the Minnesota Vikings, signed a four-year, $11.5 million contract with a team fifth-year option available. The first pick of last year’s second round, Houston defensive end Logan Hall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed a four-year, $9.3 million contract with no such team fifth-year option. The cost of that $2.2 million difference, not to mention $4.9 million less in guaranteed funds, is Hall can reach unrestricted free agency a year before Cine does.

The fourth pick of last year’s second round, Iowa State running back Breece Hall to the New York Jets, signed a four-year, $9.0 million contract with $6.4 million guaranteed.

In other words, the last 20 hours of frustration for Mayer will mean he can start earning off his second NFL contract a year earlier, and that could be worth much more than $2.5 million. And given the floor on NFL veterans’ salaries, that expedited timeline to the second contract does not cost a player as aggressively on the tail end of his career.

As for going to Las Vegas, Mayer has already enjoyed some personal success at the Raiders’ home stadium:

If that streak of 11 tight ends and 19 years is to reach 12 and 20, junior Mitchell Evans will need to hear his name called in a future NFL draft, the presumed starter for the Irish in 2023, particularly with sophomore Eli Raridon and senior Kevin Bauman both recovering from 2022 injuries. That leaves sophomore Holden Staes to challenge Evans, and while both likely will play, Evans is the clear-cut frontrunner to start.

Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs enters transfer portal, costing Irish strong and proven rushing duo entering 2023

By Apr 27, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT
13 Comments

Notre Dame’s well-stocked stable of running backs suffered a notable loss late Thursday when junior running back Logan Diggs announced he will enter the transfer portal. Diggs led the Irish with 165 carries last season, gaining 822 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

“This has been the hardest decision of my life, but I know with faith and belief all things are possible,” Diggs wrote on Twitter. “I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. Thank you ND.”

Diggs combined with classmate Audric Estimé to drive Notre Dame’s ground game in 2022, a vital need with an offense that was stifled in the passing game. The duo combined to gain 1,776 yards and score 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. That was nearly 69 percent of the total Irish rushing yards on nearly 63 percent of the carries (sacks adjusted).

Simply put, Diggs’s entry into the transfer portal is a loss for Notre Dame, arguably the first loss as far as expected 2023 production goes since the 2022 season ended and inarguably the most notable in terms of expected 2023 production.

Without Diggs, the Irish now turn to sophomores Jadarian Price and Gi’Bran Payne to back up Estimé, who becomes the unquestioned bellcow of the group. Price is recovering from an Achilles injury suffered last summer, an injury that often takes at least a year to come back from, if not a bit longer. Incoming freshman Jeremiyah Love will join them in the summer.

Senior Chris Tyree moved to receiver these spring practices and, in time, found a fit there. That move was sparked by a need to get Tyree the ball, as he is a speedy offensive possibility, while not taking away from Estimé’s and Diggs’s effectiveness. That latter want is no longer as distinct a priority, but it could also be argued Notre Dame needs receiver depth these days, with only nine scholarship receivers expected on the roster in 2023, including both Tyree and former walk-on Matt Salerno.

In other words, Estimé’s load just got heavier than anyone’s.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Notre Dame at Ohio State
New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, validating...
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Las Vegas Raiders draft Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer early in the second round...
Notre Dame adds speedy receiver commit from Chansi Stuckey’s hometown...

As a piece of the 2021 recruiting class, Diggs could never visit South Bend while pondering his choices due to pandemic-imposed restrictions. When the calendar reached the week he would need to sign on the dotted line, Diggs put off a public announcement while LSU aggressively pursued him. He is from about an hour away from Baton Rouge, and that local push made him reconsider his Irish pledge.

He eventually signed with Notre Dame, announced on the old-fashioned National Signing Day in February, only to have rumors pop up less than a year later when Irish head coach Brian Kelly bolted for LSU. Diggs squashed those rumors, but now that he is in the transfer portal, LSU must be considered a likely destination.

Diggs’s carries and yards would have led Tigers’ running backs last year, just for context.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 22 Logan Diggs, sophomore running back with a shoulder injury
Notre Dame wins on Signing Day: Running back Logan Diggs, despite LSU push

Notre Dame adds speedy receiver commit from Chansi Stuckey’s hometown in Georgia

By Apr 27, 2023, 1:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

Notre Dame receivers coach Chansi Stuckey should not need much navigational help when he makes closing visits to the newest Irish receiver commit as this recruiting cycle closes. Rivals.com three-star Isiah Canion (Warner Robins High School; Ga.) joined Notre Dame’s class of 2024 on Thursday from Stuckey’s hometown.

Canion chose the Irish over scholarship offers from the likes of Vanderbilt, Stanford and Mississippi State. He was visiting Indiana last month when he added on a stop to South Bend that led to a Notre Dame offer. He returned to South Bend last weekend for the Blue-Gold Game, closing a busy April that also included visits to North Carolina State, Duke and Florida State.

His speed largely spurred Canion’s recruitment. He has clocked a verified 40-yard dash of 4.51 seconds, and on the field that looks like the clock may have been a tick slow. He blows past his competition in Georgia, and at 5A, Warner Robins is on the bigger end of Georgia high schools, meaning that competition should be trusted as stout enough for comparisons.

Playing both defensive back and receiver at high school, not to mention dabbling at quarterback, Canion can track deep balls well, and he flashes quick hands when he is trying to snag a pass in traffic. At 6-foot-3, his frame is long enough that he can contend in traffic without much trouble, and his stride certainly adds to that speed.

Yes, that was a passing mention of Canion playing quarterback. On the plus side, cue up four years of Notre Dame fans wanting a trick play featuring a double pass from Canion. On the negative side, all those positions in high school will leave Canion a bit raw at receiver, perhaps needing a year of Stuckey’s tutelage to fine-tune his route-running.

Notre Dame Recruiting

Lengthy Georgia DE Cole Mullins’ commitment jumpstarts Notre Dame’s...
Georgia OL prospect the first commit for new Notre Dame OL coach Joe Rudolph
Notre Dame v USC
Lengthy Texas cornerback joins Notre Dame class of 2024

Canion is the 11th Irish commitment in the class of 2024 — first able to officially sign with Notre Dame in just less than eight months — and the second receiver, joining consensus four-star Cam Williams (Glenbard South H.S.; Glen Ellyn, Ill.).

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Notre Dame at Ohio State
New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, validating...
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Las Vegas Raiders draft Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer early in the second round...
Notre Dame v North Carolina
Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs enters transfer portal, costing Irish strong and...

QB Tyler Buchner enters transfer portal, keeps option open to return to Notre Dame

By Apr 25, 2023, 1:45 PM EDT
25 Comments

Tyler Buchner will follow Drew Pyne into the transfer portal, but the junior quarterback is keeping open a path back to Notre Dame, he announced Tuesday.

Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game made it more clear than ever that Wake Forest graduate transfer Sam Hartman will start for the Irish in 2023, leaving Buchner in a backup role no matter Notre Dame’s coaching staff claiming the quarterback competition would continue into the preseason. At the position that most needs playing time to prove itself to the next level, Buchner will enter the transfer portal to find some, but if he does not feel those situations are better than the one for him at Notre Dame, he could return.

“The people, and especially my teammates, are what make [Notre Dame] special to me,” Buchner wrote on Twitter. “I have decided to enter the transfer portal in order to explore my options, and decide what is best for my future.

“After discussions with [head coach Marcus Freeman], remaining at Notre Dame is thankfully an option I’m continuing to consider.”

Buchner needed to enter the transfer portal this week in order to be on a different roster before next season, but he does not need to exit the portal by any particular point other than the season’s start.

Buchner has never had the chance to put together a full season of development, through no fault of his own. Injury cost him a season in high school, and then the pandemic erased his senior year. As a freshman in 2021, he backed up Jack Coan, used mostly in situational roles, and then a shoulder injury kept him to three games last year.

Attempting only 118 pass attempts in 13 collegiate games is only the tip of the iceberg of Buchner’s inexperience. He threw only 439 passes in games in high school. To put that into context, Pyne had 1,111 pass attempts in high school.

Combine those numbers and Buchner has thrown 557 passes in games in the last five years. Sam Hartman threw nearly three times that many — 1,597 — in college games alone over the last five seasons at Wake Forest.

Buchner has three seasons of eligibility remaining, the sole perk of missing 10 games last season due to that shoulder injury, but the impressive spring from early-enrolled freshman Kenny Minchey and the continued (and increasing) hype around 2024 quarterback commit CJ Carr would give Buchner new challenges in South Bend even after Hartman departs following this season.

For now, without Buchner on hand, the Irish will pencil in sophomore quarterback Steve Angeli as Hartman’s backup.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Notre Dame at Ohio State
New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, validating...
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Las Vegas Raiders draft Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer early in the second round...
Notre Dame v North Carolina
Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs enters transfer portal, costing Irish strong and...

Buchner won the quarterback competition against Pyne a year ago but struggled in the first two games of the season before that injury sidelined him. He threw two interceptions against Marshall, counterbalanced by rushing for two touchdowns, while completing just 56 percent of his passes for 378 yards while averaging 7.56 yards per pass attempt.

When Pyne entered the transfer portal following the regular season, eventually landing at Arizona State, Buchner started the Gator Bowl and showed both his floor and his ceiling in one game. He threw three touchdowns and three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, while rushing for two more touchdowns. Yes, in a game with 11 touchdowns, Buchner accounted for seven of them one way or another.