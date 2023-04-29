Third Notre Dame veteran drafted with Jarrett Patterson going to the Houston Texans

By Apr 29, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia
Getty Images
0 Comments

After four years starting on Notre Dame’s offensive line, Jarrett Patterson will head to the Houston Texans. The Texans snagged Patterson in Saturday’s sixth round of the NFL draft with the No. 201 overall pick.

Patterson fought through a number of injuries in his Irish career, beginning with a Lisfranc injury that cost him the final games of the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s only two losses that year. A torn pectoral cost Patterson the 2022 spring practices before a preseason foot sprain sidelined him for the Ohio State opener this past fall.

When he returned to the lineup a week later, he did so at left guard after three years at center, a move made by the Irish both to get the five best offensive linemen on the field and to improve Patterson’s NFL résumé. In his career, he started 34 games at center and 12 at left guard, never giving up a sack in doing so.

“I’d say every team I met with, formally and informally, throughout this draft process, my whole thing has been talking about my versatility and being able to play all three interior spots,” Patterson said in early March at the NFL combine. “That’s been my biggest selling point. It doesn’t matter, I don’t care where I’m at. Get me somewhere inside and I can play to the best of my ability.”

The two-time captain opted into playing in Notre Dame’s bowl game this past season, somewhat a rarity for a veteran already likely getting drafted.

“The way I look at it, I have one more opportunity to play with this group,” Patterson said before the Gator Bowl. “Despite all the injuries, passing on an opportunity — the injuries come and go, but memories last forever. I really had no thought of opting out or not practicing, anything like that. I wanted to finish this thing off the right way and play my last game as a Notre Dame football player.”

Inside the Irish

Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Notre Dame at Ohio State
New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, validating...
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Las Vegas Raiders draft Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer early in the second round...

With Patterson at the next level, the Irish offensive line will look largely to fifth-year center Zeke Correll for leadership while a handful of players continue to compete to start at guard, Notre Dame also needing to replace right guard Josh Lugg.

In spring practices, fifth-year Andrew Kristofic, sophomore Billy Schrauth and junior Rocco Spindler seemed to lead the way among the possible guards.

Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to Notre Dame

By Apr 29, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT
0 Comments

The son of an NFL Hall of Famer and a Notre Dame first-team All-American, rivals.com four-star defensive end Bryce Young (Charlotte Christian High School; N.C.) committed to the Irish on Saturday, following in his father’s footsteps.

Bryant Young’s son, Bryce projects to the edge of the defensive line, rather than tackle like his father, though how Bryce holds weight could lead to a future at tackle. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds right now, he will assuredly add 10-20 pounds in the next two years before he becomes a key piece of Notre Dame’s line.

Young chose the Irish over finalists Michigan, USC and Tennessee. He visited Notre Dame for last week’s Blue-Gold Game, finishing a month stretch that included visits to Michigan and USC. He was also offered a scholarship by Iowa, Miami, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Young plays mostly in an upright role in high school, hence rivals.com ranking him as a linebacker, though his size rules out a future at linebacker. His long wingspan and fast first step off the snap should create problems for offensive tackles in college.

Young has some strength in his length, oftentimes lacking from players as juniors in high school. He will need to add more and work on his pass-rush moves once facing genuine collegiate offensive tackles, particularly since he is not always in a clear pass-rush role at Charlotte Christian H.S. His role there often requires him to read the play before committing in a direction, something that should help his diagnostic abilities at the next level.

The 12th commitment in Notre Dame’s class of 2024, Young is the third defensive lineman, joining consensus four-star tackle Owen Wafle (Hun School; Princeton, N.J.) and last week’s commitment from defensive end Cole Mullins.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia
Third Notre Dame veteran drafted with Jarrett Patterson going to the Houston...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Notre Dame at Ohio State
New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, validating...
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Las Vegas Raiders draft Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer early in the second round...

Bryant Young was a first-team All-American in 1993 at Notre Dame before being the No. 7 overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft. He spent his entire 14-year career with the San Francisco 49ers, winning Super Bowl XXIX. Young was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2022.

New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, validating his 2022 choice to return to school

By Apr 28, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT
0 Comments

Isaiah Foskey returned to Notre Dame for his senior season with three goals in mind: To chase down the Irish career sacks record, to lead Notre Dame to a national championship and to improve his draft stock.

With 26.5 career sacks and now being drafted No. 40 overall by the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Foskey can consider two of those to be successes. A year ago, he was given a third-round draft evaluation while considering his 2022 plans.

Foskey joined former Irish tight end Michael Mayer in the second round, Mayer going five picks earlier, fitting as both were consensus All-Americans last season. Foskey finished the year with 11 sacks, matching his 2021 total but falling short of Justin Tuck’s single-season record at Notre Dame.

Foskey was a two-year starter for the Irish, leading the defensive linemen in tackles in both years. Arguably more impressive than his 26.5 career sacks were his nation-leading six forced fumbles in 2021. To try to one-up that in 2022, he was credited with two blocked punts in one game.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia
Third Notre Dame veteran drafted with Jarrett Patterson going to the Houston...
Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to...
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Las Vegas Raiders draft Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer early in the second round...

Replacing Foskey will obviously be a stiff challenge for Notre Dame. Senior Jordan Botelho and sophomore Junior Tuihalamaka will step into the Vyper end role, though their games are distinctly different than Foskey’s. His power and wingspan made him an intimidating force along the edge. Botelho and Tuihalamaka will rely more on speed and quickness, not that Foskey was lacking in those, either.

The ninth pick in last year’s second round, Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon to the Chicago Bears, signed a four-year, $8.7 million contract, per spotrac.com, with $5.8 million guaranteed.

Las Vegas Raiders draft Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer early in the second round after unexpected wait

By Apr 28, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT
0 Comments

Michael Mayer may have expected to hear his name called in the NFL draft’s first round on Thursday night, but that should not take away from that moment coming early in Friday’s second round. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Mayer with the No. 35 overall pick on Friday, the fourth pick in the second round.

By being drafted, the most prolific tight end in Notre Dame history extended one of the most impressive streaks of any university in the NFL draft. The last 11 players to start for the Irish at tight end to open a season have now been drafted. That streak stretches back to Anthony Fasano being picked in the second round in the 2006 draft after starting for two seasons in South Bend. For 19 straight years, the tight end who took the field to start the season for Notre Dame eventually heard his name called in the NFL draft.

Of those 11 players — ranging from Fasano to Tyler Eifert to Cole Kmet — Mayer set every tight end receiving record in the Notre Dame books aside from single-game yardage, a number Kyle Rudolph held onto with 164 yards against Michigan in 2010, a total boosted by a 95-yard touchdown reception in the game’s final minutes.

Mayer finished 2022 with 67 catches for  809 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, leading the Irish in all those categories. His three-year career concluded with 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns. The first-team All-American skipped his final year of collegiate eligibility to enter the NFL draft, understandably so given his first-round selection.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia
Third Notre Dame veteran drafted with Jarrett Patterson going to the Houston...
Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Notre Dame at Ohio State
New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, validating...

Physically, Mayer has seemed ready for the NFL since his freshman season, catching 42 passes for 450 yards and two touchdowns while working in tandem with Tommy Tremble. Of course, the NFL prohibited his entry into the draft until this season, but it was a foregone conclusion he would head to the NFL after the 2022 season since about the time he first arrived on Notre Dame’s campus.

It took an extra 20 hours or so for that conclusion to become reality, and on the surface that could seem unfortunate for Mayer, but there is a pretty quick argument that the wait could work out in his favor.

The last pick of the first round of the 2022 draft, Georgia safety Lewis Cine to the Minnesota Vikings, signed a four-year, $11.5 million contract with a team fifth-year option available. The first pick of last year’s second round, Houston defensive end Logan Hall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed a four-year, $9.3 million contract with no such team fifth-year option. The cost of that $2.2 million difference, not to mention $4.9 million less in guaranteed funds, is Hall can reach unrestricted free agency a year before Cine does.

The fourth pick of last year’s second round, Iowa State running back Breece Hall to the New York Jets, signed a four-year, $9.0 million contract with $6.4 million guaranteed.

In other words, the last 20 hours of frustration for Mayer will mean he can start earning off his second NFL contract a year earlier, and that could be worth much more than $2.5 million. And given the floor on NFL veterans’ salaries, that expedited timeline to the second contract does not cost a player as aggressively on the tail end of his career.

As for going to Las Vegas, Mayer has already enjoyed some personal success at the Raiders’ home stadium:

If that streak of 11 tight ends and 19 years is to reach 12 and 20, junior Mitchell Evans will need to hear his name called in a future NFL draft, the presumed starter for the Irish in 2023, particularly with sophomore Eli Raridon and senior Kevin Bauman both recovering from 2022 injuries. That leaves sophomore Holden Staes to challenge Evans, and while both likely will play, Evans is the clear-cut frontrunner to start.

Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs enters transfer portal, costing Irish strong and proven rushing duo entering 2023

By Apr 27, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT
14 Comments

Notre Dame’s well-stocked stable of running backs suffered a notable loss late Thursday when junior running back Logan Diggs announced he will enter the transfer portal. Diggs led the Irish with 165 carries last season, gaining 822 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

“This has been the hardest decision of my life, but I know with faith and belief all things are possible,” Diggs wrote on Twitter. “I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. Thank you ND.”

Diggs combined with classmate Audric Estimé to drive Notre Dame’s ground game in 2022, a vital need with an offense that was stifled in the passing game. The duo combined to gain 1,776 yards and score 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. That was nearly 69 percent of the total Irish rushing yards on nearly 63 percent of the carries (sacks adjusted).

Simply put, Diggs’s entry into the transfer portal is a loss for Notre Dame, arguably the first loss as far as expected 2023 production goes since the 2022 season ended and inarguably the most notable in terms of expected 2023 production.

Without Diggs, the Irish now turn to sophomores Jadarian Price and Gi’Bran Payne to back up Estimé, who becomes the unquestioned bellcow of the group. Price is recovering from an Achilles injury suffered last summer, an injury that often takes at least a year to come back from, if not a bit longer. Incoming freshman Jeremiyah Love will join them in the summer.

Senior Chris Tyree moved to receiver these spring practices and, in time, found a fit there. That move was sparked by a need to get Tyree the ball, as he is a speedy offensive possibility, while not taking away from Estimé’s and Diggs’s effectiveness. That latter want is no longer as distinct a priority, but it could also be argued Notre Dame needs receiver depth these days, with only nine scholarship receivers expected on the roster in 2023, including both Tyree and former walk-on Matt Salerno.

In other words, Estimé’s load just got heavier than anyone’s.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia
Third Notre Dame veteran drafted with Jarrett Patterson going to the Houston...
Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Notre Dame at Ohio State
New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, validating...

As a piece of the 2021 recruiting class, Diggs could never visit South Bend while pondering his choices due to pandemic-imposed restrictions. When the calendar reached the week he would need to sign on the dotted line, Diggs put off a public announcement while LSU aggressively pursued him. He is from about an hour away from Baton Rouge, and that local push made him reconsider his Irish pledge.

He eventually signed with Notre Dame, announced on the old-fashioned National Signing Day in February, only to have rumors pop up less than a year later when Irish head coach Brian Kelly bolted for LSU. Diggs squashed those rumors, but now that he is in the transfer portal, LSU must be considered a likely destination.

Diggs’s carries and yards would have led Tigers’ running backs last year, just for context.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 22 Logan Diggs, sophomore running back with a shoulder injury
Notre Dame wins on Signing Day: Running back Logan Diggs, despite LSU push