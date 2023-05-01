Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame, third notable last name to join Irish class

By May 1, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Two days after Notre Dame landed the commitment from the son of a former Irish All-American and an NFL Hall of Famer, the son of another NFL Hall of Famer joined the Notre Dame class on Monday evening. Consensus three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher (Kennedy High School; Az.) committed to the Irish rather than other finalists TCU, Miami, Penn State, Kansas State or Illinois. On Saturday, four-star defensive end Bryce Young (Charlotte Christian High School; N.C.), Bryant Young’s son, became the third notable last name to join the Notre Dame class of 2024.

The first, of course, was consensus four-star quarterback CJ Carr nearly a year ago, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr.

Urlacher was also offered a scholarship by Arizona State, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin.

Ranked the No. 27 safety in the class, per rivals.com, Urlacher is an excellent downhill tackler and takes good closing angles. He seems to read a scrambling quarterback well, another somewhat instinctual trait.

At only 6-foot and 190 pounds, Urlacher may be a bit undersized, but he does not shy from contact. There is a nature vs. nurture conversation to be had when watching him use his entire chest to meet a running back.

Notre Dame Recruiting

Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to...
Notre Dame adds speedy receiver commit from Chansi Stuckey’s hometown...
Lengthy Georgia DE Cole Mullins’ commitment jumpstarts Notre Dame’s...

The 13th commitment in Notre Dame’s next class, Urlacher is the third defensive back, joining consensus three-star cornerbacks Karson Hobbs (Archbishop Moeller; Cincinnati) and Leonard Moore (Round Rock H.S.; Texas).

Not too much can be drawn from team recruiting rankings nearly eight months before players can sign their National Letters of Intent, but the Irish currently sit No. 5 in the country behind Michigan, Ohio State, LSU and Georgia.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia
Third Notre Dame veteran drafted with Jarrett Patterson going to the Houston...
Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Notre Dame at Ohio State
New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, validating...

Third Notre Dame veteran drafted with Jarrett Patterson going to the Houston Texans

By Apr 29, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia
Getty Images
3 Comments

After four years starting on Notre Dame’s offensive line, Jarrett Patterson will head to the Houston Texans. The Texans snagged Patterson in Saturday’s sixth round of the NFL draft with the No. 201 overall pick.

Patterson fought through a number of injuries in his Irish career, beginning with a Lisfranc injury that cost him the final games of the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s only two losses that year. A torn pectoral cost Patterson the 2022 spring practices before a preseason foot sprain sidelined him for the Ohio State opener this past fall.

When he returned to the lineup a week later, he did so at left guard after three years at center, a move made by the Irish both to get the five best offensive linemen on the field and to improve Patterson’s NFL résumé. In his career, he started 34 games at center and 12 at left guard, never giving up a sack in doing so.

“I’d say every team I met with, formally and informally, throughout this draft process, my whole thing has been talking about my versatility and being able to play all three interior spots,” Patterson said in early March at the NFL combine. “That’s been my biggest selling point. It doesn’t matter, I don’t care where I’m at. Get me somewhere inside and I can play to the best of my ability.”

The two-time captain opted into playing in Notre Dame’s bowl game this past season, somewhat a rarity for a veteran already likely getting drafted.

“The way I look at it, I have one more opportunity to play with this group,” Patterson said before the Gator Bowl. “Despite all the injuries, passing on an opportunity — the injuries come and go, but memories last forever. I really had no thought of opting out or not practicing, anything like that. I wanted to finish this thing off the right way and play my last game as a Notre Dame football player.”

Inside the Irish

Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame, third notable last...
Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Notre Dame at Ohio State
New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, validating...

With Patterson at the next level, the Irish offensive line will look largely to fifth-year center Zeke Correll for leadership while a handful of players continue to compete to start at guard, Notre Dame also needing to replace right guard Josh Lugg.

In spring practices, fifth-year Andrew Kristofic, sophomore Billy Schrauth and junior Rocco Spindler seemed to lead the way among the possible guards.

Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to Notre Dame

By Apr 29, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT
0 Comments

The son of an NFL Hall of Famer and a Notre Dame first-team All-American, rivals.com four-star defensive end Bryce Young (Charlotte Christian High School; N.C.) committed to the Irish on Saturday, following in his father’s footsteps.

Bryant Young’s son, Bryce projects to the edge of the defensive line, rather than tackle like his father, though how Bryce holds weight could lead to a future at tackle. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds right now, he will assuredly add 10-20 pounds in the next two years before he becomes a key piece of Notre Dame’s line.

Young chose the Irish over finalists Michigan, USC and Tennessee. He visited Notre Dame for last week’s Blue-Gold Game, finishing a month stretch that included visits to Michigan and USC. He was also offered a scholarship by Iowa, Miami, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Young plays mostly in an upright role in high school, hence rivals.com ranking him as a linebacker, though his size rules out a future at linebacker. His long wingspan and fast first step off the snap should create problems for offensive tackles in college.

Young has some strength in his length, oftentimes lacking from players as juniors in high school. He will need to add more and work on his pass-rush moves once facing genuine collegiate offensive tackles, particularly since he is not always in a clear pass-rush role at Charlotte Christian H.S. His role there often requires him to read the play before committing in a direction, something that should help his diagnostic abilities at the next level.

The 12th commitment in Notre Dame’s class of 2024, Young is the third defensive lineman, joining consensus four-star tackle Owen Wafle (Hun School; Princeton, N.J.) and last week’s commitment from defensive end Cole Mullins.

Inside the Irish

Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame, third notable last...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia
Third Notre Dame veteran drafted with Jarrett Patterson going to the Houston...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Notre Dame at Ohio State
New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, validating...

Bryant Young was a first-team All-American in 1993 at Notre Dame before being the No. 7 overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft. He spent his entire 14-year career with the San Francisco 49ers, winning Super Bowl XXIX. Young was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2022.

New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, validating his 2022 choice to return to school

By Apr 28, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT
0 Comments

Isaiah Foskey returned to Notre Dame for his senior season with three goals in mind: To chase down the Irish career sacks record, to lead Notre Dame to a national championship and to improve his draft stock.

With 26.5 career sacks and now being drafted No. 40 overall by the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Foskey can consider two of those to be successes. A year ago, he was given a third-round draft evaluation while considering his 2022 plans.

Foskey joined former Irish tight end Michael Mayer in the second round, Mayer going five picks earlier, fitting as both were consensus All-Americans last season. Foskey finished the year with 11 sacks, matching his 2021 total but falling short of Justin Tuck’s single-season record at Notre Dame.

Foskey was a two-year starter for the Irish, leading the defensive linemen in tackles in both years. Arguably more impressive than his 26.5 career sacks were his nation-leading six forced fumbles in 2021. To try to one-up that in 2022, he was credited with two blocked punts in one game.

Inside the Irish

Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame, third notable last...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia
Third Notre Dame veteran drafted with Jarrett Patterson going to the Houston...
Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to...

Replacing Foskey will obviously be a stiff challenge for Notre Dame. Senior Jordan Botelho and sophomore Junior Tuihalamaka will step into the Vyper end role, though their games are distinctly different than Foskey’s. His power and wingspan made him an intimidating force along the edge. Botelho and Tuihalamaka will rely more on speed and quickness, not that Foskey was lacking in those, either.

The ninth pick in last year’s second round, Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon to the Chicago Bears, signed a four-year, $8.7 million contract, per spotrac.com, with $5.8 million guaranteed.

Las Vegas Raiders draft Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer early in the second round after unexpected wait

By Apr 28, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT
0 Comments

Michael Mayer may have expected to hear his name called in the NFL draft’s first round on Thursday night, but that should not take away from that moment coming early in Friday’s second round. The Las Vegas Raiders selected Mayer with the No. 35 overall pick on Friday, the fourth pick in the second round.

By being drafted, the most prolific tight end in Notre Dame history extended one of the most impressive streaks of any university in the NFL draft. The last 11 players to start for the Irish at tight end to open a season have now been drafted. That streak stretches back to Anthony Fasano being picked in the second round in the 2006 draft after starting for two seasons in South Bend. For 19 straight years, the tight end who took the field to start the season for Notre Dame eventually heard his name called in the NFL draft.

Of those 11 players — ranging from Fasano to Tyler Eifert to Cole Kmet — Mayer set every tight end receiving record in the Notre Dame books aside from single-game yardage, a number Kyle Rudolph held onto with 164 yards against Michigan in 2010, a total boosted by a 95-yard touchdown reception in the game’s final minutes.

Mayer finished 2022 with 67 catches for  809 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, leading the Irish in all those categories. His three-year career concluded with 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns. The first-team All-American skipped his final year of collegiate eligibility to enter the NFL draft, understandably so given his first-round selection.

Inside the Irish

Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame, third notable last...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia
Third Notre Dame veteran drafted with Jarrett Patterson going to the Houston...
Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to...

Physically, Mayer has seemed ready for the NFL since his freshman season, catching 42 passes for 450 yards and two touchdowns while working in tandem with Tommy Tremble. Of course, the NFL prohibited his entry into the draft until this season, but it was a foregone conclusion he would head to the NFL after the 2022 season since about the time he first arrived on Notre Dame’s campus.

It took an extra 20 hours or so for that conclusion to become reality, and on the surface that could seem unfortunate for Mayer, but there is a pretty quick argument that the wait could work out in his favor.

The last pick of the first round of the 2022 draft, Georgia safety Lewis Cine to the Minnesota Vikings, signed a four-year, $11.5 million contract with a team fifth-year option available. The first pick of last year’s second round, Houston defensive end Logan Hall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed a four-year, $9.3 million contract with no such team fifth-year option. The cost of that $2.2 million difference, not to mention $4.9 million less in guaranteed funds, is Hall can reach unrestricted free agency a year before Cine does.

The fourth pick of last year’s second round, Iowa State running back Breece Hall to the New York Jets, signed a four-year, $9.0 million contract with $6.4 million guaranteed.

In other words, the last 20 hours of frustration for Mayer will mean he can start earning off his second NFL contract a year earlier, and that could be worth much more than $2.5 million. And given the floor on NFL veterans’ salaries, that expedited timeline to the second contract does not cost a player as aggressively on the tail end of his career.

As for going to Las Vegas, Mayer has already enjoyed some personal success at the Raiders’ home stadium:

If that streak of 11 tight ends and 19 years is to reach 12 and 20, junior Mitchell Evans will need to hear his name called in a future NFL draft, the presumed starter for the Irish in 2023, particularly with sophomore Eli Raridon and senior Kevin Bauman both recovering from 2022 injuries. That leaves sophomore Holden Staes to challenge Evans, and while both likely will play, Evans is the clear-cut frontrunner to start.