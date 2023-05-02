Four-star receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame, fifth four-star receiver to commit to Chansi Stuckey in two years

By May 2, 2023, 4:05 PM EDT
rivals.com
0 Comments

For the fifth time in five weeks, Notre Dame landed a commitment from a Southeastern prospect, consensus four-star receiver Micah Gilbert (Charlotte Christian High School; N.C.) joining the Irish class of 2024 on Tuesday afternoon. Gilbert committed to Notre Dame just three days after his high-school teammate, consensus four-star defensive end Bryce Young, did so.

The No. 40 receiver in the recruiting class, per rivals.com, Gilbert also considered finalists Michigan, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke and Virginia Tech. In just the last two months, he visited Notre Dame for last week’s Blue-Gold Game, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pittsburgh and Penn State. Missouri, Tennessee and Maryland also offered Gilbert a scholarship.

At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Gilbert aligns all over the field in high school. The first two clips of his highlight reel underscore this versatility while not leaning on absurd displays of athleticism to inflate the impression.

In the first clip, Gilbert lines up in the slot and heads on a post downfield. He does not appear to be at top speed, giving the impression the pass is underthrown. Gilbert catches the deep pass in traffic, holding onto it as he is tackled immediately. Next, Gilbert runs a simple back-shoulder route for a touchdown.

In both instances, his route running was clean, and in each, he made the quarterback’s job as easy as possible.

That quarterback was a quality player, Cameron Estep eventually walking on at Appalachian State last year, but he was not able to take full advantage of Gilbert’s abilities. The new Notre Dame commit did not fight the ball — and that’s technical terminology there — catching six touchdowns in seven games last year, a season cut short by a wrist injury, while averaging 12.5 yards per catch.

The step up in competition may prove Gilbert’s abilities or quickly bring him back down to earth, a statement that could be said of most recruits but feels more applicable than usual here. This spring provided a strong endorsement of Irish receivers coach Chansi Stuckey’s evaluations, so that alone should tilt the measured expectations toward trusting Gilbert will prove his abilities. Watching him turn a screen a pass into a cross-field first down furthers that faith. Being able to run just about any route will be vital for Gilbert in what will remain a pro-style offense at Notre Dame.

“Last year they really started to air the ball out,” Gilbert said to rivals.com. “A lot of prospects can see that and that’s what I fell in love with. With [newly-promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker] coming in as the OC, they’re really trying to put an emphasis on the throwing game.”

The 14th commitment of the Notre Dame class, Gilbert is the third receiver, joining consensus four-star Cam Williams (Glenbard South H.S.; Glen Ellyn, Ill.) and rivals.com three-star Isiah Canion (Warner Robins High School; Ga.), Canion one of those Southeastern commits of the last few weeks.

After Canion, Young, three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher and Gilbert committed to the Irish in just the last week, Notre Dame’s class of 2024 is currently ranked No. 4 in the country, behind only Michigan, Ohio State and LSU, though Georgia looms at No. 5 with just 11 commitments.

Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame, third notable last name to join Irish class

By May 1, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Two days after Notre Dame landed the commitment from the son of a former Irish All-American and an NFL Hall of Famer, the son of another NFL Hall of Famer joined the Notre Dame class on Monday evening. Consensus three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher (Kennedy High School; Az.) committed to the Irish rather than other finalists TCU, Miami, Penn State, Kansas State or Illinois. On Saturday, four-star defensive end Bryce Young (Charlotte Christian High School; N.C.), Bryant Young’s son, became the third notable last name to join the Notre Dame class of 2024.

The first, of course, was consensus four-star quarterback CJ Carr nearly a year ago, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr.

Urlacher was also offered a scholarship by Arizona State, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin.

Ranked the No. 27 safety in the class, per rivals.com, Urlacher is an excellent downhill tackler and takes good closing angles. He seems to read a scrambling quarterback well, another somewhat instinctual trait.

At only 6-foot and 190 pounds, Urlacher may be a bit undersized, but he does not shy from contact. There is a nature vs. nurture conversation to be had when watching him use his entire chest to meet a running back.

The 13th commitment in Notre Dame’s next class, Urlacher is the third defensive back, joining consensus three-star cornerbacks Karson Hobbs (Archbishop Moeller; Cincinnati) and Leonard Moore (Round Rock H.S.; Texas).

Not too much can be drawn from team recruiting rankings nearly eight months before players can sign their National Letters of Intent, but the Irish currently sit No. 5 in the country behind Michigan, Ohio State, LSU and Georgia.

Third Notre Dame veteran drafted with Jarrett Patterson going to the Houston Texans

By Apr 29, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia
Getty Images
3 Comments

After four years starting on Notre Dame’s offensive line, Jarrett Patterson will head to the Houston Texans. The Texans snagged Patterson in Saturday’s sixth round of the NFL draft with the No. 201 overall pick.

Patterson fought through a number of injuries in his Irish career, beginning with a Lisfranc injury that cost him the final games of the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s only two losses that year. A torn pectoral cost Patterson the 2022 spring practices before a preseason foot sprain sidelined him for the Ohio State opener this past fall.

When he returned to the lineup a week later, he did so at left guard after three years at center, a move made by the Irish both to get the five best offensive linemen on the field and to improve Patterson’s NFL résumé. In his career, he started 34 games at center and 12 at left guard, never giving up a sack in doing so.

“I’d say every team I met with, formally and informally, throughout this draft process, my whole thing has been talking about my versatility and being able to play all three interior spots,” Patterson said in early March at the NFL combine. “That’s been my biggest selling point. It doesn’t matter, I don’t care where I’m at. Get me somewhere inside and I can play to the best of my ability.”

The two-time captain opted into playing in Notre Dame’s bowl game this past season, somewhat a rarity for a veteran already likely getting drafted.

“The way I look at it, I have one more opportunity to play with this group,” Patterson said before the Gator Bowl. “Despite all the injuries, passing on an opportunity — the injuries come and go, but memories last forever. I really had no thought of opting out or not practicing, anything like that. I wanted to finish this thing off the right way and play my last game as a Notre Dame football player.”

With Patterson at the next level, the Irish offensive line will look largely to fifth-year center Zeke Correll for leadership while a handful of players continue to compete to start at guard, Notre Dame also needing to replace right guard Josh Lugg.

In spring practices, fifth-year Andrew Kristofic, sophomore Billy Schrauth and junior Rocco Spindler seemed to lead the way among the possible guards.

Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to Notre Dame

By Apr 29, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT
0 Comments

The son of an NFL Hall of Famer and a Notre Dame first-team All-American, rivals.com four-star defensive end Bryce Young (Charlotte Christian High School; N.C.) committed to the Irish on Saturday, following in his father’s footsteps.

Bryant Young’s son, Bryce projects to the edge of the defensive line, rather than tackle like his father, though how Bryce holds weight could lead to a future at tackle. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds right now, he will assuredly add 10-20 pounds in the next two years before he becomes a key piece of Notre Dame’s line.

Young chose the Irish over finalists Michigan, USC and Tennessee. He visited Notre Dame for last week’s Blue-Gold Game, finishing a month stretch that included visits to Michigan and USC. He was also offered a scholarship by Iowa, Miami, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Young plays mostly in an upright role in high school, hence rivals.com ranking him as a linebacker, though his size rules out a future at linebacker. His long wingspan and fast first step off the snap should create problems for offensive tackles in college.

Young has some strength in his length, oftentimes lacking from players as juniors in high school. He will need to add more and work on his pass-rush moves once facing genuine collegiate offensive tackles, particularly since he is not always in a clear pass-rush role at Charlotte Christian H.S. His role there often requires him to read the play before committing in a direction, something that should help his diagnostic abilities at the next level.

The 12th commitment in Notre Dame’s class of 2024, Young is the third defensive lineman, joining consensus four-star tackle Owen Wafle (Hun School; Princeton, N.J.) and last week’s commitment from defensive end Cole Mullins.

Bryant Young was a first-team All-American in 1993 at Notre Dame before being the No. 7 overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft. He spent his entire 14-year career with the San Francisco 49ers, winning Super Bowl XXIX. Young was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2022.

New Orleans Saints draft Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, validating his 2022 choice to return to school

By Apr 28, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT
0 Comments

Isaiah Foskey returned to Notre Dame for his senior season with three goals in mind: To chase down the Irish career sacks record, to lead Notre Dame to a national championship and to improve his draft stock.

With 26.5 career sacks and now being drafted No. 40 overall by the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Foskey can consider two of those to be successes. A year ago, he was given a third-round draft evaluation while considering his 2022 plans.

Foskey joined former Irish tight end Michael Mayer in the second round, Mayer going five picks earlier, fitting as both were consensus All-Americans last season. Foskey finished the year with 11 sacks, matching his 2021 total but falling short of Justin Tuck’s single-season record at Notre Dame.

Foskey was a two-year starter for the Irish, leading the defensive linemen in tackles in both years. Arguably more impressive than his 26.5 career sacks were his nation-leading six forced fumbles in 2021. To try to one-up that in 2022, he was credited with two blocked punts in one game.

Replacing Foskey will obviously be a stiff challenge for Notre Dame. Senior Jordan Botelho and sophomore Junior Tuihalamaka will step into the Vyper end role, though their games are distinctly different than Foskey’s. His power and wingspan made him an intimidating force along the edge. Botelho and Tuihalamaka will rely more on speed and quickness, not that Foskey was lacking in those, either.

The ninth pick in last year’s second round, Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon to the Chicago Bears, signed a four-year, $8.7 million contract, per spotrac.com, with $5.8 million guaranteed.