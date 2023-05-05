Leftovers & Links: On Notre Dame’s poor drafts, undrafted free agents and QB transfers

By May 5, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Welcome to the offseason. No, really. In an era with a seemingly non-stop transfer market, college football now enters as much of an offseason as it ever enjoys. Notre Dame may pull in a transfer or two in the coming weeks — safety jumps to mind after Irish head coach Marcus Freeman identified it specifically before spring practices when 2023 signee Brandyn Hillman was released from his National Letter of Intent and Notre Dame currently expects to have just five safeties on its roster in August — but otherwise, three months of quiet await.

Relative quiet, because there is no true offseason in college football. Eventually, the Pac-12 will sign a television deal, and that will spark a litany of think pieces about how it affects conferences’ alignment moving forward, not to mention Irish independence and talks about a contract extension with NBC. Bookmakers will begin populating season win totals any week now and, soon after that, genuine early lines for next fall’s biggest games. Notre Dame typically pulls in its next rash of recruits in late June and early July.

And then the preseason will have arrived. What offseason?

The last few moments of the 2022-23 football season obviously featured the NFL draft and the transfer portal. The news is known, but some items should be remembered with them.

Notre Dame’s roster the last couple seasons clearly lacked the needed talent to compete for a national championship. Suggesting that after the Irish lost to Ohio State to open the 2022 season was met with incredulity and criticism, but the NFL draft provided some empirical data. In the last two years, Notre Dame has had a total of five players drafted.

No manipulation of that fact can cut into the broader issue. Yes, safety Kyle Hamilton was a first-round pick, but he was the only first-round pick on the roster these last few years. Perhaps left tackle Joe Alt is a first-round pick in 2024, as every mock draft already released suggests, but he was clearly not at that level in 2022. Tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey may have been underrated as second-rounders, but that verb tense is doing a good amount of work and, again, they were the extent.

A pair of late-rounders — running back Kyren Williams in last year’s fifth round and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson in this year’s sixth — are not enough to buoy a roster.

As Irish Sports Daily’s Jamie Uyeyama pointed out Thursday, Georgia had 25 players drafted in the last two years. Eight of those were first-rounders. Coincidentally, the Bulldogs won the last two national titles. Wait, that’s not a coincidence.

Obviously, Georgia is an outlier, but realize Alabama produced five first-round picks in the last two years, as did Ohio State. Michigan and Iowa had three each. You read that right, Iowa. Eight other schools added two first-round picks across the last two years, including Utah, Pittsburgh and Boston College.

Notre Dame’s roster as a whole the last two years was more talented than Iowa’s, Pittsburgh’s and Boston College’s, but it lacked their top-end talent. Yet those are not the teams the Irish are chasing; those are Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan. (Everyone is chasing Georgia until further notice.)

The onus for that discrepancy can fall at the feet of Brian Kelly, Clark Lea, Tommy Rees and/or the Notre Dame administration. Given the players in question were all rostered before Marcus Freeman arrived on campus, very little of it can be put on him.

Inside the Irish

Four-star receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame, fifth four-star receiver...
Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame, third notable last...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia
Third Notre Dame veteran drafted with Jarrett Patterson going to the Houston...

Looking ahead a year, the Irish should produce more than five draft picks in just the 2024 draft. Alt will lead the way, barring injury, and it would not be shocking to see junior right tackle Blake Fisher join him in the first or second round. Given the shelf life on running backs, junior Audric Estimé likely will go pro if the 2023 season features him as much as expected. Senior receiver Chris Tyree’s speed alone could get him drafted. Quarterback Sam Hartman may have heard his name called last weekend. That’s five on offense without even reaching to fifth-year center Zeke Correll (consider this scribe skeptical) or a surprising receiver leap.

Defensively, fifth-year cornerback Cam Hart has looked like an NFL cornerback when he has enjoyed health. Seven players in the front seven may be competing for chances to impress the NFL. Again, though, every single name mentioned was rostered before Freeman’s arrival and his development with the linebackers could do only so much in NFL eyes.

Furthermore, only the pair of tackles look like possible first-rounders. Until Notre Dame can produce three of those each season, it will continue to lack the needed top-end talent to compete for a national championship.

In these regards, the draft serves as a retrospective evaluation of the talent on the roster just as recruiting rankings serve as a preview. When it comes to the individual players, though, it can be better to go undrafted.

Take safety Brandon Joseph, for example. If he had been selected halfway through the seventh round, he would have signed a four-year contract with about $100,000 guaranteed and he would have had no choice on where he went. Instead, he signed with the Detroit Lions, contract terms not yet known, where some cornerback and/or nickel back opportunities may exist.

Joseph’s cost for that choice is solely in the guaranteed dollars. Last year, Detroit signed Miami (Ohio) defensive back Cedric Boswell as an undrafted free agent, giving him $30,000 guaranteed and a three-year contract. If Boswell had caught on with the Lions, his average salary would have been within $100,000 of a mid-seventh-round pick while also reaching free agency (and a bigger paycheck) a year earlier.

For many players — like Joseph with the Lions, kicker Blake Grupe to the New Orleans Saints, defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola to the Jacksonville Jaguars, defensive lineman Chris Smith to the Lions, defensive end Justin Ademilola to the Green Bay Packers, offensive lineman Josh Lugg to the Chicago Bears, linebacker and special teams ace Bo Bauer to the Seattle Seahawks — there was reason to prefer going undrafted.

There may have also been similar reasoning for Mayer to prefer falling out of the first round.

One thing the draft was lacking was an abundance of quarterbacks. Hartman was one of many that would have likely been drafted but instead opted for another year of college, a trend occurring in part because of an added year of eligibility via the pandemic and in part because of NIL earnings. An article from The Athletic before the draft laid out two examples of Power Five quarterbacks: One transferred to a new program expecting to earn $1 million; another turned down such earnings for a preference of the best football situation awaiting him, still expecting to earn around $200,000.

Looking through transfers from the winter, only seven names logically fit those possibilities, Hartman being one of them. That is not to say the Wake Forest transfer is one of those transfers described, but to say he may be, and to say that is the logic to the veterans spurning the draft.

RELATED READING: How transfer, NIL rules thinned out NFL draft QB class: ‘It’s an anemic quarterback class’

The others: Spencer Sanders from Oklahoma State to Mississippi, Walker Howard from LSU to Mississippi, Devin Leary from North Carolina State to Kentucky, Hudson Card from Texas to Purdue, Brennan Armstrong from Virginia to North Carolina State and Graham Mertz from Wisconsin to Florida.

Of course, the other most notable quarterback transfer to Notre Dame fans was Tyler Buchner heading to Alabama. A simple stat to help explain that move that may have surprised some Irish fans: Alabama’s four scholarship quarterbacks combined for four interceptions and just two touchdowns in the Tide spring game. The two most notable, Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe, completed 31 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, a pedestrian 6.3 yards per attempt.

RELATED READING: What Tyler Buchner transfer means for Alabama QB battle

INSIDE THE IRISH
Sam Hartman’s poise and dominance, Notre Dame’s defensive line shine in Blue-Gold Game
LB Prince Kollie enters transfer portal, costing the Irish current depth and a future playmaker
RB Logan Diggs enters transfer portal, costing Irish strong and proven rushing duo
Notre Dame adds speedy receiver commit from Chansi Stuckey’s hometown in Georgia
Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to Notre Dame
Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame, third notable last name to join Irish class
Four-star receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame, fifth four-star receiver to commit to Chansi Stuckey in two years

OUTSIDE READING
Main Building’s Golden Dome to be regilded
Student committee unveils ‘The Shirt’ 2023 to crowd on campus
Way-Too-Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Colts grab Joe Alt
Former Notre Dame athlete Lorenzo Styles Jr. commits to Ohio State
How NBC Sports is growing its NIL business
“Love is Blind” streaming fiasco shows Netflix may not be ready for live sports
NCAA to allow unlimited official visits: ‘Stupid.’ ‘Unbelievable.’ ‘Dumb.’

Four-star receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame, fifth four-star receiver to commit to Chansi Stuckey in two years

By May 2, 2023, 4:05 PM EDT
rivals.com
3 Comments

For the fifth time in five weeks, Notre Dame landed a commitment from a Southeastern prospect, consensus four-star receiver Micah Gilbert (Charlotte Christian High School; N.C.) joining the Irish class of 2024 on Tuesday afternoon. Gilbert committed to Notre Dame just three days after his high-school teammate, consensus four-star defensive end Bryce Young, did so.

The No. 40 receiver in the recruiting class, per rivals.com, Gilbert also considered finalists Michigan, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke and Virginia Tech. In just the last two months, he visited Notre Dame for last week’s Blue-Gold Game, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pittsburgh and Penn State. Missouri, Tennessee and Maryland also offered Gilbert a scholarship.

At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Gilbert aligns all over the field in high school. The first two clips of his highlight reel underscore this versatility while not leaning on absurd displays of athleticism to inflate the impression.

In the first clip, Gilbert lines up in the slot and heads on a post downfield. He does not appear to be at top speed, giving the impression the pass is underthrown. Gilbert catches the deep pass in traffic, holding onto it as he is tackled immediately. Next, Gilbert runs a simple back-shoulder route for a touchdown.

In both instances, his route running was clean, and in each, he made the quarterback’s job as easy as possible.

Notre Dame Recruiting

Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame, third notable last...
Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to...
Notre Dame adds speedy receiver commit from Chansi Stuckey’s hometown...

That quarterback was a quality player, Cameron Estep eventually walking on at Appalachian State last year, but he was not able to take full advantage of Gilbert’s abilities. The new Notre Dame commit did not fight the ball — and that’s technical terminology there — catching six touchdowns in seven games last year, a season cut short by a wrist injury, while averaging 12.5 yards per catch.

The step up in competition may prove Gilbert’s abilities or quickly bring him back down to earth, a statement that could be said of most recruits but feels more applicable than usual here. This spring provided a strong endorsement of Irish receivers coach Chansi Stuckey’s evaluations, so that alone should tilt the measured expectations toward trusting Gilbert will prove his abilities. Watching him turn a screen a pass into a cross-field first down furthers that faith. Being able to run just about any route will be vital for Gilbert in what will remain a pro-style offense at Notre Dame.

“Last year they really started to air the ball out,” Gilbert said to rivals.com. “A lot of prospects can see that and that’s what I fell in love with. With [newly-promoted offensive coordinator Gerad Parker] coming in as the OC, they’re really trying to put an emphasis on the throwing game.”

The 14th commitment of the Notre Dame class, Gilbert is the third receiver, joining consensus four-star Cam Williams (Glenbard South H.S.; Glen Ellyn, Ill.) and rivals.com three-star Isiah Canion (Warner Robins High School; Ga.), Canion one of those Southeastern commits of the last few weeks.

After Canion, Young, three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher and Gilbert committed to the Irish in just the last week, Notre Dame’s class of 2024 is currently ranked No. 3 in the country, per rivals.com, behind only Michigan and Ohio State, a whisker ahead of LSU, though Georgia looms at No. 5 with just 11 commitments.

Editor’s Note: This article originally incorrectly stated the current ranking of the Irish recruiting class, underestimating the impact Gilbert’s commitment would have on the rankings.

Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame, third notable last name to join Irish class

By May 1, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Two days after Notre Dame landed the commitment from the son of a former Irish All-American and an NFL Hall of Famer, the son of another NFL Hall of Famer joined the Notre Dame class on Monday evening. Consensus three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher (Kennedy High School; Az.) committed to the Irish rather than other finalists TCU, Miami, Penn State, Kansas State or Illinois. On Saturday, four-star defensive end Bryce Young (Charlotte Christian High School; N.C.), Bryant Young’s son, became the third notable last name to join the Notre Dame class of 2024.

The first, of course, was consensus four-star quarterback CJ Carr nearly a year ago, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr.

Urlacher was also offered a scholarship by Arizona State, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin.

Ranked the No. 27 safety in the class, per rivals.com, Urlacher is an excellent downhill tackler and takes good closing angles. He seems to read a scrambling quarterback well, another somewhat instinctual trait.

At only 6-foot and 190 pounds, Urlacher may be a bit undersized, but he does not shy from contact. There is a nature vs. nurture conversation to be had when watching him use his entire chest to meet a running back.

Notre Dame Recruiting

Four-star receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame, fifth four-star receiver...
Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to...
Notre Dame adds speedy receiver commit from Chansi Stuckey’s hometown...

The 13th commitment in Notre Dame’s next class, Urlacher is the third defensive back, joining consensus three-star cornerbacks Karson Hobbs (Archbishop Moeller; Cincinnati) and Leonard Moore (Round Rock H.S.; Texas).

Not too much can be drawn from team recruiting rankings nearly eight months before players can sign their National Letters of Intent, but the Irish currently sit No. 5 in the country behind Michigan, Ohio State, LSU and Georgia.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Leftovers & Links: On Notre Dame’s poor drafts, undrafted free...
Four-star receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame, fifth four-star receiver...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia
Third Notre Dame veteran drafted with Jarrett Patterson going to the Houston...

Third Notre Dame veteran drafted with Jarrett Patterson going to the Houston Texans

By Apr 29, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 Notre Dame at Virginia
Getty Images
3 Comments

After four years starting on Notre Dame’s offensive line, Jarrett Patterson will head to the Houston Texans. The Texans snagged Patterson in Saturday’s sixth round of the NFL draft with the No. 201 overall pick.

Patterson fought through a number of injuries in his Irish career, beginning with a Lisfranc injury that cost him the final games of the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s only two losses that year. A torn pectoral cost Patterson the 2022 spring practices before a preseason foot sprain sidelined him for the Ohio State opener this past fall.

When he returned to the lineup a week later, he did so at left guard after three years at center, a move made by the Irish both to get the five best offensive linemen on the field and to improve Patterson’s NFL résumé. In his career, he started 34 games at center and 12 at left guard, never giving up a sack in doing so.

“I’d say every team I met with, formally and informally, throughout this draft process, my whole thing has been talking about my versatility and being able to play all three interior spots,” Patterson said in early March at the NFL combine. “That’s been my biggest selling point. It doesn’t matter, I don’t care where I’m at. Get me somewhere inside and I can play to the best of my ability.”

The two-time captain opted into playing in Notre Dame’s bowl game this past season, somewhat a rarity for a veteran already likely getting drafted.

“The way I look at it, I have one more opportunity to play with this group,” Patterson said before the Gator Bowl. “Despite all the injuries, passing on an opportunity — the injuries come and go, but memories last forever. I really had no thought of opting out or not practicing, anything like that. I wanted to finish this thing off the right way and play my last game as a Notre Dame football player.”

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Leftovers & Links: On Notre Dame’s poor drafts, undrafted free...
Four-star receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame, fifth four-star receiver...
Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame, third notable last...

With Patterson at the next level, the Irish offensive line will look largely to fifth-year center Zeke Correll for leadership while a handful of players continue to compete to start at guard, Notre Dame also needing to replace right guard Josh Lugg.

In spring practices, fifth-year Andrew Kristofic, sophomore Billy Schrauth and junior Rocco Spindler seemed to lead the way among the possible guards.

Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to Notre Dame

By Apr 29, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT
1 Comment

The son of an NFL Hall of Famer and a Notre Dame first-team All-American, rivals.com four-star defensive end Bryce Young (Charlotte Christian High School; N.C.) committed to the Irish on Saturday, following in his father’s footsteps.

Bryant Young’s son, Bryce projects to the edge of the defensive line, rather than tackle like his father, though how Bryce holds weight could lead to a future at tackle. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds right now, he will assuredly add 10-20 pounds in the next two years before he becomes a key piece of Notre Dame’s line.

Young chose the Irish over finalists Michigan, USC and Tennessee. He visited Notre Dame for last week’s Blue-Gold Game, finishing a month stretch that included visits to Michigan and USC. He was also offered a scholarship by Iowa, Miami, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Young plays mostly in an upright role in high school, hence rivals.com ranking him as a linebacker, though his size rules out a future at linebacker. His long wingspan and fast first step off the snap should create problems for offensive tackles in college.

Young has some strength in his length, oftentimes lacking from players as juniors in high school. He will need to add more and work on his pass-rush moves once facing genuine collegiate offensive tackles, particularly since he is not always in a clear pass-rush role at Charlotte Christian H.S. His role there often requires him to read the play before committing in a direction, something that should help his diagnostic abilities at the next level.

The 12th commitment in Notre Dame’s class of 2024, Young is the third defensive lineman, joining consensus four-star tackle Owen Wafle (Hun School; Princeton, N.J.) and last week’s commitment from defensive end Cole Mullins.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Leftovers & Links: On Notre Dame’s poor drafts, undrafted free...
Four-star receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame, fifth four-star receiver...
Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame, third notable last...

Bryant Young was a first-team All-American in 1993 at Notre Dame before being the No. 7 overall pick in the 1994 NFL draft. He spent his entire 14-year career with the San Francisco 49ers, winning Super Bowl XXIX. Young was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2022.