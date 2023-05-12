Notre Dame DL Alexander Ehrensberger announces retirement, return to Germany

By May 12, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Getty Images
4 Comments

Notre Dame senior defensive lineman Alexander Ehrensberger has retired from football to return to his home country of Germany, he announced Thursday afternoon. After three seasons and appearances in 23 games, Ehrensberger will now head to medical school. Per Irish Sports Daily’s Matt Freeman, Ehrensberger earned two degrees during his seven semesters, plus three summers, in South Bend.

“Along with getting my degree, I have made friendships and memories that will last FOREVER,” Ehrensberger wrote on Instagram. “With a heavy heart, I have made the decision to go back to Germany to start the next chapter of my life.”

Ehrensberger was penciled to be no higher than third string at any position along the Irish defensive line in 2023, always considered a development project but one that never quite caught an on-field groove.

With Ehrensberger’s departure, Notre Dame now has only 81 scholarship players expected in the 2023 season. For years, this had been a common Irish problem, failing to stay within range of the NCAA maximum of 85 scholarship players. Regular roster attrition of transfers, academic eligibility issues and medical retirements would keep Notre Dame from having the depth allowed, depth the Irish often found themselves wanting by season’s end.

Former head coach Brian Kelly began signing noticeably more than 85 players in four-year cycles in the mid-2010s, pulling in 94 players in the recruiting classes between 2013 and 2016, a six-player jump from the overlapping stretch between 2012 and 2015. That would not fall below 91 until the four years leading into 2020, when it dropped to 87 players and somewhat stood out in the chaotic season to follow. But again, that cyclical number rose to 93, 89 and 90 in the subsequent years.

Then the NCAA’s allowance of immediate one-time eligibility for undergraduate transfers beginning in 2021 suddenly made it so Notre Dame needed to reach even bigger in recruiting cycles. More players transfer out of South Bend than in and now more players transfer overall, worsening the Irish scholarship math.

None of that is Ehrensberger’s problem. Nor is his retirement the item that knocks Notre Dame into troubling roster territory. But falling to 81 players — presumably plus a couple incoming transfers in the next few weeks — will make life more difficult in 2023 and should be a precursor for larger recruiting classes moving forward.

Inside the Irish

Three-star Nebraska LB Teddy Rezac commits to Notre Dame just a week after...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of...
Devan Houstan Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive...

In the spirit of the summer, let’s recap Ehrensberger’s career via the “99-to-0” format …

Listed measurements: 6-foot-6 ⅞, 267 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: The incoming transfer of Javontae Jean-Baptiste from Ohio State knocked Ehrensberger down to third string at “Big” end, and his springtime interior work featured him no higher than that despite having more experience than all but two defensive tackles.
Recruiting: Former Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston burned valuable recruiting time on a transatlantic flight to recruit Ehresnberger, but that time was quickly noticed by the three-star German and it effectively ended his recruitment.

CAREER TO DATE
Even the pandemic’s peak could not yield extensive playing time for Ehrensberger, though he was just a freshman. When a coronavirus outbreak in the Irish locker room left Notre Dame shorthanded on defense against South Florida, Ehrensberger still played in only mop-up duty of the 52-0 rout, notching two tackles for loss, including one sack. Further reserve duty followed in 2021 before focusing on special teams in 2022.

2020: 1 game; two tackles for loss with one sack.
2021: 10 games; three tackles with one sack.
2022: 12 games; two tackles.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“There is every reason to believe in (Nana) Osafo-Mensah. This space will continue to espouse that this summer; he only fell off the general radar thanks to the pandemic and then an injury, not to mention depth along the defensive line. When (Myron) Tagovailoa-Amosa made the move to ‘Big’ end last season, it benefited both him and the Irish. The biggest loser was Osafo-Mensah, back down to third on the depth chart through no fault of his own.

Brigham Young v Notre Dame
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“But, Osafo-Mensah has not proven his abilities on Saturdays. Until he does, nothing should be taken for certain. Such is the nature of projecting the futures of 18- to 23-year-olds.

“If Osafo-Mensah stumbles, Ehrensberger may get a chance for an early arrival. His development was long expected to take at least three years. This is the third. As a recruit, he was relatively new to the sport of football. His length drew Elston’s and Notre Dame’s eyes. The rest would take time.

“Is now the time? Frankly, unlikely. Projects usually wait until their senior years to pay off, and Ehrensberger was always known as a project. But, his length may expedite Ehrensberger’s arrival. While he is listed at 255 pounds and that may seem light, the Irish strength and conditioning staff has not made it a priority to add more. Ehrensberger was listed at 247 pounds as a freshman and 252 as a sophomore. This is his body.

“Given that reality, his size still exists. He is wide, he is very wide. Ehrensberger can set the edge and allow the linebackers behind him to track down the running back. That may get him some playing time, regardless of how Osafo-Mensah performs.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Well, medical school.

Looking back on last year’s predictions, Osafo-Mensah indeed stepped into his backup role behind Justin Ademilola and Rylie Mills. Osafo-Mensah made 14 tackles with two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. Ehrensberger would have been fourth in that pecking order if a fourth end had ever genuinely been needed. For that matter, Notre Dame managed just one genuine blowout all season long, routing Boston College 44-0 on Senior Day.

Unsurprisingly, both of Ehrensberger’s 2022 tackles came against the Eagles in the snow.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end
No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle
No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience

Three-star Nebraska LB Teddy Rezac commits to Notre Dame just a week after offer

By May 12, 2023, 3:34 PM EDT
0 Comments

Notre Dame beats out Boston College for plenty of recruits. The Irish offering a player before Nebraska does is not particularly noteworthy. But when those are the only Power Five offers a player holds, they stand out a bit more. Consensus three-star linebacker Teddy Rezac (Westside High School; Omaha, Neb.) committed to Notre Dame on Friday afternoon, the first linebacker to join the Irish class.

Notre Dame offered Rezac a scholarship less than a week ago. In the interim, he visited South Bend and received a scholarship offer from his homestate power. One of those clearly held more weight than the other.

All three service academies also sought Rezac, as did FCS powerhouses (and regional fits) North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa. Noting a Coastal Carolina offer does not much further explain the Irish want.

At 6-foot-3 and 195 or so pounds, Rezac has a frame that will naturally hold more weight. He plays with range, via a combination of speed and decisiveness, that should fit nicely as the linebacker/safety flex that a Rover has increasingly become. In other words, Rezac will grow into the size to stop the run but is quick enough to cover any running back or tight end on a receiving route, as well as plenty (though not all) of receivers.

It is difficult to gauge length in highlights against high school competition in Nebraska, but simply wondering that suggests Rezac’s wingspan will be another asset at the next level. He dabbles at receiver currently, not a position he should be considered at in the future, but his strong hands could become an entertaining defensive disruption.

Notre Dame Recruiting

Four-star receiver Micah Gilbert commits to Notre Dame, fifth four-star receiver...
Three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher commits to Notre Dame, third notable last...
Bryant Young’s son, four-star defensive end Bryce Young commits to...

Projecting Rezac at Rover will immediately elicit comparisons to current Irish fifth-year Rover Jack Kiser. Coming from lower-level Indiana high school football, Kiser was also considered a recruiting reach, a consensus three-star prospect debating between Notre Dame and Purdue, fully leaning into his Mr. Indiana Football designation.

The 2023 season will be Kiser’s third as a starter. He finished No. 2 in tackles last season and may have led the Irish in defensive playmaking per snap played.

If that is Rezac’s ceiling, then Notre Dame making him a priority now makes sense, but like Kiser needed two seasons to grow into a defensive playmaker, Rezac will have a multi-faceted learning curve to navigate.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame DL Alexander Ehrensberger announces retirement, return to Germany
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of...
Devan Houstan Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive...

The 15th commitment in the Irish class of 2024, Rezac bumped Notre Dame up to No. 2 in the team rankings, per rivals.com, trailing only Michigan (16 commitments) and edging ahead of Ohio State (13). Then come LSU(14) and Georgia (11).

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience

By May 11, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC
Getty Images
0 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-5 ¼, 302 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: A junior, Rubio has three seasons of eligibility remaining since he played in just one game as a freshman in 2021.
Depth Chart: Body-wise, it makes the most sense to view Rubio as the No. 2 defensive tackle behind senior Rylie Mills, though Rubio has the most experience of any reserve interior defensive lineman, so he could also be called upon to back up fifth-year Howard Cross alongside Mills.
Recruiting: This recruiting story is not remembered as often as it should be: Rubio wanted to go to Notre Dame, but his grades were not good enough to earn an Irish scholarship offer. Then-Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston made it clear to Rubio what marks he needed to reach to receive that offer, and the son of a former NFL defensive tackle put his head down until he did so. Rather than head to Georgia, LSU or Ohio State, all of whom had already offered him a scholarship, the No. 107 overall player in the class of 2021 focused until he got the Irish offer he sought.

CAREER TO DATE
Memorably billed as “wide as a Volkswagen” by former Notre Dame recruiting coordinator Brian Polianand new John Carroll athletic director — Rubio did not make an impact in his freshman season, not surprising given the Irish defensive interior depth was so trusted, multi-year starter Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa moved outside to end.

He was Cross’s primary backup in 2022, also supporting Jayson Ademilola in the few moments he actually came off the field. Most notably, Rubio played heavy snaps in Cross’s absence (sprained ankle) against Stanford, making seven tackles in that still-head-scratching loss, a role buoyed in part by the in-season transfer announcement from veteran tackle Jacob Lacey.

2021: 1 game; 1 tackle.
2022: 12 games; 17 tackles with four for loss, plus two quarterback hurries.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Paying athletes for charity or otherwise-volunteer work does not devalue the charity or volunteer work. The deeds still need to be done, and 18- to 22-year-olds doing them may lay a foundation for more such work in their adult lives.

That is the general premise of Friends of the University of Notre Dame (FUND), which pays every player on the Irish roster in exchange for them working with charities. To think, this was forbidden by the NCAA until recent years.

Anyway, that is Rubio in the gray jumpsuit drawing with chalk on the sidewalk with a South Bend kid.

QUOTES
It was a bit of a throwaway line from Notre Dame defensive line coach back in mid-April, but it revealed where Rubio falls in the pecking order of Irish interior defensive linemen.

“We’ve got guys that have played,” Washington said. “The first wave of guys and even Rubio played a lot last year. I shouldn’t say a lot, but he played enough.”

Washington was actually discussing the reserves, but specifically mentioning Rubio as not among them made it clear, Rubio is the most trusted backup behind Mills and Cross, and that should only increase his role in 2023 while junior Jason Onye and sophomore Tyson Ford prove themselves.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“This is not intended to come across as bluntly as it will: If Rubio had been wowing the coaching staff in the spring, the addition of (Harvard graduate transfer Chris) Smith would not have been as heralded as it was in early April. Some of that was mere depth concerns. No team can have enough quality defensive linemen. But some of it was a need to shore up nose tackle.

“Rubio will play this season. There is no year to preserve eligibility. And he will presumably play well, possessing just about every physical attribute wanted for the position. To further support that with logic, if he was truly condemned to another year on the sidelines, Rubio likely would have worked at three-technique more this summer, where the Irish are better set with Ademilola and Cross, rather than filling in behind Lacey. The coaching staff expected Rubio to be within the two-deep.

“That thin line between reserve and rotation player could be Rubio’s home for 2022, the fifth defensive tackle with all five playing. If Lacey was the fifth such tackle last season, he still appeared in 11 games and made 12 tackles with two for loss. He was a veritable piece of that defense.

“Such a standard for Rubio in his sophomore year may seem small given his high recruiting ranks, but that is not always the best barometer. Defensive line has been Notre Dame’s best and deepest position group for the last four seasons. Underclassmen should be expected to need time to work their way into that rotation.”

Inside the Irish

Three-star Nebraska LB Teddy Rezac commits to Notre Dame just a week after...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame DL Alexander Ehrensberger announces retirement, return to Germany
Devan Houstan Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive...

2023 OUTLOOK
That assessment of Rubio’s 2022 role was rather accurate, playing in 12 games and making 17 tackles with four for loss an approximate uptick from Lacey’s 2021 of 11 games and 12 tackles with two for loss. Thanks to Lacey’s midseason departure, Rubio was the No. 4 Irish defensive tackle, accounting for that uptick.

Looking at that logic, Rubio should jump to something akin to 23 tackles with five for loss including three sacks this season. That is the midpoint between the No. 3 tackle’s stat lines from the past two seasons.

2021 Howard Cross: 22 tackles with 4.5 for loss including three sacks.
2022 Rylie Mills: 24 tackles with six for loss including 3.5 sacks.

The Irish will need the sacks from Rubio. With no Isaiah Foskey comparable on the roster, Notre Dame will need to find sacks from across the defensive line, from ends and tackles, from starters and reserves.

That may never be Rubio’s forte. His body is, well, as wide as a Volkswagen and his arms match that, but he is not excessively quick. His best usage is to absorb multiple run blockers to make life easier for linebackers JD Bertrand and Marist Liufau behind him, but on passing downs, Rubio will need to find a way past a solitary blocker and help collapse the pocket on opposing quarterbacks.

If Rubio can do that well enough to be the beneficiary when ends Jordan Botelho and/or NaNa Osafo-Mensah force the quarterback to step up under pressure, that will be a boon for the Irish defense. More than total tackles, Rubio notching a few sacks will be the best metric by which to measure his 2023.

DOWN THE ROAD
While both Cross and Mills have two years of eligibility remaining, Cross using his final year may be a surprise. He has always been a strong player, but sixth-year players will be more and more rare the further we get from the 2020 pandemic universal eligibility waiver. That is not a reflection on Cross but rather on general roster construction.

Cross could return to Notre Dame in 2024, and the Irish would be better off in the short-term, but consider it unlikely. At that point, Rubio should get his chance to start. Traditionally, he fits better at the same position as Mills, but with them being the most veteran tackles next season, defensive coordinator Al Golden likely will move one of them into the hole left by Cross to create what may be the longest tackle combination in college football.

Both standing taller than 6-foot-5, their wingspans would stretch from the outside shoulder of the left guard to the outside shoulder of the right guard. It would be an intriguing concept to at least try.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end
No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle

By May 10, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-4, 287 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: An early-enrolled freshman, Houstan has all four years of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: There should be seven players ahead of Houstan at the two defensive tackle positions, and with the transfer window closed, all seven should remain ahead of him when preseason practices start. For that matter, junior Jason Onye and sophomore Tyson Ford looked like rotation contributors during the Blue-Gold Game, suggesting Houstan’s chances of jumping them into the rotation are even slimmer than expected.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star recruit and the No. 22 defensive tackle in the class, per rivals.com, Houstan spurned offers from South Carolina, Penn State and Mike Elston and Michigan when he chose the Irish. Houstan’s brother, Caleb, played on the Wolverines basketball team in 2021-22 before declaring for the NBA draft (where he was selected No. 32 overall).

That connection — and his early-recruiting relationship with Elston, the former Notre Dame defensive line coach — was not enough to sway Houstan from a commitment made 52 weeks ago and thus seven full months before he could sign his National Letter of Intent. When he made that initial commitment, Houstan was the 12th in an Irish class that had only four- and five-stars.

“I wouldn’t say the recruiting class was a big part of my decision but it definitely factored in,” Houstan said to rivals.com. “I looked at it as, ‘All these amazing players want to be there, why do they want to be there?’ I broke it down and dissected it and understood that you can get the best of both worlds at Notre Dame.

“In terms of the players there, I want to be in a room where I’m going to be pushed 24 hours a day, where I know the guy next to me could take my spot in a matter of seconds. That will constantly light a fire under my ass and it will make me a better player in general.”

Inside the Irish

Three-star Nebraska LB Teddy Rezac commits to Notre Dame just a week after...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame DL Alexander Ehrensberger announces retirement, return to Germany
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of...

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
A Canadian who played high school football in Maryland, any advertising partnership between Houstan and the city that causes every content management system to constantly think his last name is a misspelling would be an illogical partnership. Instead, leaning into those Canadian roots should yield positive results over time.

From Mississauga, Ontario — just outside of Toronto — Houstan has an advantage the most prominent recent Canadian on the Irish roster did not. Chase Claypool’s hometown of Abbotsford, British Columbia, is far from such a large population center.

Until Houstan raises his profile enough to capitalize on that thought, spending time with charity work is obviously a good cause.

QUOTES
Houstan has some experience with hip-hop dance, and he chalks up some of his defensive success to that background, but perhaps not in the way one would initially assume.

“Dancing helped a lot,” Houstan said this winter. “Quick feet, all that good stuff. In terms of coordination, it’s helped tremendously, but I would definitely say it has helped the most in terms of being able to mimic what other people do.

“As you know, pass rushing is kind of like an art if you really look at it. Being able to watch someone and then mimic them is huge. My ability to do that is what sets me apart and helps me along the way.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN HOUSTAN SIGNED IN DECEMBER
Devan Houstan is quick enough to rush off the edge in high school. Maryland high school football talent is not particularly strong, to be generous, but his clean releases around the tackles are still impressive. They are often helped by strong hands swatting blockers away.

“He will have to adjust to the different game in college, both in moving to the interior full-time and in the massive ramp-up in opposing talent, but Houstan’s raw talent and ability to hold space are clear.”

2023 OUTLOOK
It will be a surprise if Houstan appears in as many as four games in 2023. He is far more likely to spend the entire season working on his conditioning and learning the intricacies of the defensive interior.

That is in part because Notre Dame has depth on the inside, even if it is not thoroughly proven. Senior Rylie Mills and fifth-year Howard Cross will start, with juniors Jason Onye and Gabriel Rubio their presumed backups. Another trio yet will stand between Houstan and genuine playing time, and of that trio, Ford and sophomore Donovan Hinish can use every rep they can get to be more capable third-team rotation pieces. That need will take away from Houstan’s chances in mop-up duty.

DOWN THE ROAD
Mills and Cross should start as long as each stays in South Bend, both with two years of eligibility remaining. But after them, chances should present themselves. None of Onye, Rubio or Ford (or Hinish or senior Aidan Keanaaina) have proven themselves on Saturdays. Rubio has all the size in the world, but some skepticism can linger until that size yields three or more tackles against a team better than Stanford (an ankle sprain limited Cross as Rubio racked up seven tackles).

If Houstan proves worthy of his four-star recruiting profile, particularly the scholarship offers from all the Power Five conferences, then he should find his way into a contributing role as Mills and Cross wrap up their collegiate careers, be that after 2023 or after 2024.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end

By May 9, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Notre Dame at Ohio State
Getty Images
5 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-5 ⅛, 296 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: A senior, Mills has two seasons of eligibility remaining since playing nine games as a freshman in 2020 did not take away from his eligibility clock.
Depth Chart: Mills should start every game he is healthy in 2023, lining up alongside fifth-year nose tackle Howard Cross in the middle with only unproven depth backing up Mills.
Recruiting: Mills could have gone to Alabama, Clemson or Georgia. A consensus four-star recruit and the No. 155 overall prospect in the class, per rivals.com, Mills was the rare blue-chip recruit for whom Notre Dame had a distinct geographic advantage, thanks to Mills hailing from the Chicago suburb of Lake Forest, Ill.

CAREER TO DATE
The pandemic season required all levels of depth to be constantly ready. Mills was, but that did not yield any moment of glory. His first such chance came at Virginia in 2021 when defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa was sidelined by illness. Mills stepped outside into Tagovailoa-Amosa’s role and tallied three sacks, though only two were officially credited to him that Saturday night.

That led to largely playing defensive end in 2022, helping create depth there while Cross and Jayson Ademilola manned the interior. Mills played his best at North Carolina, taking down star quarterback Drake Maye twice, while starting nine games.

2020: 9 games, 1 start; 7 tackles with two for loss including half a sack.
2021: 13 games; 16 tackles with three sacks.
2022: 13 games, 9 starts; 24 tackles with six for loss including 3.5 for loss.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
This never would have come to mind if Mills had not shared it on his Twitter, tagging former NFL star defensive end JJ Watt and tweeting, “Great number, Couldn’t have said it better”. Given the Notre Dame tie to this Saturday Night Live clip — and hey, that’s an NBC show, it’s available on Peacock! — let’s acknowledge good comedy and a chance for Mills to perhaps reenact this at some teammate’s expense in the Irish locker room.

Frankly, if name, image and likeness rights had been allowed back in early 2020, perhaps some Notre Dame players could have been part of this skit. There is some degree of coincidence to it, that Watt wore No. 99 in a skit where he was playing a character named “Rylie” before Mills had a number publicly assigned to him.

QUOTES
Bouncing between positions like Mills has could set some players back, but at both tackle and end, his positional responsibilities have hinged on his overall length. With that in mind, it is no surprise he continued to impress in spring practices.

“From the older guys, there’s been improvement,” defensive line coach Al Washington said this spring. “Like [fifth-year end Nana Osafo-Mensah and] Rylie Mills, who is inside now, has really done a fine job of embracing that role.”

Inside the Irish

Three-star Nebraska LB Teddy Rezac commits to Notre Dame just a week after...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame DL Alexander Ehrensberger announces retirement, return to Germany
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of...

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Not to sound hyperbolic, but Mills may be the piece that can elevate the Irish defense from very good to great. Usually, the possibility of that level-up gets attributed to playmaking linebackers like Jordan Botelho or Marist Liufau, and understandably so. If they reach their maximum potential, Notre Dame’s defense will enjoy some speed it has long needed, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s 2020 aside.

“But a defensive end serving as the bookend to senior Isaiah Foskey would give the Irish the type of pass rush that makes a Playoff contender. Why were the types of people that were so confident in Clemson in 2018 just as confident in Georgia in 2021? Their defensive fronts were NFL-ready.

“Mills is not NFL-ready, but if he approached those heights, suddenly the Irish would have a force on their hands. Quarterbacks would have nowhere to go to escape Foskey, who is already NFL-ready.

“But that is the ideal. The more realistic level for Mills in 2022 is as a multi-positional luxury that allows Golden to put opposing offensive lines in constantly compromised positions. On obvious passing downs, Mills can move inside to three-technique, with (Justin) Ademilola at Big end. That will give Notre Dame three defensive linemen with their ears pinned back, and with just that front, it should be able to create pressure on the passer.

“If three rushers are enough to hassle a passer, it no longer much matters if they get to him. Eight defenders covering at most five targets is an obvious math problem for that quarterback.

“This will be the barometer for Mills’ success. How often do the Irish need a fourth or fifth pass rusher on third downs? If rarely, that is a credit to his ability to disrupt from the middle, an ability that could help cover for Notre Dame’s worries in the defensive backfield.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Mills may not have been a clear breakout star in 2022, but he was a defensive starter on an underrated defense. Notre Dame ranked No. 23 in the country in passing yards allowed per game at only 198.0 as well as No. 23 in passing yards allowed per attempt at 6.5. The Irish were No. 37 in rushing yards allowed per game with 131.3 and thus No. 21 in total yards allowed per game at just 329.3, not to mention No. 39 in scoring defense with 23.0 points per game.

Some of that credit goes to Mills. Frankly, some of it goes to every starter and to defensive coordinator Al Golden. It was a defense that got better as the season went along, even if it struggled to stymie USC’s high-flying offense.

Mills’ stats did not suggest he was a key part of that, but recording six tackles for loss was tied for third on the Irish defense, behind Isaiah Foskey’s 14 and Jordan Botelho’s 6.5. Mills was a playmaker, at least as much as anyone else on the Notre Dame defense aside from a second-round draft pick and school career sacks record-holder.

Moving inside should help that cause. Mills will find himself in plenty of offensive backfields, long able to absorb a block while using his length to disrupt beyond that engagement. Focus on that ability in 2023. If Mills can near his career totals of 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks, then the Irish defense should again be on pace to routinely hold offenses in check.

In that respect, tackles for loss in college football are not applauded enough. They are not as dramatic as a turnover and obviously not as definitive, but robbing an offense of a play while lengthening its yards to gain on the next snap serves as a drive-killer more often than not.

DOWN THE ROAD
Mills will have another year of eligibility after the 2023 season. It would be his fifth in college, though not a typical fifth-year given he will presumably play in all five, but it would not stick out like any sixth-years do.

Mills would have to dominate in 2023 to have burgeoning NFL hopes, and no team looking to contend for the first year of the expanded College Football Playoff will ever turn away a proven defensive lineman. So if Mills wants a fifth season in South Bend, he will assuredly be welcomed back.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie