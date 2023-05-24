Listed measurements: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds

2023-24 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Flanagan has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Notre Dame stockpiles tight ends, meaning Flanagan will be on the scout team this entire fall, with four names ahead of him on the depth chart. Even if injuries plague the Irish tight ends again, two would need to be out for the season for Flanagan to sniff any version of genuine playing time.

Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect and the No. 17 tight end in the class, per rivals.com, Flanagan did not pay attention to offers from Alabama, LSU or Michigan after he committed to the Irish 15 months before he could sign his National Letter of Intent. From an Oakland suburb, he also spurned Cal, Utah and Oregon.

QUOTES

Northern California has plenty of football talent but also widespread competitive levels, sometimes making evaluations difficult. Notre Dame sought the opinions of known Bay Area sources to confirm its thoughts of Flanagan. (He comes from the same high school that produced Isaiah Foskey; the Irish have contacts in the area with proven track records.)

“Cooper Flanagan is the best player in the Bay Area,” then-Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said in December when Flanagan signed his NLI. “That was the consensus from the people we know and trust out there. This isn’t a hybrid receiver. Exactly what he does translates to what he’ll be asked to do here at Notre Dame.”

What will he be asked to do in South Bend? Rees’s departure for Alabama should hardly change that answer, particularly not after tight ends coach Gerad Parker was promoted to offensive coordinator.

“He’s not a wideout body split out the whole time,” Rees said. “His hand is in the dirt, he’s blocking a defensive end, he’s working a combination with the tackle. He splits out, he goes out for a real route tree. …

“He knows how to do the things that are hard for young players, which is play in the box as a tight end, and that’s something he’s been asked to do and translates really well to our scheme.”

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

If this caption rivals anything Shane Falco or Maximus Decimus Meridius ever said, that’s because it’s a Tyler Durden quote.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN FLANAGAN SIGNED IN DECEMBER

“Flanagan’s height will eventually make him an enticing passing target, but for now, his strength will be run blocking. …

“Cane Berrong’s outgoing transfer will open up more possibilities for Flanagan down the line, as will being in the rare Irish recruiting class with only one tight end, something of a shock now that it is realized.”

2023 OUTLOOK

Notre Dame lost one tight end (Michael Mayer) to the NFL and another (Cane Berrong) to the transfer portal. Yet, junior Mitchell Evans, sophomores Holden Staes and Eli Raridon, and senior Kevin Bauman all stand between Flanagan and a 2023 role.

Even if the Irish suffer the same rash of injury misfortune that befell them last year, with three tight ends meeting season-ending injuries, Flanagan would still be No. 2 on the depth chart. And in that worst-case scenario, former walk-on fullback Davis Sherwood would probably find himself running routes.

Of course, such injuries worries is not how Flanagan wants to find playing time. If he flashes polished hands in preseason practices, perhaps his length could propel him to playing time out of the gates, but otherwise, Evans and Staes each already offers the ideal mix of route running with run blocking, and that should provide the bulwark of Notre Dame’s tight end production in 2023.

DOWN THE ROAD

More often than not, the Irish sign two tight ends in a recruiting class. Whether that was originally a Brian Kelly thought or a Tommy Rees want, it became the Notre Dame standard. The Irish did not sign exactly one tight end for seven straight recruiting cycles, from 2016 to 2022, though in two of those, 2016 and 2019, Notre Dame did not sign a tight end at all.

Tight ends signed during the Brian Kelly Era

2022: Eli Raridon and Holden Staes

2021: Mitchell Evans and Cane Berrong

2020: Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman

2019: NONE

2018: George Takacs and Tommy Tremble

2017: Brock Wright and Cole Kmet

2016: NONE

2015: Alizé Mack

2014: Nic Weishar and Tyler Luatua

2013: Durham Smythe and Mike Heuerman

2012: NONE

2011: Ben Koyack

2010: Alex Welch and Bruce Heggie

So signing only Flanagan stood out in 2023. It should create a ripe chance for him down the line. All of the tight ends currently on the Irish roster will have eligibility after 2023, but none with as much as Flanagan. And given the injury histories of Raridon and Bauman (both coming off injury in 2022), he could accelerate past them quicker than expected.

It does not feel rash to project Flanagan as a future Notre Dame starter, which then heaps NFL draft expectations onto him — 11 straight Week 1 Irish starting tight ends have been drafted — so the question will be, “When?” Logic suggests it will not come before 2025, but Flanagan should be a contributing offensive piece in 2024.

WHY NO. 86?

Flanagan wore No. 17 late in his high-school career, digits currently claimed by early-enrolled receiver Rico Flores Jr., but earlier in his career, Flanagan wore No. 86, the jersey Notre Dame handed him for a photo shoot last summer. Perhaps he finds a different number when he arrives later this summer, but this is one hypothetical number assignment that feels like a strong prediction.

