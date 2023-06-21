Ohio safety Taebron Bennie-Powell’s commitment gives Notre Dame needed numbers on its back line

By Jun 21, 2023, 2:26 PM EDT
0 Comments

Notre Dame has struggled to find safety depth for a number of years now, arguably through the entire Irish resurgence dating back to 2017. In that time span, they have called upon a needed cornerback to start at safety, pulled an underperforming veteran back from the transfer portal, converted another cornerback and even a receiver.

Finding a handful of actual safeties in the class of 2024 should help avoid that broad desperation in the future, especially with a pair of freshmen on the roster currently. Adding consensus three-star safety Taebron Bennie-Powell (Lakota West High School; Liberty Township, Ohio) to the class on Wednesday afternoon will further that cause.

At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Bennie-Powell is clearly undersized to play linebacker, even at the high school level. Yet, he did last season because his team was so stacked at safety, featuring a pair of consensus four-star prospects in Ben Minich (now at Notre Dame) and Malik Hartford (Ohio State). And Bennie-Powell showed enough between his play at linebacker and his work this summer in recruiting camps to receive offers from Duke, Kentucky and Pittsburgh, along with Charlotte, Miami (OH) and Massachusetts.

It was a recruiting camp in South Bend this weekend that earned him the Irish offer. Bennie-Powell reportedly ran in the range of a 4.6-second 40-yard dash, proving he has some speed to go along with the physical play he demonstrated at linebacker last year. His upper-body strength was clear there, as was his ability to move calmly through blocks in run defense. Bennie-Powell may not have the size of a typical between-the-tackles defender, but he will never shy from that responsibility at the next level.

His moments of pass coverage last year were assignment sound though also largely untested. Only time will tell how well Bennie-Powell can stick with a receiver downfield, but Notre Dame’s coaches saw enough this weekend to want him to spend that time in South Bend.

This may be a vague assessment, but something in Bennie-Powell’s highlight reel feels untapped. Perhaps it is that most of the clips are simply fine plays; not stellar, yet solid. They are purely good football plays. Someone with his athleticism surely has a higher ceiling, but it was not seen last season.

It may be seen in his sophomore year at Notre Dame. After this season, Xavier Watts, Antonio Carter and Ramon Henderson will each have one year of eligibility remaining. Behind them, Minich and early-enrolled freshman Adon Shuler are the only safeties on the Irish roster.

Enjoying Kyle Hamilton for 2.5 seasons somewhat glossed over Notre Dame’s continued struggles at safety, as did even worse roster management at cornerback until recently.

Consider the top-three safeties every year since 2017:

2017: Nick Coleman, Jalen Elliott, Devin Studstill
2018: Alohi Gilman, Jalen Elliott, Nick Coleman
2019: Alohi Gilman, Jalen Elliott, Kyle Hamilton
2020: Kyle Hamilton, Shaun Crawford, Houston Griffith
2021: Kyle Hamilton, DJ Brown, Houston Griffith
2022: DJ Brown, Xavier Watts, Houston Griffith

Included in those names is an eventual transfer to South Florida (Studstill), a vital transfer from Navy (Gilman), a player who Notre Dame wanted to keep at cornerback (Crawford), an underwhelming veteran pulled back from the transfer portal (Griffith) and a converted receiver (Watts).

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 54 Blake Fisher, junior right tackle, second-year starter

By Jun 21, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC
Getty Images
1 Comment

Listed measurements: 6-foot-6, 310 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A junior, Fisher has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Fisher will start for Notre Dame at right tackle, his third of three seasons starting for the Irish in their season opener (barring any preseason calamity). That remains worth mentioning as Fisher was only the second freshman to ever start a season opener on Notre Dame’s offensive line.
Recruiting: Rivals.com considered Fisher a five-star prospect, the singular such player on the Irish roster the last two seasons. Unsurprisingly, he thus could have gone to just about any program, but instead the Indiana native and All-American hardly considered anywhere but his homestate’s most famous football program, serving as the class of 2021’s unofficial lead recruiter, nicknamed “The Mayor.”

CAREER TO DATE
When Fisher started the 2021 season opener at left tackle at Florida State, he joined Sam Young (in 2006) as the only freshmen to ever do so on the Irish offensive line. Then Fisher was injured by halftime. A torn meniscus cost him the rest of the regular season before he stepped in for Josh Lugg in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State. Flipping to right tackle with only bowl practices to get up to speed on not only his new position and the Cowboys’ nation-leading pass rush but also on all that he missed on the field in the preceding three-plus months, Fisher still proceeded to hold his own; on 70 dropbacks, Notre Dame gave up just two sacks despite starting two freshmen tackles.

That performance forced Lugg into right guard for his final collegiate season, and Fisher started all 13 games in 2022 at right tackle, bookending the line all year with classmate Joe Alt.

2021: 2 games, 2 starts.
2022: 13 games, 13 starts.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
It should once again be noted how idiotic the NCAA was to forbid players from working as coaches in summer camps for high schoolers, just as it was idiotic to push back against players doing community service work at the behest of someone else’s dime, as is the case with the entire Irish roster due to the Friends of the University of Notre Dame (FUND) Foundation.

QUOTES
Pointing out the Irish are on their third offensive line coach in three years is really just pointing out that Harry Hiestand returned for only one season. For that matter, Jeff Quinn had been on Brian Kelly’s analyst staff for years when he moved into the offensive line role (both succeeding and preceding Hiestand). The coaching turnover has not been as drastic as that “three coaches in three years” truth makes it sound.

Nonetheless, it is a reality. And as that turnover has occurred and occurred again, Notre Dame has relied on the culture instilled in the offensive line room during Hiestand’s first tenure to be sure as little changes as possible. Lugg was in that room for both Hiestand stints, continuity did exist. The messages he preached came to him from Mike McGlinchey, Quenton Nelson and Sam Mustipher. They learned things from Ronnie Stanley who drew from Nick and Zack Martin.

Fisher has focused on carrying all that forward yet, now under position coach Joe Rudolph.

“There’s a standard that has been set here, so the togetherness that we have as a group hasn’t really changed,” Fisher said in mid-April. “I came in, I had older guys that took me under their wing, showed me the standards, let me know what that looked like. With that standard being set, it’s just about us applying it to what we do every day. The standard doesn’t change.

“If that’s eating together, walking out to practice together, walking to class together, … hanging out outside of football, it’s just about staying together through adversity. We really want to see each other the most, talk to each other, it’s not too hard for us to stay strong in those moments.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“The hype around Fisher was surprisingly muted this spring. Few Notre Dame practices were open to the media, Fisher never met with the media, and much of the offensive line content bandwidth went toward Harry Hiestand’s return as offensive line coach.

“That hype will come this August. All the reasons Fisher earned the starting left tackle gig as a freshman are still applicable, but now he should be a bit stronger and with better fundamentals thanks to Hiestand.

“‘You can see there’s a very talented player there and someone that’s learning on the job and learning how to be the best player he can be,’ Hiestand said of Fisher this spring. ‘Normally, those conversations are about fundamentals or things we saw in practice we’re trying to emphasize. We’re trying to get our technique to be tremendously consistent.’

“Fisher’s technique was never sloppy, but it can yet become an asset.

“Four members of the starting Irish offensive line are clear in Fisher, Alt, sixth-year right guard Josh Lugg and fifth-year interior lineman Jarrett Patterson. They average 313 pounds and 6-foot-6 ¼. Notre Dame’s offensive line is going to garner notice once it is solidified in August.

“When that happens, Fisher will once again draw attention. Once the season starts, the combination of him and Lugg should give the Irish a vintage power side — anecdotally, that is usually on the left side, so that flip alone will spur a few stories. Fisher has proven himself adept in blitz pickup, but at this point in his career, his best skill is power in run blocking, and that will be featured a bit more on the right side.

“That may sound odd, but it comes down to the wide side of the field vs. the narrow side of the field. With a right-handed starting quarterback, more plays will start on the left hash mark so he can more comfortably buy time rolling to the right, making the right side of the field the wide side. Any offense is more likely to run around tackle on the side of the field with more room to operate.

“Fisher will set an edge there, likely picking up some linebackers as he does so. Frankly, purely from a ‘good football is fun’ perspective, those run plays could become some of the most enjoyable highlights of the Irish season.”

2023 OUTLOOK
During spring practices, Fisher was asked his goals for the 2023 season. He rattled off a couple generic platitudes about being a good teammate and dominating on the field before he got to the tangible goals the offensive line is focused on: Winning the Joe Moore Award and the national championship.

One of those is far, far more likely than the other.

With Alt and Fisher leading the way, Notre Dame should be a clear contender for the honor given to the best offensive line in the country, and its odds will be bettered with a veteran passer working behind the line.

After a few years of stiff competition from the defensive line room, the Irish offensive line is once again the most talented position group on the roster, and thus it will need to set the tone for Notre Dame to reach its ceiling in 2023. Fisher will be extensively tested by Ohio State and Clemson. If the Irish have any hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff, they will need to win at least one of those games and probably both. Alt and Fisher winning those NFL previews of matchups on the edges may be the deciding factor.

DOWN THE ROAD
In the last six years, only three teams have sent a pair of offensive linemen into the first round of the NFL draft in the same year, and really, only two have. When Alabama center Landon Dickerson tore his ACL in the 2020 postseason, it knocked him down to No. 37 overall in the 2021 draft, the second Tide lineman selected that year behind tackle Alex Leatherwood at No. 17 overall. For the purposes of this thought exercise, Dickerson was a first-round talent in the 2020 season.

Georgia sent a pair of tackles into the 2020 first round.

And, of course, former Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson went No. 6 and former Notre Dame tackle Mike McGlinchey went No. 9 in 2018.

Those three teams all won at least 10 games, going a combined 35-5. Two of them won the Joe Moore Award. (Georgia did not in 2019, thanks to LSU’s prolific offense, the same reason the Bulldogs did not reach the Playoff.) One of them won the national championship with arguably the greatest offense in NCAA history.

Fisher is not currently projected as a first-round pick in next year’s draft, but his recruiting profile, his immediate collegiate success and his sophomore season all strongly suggest he someday will be a first-round pick. If he plays like one in 2023, then heading to the NFL will need to be considered, even if no Irish offensive lineman has ever gone into the draft after his junior season, even if Fisher could start at left tackle next year after Alt assuredly turns pro following this year.

And if Fisher takes that route, it will be a marker of what should be certain Notre Dame success in 2023, given the precedents set by the Tide, Bulldogs and the 2017 Irish.

For that matter, only one other team has sent as many as two offensive linemen into the first two rounds of the same NFL draft in the last six years: Former Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg went No. 42 and former Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks went No. 48 in 2021. It is no coincidence the 2020 Irish reached the Playoff.

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 56 Howard Cross, fifth-year defensive tackle, multi-year starter

By Jun 20, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL NOV 05 Clemson at Notre Dame
Getty Images
4 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-⅞, 280 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A fifth-year veteran, Cross has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Cross will start for Notre Dame at nose tackle this fall, once again serving at the point of attack, more often tasked with occupying space than breaking into the backfield. There is no proven backup behind him, though juniors Jason Onye and Gabe Rubio have impressed enough to think Cross will get some rest in 2023. Onye better fits the position, but Rubio has more experience.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Cross chose the Irish over a bounty of Big Ten and ACC offers, including Michigan, Northwestern and Boston College. The son of a former NFL tight end and the Gatorade New Jersey Football Player of the Year in 2018, Cross was rated the No. 27 defensive end in the class by rivals.com.

CAREER TO DATE
Cross spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons backing up workhorse veteran Kurt Hinish and three-technique tackle Jayson Ademilola, but as a head injury worried Hinish’s final season and nagging shoulder concerns slowed Ademilola’s 2021, Cross broke out with 22 tackles in 11 games, including 4.5 tackles for loss with three sacks. He shined most as the season neared its conclusion.

Entering 2022, Cross looked set for more of a contributing role, though his starting most of the season was initially unexpected. He would have started more than seven games if a left high ankle sprain had not plagued Cross for much of the year. But with the abrupt early-season departure of Jacob Lacey, Notre Dame needed every play it could get from Cross.

2019: 4 games; 7 tackles.
2020: 12 games, 13 tackles.
2021: 11 games; 22 tackles with 4.5 for loss including three sacks.
2022: 12 games, seven starts; 33 tackles with 2.5 for loss including two sacks and one forced fumble.

Nose tackles do not usually end up the No. 9 leading tackler for a season, a testament to Cross’s energy level when on the field, even with that balky ankle.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Why more recreational and outfitting stores have not struck NIL deals with more linemen, both offensive and defensive, defies comprehension.

Anyway, Notre Dame should return to “camp” — more precisely referred to as “preseason practices” — in just about five weeks.

QUOTES
For years, the only conversations around Cross were praises of his hand strength. While undersized, both in height and weight, his initial punch off the snap astounded former Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston and current defensive line coach Al Washington.

After last season, though, Cross’s experience warrants more notice than his “heavy” hands.

Howard Cross has played a lot of ball, but he’s taking those next steps a veteran should make,” Washington said in mid-April.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Let’s look at Cross’ 2022 possibilities through the numbers, given that prediction last season ended up so on the nose.

“He took 330 snaps in 2021, making 22 tackles. That came a year after making 13 tackles on 166 snaps. The percentage of snaps on which Cross made the tackle fell to 6.7 percent from 7.8 percent in 2020, but that should always have been expected as sample size increased. Making a tackle once every 15 plays in which you are on the field warrants some praise when one of your primary duties is to make it easier for other players to make tackles.

“Cross’ 2021 did not jump off the page at any point, but it still warranted some praise. He was the backup at both nose tackle and three-technique, focusing more on three-technique as the season went along.

“Washington will need to find ways to get Cross onto the field in 2022. His hands alone demand that playing time, able to knock an offensive lineman back with one shot. Rotating Cross in at both nose tackle and three-technique will serve that need, while also assuring both Ademilola and senior nose tackle Jacob Lacey adequate rest.

“That may not lead to many more snaps than 330. Extrapolate that action across 13 games rather than 11 and it boosts Cross’ prorated 2021 count to 390 snaps. That could have been good for another four tackles from the interior force.

“Raise that thought to 30 tackles this season, simply as a nod to development, but remember Cross’ greatest impact is not statistical. He provides Notre Dame dynamic depth, a luxury formerly unknown for the Irish as recently as 2017 and 2018.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Two years in a row, extrapolating the previous season’s stats sheerly based on more snaps has led to surprisingly accurate projections. Doing so for a third year becomes more difficult because Cross should play only so many more snaps as compared to 2022.

His ankle health, however, could lead to some more explosive play. Consider how well Cross played early last season before his ankle became a constant nuisance. Cross had 21 tackles in the first three weeks of 2022. That kind of pace was obviously unsustainable, but consistent play-making should be expected from a healthy Cross.

After averaging seven tackles per week through the first three weeks of the year, he fell to 1.3 tackles per game in his final nine games. If one were to split that, it lands at 4.15 tackles per Saturday. Take that out across 13 weeks and Cross would project to 54 tackles.

That would have been third on Notre Dame’s defense last year. It may be a bit bold to think Cross could tally that many tackles, but something in the 45 range would fit.

If he adds a handful of sacks, all the better for the Irish. “Duh, Douglas, it would be good to have some sacks.” Yes, but the point is that Notre Dame does not have a proven disruptive defensive lineman right now. Cross and expected three-technique starter Rylie Mills have both played a good amount, but neither has shown the kind of regular dominance that is needed from a defensive line to raise a season’s ceiling.

Thus, the suggestion of a handful of sacks coming from Cross is a suggestion that his finding traction in the backfield on a weekly basis would elevate the Irish season in a way that is needed, particularly with only unknowns behind him. If that kind of penetration comes because of blitzes, so be it, though Notre Dame would prefer Cross create the chaos on his own.

DOWN THE ROAD
At some point in the next two years, this thought will not have to be frequently pondered. Cross’s class is the second-to-last that benefits from the universal pandemic eligibility waiver, and with each year, fewer players will use that season of added availability. But for now, Cross could return for a sixth year in 2024, and if the next two seasons include health, he could reach 65 career appearances in a gold helmet. That would break Houston Griffith’s record of 62 games.

Cross should not return to college just to notch a rather asterisk-worthy record, but it could be the thought that puts him over the edge.

As much as Cross plays bigger and stronger than his size, the NFL will struggle to look past his measurables. It would take a shocking season for Cross to play his way into draft considerations, even as a multi-year starter at a program like Notre Dame.

And he really does play bigger and stronger than his size. Look at the relative ease of his sack of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Now at Oregon State, Uiagalelei stands 6-foot-4 and weighs more than 250 pounds. Cross did not have a distinct size advantage, yet he had no trouble standing up Uiagalelei before getting him to the ground in Notre Dame’s upset last November. Cross did not use momentum or his weight; he simply relied on his strength.

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 59 Aamil Wagner, sophomore offensive tackle

By Jun 17, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
Aamil Wagner Notre Dame
rivals.com
3 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-6, 278 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Wagner has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Wagner could enter the season as the named backup to junior right tackle Blake Fisher, though he may have preseason competition from senior Michael Carmody.
Recruiting: Few recruits announce their commitment with no one knowing about it beforehand. Recruiting websites bluntly hint at a coming commitment or coaches tease a pending pledge on social media. At the least, the honored school knows good news is coming before a scheduled announcement.

And then there was Wagner, shocking even the Notre Dame coaching staff when he did not choose Kentucky in a November of 2021 commitment. The No. 12 tackle in the class of 2022 and the No. 126 overall prospect, per rivals.com, Wagner turned down the Wildcats even though his brother is a graduate assistant with them.

Furthermore, Wagner turned down offers from Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State, notable given he is an Ohio native, specifically coming from Wayne High School in Huber Heights, the alma mater of Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.

CAREER TO DATE
Wagner did not play in 2022.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Wagner is a Sour Punch All-Star. Yes, you read that correctly. Yes, that’s referencing the candy. No, this Twitter post gives no indication of how this came to be, but that is some great swag.

More importantly, Sour Punch contributed $5,000 to Homefull, a Dayton, Ohio-based organization working to end homelessness via housing and advocacy.

This is as good as NIL usage gets, not only fun and stylish but also helping those who need it.

QUOTES
Back in April, Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolph off-handedly mentioned Wagner could be one of the five best offensive linemen this season, suggesting Wagner would crack the starting lineup. That was probably a bit generous, given sophomore Billy Schrauth looks like the starter at left guard and fifth-year Andrew Kristofic at right guard, but it was a compliment to Wagner, nonetheless.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Notre Dame ripped through so many left tackles in 2021, it feels foolhardy to now say it will not need Wagner in 2022, but the former shock created the latter certainty. The Irish know they have viable tackles in (Joe) Alt, (Tosh) Baker, junior Michael Carmody and sophomore Blake Fisher. Furthermore, sixth-year right guard Josh Lugg has a year of starting experience at tackle, and fifth-year center Jarrett Patterson was originally recruited as a tackle.

“Time sidelined will serve Wagner well. As strong as he is, he needs to add weight. A 6-foot-6 frame holding 260 pounds is simply not going to hold up at this level of football. …

“But note, Wagner is strong. He just won the Division 1 shot put title in Ohio, heaving the put 64 feet and one inch. That is a 12-pound weight thrown more than 20 yards. Second place threw his shot put 58 feet and 7 ¼ inches.

“Even harder to believe, Wagner has been throwing for only two years, quickly picking up a skill that is highly dependent on picture-perfect form.

“Wagner has power.

“With a basketball background, he also has quick feet.

“All of which is to say, Wagner will be looked at as a future left tackle for the Irish, a designation that comes with it first-round draft thoughts. Wagner will have to wait until at least 2024 to get his shot at that role, but as long as that possibility exists, he will have plenty to work toward.

“In his case, that work will involve plenty of weight training and massive plates of food. Bulking up from 260 to 305 will take some time, years even, to do it right.”

2023 OUTLOOK
Notre Dame knows who its third tackle is. Senior Tosh Baker will back up at least junior Joe Alt at left tackle, and Baker could be the true gameday backup for Fisher, as well. That latter thought will be a bit conceptual from outside of the program until needed to be proven, something the Irish obviously hope will not need to be borne out on a Saturday.

If Wagner is not truly Fisher’s No. 2, he is likely to be the fourth Notre Dame tackle overall.

There may be little seen from that, a nod in name only, but injuries happen, particularly along the offensive line. The Irish will have Wagner at the ready.

DOWN THE ROAD
The beauty of being Notre Dame’s No. 4 tackle in 2023 is the Irish may need to replace the top-two tackles in 2024. Alt will be a first-round draft pick next spring. Fisher’s draft stock will be a season-long curiosity.

Even if only Alt is gone, Wagner will get every chance to compete with Baker for that starting role. Baker’s experience is in age only, starting for just a blip in 2021 while Notre Dame ripped through a rash of left-tackle injuries. But he does have a distinct tangible advantage over Wagner: Baker weighs 32 pounds more.

That matters along the offensive line.

Wagner arrived in South Bend about 12 months ago at 260 pounds. As of March, he weighed 278. That is strong progress for only nine months. Adding good, productive weight is hard work. Some players have found it outright tiring; the average person does not realize the extensive effort needed to eat 3,500 calories each day, what many of these players would need to just maintain weight, let alone the 4,000 or 4,500 calories needed each day to constructively add weight.

If Wagner can get to 290 pounds by next spring, then 295 may be possible by the 2024 season, helping even that theoretical competition with Baker.

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit

By Jun 16, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-5, 271 pounds
2023-24 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Otting has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Otting will spend the 2023 season so far down the depth chart, any suggestion here would be the definition of non-pertinent. He should be somewhere along the interior of the offensive line, whether at guard or perhaps center, depending on what the scout team needs most.
Recruiting: When Otting committed to Notre Dame in June of 2022, he was the 14th pledge in the Irish class but the first not considered a consensus four-star. At that time, Otting was a consensus three-star, but the recruiting rankings industry bumped him up to consensus four-star status before the cycle concluded, considered the No. 22 offensive guard in the country by rivals.com.

A Kansas native, he visited both homestate Big 12 schools, along with Missouri and Nebraska, plenty while being recruited before picking the Irish.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN OTTING SIGNED IN DECEMBER
“(Former Irish offensive line coach Harry) Hiestand may say he recruits only tackles, but Otting is a clear guard. The obvious point here is to describe him as a ‘mauler,’ but to Hiestand’s and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ preferences, Otting may be more a ‘pulling guard’ than anything else. …

“Otting’s quick feet allow him to pull around the edge to lead the way for a running back, and he is then fast enough to get to the second level of the defense.”

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Otting’s prep basketball career will be often cited as a foundational piece for his interior footwork, but that is not giving enough credit to the delicate dance required to be a state medal-winning discus thrower.

2023 OUTLOOK
Put on weight while working with strength and conditioning coordinator Matt Balis. That is Otting’s only priority in 2023.

Hiestand projected him at center while others see a guard. Settling that wonder does not matter in 2023. Otting can and should refine his footwork in the interim, but really, all he needs to worry about is adding muscle while adjusting to college life.

DOWN THE ROAD
Let’s go position by position, center and guards.

At center, fifth-year veteran Zeke Correll could conceivably return in 2024 and sophomore Ashton Craig has four years of eligibility remaining, as do Otting and classmate Sam Pendleton, obviously. Then there is junior Pat Coogan with three years remaining, also a consideration at the fulcrum at points in the last couple years.

At guard, the 2025 depth chart should be led by Billy Schrauth (at that point a senior with two seasons of eligibility remaining) and perhaps Rocco Spindler (then a fifth-year in his final year). Behind them, no one is currently on the roster with experience. Otting should be in the mix.

