Notre Dame lands consensus four-star safety, rare in-state product Brauntae Johnson

By Jun 24, 2023, 10:08 AM EDT
0 Comments

Notre Dame landed a second safety commitment in less than a week with consensus four-star athlete Brauntae Johnson (North Side High School; Fort Wayne, Ind.)’s Saturday morning pledge. Though he also excels at receiver in high school and is considered an “athlete” by recruiting services, the Irish expect Johnson to play at safety in the years to come.

Rated the No. 58 overall prospect in the country and No. 3 recruit in Indiana, per rivals.com, Johnson chose Notre Dame over finalists Michigan State, Tennessee and Purdue.

At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, hailing from Indiana, it should not be much of a surprise that Johnson also stars in basketball, averaging a double-double. Playing two ways in football and averaging a double-double on the hardwood may be all the analysis that is needed to ascertain Johnson is exceedingly athletic. Channeling that to properly refine his raw skills at safety will be the long-term challenge.

His height and weight warrant further notice because that body frame is obviously yet a slight one. Johnson may square up a receiver catching a screen and still get knocked backward on the tackle, allowing the offense to pick up an extra yard-plus in the midst of stopping the play. Adding lower-body strength will be a priority early in his collegiate career, if it isn’t already this summer before his senior season.

Johnson does have fast hands, noticeably so. If he ever turns his head late on a deep ball but still locates it quickly, he should have a strong chance of getting his hands onto the pass despite that delay.

Inside the Irish

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 50 Rocco Spindler, junior offensive guard
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 52 Zeke Correll, fifth-year center, third-year starter
Taebron Bennie-Powell
Ohio safety Taebron Bennie-Powell’s commitment gives Notre Dame needed...

Johnson is the third safety in the Irish class of 2024, joining consensus three-stars Taebron Bennie-Powell (Lakota West H.S.; Liberty Township, Ohio) and Kennedy Urlacher (Kennedy; Az.). Notre Dame needs an influx of numbers at the position, given the Irish have no sophomore or junior safeties on the roster.

Including them, the Irish now have 21 commitments in this class, ranked No. 3 in the country before Johnson’s pledge. That ranking likely will still fall this summer since Florida, at No. 4, has only 17 commitments and Ohio State, at No. 6, has just 14.

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 50 Rocco Spindler, junior offensive guard

By Jun 23, 2023, 7:00 AM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Getty Images
0 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-4 ⅝, 325 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A junior, Spindler has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Spindler entered spring practices expected to compete to be one of Notre Dame’s starting guards, but fifth-year Andrew Kristofic took the lead at right guard while sophomore Billy Schrauth seemed to emerge from April as the starter at left guard, leaving Spindler as the backup to one or the other, most likely Kristofic.
Recruiting: A Michigan native, Spindler made a habit of visiting his homestate powerhouse, doing so six times during his recruitment. He also checked out that school down south (Ohio State) three times before he chose Notre Dame. An Under Armour All-American and consensus four-star prospect, rivals.com ranked Spindler the No. 4 guard in the class of 2021 and the No. 67 overall prospect.

CAREER TO DATE
Spindler has yet to play a genuine snap along the offensive line, the vast majority of his appearances coming as protection on field goal and point-after attempts. What stands out about that is Spindler so impressed as an early enrollee in the spring of 2021, challenging eventual Day One starter Blake Fisher for the most hype among freshmen.

2021: 2 games.
2022: 12 games.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
Oh, that Gatorade cap in the second photo, that is the definition of “Drip.”

QUOTES
Kristofic may have won the springtime competition to be the starting right guard, but Spindler made it more of a genuine challenge than any claims about him pushing for playing time in the past warranted.

“On the right side, it’s been a really good battle between Andrew and Rocco,” new Irish offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said in mid-April. “Andrew has been really steady. He’s been out there before and knows it.

“Rocco continues to get better. From where he started to where he is now, he and (sophomore center) Ashton Craig have probably made the most growth.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
Cain Madden’s transfer from Marshall curtailed the rampant praise of Spindler from 2021’s spring. With Madden joining the Irish, the open starting guard positions fell by half, and Notre Dame had enough veterans with untapped possibilities to no longer rely on the early-enrolled freshman.

“From afar, that came across as Spindler losing ground in his development, but that was unfair; a preseason bout of COVID set Spindler back a few steps. Furthermore, only two freshmen have ever started the season opener on the Irish offensive line. Spindler so often being mentioned in the same breath as classmate Blake Fisher, one of those two, set undue expectations.

“Carry those no further, not even into 2022.

“Both Kristofic and Correll started at left guard ahead of Spindler last season. There is every reason to believe they both would this year, as well. The top-five linemen may yet be in flux, but Spindler is not even No. 6 or 7.

“This will be a fall spent working with returned offensive line coach Harry Hiestand on fundamentals while knowing all along a rash of injuries would change the weekly stress for Spindler. He is not entirely removed from the playing conversation, but he is not a piece of the immediate equation, either.”

Inside the Irish

Brauntae Johnson
Notre Dame lands consensus four-star safety, rare in-state product Brauntae...
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 52 Zeke Correll, fifth-year center, third-year starter
Taebron Bennie-Powell
Ohio safety Taebron Bennie-Powell’s commitment gives Notre Dame needed...

2023 OUTLOOK
Barring injury to Kristofic, the most likely pathway to playing time for Spindler may be Schrauth struggling on Saturdays. The sophomore out of Wisconsin looks the part of a player, but he is still young and could find himself lost in the mix among defensive blitzes.

That is not predicting such will happen; it is simply saying, Schrauth disappointing could force Spindler into the lineup on the left side of the line.

Otherwise, Spindler may need to bide his time. That time may be only so long, given how often injuries strike offensive linemen.

Reportedly, Spindler returned to campus this summer significantly lighter, his August (really, late July) weigh-in perhaps tipping the scales at only 310 pounds. That added quickness would better fit the pulling guard role that was always featured in Tommy Rees’s offense and figures to continue being a piece in Gerad Parker’s.

DOWN THE ROAD
Kristofic has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He may not use that sixth year in 2024, but he also may. Why would Notre Dame perhaps encourage him to move on? Because his staying could come at the expense of Spindler in South Bend.

Offensive line talent is hard to find on the transfer market. Spindler’s recruiting pedigree would entice many programs, and he had a relationship with some of the best in the country before he signed with the Irish. This is not a prediction, just an acknowledgment of realities.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end
No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle
No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience
No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago
No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit
No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL
No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit
No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U’
No. 87 Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit
No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL
No. 83 Jayden Thomas, junior receiver, probable No. 1 target in 2023
No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year …
No. 78 Pat Coogan, junior interior offensive lineman
No. 77 Ty Chan, sophomore offensive tackle, former four-star recruit
No. 76 Joe Alt, first-team All-American left tackle
No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman
No. 74 Billy Schrauth, sophomore left guard, likely starter
No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, fifth-year right guard, likely starter
No. 72 Sam Pendelton, early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman
No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman
No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman
No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year starter
No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 59 Aamil Wagner, sophomore offensive tackle
No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 56 Howard Cross, fifth-year defensive tackle, multi-year starter
No. 55 Chris Terek, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 54 Blake Fisher, junior right tackle, second-year starter
No. 52 Zeke Correll, fifth-year center, third-year starter
No. 51 Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 17 Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 13 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year
No. 12 Penn State RB transfer Devyn Ford gives Notre Dame newly-needed backfield depth, experience
No. 4 Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 52 Zeke Correll, fifth-year center, third-year starter

By Jun 22, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
Clemson v Notre Dame
Getty Images
6 Comments

Listed measurements: 6-foot-3, 310 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A fifth-year veteran, Correll still has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Correll will start at center, the second straight year in that role and his third beginning a season as a starting offensive lineman.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect and the No. 6 guard in the country, per rivals.com, Correll chose Notre Dame over other finalists Clemson, Ohio State and Stanford.

CAREER TO DATE
One of the luxuries of this summertime series is how some parts of each article can be quickly researched by checking the previous year’s entry. This section of last year’s began with, “Correll spent his freshman season trying to add weight, a consistent need of his last three years …”

That prompted a thought beyond how many games (29) and starts (21) Correll can claim.

Correll was listed at 275 pounds as an early-enrolled freshman, far from small but underweight for someone standing 6-foot-3 on the interior of the offensive line. When he was poised for his first significant playing time, Correll weighed 295 pounds the spring before his junior year. Getting there, but still not in line with the rest of the Irish front. His weight had not changed a year later.

Obviously, somewhere in the last 18 months, Correll found a bit of an edge in this regard, now at a more durable weight.

As for his actual career, Correll dabbled in four games as a freshman before working as Jarrett Patterson’s backup at center in 2020. When Patterson suffered a foot injury that November, Correll started in his place. Notre Dame’s coaching staff thought, perhaps hoped, Josh Lugg would fare better than Correll did in his debut with a frustrated ankle, so Lugg got two weeks of work. At nearly 6-foot-7 and with frequent back trouble, Lugg did not excel. Correll stepped back into the fulcrum against Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

He played well enough to be seen as one of the five best Irish offensive linemen entering 2021, staring at left guard while Patterson returned to center. Correll simply was not big enough, replaced by Andrew Kristofic after six games.

Last year, Correll found his home again at center, starting all 13 games, one of three returning starters with that claim (joining junior tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher). In total, Notre Dame returns 40 starts from last season and its expected starting offensive line will boast 65 career starts, though some preseason hype might claim the Irish have 69 returning starts (two each from Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody).

2019: 4 games.
2020: 3 games, 2 starts.
2021: 9 games, 6 starts.
2022: 13 games, 13 starts.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

QUOTES
At the NFL combine in the spring, Patterson was asked who would impress more than expected at Notre Dame next season.

Zeke Correll, he’s going to have a huge year this year,” Patterson said. “… He has a whole year of center under his belt. I expect him to pretty much lead those guys as a fifth-year senior. I know he’s going to take it super serious, knowing that it’s his fifth year at Notre Dame. I expect him to be locked in, I can just sense it.”

Inside the Irish

Brauntae Johnson
Notre Dame lands consensus four-star safety, rare in-state product Brauntae...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 50 Rocco Spindler, junior offensive guard
Taebron Bennie-Powell
Ohio safety Taebron Bennie-Powell’s commitment gives Notre Dame needed...

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
After a spring of Correll working at center, summer buzz suggested he might move to left guard or the second unit to accommodate keeping Patterson at center. In the end, Correll remained the starting center, but that buzz was familiar and undoubtedly something not missed this year.

“Another piece of Correll’s ‘99-to-0’ entry from a year ago warrants mention now. To describe his depth-chart standing, ‘Irish head coach Brian Kelly spent all of one weekend casting doubt on Correll’s starting status this spring. Exactly one week later, Kelly acknowledged Correll would once again be Notre Dame’s starting center.’

“The more things change, perhaps the more they stay the same.

“Spring and summer rumors of Correll’s need at center are nothing new at Notre Dame. A year ago, the transfer of right guard Cain Madden from Marshall changed the equation, allowing Patterson to return to his best position. This season, something less tangible could again alter the decision-making process.

“Perhaps Kristofic returns in August closer to his November form than his supposed lackluster spring look. Perhaps Patterson quietly expresses a desire to remain at center, where he is widely projected as the No. 1 draft-eligible player and possible All-American. Perhaps all of this is merely fodder to fill idle time.

“That said, moving Correll back to the second-string would hardly mean a lost 2022 for him. An injury to Kristofic or Patterson would move Correll into the starting lineup, and from a pure likelihood standpoint, that is probably nearly as likely as not.

“Correll’s greatest struggle in his early years at Notre Dame was adding and keeping on weight. He appears to have pulled that off, now consistently at 295 pounds. He is a viable starting center, and he may be a very good one. …”

2023 OUTLOOK
Start, help the Irish challenge for the Joe Moore Award and lead an offensive line that should be Notre Dame’s best since 2020, if not 2017.

Oh, and Correll could conceivably be an Irish captain this year. Offensively, clear nominees are few, but Marcus Freeman will almost assuredly want at least two per side of the ball. Alt and Correll would make the most sense, unless deferring to Wake Forest transfer quarterback Sam Hartman.

DOWN THE ROAD
Correll enjoys eligibility through the 2024 season thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver. That would be his sixth year in South Bend, so it should not be assumed he will use that added season, but Notre Dame would undoubtedly welcome back a four-year starting offensive lineman.

It can be difficult to gauge the NFL futures of centers. Much like in recruiting, NFL front offices tend not to chase centers in the draft, so Correll may have less reason to make that leap than junior teammates Alt and Fisher.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end
No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle
No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience
No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago
No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit
No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL
No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit
No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U’
No. 87 Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit
No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL
No. 83 Jayden Thomas, junior receiver, probable No. 1 target in 2023
No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year …
No. 78 Pat Coogan, junior interior offensive lineman
No. 77 Ty Chan, sophomore offensive tackle, former four-star recruit
No. 76 Joe Alt, first-team All-American left tackle
No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman
No. 74 Billy Schrauth, sophomore left guard, likely starter
No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, fifth-year right guard, likely starter
No. 72 Sam Pendelton, early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman
No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman
No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman
No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year starter
No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 59 Aamil Wagner, sophomore offensive tackle
No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 56 Howard Cross, fifth-year defensive tackle, multi-year starter
No. 55 Chris Terek, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 54 Blake Fisher, junior right tackle, second-year starter
No. 51 Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 17 Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 13 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year
No. 12 Penn State RB transfer Devyn Ford gives Notre Dame newly-needed backfield depth, experience
No. 4 Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth

Ohio safety Taebron Bennie-Powell’s commitment gives Notre Dame needed numbers on its back line

By Jun 21, 2023, 2:26 PM EDT
0 Comments

Notre Dame has struggled to find safety depth for a number of years now, arguably through the entire Irish resurgence dating back to 2017. In that time span, they have called upon a needed cornerback to start at safety, pulled an underperforming veteran back from the transfer portal, converted another cornerback and even a receiver.

Finding a handful of actual safeties in the class of 2024 should help avoid that broad desperation in the future, especially with a pair of freshmen on the roster currently. Adding consensus three-star safety Taebron Bennie-Powell (Lakota West High School; Liberty Township, Ohio) to the class on Wednesday afternoon will further that cause.

At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Bennie-Powell is clearly undersized to play linebacker, even at the high school level. Yet, he did last season because his team was so stacked at safety, featuring a pair of consensus four-star prospects in Ben Minich (now at Notre Dame) and Malik Hartford (Ohio State). And Bennie-Powell showed enough between his play at linebacker and his work this summer in recruiting camps to receive offers from Duke, Kentucky and Pittsburgh, along with Charlotte, Miami (OH) and Massachusetts.

It was a recruiting camp in South Bend this weekend that earned him the Irish offer. Bennie-Powell reportedly ran in the range of a 4.6-second 40-yard dash, proving he has some speed to go along with the physical play he demonstrated at linebacker last year. His upper-body strength was clear there, as was his ability to move calmly through blocks in run defense. Bennie-Powell may not have the size of a typical between-the-tackles defender, but he will never shy from that responsibility at the next level.

His moments of pass coverage last year were assignment sound though also largely untested. Only time will tell how well Bennie-Powell can stick with a receiver downfield, but Notre Dame’s coaches saw enough this weekend to want him to spend that time in South Bend.

This may be a vague assessment, but something in Bennie-Powell’s highlight reel feels untapped. Perhaps it is that most of the clips are simply fine plays; not stellar, yet solid. They are purely good football plays. Someone with his athleticism surely has a higher ceiling, but it was not seen last season.

It may be seen in his sophomore year at Notre Dame. After this season, Xavier Watts, Antonio Carter and Ramon Henderson will each have one year of eligibility remaining. Behind them, Minich and early-enrolled freshman Adon Shuler are the only safeties on the Irish roster.

Notre Dame Recruiting

Brauntae Johnson
Notre Dame lands consensus four-star safety, rare in-state product Brauntae...
Notre Dame adds four-star RB and in-state OL after biggest recruiting weekend...
Sean Sevillano Notre Dame
300-pound defensive tackle Sean Sevillano joins Notre Dame class of 2024

Bennie-Powell joins consensus three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher (Kennedy H.S.; Az.) as the two safeties in the class for the time being. The 20th commit in the class, Bennie-Powell keeps Notre Dame ranked No. 3 in the country in the class of 2024, behind Georgia with 19 commits and Michigan with 22. The Irish should fall at some point based solely on the quantity of players, given the next three names are Florida with 17 pledges, LSU with 18 and Ohio State with 14.

Inside the Irish

Brauntae Johnson
Notre Dame lands consensus four-star safety, rare in-state product Brauntae...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 50 Rocco Spindler, junior offensive guard
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 52 Zeke Correll, fifth-year center, third-year starter

Enjoying Kyle Hamilton for 2.5 seasons somewhat glossed over Notre Dame’s continued struggles at safety, as did even worse roster management at cornerback until recently.

Consider the top-three safeties every year since 2017:

2017: Nick Coleman, Jalen Elliott, Devin Studstill
2018: Alohi Gilman, Jalen Elliott, Nick Coleman
2019: Alohi Gilman, Jalen Elliott, Kyle Hamilton
2020: Kyle Hamilton, Shaun Crawford, Houston Griffith
2021: Kyle Hamilton, DJ Brown, Houston Griffith
2022: DJ Brown, Xavier Watts, Houston Griffith

Included in those names is an eventual transfer to South Florida (Studstill), a vital transfer from Navy (Gilman), a player who Notre Dame wanted to keep at cornerback (Crawford), an underwhelming veteran pulled back from the transfer portal (Griffith) and a converted receiver (Watts).

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 54 Blake Fisher, junior right tackle, second-year starter

By Jun 21, 2023, 6:00 AM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC
Getty Images
1 Comment

Listed measurements: 6-foot-6, 310 pounds.
2023-24 year, eligibility: A junior, Fisher has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: Fisher will start for Notre Dame at right tackle, his third of three seasons starting for the Irish in their season opener (barring any preseason calamity). That remains worth mentioning as Fisher was only the second freshman to ever start a season opener on Notre Dame’s offensive line.
Recruiting: Rivals.com considered Fisher a five-star prospect, the singular such player on the Irish roster the last two seasons. Unsurprisingly, he thus could have gone to just about any program, but instead the Indiana native and All-American hardly considered anywhere but his homestate’s most famous football program, serving as the class of 2021’s unofficial lead recruiter, nicknamed “The Mayor.”

CAREER TO DATE
When Fisher started the 2021 season opener at left tackle at Florida State, he joined Sam Young (in 2006) as the only freshmen to ever do so on the Irish offensive line. Then Fisher was injured by halftime. A torn meniscus cost him the rest of the regular season before he stepped in for Josh Lugg in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State. Flipping to right tackle with only bowl practices to get up to speed on not only his new position and the Cowboys’ nation-leading pass rush but also on all that he missed on the field in the preceding three-plus months, Fisher still proceeded to hold his own; on 70 dropbacks, Notre Dame gave up just two sacks despite starting two freshmen tackles.

That performance forced Lugg into right guard for his final collegiate season, and Fisher started all 13 games in 2022 at right tackle, bookending the line all year with classmate Joe Alt.

2021: 2 games, 2 starts.
2022: 13 games, 13 starts.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
It should once again be noted how idiotic the NCAA was to forbid players from working as coaches in summer camps for high schoolers, just as it was idiotic to push back against players doing community service work at the behest of someone else’s dime, as is the case with the entire Irish roster due to the Friends of the University of Notre Dame (FUND) Foundation.

QUOTES
Pointing out the Irish are on their third offensive line coach in three years is really just pointing out that Harry Hiestand returned for only one season. For that matter, Jeff Quinn had been on Brian Kelly’s analyst staff for years when he moved into the offensive line role (both succeeding and preceding Hiestand). The coaching turnover has not been as drastic as that “three coaches in three years” truth makes it sound.

Nonetheless, it is a reality. And as that turnover has occurred and occurred again, Notre Dame has relied on the culture instilled in the offensive line room during Hiestand’s first tenure to be sure as little changes as possible. Lugg was in that room for both Hiestand stints, continuity did exist. The messages he preached came to him from Mike McGlinchey, Quenton Nelson and Sam Mustipher. They learned things from Ronnie Stanley who drew from Nick and Zack Martin.

Fisher has focused on carrying all that forward yet, now under position coach Joe Rudolph.

“There’s a standard that has been set here, so the togetherness that we have as a group hasn’t really changed,” Fisher said in mid-April. “I came in, I had older guys that took me under their wing, showed me the standards, let me know what that looked like. With that standard being set, it’s just about us applying it to what we do every day. The standard doesn’t change.

“If that’s eating together, walking out to practice together, walking to class together, … hanging out outside of football, it’s just about staying together through adversity. We really want to see each other the most, talk to each other, it’s not too hard for us to stay strong in those moments.”

Inside the Irish

Brauntae Johnson
Notre Dame lands consensus four-star safety, rare in-state product Brauntae...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 50 Rocco Spindler, junior offensive guard
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 52 Zeke Correll, fifth-year center, third-year starter

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“The hype around Fisher was surprisingly muted this spring. Few Notre Dame practices were open to the media, Fisher never met with the media, and much of the offensive line content bandwidth went toward Harry Hiestand’s return as offensive line coach.

“That hype will come this August. All the reasons Fisher earned the starting left tackle gig as a freshman are still applicable, but now he should be a bit stronger and with better fundamentals thanks to Hiestand.

“‘You can see there’s a very talented player there and someone that’s learning on the job and learning how to be the best player he can be,’ Hiestand said of Fisher this spring. ‘Normally, those conversations are about fundamentals or things we saw in practice we’re trying to emphasize. We’re trying to get our technique to be tremendously consistent.’

“Fisher’s technique was never sloppy, but it can yet become an asset.

“Four members of the starting Irish offensive line are clear in Fisher, Alt, sixth-year right guard Josh Lugg and fifth-year interior lineman Jarrett Patterson. They average 313 pounds and 6-foot-6 ¼. Notre Dame’s offensive line is going to garner notice once it is solidified in August.

“When that happens, Fisher will once again draw attention. Once the season starts, the combination of him and Lugg should give the Irish a vintage power side — anecdotally, that is usually on the left side, so that flip alone will spur a few stories. Fisher has proven himself adept in blitz pickup, but at this point in his career, his best skill is power in run blocking, and that will be featured a bit more on the right side.

“That may sound odd, but it comes down to the wide side of the field vs. the narrow side of the field. With a right-handed starting quarterback, more plays will start on the left hash mark so he can more comfortably buy time rolling to the right, making the right side of the field the wide side. Any offense is more likely to run around tackle on the side of the field with more room to operate.

“Fisher will set an edge there, likely picking up some linebackers as he does so. Frankly, purely from a ‘good football is fun’ perspective, those run plays could become some of the most enjoyable highlights of the Irish season.”

2023 OUTLOOK
During spring practices, Fisher was asked his goals for the 2023 season. He rattled off a couple generic platitudes about being a good teammate and dominating on the field before he got to the tangible goals the offensive line is focused on: Winning the Joe Moore Award and the national championship.

One of those is far, far more likely than the other.

With Alt and Fisher leading the way, Notre Dame should be a clear contender for the honor given to the best offensive line in the country, and its odds will be bettered with a veteran passer working behind the line.

After a few years of stiff competition from the defensive line room, the Irish offensive line is once again the most talented position group on the roster, and thus it will need to set the tone for Notre Dame to reach its ceiling in 2023. Fisher will be extensively tested by Ohio State and Clemson. If the Irish have any hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff, they will need to win at least one of those games and probably both. Alt and Fisher winning those NFL previews of matchups on the edges may be the deciding factor.

DOWN THE ROAD
In the last six years, only three teams have sent a pair of offensive linemen into the first round of the NFL draft in the same year, and really, only two have. When Alabama center Landon Dickerson tore his ACL in the 2020 postseason, it knocked him down to No. 37 overall in the 2021 draft, the second Tide lineman selected that year behind tackle Alex Leatherwood at No. 17 overall. For the purposes of this thought exercise, Dickerson was a first-round talent in the 2020 season.

Georgia sent a pair of tackles into the 2020 first round.

And, of course, former Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson went No. 6 and former Notre Dame tackle Mike McGlinchey went No. 9 in 2018.

Those three teams all won at least 10 games, going a combined 35-5. Two of them won the Joe Moore Award. (Georgia did not in 2019, thanks to LSU’s prolific offense, the same reason the Bulldogs did not reach the Playoff.) One of them won the national championship with arguably the greatest offense in NCAA history.

Fisher is not currently projected as a first-round pick in next year’s draft, but his recruiting profile, his immediate collegiate success and his sophomore season all strongly suggest he someday will be a first-round pick. If he plays like one in 2023, then heading to the NFL will need to be considered, even if no Irish offensive lineman has ever gone into the draft after his junior season, even if Fisher could start at left tackle next year after Alt assuredly turns pro following this year.

And if Fisher takes that route, it will be a marker of what should be certain Notre Dame success in 2023, given the precedents set by the Tide, Bulldogs and the 2017 Irish.

For that matter, only one other team has sent as many as two offensive linemen into the first two rounds of the same NFL draft in the last six years: Former Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg went No. 42 and former Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks went No. 48 in 2021. It is no coincidence the 2020 Irish reached the Playoff.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie
No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end
No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle
No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience
No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago
No. 93 Armel Mukam, incoming freshman defensive end, former Stanford commit
No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL
No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit
No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U’
No. 87 Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit
No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL
No. 83 Jayden Thomas, junior receiver, probable No. 1 target in 2023
No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year …
No. 78 Pat Coogan, junior interior offensive lineman
No. 77 Ty Chan, sophomore offensive tackle, former four-star recruit
No. 76 Joe Alt, first-team All-American left tackle
No. 75 Sullivan Absher, incoming freshman offensive lineman
No. 74 Billy Schrauth, sophomore left guard, likely starter
No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, fifth-year right guard, likely starter
No. 72 Sam Pendelton, early-enrolled freshman offensive lineman
No. 70 Ashton Craig, sophomore interior offensive lineman
No. 68 Michael Carmody, senior offensive lineman
No. 65 Michael Vinson, sixth-year long snapper, four-year starter
No. 64 Joe Otting, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 59 Aamil Wagner, sophomore offensive tackle
No. 56 Charles Jagusah, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 56 Howard Cross, fifth-year defensive tackle, multi-year starter
No. 55 Chris Terek, incoming freshman offensive lineman, four-star recruit
No. 51 Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 17 Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit
No. 13 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year
No. 12 Penn State RB transfer Devyn Ford gives Notre Dame newly-needed backfield depth, experience
No. 4 Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth