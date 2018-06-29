Getty Images

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 24 Nick Coleman, safety and perhaps nickelback

By Douglas FarmerJun 29, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1/8, 191 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Coleman has one season of eligibility remaining, to be used in 2018.
Depth chart: Coleman lost his starting safety role to the eligibility of junior Alohi Gilman, leaving him as the second-string field safety behind Gilman, although early-enrolled freshman Houston Griffith could knock Coleman out of a three-man rotation on the defense’s back line, with junior Jalen Elliott the starter at boundary safety.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star cornerback, even though he excelled at running back in high school, Coleman chose Notre Dame over the likes of Michigan State, Boston College and Indiana.

CAREER TO DATE
After spending his first two seasons at cornerback with mixed results, Coleman moved to safety last season and provided a stabilizing, if not spectacular, influence. He finished seventh on the team with 44 tackles, but his three pass breakups stand out the most, considering they were three of the five total provided by the safety position. (Elliott had the other two.)

2015: 13 games, five tackles, two passes defended against Massachusetts in a rout.
2016: 11 games, two starts, 17 tackles including one for loss. Largely relegated to only special teams duties after a rough September in coverage.

2017: 13 games, 12 starts at safety; 44 tackles including one for loss, three pass breakups.

QUOTE(S)
Coleman spent some time this spring working at nickel, seemingly threatening senior Shaun Crawford’s vice grip on the position. Crawford’s track record should offer him the first chance there no matter his springtime struggles, but nearly all the conversation around Coleman pertained to his nickel possibilities now that Gilman has wrested away the starting safety duties.

Safeties coach Terry Joseph in early April: “Nick Coleman has done a good job at nickel, getting where you are playing some man coverage situations. Just trying to find the best combination of guys.”

Cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght in mid-April: “We identified Nick as a guy that has the skillset we think could be successful [at nickel]. Pat of that is size and coverage ability. He does some things we think are good. It takes time for a player whether they’re in front of their career or the end, they’re still young in their football lives, to understand the intricacies.

“It’s easy for Nick Coleman to play man-to-man, or to blitz, but can he drop as a width-dropper? As a curl-flat dropper? On and on. Those are the things he has to work through from a fundamental, technical progression.”

Irish head coach Brian Kelly, keeping the door open at safety: “I wouldn’t rule him out (at safety). … Nick Coleman has an opportunity to be a starting safety. However, we moved him over to nickel because this could give him even more opportunities to be on the field because we like his ability to play close man-to-man coverage at that nickel position.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“The position switch [to safety] will not remedy Coleman’s struggles from 2016. Then again, it probably doesn’t need to. A pessimist would say Coleman was exposed in coverage. An optimist would say a rash of defensive back injuries forced a young player into situations he was not ready for. A realist might point out Coleman struggled a year ago, but has had plenty of time to learn from that experience.

“As much as anything else, moving to safety was about giving Coleman a chance at playing time. The Irish have plenty of talented cornerbacks. Coleman was not at the top of that ranking, but the coaching staff has envisioned ways to utilize his athleticism for three years now. They were not going to let it waste away on the sidelines. Instead, it should plug in well on the back-end of the defense.

“In the end, Coleman may not stay. He appears to have the lead on [now-junior Devin] Studstill, but those things can be fluid. That is before even factoring in the possible, if unlikely, eligibility of sophomore Navy transfer Alohi Gilman.

“… One way or another, Gilman will be eligible in 2018. At that point, he will have about as much playing experience as whoever starts at safety this year, even without playing in 2017. With that in mind, Coleman should not feel comfortable about his future even if he starts and succeeds in 14 games this season.”

2018 OUTLOOK
The last 12 months panned out about exactly as anticipated. Coleman proved serviceable at safety, but greater talents are now available on the roster, be they Gilman, Griffith or incoming freshman Derrik Allen. Thus, the move to nickel may be more than spring’s lip service. It could serve the same role for Coleman his previous position switch to safety did, giving him a chance at playing time.

Crawford struggled this spring. Testing out another nickelback option underscored that reality. It may have been April malaise or it may have been the toll exacted by two season-ending injuries in the first two years of his career.

Nonetheless, Coleman may not be able to match Crawford’s unique playmaking abilities, but having him as a backup option is not a bad spot to be in, at either nickelback or safety.

One way or another, expect Coleman to tally two dozen tackles this season, with a handful coming on special teams. Some credit should be offered a player who twice relinquishes a starting role to greater talents through little fault of his own and still aids the greater cause.

DOWN THE ROAD
Coleman has some intriguing athleticism that, if displayed this season, could catch an NFL front office’s eye, but otherwise this is likely the end of the line for the Ohio product. He simply has not proven productive enough in college to warrant much of an NFL conversation.

As a two- (three-?) year starter at a program like Notre Dame’s, a few minicamp invites may come Coleman’s way, but much more than that would be a surprise.

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:
No. 99 Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle, senior
No. 98 Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 97 Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle, senior
No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 94 Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 91 Ade Ogundeji, defensive end, junior
No. 89 Brock Wright, tight end, sophomore
No. 88 Javon McKinley, receiver, junior
No. 87 Michael Young, receiver, sophomore
No. 86 Alizé Mack, tight end, senior
No. 85 George Takacs, tight end, early-enrolled freshman
No. 85 Tyler Newsome, punter and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 84 Cole Kmet, tight end, sophomore
No. 83 Chase Claypool, receiver, junior
No. 82 Nic Weishar, tight end, fifth-year senior
No. 81 Miles Boykin, receiver, senior
No. 80 Micah Jones, receiver, early-enrolled freshman
No. 78 Tommy Kraemer, right guard, junior
No. 76 Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 75 Josh Lugg, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 74 Liam Eichenberg, starting left tackle, junior
No. 72 Robert Hainsey, right tackle, sophomore
No. 71 Alex Bars, left guard and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 70 Luke Jones, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 69 Aaron Banks, offensive tackle, sophomore
No. 68 Jarrett Patterson, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 60 Cole Mabry, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 57 Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman, senior
No. 57 (theoretically) Jayson Ademilola, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 56 John Dirksen, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 55 Jonathan Bonner, defensive tackle, fifth-year senior
No. 54 John Shannon, long snapper, junior
No. 53 Khalid Kareem, defensive end, junior
No. 53 Sam Mustipher, center and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 52 Bo Bauer, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 47 Kofi Wardlow, defensive end, sophomore
No. 45 Jonathan Jones, linebacker, junior
No. 44 Jamir Jones, defensive end, junior
No. 42 Julian Okwara, defensive end, junior
No. 41 Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 40 Drew White, linebacker, sophomore
No. 39 Jonathan Doerer, kickoff specialist, sophomore
No. 34 Jahmir Smith, running back, early-enrolled freshman
No. 33 Shayne Simon, linebacker, incoming freshman
No. 31 Jack Lamb, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, sophomore
No. 29 Ovie Oghoufo, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 28 Nicco Fertitta, safety, senior
No. 27 Julian Love, cornerback, junior, second-team All-American
No. 25 Braden Lenzy, receiver, incoming freshman
No. 24 Tommy Tremble, tight end, incoming freshman

MEDICAL EXEMPTION
No. 35 David Adams, linebacker, sophomore

OUTGOING TRANSFER
No. 11 Freddy Canteen, receiver, outgoing transfer

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 25 Braden Lenzy, consensus four-star receiver, incoming freshman

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerJun 28, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
10 Comments

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-0, 170 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Early-enrolled freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Without ever seeing him take a practice snap, Lenzy projects as a boundary receiver, getting one-on-one coverage and forcing a safety to help over the top. Currently, sophomore Michael Young holds that starting role. Perhaps more pertinent in an immediate sense, Lenzy could end up Notre Dame’s primary kick returner this season with no one established in that spot.
Recruiting: The consensus four-star prospect could have gone nearly anywhere in the Pac-12, including USC, Stanford or Washington State. Instead his recruitment always centered on Notre Dame and Oregon — beginning with a commitment to the former before flipping to the latter and then returning to the Irish fold when Ducks coach Willie Taggart bolted for Florida State. UCLA joined the race late when Chip Kelly was hired as head coach.

QUOTE(S)
Lenzy technically signed with Notre Dame during December’s early signing period, but he did so late Friday afternoon, long after Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s Wednesday media conference. Thus, it was not until the traditional National Signing Day that any Notre Dame coaches offered public comments on the speedy track star.

“Just a spark plug,” Irish receivers coach Del Alexander said. “A kid that has a wealth of knowledge of everything sports, is really intelligent outside of sports. It was just great listening to him and his dad argue back-and-forth about current and past players of their favorite teams and watch that father-son bond and also appreciate where he is mentally.

“[Lenzy] is a gym rat, a junkie, and he wants to be really good as a football player, but he also wants everything that Notre Dame has to offer off the field.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN LENZY’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“You can’t teach speed, and Lenzy has it. That alone will get him on the field early. Irish head coach Brian Kelly has always preferred to have at least one speedster on the field to take the top off the defense. (See: Chris Brown, Will Fuller, Kevin Stepherson.) With hands providing legitimacy to that deep threat, Lenzy offers a dynamic option.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Consider Lenzy one of the few freshmen already assured of appearing in more than four games, despite the NCAA’s adjustment to eligibility policies. Even with a deep receiver grouping, Notre Dame lacks many true speed options, and the ones on the roster all include a disclaimer of some sort. Senior Miles Boykin has underrated speed, but his acceleration was a spring-time development, yet to be seen in genuine competition; Junior Chase Claypool has breakaway speed, but his mental focus is defined by its inconsistency; Young has real speed, yet that was not enough to get him routine playing time as a freshman.

Lenzy’s speed is of the Fuller or Brown variety. It is difficult to overstate it. That alone should lead to a handful of deep shots this season, especially since senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush has the arm strength to keep up with Lenzy’s legs.

That is not to even mention kick returner duties. With C.J. Sanders headed to Southern Methodist University, the Irish have no one set at the position. (Junior running back Tony Jones was always a failsafe when he lined up alongside Sanders, and as the starting running back now, he will almost certainly relinquish that duty.) Lenzy’s speed makes him an obvious successor to Sanders, providing him an immediate chance to impact the season.

Projecting a touchdown at either receiver or kick returner is to project a big play. By their very nature, big plays should not be expected, but consider this an acknowledgement of that very real possibility.

DOWN THE ROAD
As a part of an excellent quartet of receivers in the class of 2018, Lenzy will need to be productive and consistent to stay ahead of the pack. It may not be until his junior season that he cracks the starting rotation, with both Boykin and Claypool then out of eligibility, but there would be a bounty of opportunities for a speed threat with reliable hands as the fourth receiver.

A delay in finding a main role should not perturb Lenzy, who showed excellent maturity during a recruiting process in which fans showed the irrationality and idiocy of many of those who too closely follow the decisions of high schoolers.

“Not long after I announced [a de-commitment from Notre Dame to pledge to Oregon], a notification popped up on my phone for a DM from Twitter,” Lenzy wrote in an essay announcing his commitment on The Players’ Tribune. “It was from somebody saying they hoped I tore my ACL.

“I got another one saying negative things about my family and how I was raised.

“And then, I started getting some death threats.”

Lenzy continued to explain why he had decided on the Irish in the end, before adding, “I want to make clear not only to those people who sent me those messages directly, but also to every other high schooler who has experienced the same thing: Negative people exist everywhere, but you can’t let them dictate how you live your life.”

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:
No. 99 Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle, senior
No. 98 Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 97 Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle, senior
No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 94 Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 91 Ade Ogundeji, defensive end, junior
No. 89 Brock Wright, tight end, sophomore
No. 88 Javon McKinley, receiver, junior
No. 87 Michael Young, receiver, sophomore
No. 86 Alizé Mack, tight end, senior
No. 85 George Takacs, tight end, early-enrolled freshman
No. 85 Tyler Newsome, punter and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 84 Cole Kmet, tight end, sophomore
No. 83 Chase Claypool, receiver, junior
No. 82 Nic Weishar, tight end, fifth-year senior
No. 81 Miles Boykin, receiver, senior
No. 80 Micah Jones, receiver, early-enrolled freshman
No. 78 Tommy Kraemer, right guard, junior
No. 76 Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 75 Josh Lugg, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 74 Liam Eichenberg, starting left tackle, junior
No. 72 Robert Hainsey, right tackle, sophomore
No. 71 Alex Bars, left guard and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 70 Luke Jones, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 69 Aaron Banks, offensive tackle, sophomore
No. 68 Jarrett Patterson, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 60 Cole Mabry, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 57 Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman, senior
No. 57 (theoretically) Jayson Ademilola, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 56 John Dirksen, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 55 Jonathan Bonner, defensive tackle, fifth-year senior
No. 54 John Shannon, long snapper, junior
No. 53 Khalid Kareem, defensive end, junior
No. 53 Sam Mustipher, center and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 52 Bo Bauer, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 47 Kofi Wardlow, defensive end, sophomore
No. 45 Jonathan Jones, linebacker, junior
No. 44 Jamir Jones, defensive end, junior
No. 42 Julian Okwara, defensive end, junior
No. 41 Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 40 Drew White, linebacker, sophomore
No. 39 Jonathan Doerer, kickoff specialist, sophomore
No. 34 Jahmir Smith, running back, early-enrolled freshman
No. 33 Shayne Simon, linebacker, incoming freshman
No. 31 Jack Lamb, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, sophomore
No. 29 Ovie Oghoufo, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 28 Nicco Fertitta, safety, senior
No. 27 Julian Love, cornerback, junior, second-team All-American
No. 24 Tommy Tremble, tight end, incoming freshman

MEDICAL EXEMPTION
No. 35 David Adams, linebacker, sophomore

OUTGOING TRANSFER
No. 11 Freddy Canteen, receiver, outgoing transfer

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 27 Julian Love, cornerback, second-team All-American

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJun 27, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-11, 189 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Junior with two seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Love will start wherever the Irish defense most needs him. This season, that will be as the boundary corner, the position of most solo coverage, per cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght. “The way our defense is set up, the boundary corner has to win a lot of one-on-ones and he was able to do that for us last year,” Lyght said in early April.
Recruiting: A rivals.com four-star prospect, Notre Dame targeted the Chicago-area product early, gaining Love’s commitment more than 10 months before National Signing Day over a number of offers from other Midwestern schools such as Northwestern, Iowa and Illinois. Rivals rated Love the No. 21 cornerback in the class of 2016 and the No. 4 prospect in Illinois. Such a description would not usually yield a future second-team All-American, as “Sports Illustrated” named Love last season.

CAREER TO DATE
Love is on course to be a four-year starter for the Irish, having now played in all 25 games the last two seasons and starting 21 of them.

2016: 12 games, eight starts; 45 tackles with two for loss and one forcing a fumble, one recovered fumble, one interception.
2017: 13 games, 13 starts; fifth-leading tackler on the team with 68, including one for loss. Made three interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns and coming painfully-close to scoring with the third, as well. Added a school-record 20 pass breakups.

QUOTE(S)
As much as a coaching staff can be disappointed with a sophomore All-American, the Notre Dame coaches may have been in Love this spring. Nonetheless, they know what they have in him, at some points working Love with the second-unit simply to get other cornerbacks first-team reps. Even when he was not performing at his best this spring, that is how confident the Irish coaches were in Love.

“He’ll make a big play, and then he’ll come back and he might go into a little bit of an autopilot mode where he’ll relax a little bit and not really push himself past his comfort level,” Lyght said. “Just to continually stay on him about his focus, his intentions, his attention-to-detail, his pre-snap readiness — [those] are going to be the keys to getting him to the next level.”

Lyght’s referencing the next level was not an acknowledgement of Love’s NFL possibilities, but rather a nod toward what could be an even more impressive 2018 season, partly due to the defense shifting its usual schemes to best accentuate Love’s abilities.

“We’re expecting him to elevate his play,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said in mid-March. “Part of it is through what he’s doing in the offseason and his conditioning and weight training, and part of it is in our teaching.

“We’re going to be doing some things that I think are going to accentuate his ability to play press coverage. We want to play some press. It’s something we haven’t done much here, but it’s something he brings to our football team and when you can press some guys and have the physicality that he has, it elevates his game.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“The downside of excelling as a freshman is the expectations it sets up for the subsequent sophomore. If Love struggles early in the season, it does not mean 2016 was a blip. It means he is still a college sophomore learning a new defensive system.

“Will he struggle? There is no reason to think so. Love played well from the outset last year, and never offered the other cornerbacks much hope this spring at usurping him from the starter’s role. He should start against Temple and every game the rest of the way, barring injury.

“If insistent on numbers, a jump to 70-plus tackles and multiple interceptions would be reasonable, but keep in mind tackles from defensive backs are not necessarily good things. As much as they may indicate a nose for the ball, they may also indicate shoddy pass defense.”

2018 OUTLOOK
This is as valid a spot as any to note of Love’s 68 tackles last season, 14 came against Navy while starting at safety as a response to the triple-option offense. His tackling numbers were not inflated by poor pass defense; they were simply a sign of his all-around game.

That all-around game apparently included some inconsistency this spring, just as it did in September. At least one intelligent sports mind who watches the Irish exceptionally closely (no, not this scribe) described Love as “underwhelming” after three weeks. Of course, that became a laughable sentiment when Love returned a Michigan State interception 59 yards for his first career touchdown.

The tantalizing concept of more such turnovers raises the ceiling on Love’s junior year. Kelly and defensive coordinator Clark Lea recognize they have a unique talent on their hands, someone who can shut down an entire sideline of the field and, if given the greenlight, turn a few mistakes into game-changing plays.

Such a carrot may keep Love focused from the outset. By season’s end, he all but frothed at the mouth whenever he knew the opposition had no choice but to throw, all the way to LSU’s final drive in Notre Dame’s Citrus Bowl victory, breaking up two of the Tigers’ closing four pass attempts in the last minute.

With that in mind, another 65-70 tackles should be expected from Love, along with at least three interceptions and a dozen pass breakups. If any of those figures drop off in 2018, that may not be a reflection of Love, but rather of opposing passers avoiding throwing toward the shutdown corner.

DOWN THE ROAD
The eligibility of junior safety Alohi Gilman and the arrival of freshmen safeties Houston Griffith and Derrik Allen have silenced any talk of Love moving to the defense’s back line. The end of that conversation focuses the ensuing discussion of Love’s future.

If Love plays as well in 2018 as he did last season, he will have a genuine decision to make about heading to the NFL with a season of collegiate eligibility remaining. The Irish coaches will make every effort to talk him into returning, just as they did this past winter regarding linebackers Drue Tranquill and Tev’on Coney and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.

If they are successful, expect Love to be a four-year starter and a senior captain in 2019. Becoming a consensus All-American would not seem out of the question, either, considering he reached the smaller print of those pages as a mere sophomore.

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:
No. 99 Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle, senior
No. 98 Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 97 Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle, senior
No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 94 Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 91 Ade Ogundeji, defensive end, junior
No. 89 Brock Wright, tight end, sophomore
No. 88 Javon McKinley, receiver, junior
No. 87 Michael Young, receiver, sophomore
No. 86 Alizé Mack, tight end, senior
No. 85 George Takacs, tight end, early-enrolled freshman
No. 85 Tyler Newsome, punter and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 84 Cole Kmet, tight end, sophomore
No. 83 Chase Claypool, receiver, junior
No. 82 Nic Weishar, tight end, fifth-year senior
No. 81 Miles Boykin, receiver, senior
No. 80 Micah Jones, receiver, early-enrolled freshman
No. 78 Tommy Kraemer, right guard, junior
No. 76 Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 75 Josh Lugg, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 74 Liam Eichenberg, starting left tackle, junior
No. 72 Robert Hainsey, right tackle, sophomore
No. 71 Alex Bars, left guard and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 70 Luke Jones, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 69 Aaron Banks, offensive tackle, sophomore
No. 68 Jarrett Patterson, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 60 Cole Mabry, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 57 Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman, senior
No. 57 (theoretically) Jayson Ademilola, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 56 John Dirksen, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 55 Jonathan Bonner, defensive tackle, fifth-year senior
No. 54 John Shannon, long snapper, junior
No. 53 Khalid Kareem, defensive end, junior
No. 53 Sam Mustipher, center and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 52 Bo Bauer, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 47 Kofi Wardlow, defensive end, sophomore
No. 45 Jonathan Jones, linebacker, junior
No. 44 Jamir Jones, defensive end, junior
No. 42 Julian Okwara, defensive end, junior
No. 41 Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 40 Drew White, linebacker, sophomore
No. 39 Jonathan Doerer, kickoff specialist, sophomore
No. 34 Jahmir Smith, running back, early-enrolled freshman
No. 33 Shayne Simon, linebacker, incoming freshman
No. 31 Jack Lamb, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, sophomore
No. 29 Ovie Oghoufo, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 28 Nicco Fertitta, safety, senior
No. 24 Tommy Tremble, tight end, incoming freshman

MEDICAL EXEMPTION
No. 35 David Adams, linebacker, sophomore

OUTGOING TRANSFER
No. 11 Freddy Canteen, receiver, outgoing transfer

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 28 Nicco Fertitta, safety

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerJun 26, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

Listed Measurements: 5-foot-9, 171 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Fertitta has one season of eligibility remaining, to be used in 2018.
Depth chart: The early enrollment of freshman cornerback-turned-safety Houston Griffith combined with the summer arrival of freshman safety Derrik Allen pushes Fertitta down the depth chart to the third team at best.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Feritta joined high school classmate and teammate Alizé Mack in choosing Notre Dame. A U.S. Army All-American, Fertitta also had offers from Arizona, Houston and Utah, among others. Rivals.com rated him the No. 54 safety in the class of 2015 and the No. 4 prospect in Nevada.

CAREER TO DATE
For a career reserve, Fertitta has seen consistent playing time, reaching at least 10 games in each of his three seasons to date, largely on special teams.

2015: 11 games; one tackle with a forced fumble against Massachusetts.
2016: 12 games; 17 tackles including half a tackle for loss, adding two pass breakups.
2017: 10 games; 10 tackles.

QUOTE(S)
Fertitta was mentioned only once this spring, as Irish head coach Brian Kelly discussed the depth at safety when Griffith made the position switch halfway through spring practices.

“It just made sense. We wanted to push the competition back there because everyone that talks about our defense knows we need more production from the safety position,” Kelly said April 7. “Whether it’s Nick Coleman, Jalen Elliott, [Devin Studstill] or Fertitta, Houston Griffith, [Jordan] Genmark-Heath. We have a lot of guys now that we can put out there that can push for competition and [Griffith] adds to that list.”

As a senior with few defensive snaps to his name and just as few likely on the horizon, it would have been a surprise if Fertitta had come up more often during the spring.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“More than speed or physicality, it is Fertitta’s height, or lack thereof, which limits him in pass defense. Opponents can throw over him. Kick and punt returners do not have that option, and they are thus forced to encounter Fertitta’s preferences for hitting and hitting hard.

“If nothing else, he will continue to rack up coverage tackles while helping special teams coordinator Brian Polian’s short-handed units. Anything more than that role will come from wrinkles deployed by defensive coordinator Mike Elko.”

2018 OUTLOOK
If there is a genuine flaw to the 99-to-2 series, it is entries such as this one. Not much changed for Fertitta in the last year. Repeating that entire post would not be the greatest waste of time, especially considering it is only late-June.

If anything, the entrances of highly-sought freshmen push Fertitta further down the depth chart. That has always been a possibility for Fertitta, himself an undersized recruit when he went through that cycle.

He has found his niche, though, in special teams coverage. While those units have disappointed the last handful of seasons, Fertitta has performed since he arrived and those units improved as a whole in Polian’s first year back leading them.

Fertitta will see defensive snaps only in mop-up situations, but he could still end up with a dozen tackles on special teams alone. If he happens to force a fumble with one of his punishing hits — his specialty, size notwithstanding — that could become a career moment all on its own, depending on the time and the place.

DOWN THE ROAD
This will be it for Fertitta as far as football is concerned. After four years of being only a positive influence for the Irish, he will have plenty of other opportunities awaiting him. The last name Fertitta could even grant him an entrance into the business side of the sporting world right away.

It remains to be seen how much Nicco knows about basketball or mixed martial arts, but his last name certainly remains close to both sports.

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:
No. 99 Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle, senior
No. 98 Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 97 Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle, senior
No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 94 Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 91 Ade Ogundeji, defensive end, junior
No. 89 Brock Wright, tight end, sophomore
No. 88 Javon McKinley, receiver, junior
No. 87 Michael Young, receiver, sophomore
No. 86 Alizé Mack, tight end, senior
No. 85 George Takacs, tight end, early-enrolled freshman
No. 85 Tyler Newsome, punter and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 84 Cole Kmet, tight end, sophomore
No. 83 Chase Claypool, receiver, junior
No. 82 Nic Weishar, tight end, fifth-year senior
No. 81 Miles Boykin, receiver, senior
No. 80 Micah Jones, receiver, early-enrolled freshman
No. 78 Tommy Kraemer, right guard, junior
No. 76 Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 75 Josh Lugg, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 74 Liam Eichenberg, starting left tackle, junior
No. 72 Robert Hainsey, right tackle, sophomore
No. 71 Alex Bars, left guard and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 70 Luke Jones, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 69 Aaron Banks, offensive tackle, sophomore
No. 68 Jarrett Patterson, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 60 Cole Mabry, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 57 Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman, senior
No. 57 (theoretically) Jayson Ademilola, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 56 John Dirksen, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 55 Jonathan Bonner, defensive tackle, fifth-year senior
No. 54 John Shannon, long snapper, junior
No. 53 Khalid Kareem, defensive end, junior
No. 53 Sam Mustipher, center and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 52 Bo Bauer, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 47 Kofi Wardlow, defensive end, sophomore
No. 45 Jonathan Jones, linebacker, junior
No. 44 Jamir Jones, defensive end, junior
No. 42 Julian Okwara, defensive end, junior
No. 41 Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 40 Drew White, linebacker, sophomore
No. 39 Jonathan Doerer, kickoff specialist, sophomore
No. 34 Jahmir Smith, running back, early-enrolled freshman
No. 33 Shayne Simon, linebacker, incoming freshman
No. 31 Jack Lamb, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, sophomore
No. 29 Ovie Oghoufo, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 24 Tommy Tremble, tight end, incoming freshman

MEDICAL EXEMPTION
No. 35 David Adams, linebacker, sophomore

OUTGOING TRANSFER
No. 11 Freddy Canteen, receiver, outgoing transfer

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 29 Ovie Oghoufo, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerJun 25, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Listed Measurements: 6-foot-3, 217 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Early-enrolled freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Of the quartet of freshman linebackers, Oghoufo is the least likely to see the field in a competitive situation this year, meaning it will probably be a season spent working with the scout team defense.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Oghoufo looked past the two big names in his homestate, choosing Notre Dame over both Michigan and Michigan State. Rivals.com considered him the No. 36 outside linebacker in the class of 2018.

QUOTE(S)
Oghoufo’s slim chances at playing time this season stem from two items, one positional and somewhat out of his control, the other simply a piece of time.

Oghoufo could end up at any of the three linebacker spots, making it more difficult to focus him on one task this preseason.

“They are guys that are extremely athletic,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said of Oghoufo, among others in the class, on December’s signing day. “We would rather take them and then begin to hone in on where they can best fit in that defensive structure rather than saying, he’s a box player, that’s all he can play.

“These guys give us flexibility to see how they’re going to fill out and develop.”

That fill out and develop is a common theme for freshmen at all positions, and is quite applicable to Oghoufo, apparently.

“Ovie has some physicality issues in terms he’s not ready for prime-time playing, but he’s really athletic and he’s a smart kid,” Kelly said in mid-March. “He has to get bigger and stronger so this offseason is going to be really important to him to see if he can break through and maybe help us in special teams.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN OGHOUFO’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“[Now-former] Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko lucked into an ideal rover candidate in current senior Drue Tranquill, who will man the position again next year. Such ready-made athletes to fill Elko’s preferred defensive wrinkle will not always be available, but it is worth considering whether a lean linebacker with strong coverage skills will fit into that positional grouping more than among traditional linebackers.

“If Oghoufo fills out, however, a move inside could be within the realm of possibility.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Before the four-game possibility was created for freshmen to play without losing a year of eligibility, there was very little chance of Oghoufo competing this season.

As it stands now, he is athletic and quick. If trotting Oghoufo out for punt and kick coverage units throughout November keeps starting safeties’ and linebackers’ legs from those dozen sprints down the field, then it is worth it. Quite literally, there will be no loss involved presuming Oghoufo will mentally be ready for those five second bursts after going through eight weeks of the season.

If Oghoufo plays in more than those four games, that is an indication he impressed more than was realized in spring practices and will continue to do so in preseason practice.

DOWN THE ROAD
2019 or 2020 entirely depends on where Oghoufo projects long term. Whether at rover or one of the interior linebacker positions, he will have to compete with at least one more strongly-recruited classmate.

Shayne Simon looks to be an ideal rover candidate. His pass coverage skills may not yet be on par with Oghoufo’s, but that is a mental development process, one which Simon should have time to embrace.

Jack Lamb and Bo Bauer both elevated themselves above Oghoufo in depth chart conversations this spring. They may not be in line to take over the starters’ roles next year, but the two are certainly in position to challenge for those.

It may be a year or two before Oghoufo becomes another voice in this group. That will leave him with two or three seasons to establish himself as a known piece of the rotation.

NOTRE DAME 99-to-2:
No. 99 Jerry Tillery, defensive tackle, senior
No. 98 Ja’Mion Franklin, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 97 Micah Dew-Treadway, defensive tackle, senior
No. 95 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 94 Darnell Ewell, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 91 Ade Ogundeji, defensive end, junior
No. 89 Brock Wright, tight end, sophomore
No. 88 Javon McKinley, receiver, junior
No. 87 Michael Young, receiver, sophomore
No. 86 Alizé Mack, tight end, senior
No. 85 George Takacs, tight end, early-enrolled freshman
No. 85 Tyler Newsome, punter and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 84 Cole Kmet, tight end, sophomore
No. 83 Chase Claypool, receiver, junior
No. 82 Nic Weishar, tight end, fifth-year senior
No. 81 Miles Boykin, receiver, senior
No. 80 Micah Jones, receiver, early-enrolled freshman
No. 78 Tommy Kraemer, right guard, junior
No. 76 Dillan Gibbons, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 75 Josh Lugg, offensive lineman, sophomore
No. 74 Liam Eichenberg, starting left tackle, junior
No. 72 Robert Hainsey, right tackle, sophomore
No. 71 Alex Bars, left guard and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 70 Luke Jones, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 69 Aaron Banks, offensive tackle, sophomore
No. 68 Jarrett Patterson, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 60 Cole Mabry, offensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 57 Trevor Ruhland, offensive lineman, senior
No. 57 (theoretically) Jayson Ademilola, defensive tackle, incoming freshman
No. 56 John Dirksen, offensive lineman, incoming freshman
No. 55 Jonathan Bonner, defensive tackle, fifth-year senior
No. 54 John Shannon, long snapper, junior
No. 53 Khalid Kareem, defensive end, junior
No. 53 Sam Mustipher, center and captain, fifth-year senior
No. 52 Bo Bauer, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 47 Kofi Wardlow, defensive end, sophomore
No. 45 Jonathan Jones, linebacker, junior
No. 44 Jamir Jones, defensive end, junior
No. 42 Julian Okwara, defensive end, junior
No. 41 Kurt Hinish, defensive tackle, sophomore
No. 40 Drew White, linebacker, sophomore
No. 39 Jonathan Doerer, kickoff specialist, sophomore
No. 34 Jahmir Smith, running back, early-enrolled freshman
No. 33 Shayne Simon, linebacker, incoming freshman
No. 31 Jack Lamb, linebacker, early-enrolled freshman
No. 30 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, sophomore
No. 24 Tommy Tremble, tight end, incoming freshman

MEDICAL EXEMPTION
No. 35 David Adams, linebacker, sophomore

OUTGOING TRANSFER
No. 11 Freddy Canteen, receiver, outgoing transfer