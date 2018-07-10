Getty Images

Leftovers & Links: On Phil Steele’s expectations for Notre Dame

By Douglas FarmerJul 10, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
It begins innocently enough with a question from a dinner companion, “How good could Notre Dame be this year?”

“I don’t know, I haven’t started my deep dive yet, but I do think the defense could be pretty special.”

A few days later, the friend waiting on the cashier with you reaches for a conversational topic, “That Michigan game could be a fun one, huh?” Would any reasonable college football devotee reply negatively? Rather, I encouraged attendance; it should be a fun atmosphere.

A day or two after that, the mailbox is filled with college football preview magazines. Sure, Phil Steele’s annual brick arrived a few weeks ago, but its spine broke only this last week. The rest await that fate now.

If there is such a thing as a football offseason — and when discussing the Irish there is an easy argument against such a concept — those doldrums are quickly reaching their close. That became clear when Steele excited Notre Dame fans by declaring the Irish his “No. 1 surprise team” this season, essentially his preferred dark-horse title contender.

That may be a bit of a leap for a team considered 40:1 to win the national championship, but Steele cites nine returning defensive starters and a “stout” offensive line as enough when combined with a deceptively-favorable schedule.

Again, it is still only the second week of July. This scribe’s annual summer deep dive on every college football possibility with a focus on Notre Dame and its opponents does not commence for another week or two. That is a measure taken to preserve sanity.

Nonetheless, Steele’s broad strokes make sense, even if his finer points appear to contradict each other. His Irish pick hinges on its defense, already acknowledged as something to await with hope, but he considers the Notre Dame defensive line only the No. 21 up-front grouping in the country. Even if senior Te’von Coney and fifth-year Drue Tranquill are two of the top draft-eligible linebackers in the country, per Steele, the Irish linebacker unit rates as only the No. 13 nationally, while the secondary is at No. 17. The first two of those ratings feel underrated, while Notre Dame’s unknowns at safety make that No. 17 spot feel a tad high.

If that defensive set is enough to drive a team into national title contention, one should really take notice of Michigan, Steele’s No. 4 surprise team and with a roster holding the No. 6 defensive line unit, the No. 12 set of linebackers and the top secondary.

That “stout” Irish offensive line Steele expects to drive Notre Dame will not keep it from a massive drop-off in the running game, per his computers. To some degree, that makes sense. The Irish could have a solid ground attack but still not come close to matching last year’s numbers. After all, Notre Dame did lose two offensive linemen to the NFL draft’s top-10 and a Heisman thought at running back to the Philadelphia Eagles.

A final piece to ponder as these conversations gain steam: Steele thinks Notre Dame “will have the most potent offense in [Irish head coach Brian] Kelly’s eight years.”

Such a possibility has not come up at dinner, at a cash register, or in hours of mindless mental meandering. At least, not yet.

SHEFFIELD COMMITS FULLY
On Friday, rivals.com three-star receiver TJ Sheffield (Independence High School; Thompson’s Station, Tenn.) committed to Notre Dame … with a disclaimer: “My plans are to officially visit several colleges to confirm my decision and leave no regrets.”

In every way, that sounded like Sheffield was keeping his recruitment open, throwing doubt onto his understanding of the definition of commitment, although also a prudent strategy when making a life-changing decision. By Sunday evening Sheffield had changed his tune.

“After committing to the University of Notre Dame, I have decided to forego all of my recruitment/official visits with the exception of the one I spend with [Notre Dame],” he posted to Twitter. “Thanks again to all who have participated in my recruitment. #allin100%.”

December remains five full months away, but it appears Sheffield is on board with the Irish at this point.

“Fight On*”
Dan, the taskmaster mentioned in the “Leftovers” post of last week, signed an email with that farewell a few days later. A Notre Dame alum with an Irish football-loving father, it certainly stood out as unexpected, but that asterisk pointed to a footnote.

“*I use the stolen USC battle cry throughout the year after we beat them. Man, I hate when we lose to those guys; I become relegated to mundane and prosaic closings such as ‘Sincerely’ and ‘Regards’.”

You do you, Dan. It is a bold strategy, that’s for sure.

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 15 D.J. Morgan, safety-turned-linebacker

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerJul 10, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2 1/8, 220 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: A junior, Morgan has three seasons of eligibility remaining including 2018.
Depth chart: Morgan was one of three safeties to move forward defensively to linebacker this spring, but in doing so, his playing prospects did not inherently spike as the other two’s did. Morgan remains behind fifth-year Buck linebacker Drue Tranquill and sophomore Jordan Genmark-Heath, not to mention the looming chances of early-enrolled freshman Jack Lamb.
Recruiting: A rivals.com four-star recruit, Morgan committed to Notre Dame rather than Arizona State, Cal or Colorado, among others. His primary Sun Devil recruiter was Del Alexander, now the Irish receivers coach. Rivals rated Morgan the No. 23 safety in the class of 2016 and the No. 47 prospect in California.

CAREER TO DATE
Morgan has seen action in a total of two games, having preserved a year of eligibility as a freshman in 2016. In the second of those, a blowout of Miami (OH), Morgan made his two career tackles, one on the second-half’s opening kickoff and one to close the third quarter on a fourth-and-six. It should be noted: Morgan stopped RedHawks quarterback Gus Ragland short of the line to gain.

QUOTE(S)
The only mention of Morgan this spring came the day before spring practices commenced. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was listing possible depth options at rover, but in time Morgan and his 11 pounds gained in the offseason made more sense further toward the interior.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“An inability to climb this particular safety depth chart puts a rather staunch ceiling on Morgan’s short-term future. [Former] Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko is desperate for a contributor on the defensive backline. The opportunity is there, and was all spring, yet Morgan did not force himself into the conversation.

“With that in mind, Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian will undoubtedly be happy to have a physical player at his disposal. Morgan should contribute on special teams this year. That is not necessarily a sentence to irrelevance. If he makes some plays in that third of the game, Elko and Kelly will have to take notice.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Morgan’s only genuine chance at competitive use this season is on special teams. While he never quite took off in that role last year, the opportunity is still very much there and the Irish would be thrilled to find a reliable kickoff and punt coverage specialist.

Notre Dame’s coverage units have been better than often described, but they are by no means a recent strength. In that regard, Morgan could make himself a valued contributor.

DOWN THE ROAD
The arrival of Lamb and fellow early-enrolled freshman linebacker Bo Bauer cloud Morgan’s move to linebacker from safety, but the parallel additions of early-enrolled freshman Houston Griffith and consensus four-star recruit Derrik Allen at safety made the move a necessary one. Nonetheless, it is hard to envision a scenario where Morgan stays ahead of both Lamb and Bauer.

It is still early in Morgan’s career, but a path to playing time in the long view is as difficult to navigate as one is in 2018 when a two-time captain starts ahead of him.

MEDICAL EXEMPTION
No. 35 David Adams, linebacker, sophomore

OUTGOING TRANSFER
No. 11 Freddy Canteen, receiver, outgoing transfer

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 16 Noah Boykin, cornerback, consensus four-star recruit

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerJul 9, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: Boykin’s natural abilities could position him as the immediate backup to junior boundary cornerback Julian Love, though that would necessitate Boykin out-performing junior Donte Vaughn.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect and the No. 21 cornerback in the class, per rivals.com, Boykin appeared set to commit to Florida on National Signing Day while also pondering Virginia. Instead, he surprised everyone by choosing Notre Dame. Boykin originally committed to Maryland before reopening his recruitment in January with the Gators the apparent front-runner.

QUOTE(S)
The Irish coaching staff understood it had its work cut out in recruiting Boykin, but the mixture of his demeanor and on-field abilities made that pursuit a worthwhile one.

“One of the things that we were so impressed with, and maybe this doesn’t happen everywhere, we weren’t certain about Noah and his ability to come to Notre Dame and be a great fit until after his admissions meeting,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said on National Signing Day. “The feedback that we got from admissions in terms of his interview really sold us on this was the right place for him.

“… We know about his football ability. He was one of the best players at the (Offense-Defense All-American Bowl), has got a confidence about him at that corner position. He’s a natural corner, and just gives us great flexibility and depth at that position that we’ve been lacking for so long.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN BOYKIN’S NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Boykin’s greatest assets are his range and physicality. In some respects, that combination could land him at safety by the end of his collegiate career. For now, his ability to stick with receivers in routes sets him up well at cornerback.

“At the very least, Boykin will see action on special teams, but some time in the two-deep at nickelback or in the dime package could be feasible.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Notre Dame has a quartet of talented, veteran cornerbacks. To take competitive snaps defensively, Boykin will have to surpass at least one of those four, with Vaughn the seemingly-most likely candidate. That will be far from an easy task, though.

If he does not move up the depth chart, Boykin will still assuredly see special teams work this season. That will be the case even if he lands in the two-deep, too. Within the two-deep, however, Boykin would quickly become an emergency case scenario needing to be relied upon. If Love went down for so much as a series, nearly any opposing quarterback would pick on his replacement, especially if that replacement is a freshman, no matter how talented that freshman may be.

DOWN THE ROAD
The Irish pulled in four cornerbacks in the class of 2018, and Boykin may be the most-promising among them in the long-run. As those current veterans move onward — perhaps starting with Love jumping to the NFL after this season — opportunities will abound for all four of the newcomers.

Boykin’s length makes him an ideal boundary possibility, fending off physical receivers in isolated coverage. Considering Love is the only upperclassmen with a distinct possibility of departing to consider after this season, Boykin’s future position is also the one which may open up first for a starting competition.

MEDICAL EXEMPTION
No. 35 David Adams, linebacker, sophomore

OUTGOING TRANSFER
No. 11 Freddy Canteen, receiver, outgoing transfer

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 17 Isaiah Robertson, safety-turned-rover

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerJul 8, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-1 ½, 207 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2018.
Depth chart: Robertson moved to rover from safety this spring, putting him in position to compete with classmate Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah to be the first alternative to senior Asmar Bilal should the presumptive starter struggle as the focal point of Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s system, namely in coverage situations.
Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, Robertson chose Notre Dame over his father’s former team, Wisconsin, as well as Penn State and Vanderbilt, The No. 18 safety in the class and No. 202 overall player, per rivals.com, Robertson’s recruitment did not have the respective drama thanks to his steadfast commitment eight months before National Signing Day.

CAREER TO DATE
Robertson worked on kickoff coverage teams last season, playing in 12 games. (He did not see action at Miami; then again, the Irish kicked off a total of twice in that debacle.)

2017: 12 games; eight tackles, with two coming on separate kickoffs against Wake Forest.

QUOTE(S)
For having a likely starter, rover remains a position in flux. Bilal fits the definition of unproven despite appearing to be physically ready since his college arrival. Owusu-Koromoah and incoming freshman Shayne Simon were recruited with the role in mind, but are naturally inexperienced. Robertson moved up a defensive level to join the fray because of the physicality he showed as a freshman, immediately putting himself in consideration amid a clouded ordering.

“Between Jeremiah Owusu[-Koromoah] and Isaiah, you have two young guys that are learning and are growing but have had a chance to make some strides,” Lea said in mid-April. “I don’t know that the depth chart is set yet. I think we’re still working on that and we’ll be working through the fall on that, but I’ve been pleased with the strides that we’ve shown.”

Himself an early enrollee a year ago, Robertson has a touch more experience than either Owusu-Koromoah or Simon can claim, the former having preserved a year of eligibility last season.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“Robertson excelled at receiver as well as defensive back in high school. He will not see the offensive side of the ball this season, but he should have a chance to display that athleticism on special teams units from the season’s outset.

“If he is already using a year of eligibility on that front, then it makes sense to surmise Robertson will be given at least an August chance to break into the safety rotation. [Now-junior Jalen] Elliott showed glimpses of a consistent performer last year, but the opportunity is still there for Robertson. By the sounds of it, junior Nick Coleman will start the season leading the way at field safety, which means sophomore Devin Studstill could also be given a shot at boundary safety.

“Wherever Robertson lands on the depth chart entering the season, there are not enough options at safety to prevent him from seeing defensive action as a freshman.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Robertson’s season will depend on Bilal’s. The senior will be given every chance to prove himself at rover, and if he excels, there will not be much defensive work for his backups.

Compared to excelling, it seems more likely Bilal struggles against aerial offenses, not the fleetest of foot or having the quickest of hips. That is when having a converted-safety at rover could pay off quite nicely.

Consider Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons showed the abilities of their offense when firing on all cylinders in the second half against Notre Dame in 2017. And that was without outstanding then-freshman receiver Greg Dortch, already out for the season with injury by that point. If Wake Forest opted to line Dortch up as a pseudo-tight end this September, the Irish may need the rover to cover him. Bilal may not be up for the task. Robertson would likely be serviceable, at worst.

To some degree, that is the ideal situation at rover, mixing-and-matching as the opponent dictates. Rare is the player that can genuinely match up against both blocking tight ends and the Greg Dortchs of the world.

DOWN THE ROAD
It is hard to believe Robertson ever takes over as the starting rover. Owusu-Koromoah and Simon were recruited with that exact role in mind. Incoming freshman Ovie Oghoufo fits the profile of a rover and would be described as recruited for that opportunity if Simon were not in the same class. Robertson, meanwhile, came in as a safety at a time when Notre Dame both lacked and struggled to develop safeties.

In time, Robertson could end up further inside. Add another 10-15 pounds and he may be a solid linebacker. Or, he could serve as the rover-for-coverage for years to come. That Wake Forest example is not an outlier, but a more-and-more frequent threat in college football. For every Owusu-Koromoah or Bilal, a Robertson will be needed to complement them at rover.

MEDICAL EXEMPTION
No. 35 David Adams, linebacker, sophomore

OUTGOING TRANSFER
No. 11 Freddy Canteen, receiver, outgoing transfer

Notre Dame 99-to-2: No. 18 Joe Wilkins, cornerback, incoming freshman

rivals.com
By Douglas FarmerJul 7, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Listed Measurements: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
2018-19 year, eligibility: Incoming freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, including the 2018 season.
Depth chart: When he committed, Wilkins pointed out how Notre Dame’s depth chart sorted out at cornerback. He saw an immediate opportunity there, and it has gotten only thinner since thanks to the transfer of fifth-year Nick Watkins. Wilkins is not yet in the two-deep, but he and the three other cornerbacks in the recruiting class will each have the chance to be the first man off the bench considering college defenses occasionally need four cornerbacks at a time in 2018.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect, Wilkins was long a clear Irish lean while weighing wide-spread offers from South Carolina, South Florida and Louisville as well as Washington State, Arizona and Michigan State.

QUOTE(S)
Wilkins played both receiver and cornerback in high school with much success on both sides of the ball. As the Notre Dame class of 2018 grew to include four cornerbacks — with the National Signing Day surprise of Noah Boykin being the fourth — there was some outside consideration of moving Wilkins to receiver. Irish cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght found nothing appealing about that possibility.

“[Wilkins’] length and ball skills can really make him an outstanding boundary corner,” Lyght said on National Signing Day. “For us, his background is more on the offensive side of the ball, which is okay, but he came along his senior year defensively, becoming a more sure tackler. I think that, with his length and speed, he can become an outstanding press corner.”

Wilkins also saw little merit to playing offensively. When he committed in November, he told Blue & Gold Illustrated he recognized the recruiting mishap of Notre Dame’s previous class.

“They don’t have any freshman corners right now,” Wilkins said. “I’m definitely going to get a chance to play early and to compete for a spot.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN WILKINS’ NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT ARRIVED
“Watkins will be in his final season of eligibility in 2018. [Junior Julian] Love will have two remaining — as will his classmates Troy Pride and Donte Vaughn and [senior] Shaun Crawford — but another starring season could prompt NFL talk. The chances will be there for Wilkins, as he suggested. Last year’s recruiting failure is very much Wilkins’ gain.”

2018 OUTLOOK
Notre Dame needs at least five cornerbacks ready for competition, preferably six. That means a freshman or two will work with the defense all season long, not paying any heed to the scout team. That could be Wilkins. Of the quartet in the class, Wilkins may have the most college-ready body, his length perhaps compensating for some inexperience and time not yet spent in a collegiate strength and conditioning program.

That would set up Wilkins for early mop-up duties and late-season situational work. He does already have a grasp on route-running from both sides of the equation.

If absolutely nothing else, Wilkins projects as an immediate special teams contributor on coverage units.

DOWN THE ROAD
By no means should one project every three-star defensive back to become a sophomore second-team All-American. Love’s leap is an outlier in that respect. Frankly, that feels like a vast understatement.

Looking at some of what led to Love’s sudden arrival could provide a route toward large contributions for Wilkins. Love took advantage of early playing time brought about by injuries and dismissals, playing well enough as a freshman in 2016 to have a lead on the rest of his position group heading into his sophomore season. That comfort gave him the confidence to play in a record-setting manner in 2017.

The Irish do not want Wilkins to play extensively in 2018. That would only follow injuries and/or dismissals. Whether or not those occur, though, the vacuum in the class ahead of him will create a chance for Wilkins sooner than later. If he can perform solidly then, he could follow Love’s model, just probably not with 2.95 interceptions returned for touchdowns in one season while breaking up another 20 passes.

Any time a consensus three-star prospect becomes a multi-year starter, it should be considered a win both in recruiting and in development. There is reason to believe Wilkins is the next example of such, simply via current roster construction.

MEDICAL EXEMPTION
No. 35 David Adams, linebacker, sophomore

OUTGOING TRANSFER
No. 11 Freddy Canteen, receiver, outgoing transfer