Notre Dame’s Opponents: Rough weekends for Florida State & USC with little relief in sight

By Douglas FarmerSep 18, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Ever want to underestimate the possible effects of turnovers? Check back on Northwestern’s loss to Akron this weekend. Notre Dame has flirted with such disaster once this season, but escaped Ball State unscathed. Despite those three interceptions, the Irish are plus-three in turnover margin this season.

Michigan (2-1): The Wolverines had no trouble with SMU, winning 45-20 and led by an efficient performance from quarterback Shea Patterson (pictured above), completing 14-of-18 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns. For comparison, Patterson went 20-of-30 for 227 yards against Notre Dame to open the season.

Michigan now gets a chance to pile on Nebraska’s woes (12 ET; FS1), favored by 18.5 against Scott Frost’s Cornhuskers with a combined point total over/under of 49.5. In other words, the Wolverines should not match last week’s tally, but a 34-15 victory would be a statement unto itself.

Ball St. (1-2): A week after coming within a touchdown of the Irish, the Cardinals fell 38-10 to another in-state foe, Indiana. Junior quarterback Riley Neal completed 12-of-24 passes for 115 yards, a large drop-off in attempts from the Notre Dame game when he threw 50 times. Ball State did average 5.2 yards on 39 rushes, much more effective than the 3.6 yards per rush in South Bend.

The Cardinals may get back to winning ways before conference play commences with a visit from Western Kentucky (3 ET; ESPN3) in which Ball State is favored by three. The over/under of 52.5 hints at a 27-24 conclusion.

Vanderbilt (2-1): The Commodores lost, in case that was missed in these parts. They now welcome South Carolina (4 p.m.; SEC Network) with the Gamecocks favored by 2.5 and an over/under of 51.5. That math equals another 27-24 ending.

Wake Forest (2-1): Junior receiver Greg Dortch did not score in a 41-34 loss to Boston College on Thursday, but he did catch nine passes for 93 yards and return two kickoffs for 57 more. It was the Demon Deacons’ ground game, though, that kept them in the game with 298 yards on 60 carries. Yes, 60. (Context: Vanderbilt ran a total of 70 plays this past weekend.) The Eagles responded with 220 rushing yards of their own, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

The Irish arrive at Wake Forest (12; ABC) as eight-point favorites with an over/under of 57.5, posing a 33-24 possibility. It may be hard to believe Notre Dame could score 30-plus points given its inconsistent offense to date, but the Deacons have held only one of their last eight Power-Five opponents to fewer than 30 points, a streak that includes the 48 the Irish scored against Wake Forest last year. Those eight opponents have averaged 38.6 points.

Stanford (3-0): Senior running back Bryce Love sat out the 30-10 victory against FCS-level UC Davis with an undisclosed injury. Trevor Speights handled the rushing duties in his place, taking 11 caries for 87 yards, but it was once again the KJ-to-JJ connection that set the tone for the Cardinal. Quarterback KJ Costello found receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside for two touchdowns.

Stanford will most likely need Love back at full strength this week for a trip to Oregon (8 ET; ABC). Favored by two points with an over/under of 55.5, the Cardinal may come out ahead by a score as narrow as 28-27, but it is more likely they have an easier time of the Ducks than that.

Virginia Tech (2-0): Hurricane Florence gave the Hokies a bye week, though they did not agree with the timing of East Carolina’s decision to cancel the game. Odd as this may sound, Virginia Tech travels to Old Dominion this weekend (3:30 ET; CBSSN). The Monarchs are in their fourth season at the FBS level. With Virginia Tech favored by 27.5, a 38-11 conclusion seems generous to Old Dominion on both sides of the ledger.

Pittsburgh (2-1): The Panthers bounced back quickly from their 51-6 embarrassment to Penn State, responding with a 24-13 upset of Georgia Tech. At least, it was an upset by the bookmakers’ concerns; Pittsburgh was a field goal underdog.

Now the Panthers are on the precipice of an ACC winning streak, visiting North Carolina (12:20 ET; ACC Network) as 4.5-point favorites with an opportunity to put another hole in Larry Fedora’s sinking ship. Expect Pittsburgh to do much better than a simple 27-23 victory over the Tar Heels.

Navy (2-1): The Midshipmen ran 62 times for 484 yards, an average of 7.8 yards per carry, in a 51-21 victory against FCS-level Lehigh and now travel to SMU as touchdown favorites (12 ET; ESPN News). The over/under of 65.5 suggests the Mustangs should at least score a few more points than they did against Michigan, albeit in a 36-29 loss.

One of two interceptions from Wildcats senior quarterback Clayton Thorson that Akron returned for touchdowns to upset Northwestern 39-34. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Northwestern (1-2): This bye week probably arrives at an ideal time for the Wildcats. Senior quarterback Clayton Thorson threw for 383 yards and three touchdowns on 33-of-53 passing, but also had two interceptions … returned for touchdowns by Akron in a 39-34 Northwestern loss. The first pick-six cut the Wildcats’ lead to 21-19 after initially leading 21-3. The second gave the Zips a 39-28 lead. Between them, Akron ran a fumble back to take its first lead.

Yes, in a game in which Northwestern was favored to win by three touchdowns, it gifted the opposition three touchdown returns off turnovers.

Florida State (1-2): Something has gone awry in Tallahassee, and it has done so in drastic fashion. To be clear, Syracuse is a good team with an experienced playmaker at quarterback. Losing at the Carrier Dome should not be considered a huge step backward for the Seminoles. Clemson did just that in 2017, after all.

Although the Tigers scored more than the seven points that Florida State managed in a 30-7 loss. The Seminoles took 23 rushes for 62 yards and managed 240 total yards, converting 1-of-14 third downs.

A year ago, Florida State’s porous offensive line was faulted for much of its struggles. That line has continued to regress to the point that now articles are published pondering just why it is so bad all of three weeks into the season. With all that in mind, this is an unfortunate time for the Seminoles to host Northern Illinois (3:30 ET; ESPNU), even if favored by 10 points. The Huskies return their entire defensive line from last season, a unit that led the team to 43 sacks, 14 of which came from junior end Sutton Smith, the reigning MAC Defensive Player of the Year. Forget the spread, take Northern Illinois outright. (Want further reason? The Huskies gave up only 120 rushing yards per game, three yards per carry, last year. Florida State’s running game will not find its way this weekend.)

Syracuse (3-0): The Orange naturally deserve some credit for the Seminoles’ misery this weekend. Even with senior quarterback Eric Dungey sidelined for much of the game with an eye injury, Syracuse did not struggle. Holding Florida State to four yards per play will help that cause.

Dino Babers should have no trouble building that momentum moving forward thanks to a visit from Connecticut’s atrocious defense (4:00 ET; ESPN News). The Huskies gave up 56 points to Central Florida in the opener, understandable considering how long it has been since the Knights lost. Then came 62 points from Boise State, a rather high-powered offense in its own right, so arguably excusable. But 49 points to FCS-leve Rhode Island this past weekend? That makes the spread of 27.5 in the Orange’s favor feel slight, although the over/under of 75 is probably well set, a testament to Syracuse’s defense, despite its lofty nature.

USC (1-2): Publicly, Trojans head coach Clay Helton is feeling the heat after a 37-14 loss at Texas. As bothersome as the loss was, the rushing stats are much more embarrassing. By the box score, USC ran for -5 yards. Stephen Carr led the Trojans in rushing, taking seven carries for 10 yards, somehow including a 23-yard gain.

Freshman quarterback J.T. Daniels did play well, completing 30-of-48 for 322 yards with one interception, again relying on classmate and high school teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown for nine catches and 168 yards.

This may be make or break time for Helton and USC. They host Washington State on Friday (10:30 ET; ESPN) as 3.5-point favorites with an over/under of 53. Can the Trojans get their season back on track with a 28-24 victory? Helton has done it before, bouncing back from a 1-3 start in 2016 to finish 10-3 with a Rose Bowl victory. Technically speaking, USC is only 0-1 in the Pac 12 at this point, so another Rose Bowl berth is still very much in play if a ground game shows up in any regard whatsoever.

On this touchdown, Trojans running back Stephen Carr gained 23 yards. On his other six, he lost a total of 13. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

10:30 p.m. ET Friday: USC vs. Washington State on ESPN.
12 p.m. ET Saturday: Michigan vs. Nebraska on FS1; Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame on ABC; Navy at SMU on ESPN News.
12:20 p.m. ET: Pittsburgh at North Carolina on ACC Network.
3 ET: Ball State vs. Western Kentucky on ESPN3.
3:30 ET: Virginia Tech at Old Dominion on CBSSN; Florida State vs. Northern Illinois on ESPNU.
4 ET: Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina on SEC Network; Syracuse vs. Connecticut on ESPN News.
8 ET: Stanford at Oregon on ABC.

Favorites: USC -3.5; Michigan -18.5; Navy -7; Pittsburgh -4.5; Ball State -3; Virginia Tech -27.5; Florida State -10; Syracuse -27.5; Stanford -2.
Underdogs: Wake Forest +8; Vanderbilt +2.5.

Questions for the Week: Who can Notre Dame play at nickel back to slow Wake’s Greg Dortch?

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 18, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
There is a chance it was nothing more than a quirk in the game plan. That seems unlikely, but there may be no greater reason Notre Dame defensive back Nick Coleman did not play during the 22-17 Irish victory against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Whatever the reason, he did not. Coleman had been Notre Dame’s primary nickel back in the first two weeks, an unexpected role until senior Shaun Crawford tore his ACL days before the season began. Without Coleman on the field against the Commodores, early-enrolled freshman Houston Griffith (pictured above against Ball State) stepped in, finishing with four tackles.

That was not entirely unexpected. From the moment that Crawford went down, Griffith’s name quickly followed Coleman’s when Irish head coach Brian Kelly discussed the need at nickel back. Coleman was also expected to continue to contribute at safety, but that was before the emergence of junior Jalen Elliott solidified the defense’s back line. Without a need for him at safety, it was easy to presume Coleman would become a full-time nickel back.

His deflection to create Elliott’s first interception against Ball State furthered that thinking.

Then he did not play this past weekend, though by no means did Griffith play without mistake.

As Vanderbilt drove looking for a last-minute lead, junior cornerback Julian Love moved inward to nickel back, bringing junior cornerback Donte Vaughn off the sideline to work the boundary. A pass interference penalty against Vaughn aside, the alignment worked. (A sideline viewing followed by multiple reviews since has this scribe still thinking Commodores quarterback Kyle Shurmur’s hurried throw was yards further upfield than the intended route, leading to Vaughn’s incidental interference. That does not mean it was the wrong call, as supported by Vaughn’s muted/non-existent celebration after the fourth-and-10 incompletion; he expected the flag.)

Who will work at nickel back this week is more important than ever. Be it Coleman, Griffith or Love, Notre Dame will need excellent coverage at the position to limit the impact made by Wake Forest junior receiver Greg Dortch. In three games this year, he has 28 catches for 336 yards and a touchdown. Extrapolate that over a 12-game season and it projects to 112 receptions for 1,344 yards and four scores. If that sounds outlandish, consider he started only six games last season and played in eight before injury cut short his debut campaign. Even without being a primary role to begin the year, he was on pace for 80 catches, 1,083 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Don’t recognize the name from the 48-37 Irish victory against the Deacons a year ago? That is because Dortch suffered an intestinal injury on his second touchdown the week before against Louisville. Note: Dortch played through that to score twice more.

Looking at just that game, it is clear how important Notre Dame’s nickel package will be this week. Of Dortch’s four scores, two screen passes and a swing pass out of the backfield all would have stressed a nickel back. Subpar play at the position will cost the Irish, to say the least.

That means Love is the most-likely solution no matter Coleman’s status, but that only works if Vaughn is capable for a full 60 minutes. If not, then Coleman or Griffith could be needed at either the nickel back spot or as the boundary cornerback for spells. One way or another, Notre Dame will need three cornerbacks in coverage.

To date, this is the best offense the Irish have faced. Even if Michigan continues to find its groove, the Wolverines were hardly a cohesive threat in week one. Wake Forest is, averaging 36 points per game with a true freshman at quarterback in Sam Hartman.

But will Hartman remain the quarterback with junior Kendall Hinton’s return from suspension?
Most likely, since Hartman has completed 55.3 percent of his passes for 834 yards and six touchdowns while leading the Deacons to a 2-1 start, with the loss hardly the offense’s fault after scoring 34 points.

During the summer, Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson suspended his presumptive starter for three games due to a violation of team rules. In preseason practice, while Hartman won a quarterback derby, Hinton worked at receiver. He is explosive with the ball, rushing for 705 yards and 10 scores in his career despite limited action behind John Wolford.

If this is the best offense Notre Dame has faced, and the Irish defense has yet to give up more than 17 points per game, which trend is expected to win out this weekend?
Apparently, bookmakers think it more likely Notre Dame’s defense gives a bit. A 57.5 combined point total over/under sets a bar more than two touchdowns higher than an Irish game has reached this season. Realizing how inconsistent Notre Dame’s offense has been, those extra points coming solely from it may be a reach. The Deacons breaking 20 should be necessary for that over/under to be tested.

Will Cole Kmet be available to add an Irish playmaker to the mix?
High ankle sprains can be tricky, so if the sophomore tight end needs another week to get fully healthy, taking such precaution would be understandable. Last weekend showed Notre Dame has other tight ends, trotting out three in the blue zone to spring fifth-year tight end Nic Weishar free for a touchdown reception. Sophomore Brock Wright ran a secondary route on the score while senior Alizé Mack picked up a pass-rusher to give junior quarterback Ian Book enough time to find Weishar.

Kmet adds another dimension to the offense as a whole, but the Irish should not be limited without him, either.

In two-plus seasons as USC’s permanent head coach, Clay Helton is now 22-8, a record that has him on an increasingly-warm seat. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Until then, will USC essentially save its season Friday night? (10:30 ET; ESPN)
The Trojan absolutely need to beat Washington State. Not only is Wazzu one of the Pac 12’s lesser teams, but the Cougars ruined USC’s title hopes long before Notre Dame got a chance to in 2017, so this occasion has some revenge thoughts to it. This time it is at home and the Trojans are coming off two offensively-inept losses.

That should be three more reasons than usual to make this a must-win. Furthermore, the fallout of falling to 1-3 and 0-2 in the Pac 12 would not make for an enjoyable next two months.

Leftovers & Links: Could Notre Dame’s identity be as obvious as it seems?

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 17, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Brandon Wimbush was twice asked about No. 8 Notre Dame’s offensive identity after Saturday’s 22-17 victory over Vanderbilt. Neither of his responses provided a description of that identity, both because it is unknown and because in that moment, immediately following a close victory, he was not about to focus on it.

“Three wins, I don’t care,” if the lack of a distinct identity is a good or bad thing to this point, the senior quarterback said.

“We’re still forming that identity. [Irish head coach Brian] Kelly came up to me and said, week three is the time that you kind of form that identity. Just looking back on the first three weeks, I don’t think there’s something we can kind of hang our hat on yet.”

Perhaps there is, though. And it was Kelly who pointed toward it Saturday evening.

“You see us early on in three games, we’re not going to beat you 52-3,” Kelly said. “We’re going to grind it out. We’re going to play tough, hard-nosed, blue-collar football.”

A day later, Kelly spoke of the physicality Notre Dame had played with in two of the first three weeks, acknowledging the lack of such against Ball State. If discounting that malaise during a 24-16 win as an anomaly deriving from overlooking a MAC opponent, then the Irish offense has shown some tendencies in its two games against Power-Five opponents.

Notre Dame has rushed the ball 45 and 48 times in those two games, averaging 4.25 yards per carry (sacks adjusted). That average is by no means a startling figure, but running the ball that often is. Such a rate over a full season would have put the Irish at No. 15 in rushing attempts per game last season, with five of the teams ahead of them relying on option-based schemes. Even last year’s record-setting Notre Dame rushing attack averaged only 40.77 carries per game (sacks adjusted).

Comparing those two offenses is a recipe for disappointment, one led by a brief Heisman campaign and two offensive linemen already starting in the NFL, and the other not. It was led by Wimbush and junior running back Tony Jones this week. Wimbush’s 19 rushes consisted of 18 designed carries, per Kelly, with the exception a scramble ending in the end zone. Jones, meanwhile, took 17 carries for 118 yards, not to mention two catches for 56 yards. Every number listed in the previous sentence was a career high for Jones, building on his 13-carry, 61-yard performance against the Cardinals.

“It started last week in the Ball State game when he started to run with a demeanor and mindset that he wasn’t going to be tackled,” Kelly said. “He carried that into practice.

“We felt he was getting ready to be the kind of back that we had been talking about, in the way he’s run: physical, kind of being who we thought he needed to be. That’s the way it certainly turned out this past weekend.”

If these trends were to continue — 40-plus carries a game, Wimbush and Jones splitting the workload with sophomore Jafar Armstrong adding some dynacism, theoretically senior Dexter Williams sprinkling in some big-play potential beginning two weeks from now — then this is essentially what was always expected. It just hasn’t been as dominant as 2017’s precedent.

Struggling to pull away on the scoreboard underscores the value of this approach. Running the ball 45 times shrinks the game, reduces the chances for an offensive mistake as well as the opportunities for the opponent to break the Irish defense.

With such a formula, special teams take on added importance. A mistake there counteracts the cautious effects of a “tough, hard-nosed, blue-collar” scheme. Fortunately for Notre Dame, its special teams finally showed up in a positive way this weekend.

Sophomore Jonathan Doerer did not send one kickoff out of bounds. Instead, he knocked four of six into the end zone for touchbacks, and those two returns netted Vanderbilt an average starting field position inside the 20-yard line.

Sophomore Michael Young broke off a 48-yard kickoff return when the Irish needed a spark. The drive resulted in a missed field goal, but that should not diminish the promise shown in Young’s return.

Despite missing that field goal, senior kicker Justin Yoon remained reliable, making hi first three. Kelly took some of the onus for the miss, positing they rushed Yoon on the kick after pondering some clock mechanics.

Fifth-year senior punter Tyler Newsome’s five booms gave the Commodores average field position of the 23-yard line, part of a day in which he averaged 59.6 yards per punt. His final punt was snapped with 12 seconds remaining in the game and was fair caught with five left on the clock. The hang time math speaks for itself.

It was a good week for Doerer and Newsome to step forward, both as it tied to that victory and as to the timing moving forward. Wake Forest junior Greg Dortch has already returned two punts for touchdowns this year and averages 17 yards per return with another 27.3 yards per kick return. Finding a way to limit Dortch’s impact on special teams will be crucial.

One additional note on special teams: Armstrong joined Young on the back line to return kickoffs, not freshman C’Bo Flemister, who had decent success with three returns for 65 yards against Ball State. It is most likely Flemister was an experiment during a week Notre Dame felt it could test out some things or reduce other’s workloads.

ON DEFENSIVE SCORING AVERAGE
If looking at the simple averages kept by the NCAA, the Irish scoring defense is No. 31 in the country at 16.7 points per game. After three games, however, one favorable matchup can skew those numbers greatly. Most of those ahead of Notre Dame have enjoyed an afternoon against an FCS-level opponent, for example.

Only three times have faced only FBS foes and not yet given up more than 17 points in a game: Minnesota, Alabama and Notre Dame.

INSIDE THE IRISH READING
Notre Dame escapes genuine test from Vanderbilt
Things We Learned: Not yet ‘great,’ Notre Dame’s ground game and safety play emerge
A more focused playbook could key a more consistent Notre Dame offense

By Douglas FarmerSep 16, 2018, 4:27 PM EDT
Brian Kelly knows who will make the plays for Notre Dame, he just isn’t sure when they will make them. The Irish offense has established who its playmakers are — primarily senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush, the receiver duo of senior Miles Boykin and junior Chase Claypool, sophomore running back Jafar Armstrong when junior back Tony Jones isn’t in a physical groove, and a litany of tight ends. It has not found the needed consistency from them, though.

“Consistency” was, quite literally, the first word Notre Dame’s head coach offered when asked about the Irish offense Sunday.

“We have to be executing a lot better,” Kelly said. “We’re at a point right now from an offensive standpoint that we know who our players are going to be. We have to get them to execute better play-in and play-out. Our offense is certainly capable of playing much better.”

To facilitate finding that capability, the Irish could dial back the playbook a touch to focus on calls that have proven effective. Kelly insists this is what leads to Notre Dame’s success at the start of games — the Irish have moved the ball efficiently and scored on their opening drive each game this season — rather than an exact script. Notre Dame opens its Saturdays by relying on what it knows works, what it looked at most in practice, what became routine through repetition.

“We have to be more focused on execution,” Kelly said. “Maybe we have to be a little bit more cognizant of how we execute. Maybe at times we just come back to what we’re doing well.

“If we’re executing, we’re difficult to stop. … We could probably pare down what we’re doing and just stick with some of the things we’re executing and I think we can be a better offense.”

The need for a better offense arrives imminently. Wake Forest averages 36 points per game. The Demon Deacons have been humming on that side of the ball since the season’s first week. The Irish might be able to hold them to half that, but it will be the tallest order the defense has faced yet.

“We got to play with the same physicality that we did in week one and week three,” Kelly said. “That’s pretty clear. Just need to be a little more consistent. We have really good spurts on both sides of the ball offensively and defensively.

“When you go on the road, you have to play much more consistent for four quarters. That will be the challenge to this group this week, we’ll need consistent play for four quarters on the road.”

ON IAN BOOK AND THE BLUE ZONE
Everyone is familiar with the red zone, from the 20-yard line to the goal line. Kelly often refers to the “blue zone” when discussing situations where Notre Dame turns to junior quarterback Ian Book. Kelly defines the blue zone as the 5-yard line to the goal line, an area where the Irish are more likely to take the snap from under center and/or incorporate jumbo packages with multiple tight ends, an area where top-end arm strength is no longer a priority.

“That’s where the run-pass opportunities from direct snap really fit Ian Book’s game,” Kelly said.

The Irish have scored four touchdowns from the blue zone this season on four trips. Book’s touchdown pass to fifth-year senior Nic Weishar against the Commodores was a prime example of the package. It looked like a running play, or a read-option play for Book to ponder. Instead it necessitated a touch pass over the coverage to Weishar in the back of the end zone.

ON LIAM EICHENBERG
Three starts into his career, junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg arguably put together his best performance to date Saturday, in part due to his first two including multiple pressures allowed. A focus on the running game Saturday played to Eichenberg’s strengths.

“There’s a couple of things in pass protection that he continues to work on in terms of recognition,” Kelly said. “But his physicality was there in particular in the run game. His zone blocking was outstanding.”

8 … 7 … 6.5
Notre Dame remained No. 8 in both the consequence-less Coaches and AP polls this week, with Stanford jumping up to No. 7 in each. While the Cardinal hardly impressed with a 30-10 win over UC Davis, its 31-10 handling of San Diego State to open the season looks more impressive now thanks to the Aztecs defeat of No. 23 Arizona State late Saturday night.

The Irish opened as seven-point favorites at Wake Forest this weekend, with the line quickly oscillating between seven and 6.5 points.

Things We Learned: Not yet ‘great,’ Notre Dame’s ground game and safety play emerge

Getty Images
By Douglas FarmerSep 16, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — There was no more insisting Notre Dame simply needs to put everything together, even if an argument could be made that is yet the case. Irish senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush has shown his peak abilities in the past, if not this season. Notre Dame’s defense is coalescing into a dominant unit. For once, the Irish special teams contributed in a positive manner during Saturday’s 22-17 victory against Vanderbilt.

But head coach Brian Kelly did not try to put those distant and separate occurrences alongside each other. Instead, he acknowledged a plain reality.

“There’s things we’ve got to work on,” Kelly said. “It’s the third game of the season. If you’re a finished product after game three, you’re destined for greatness. We’re not there yet.”

Notre Dame is not there yet. While it has yet to trail this season, it has also yet to cruise, and at some point the latter will beget a change in the former. For now, though, the idea of greatness can remain a possible destination on the horizon. As long as the Irish land on the winning side of each week’s binary result, there is a road to that figurative resort. It just is not a path one can see clearly at the moment, given Notre Dame’s overall struggles with focus and consistency.

An easy response would be to wonder if the first step to getting to that northern California vista is recognizing where the Irish are currently. Some metaphor exists about in order to get to a destination, directions can be offered only when knowing the present location. Let’s skip that reach and instead turn to what Kelly apparently expected at the start of preseason practice in August, as it compares to now.

“I thought we’d have some growing pains on offense in terms of young running backs,” Kelly said. “I think the pieces are there, but it was going to take some time, especially knowing what the schedule looked like early.

“We were going to have to really play physical and play hard and play every play.”

Notre Dame did indeed need to play every play against the Commodores, although the final snap’s couple of laterals never presented a realistic threat.

Combined, Brandon Wimbush (left) and Tony Jones rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown in Notre Dame’s 22-17 victory against Vanderbilt on Saturday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Irish could claim a lead largely because of the run, and that came in no small part courtesy of senior quarterback Brandon Wimbush. While it was junior running back Tony Jones who began the ground attack with 27 yards on two carries, it was more noteworthy when Wimbush took the fourth snap of the afternoon for nine yards. That came approximately one whole half sooner than his first designed run did during last week’s slog against Ball State.

“I had to use my feet more than I did last week,” Wimbush said after taking 19 carries for 84 yards. “It’s one of my weapons and it’s deemed effective when we’re playing teams. Running lanes were there for me, and I had to take advantage of that.”

Those lanes were there for Wimbush and Jones and, to a lesser extent, sophomore Jafar Armstrong because Notre Dame’s offensive line showed up. The Irish averaged 5.1 yards per carry. Wimbush was not sacked. Notre Dame’s first two drives covered 74 yards in 10 plays and 94 in 15 while converting 4-of-5 third downs and controlling the ball for 9:19 of the first quarter.

At that point, the Irish control of the trenches was set, and Vanderbilt’s persistence never outright changed that. The improved offensive line led to a resurgent rushing attack, finishing with 245 yards, a high for the season by triple digits.

“[The running game] opens up a lot more,” Wimbush said. “Obviously, it’s a cliché answer, but the run game opens up play-action, opens up regular passes.

“They’ll stock the box, and I think things on the perimeter become more viable for us to attack, and we’ll keep improving and getting better at the run game.”

If those growing pains yield more days like Saturday from the Irish rushing game, then Wimbush’s life becomes easier as a passer, too. For now, that remains somewhat conceptual, even after he finished with a 56.5 percent completion rate against Vanderbilt. But a theoretical possibility is still a possibility, and one more likely with the groundwork of a ground game.

Notre Dame’s defense needs no growing pains. And it forces opposing offenses into unwelcome ones.
Vanderbilt frequently trailed by large margins in 2017, yet only twice did quarterback Kyle Shurmur attempt more passes than he did in Saturday’s tight contest with 43. As the Irish defensive front held the Commodores to a lousy 3.96 yards per carry, Shurmur and Vanderbilt took to the air as the only available means to move the ball.

That worked, except for when it very much didn’t. Two turnovers in the passing game counteracted the benefits of Shurmur’s 60.5 percent completion rate and 7.58 yards per attempt, both quite representative of his marks over the previous season plus two games (59.0 percent; 7.58 yards per attempt). However, those 43 attempts are an anomaly. Shurmur averaged 30.64 attempts per game across those 14 games.

Vanderbilt was not trailing by such a margin it needed to rely on the throw to catch up. Rather, the ‘Dores needed to rely on the throw to function at all.

Further context: Ball State’s Riley Neal has averaged 27 attempts per game with a 64.8 percent completion rate and 6.93 yards per attempt in two other games this season. Against Notre Dame, Neal threw 50 times with a completion rate of 46 percent and an average of 3.6 yards per attempt.

Neither Vanderbilt nor the Cardinals were behind by enough to justify heaving as early and often as they did. If they wanted to run to come back, they could have given it an honest effort, but they knew the Irish front-seven was not going to allow as much. That becomes a tricky proposition for the Neals and Shurmurs of the world because …

Notre Dame junior safety Jalen Elliott’s tight coverage of Vanderbilt receiver Kalija Lipscomb proved to the be the difference Saturday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Notre Dame has genuine safety play, maybe even outright good.
The preseason hype went to junior Alohi Gilman, who has delivered with a nose for the ball and 22 tackles to date. The headlines go to junior Jalen Elliott, now with two interceptions, a game-sealing pass defense and 18 tackles. Freshman Houston Griffith joined the fray Saturday, making four tackles while contributing mostly in a nickel back role.

“It’s definitely a group effort,” Gilman said. “[Safeties coach Terry] Joseph prepares us well. He trains us hard. He pushes our limits during the week of practice and it’s a combined effort.”

A year ago, no one was praising Elliott. If that sounds harsh, it is also true. He finished with 13 starts and only 43 tackles and two pass breakups. Extrapolate his current production across just 12 games and it equals 72 tackles with two for loss, eight interceptions and four pass breakups. That is more than improvement. That is worthy of national notice.

Don’t consider that hyperbolic. Elliott has made the defensive difference in consecutive weeks, making the choice to rely on the pass a curious one by both Vanderbilt and Ball State.

“We’ve got a lot more experience back there on the back end,” Gilman said. “Second of all, just confidence. We come out to practice and we know how hard we work and we put confidence in each other. Jalen puts confidence in me, I put confidence in Jalen. When you do that, you play with an edge.

“… He’s been locked into his craft, what he can do better. From man and zone concepts to communication to everything.”

The duo have improved the single-greatest Irish weakness to the extent it is now a pertinent strength. Without lacking safety play, Notre Dame’s defense has no obvious holes (aside from linebacker depth). The team as a whole may still struggle with focus, consistency and 60 minutes of dedicated effort, not to mention experience and comprehensive scheming, but the pieces are there.

Whether or not they all show up at the same time later in the schedule is a different discussion altogether.