Notre Dame’s Opponents: Four losses to top-20 competition with five more possible this week

By Douglas FarmerOct 2, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
As Notre Dame’s success thus far puts more and more scrutiny on its remaining schedule, weekends like this past one stand out. The Irish opponents went 7-4 with those four losses all coming against teams now ranked in the AP top 15, including No. 6 Notre Dame itself.

Michigan (4-1): The Wolverines tried their hardest to gift a game to Northwestern, yet came back with 20 unanswered points to win 20-17. Michigan outgained the Wildcats 376 yards to 202, but three short fields gave Northwestern a 17-0 lead. Jim Harbaugh’s team could exhale only when running back Karan Higdon took a carry five yards for the 20-17 margin with 4:06 left, his second touchdown of the day.

The Wolverines now host Maryland (12 ET; ABC) as 17.5-point favorites. The combined point total over/under of 53 implies a 35-18 result.

Ball St. (2-3): The Cardinals enjoyed their best day of the season in a 52-24 victory against Kent State, snagging a conference victory in their first MAC game. Considering Ball State has not won multiple conference games since 2015, this start creates a decent chance at matching that pair, if not more.

Quarterback Riley Neal led the way by completing 30 of his 50 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns, adding 61 yards and another score on 11 rushes.

The Cardinals now host Northern Illinois (3 ET; ESPN3) and are only 3.5-point underdogs, so perhaps they can flip the indicated 27-24 conclusion and keep the MAC success rolling.

Vanderbilt (3-2): The Commodores were not supposed to struggle against FCS-level Tennessee State. Suffice it to say, they did. It took a 68-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Shurmur to Kalija Lipscomb with 6:20 remaining to pull out a 31-27 victory. Vanderbilt had no one but itself to blame, losing the turnover battle by a negative-two margin and therefore cancelling out much of the total yardage differential, which was 553 yards for the ‘Dores and 373 for the Tigers.

From here on out, Vanderbilt gets to enjoy SEC play, and this week that means heading to No. 2 Georgia (3:30 ET; SEC Network) as a 26.5-point underdog. The over/under of 52 means bookmakers expect Georgia to struggle offensively, relatively speaking. A 39-13 Bulldogs victory would be the second-fewest points they have scored this season, ahead of only last week’s 38.

Wake Forest junior receiver Greg Dortch tied his career high with four touchdown receptions in a rout over Rice. (AP Photo/Woody Marshall)

Wake Forest (3-2): The Deacons’ efficient offensive performance in a 56-24 victory against Rice just a week after Notre Dame kept them in check speaks to the level of the Irish defense. Facing Notre Dame, freshman quarterback Sam Hartman completed 12 of 24 passes and junior receiver Greg Dortch caught only six for 56 yards. They fared better with the Owls in town; Hartman completed 15 of 17 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns. All four of those scores went to Dortch, as did 11 completions for 163 yards.

Hartman and Dortch may need to replicate all of that against No. 4 Clemson (12 ET; ESPN) to cover a 17-point spread, especially if Tigers freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence starts. The 62-point over/under suggests he will in a 40-22 Clemson win.

Stanford (4-1): The 21-point loss handed to the Cardinal by Notre Dame was only the fifth of that magnitude during David Shaw’s tenure as head coach, a span that reached exactly 100 games Saturday. The previous four:

2011 vs. No. 6 Oregon, 53-30.
2014 at No. 5 Oregon, 45-16.
2016 at No. 10 Washington, 44-6.
2016 a week later vs. Washington State, 42-16.

In the games following those, Stanford never covered the spread, making this weekend’s 5-point edge against Utah (3 ET; ESPN) seem a bit dubious. The Utes may not win, but they should fare better than the 26-21 result expected by an over/under of 46.5.

Virginia Tech (3-1): The Hokies rebounded well after that humbling loss to Old Dominion two weeks ago. Virginia Tech went back on the road and beat a genuinely good Duke team 31-14. Starting in place of injured Josh Jackson, quarterback Ryan Willis went 17-of-27 for 332 yards and three touchdowns. It may not be accurate to say the Hokies are better off with Willis than they were with Jackson, but the thought can at least be considered after Willis’ debut, especially if remembering Virginia Tech was a 5.5-point underdog.

That same margin currently applies to the Hokies matchup with the Irish (8 ET; ABC). A 54-point over/under infers a 30-24 ending.

Pittsburgh (2-3): If possible, the Panthers’ 45-14 loss at Central Florida was worse than the score indicates. The Knights outgained Pittsburgh 568 yards to 272 and held the Panthers to 109 yards on 33 rushing attempts, an average of 3.3 yards per carry,

Pittsburgh should at least be able to score more this weekend even though they are 5-point underdogs against Syracuse (12:20 ET). Odd as it may seem, the ACC matchup is available on only regional sports networks, which is bothersome considering the possible early-afternoon entertainment value of a game cruising past its over/under of 60 points.

Navy (2-2): Coming off a bye needed simply due to travel demands that have already been quite lengthy, the Midshipmen now travel up into the Rockies to face Air Force (3:30 ET; CBS SN). Navy is favored by 3.5, and should win thanks to the week off, but a grinding, methodical afternoon will be in store. The service academies rarely combine to score more than the 49.5 expected points, a theoretical 27-23 tally.

Northwestern (1-3): Without running back Jeremy Larkin — who retired from football last Monday due to a diagnosis of cervical stenosis — the Wildcats struggled mightily to run the ball. Adjusting for sacks (of which Michigan managed six), Northwestern took 28 carries for 71 yards, a 2.54 yards per attempt average. That is how you give up a 17-point lead to a conference opponent.

Life does not get much easier for the Wildcats, traveling to No. 20 Michigan State (12 ET; FS1). The 11.5-point underdogs did cover without much trouble last weekend, and while that hardly matters in the real-world of binary results, little more should be expected from Northwestern this weekend, keeping things within the 29-18 score projected by a 47.5-point over/under.

Deondre Francois put together his most-complete performance of the season in leading Florida State to a 28-24 victory at Louisville. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Florida State (3-2): The Seminoles won an ACC game. To repeat: Florida State will not go winless in conference play. That was never a strong possibility, but losing their first two by lopsided scores left the Seminoles in position for such quips. They ended that fun with a 28-24 win at Louisville.

Quarterback Deondre Francois completed 16 of 27 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns, the most important of which came from a 58-yard completion to Nyqwan Murray with only 1:13 left.

Florida State probably will not turn the triumph into a winning streak as it heads to No. 17 Miami (3:30 ET; ABC) with the Hurricanes favored by 12.5 with an over/under of 50.5. A 32-19 loss to an in-state rival would not be a good chapter for Willie Taggart to add to his first season in Tallahassee, but expect something along those lines, nonetheless.

Syracuse (4-1): There was more to the Orange’s 27-23 loss at Clemson than the injury to Tigers freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the subsequent solid play from backup Chase Brice. The observant eye hardly expected Syracuse to pull off the upset even as the clock ticked into the final minute with the Orange still ahead.

That acceptance of the inevitable tied to Clemson’s success in recent years and winning ways in close games. It was a result of Syracuse kicking three first-half field goals, a tough way to find a victory on the road. And it had logic when realizing Clemson outgained the Orange 469 yards to 311 but turned over the ball three times to only one from the Orange.

Syracuse should be able to rebound against Pittsburgh, though, despite that regional sports network idiocy. At least it is better than pay-per-view.

USC (3-2): The Trojans barely got by Arizona, 24-20, but they did, and that was despite three turnovers compared to only one from the Wildcats. Running back Aca’Cedric Ware (pictured at top) paced USC with 21 carries for 173 yards and two scores, part of the team’s 47 rushes for 253 yards, a 5.4 yards per attempt average.

This win mattered more than may be realized. The Trojans got off to a slow start this season, and a 24-20 victory against Kevin Sumlin’s staggering Arizona is hardly a sign that USC has figured it out, but as long as the Trojans win their games in the Pac-12 South, they are in position to reach the conference title game. At this point, USC is 2-1 in the conference heading into a bye.

12 p.m. ET: Michigan vs. Maryland on ABC; Wake Forest vs. Clemson on ESPN; Northwestern at Michigan State on FS1.
12:20 ET: Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse.
3 p.m. ET: Ball State vs. Northern Illinois on ESPN3; Stanford vs. Utah on ESPN.
3:30 ET: Vanderbilt at Georgia on the SEC Network; Navy at Air Force on CBS SN; Florida State at Miami on ABC.
8 ET: Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame on ABC.

Favorites: Michigan -17.5; Stanford -5; Navy -3.5; Syracuse -5.
Underdogs: Ball State +3.5; Vanderbilt +26.5; Wake Forest +17; Virginia Tech +5.5; Pittsburgh +5; Northwestern +11.5; Florida State +12.5.

Questions for the Week: Let Notre Dame’s talk of ‘chaos’ commence

By Douglas FarmerOct 2, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
When a three-year starter and captain is lost for the season with a major knee injury, it should be expected for questions to swirl about who will replace him. No. 6 Notre Dame (5-0) does not have many such wonderings following the loss of fifth-year left guard Alex Bars.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly has already indicated senior Trevor Ruhland will handle the lion’s share of that burden with sophomore Aaron Banks filling in a bit, as well. Heading to a rowdy venue against a top-25 opponent, Banks’ time this week may be little, but that will presumably change soon thereafter.

Speaking of Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium, how many times will chaos be heard this week? Multiple players mentioned it immediately following Notre Dame’s 38-17 victory over No. 7 Stanford this weekend. The exact wording arises frequently, rather than just an allusion to the concept, as a byproduct of “chaos periods” this spring, when Kelly would throw a wrench into a usual drill. The soccer balls, the removal of a player, the head-splitting soundtracks were all an attempt to prevent another wide-eyed reaction to a crowd much more animated than usually seen at Notre Dame Stadium.

RELATED READING: The greatest preseason goal, Notre Dame’s maturation amid chaos

After the Irish fell apart at Miami last November, adjusting for a hostile road environment became a priority for Kelly and his staff. As soon as the next day, Kelly was shouldering the onus for the Notre Dame collapse amid the noise.

“This one was a little bit different,” Kelly said. “A number of these kids hadn’t played in a  game of this magnitude … We’ll have to take a good close look at that of making sure we prepare our guys. I have to do a better job of making sure they are in the moment.”

What set Hard Rock Stadium apart that night from most electric road games was not the noise, but how early it began and how long it sustained. The Hurricanes fans were in party mode 30 minutes before kickoff and their celebrations did not ease up until well after the 41-8 shellacking was settled beyond a doubt.

Many stadiums and crowds come alive in the second half with a lead or in a close game. Few truly do so before the game even begins. The Hokies’ entrance to “Enter Sandman” assures Lane Stadium will not need a goal line stand to ignite cheers. How the Irish react to that chaos cannot be known until the time comes, but it will undoubtedly be discussed at length this weekend.

Will Tony Jones be healthy enough to factor into the offensive game plan? The junior running back sprained his ankle last week. That may seem a small concern, but a sprained ankle limited Jones extensively last year, and can be a debilitating ailment for any running back. (See: Love, Bryce; most of 2017.)

If Jones is in a reduced role, that only further increases senior Dexter Williams’ workload. Williams played well in his debut against the Cardinal and his legs should be in better shape than if he had not been sidelined for the season’s first four games, but asking Williams to be the only Notre Dame running back of note is still a risky proposition.

Sophomore Avery Davis has not yet shown the abilities that will be needed this weekend, and freshmen Jahmir Smith and C’Bo Flemister are unlikely to see competitive action against a Bud Foster defense unless absolutely necessary.

But speaking of freshmen, how much progress has linebacker Shayne Simon made? The continued emergence of senior rover Asmar Bilal has reduced the anticipation of a Simon role to nearly none. And Bilal should be lauded.

Senior Asmar Bilal has not disappointed Notre Dame in the first extensive action of his career, making 25 tackles through five games with three for loss. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“Those instincts sometimes require repetition, real live repetition,” Kelly said of Bilal on Sunday. “He hadn’t had a lot of it. The more he plays, he sees things better, and he is a gifted athlete. He had always been, but a little bit slower in reacting. He’s now closing that reaction time down with much more instinctive movements. That’s just attributed to playing time and a young player getting more reps is starting to show the skill set that he has.”

Bilal finished with six tackles including one for loss against Stanford. It is his pass defense, though, that hardly shows up on the stat sheet (one breakup), but has solidified his role and diminished any immediate need for Simon.

That is, until fifth-year Buck linebacker Drue Tranquill broke his hand last week. Tranquill will play with a cast and is not expected to miss any time, but should he need to, Bilal or Simon could fill in. Both have cross-trained at Buck, so either could step inside while the other handles rover duties. Sophomore Jordan Genmark Heath is also a Buck option.

Notre Dame prefers to keep Tranquill on the field, and barring further injury or drastically-impaired performance he will stay there, but if need be, Simon may need to grow up quickly.

Looking elsewhere, is it too early to start doubting the bowl hopes of Northwestern and Florida State? Both are double-digit road underdogs against ranked opponents this weekend. Presume both lose. The Seminoles would be 3-3 with games against four more top-25 teams remaining. The Wildcats would be 1-4 with visits coming from Wisconsin and Notre Dame; Northwestern would have to win its four other games, including a trip to Iowa, to reach 6-6.

This is nothing but forward-looking conjecture that hardly affects the Irish, but it goes to show how much the 30,000-foot view of Notre Dame’s schedule has changed. These were supposed to be two of the better teams on the slate, and both very well could end up 5-7 or worse.

If it is not too soon to ponder others’ bowl eligibility, then it is not too soon to wonder when the first College Football Playoff selection committee poll comes out. At least one individual asked as much while waiting for Kelly to speak in Saturday’s postgame. (It was yours truly.)

A quick check of the “Reference” folder in one’s phone gallery reveals that first poll comes out Oct. 31.

Leftovers & Links: When Notre Dame’s ‘Everest’ is greater than the sum of its parts

By Douglas FarmerOct 1, 2018, 6:45 AM EDT
Let’s presume Mount Everest was offered simply as a phrase. It is far catchier than Denali (formerly Mount McKinley) and certainly more so than Mount Mitchell (in North Carolina, the highest point east of the Mississippi). Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly did not mean to literally compare the Irish schedule to scaling Mount Everest. That might be ever-so-slightly hyperbolic.

“I told our team, I’m proud of what you accomplished tonight,” Kelly said after now-No. 6 Notre Dame’s 38-17 victory against then-No. 7 Stanford. “But if we don’t embrace how hard this is going to be, we’re climbing Mount Everest with this schedule. So take one step at a time and get ready for a tough opponent in Virginia Tech.”

Granting the premise that Everest was not meant genuinely, Kelly’s broad point holds merit. The whole of the remaining Irish opponents is far greater than the sum of its parts. None of the seven are directional schools (at least, by the practical definition, considering … Northwestern) or lacking in talent. For all its restrictions, Navy inarguably finds a way to field a competitive team each year under head coach Ken Niumatalolo. The “any given Saturday” way of thinking applies to all seven in ways it did not inherently to Ball State.

Before getting to points in the clouds, Kelly pinpointed a few of those specific opponents, working chronologically.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Kelly said. “We’re going to go to Blacksburg, Va., and play in a tough environment. And then we have to play Pittsburgh, who is tough to play. Oh, then we’ve got to play Navy, by the way. Northwestern, who just beat Duke.”

Talking up each Notre Dame opponent is an inane exercise when done accurately, and this comes from a space that every Tuesday publishes a piece titled … Notre Dame’s Opponents. Kelly should stay away from trying to hype each of the remaining seven. The material will be in short supply, and he may make a bigger mistake than thinking Pat Fitzgerald coached the Wildcats past Duke. (The Blue Devils won 21-7 on Sept. 8.) Imagine:

“Pittsburgh gave up 38 points to Larry Fedora’s last North Carolina team …”
“Northwestern, if they lose to No. 20 Michigan State this week will be in the midst of a four-game losing streak, sure, but the Wildcats can then snap it against Nebraska!”
“Florida State, they just scored 28 points against Louisville. That is tough to do against a … Brian VanGorder-led defense.”

At least USC beat Arizona.

This is not the Irish schedule anticipated before the season when the quintet of Stanford, Michigan, USC, Florida State and Virginia Tech were all ranked between Nos. 13 and 20 in the AP polling. This is a schedule that many would have considered pitifully easy before the year, front-loaded with two top-15 opponents, not back-loaded with travel.

Yet, it is still back-loaded with travel, and the catalyst of those complaints now looks like a tough opponent no matter where the game would be played. Syracuse very well may be 9-1 when playing Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 17. The Orange would need to survive a two-week stretch featuring a home game against N.C. State and a trip to Wake Forest, two high-powered offenses, but neither should be able to outscore Syracuse.

That is to the point: Any schedule looking at the Orange as its remaining peak does not deserve looking at the individual parts. The two months ahead in aggregate, though, warrant climbing analogies, even ones using the most obvious of references.

ON ALEX BARS’ INJURY and 2017’s relative health
Not enough can be said about losing a fifth-year left guard and captain with experience at three offensive line positions. Bars was a preseason All-American in some listings and his play through five games was going to put him in the thick of that postseason conversation, too. He actively sought out his captainship, making it his driving motivation throughout the spring.

Such a loss somewhat underscores the good Irish fortune last season. Of Notre Dame’s 22 starters in any given week, only cornerback Nick Watkins suffered an injury that kept him out of more than one starting lineup, with Troy Pride taking that role four times. As much as that tied to Watkins’ tendinitis, it also spoke to Pride’s progress. Any other shifts in starter were scheme- or personnel-driven.

That kind of season is rare in football, exceptionally so. Losing someone in the preseason is a bit of a norm. Following that with a defensive tackle here, an inside linebacker there and an offensive lineman now is hardly out of the ordinary, as frustrating as it may be when it happens to someone of Bars’ standing in his final year of eligibility.

One more note: Some have speculated it was a dirty play that injured Bars. Check the replay. It was not. At all. Stanford linebacker Joey Alfieri was diving to make a tackle and he caught Bars’ leg at an odd angle. It was that simple.

Bars was engaged with Cardinal defensive tackle Michael Williams, and Williams had no way of knowing what had knocked Bars off balance, so while the visual of Williams bending Bars backward may be irksome, it was both unintentional and after the damage was already done.

Notre Dame senior receiver Miles Boykin set career highs with 11 catches and 144 yards against Stanford, including this 8-yard touchdown reception. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ON MILES BOYKIN’S PRE-SNAP READS
File this away as a credit to receivers coach Del Alexander, as a sign of a senior receiver coming into his own and as something to perhaps watch for in the next seven games.

Boykin caught four passes for 64 yards on a pivotal touchdown drive Saturday. Junior quarterback Ian Book seemed to be coming back to Boykin over and over and over again. By the end of the day, the duo had connected 11 times for 144 yards and a score.

Apparently, Boykin was not surprised by any of those passes, or even the three other targets he did not pull in.

“I can tell when it is coming to me, when it is not coming to me just by looking off the coverage,” Boykin said. “I know before the ball is even snapped when the ball is coming to me. So most of the time I’m thinking, I know I’m going to get the ball.”

ON JULIAN LOVE’S PASS BREAKUP RECORD
The junior cornerback broke the Notre Dame career record for passes broken up, now with 33 in only 30 games. (Clarence Ellis, 1969-71, 32 breakups.) Love getting to the record so quickly is largely a result of the era of college football, but it seems safe to presume he would have snapped Ellis’ record at some point or another no matter what type of offenses the Irish faced, considering Love may have another 21 games to now build a cushion.

If looking nationally, Love is tied for second with 10 breakups this season, trailing only Stanford’s Paulson Adebo and his 12. Love is also tied for second among the active career leaders in passes defended (breakups + interceptions) with 37, two behind Iowa State’s Brian Peavy.

Given Love’s talent and aggressive coverage preferences, it seems pertinent to note the Notre Dame career mark for interceptions returned for touchdowns is three, held by a number of players including the likes of Shane Walton (1999-2002) and Allen Rossum (1994-97). Love notched two last year.

ON BRYCE LOVE’S ONE LONG RUSH
The Stanford senior running back broke loose just once, scoring the first Cardinal touchdown from 39 yards out. Aside from that, Love took carries for more than four yards just three times on 17 total attempts, never again reaching even 10 yards. For one of the country’s preeminent big-play threats, Love was kept in check by Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea’s scheme.

Then what happened on the one touchdown run?

“That was an error up front,” Kelly said. “We had a structural error there. It was the only one we had all night. It was kind of disappointing.”

Looking at the clip, it appears sophomore defensive tackle Kurt Hinish left his gap, opening a lane for Love.

By Douglas FarmerSep 30, 2018, 3:03 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame lost fifth-year left guard and captain Alex Bars for the season during Saturday night’s 38-17 victory against No. 7 Stanford. Bars looks to have torn both his ACL and his MCL in the third quarter when multiple players rolled up on his leg from behind.

Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Sunday further testing will be needed to confirm that diagnosis, but team doctors are convinced of the worst.

“Our doctors feel the worst is possible here with the knee,” Kelly said. “Which is devastating for us, because we’re losing a captain, and we’re losing somebody that is respected and revered by so many in the program. …

“This is more I just feel so bad for the kid because he comes back as a graduate student and then you lose him. We’ve got other players that will go in and play and play at a high level, but to lose him in his senior year is really hard on us.”

Bars has served as a one-two punch of leadership along with fifth-year center Sam Mustipher. As much as his blocking will be missed, that intangible aspect may be even more difficult to replace.

Without Bars, Notre Dame will insert senior Trevor Ruhland — who stepped in Saturday night — as well as give some snaps to sophomore Aaron Banks. Banks has primarily worked at tackle during his career, but Kelly said the Irish coaching staff is convinced he can contribute at both positions.

“We don’t have to alter our game plan or calls when Trevor is in,” Kelly said. “He’s very reliable. He doesn’t have the size, necessarily, as Alex does, but he brings some other strengths to the position. … He’s a really solid player, very instinctive, very smart. You’re going to see him quite a bit in there.

“You’re going to see Banks in there, as well. We’re going to give him an opportunity. He’s been playing really well. I would not discount having him as part of that rotation as well.”

Bars had started 30 consecutive games, though at three different positions. He spent 2016 starting at right tackle before moving inward to right guard last year, more similar to the position he had started his career at in a reserve role, left guard, where he even made two starts as a sophomore before a broken ankle cut short his season. Bars moved back to left guard this year to provide some experience next to first-time starter junior left tackle Liam Eichenberg.

Bars will not be eligible for a medical redshirt; this injury ends his collegiate career.

TRANQUILL WITH A BROKEN HAND
Fifth-year linebacker Drue Tranquill broke a metacarpal last night, but Kelly said he will be able to play with a cast on and should not miss any time moving forward.

“Tranquill has a metacarpal fracture which we’ll cast on Tuesday, but will not need to be surgically repaired at this time,” Kelly said.

Things We Learned: Book, Williams make Notre Dame’s offense a real threat and its dreams closer to reality

By Douglas FarmerSep 30, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
54 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — If looking for historical precedent of the last time Notre Dame rushed 55 times, it was not even a year ago. The Irish took 57 carries for 341 yards only 51 weeks ago at North Carolina, an even more impressive showing than Saturday’s 55 attempts for 272 yards in a 38-17 victory against No. 7 Stanford.

Fittingly, that day had something else in common with this Saturday’s offensive breakout: the starting quarterback. Ian Book completed 17 of 31 passes for 146 yards against the Tar Heels, adding two interceptions and only one touchdown.

How things change with time.

Book leading the offense no longer means the Irish need multiple 100-yard rushers overpowering the defense. That was fortunate this weekend, because with sophomore Jafar Armstrong sidelined (see more below) and senior Dexter Williams only now beginning his season, it seemed only one running back might be capable of a triple-digit day, junior Tony Jones. Then Jones sprained an ankle (questionable moving forward), and only Williams remains as healthy.

Williams, a back who before this weekend had never had more than eight rush attempts in a game or 10 total touches.
Williams, a back who has now had two brushes with disciplinary issues.
Williams, a back who negated a 31-yard rush against LSU in the Citrus Bowl by blowing a blitz pickup on the very next snap, leaving his quarterback — Book — exposed and irretrievably vulnerable.

At least, those were the descriptors before Williams took the field Saturday some six-and-change minutes into the first quarter. They were all accurate. Even precise. They are now, outdated.

Dexter Williams, a back now both a big-play threat and a workhorse.
He broke his first carry for 45 yards and a score. It was a prototypical Williams’ dash, one-cut and gone. Aside from that, though, he also had eight carries gaining 4-to-9 yards, the type of medium-length rushes that turn an inconsistent approach into a grinding force wearing out defenses. His 18- and 17-yard rushes were promising, but they are much like the 45-yard burst, not reliably available. Rather, managing to gain six yards on a first-and-10 is how an offense stays ahead of the chains, facing 3rd-and-long only three times while reaching 3rd-and-short seven times.

Notre Dame did not convert any of those 3rd-and-longs, but went 4-of-7 on the 3rd-and-shorts and 9-of-17 on third down overall.

“We think success starts around controlling down-and-distance with the running game,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said. “We were able to do that today.”

That traced to Williams, plain and simple.

Dexter Williams, a back now capable of both churning through tackles for a short gain and of picking up a block to allow his quarterback — Book — time to find a wide open Nic Weishar in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

No, Williams did not stop the blitzer, but a pass-rusher arriving that quickly on a play-action is rarely going to get picked up at all. The premise of a play-action is to delay some of those blitzes or at least misdirect them. That didn’t happen in this instance, yet Williams put up enough resistance to give Book the window needed to connect with Weishar.

The pass was high, but that was a symptom of the throwing lane, not of a mistake on anyone’s part.

By picking up that block, Williams put his fingerprints on both of Notre Dame’s first-quarter scores.

Dexter Williams, the back apparently responsible for the word “juice” pervading the Irish interviews after the game.

“Juice” is Williams’ nickname, one he said he picked up in high school.

“That’s why they call me the juice,” he said. “I have to be able to keep them going, keep them rallied up, keep them on their toes. We can’t ever settle for less. We have to always want more.”

Rather than an OJ Simpson reference — frankly, these players are largely too young to think in those terms, as hard as that may be to fathom — it is a loose thought of electricity, power, bloodflow.

“The juices were flowing for sure,” Book said of the 14-0 fourth-quarter scoring differential in Notre Dame’s favor. “Every guy on our team, we knew that it was a great point to keep going, keep attacking, keep scoring points and really make this game — shut this game out and don’t let up. We didn’t want to let up at all tonight.”

The exact closing mentality was as much a byproduct of circumstance as anything else. Do not misconstrue that just yet. Both fourth-quarter touchdowns came on short fields, one from a poor punt and one from senior linebacker Te’von Coney’s first-career interception. But both turned into touchdowns, and that has not always been the case.

That is where this offensive praise turns to Book. He remained patient against a genuine defense, one of which no detriments can be spoken a la Wake Forest last week. He took what was available, even if that meant throwing only nine times in the first half.

“What we did all week is really tell him if he didn’t like what he saw, just solve it with your feet today,” Kelly said. “… [Stanford’s defensive scheme] can be troublesome if you’re not exactly sure where that free-dropper is.

“When [Book] didn’t like it, he took off. When he was sure of what he saw and he was decisive, he put the ball where it needed to be. And I was proud of him because of it.”

Nine times Book ran in the first half, not counting one sack. On three of those, he picked up a first down. On another, nine yards. In the second half, he ran only five times while attempting 24 passes. He had figured some of the Cardinal approach out. His patience paid off.

Book may not yet have a genuine deep ball, but he has now faced two defenses on equal ends of the competence spectrum and completed 73.1 percent of his passes for 603 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions.

The Irish offensive explosion under Book is … real.

“We just want to be an elite offense,” he said. “I know that one thing we were talking about through the first couple of games was having such a great first half and then kind of letting go the second half. So week in, week out, in our preparation we just want to keep scoring points as an offense.”

Scoring 94 points in two weeks counts as such. Worry not, Ian.

Notre Dame’s defense was already known to be good. It has given up only 18.8 points per game. That is not a number to be argued against in any way. Yet, the Cardinal arrived averaging 29 per game. Even with one of the nation’s most-explosive running backs and a seemingly-uncoverable outside passing game, Stanford could not come within a possession of that mark Saturday.

The Irish contained Bryce Love by focusing on him, and the likes of JJ Arcega-Whiteside were kept in check by harassing junior quarterback K.J. Costello.

Notre Dame senior defensive tackle tied a school record with four sacks Saturday night, giving him seven on the season. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Notre Dame’s defensive front seven may be better than optimists had previously considered. It is certainly better than any of the offensive lines it has yet to face.

Five sacks among nine tackles for loss with another four official quarterback hurries and that is probably an underestimation. The Irish front outdid the Cardinal offensive line, plain and simple.

“That’s how you beat Stanford,” said senior defensive tackle Jerry Tillery while cradling the game ball given to him in recognition of his four sacks, including two on the Cardinal’s final drive and three total in the fourth quarter. “They want to get in to [jumbo] personnel and run it at you. If you can’t stop that, you’re going to have a long night. We were able to stop them right on the ball and that’s how you open it up against Stanford.”

Winning the trenches early forced the Cardinal to drop back and throw, which made it open season for Tillery, junior end Khalid Kareem & Co.

Combining what Williams showed in his 2018 debut and Book’s proof of concept against a viable defense with the continued dominance from Notre Dame’s defense opens up a door to bigger conversations.

“We’ve got a long season ahead of us,” Kelly said. “If we’re going to walk out of here thinking that we just are the best team, we’re going to get beat and it’s going to diminish this victory.”

The point is not invalid. The Irish are not the best team. Alabama retains that honor until further notice or until the sun rises in the west, whichever comes first.

But Notre Dame staked a stellar claim to belonging in the rest of that conversation. The Irish have beaten two top-15 teams, no matter what metric is used to gauge them. With a quarterback change in the rearview mirror, they won the latter of those contests in dominating fashion, a manner which only Stanford managed in this series for the last dozen years, a span covering the entire tenures of David Shaw and Jim Harbaugh.

Saturday night, Brian Kelly finally bested Stanford, in every way, and that puts Notre Dame near the top of the nation’s pecking order.

QUICK NOTES
— Kelly said surgery was needed to clean up the infection in Armstrong’s knee. He will be out for a few weeks, unlikely to return until after the bye week.
— Fifth-year left guard Alex Bars suffered a wrenching knee injury late Saturday, but Kelly could not offer much information the eye did not already glean. An MRI will give a clearer outlook.
— Notre Dame will be on ABC at Virginia Tech next week, kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.